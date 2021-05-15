for display only
Logan Ryan organizes DB workout in Florida

bigblue5611 : 5/15/2021 4:14 pm
Including Bradberry, Jackson, McKinney, Love, Yiadom and Harper. Nice to see these guys getting together and get Jackson worked in.
Workout - ( New Window )
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/15/2021 4:16 pm : link
Ryan oozes leadership.
Bo Robinson?  
BestFeature : 5/15/2021 4:21 pm : link
Or has he not signed yet?
*No Robinson?  
BestFeature : 5/15/2021 4:21 pm : link
I don’t think Robinson has signed yet?  
bigblue5611 : 5/15/2021 4:22 pm : link
Also  
bigblue5611 : 5/15/2021 4:23 pm : link
I think this is more for the vets, rookies would be at the mini-camp I think
No  
Bill in UT : 5/15/2021 4:37 pm : link
Beal?
RE: *No Robinson?  
bLiTz 2k : 5/15/2021 4:38 pm : link
BestFeature said:
Quote:
Even if he signed he'd be in Jersey for rookie camp no?
RE: No  
Jimmy Googs : 5/15/2021 4:41 pm : link
Bill in UT said:
Quote:
He opted not to join
Awesome  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/15/2021 4:48 pm : link
Start getting that chemistry going. People keep talking about WFT's defense but don't be surprised when the Giants have the better D.
The Giants  
mittenedman : 5/15/2021 5:05 pm : link
have the best secondary in the NFL (on paper). The only thing that can derail them is a lack of communication - so it's good to see Ryan doing this.

Too bad Peppers wasn't there. I'd like to see Graham dust off Perry Fewell's old Bison Package in 2011 - a base 3 S package with Rolle/Phillips/Grant.

Play McK and Logan Ryan deep and Peppers in the TE's face.

Bradberry and Adoree Jackson locked up outside.

This package creates confusion for offenses.

Aaron Robinson just seems like one of those guys who's going to be good right away. Another + tackling DB.

RE: The Giants  
OBJRoyal : 5/15/2021 5:19 pm : link
mittenedman said:
Quote:
have the best secondary in the NFL (on paper). The only thing that can derail them is a lack of communication - so it's good to see Ryan doing this.

Too bad Peppers wasn't there. I'd like to see Graham dust off Perry Fewell's old Bison Package in 2011 - a base 3 S package with Rolle/Phillips/Grant.

Play McK and Logan Ryan deep and Peppers in the TE's face.

Bradberry and Adoree Jackson locked up outside.

This package creates confusion for offenses.

Aaron Robinson just seems like one of those guys who's going to be good right away. Another + tackling DB.


Love every bit of this! I hope Graham has the D play this way. Dictate to the offense how the game is going to go.

This secondary should be the best we as fans have seen in a LONG time
RE: The Giants  
Angel Eyes : 5/15/2021 5:38 pm : link
mittenedman said:
Quote:
have the best secondary in the NFL (on paper). The only thing that can derail them is a lack of communication - so it's good to see Ryan doing this.

Too bad Peppers wasn't there. I'd like to see Graham dust off Perry Fewell's old Bison Package in 2011 - a base 3 S package with Rolle/Phillips/Grant.

Play McK and Logan Ryan deep and Peppers in the TE's face.

Bradberry and Adoree Jackson locked up outside.

This package creates confusion for offenses.

Aaron Robinson just seems like one of those guys who's going to be good right away. Another + tackling DB.

My thoughts exactly; have Peppers play in the box and McKinney and Ryan play deep.
With secondary talent now on roster look for opposing  
Jimmy Googs : 5/15/2021 6:12 pm : link
Offenses to attack Peppers alot when he is in coverage. He had a better 2020 but was clearly targeted by some QBs and didn’t always hold up well.

Was wondering if they were going to try and draft his eventual replacement this past year, so we’ll see what the plan is going to be with him.
Assuming for the sake of argument  
Grizz99 : 5/15/2021 6:29 pm : link
That we don't open in nickle. We assume, with some evidence, that the X-Men is going to be a superb ball player. Peppers is a versatile playmaker and then you have Bradberry and Jackson.
That might be the best foursome in the league, but certainly it's up there.
Now the bench becomes Logan Ryan and love at safeties, and Robinson and Harper for my corners. Not bad!
And they've still got some nice depth. I'm giddy, I watched it happen piece by piece but I still don't know where all this Talent came from all the sudden.LOL
Holmes has got to be above Harper  
Jimmy Googs : 5/15/2021 6:42 pm : link
And Logan Ryan will be on the field...
RE: RE: No  
Bill in UT : 5/15/2021 6:50 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Bill in UT said:
Quote:
I don't see him being around very much longer- doesn't seem to have the body or the temperament to play pro ball
And let's pray they stay healthy.  
CT Charlie : 5/15/2021 6:54 pm : link
Having a bad DB in an NFL game is like having a flat tire in an F1 race.
RE: No  
Jay on the Island : 5/15/2021 8:53 pm : link
Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Beal?

This kid clearly doesn’t give a shit. What a waste of talent.
Watch the Logan Ryan mic’d up from last season  
Ben in Tampa : 5/15/2021 9:04 pm : link
That guy is a field general and a real leader.

His communication is awesome.
RE: RE: No  
Jimmy Googs : 5/15/2021 9:11 pm : link
Jay on the Island said:
Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Enigma...
Expect a completely different D this year  
robbieballs2003 : 10:36 am : link
