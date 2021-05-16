What Kind of Offensive Scheme Will the Giants to Play? gidiefor : Mod : 5/16/2021 6:57 pm : 5/16/2021 6:57 pm

I've been thinking about how this Offense is going to look, and believe that what they tried to do last year, the additions the Giants have made, the subtractions they have made, and who they have kept are very telling.



First off Joe Judge continues to insist that the Giants want to play "Multiples." If you look at the way they are putting together and evolving the RBs, last year after Saquon went down they added two sturdy North South runners who could also catch in Freeman and Morris and Galman was seemingly demoted to the third back behind them, until neither Freeman or Galman could take the field. Freeman and Morris were both good at plowing into the line and grinding out yards, but neither of them can sustain that for a full season any more. Picking up Booker, and now Clement will sustain that North South running style, and even Brightwell is more of that kind of runner. Galman is just not a North South runner and when placed in that role he succeeded for a while - but could not sustain success at it.



So I see starting a game trying to establish the North South run and then varying it with sweeps, and screens and play action which with success off the run and screen plays will be respected.



Then you look at the WRs -- we essentially had 2 slot receivers trying to be either the x and y last year and Slayton trying to be the 1 - we all know how that ended up -- each of Slayton, Shep and Tate had a couple of good games last year but we didn't have a true 1 or a reasonable x y in combination. This year we have a 1 who can convincingly play the x and Y and both Slayton and Shep can play the 2, and Toney and Shep can play the slot. Huge difference from last year, especially as Toney can play off Saquon out of the backfield and into the screen and third or fourth option as the jitterbug -



Then you have Engram who can focus on the seams and Rudolph who can focus crossing or out patterns on end zone or third downs.



The Offensive line will be expected to play a zone blocking scheme, and also be able switch and match up with the opposition. Many of you doubt that this Oline can be successful. But the Giants have reshaped the Oline staff in the off season the way Judge tried to make it in the prior season - only to have his plans shattered by coach Columbo, who we had all embraced, and shockingly he did not buy into Joe Judge's plan.



This year Judge rebuilt that staff - and more than likely got commitments out of the new hires that they would do it his way. The Offensive line has been heavily invested in the last draft with a 1, 3 and 5 each of whom has shown a little something be it not consistently -- each of whom will have had a full year in an NFL style nutrition and workout program under their belt in addition to playing for a good part of a first year and learning what to expect -- this oline probably played 6 of the top Defensive lines in the NFL last year, and while they were up and down the Giants were able to hang in with the opposition in six games where they were only basically a few plays away from winning, good enough to win 6 games in addition.



I think there are enough variables added and improvements that this is going to be a great combination of power running, speed, deception, playaction and players that can beat individual matchups, stretch the field, and also sit on the first down marker, come up with the ball and grind it out through the goal line.



With the improvements on defense and special teams in the off season this offense only needs to start sniffing at being near the top third in the NFL, gain confidence and maybe even cross into the top third.



Many of you astute posters will probably ascertain that I did not discuss Daniel Jones above. I'm going to tell you something. Daniel Jones will be fine. He has the work ethic, the tools, and the maturity, he will step up with confidence and make the scheme work decisively.



Have at it -- what do you think the Giants Offensive Scheme will look like?



