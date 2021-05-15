Logan Ryan organizes DB workout in Florida

That we don't open in nickle. We assume, with some evidence, that the X-Men is going to be a superb ball player. Peppers is a versatile playmaker and then you have Bradberry and Jackson.
That might be the best foursome in the league, but certainly it's up there.
Now the bench becomes Logan Ryan and love at safeties, and Robinson and Harper for my corners. Not bad!
And they've still got some nice depth. I'm giddy, I watched it happen piece by piece but I still don't know where all this Talent came from all the sudden.LOL
Even if he signed he'd be in Jersey for rookie camp no?
He opted not to join
Too bad Peppers wasn't there. I'd like to see Graham dust off Perry Fewell's old Bison Package in 2011 - a base 3 S package with Rolle/Phillips/Grant.
Play McK and Logan Ryan deep and Peppers in the TE's face.
Bradberry and Adoree Jackson locked up outside.
This package creates confusion for offenses.
Aaron Robinson just seems like one of those guys who's going to be good right away. Another + tackling DB.
Love every bit of this! I hope Graham has the D play this way. Dictate to the offense how the game is going to go.
This secondary should be the best we as fans have seen in a LONG time
My thoughts exactly; have Peppers play in the box and McKinney and Ryan play deep.
Was wondering if they were going to try and draft his eventual replacement this past year, so we’ll see what the plan is going to be with him.
Beal?
He opted not to join
I don't see him being around very much longer- doesn't seem to have the body or the temperament to play pro ball
This kid clearly doesn’t give a shit. What a waste of talent.
His communication is awesome.
Beal?
This kid clearly doesn’t give a shit. What a waste of talent.
Enigma...