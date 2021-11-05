Predictions for giants breakout player in 2021? NJBlueTuna : 5/11/2021 2:43 pm

I think it’s Dexter Lawrence. With the secondary and increased edge talent, year 3 tends to be the breakout year for interior DLs. I read an article (remember it was a legit article but can’t remember source) a few years ago that said interior DL take the longest of all drafted positions to really learn how to play and like WRs, year 3 is typically the breakout year.



Also, Slayton will have a big year now with the WR additions and return on Barkley. He played hurt more than most realize last year and is not a #1 WR but can be a great #2 or 3 WR