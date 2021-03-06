for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants Signing "TE" Kelvin Benjamin

gidiefor : Mod : 9:46 am
per Art Stapleton
Link - ( New Window )
You beat me to it..  
blueblood : 9:48 am : link
also reported by Ian Rapaport
Rap Sheet - ( New Window )
I guess I'll try to keep an open mind about this  
eclipz928 : 9:56 am : link
seems harmless enough.
All he has earned is the right to go to camp and compete  
blueblood : 10:00 am : link
he hasnt been guaranteed a spot.
As evidenced by twitter  
Jay on the Island : 10:02 am : link
Many are overreacting to the signing as if Benjamin is a lock to make the roster. Chances are slim that he will make the final 53 man roster.
Not sure that this goes anywhere  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10:02 am : link
but I love the creativity in terms of trying to improve the roster at every level
I wonder how well he can block. I'd be very surprised if he's any  
Ira : 10:02 am : link
good blocking defensive ends, but maybe he can handle a linebacker.
RE: I wonder how well he can block. I'd be very surprised if he's any  
Jay on the Island : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15265074 Ira said:
Quote:
good blocking defensive ends, but maybe he can handle a linebacker.

If he is going to actually compete for a final roster spot he will either have to excel on special teams or surprise as a blocker which is unlikely.
He  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:07 am : link
doesn't have to be an in-line blocker. They could see him more of an H-Back type.

That said, he's one of nine tight ends competing for 3 or 4 spots (I assume one of the TEs on the roster will be cut today).
I mean if he can learn how to block  
Rory : 10:08 am : link
LB's at an average level in the NFL then do the Giants have their pass catching TE and can move on from EE?

EE-6'3 240
KB-6'5" 245

This will be an interesting watch at camp.

Again just lightly speculating but KB has always had great hands and runs routes efficiently. It was always his speed at a WR level that caused him to appear to be on the decline.


I like  
pjcas18 : 10:10 am : link
shots like these. Who knows what finally motivates someone to unlock their potential.

I give him a slightly better chance to make the Giants than I do Tebow making the Jags.
This is interesting  
UberAlias : 10:14 am : link
NJ.com was mentioning Judge was riding him hard yesterday. Figured that was either a bad sign for him that he needed correction or a good one that the HC giving individual attention. Looks like we got our answer.

Honestly I love the way Judge going about this. Building everything ground up in the details and very deliberate about each player and where they belong. Let’s hope players Union doesn’t fumble this offseason for us.
Good for him  
bLiTz 2k : 10:25 am : link
Maybe he catches on here or somewhere else.
nice to see this coaching staff  
Andy in Boston : 10:42 am : link
think outside the box a bit. When is the last time we've had a coaching staff do that?
I hope he makes it  
arniefez : 10:43 am : link
he'd be another red zone target
It just means  
stoneman : 10:49 am : link
an EE trade is imminent
RE: It just means  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15265102 stoneman said:
Quote:
an EE trade is imminent


So you think signing a former WR bust who hasn't played football in three years is a sign that Engram is out?

Interesting take..
The general pessimism  
SleepyOwl : 10:59 am : link
Around this signing is mind boggling... with an off season conditioning program this guy can be a matchup nightmare... linebackers and safeties will have to be on high alert when he’s on the field because this guy can catch and his athleticism is highly underrated. Tim Tebow is three years older and was a former QB and Jag fans are ecstatic to have him at TE... I just don’t get this board sometimes.
RE: RE: It just means  
stoneman : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15265104 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15265102 stoneman said:


Quote:


an EE trade is imminent



So you think signing a former WR bust who hasn't played football in three years is a sign that Engram is out?

Interesting take..


EE is at his all time high trade value (pro-bowl status), IMO he in not in the long term plans, and they are kicking tires at a similar skill set that may or may not work out. Better than just trading without at least looking to replace the skill set. We'll see in the next few weeks if an added draft pick is in the cards.
RE: RE: RE: It just means  
Jay on the Island : 11:07 am : link
In comment 15265109 stoneman said:
Quote:

EE is at his all time high trade value (pro-bowl status), IMO he in not in the long term plans, and they are kicking tires at a similar skill set that may or may not work out. Better than just trading without at least looking to replace the skill set. We'll see in the next few weeks if an added draft pick is in the cards.

This is wrong, Engram’s status is at an all time low due to his issues last season combined with his cap number and it being the final year of his contract. Just because he made the pro bowl by default doesn’t make his trade value high. The giants would be lucky to receive a conditional 4th round pick for him right now.

Whether people like it or not Engram will be a Giant next season.
If he makes the 53  
dune69 : 11:09 am : link
he might be a nice red zone target. I'm guessing it will be a long shot,
I think this is smart.....  
Simms11 : 11:09 am : link
Let him come in and compete and learn the playbook. Even if he doesn’t make the team, he’ll be on speed dial should someone get injured.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 