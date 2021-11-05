Predictions for giants breakout player in 2021?

I think it’s Dexter Lawrence. With the secondary and increased edge talent, year 3 tends to be the breakout year for interior DLs. I read an article (remember it was a legit article but can’t remember source) a few years ago that said interior DL take the longest of all drafted positions to really learn how to play and like WRs, year 3 is typically the breakout year.
Also, Slayton will have a big year now with the WR additions and return on Barkley. He played hurt more than most realize last year and is not a #1 WR but can be a great #2 or 3 WR
More weapons, and a full offseason with the coaches, players, and system should make a huge difference.
The door has been opened for him, now it is on him to walk through it.
That's a good call. I was gonna say Thomas.
I know it's imaginary, at least for now but:
- Jones
- Thomas...hell the entire OL
- X-Mac
- Barkley
- dare I say, Engram
- Dexy
- Any one of the LBs that flashed
We don't know...but it is possible that the 2021 season could be crazy good football.
Xavier Mckinnie, Logan Ryan, and Jabrill Peppers is a hell of a unit with guys like Julian Love playing spot duty.
i love how theres no position on this D thats drastically underwhelming
That's my pick. I'll add in Engram. I think he scores TDs in 2021 as he can get open in the RZ. I think his low TD totals in 2020 were more fluke than anything else. With that said, if Engram catches 8 TDs and catches 6-7 more passes, his numbers look pretty gawdy. 70-800 and 8 would land him a pretty big contract.
We could be in line for some pretty good comp picks.
Highly doubt we re-sign England. Peppers and Hernandez could be gone too.
Lawrence coupled with Williams would really help to unleash others in the front 7. I think our secondary can be outstanding so Lawrence making a big leap potentially makes this a top 5 unit.
I think Mckinney will look promising and hopefully one of the pass rushers break out they need that
I'll guess and say Carter. Theoretically the coverage should be much better this year leading to more coverage sacks
One could argue Barkley needs "re-breakout" to show he can return to or close to 2018 form.
The last key player is Andrew Thomas. If he's not the Left Tackle of the future, the Giants are looking at using one of the two (if not both for a trade up) 2022 first rounders on a Left Tackle.
Something tells me that at some point in training camp we'll start hearing about him more and more.
I just think Lawrence can be a beast with potentially all-pro potential on this defense. Many underestimate how long it takes interior DL to figure it out upon entering the league.
The Giants are going to surprise a lot of people in 2021.
Shock and Awe!
Also, this isn’t a wish list of who you want to break out or the team needs to breakout but who you think will break out and why?
He has enough versatility and speed to become a play-maker all around that secondary (and even some LOS) if not overly burdened with deep coverage responsibilities.
I also think that Andrew Thomas, Julian Love, Matt Peart, Shane Lemieux, Darius Slayton, Ryan Anderson, and BJ Hill are going to break out this season.
Slayton is going to look like the player he was during his rookie season now that defenses will be focusing on Golladay and Toney.
All three and we are in the playoffs...
In a more supporting role I think BJ Hill may be an unexpected impact player. Last year he looked more like the guy who seemed like a steal his rookie year. Also in more of a support role I could see Carter Coughlin put up a 5-8 sack season. He looked to have real pass rush skills relative to all the other edges we've seen in the last few years (Ximines, Carter, Brown, etc).
Also if we are talking super under the radar, Austin Mack was really impressive in the limited opportunities he got last year. Obviously he has a steep climb just to make the roster but it wouldn't shock me if he beats out Ross for the 5th WR spot.
Jones is the potential breakout that would trump all other breakouts.
I remember being down on Jenkins before he got here but was really surprised with how he played those first 2 years. He went from an inconsistent guy who had great ball skills but got beat a lot to a legitimate all-pro, lockdown corner in that first year here.
The good news on Adoree is he will only be 26 years old, while Jenkins was nearly 2 years older when he signed. So hoping he can play at that high of a level for a bit longer than Janoris did.
Also expect a big jump from Crowder on D. He was playing fast last year without much anticipation. Once he starts to see it coming before it happens he will be all over the feild.