If Jones pans out this year we are set up nicely

for the future with the young talent we have now plus 7 picks in the first 4 rounds next year (including two 1st’s). Gives us the chance to move up for just about any player or stay put and build up even more depth.
And worst case, Jones has a bad season and we can package up some picks to move up and select the next QB. Keep in mind even if Jones has a crappy third year and we draft another QB it’s not really cost ineffective to keep Jones for year 4 and let him compete with the new guy. He’s still on a rookie scale deal.
Exciting time to be a Giants fan.
You are a professional troll. Anybody that's been here a decent amount of time knows it, too.
Not just a troll. But a "professional" troll. JFC.
Can you be more boring?
Don't care about the personal pissing match but if there's one thing that's boring its Daniel Jones threads.
I'll say it again, should fans be pretty excited heading into 2021 with what looks like a killer draft and exciting FA signings? Would it be fun to discuss those or no?
But keep doing what you do - keeping score.
Britt in VA said:
Go Terps said:
15-33 is definitive. Jones's 8-18 record as a starter is definitive. Jones has only played 7 good game games out of a possible 32... that's definitive.
How much shitty football do we have to watch before it's ok to call it shitty? Where's the line?
It is unreasonable, IMO, to say what Jones is/isn't/or ever will be at this juncture. It is incomplete.
Do you know how many great players in NFL history wouldn't exist if they were written off after two seasons?
Let's see, and just for quarterbacks:
Bart Starr took five years to at least be a full-time starter under Vince Lombardi
Terry Bradshaw took until his sixth season to win his job full-time
Phil Simms took until his sixth season to kick the injury bug and was still getting booed in the magical 1986 season
Tom Brady took his 4th season (3rd as a starter) to be one of the top quarterbacks
Eli Manning took 4 seasons for people to not boo him on a consistent basis
Tom Brady? In his first season as a starter Brady made the pro bowl, had an 11-3 record and won the Super Bowl MVP. In the next season, he led the entire league in touchdown passes.
Probably safe to remove him from your list.
My point is that Brady didn't have stellar numbers in his first year; 18 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 12 fumbles; that's only 6 more touchdowns than interceptions. In '02, the next season his touchdowns were double his interceptions but the Patriots missed the playoffs.
Surely as a Giants fan and a 20 year contributor to BBI, that thought would have crossed your mind?
And again, it bears repeating that Jones's big benefit was supposed to be he was as pro-ready as could be. He wasn't drafted for any elite traits (like Allen was).
And to answer Britt's question about defining poor:
- 8-18 as a starter
- team has struggled to score 20 points per game
- led league both years in fumbles
- poor AY/A both years
- in only 7 of Jones's 32 possible starts did he post a passer rating above league average
What else do you want?
Britt in VA said:
Can you? You say the same thing every single day
Don't care about the personal pissing match but if there's one thing that's boring its Daniel Jones threads.
I'll say it again, should fans be pretty excited heading into 2021 with what looks like a killer draft and exciting FA signings? Would it be fun to discuss those or no?
I have spoken very positively about the draft and some of the free agency acquisitions. Naturally, those get ignored because I jump onto a thread about Jones and cast my doubts.
Look, I happen to find the Jones piece in trying to get to a successful '21 (and beyond) one of the most interesting topics. So much hinges on him being able to deliver. And it's a real mystery, based on what he has done so far, if he has the goods to deliver on that...
Can you? You say the same thing every single day
Okay, guilty. But for those of us who post here regularly, who doesn't basically say the same thing over and over on these topics?
Britt in VA said:
Don't care about the personal pissing match but if there's one thing that's boring its Daniel Jones threads.
I'll say it again, should fans be pretty excited heading into 2021 with what looks like a killer draft and exciting FA signings? Would it be fun to discuss those or no?
No one's telling you not to. Gidie just started a thread about the Giants being a playoff caliber team. I'm sure there will be plenty of "why not us?" there.
Gettleman, Judge, Jones, draft picks. That's where my head's at because I'm not expecting a good season in the field.
Don't care about the personal pissing match but if there's one thing that's boring its Daniel Jones threads.
I'll say it again, should fans be pretty excited heading into 2021 with what looks like a killer draft and exciting FA signings? Would it be fun to discuss those or no?
I have spoken very positively about the draft and some of the free agency acquisitions. Naturally, those get ignored because I jump onto a thread about Jones and cast my doubts.
Look, I happen to find the Jones piece in trying to get to a successful '21 (and beyond) one of the most interesting topics. So much hinges on him being able to deliver. And it's a real mystery, based on what he has done so far, if he has the goods to deliver on that...
It doesn't come across that way. The interest seems to be making sure anyone that like Jones or thinks he can have a good year, knows that he hasn't had a great start to his career and likely won't ever be good.
I have seen you other the other threads a bit, its nice to actually talk to people about something else. But any and all Jones threads become a slog. As interesting as this topic might be, nothing new is really discussed.
Gettleman, Judge, Jones, draft picks. That's where my head's at because I'm not expecting a good season in the field.
Do you have any self awareness at all? Do you realize that you come into every single positive thread people make and remind them that DG and Jones suck, btw Mara does too. So that hope they have, they should flush it down the toilet and join you in your misery.
It gets old and people are attacking you for it.
If Jones needs another season to prove he is the QB going forward, I think it is likely we see another trade of a 1st round pick next year so that they have enough draft capital to get the QB they want in 2023...
Even if Jones fails, I'm not sure the Giants pick a QB next year. Depends on who is available.
With that said, there has to be a sense of urgency right now with all the FA contracts that went out. There is a limited window of effectiveness for those guys and if you don't have a worthy QB, you have a problem. That is QB Hell...
If he can take the big step up, the Giants are far better off.
To me the 21 season is really only about one thing: how is the club being run between Gettleman and Judge, and how will that be reflected in the 22 draft after Jones posts (I think - for the sensitive) another bad season?
Gettleman, Judge, Jones, draft picks. That's where my head's at because I'm not expecting a good season in the field.
The rest of us are expecting an improved season on the field, it is why you are experiencing more resistance than normal.
Do you have any self awareness at all? Do you realize that you come into every single positive thread people make and remind them that DG and Jones suck, btw Mara does too. So that hope they have, they should flush it down the toilet and join you in your misery.
It gets old and people are attacking you for it.
Expect whatever you want. I'm not telling you not to.
The vast majority of posts on this board are positive...many unrealistically so. There are plenty of threads about how good this team is going to be. I'm fully aware of those that don't agree with me. You can guess how much that bothers me.
And no, i'm not saying Jones is going to the Hall of Fame, so don't try and spin that.
What I'm saying is that you literally don't have the ability or mental capacity to factor in the fact that the TEAM around Jones was largely terrible in 2019, improved a lot in 2020 due to coaching and personnel, and they are still building.
Joe Burrow went 2-7-1 to start his career. Is he a bad quarterback? Drew Brees went 10-17 to start his career, was he a bad quarterback? Stafford started 17-28 in his career, is he a bad quarterback? You've mentioned that you'd like to trade for him. Deshaun Watson is 28-25. Is he a bad quarterback?
Jesus dude. Give it up already. The points that you make don't make any actual sense.
Ah OK, so basically what you are saying is "well THESE examples make sense, but basically any other example that runs counter to my argument doesn't make sense." You are full of shit man.
And no, the transition to the pros isn't "smoother" now. There is no evidence of that. Playing quarterback is still as hard as it ever was.
Bart Starr took five years to at least be a full-time starter under Vince Lombardi
Terry Bradshaw took until his sixth season to win his job full-time
Phil Simms took until his sixth season to kick the injury bug and was still getting booed in the magical 1986 season
Tom Brady took his 4th season (3rd as a starter) to be one of the top quarterbacks
Eli Manning took 4 seasons for people to not boo him on a consistent basis
Tom Brady? In his first season as a starter Brady made the pro bowl, had an 11-3 record and won the Super Bowl MVP. In the next season, he led the entire league in touchdown passes.
Probably safe to remove him from your list.
My point is that Brady didn't have stellar numbers in his first year; 18 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 12 fumbles; that's only 6 more touchdowns than interceptions. In '02, the next season his touchdowns were double his interceptions but the Patriots missed the playoffs.
Its not a good point though. Look what he accomplished and the awards he personally received. I could debate the other ones for different reasons, but having Brady on your list is simply egregious.
There are other teams that have great quarterbacks and play great football. Why can't the Giants?
Because for the last time, you cannot be just instantly great when you are scrapping and rebuilding your entire fucking roster dude. And now that is is mostly complete aside from some positions that we likely need an upgrade at, we all should expect playoff football.
Jesus christ. I'm not sure if you're married or what but living with you would give me a fucking ulcer. Your expectations are wildly off.
Go Terps said:
To me the 21 season is really only about one thing: how is the club being run between Gettleman and Judge, and how will that be reflected in the 22 draft after Jones posts (I think - for the sensitive) another bad season?
Gettleman, Judge, Jones, draft picks. That's where my head's at because I'm not expecting a good season in the field.
The rest of us are expecting an improved season on the field, it is why you are experiencing more resistance than normal.
Do you have any self awareness at all? Do you realize that you come into every single positive thread people make and remind them that DG and Jones suck, btw Mara does too. So that hope they have, they should flush it down the toilet and join you in your misery.
It gets old and people are attacking you for it.
Expect whatever you want. I'm not telling you not to.
The vast majority of posts on this board are positive...many unrealistically so. There are plenty of threads about how good this team is going to be. I'm fully aware of those that don't agree with me. You can guess how much that bothers me.
For example, this upcoming season you should root for the Packers, Bucs, Chiefs, and Bills.
Maybe in 2022 the Giants will be legit contenders and you can come on board again.
Both were in the playoffs in their 3rd season.
I don't know why anybody would have written off Josh Allen at all. He has been the model for what you want out of a developing QB in each of his first 3 seasons.
And recall he made the playoffs in his 2nd season.
If he stays in that scenario, the bigger issue will be not to overpay him. If he's decent/good and we pay him $15-22 million per year (or thereabouts), that's fine. If he's just OK and we pay him Dak money or more, that's a problem.
I'm gonna post on Jones threads, because that's the issue that matters most to where the team is going. It's the most important issue, and it's also the most interesting. I don't find the other things around this team all that interesting...for me it's about Gettleman, Judge, Jones, and those draft picks.
It also brings out some strange arguments. For example, most posters seen to agree that this is a prove it year for Jones. But many are also arguing that he has played well to this point. I don't get that...if he has played well why does he have to prove anything?
There are some serious mental gymnastics going on when discussing Jones. There's also an enormous amount of excuse making - more than I can recall for any other Giants player, which is saying something.
to prove he's the QB. Giants will add two talents in the first round next year, and at least one of those picks is likely to be top 10. No rushing to draft a QB in '22 unless he's the right QB, another mistake takes us in the second half of the friggin decade with no end in sight.
If Jones needs another season to prove he is the QB going forward, I think it is likely we see another trade of a 1st round pick next year so that they have enough draft capital to get the QB they want in 2023...
Even if Jones fails, I'm not sure the Giants pick a QB next year. Depends on who is available.
With that said, there has to be a sense of urgency right now with all the FA contracts that went out. There is a limited window of effectiveness for those guys and if you don't have a worthy QB, you have a problem. That is QB Hell...
That's not QB Hell. QB Hell would be if Jones was middling at best and then we decided to pay him as a franchise QB.
It also brings out some strange arguments. For example, most posters seen to agree that this is a prove it year for Jones. But many are also arguing that he has played well to this point. I don't get that...if he has played well why does he have to prove anything?
More utter bullshit from you. What posters have said he has played well?
Go Terps said:
So does everyone else. You think if the Giants win 11 games that a whole bunch of posters aren't going to line up and say they called it, and how stupid be and I and others were?
Shit, every time a running back gets a new contract we get a thread saying "See? Running backs do have value". When Darnold flopped there was a ton of revelling from the Britts and FMICs of the world.
And that's fine. If you're right, you're right. Acting like Baghdad Bob for the Giants doesn't make anyone a better fan than the people that are critical.
There are absolutely quite a few scorekeepers at BBI. And they will certainly be looking to settle some scores if this thing gets turned around this year.
Which is fine. I have always accepted that and understand that being in the BBI mainstream is always the safest place for many BBIers.
However, while I know it won't stop, I do find it more than a little irritating this "narrative" that posters like you and I are more interested in being right than the Giants winning. I'm actually more interested in why the guys who are in charge of building this team have been so wrong so often.
It also brings out some strange arguments. For example, most posters seen to agree that this is a prove it year for Jones. But many are also arguing that he has played well to this point. I don't get that...if he has played well why does he have to prove anything?
More utter bullshit from you. What posters have said he has played well?
Well, me for one. I have seen bits and pieces of really good play from him (IMO, I guess), where I thought he was either turning a corner or at least had potential to be a quality or even elite QB. The moniker "Danny Dimes" might be stupid but it didn't come from nothin'.
You list Judge and Gettelman as topics of interest, well, didn't they just sign and draft a bunch of players? In such a team based sport isn't that something that should be interesting? Even if we had Mahomes, shouldn't we want to draft and sign players to help him?
You list Judge and Gettelman as topics of interest, well, didn't they just sign and draft a bunch of players? In such a team based sport isn't that something that should be interesting? Even if we had Mahomes, shouldn't we want to draft and sign players to help him?
If we had Mahomes I'd be all about talking about other issues.
We don't though. We have what I think is a huge minus at QB...as long as that minus is there I don't think much else is going to make a difference.
I think they've improved in drafting and FA since Judge got here, but I don't think that's going to result in more wins. Why?
"mental gymnastics" is how I interpret any and every thread on this board derailing into the same song and dance about something completely out of any fans control.
You list Judge and Gettelman as topics of interest, well, didn't they just sign and draft a bunch of players? In such a team based sport isn't that something that should be interesting? Even if we had Mahomes, shouldn't we want to draft and sign players to help him?
If we had Mahomes I'd be all about talking about other issues.
We don't though. We have what I think is a huge minus at QB...as long as that minus is there I don't think much else is going to make a difference.
I think they've improved in drafting and FA since Judge got here, but I don't think that's going to result in more wins. Why?
Wait, you don't think Daniel Jones is going to be a good QB?
Go Terps said:
To me the 21 season is really only about one thing: how is the club being run between Gettleman and Judge, and how will that be reflected in the 22 draft after Jones posts (I think - for the sensitive) another bad season?
Gettleman, Judge, Jones, draft picks. That's where my head's at because I'm not expecting a good season in the field.
The rest of us are expecting an improved season on the field, it is why you are experiencing more resistance than normal.
Do you have any self awareness at all? Do you realize that you come into every single positive thread people make and remind them that DG and Jones suck, btw Mara does too. So that hope they have, they should flush it down the toilet and join you in your misery.
It gets old and people are attacking you for it.
Expect whatever you want. I'm not telling you not to.
The vast majority of posts on this board are positive...many unrealistically so. There are plenty of threads about how good this team is going to be. I'm fully aware of those that don't agree with me. You can guess how much that bothers me.
That’s how most fan sites are. Majority are fan boys, then you have some negative posters, and some middle ground ones. The negative ones get all the attention from the fan boys.
...than the constant declarations that anyone who is remotely critical is "shitting on the team".
Who has been "remotely critical?'
...than the constant declarations that anyone who is remotely critical is "shitting on the team".
Who has been "remotely critical?'
"Shitting on the team" is ambiguous and not what I had in mimd when discussing these posters.
"Vomiting up the same narrative in the absence of any logic that combats prevailing opinions based on the entire status of the other personnel on the roster" is one I take exception to.
It also brings out some strange arguments. For example, most posters seen to agree that this is a prove it year for Jones. But many are also arguing that he has played well to this point. I don't get that...if he has played well why does he have to prove anything?
More utter bullshit from you. What posters have said he has played well?
Agreed. But Terps has his Sambas on,his Umbros hiked up and he has a bunch of kids he is going to coach into not sucking.
You list Judge and Gettelman as topics of interest, well, didn't they just sign and draft a bunch of players? In such a team based sport isn't that something that should be interesting? Even if we had Mahomes, shouldn't we want to draft and sign players to help him?
Mahomes certainly can't win a Super Bowl by himself; Super Bowl 55 was evidence of that. Without a good offensive line to keep him clean (including Mike Remmers, someone we cut after 2019 as their left tackle) the Buccaneers gave him trouble for the entire game; they actually set the record for most pressures by a single team.
Can you? You say the same thing every single day
Okay, guilty. But for those of us who post here regularly, who doesn't basically say the same thing over and over on these topics?
?????
What a weird thing to come back with. I dont. There are plenty of others who discuss things and walk back their theories when confronted with better logic. I can mention names but choose not to. BB '56 is one that I see who does it regularly and yet doesnt mind me saying he does. There has been a ton of DJ fans that have given him a pass for '20 but are less likely to do that going forward.
This "woe is me" front you arr trying to shroud yourself in is pretty beat.
Calmly telling people that they're not "telling anyone what to think or expect..."
...after telling everyone what to think and what to expect.
Believing that coming into a room full of what they call fanboys (they have no respect for fanboys), who are talking about how good things look and telling them that their opinions are wrong and that the QB is and always will be, bad.
Then claiming to just be discussing the team or making the conversation less boring.
Which ultimately means...making the conversation about themselves.
And finally, claiming "both sides" and playing the victim.
and just "yay, the Giants won the Superbowl, can you believe it?". Either Superbowl?
The Giants have improved the roster dramatically
and he has enough talent around him now to succeed.
I'm betting he will.
This is true only if the OL improves significantly. Without a competent OL, we are going nowhere, and it will not be on DJ.
What doesn't help is thinking Terps is being "remotely critical." He's inventing scenarios that have not happened yet to make his arguments about Jones and the Giants, that run counter to basically every other point that he makes or player he wants to bring in instead.
But yeah, just because we want to hold bullshit posts accountable means we think he's "shitting on the team." Posters can shit on the team all they want. It's when they are hypocritical and lazy with their arguments, that gets me to respond. Saying things like "I don't think Daniel Jones is good" is perfectly fine with me. But when you say things like "He's 7-18 as a starter" (or whatever it is) - then you are just proving that you have no idea what you are talking about.
Football isn't a one man sport. It's not even a 5 man sport. If you aren't willing to wait for the draft picks to develop, for the coaching staff to get their feet wet for 10 minutes with this franchise, for the roster to improve around the QB to legitimately see what he can bring to the table, for free agency signings to come into
play, then I just don't know what to tell you. If you think Jones sucks after 24 starts on a mostly bad offense, then great, certainly within reason to have that opinion.
Everyone was up in their fucking arms about the Beckham trade and the Williams trade. The same people lost their collective shit when they picked Jones, hell some even did it with Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas. Some think that Barkley doesn't help the team win games.
This is all to say that you really can't fix what some people perceive to be reality. We can sit and argue all day on a message board about the Gettleman Giants and how they've been taking 10 years to be good. But the reality is that they started over with a new quarterback, a new coach, and new players over the last 2 years, and for whatever reason, some fans are just ready to call it a day.
Britt in VA said:
and just "yay, the Giants won the Superbowl, can you believe it?". Either Superbowl?
Surely as a Giants fan and a 20 year contributor to BBI, that thought would have crossed your mind?
