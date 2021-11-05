for display only
Predictions for giants breakout player in 2021?

NJBlueTuna : 5/11/2021 2:43 pm
I think it’s Dexter Lawrence. With the secondary and increased edge talent, year 3 tends to be the breakout year for interior DLs. I read an article (remember it was a legit article but can’t remember source) a few years ago that said interior DL take the longest of all drafted positions to really learn how to play and like WRs, year 3 is typically the breakout year.

Also, Slayton will have a big year now with the WR additions and return on Barkley. He played hurt more than most realize last year and is not a #1 WR but can be a great #2 or 3 WR
Imo  
robbieballs2003 : 5/11/2021 2:45 pm : link
I think it is either Thomas or Peart.
I Would Say Daniel Jones  
OntheRoad : 5/11/2021 2:47 pm : link
He showed he could light it up his rookie season, and he showed he could cut down on picks during last season.

More weapons, and a full offseason with the coaches, players, and system should make a huge difference.
Jones  
Thegratefulhead : 5/11/2021 2:47 pm : link
The entire offseason has been orchestrated to set him up for success. This not an indictment of DG or "Giant's central". All teams should set the QB up for success.

The door has been opened for him, now it is on him to walk through it.
The real X-Man  
lugnut : 5/11/2021 2:49 pm : link
Xavier McKinney.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/11/2021 2:53 pm : link
Hoping it's DJ.
Jones,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/11/2021 2:54 pm : link
if his wheels are back to full strength
Lawrence is a good guess  
kash94 : 5/11/2021 2:55 pm : link
but I'll go with Peart. Think he was much better than people here give him credit for
Saquon Barkley.  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/11/2021 2:56 pm : link
With the way this team is set up, after he gets his training wheels off in September, look the fuck out. Very confident he comes back with a historic type season.
RE: The real X-Man  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/11/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15260867 lugnut said:
Quote:
Xavier McKinney.


That's a good call. I was gonna say Thomas.
Are they limited to one?  
George from PA : 5/11/2021 2:59 pm : link
The more the merrier
George...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/11/2021 3:05 pm : link
...that's a great point.

I know it's imaginary, at least for now but:
- Jones
- Thomas...hell the entire OL
- X-Mac
- Barkley
- dare I say, Engram
- Dexy
- Any one of the LBs that flashed


We don't know...but it is possible that the 2021 season could be crazy good football.
its funny how when discussing the giants  
Platos : 5/11/2021 3:07 pm : link
we completely overlook our safeties.

Xavier Mckinnie, Logan Ryan, and Jabrill Peppers is a hell of a unit with guys like Julian Love playing spot duty.

i love how theres no position on this D thats drastically underwhelming
RE: The real X-Man  
Capt. Don : 5/11/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15260867 lugnut said:
Quote:
Xavier McKinney.


+1
RE: The real X-Man  
djm : 5/11/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15260867 lugnut said:
Quote:
Xavier McKinney.


That's my pick. I'll add in Engram. I think he scores TDs in 2021 as he can get open in the RZ. I think his low TD totals in 2020 were more fluke than anything else. With that said, if Engram catches 8 TDs and catches 6-7 more passes, his numbers look pretty gawdy. 70-800 and 8 would land him a pretty big contract.
RE: RE: The real X-Man  
Capt. Don : 5/11/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15260914 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15260867 lugnut said:


Quote:


Xavier McKinney.



That's my pick. I'll add in Engram. I think he scores TDs in 2021 as he can get open in the RZ. I think his low TD totals in 2020 were more fluke than anything else. With that said, if Engram catches 8 TDs and catches 6-7 more passes, his numbers look pretty gawdy. 70-800 and 8 would land him a pretty big contract.


We could be in line for some pretty good comp picks.

Highly doubt we re-sign England. Peppers and Hernandez could be gone too.
RE: The real X-Man  
Reale01 : 5/11/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15260867 lugnut said:
Quote:
Xavier McKinney.


+1
...  
ryanmkeane : 5/11/2021 3:24 pm : link
Dexter Lawrence
Needs to be....  
GMen72 : 5/11/2021 3:25 pm : link
Jones on offense and one of the safeties on defense. A healthy McKinney should make Peppers better.
Non QB  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/11/2021 3:28 pm : link
I am going with Thomas/Peart and Lawrence. Bookend tackles excelling would really open up things on offense. The biggest benefit being better down and distance. If they can get in 2nd and 4-6 the offense will greatly benefit with the added targets and Barkley.

Lawrence coupled with Williams would really help to unleash others in the front 7. I think our secondary can be outstanding so Lawrence making a big leap potentially makes this a top 5 unit.
Engram  
Jesse B : 5/11/2021 3:36 pm : link
I don't know if Engram will "break out" but I think without being relied on as THE weapon in the offense he will look more consistent explosive.


I think Mckinney will look promising and hopefully one of the pass rushers break out they need that

I'll guess and say Carter. Theoretically the coverage should be much better this year leading to more coverage sacks
If Engram has a great year  
Chip : 5/11/2021 3:49 pm : link
Comp pick and sign Peppers probably all we will do next season
Jones Is Clearly The Most Important Player  
Trainmaster : 5/11/2021 3:50 pm : link
to "break out". At a minimum, Jones needs to show the Giants are not going to have to draft a QB in 2022. Better, would be for the Jones to clearly earn his "5th year option" (Is that due before the 2022 season?).

One could argue Barkley needs "re-breakout" to show he can return to or close to 2018 form.

The last key player is Andrew Thomas. If he's not the Left Tackle of the future, the Giants are looking at using one of the two (if not both for a trade up) 2022 first rounders on a Left Tackle.

Shot in the dark  
Biteymax22 : 5/11/2021 3:51 pm : link
Kyle Murphy. I think the coaching staff likes him and he was brought to the active roster for a reason last year.

Something tells me that at some point in training camp we'll start hearing about him more and more.
RE: Lawrence is a good guess  
NJBlueTuna : 5/11/2021 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15260881 kash94 said:
Quote:
but I'll go with Peart. Think he was much better than people here give him credit for


I just think Lawrence can be a beast with potentially all-pro potential on this defense. Many underestimate how long it takes interior DL to figure it out upon entering the league.
X marks the spot and ...  
BCD : 5/11/2021 5:24 pm : link
Barkley...
Too many to make a choice easy,  
TLong : 5/11/2021 5:40 pm : link
as noted several times above.

The Giants are going to surprise a lot of people in 2021.

Shock and Awe!
Responses  
NJBlueTuna : 5/11/2021 7:25 pm : link
I am not sure Barkley is a breakout candidate because......ummmm....he broke out 3 years ago as a rookie..... perhaps comeback player of the year?

Also, this isn’t a wish list of who you want to break out or the team needs to breakout but who you think will break out and why?

Ah, nevermind LOL
Tuna go take a swim...  
BCD : 5/11/2021 8:16 pm : link
before you end up on a grill.....grin
I am with the McKinney crowd.  
chick310 : 5/11/2021 8:25 pm : link
So much good investment all-around him, including veterans.
He has enough versatility and speed to become a play-maker all around that secondary (and even some LOS) if not overly burdened with deep coverage responsibilities.
It'd be nice to see Adoree Jackson have a breakout year...  
Milton : 5/11/2021 8:28 pm : link
Considering how much they're paying him.
I listed Barkley because I think his 2nd half of the year  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/11/2021 8:28 pm : link
numbers will dwarf anything we’ve seen from him. Maybe it will put the rest to the RB argument. I mean probably not because unless Barkley has a massive tear in a SB season the detractors will just point to that.
Jones and Carter  
montanagiant : 5/11/2021 8:31 pm : link
Both make huge strides
That’s tough  
Jay on the Island : 5/11/2021 8:39 pm : link
If I have to pick just one then I’m going with the easy choice Xavier McKinney. McKinney would have established himself as one of the best young safeties in football had he been healthy last season. He got better as the season progressed and he looked like a future star in the finale against Dallas. The Giants probably have the deepest safety corps in the NFL.

I also think that Andrew Thomas, Julian Love, Matt Peart, Shane Lemieux, Darius Slayton, Ryan Anderson, and BJ Hill are going to break out this season.

Slayton is going to look like the player he was during his rookie season now that defenses will be focusing on Golladay and Toney.
The best thing for the Giants would be either Jones, Thomas  
Jimmy Googs : 5/11/2021 8:49 pm : link
or Peart.

All three and we are in the playoffs...
Refreshing to have so many credible choices  
Eric on Li : 5/11/2021 8:51 pm : link
Thomas, McKinney, and Lawrence are the 3 standouts for me. I think borderline pro bowl seasons are possible, though McKinney is probably the only one with a shot to get there because he plays a position where he could put up enough stats.

In a more supporting role I think BJ Hill may be an unexpected impact player. Last year he looked more like the guy who seemed like a steal his rookie year. Also in more of a support role I could see Carter Coughlin put up a 5-8 sack season. He looked to have real pass rush skills relative to all the other edges we've seen in the last few years (Ximines, Carter, Brown, etc).

Also if we are talking super under the radar, Austin Mack was really impressive in the limited opportunities he got last year. Obviously he has a steep climb just to make the roster but it wouldn't shock me if he beats out Ross for the 5th WR spot.

Jones is the potential breakout that would trump all other breakouts.
Easily Daniel Jones  
Bill L : 5/11/2021 9:51 pm : link
And I would go further and say that “potential “ isn’t even meaningful. Much more certain than that.
How about Adoree Jackson  
Breeze_94 : 5/11/2021 10:34 pm : link
obviously has all the athletic talent you look for, and now he'll fit hopefully see favorable matchups with Bradberry playing on the other side.

I remember being down on Jenkins before he got here but was really surprised with how he played those first 2 years. He went from an inconsistent guy who had great ball skills but got beat a lot to a legitimate all-pro, lockdown corner in that first year here.

The good news on Adoree is he will only be 26 years old, while Jenkins was nearly 2 years older when he signed. So hoping he can play at that high of a level for a bit longer than Janoris did.
Will Hernandez  
Dankbeerman : 5/12/2021 7:30 am : link
Can see him getting extra attention from the stsf moving to RG and maybe the same kind of breakthrough Gates had when moving to C last year. Think he is better suited at RG too.

Also expect a big jump from Crowder on D. He was playing fast last year without much anticipation. Once he starts to see it coming before it happens he will be all over the feild.
