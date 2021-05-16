for display only
What Kind of Offensive Scheme Will the Giants to Play?

gidiefor : Mod : 5/16/2021 6:57 pm
I've been thinking about how this Offense is going to look, and believe that what they tried to do last year, the additions the Giants have made, the subtractions they have made, and who they have kept are very telling.

First off Joe Judge continues to insist that the Giants want to play "Multiples." If you look at the way they are putting together and evolving the RBs, last year after Saquon went down they added two sturdy North South runners who could also catch in Freeman and Morris and Galman was seemingly demoted to the third back behind them, until neither Freeman or Galman could take the field. Freeman and Morris were both good at plowing into the line and grinding out yards, but neither of them can sustain that for a full season any more. Picking up Booker, and now Clement will sustain that North South running style, and even Brightwell is more of that kind of runner. Galman is just not a North South runner and when placed in that role he succeeded for a while - but could not sustain success at it.

So I see starting a game trying to establish the North South run and then varying it with sweeps, and screens and play action which with success off the run and screen plays will be respected.

Then you look at the WRs -- we essentially had 2 slot receivers trying to be either the x and y last year and Slayton trying to be the 1 - we all know how that ended up -- each of Slayton, Shep and Tate had a couple of good games last year but we didn't have a true 1 or a reasonable x y in combination. This year we have a 1 who can convincingly play the x and Y and both Slayton and Shep can play the 2, and Toney and Shep can play the slot. Huge difference from last year, especially as Toney can play off Saquon out of the backfield and into the screen and third or fourth option as the jitterbug -

Then you have Engram who can focus on the seams and Rudolph who can focus crossing or out patterns on end zone or third downs.

The Offensive line will be expected to play a zone blocking scheme, and also be able switch and match up with the opposition. Many of you doubt that this Oline can be successful. But the Giants have reshaped the Oline staff in the off season the way Judge tried to make it in the prior season - only to have his plans shattered by coach Columbo, who we had all embraced, and shockingly he did not buy into Joe Judge's plan.

This year Judge rebuilt that staff - and more than likely got commitments out of the new hires that they would do it his way. The Offensive line has been heavily invested in the last draft with a 1, 3 and 5 each of whom has shown a little something be it not consistently -- each of whom will have had a full year in an NFL style nutrition and workout program under their belt in addition to playing for a good part of a first year and learning what to expect -- this oline probably played 6 of the top Defensive lines in the NFL last year, and while they were up and down the Giants were able to hang in with the opposition in six games where they were only basically a few plays away from winning, good enough to win 6 games in addition.

I think there are enough variables added and improvements that this is going to be a great combination of power running, speed, deception, playaction and players that can beat individual matchups, stretch the field, and also sit on the first down marker, come up with the ball and grind it out through the goal line.

With the improvements on defense and special teams in the off season this offense only needs to start sniffing at being near the top third in the NFL, gain confidence and maybe even cross into the top third.

Many of you astute posters will probably ascertain that I did not discuss Daniel Jones above. I'm going to tell you something. Daniel Jones will be fine. He has the work ethic, the tools, and the maturity, he will step up with confidence and make the scheme work decisively.

Have at it -- what do you think the Giants Offensive Scheme will look like?

You lost me at Gallman is not a north south runner.  
robbieballs2003 : 5/16/2021 7:00 pm : link
Yes he is. That is what he does.
RE: You lost me at Gallman is not a north south runner.  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/16/2021 7:01 pm : link
Yes -- but he doesn't do it consistently or well - so that's not his game
robbie --  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/16/2021 7:02 pm : link
you can tell me that Gallman can sniff Morris'es or Freeman's jockstraps -- and they are past their prime
can't that is  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/16/2021 7:03 pm : link
..
RE: RE: You lost me at Gallman is not a north south runner.  
robbieballs2003 : 5/16/2021 7:04 pm : link
That's the only thing he does consistently well.
well we'll have to agree to disagree  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/16/2021 7:05 pm : link
with that -- I don't think Gallman can consistently run with power -- and he faded as he was forced to carry the load
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/16/2021 7:08 pm : link
'Daniel Jones will be fine.'

Um...
so far -- I haven't read anyone's comments as to  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/16/2021 7:16 pm : link
what kind of Offensive Scheme WIll the Giants play -- want to rip me - fine -- what kind of Scheme do you see the Giants running? or is that too much to ask of you?
I don't know enough about offensive schemes;  
Angel Eyes : 5/16/2021 7:29 pm : link
better with defense.
Gameplan?  
Straw Hat : 5/16/2021 7:30 pm : link
Feed benjamin the fuckin rock!
I believe that we will tailor our game plans  
LeonBright45 : 5/16/2021 7:30 pm : link
based on our opponent. We can attack many different ways. I don't know who said it but none NFL man stated recently that he'd prefer for his receiver group to resemble a basketball team in that it's best to have a variety of different types and that we have here compared to the past few years.
I believe as well....  
LeonBright45 : 5/16/2021 7:36 pm : link
that we will try to stretch the field and spread out the defense both vertically and horizontally while attacking downfield on play action passes after establishing a strong running game. Jones has the arm to spread it all all over the field and this will open up things underneath.
The scheme is going to be the same as it was last year.  
robbieballs2003 : 5/16/2021 7:39 pm : link
What has Gettleman always done? He gets the coaches the players they want for their scheme. Judge didn't hire Garret last year, listen to his philosophy, say okay, and then scrap it one year later. If the Giants felt it was a scheme issue they would have brought in a different OC and not went crazy in the offseason in FA. I wouldn't expect sweeping changes. All we keep hearing all offseason is that Jones finally gets the same system 2 years in a row. Columbo was fired not because of the scheme but because of how he was teaching his techniques and his inability to listen to Judge.
Two things:  
Angel Eyes : 5/16/2021 7:44 pm : link
1: should Golladay go down, who do the Giants have at X-type wideout?

2: maybe have Barkley line up in the slot on passing downs? Leaving him in the backfield to pick up blitzers seems to be a mistake since there's some articles saying he's a liability on that front.

Think what the Pats do on offense. Going to be a lot of tailoring  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/16/2021 7:49 pm : link
gameplan to what the defense strenght and weakness are.

As far as a "base" offense, I think the bread and butter is all going to work off the run game with mostly zone blocking, play action, and moving the QB. Think a combo of what Garrett did in Dallas and what McVay runs with the Rams.
It will be familiar to the offense that Coughlin first installed with  
plato : 5/16/2021 7:52 pm : link
Eli and his OC, Kilbride, who threw the ball vertically and ran it hard. Some called it “kill drive” but that was their ignorance. It helped Eli to grow and the Giants to win and win big.

It won’t be exactly the same as our first round pick this year and if SB returns to form ( a big if) Coughlin and Kilbride never quite had those weapons but basically, we’ll see a variant of that offense which Kurt Warner thrived in with the Cardinals. DJ better buckle up his chin strap. QB takes a beating and SB is much like the Cards great HOF rb, who made that offense go which hopefully SB can.
I expect a lot more  
PEEJ : 5/16/2021 7:55 pm : link
motion, jet sweeps, RPO, bubble screens, option passes, and wildcat
Based on what it takes to be successful...  
bw in dc : 5/16/2021 7:55 pm : link
in today's NFL, I hope we...

-- significantly increase our passing attempts
-- pass to set-up the run
-- use a higher rate of bubble screens, esp. w/Toney
-- get more creative with Barkley in the passing game
> motion him more to move the defense
> line him up at the Z and X
> if the OL is competent, more screens
-- pressure the D by forcing the ball downfield to KG
-- use Jones on designed runs
-- get Jones out of the pocket on designed throws
-- go for it more on 4th down


The Giants will try real hard  
section125 : 5/16/2021 8:02 pm : link
to score more points than their opponent taking whatever that opponent's defense gives them and exploiting it.
Garrett’s best offenses in Dallas  
Ben in Tampa : 5/16/2021 8:24 pm : link
happened when he could marry a power run game with deep vertical speed at WR.

It can’t be stated enough the trio of Golladay, Slayton and Toney can dramatically alter how this team calls plays.

RE: Based on what it takes to be successful...  
Go Terps : 5/16/2021 8:26 pm : link
Like all of this.

I'm starting to wonder how much of Barkley we're going to see in 2021, though.

They've signed two veteran running backs, drafted another, and their first round pick figures to be a Swiss Army Knife that gets just the types of touches you'd like to see Barkley get.
RE: Based on what it takes to be successful...  
eric2425ny : 5/16/2021 8:33 pm : link
Agree with all of this
RE: RE: Based on what it takes to be successful...  
eric2425ny : 5/16/2021 8:34 pm : link
Like all of this.

I'm starting to wonder how much of Barkley we're going to see in 2021, though.

They've signed two veteran running backs, drafted another, and their first round pick figures to be a Swiss Army Knife that gets just the types of touches you'd like to see Barkley get.


I’ve said this in other threads, but I truly feel Barkley will be on a pitch count the first 5-6 games this year, maybe more. We’ll see a lot of Booker and Clement early on.
Scheme...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/16/2021 9:47 pm : link
...matters only so much as you are running what you’re good at doing.

What and when you run will be dependent upon the film for each opponent.

Im hopeful that the Giants are able to gontrol the game and make their opponents one dimensional.
The Giants  
Bergen346 : 5/16/2021 9:57 pm : link
Will not be successful if Jones is dropping back 40 times a game.

They need to establish the run and base they’re offense off of the run, opening up the passing game. Jones is a distributor - not a Patrick Mahomes - I think we can all agree on that.

Establish the run early, open up play action, screens and deep balls.

Every game we won last year came when we were able to establish the run early. That will be the key to our success.
...  
christian : 5/16/2021 11:31 pm : link
Take a look at the 2019 Cowboys — that’s my expectation.

I expect to see a classic Air Coryell offense. Big vertical passing game, lots of play action, fewer dump offs.
You can’t have a north-south running game when your #1 back  
Ivan15 : 5/17/2021 12:47 am : link
Doesn’t do that. Is Barkley going to be demoted because he doesn’t like to run straight ahead?
RE: You can’t have a north-south running game when your #1 back  
JohnF : 5/17/2021 2:04 am : link
In comment 15265575 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Doesn’t do that.


Barkley doesn't do that?





NewsFlash: You can't have a north-south running game when your Center/Guards get blown up.

Notice how well Sequon ran up the gut when he had actual holes up the middle, like he had at Penn State!
As far as the offense goes  
JohnF : 5/17/2021 2:34 am : link
I expect to see a TON of motion/screens this year. Toney is going to be key here. You'll see Toney with Jet Sweeps, Bubble Screens, Toney in motion taking handoffs, etc. Judge knows Toney is a weapon, he WILL get open, and make YAC. He's going to use KT as much as possible for a rookie.

I think that short passes will make up much of the "running game" (the NFL is going that way with all the rules changes). You'll still see some runs, but teams are using the pass to set up the run...it's just more effective in 2021. The offense still will take shots (Ross, Slayton and Golladay, possibly EE on seams) down the field, but I expect a lot of short passes to counteract pass rushes.
I do not know what to expect.....all my concerns are on that side  
George from PA : 5/17/2021 5:30 am : link
And Garrett and his system is my primary one.

He is a bright guy...they brought in guys that have developed modern systems...so hopefully, it will.

The right guard spot...as I feel the center and both tackle spots have improved and can live with the LG which should play better....the RG is only spot that currently has worsen.

If the above issues get resolved....then it all falls on Daniel Jones

Nice, gidie.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/17/2021 6:39 am : link
Agree of course on DJ. I believe in his talent as apparently JJ does. I quietly smile at the naysayers..He will be more than fine, imv. Could I be wrong, perhaps totally wrong? Of course. Don’t think so. I believe this will be a breakthrough year for him, but, I’m not opining anything new here.

Just you watch..:)
Giants defense is the crown jewel of this team...  
The Mike : 5/17/2021 8:09 am : link
Since the Giants still have big question marks at OL and quarterback, the offense must do three things to make a run at the playoffs.

1) Do not turn the ball over. The turnover differential may be the most important statistic for this team in 2021. The 1983 Redskins had the highest positive differential of all time at +43. This is a record that this team is capable of breaking. Do it.

2) Maximize time of possession: long sustainable drives will be the key to success this year. Do not engage in high risk / low probability schemes or force big plays.

3) Win field position game: Put the defense and special teams in the best possible position to score points.

This is how they beat Seattle with Colt McCoy last year. DJ does not have to be great - he just can't be bad. If the Giants do these three things well on offense, they are a playoff team in 2021.
Barkley is a 235 back. With decent line play he will be a N-S runner  
Victor in CT : 5/17/2021 8:10 am : link
but one with the moves AFTER getting past the LOS to make big plays. He's not an either or proposition. He's 3 down player that Ds must account for as both a runner and a receiver..
Balanced  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/17/2021 8:45 am : link
offense. Strong running game will open everything up.

It is less about scheme and more about talent and execution imv. The question is will the OL and Jones allow the offense to flourish.
NYG have added the right pieces to be multiple  
Snacks : 5/17/2021 8:57 am : link
that's for sure. On paper they can be anything they want to be.

So it will really depend on who we are facing on the defensive side and what they are trying to do. Pick your poison though when it comes to facing us. We have players that all bring something different to the table now unlike last year. The key will be health and continued development by the young oline.

I have confidence in DJ. The only way I see this offense not scoring points is if our oline turns out to be the weak link.

So i don't have a guess on specific scheme. Maybe each week during the season we pose this question with the upcoming defense in mind? Just a thought.
I expect Garrett's scheme to look more like  
JonC : 5/17/2021 8:59 am : link
he wants it to look, meaning more vertical passing and crossing routes. But, I don't expect to see a new scheme from him week to week.

Gallman was a good north-south runner when he was engaged but he was very inconsistent snap to snap assignment-wise and it's why he wasn't retained.
RE: RE: You can’t have a north-south running game when your #1 back  
Victor in CT : 5/17/2021 8:59 am : link
NewsFlash: You can't have a north-south running game when your Center/Guards get blown up.

Notice how well Sequon ran up the gut when he had actual holes up the middle, like he had at Penn State!


Thank you for posting the videos. Some of the takes here are absurd.
gidie  
ChicagoMarty : 5/17/2021 9:29 am : link
I really hope you are wrong that the Giants will come out running the ball.

That is not how the game is played anymore.

I hope Danny boy comes out winging it to his many weapons and hopefully out in the open field as opposed to behind the LOS.

Establish a big lead in the first half.

Sit on the lead and run the ball the second half and let our revamped D wreak havoc
Would imagine the scheme will have a lot more variety  
NYGgolfer : 5/17/2021 9:42 am : link
to it with Barkley et al. on the field this season.

Although think many here are going to be impatient early on when they don't see it. Mostly because Garrett/Judge will clamp down on longer-taking downfield field plays until they start seeing the Tackles holding up and Jones taking care of the ball.

RE: The Giants  
NYGgolfer : 5/17/2021 10:06 am : link
Yeah, not so much.

Would rather the Giants focus on running efficiently and throughout the whole game versus establishing something at the beginning for the sake of it. That's not winning offensive football in 2021.

And while 40 dropbacks may be a bit excessive, having Jones somewhere in the middle 30's on pass attempts per game is fine if he taking care of the ball. I think he averaged in the low 30s last year and the Giants clearly have more options this season.
The scheme won't matter if the offensive line can't get the job done.  
Klaatu : 5/17/2021 10:09 am : link
You can have the best offensive minds on your coaching staff, and a host of dynamic skill players on the field, but the Giants offense will go as far as their offensive line takes them.
The team wants versatility  
UberAlias : 5/17/2021 10:30 am : link
So they can adapt to the matchups. That's particularly true on defense, but true on offense as well. I suspect they will build a lot off the running game and short quick passing game in efforts to set up play action pass and take selective shots down field.
RE: RE: Based on what it takes to be successful...  
Johnny5 : 5/17/2021 10:32 am : link
Like all of this.

I'm starting to wonder how much of Barkley we're going to see in 2021, though.

They've signed two veteran running backs, drafted another, and their first round pick figures to be a Swiss Army Knife that gets just the types of touches you'd like to see Barkley get.

I agree on Barkley. I don't see how he can be anywhere near his old self less than a year removed from an ACL tear. Maybe I'm wrong but I just don't see it.
RE: I expect Garrett's scheme to look more like  
christian : 5/17/2021 12:19 pm : link
I think a lot of fans also go full dodo when a coach says 'multiple' and 'versatile.' It's typically just a 1) a guy can do all the stuff his positions requires 2) He's got some skills that translate to different looks and he can stay on the field if he asked to pitch in.

Gallman wasn't that guy.

As you know, maybe a few new looks are installed each week, but your playbook is set before the pads go on.

Garret doesn't have a super exotic offense. He's a lot closer to the Norv Turner & Zampaese mold -- a lot of simple stuff, deep and sideline stuff.
Yep  
JonC : 5/17/2021 12:28 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Based on what it takes to be successful...  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/17/2021 12:31 pm : link
The ACL surgery rehab has come a long damn way. The same surgeon worked on Kupp and he came back faster than he was pre injury. Obviously Barkley’s running style is a tough one to Judge, but I’m pretty confident we see the guy he was pre ACL once he gets some games under his belt and gets confident in the knee. Barkley is a maniac and probably using this opportunity to fix some mobility issues that caused it in first place.
RE: RE: I expect Garrett's scheme to look more like  
Go Terps : 5/17/2021 12:32 pm : link
I think a lot of fans also go full dodo when a coach says 'multiple' and 'versatile.' It's typically just a 1) a guy can do all the stuff his positions requires 2) He's got some skills that translate to different looks and he can stay on the field if he asked to pitch in.

Gallman wasn't that guy.

As you know, maybe a few new looks are installed each week, but your playbook is set before the pads go on.

Garret doesn't have a super exotic offense. He's a lot closer to the Norv Turner & Zampaese mold -- a lot of simple stuff, deep and sideline stuff.


This last paragraph doesn't fill me with confidence. What year is this?
RE: RE: The Giants  
Bergen346 : 5/17/2021 1:03 pm : link
Yeah, not so much.

Would rather the Giants focus on running efficiently and throughout the whole game versus establishing something at the beginning for the sake of it. That's not winning offensive football in 2021.

And while 40 dropbacks may be a bit excessive, having Jones somewhere in the middle 30's on pass attempts per game is fine if he taking care of the ball. I think he averaged in the low 30s last year and the Giants clearly have more options this season.


Not so sure you comprehend what establishing the run means - it doesn’t mean abandoning it... it means our offense will feed off of a strong running game. That running game will help open everything else up. We will not be sitting back in a west coast offense doing dink and dunk passes.

We will run the ball, incorporate motion, screens, designed QB runs and sweeps, which will open up a lot more deep ball attempts which is where jones is the best, and where we added the biggest weapon on Golladay.

Not sure how anyone doesn’t see that, but that will be the case.
I have no idea what they'll run.  
TC : 5/17/2021 1:13 pm : link
But I fear from Garrett's preferences, it may be more of longer developing routes, and running the ball between the tackles with Barkley.

I've long wondered why collectively the Giants staff continues to insist he's an all purpose RB, when he clearly doesn't like being confined to running the ball inside, and isn't very good at it. By contrast, it's Booker's and Clement's bread and butter. So my hope is they begin to exploit his exceptional abilities more by getting him in motion to attack the edge, or lining him up as a receiver. Would eventually love to see he and Toney in the backfield together on some plays.

Jones is still slow going through his progressions, which was an issue coming out of school, and doesn't look as if it's ever going to be a strong point. He looks pretty damn good when he can get the ball out of his hands fast with touch, or can threaten a run. So why not more RPO with Jones?

I think the Giants now have the talent on the squad to run the football equivalent of a fast break offense with lots of motion, misdirection and quick slants, outs and crossing routes underneath. Toney or Shepard? Why not Toney AND Shepard!

Essentially, I would like to see a speeded up offense with more quick developing routes, coupled with RB's coming out of the backfield as receivers, or attacking the edges as a runner on 1st and 2nd downs, compared to primarily runs up the gut.



RE: RE: RE: The Giants  
NYGgolfer : 5/17/2021 1:26 pm : link
Yeah, not so much.

Would rather the Giants focus on running efficiently and throughout the whole game versus establishing something at the beginning for the sake of it. That's not winning offensive football in 2021.

And while 40 dropbacks may be a bit excessive, having Jones somewhere in the middle 30's on pass attempts per game is fine if he taking care of the ball. I think he averaged in the low 30s last year and the Giants clearly have more options this season.



Not so sure you comprehend what establishing the run means - it doesn’t mean abandoning it... it means our offense will feed off of a strong running game. That running game will help open everything else up. We will not be sitting back in a west coast offense doing dink and dunk passes.

We will run the ball, incorporate motion, screens, designed QB runs and sweeps, which will open up a lot more deep ball attempts which is where jones is the best, and where we added the biggest weapon on Golladay.

Not sure how anyone doesn’t see that, but that will be the case.


Coming out to establish the run and waiting for that to happen before opening up the Offense to everything else is inefficient. Nor does it mean default to a west coast style. Productive offenses today incorporate passing and running with extensive mix and play variety, using multiple players and looks. And also putting the ball in play at various depths all over the field so defenses have to extend themselves creating gaps/spaces to attack. Hopefully this will be the case.
RE: I expect Garrett's scheme to look more like  
UberAlias : 5/17/2021 2:19 pm : link
. Interesting. I’m anticipating something a bit different. More or less expecting heavy use of option routes and slot receivers like NE does to allow slot guys to use short area quickness to win matchups in space. This is why I’ve speculated the love for Alabama guys and why I’d seen Toney as such a great fit.

Thoughts?
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/17/2021 2:31 pm : link
Coming out to establish the run and waiting for that to happen before opening up the Offense to everything else is inefficient. Nor does it mean default to a west coast style. Productive offenses today incorporate passing and running with extensive mix and play variety, using multiple players and looks. And also putting the ball in play at various depths all over the field so defenses have to extend themselves creating gaps/spaces to attack. Hopefully this will be the case.


Go look at the Titans and there PPG last year, with a terrible defense that kept them off the field. Everything they do flows through their run game.
Do what you're good at doing...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/17/2021 2:44 pm : link
...simple.

Also, if defenses are geared up and selecting personnel to stop a passing league, gashing a team with a highly efficient run game IS opening things up.

I don't yet know what they will be good at doing but I'll bet it will be fun to watch.
RE: RE: RE: Based on what it takes to be successful...  
djm : 5/17/2021 3:01 pm : link
Like all of this.

I'm starting to wonder how much of Barkley we're going to see in 2021, though.

They've signed two veteran running backs, drafted another, and their first round pick figures to be a Swiss Army Knife that gets just the types of touches you'd like to see Barkley get.



I’ve said this in other threads, but I truly feel Barkley will be on a pitch count the first 5-6 games this year, maybe more. We’ll see a lot of Booker and Clement early on.


Absolutely. Maybe even a pitch count all year long.

The Giants can say all the right things in terms of Barkley being ready for August but what the Giants say is irrelevant. It's what they do that matters and I still think the Bark injury is worse than the typical ACL knee injury. Actually I am certain of it. It wasn't just an ACL tear.
RE: You can’t have a north-south running game when your #1 back  
djm : 5/17/2021 3:03 pm : link
lol, yeah...ok.
we keep saying that you absolutely have to pass the ball a ton to win  
djm : 5/17/2021 3:11 pm : link
this is flat out false no matter how loudly or frequently you say otherwise. Titans ran the ball a ton. Ravens ran the ball a ton. Browns ran the ball a ton. Those teams all made the playoffs.

You win by getting first downs, sustaining drives and scoring in the red zone. Many ways to skin a cat.
You don't absolutely have to pass the ball a ton to win  
NYGgolfer : 5/17/2021 3:59 pm : link
But if you want to win, you better pass the ball really well.
RE: we keep saying that you absolutely have to pass the ball a ton to win  
Go Terps : 5/17/2021 4:44 pm : link
Tennessee has a better running back and offensive line than we do. Cleveland has two better running backs and a much better offensive line than we do. Baltimore has a quarterback who is a better runner than any of our running backs, and a better offensive line.

Are the Giants going to start running Jones 10+ times a game? Did their offensive line suddenly become really good?
RE: we keep saying that you absolutely have to pass the ball a ton to win  
bw in dc : 5/17/2021 10:12 pm : link
Who said you have to pass "a ton"?

Whether you like it or not, and I'm a fan who prefers smash mouth football having grown up learning the game in the '80s/'90s, the outcome of games are dictated by passing. Which, of course, is a derivative of the rules.

Over the last fifteen years rushing attempts per game have decreased steadily YoY. For example, in 2006, the attempts per game were 28.2. Over the past three years, the average rushing attempts have shrunk to 26.2. A 7% decline.

Meanwhile, over that same three year span, it's the lowest rushing attempts ever in the NFL. In contrast, passing attempts are at an historic high the last decade at 35+ per game. In the early '00s, that average number was basically 32 per game. So passing attempts have increased 9%+.

And to really underscore the passing transformation, the average TD passes per game is an average of 1.7 per game. Another historic high. At the beginning of the '00s, the numbers was about 1.3 TD passes per game. That's a 31% increase!

Sure, there are outliers - Ravens and Titans. But those are two teams playing with very unusual players in Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

But those teams hit a playoff ceiling because they have struggled to pass the deeper they marched into the playoffs.

It's a passing league - pure and simple.



When someone says "establish the run"  
Go Terps : 5/17/2021 10:56 pm : link
You can stop reading after that. They may as well be riding a penny-farthing while they post that.
...  
christian : 5/17/2021 11:17 pm : link
I’ve posted it a couple of times, but look at the 2019 Cowboys. ~60/40 pass/run, among the tops in the league in big pass plays, lots of play action, lots of shotgun play action.

The Coryell offense that Garrett learned from Turner and Zampese doesn’t rely on being cute in the passing game. It relies on running the ball to set up the pass and then taking lots of shots. It’s a pretty modern offense actually.

The Cowboys had 3 WRs with 50+ catches at 15+ YPC in 2019. That’s exactly what I expect from the Giants.

The question is whether the new right side of the line can hold up in pass pro, and not get Jones beat like a bag.
...  
christian : 5/17/2021 11:28 pm : link
The other thing I really hope Garrett stays true to is not checking down a ton. I loved how the Cowboys used Elliott is his first two years. Just let the running back run the ball.
RE: When someone says  
crick n NC : 8:00 am : link
I don't know. Christian's post below yours seems pretty reasonable.
Establishing the run and using the run to set up  
Jimmy Googs : 9:10 am : link
the pass are not the same thing. Or at least they probably should not be thought of in such similar context when describing Offenses in 2021.
RE: Establishing the run and using the run to set up  
crick n NC : 9:17 am : link
To me using the run to set up the pass is establishing the run, but we're veering towards semantics I guess.
It's both...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:32 am : link
...

If you use play-action on your 1st play from scrimmage, you are using the run to set up the pass...and you haven't yet "established the run." (which is a fancy way of stating that the team is running the ball well)

But, that is not sustainable.

In the same way that Counter isn't going to be successful if you can't run Power. Unless your reputation as a running team is very strong, counters, pass or run, will not be sustainable.

So, if you would like to use the run to set up the pass, your opponent needs to believe that you will be able to run the ball.
RE: RE: Establishing the run and using the run to set up  
Jimmy Googs : 9:37 am : link
To me using the run to set up the pass is establishing the run, but we're veering towards semantics I guess.


Yeah I don't, and based on some of the comments above that may be causing some of the different takes on the topic.
I think  
crick n NC : 9:37 am : link
You can establish a commitment to the run game and, or establish a successful run game to set up the pass. Run attempts matter, players can tend to be over anxious and get themselves out of position, successful run game or not.

Different teams may have different definitions of "establishing the run" which takes away the simplicity of "establishing the run game is foolish".
As mentioned, posters in this thread also look like they  
Jimmy Googs : 9:45 am : link
have different views on what establishing the run means to them...
Just my 2 cents  
crick n NC : 9:49 am : link
Like everyone else
RE: When someone says  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:51 am : link
That's bunch of poppy cock, there is plenty of current evidence that establishing the run is, and can be, a successful football model.

There's also plenty of current evidence that a team relying on a high powered pass game can be derailed
Would suggest that if you are running the ball well  
Jimmy Googs : 9:56 am : link
and have established the run, then you might as well just keep running. If it wasn't for that pesky detail that in today's NFL, scoring comes out of the passing game.
Scoring  
crick n NC : 10:04 am : link
Comes from a mixture of elements, the pass game may get the credit though.
RE: RE: When someone says  
Jimmy Googs : 10:07 am : link
Agreed, clearly some teams out there are run first/run often and have used it to very good success. Just as I presume it won't be hard to find successful teams doing the opposite today.

Probably why most seem to strive for some semblance of balance based on the strength of their starters and what they believe they do well. And maybe moreso what they don't...
1935 supporters everywhere...  
bw in dc : 1:03 pm : link
Quote:
“But at the end of the day, it’s the three things you’ve had to do in 1935 that you got to do now in 2018. You got to run the ball. You got to stop the run. You got to pressure the passer.”


-- Dave Gettleman, 2018

RE: 1935 supporters everywhere...  
crick n NC : 1:18 pm : link
Bw, is the running game basically useless in regards to winning in today's NFL?

Serious question.
RE: 1935 supporters everywhere...  
Thegratefulhead : 1:25 pm : link
I have never cared what any of these people say to the press. It's a joke. I believe DG tries to draft and sign players that the coach wants. In the last 2 years, how much of our FA dollars and draft slots been assigned to stopping the pass(Corners, Pass rushers) and improving the passing attack(OL, WR, TE,)

Almost all of it.

Ignore what they say, focus on what they do or you will be conned.
