NJ.com was mentioning Judge was riding him hard yesterday. Figured that was either a bad sign for him that he needed correction or a good one that the HC giving individual attention. Looks like we got our answer.
Honestly I love the way Judge going about this. Building everything ground up in the details and very deliberate about each player and where they belong. Let’s hope players Union doesn’t fumble this offseason for us.
Around this signing is mind boggling... with an off season conditioning program this guy can be a matchup nightmare... linebackers and safeties will have to be on high alert when he’s on the field because this guy can catch and his athleticism is highly underrated. Tim Tebow is three years older and was a former QB and Jag fans are ecstatic to have him at TE... I just don’t get this board sometimes.
So you think signing a former WR bust who hasn't played football in three years is a sign that Engram is out?
Interesting take..
EE is at his all time high trade value (pro-bowl status), IMO he in not in the long term plans, and they are kicking tires at a similar skill set that may or may not work out. Better than just trading without at least looking to replace the skill set. We'll see in the next few weeks if an added draft pick is in the cards.
This is wrong, Engram’s status is at an all time low due to his issues last season combined with his cap number and it being the final year of his contract. Just because he made the pro bowl by default doesn’t make his trade value high. The giants would be lucky to receive a conditional 4th round pick for him right now.
Whether people like it or not Engram will be a Giant next season.
Let him come in and compete and learn the playbook. Even if he doesn’t make the team, he’ll be on speed dial should someone get injured.
If he is going to actually compete for a final roster spot he will either have to excel on special teams or surprise as a blocker which is unlikely.
That said, he's one of nine tight ends competing for 3 or 4 spots (I assume one of the TEs on the roster will be cut today).
EE-6'3 240
KB-6'5" 245
This will be an interesting watch at camp.
Again just lightly speculating but KB has always had great hands and runs routes efficiently. It was always his speed at a WR level that caused him to appear to be on the decline.
I give him a slightly better chance to make the Giants than I do Tebow making the Jags.
Quote:
an EE trade is imminent
