Azeez Ojulari Film Review:

Nick Falato of the Big Blue Banter podcast goes through the All-22 film of Georgia pass rusher Azeez Ojulari and discusses his strengths/weaknesses. Ojulari should be an excellent scheme fit for Patrick Graham's multiple front defense.
is focusing on his "drip and rip" pass rush move, which is great because we need an outside pass rush presence.
But everyone seems to be ignoring the very encouraging comments made by Judge recently (and also I believe Diehl and Schmeelk in one of their reviews) about Ojalari being able to hold at the point-of-attack against the run.
If he can't play the run, he won't be a full-time player. But if he can stack-ahed big linemen the way Judge, Diehl, and Schmeelk said in run defense, then he be more valuable than we realize. As a poster recently smartly pointed out, our run defense problems largely centered around our OLB's not being able to set the edge.
All of these YouTubers who have done pieces on Azeez the past week (and there are a lot of them) should be focusing more on his complete game.
But it doesn’t really matter because he will receive significant playing time. The Giants don’t have a stud pass rusher like a Chase Young, TJ Watt, Bosa, etc. but they do have a diverse set of OLB’s.
Odenigbo, Anderson, Ojulari, Carter, and Smith are safe but I hope that the Giants find a way to keep Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin as well. I personally would rather keep them over Ximines if it came down to it. Odenigbo might be listed as a DE and will likely allow the Giants to keep just 5 DL (Williams, Lawrence, Johnson, Shelton, and Hill)not counting him.
I would like to see Coughlin spend time at ILB so that the Giants can keep just Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, and Reggie Ragland. Brunson and/or Cale Garrett could be stashed on the PS. I think that Coughlin could handle the role Fackrell played last season.
The other less discussed topic is how Azeez and the other ER adds are
Good point Eric. This is why I wouldn’t be surprised if Ximines doesn’t make the 53 man roster. He struggled mightily setting the edge in the run game during his rookie season. When he was actually healthy last season he had improved in that area but he still has a lot of work to do there.
This is a huge offseason for Ximines. OLB is very crowded this year so there is no room for underachieving players.
He may not be as stout as his highlights but he may also be a complete stud at Edge.
He is definitely one to watch in 2021.
I expect Ojulari to start week one at one OLB spot. The spot opposite him is up for grabs with the uncertainty of Lorenzo Carter’s status. If he is not ready week one I think the starter will either be Odenigbo, Anderson, or Ximines.
He didn't just tear his achiles, it exploded. He needed a complete reconstruction of the ligament. Whether he has the same athletic gifts post injury as he had before is very doubtful. X man should be a different story. He should be 100% and be able to competer for his spot.
RE: I would be surprised if Carter ever makes it back
He didn't just tear his achiles, it exploded. He needed a complete reconstruction of the ligament. Whether he has the same athletic gifts post injury as he had before is very doubtful. X man should be a different story. He should be 100% and be able to competer for his spot.
I hope you’re wrong about Carter but I am concerned about whether he can make it back. It’s so unfortunate because he was finally showing signs of breaking out and this would be his opportunity to land a big contract next offseason. A fully healthy Carter opposite of Ojulari would be fun to watch.
and getting the experience for Brown (who was switched to EDGE last year), and Carter. Along with Odenigbo, they will all be part of the solution. Ximines needs to step it up and show he was worth a premium pick (3rd rd).
He may not be as stout as his highlights but he may also be a complete stud at Edge.
He is definitely one to watch in 2021.
Yeah I thought I read somewhere that against the better OL he could sometimes have trouble disengaging and end up getting washed. Still he looked pretty good in that vid even against Alabama. Hopefully he is a strong contributor right out of the gate.
I haven't really seen anyone say he can't play run defense.
[i]"Ojulari is a slightly undersized edge rusher. He split time between playing with his hand on the ground and standing up on the edge for the Bulldogs. He takes short/quick steps and has a variety of pass-rush moves. He will push/pull, utilize a jump/slap/swim move or stick his head into the chest of offensive tackles and bull through them. He isn't an elite bender at the top of his rush due to some ankle tightness. His effort is excellent. He can stack and set the edge consistently versus the run. He can turn and chase, showing the ability to quickly close. He saved his best for the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. He was a destructive force in that contest. Overall, Ojulari has some tightness and lacks ideal size, but he made plays in every game I studied. He is best suited to stand up on the outside for an odd-front team."
“Fully grown 3-4 outside linebacker with NFL-ready strength and impressive explosiveness. Ojulari is better in pursuit than he is as an edge setter, but he is quick to slide off a block and either make a tackle or accelerate to pursue in space. His ability to attack pulling blocks and shut down potential running lanes was fun to watch against Alabama. He has quality rush burst with loose limbs, but has a limited number of rush moves. Ojulari hasn’t learned to set up blockers yet. The strength, football character, explosiveness and athleticism all get check marks, but he won’t reach his potential until he cultivates his pass-rush talent and learns to stay separated from the punch.” – NFL.com
Good point Eric. This is why I wouldn’t be surprised if Ximines doesn’t make the 53 man roster. He struggled mightily setting the edge in the run game during his rookie season. When he was actually healthy last season he had improved in that area but he still has a lot of work to do there.
This is a huge offseason for Ximines. OLB is very crowded this year so there is no room for underachieving players.
Him and Carter.
RE: I haven't really seen anyone say he can't play run defense.
There have been a number of pundits that have said he didn't play as much because he was more of a pass rush specialist. I don't think that is correct based on the comments from Judge.
I'd be pretty damn good if Ojulari could shape up to be a
What sites were those? He sure did look good against Bama. I feel pretty good with our draft regardless of if these guys do need some learning. If Toney, Ojulari AND Robinson can grow into good players for us while contributing right away, that's a hella strong draft. I have some hope for Elerson Smith as well!
What sites were those? He sure did look good against Bama. I feel pretty good with our draft regardless of if these guys do need some learning. If Toney, Ojulari AND Robinson can grow into good players for us while contributing right away, that's a hella strong draft. I have some hope for Elerson Smith as well!
The first one is from Daniel Jeremiah. Just search google for "azeez ojulari daniel jeremiah"
The second was taken from NFL.com's draft coverage.
I guess his weight was checked at 249 lbs. If he was 252 lbs, no one
He didn't just tear his achiles, it exploded. He needed a complete reconstruction of the ligament. Whether he has the same athletic gifts post injury as he had before is very doubtful. X man should be a different story. He should be 100% and be able to competer for his spot.
I don't know if Carter makes it back either, but when there is a tear of the Achilles, reconstruction has just as good of a recovery rate than repair. Detached achilles actually have a less of a chance of reinjury. What I don't know is how the recovery timeline differs.
shook his hand and asked him how his Achilles was (this was summer of '93). He wasn't as big as I was expecting (still big enough to pound me into a pile of goo but..). He seemed reglar, no jewlz (on 2nd thought, he may've had an earring).. Cool story bro?
shook his hand and asked him how his Achilles was (this was summer of '93). He wasn't as big as I was expecting (still big enough to pound me into a pile of goo but..). He seemed reglar, no jewlz (on 2nd thought, he may've had an earring).. Cool story bro?
Better than me; I've never met anyone on the Giants outside of maybe sharing a plane with Harry Carson.
shook his hand and asked him how his Achilles was (this was summer of '93). He wasn't as big as I was expecting (still big enough to pound me into a pile of goo but..). He seemed reglar, no jewlz (on 2nd thought, he may've had an earring).. Cool story bro?
Better than me; I've never met anyone on the Giants outside of maybe sharing a plane with Harry Carson.
I played spades and got drunk with Delvin Joyce and Ryan Clark all day, that was quite the random day for a 17 year old, haha.
Ojulari has shown pretty good film and gotten plenty of accolades
He has to get stronger (who doesn't?) and would like to see a bit more bend in his pass rush moves, but would suggest he is a much better developing talent than what we have had on the roster lately. Also feels the Giants really like his intangibles which we know can quickly sidestep a career.
But it doesn’t really matter because he will receive significant playing time. The Giants don’t have a stud pass rusher like a Chase Young, TJ Watt, Bosa, etc. but they do have a diverse set of OLB’s.
Odenigbo, Anderson, Ojulari, Carter, and Smith are safe but I hope that the Giants find a way to keep Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin as well. I personally would rather keep them over Ximines if it came down to it. Odenigbo might be listed as a DE and will likely allow the Giants to keep just 5 DL (Williams, Lawrence, Johnson, Shelton, and Hill)not counting him.
I would like to see Coughlin spend time at ILB so that the Giants can keep just Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, and Reggie Ragland. Brunson and/or Cale Garrett could be stashed on the PS. I think that Coughlin could handle the role Fackrell played last season.
I dont think you could be more wrong about some of those edge guys you mentioned....Odenigbo, Anderson, Carter, Ximenes are all question marks. I think the first two are pretty good depth pieces and should be looked at as insurance if they werent able to get a guy in the draft, Carter has a significant injury to come back from and Ximenes has shown jack shit.
I definitely think Oju starts. I also think Cam Brown showed more jump last year than many of our other guys. Carter looked more than just solid before he got hurt. But how likely is he to come back. Brown is light in the ass. Odenigbo is more of a straight DE, Anderson was signed as a mediocre option. If Oju isnt starting, that os a problem.
If Carter shows what he did before the Dallas game this year, combined with Oju, we are doing very well.
is a huge key for this defense moving forward. Until they're able to do it consistently, they will continue to struggle against good running teams, and with getting off the field on third downs, etc.
Ojulari shows good hands, instincts, and bend. He's not an especially quick twitch athlete. He sees the action in front of him and diagnoses with discipline. This alone will help flatten his learning curve and gain confidence quicker from the coaches that he's not a liability on the field. He's got to get stronger and add more to his tool box in order to deal with NFL tackles. The stab and chop isn't going to be enough to get him around the edge consistently.
Next year, I hope one of their #1 picks turns into an impact Edge talent.
is a huge key for this defense moving forward. Until they're able to do it consistently, they will continue to struggle against good running teams, and with getting off the field on third downs, etc.
Ojulari shows good hands, instincts, and bend. He's not an especially quick twitch athlete. He sees the action in front of him and diagnoses with discipline. This alone will help flatten his learning curve and gain confidence quicker from the coaches that he's not a liability on the field. He's got to get stronger and add more to his tool box in order to deal with NFL tackles. The stab and chop isn't going to be enough to get him around the edge consistently.
Next year, I hope one of their #1 picks turns into an impact Edge talent.
I've been researching those in my spare time; if the Giants are good enough and wind up out of contention for Kayvon Thibodeaux, I could go with either Drake Jackson of USC or George Karlaftis of Purdue since Carter and Odenigbo's contracts (to name a couple edges) will be up after the 2021 season.
RE: RE: I guess his weight was checked at 249 lbs. If he was 252 lbs, no one
Next year, I hope one of their #1 picks turns into an impact Edge talent.
This ^^^^
Are there any edge rushers the Giants should target in the first round?
It's so early. At this time last year a lot of the guys who went high in this past draft weren't highly thought of.
Odenigbo, Anderson, Ojulari, Carter, and Smith are safe but I hope that the Giants find a way to keep Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin as well. I personally would rather keep them over Ximines if it came down to it. Odenigbo might be listed as a DE and will likely allow the Giants to keep just 5 DL (Williams, Lawrence, Johnson, Shelton, and Hill)not counting him.
I would like to see Coughlin spend time at ILB so that the Giants can keep just Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, and Reggie Ragland. Brunson and/or Cale Garrett could be stashed on the PS. I think that Coughlin could handle the role Fackrell played last season.
Good point, Spider
Good point Eric. This is why I wouldn’t be surprised if Ximines doesn’t make the 53 man roster. He struggled mightily setting the edge in the run game during his rookie season. When he was actually healthy last season he had improved in that area but he still has a lot of work to do there.
This is a huge offseason for Ximines. OLB is very crowded this year so there is no room for underachieving players.
He may not be as stout as his highlights but he may also be a complete stud at Edge.
He is definitely one to watch in 2021.
I think he will begin the season on the PUP list.
He may not be as stout as his highlights but he may also be a complete stud at Edge.
He is definitely one to watch in 2021.
I expect Ojulari to start week one at one OLB spot. The spot opposite him is up for grabs with the uncertainty of Lorenzo Carter’s status. If he is not ready week one I think the starter will either be Odenigbo, Anderson, or Ximines.
I hope you’re wrong about Carter but I am concerned about whether he can make it back. It’s so unfortunate because he was finally showing signs of breaking out and this would be his opportunity to land a big contract next offseason. A fully healthy Carter opposite of Ojulari would be fun to watch.
He may not be as stout as his highlights but he may also be a complete stud at Edge.
He is definitely one to watch in 2021.
Yeah I thought I read somewhere that against the better OL he could sometimes have trouble disengaging and end up getting washed. Still he looked pretty good in that vid even against Alabama. Hopefully he is a strong contributor right out of the gate.
Guy's a total package.
[i]"Ojulari is a slightly undersized edge rusher. He split time between playing with his hand on the ground and standing up on the edge for the Bulldogs. He takes short/quick steps and has a variety of pass-rush moves. He will push/pull, utilize a jump/slap/swim move or stick his head into the chest of offensive tackles and bull through them. He isn't an elite bender at the top of his rush due to some ankle tightness. His effort is excellent. He can stack and set the edge consistently versus the run. He can turn and chase, showing the ability to quickly close. He saved his best for the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. He was a destructive force in that contest. Overall, Ojulari has some tightness and lacks ideal size, but he made plays in every game I studied. He is best suited to stand up on the outside for an odd-front team."
Good point Eric. This is why I wouldn’t be surprised if Ximines doesn’t make the 53 man roster. He struggled mightily setting the edge in the run game during his rookie season. When he was actually healthy last season he had improved in that area but he still has a lot of work to do there.
This is a huge offseason for Ximines. OLB is very crowded this year so there is no room for underachieving players.
Him and Carter.
Guy's a total package.
There have been a number of pundits that have said he didn't play as much because he was more of a pass rush specialist. I don't think that is correct based on the comments from Judge.
The first one is from Daniel Jeremiah. Just search google for "azeez ojulari daniel jeremiah"
The second was taken from NFL.com's draft coverage.
I thought LT was smaller than that; a lot of the reports on him had his weight range from 237 to 243 lbs.
Lol! yeah, that would be pretty good.
I don't know if Carter makes it back either, but when there is a tear of the Achilles, reconstruction has just as good of a recovery rate than repair. Detached achilles actually have a less of a chance of reinjury. What I don't know is how the recovery timeline differs.
Better than me; I've never met anyone on the Giants outside of maybe sharing a plane with Harry Carson.
shook his hand and asked him how his Achilles was (this was summer of '93). He wasn't as big as I was expecting (still big enough to pound me into a pile of goo but..). He seemed reglar, no jewlz (on 2nd thought, he may've had an earring).. Cool story bro?
Better than me; I've never met anyone on the Giants outside of maybe sharing a plane with Harry Carson.
I played spades and got drunk with Delvin Joyce and Ryan Clark all day, that was quite the random day for a 17 year old, haha.
He has to get stronger (who doesn't?) and would like to see a bit more bend in his pass rush moves, but would suggest he is a much better developing talent than what we have had on the roster lately. Also feels the Giants really like his intangibles which we know can quickly sidestep a career.
Odenigbo, Anderson, Ojulari, Carter, and Smith are safe but I hope that the Giants find a way to keep Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin as well. I personally would rather keep them over Ximines if it came down to it. Odenigbo might be listed as a DE and will likely allow the Giants to keep just 5 DL (Williams, Lawrence, Johnson, Shelton, and Hill)not counting him.
I would like to see Coughlin spend time at ILB so that the Giants can keep just Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, and Reggie Ragland. Brunson and/or Cale Garrett could be stashed on the PS. I think that Coughlin could handle the role Fackrell played last season.
I dont think you could be more wrong about some of those edge guys you mentioned....Odenigbo, Anderson, Carter, Ximenes are all question marks. I think the first two are pretty good depth pieces and should be looked at as insurance if they werent able to get a guy in the draft, Carter has a significant injury to come back from and Ximenes has shown jack shit.
I definitely think Oju starts. I also think Cam Brown showed more jump last year than many of our other guys. Carter looked more than just solid before he got hurt. But how likely is he to come back. Brown is light in the ass. Odenigbo is more of a straight DE, Anderson was signed as a mediocre option. If Oju isnt starting, that os a problem.
If Carter shows what he did before the Dallas game this year, combined with Oju, we are doing very well.
Link - ( New Window )
Skinner also talks about how good he is in pass defense too. Seems like a fairly well rounded OLB.
Ojulari shows good hands, instincts, and bend. He's not an especially quick twitch athlete. He sees the action in front of him and diagnoses with discipline. This alone will help flatten his learning curve and gain confidence quicker from the coaches that he's not a liability on the field. He's got to get stronger and add more to his tool box in order to deal with NFL tackles. The stab and chop isn't going to be enough to get him around the edge consistently.
Next year, I hope one of their #1 picks turns into an impact Edge talent.
Ojulari shows good hands, instincts, and bend. He's not an especially quick twitch athlete. He sees the action in front of him and diagnoses with discipline. This alone will help flatten his learning curve and gain confidence quicker from the coaches that he's not a liability on the field. He's got to get stronger and add more to his tool box in order to deal with NFL tackles. The stab and chop isn't going to be enough to get him around the edge consistently.
Next year, I hope one of their #1 picks turns into an impact Edge talent.
I've been researching those in my spare time; if the Giants are good enough and wind up out of contention for Kayvon Thibodeaux, I could go with either Drake Jackson of USC or George Karlaftis of Purdue since Carter and Odenigbo's contracts (to name a couple edges) will be up after the 2021 season.
Would say he is undersized. Consider LTs weight was always reported as 248 lbs.
I thought LT was smaller than that; a lot of the reports on him had his weight range from 237 to 243 lbs.
no way was he that light. he was 250 easy. I met him and Banks together in 1987. LT was much thicker than Banks was and Banks was big.
In comment 15260668 Ivan15 said:
Would say he is undersized. Consider LTs weight was always reported as 248 lbs.
I thought LT was smaller than that; a lot of the reports on him had his weight range from 237 to 243 lbs.
no way was he that light. he was 250 easy. I met him and Banks together in 1987. LT was much thicker than Banks was and Banks was big.
A lot of the stuff I've read pegs him at 237. This article here on the top rushbackers of all time has LT at 243.
http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/11/the-top-3-4-rushbackers-of-all-time.html
Lawrence Taylor reference page - ( New Window )
LT at 6'3 245 played much bigger than most LBs of similar listed size.
Next year, I hope one of their #1 picks turns into an impact Edge talent.
This ^^^^
Next year, I hope one of their #1 picks turns into an impact Edge talent.
This ^^^^
Are there any edge rushers the Giants should target in the first round?
In comment 15260816 JonC said:
Next year, I hope one of their #1 picks turns into an impact Edge talent.
This ^^^^
Are there any edge rushers the Giants should target in the first round?
It's so early. At this time last year a lot of the guys who went high in this past draft weren't highly thought of.