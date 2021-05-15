Giants Sign RB Corey Clement

Other vet backs who signed in the FA stage were all mostly given the same contract. Drake get more and he's a backup to Jacobd in LV. Gallman got little because he sat in FA and offers zero ST value. Booker is a Giant and signed as such because Judge felt he offered value as both a runner and in ST.
OK -
- Rent a wreck?
- The last stop on the NFL alimentary canal?
Of course, the unhappiness is even worse when the opposite happens; a talented player is let walk after his rookie contract ends, like Dalvin Tomlinson.
RB's unfortunately tend to have a short shelf life. And when a RB can still do something useful for a team, such as Alfred Morris did last season, even if most of their ability is diminished, it's a good pick up. They can always be cut if they can't contribute, and there's usually no need for them to stick around beyond the first year.
I think Booker may be a different case. He has a skill set which should mesh nicely with the Giants' needs, and I think he still has something left in the tank.
RE: surprised nobody is whining about DG signing another veteran RB
Exact opposite. Clement is why you don't panic about your 3rd RB and why any speculation about the Giants investing a Day 2 pick on a RB in the draft for depth purposes was beyond stupid. The Clement types are a dime a dozen and can be signed at the minimum at almost any point. Adrian Peterson is on ice waiting for a starting RB to get hurt. He's very capable. There are still 10-20 Clements-types sitting out there without a contract right now. RB isn't a developmental position.
why would you draft a RB when you have a guy that does it all in Barkley? Just sign a cheap veteran that can take some snaps. Save the picks for upgrading Dline,Oline and cbs. Heck you draft a RB and he is good he still doesn't play with Barkley on this team.
Drafting a rb in the 6th round, when we only had 2 NFL type rbs on the roster, and the main guy is coming off serious injuries in b2b years...... I could get it if we drafted one on day 1 or 2, but in the 6th round you shouldn’t even be thinking about roster construction at all. You take guys who are great on specials with other traits you can potentially work with.
got nothing because he apparently isn't a very good football player.
Let's remember, when Barkley went down the Giants had to totally scrap their run game because Gallman couldn't run zone plays. (They shifted to a power scheme.) He also apparently can't pass block, be effective in the receiving game or play special teams.
And I went back and watched that week 17 game vs. DAL. Not only does he almost give the game away with that horrific fumble at the end, he also fumbled a hand-off in the 1st half. 2 fumbles in a critical, Playoff-style game for the Giants without being touched.
why would you draft a RB when you have a guy that does it all in Barkley? Just sign a cheap veteran that can take some snaps. Save the picks for upgrading Dline,Oline and cbs. Heck you draft a RB and he is good he still doesn't play with Barkley on this team.
You can't be serious, can you?
Payback for jumping ahead of Giants for DeVonta Smith
at the RB position. It gets overlooked a lot how disastrous it was for the Giants to go in to last season with really no one behind Barkley who could step in to that role. Especially in a year where depth was even more important due covid protocols that shouldn't have happened. Seems like they're trying to correct that mistake.
got nothing because he apparently isn't a very good football player.
Let's remember, when Barkley went down the Giants had to totally scrap their run game because Gallman couldn't run zone plays. (They shifted to a power scheme.) He also apparently can't pass block, be effective in the receiving game or play special teams.
And I went back and watched that week 17 game vs. DAL. Not only does he almost give the game away with that horrific fumble at the end, he also fumbled a hand-off in the 1st half. 2 fumbles in a critical, Playoff-style game for the Giants without being touched.
Gallman was damn good player. Shiity players generally don't start on National Championship teams
Yeah the fumble against Dallas was awful. But he did average 6.5 yards a carry against them too and got a couple of huge first downs.
Putting up 135 yards on the road against a very good Seahawks defense playing with an offense that couldn't throw the ball saved the season. He's arguably just as a good a blocker as Barkley is as well.
The 49ers aren't in the business of signing of shitty guys. I have nothing against Booker but I would have preferred keeping Gallman.
got nothing because he apparently isn't a very good football player.
Let's remember, when Barkley went down the Giants had to totally scrap their run game because Gallman couldn't run zone plays. (They shifted to a power scheme.) He also apparently can't pass block, be effective in the receiving game or play special teams.
And I went back and watched that week 17 game vs. DAL. Not only does he almost give the game away with that horrific fumble at the end, he also fumbled a hand-off in the 1st half. 2 fumbles in a critical, Playoff-style game for the Giants without being touched.
Gallman was damn good player. Shiity players generally don't start on National Championship teams
Yeah the fumble against Dallas was awful. But he did average 6.5 yards a carry against them too and got a couple of huge first downs.
Putting up 135 yards on the road against a very good Seahawks defense playing with an offense that couldn't throw the ball saved the season. He's arguably just as a good a blocker as Barkley is as well.
The 49ers aren't in the business of signing of shitty guys. I have nothing against Booker but I would have preferred keeping Gallman.
This has been stated numerous times, it isn't about Gallman as a runner. Gallman fell out of favor with 3 coaching staffs in the NFL. The Niners signed him to basically a vet min deal. Then they drafted 2 more RBs in the draft. Gallman runs well and that is about it. He can catch a little too. But when you are the type of player he is you have to play specials and play it well. He is also not a pass protector. There is a clear reason the Giants went after Booker and had no interest in bringing Gallman back. It didn't have to be in or the other. They could have easily had both. Some fans just choose to see only what they want to see.
Any veteran trying out at a rookie minicamp is not getting more than the league minimum.
Disappointed? ;-)
Is Alfred Morris still on the roster?
Gallman was damn good player. Shiity players generally don't start on National Championship teams
Yeah the fumble against Dallas was awful. But he did average 6.5 yards a carry against them too and got a couple of huge first downs.
Putting up 135 yards on the road against a very good Seahawks defense playing with an offense that couldn't throw the ball saved the season. He's arguably just as a good a blocker as Barkley is as well.
The 49ers aren't in the business of signing of shitty guys. I have nothing against Booker but I would have preferred keeping Gallman.
Quote:
