Giants have more than 40 players show up to Phase Two OTA's

EddieNYG : 5/17/2021 3:01 pm
Quote:
@RapSheet

The #Giants had more than 40 today. Per @MikeKlis, the #Broncos had 75. Several teams around the league are in this window for OTAs.


Quote:
@KimJonesSports

My understanding: The #NYJ had more than 80 players show up today in Florham Park for the voluntary start of Phase Two of the offseason program. Coach Robert Saleh has to be thrilled. (And I'm pretty sure he is.) #NYJets

Meh.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/17/2021 3:02 pm : link
.
Just to be clear  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2021 3:04 pm : link
Phase II does NOT include OTAs.

Voluntary “Phase II” workouts for all players will be held from May 17-21. These on-field workouts may only include individual player instruction and non-contact, walkthrough drills. Offensive players can only line up against other offensive players, and defensive players can only line up against other defensive players.
Phase III  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2021 3:04 pm : link
Voluntary “Phase III” workouts will then be held from May 24-June 18. Activities during this 4-week period include in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID protocols and 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. Teams can also hold one mandatory mini-camp for veteran players (Giants will hold theirs on June 8-10).
If true, count me as very disappointed.  
Spider56 : 5/17/2021 3:05 pm : link
I guess the culture hasn’t changed as much in a year as it needs to.
RE: If true, count me as very disappointed.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2021 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15265833 Spider56 said:
Quote:
I guess the culture hasn’t changed as much in a year as it needs to.


We have half the attendance of the Jets.
The players that haven't shown  
RAIN : 5/17/2021 3:07 pm : link
are supporting their union, correct?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2021 3:07 pm : link
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1h
Giants had about 45 players - rookies and veterans - at the team facility today for the start of Phase 2 of the off-season program. Coaches allowed to work on the field with players for 90 minutes.
Other players joined in virtual meetings remotely.
RE: The players that haven't shown  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2021 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15265836 RAIN said:
Quote:
are supporting their union, correct?


One could argue that.

But what is the goal of the union here?

They don't seem to be helping the players.
Players are foolish  
Josh in the City : 5/17/2021 3:15 pm : link
for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?
RE: Players are foolish  
Big Blue '56 : 5/17/2021 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?


There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.
RE: RE: Players are foolish  
Josh in the City : 5/17/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15265846 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?



There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.

LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.
And here's what can happen to a player for following the union advice  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 5/17/2021 3:21 pm : link
Get hurt outside the training facility, and there goes your guarantees.
Giants are a pretty young team  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/17/2021 3:29 pm : link
They need as much work and team building as possible. This group won 6 games last year in a terrible division. Part of winning is making a commitment to the "team" and it starts in the offseason being together for these training periods. There is carryover.

Eric made a good point about the OL with the new coach. He has studied all the tape. It would certainly help being hands on during this time. Fixing technique takes time AND repetition.
I feel the Giants will be treat it on a per case basis  
George from PA : 5/17/2021 3:32 pm : link
Blake gets hurt at his facility in Arizona would be treated differently then if Beal got hurt....
If around 40 players showed up  
DavidinBMNY : 5/17/2021 3:39 pm : link
And other teams had more players show up, I'd expect attendance to go up. If you are a star with a lot of guaranteed money fine don't come.

Otherwise, you are likely hurting yourself.
RE: RE: Players are foolish  
Bill L : 5/17/2021 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15265846 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?



There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.


I don't really agree with you, but no matter. I do wonder if attendance makes an impression in the minds of the coaches. If you're Sam Beal, for instance, fighting for the last QB spot, and, all else being equal, is it in your best interest to minimize being with the team?

The person who I think end up in a tough spot is Daniel Jones. on one hand, he needs the actual development and, equally importantly, he needs to be able to say that the lack of trying (i.e.; participating in team teaching/training/development/practice opportunities is not the reason he fails this year. On the other hand, he is a team leader and the look of going against the union may not sit well with some.
Poor showing  
Red Right Hand : 5/17/2021 3:44 pm : link
Thought Judge had more buy in, guess not. Definitely changes my perception of the team, especially when you look around the league, and realize our players have other priorities as the rest of the NFL starts to prepare for the season in earnest. Gonna laugh my ass off when the no-shows get hurt and end the year on injured reserve.
it sounds like they're limited to 90 min on the field  
giants#1 : 5/17/2021 3:46 pm : link
with coaches/players (so 7.5 hours total) and then have virtual meetings. Are the players that didn't show up still showing up for the virtual meetings?

And what's the breakdown between O and D? Our D is loaded with vets (Ryan, Bradberry, Peppers, Martinez, Williams, etc) and they'd likely get far less value from these short practices. The DB workouts the other day probably accomplished just as much.

This is the most overblown thing I've seen on BBI in a while.  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/17/2021 3:57 pm : link
.
I think it should be pointed out  
jvm52106 : 5/17/2021 4:03 pm : link
that the JETS have a new coaching staff and a lot of new players looking to show their commitment. I am not worried about this at all.
my first reaction is to be disappointed too  
mfsd : 5/17/2021 4:06 pm : link
if I had a shot at an NFL roster, i'd 100% show up for every opportunity to help my cause

But maybe we should wait to hear more of the story, and who is or isn't there

I'm going to take a wild guess that Sam Beal isn't
RE: This is the most overblown thing I've seen on BBI in a while.  
Ivan15 : 5/17/2021 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15265870 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
.


I don’t agree. The union has done next to nothing for the players except to unite them. The benefits they get are there because of the overall trend in society. That lack of attendance does say a lot about player commitment.
RE: This is the most overblown thing I've seen on BBI in a while.  
Josh in the City : 5/17/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15265870 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
.

It's not overblown at all. I'm of the belief that there isn't enough practice as it is so if our players have less in person practice time than their peers it 100% puts us behind the eight ball.
It seems this is more important  
Bob from Massachusetts : 5/17/2021 4:25 pm : link
for a new coaching staff/system than for a second year in the system. Players like offensive linemen won't get much chance to work on teamwork/coordination that they didn't get last year.

For players new to a team, it does seem important, so if I was the coach I'd want all the new players involved as much as possible. For guys who have worked in this system for several years, it seems of little value.
To suggest there are no advantages whatsoever for some  
NYGgolfer : 5/17/2021 4:28 pm : link
players to show up and participate is not reasonable.
I guess not many of these guys are getting to Carnegie Hall  
Bill L : 5/17/2021 4:28 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Players are foolish  
Big Blue '56 : 5/17/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15265847 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 15265846 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?



There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.


LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.


Practice with a month off doesn’t show all that much..Camp is where it starts, imv..
RE: RE: RE: RE: Players are foolish  
Spider56 : 5/17/2021 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15265883 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15265847 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


In comment 15265846 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?



There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.


LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.



Practice with a month off doesn’t show all that much..Camp is where it starts, imv..


I don’t think football works this way at all. Training camp is a shadow of what it once was. These guys need to be kept in sync all year long. Look at what the colleges do now with their spring practices and intrasquad game. It’s a building block for the fall that allows everyone to see where they are now, adjust, and know what they need to do to be ready to go when camp starts. The Giants have maybe 5 guys, all on defense that can legitimately say they don’t need these camps (Williams, Martinez, Ryan, Peppers and Bradbury) .... Everyone else needs to get their sorry asses to NJ.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Players are foolish  
Josh in the City : 5/17/2021 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15265883 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15265847 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


In comment 15265846 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?



There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.


LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.



Practice with a month off doesn’t show all that much..Camp is where it starts, imv..

Again, I just don't understand how you could possibly believe what you're saying. There are so few practices to begin with due to the CBA that they're even more valuable today than they were in the past. To suggest there is no competitive advantage for teams who's players show up and participate in OTA's is simply naive IMO.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Players are foolish  
Spider56 : 5/17/2021 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15265895 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 15265883 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15265847 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


In comment 15265846 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?



There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.


LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.



Practice with a month off doesn’t show all that much..Camp is where it starts, imv..


Again, I just don't understand how you could possibly believe what you're saying. There are so few practices to begin with due to the CBA that they're even more valuable today than they were in the past. To suggest there is no competitive advantage for teams who's players show up and participate in OTA's is simply naive IMO.


+1.
Today is not an OTA.  
George from PA : 5/17/2021 5:11 pm : link
I feel NFLPA request has split the players.....

I would hope player participation will increase......now that some teams have full squads showing up.

The players are caught in middle....the request to stay away will crumble.....if some teams fully disregard it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Players are foolish  
Big Blue '56 : 5/17/2021 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15265895 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 15265883 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15265847 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


In comment 15265846 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?



There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.


LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.



Practice with a month off doesn’t show all that much..Camp is where it starts, imv..


Again, I just don't understand how you could possibly believe what you're saying. There are so few practices to begin with due to the CBA that they're even more valuable today than they were in the past. To suggest there is no competitive advantage for teams who's players show up and participate in OTA's is simply naive IMO.


Again, I’ve stated for the 20 years I’ve been here, that these so-called practices do not mean all that much, save for classroom material..Parcells and other HOF coaches did quite well without these so-called practices, imo..I wait until camp starts before even paying attention save for injury reports..There is NO competitive advantage to pitch and catch practices imo, especially when they have a month off until camp starts..

I’m not going to repeat myself as I’ve said the same thing for 20 years..I’ve seen no competitive advantages aroubd the league that I’m aware of..

We disagree. I’ve been quite clear on this. I am not changing my take anymore than you will, so I don’t need your judgements..
How anyone  
Giants : 5/17/2021 5:17 pm : link
could think there is nothing to gain by showing up. Has to be clueless to how this works in bring everyone together. So when you see veteran players calling their teammates together for practices away from the team. So not to go against the union. Do you think their doing that because its useless
RE: How anyone  
Big Blue '56 : 5/17/2021 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15265911 Giants said:
Quote:
could think there is nothing to gain by showing up. Has to be clueless to how this works in bring everyone together. So when you see veteran players calling their teammates together for practices away from the team. So not to go against the union. Do you think their doing that because its useless


They will be brought together as an entire group during camp and preseason games..Plenty of time to “bond.” Plenty of time, imo..
RE: This is the most overblown thing I've seen on BBI in a while.  
wigs in nyc : 5/17/2021 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15265870 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
.


+1

Hasn't it been reported that a number of players are also working out together around the country? Like every other business, perhaps it simply makes the most sense to be flexible in terms of location at the moment. We have absolutely no indication that any of this is done with or without the full consent and support of the coaching staff.
RE: How anyone  
NYGgolfer : 5/17/2021 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15265911 Giants said:
Quote:
could think there is nothing to gain by showing up. Has to be clueless to how this works in bring everyone together. So when you see veteran players calling their teammates together for practices away from the team. So not to go against the union. Do you think their doing that because its useless


Of course. Just because the benefit cannot be measured or proven, it would be a bit obtuse to think otherwise.
BB ... the training camps of the Parcells’ era don’t exist anymore ...  
Spider56 : 5/17/2021 5:41 pm : link
He ran 2 a days for at least 2 weeks, many with full contact, and there were always at least 2-3 scrimmages. I know because I worked near Pace U and went to a lot of practices, all of which were open to the public. Also, many of the starters actually played in the preseason games. These guys today are babied by comparison. You may not agree, but you are wrong.
Look, anytime there’s a bonding it’s a positive. Where I strongly  
Big Blue '56 : 5/17/2021 5:43 pm : link
disagree is where it’s stated that there’s somehow a competitive advantage. There is none, imv..All that matters is practice reps once camp starts as I see it..A competitive advantage during OTAs? Seriously?
RE: BB ... the training camps of the Parcells’ era don’t exist anymore ...  
Big Blue '56 : 5/17/2021 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15265919 Spider56 said:
Quote:
He ran 2 a days for at least 2 weeks, many with full contact, and there were always at least 2-3 scrimmages. I know because I worked near Pace U and went to a lot of practices, all of which were open to the public. Also, many of the starters actually played in the preseason games. These guys today are babied by comparison. You may not agree, but you are wrong.


I’m not wrong. There is no right or wrong with an opinion and mine is there is NO COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE from one team over another with OTA attendance. That’s mainly what I’m addressing
BB'56  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2021 6:18 pm : link
has argued for years that less practice helps more.

I don't understand that kind of thinking. If you are a doctor, are you arguing that less time in medical school has merit?

If  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2021 6:19 pm : link
spring workouts and OTAs are meaningless, why does Judge have any at all?
Practice makes perfect.  
Klaatu : 5/17/2021 6:22 pm : link
Doesn't it?
Daniel Jones in attendance  
EddieNYG : 5/17/2021 6:23 pm : link
Quote:
@JordanRaanan

First day Phase II of the offseason program was Monday. My understanding is that most of Giants young players (about half the roster) was at facility. Among them was quarterback Daniel Jones.

Rules allow for coaches on the field. Individual drills allowed. No helmets. #Giants

RE: BB'56  
Big Blue '56 : 5/17/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15265930 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
has argued for years that less practice helps more.

I don't understand that kind of thinking. If you are a doctor, are you arguing that less time in medical school has merit?


Firstly, awful, awful analogy..Medical school vs OTAs..I never said, EVER, that “less practice helps more.” I’ve simply said that it’s far less important (beyond classroom value which is a positive) in terms of meaning all that much moving forward towards the season and that Camp with preseason games, albeit less practices than in year’s past, matters most, imv..
Ok, fellas, many of you disagree with me on this and that’s ok.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/17/2021 6:37 pm : link
Off to Netflix.. :)
BB'56  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2021 6:37 pm : link
I would argue that spring work (this is all non-contact work) is now more important than ever.

Why?

Because teams hardly practice anymore in the summer.

As a poster wisely said above, training camp is not the training camp that you used to attend. There are only a handful of padded practices all summer. Preseason is now reduced to three games.

Young guys like Peart, Thomas, Lemieux for example need all the work they can get.
Kudos to DJ for showing up.  
Spider56 : 5/17/2021 6:43 pm : link
He gets it.
Most players aren't stupid  
AdamBrag : 5/17/2021 6:43 pm : link
Players that are at risk of being cut or are fighting for a starting spot are going to show up if the head coach signals that they should show up. It seems Judge signaled to a lot of players that they don't need to show up for this portion of OTAs. There's probably 5-10 players that are being stupid by not showing up, but there's likely another 40 or so players that have Judge's blessing to not be there.
Seems like the players feel like BBI does. Split and not  
Blue21 : 5/17/2021 6:44 pm : link
fully on board either way. Yikes. Did the Union get feed back from players on this before they did this?
Interesting  
Boatie Warrant : 5/17/2021 6:47 pm : link
I would think less players ( depending on who) would be better for the rookies. Is there a list of who showed?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/17/2021 7:07 pm : link
Agree with Eric. Considering the scaling back of training camp, these are super important. Oh well...what can one do?
I thought  
Mark from Jersey : 5/17/2021 7:19 pm : link
Phase II was ??? and Phase III was profit.
I don’t think the head  
Dave on the UWS : 5/17/2021 7:44 pm : link
of the Union consulted anyone. This is a short sighted, frankly idiotic attempt by the Union to gain some leverage they didn’t get in the CBA negotiations.
Using COVID and players health as a bargaining chip not only has a terrible optic, public sentiment will NOT be with them, but management will throw it back in their face next negotiating session. Many precautions were taken to try to insure player safety last year. This tact is like saying “thanks but no thanks”.
Any player who puts themselves at a competitive disadvantage by listening to this tripe is really a dumbass.
Everyone knows football has become a 12 month business and Voluntary “really” isn’t voluntary. NFLPA knows this but they couldn’t care. Horrible leadership.
Football practice in shorts and t-shirts  
RDJR : 5/17/2021 7:48 pm : link
has significant limitations. Listening to Chris Long he indicates that these practices are somewhat useless for veterans. Also, believes that players aren’t really in football shape until 2 or 3 games into the regular season. If you played football at least at the HS level you probably would understand his thinking. Football is a game that is impossible to simulate in practice. Fun for coaches, sucks for players.
RE: I don’t think the head  
RDJR : 5/17/2021 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15266002 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
of the Union consulted anyone. This is a short sighted, frankly idiotic attempt by the Union to gain some leverage they didn’t get in the CBA negotiations.
Using COVID and players health as a bargaining chip not only has a terrible optic, public sentiment will NOT be with them, but management will throw it back in their face next negotiating session. Many precautions were taken to try to insure player safety last year. This tact is like saying “thanks but no thanks”.
Any player who puts themselves at a competitive disadvantage by listening to this tripe is really a dumbass.
Everyone knows football has become a 12 month business and Voluntary “really” isn’t voluntary. NFLPA knows this but they couldn’t care. Horrible leadership.


So what should they have done?
Money talks  
aGiantGuy : 5/17/2021 7:59 pm : link
I’m sure some of these guys have some of the best training money can buy.

If my player management team set me up with a world renowned trainer in LA for 2-a-day training along with chiropractor, masseuse, cryotherapy, nutritionist, chef, physical therapist, and work with my skill-specific trainer.

I’d honestly be stupid to forego borderline Olympic level training for the less-personalized training program I’m likely to get at the Giants facility. For what? Team comradery? Let’s be real here
I’m not gonna say any names  
aGiantGuy : 5/17/2021 8:24 pm : link
But a simple scroll through my Instagram feed and I saw at least 4 Giants players with videos posted of them working out by their trainers. Today.

It’s just not that deep of a situation
So if 25 more players (not even sure which players)  
djm : 5/17/2021 8:52 pm : link
Showed up to something not even considered to be an OTA, the giants would gain better odds of winning in 2021? Never mind that other teams are in the same boat...

I dunno, I’m split on this  
Ben in Tampa : 5/17/2021 9:15 pm : link
On one hand, I can’t be convinced what amounts to a phys ed class in May has any real affect come the regular season. I just don’t believe there is any substantial physical benefit.

On the other hand, the mental preparation stuff never ends and I can’t argue that max time learning 1:1 with the coaches can only be a good thing. There are a lot of different ways in 2021 to deliver that type of coaching though.

RE: I dunno, I’m split on this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2021 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15266086 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
On one hand, I can’t be convinced what amounts to a phys ed class in May has any real affect come the regular season. I just don’t believe there is any substantial physical benefit.

On the other hand, the mental preparation stuff never ends and I can’t argue that max time learning 1:1 with the coaches can only be a good thing. There are a lot of different ways in 2021 to deliver that type of coaching though.


In preparing for battle I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable. - Dwight D. Eisenhower
We really don't have all the information, right?  
CT Charlie : 5/17/2021 10:28 pm : link
It could be argued that having a full complement of returning players (at this time) would actually slow the transition for rookies and for older players new to the Giants by decreasing the 1-on-1 time coaches can spend on individual players.

On the flip side, of course, is the possibility that returning Giants could assist in the "coaching" process.
If only 40 players on the Giants show up, but 80 Jets players show up  
Marty in Albany : 5/17/2021 10:44 pm : link
I'm not buying that the UNION had anything to do with it.

When players need employment advice, their agents, their families, and their college coaches would have far more influence on what they should do than their union.

IMO, if some teams have better attendance than the Giants, it is because those teams sweetened the deal and made attendance more attractive, OR they used some subtle form of coercion to get the players to come. The players' union is not the bad guy here.
If the main benefit of these Phase II OTAs is mental reps,  
81_Great_Dane : 1:15 am : link
then that benefit is probably almost as available remotely as in person. Not 100%, but similar.

If these OTAs are mostly pointless for veterans, I'd rather the veterans work out with their trainers.

There will be a time when attendance at team activities becomes very important. This probably isn't one of them. But still better for a young, rising team to have more than less.
Many reasons for being there.  
Fred-in-Florida : 5:40 am : link
The more hands on instruction the better. Most of us, at least in my case, the more I can do something the better I am.

My analogy is I can watch golf video's all day buy it doesn't help my game. But go to the driving range with an instructor to exactly show me how to correct my technique and I can feel what he's saying.

No matter what is said about team work these guys 'in the room' are in direct completion with each other for a roster spot. Being at these OTA's helps me pick up something from the play book that I can't get from my couch.

Another .. Judge and all know who's there and who's not. When final decision needs to be made. I want to know who I cn count on to go to war with.
Marty, I think you are onto something there  
Sean : 7:19 am : link
Quote:
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
16h
The #Dolphins had more than 70 players at OTAs today, the result of a negotiation between the players and coach Brian Flores to lower the exertion level. Accordingly, players showed up to learn.
A lot of overreaction here..  
Sean : 7:22 am : link
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
17h
I would tend to agree with this point. May 24 was always the target for Giants. This estimate also does not necessarily include those who are participating virtually in meetings.

Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
17h
For example, I'm not sure Joe Judge is closer or trusts any player more than Logan Ryan.

Ryan remains in FLA training with Yo Murphy. I don't take this as him staying away from the facility in some sort of boycott.

There are likely numerous situations like this. Have a plan.
RE: Interesting  
Spider56 : 7:35 am : link
In comment 15265959 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
I would think less players ( depending on who) would be better for the rookies. Is there a list of who showed?


This is an interesting thought ...and maybe JJ agrees there’s little value for the experienced vets such as Logan Ryan etal. Maybe he sees this as a progressive build ... last week rookie orientation, this week add in the younger vets, with additional 1 on 1 stuff with the coaches, more guys show up next week and it builds toward the mandatory thing in June. It will be interesting to see the full set of names present this week.
RE: If only 40 players on the Giants show up, but 80 Jets players show up  
Bill L : 7:45 am : link
In comment 15266157 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
I'm not buying that the UNION had anything to do with it.

When players need employment advice, their agents, their families, and their college coaches would have far more influence on what they should do than their union.

IMO, if some teams have better attendance than the Giants, it is because those teams sweetened the deal and made attendance more attractive, OR they used some subtle form of coercion to get the players to come. The players' union is not the bad guy here.


You're probably right in that the Jets (added incentives that the Giants did not) but I disagree that the union is not the bad guy here. They are acting as an opposing force to things a player would normally do to advance their best interests. It's not really incumbent on the team (even though some probably have done it) to essentially bribe a player to be responsible.
You can spin this anyway you want  
joeinpa : 8:34 am : link
But it seems clear the more that attend, the better.

Getting older I have tried to avoid becoming myopic, which is easy to do once you retire from the mainstream.

But unless you are very secure in your position at work, it seems to show a lack of awareness of how not showing up for work, voluntary or not, will be viewed by your boss.

Union pressure or not, bet this doesn’t sit well with Judge.
The main..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:53 am : link
benefit if one exists is cohesion at this point.

The idea that these sessions are meaningful practices is what is overblown. They are more of a check-in to see who is in shape and who isn't. It is a way for the coaches to see the guys on the bubble if there is progress or regression in their shape.

Let's understand what these sessions are. They are limited time (90 minutes) of instruction. There aren't plays being run. There aren't strategic things being discussed. They are basic drills.

What is overblown here is acting as if there is something that a player is missing from a skill standpoint by not being here. All it goes towards is team cohesion and bonding. Even with the limited practice schedule at camp are posters really trying to intimate these sessions are important? That they carry over to a couple months from now? Think about that for a minute before getting all riled up
RE: The main..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:01 am : link
In comment 15266253 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
benefit if one exists is cohesion at this point.

The idea that these sessions are meaningful practices is what is overblown. They are more of a check-in to see who is in shape and who isn't. It is a way for the coaches to see the guys on the bubble if there is progress or regression in their shape.

Let's understand what these sessions are. They are limited time (90 minutes) of instruction. There aren't plays being run. There aren't strategic things being discussed. They are basic drills.

What is overblown here is acting as if there is something that a player is missing from a skill standpoint by not being here. All it goes towards is team cohesion and bonding. Even with the limited practice schedule at camp are posters really trying to intimate these sessions are important? That they carry over to a couple months from now? Think about that for a minute before getting all riled up


If this was a veteran team, I would agree with you. But look at the roster and look at the ages. And also consider how many new players were just added during the offseason. We're not talking about bottom-of-the-roster turnover but key players on offense and defense.

We also have new coaches and coaches handling new responsibilities.

Gettleman has talked a number of times in recent interviews at how little coaching these young players are getting in college. We've got OLs, DBs, LBs, WRs who can use the technique work.
Eric..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:07 am : link
I understand. But this is more or less a "meet and greet" period. The coaches only get an hour and a half with the guys. Techniques discussions will be done on the Zoom meetings and then refined in camp - this is more about setting expectations and getting a first impression here.

There's a middle ground between BB'56's take and Josh's usually over-dramatic blathering. The utility here is team cohesion - which shouldn't be minimized to say there is zero impact. But the actual football stuff is really very unlikely to move the needle at all.

Camp has been shortened - but these sessions not only don't make up for the fewer practices, there is little that will carry over from now to camp. Some guys will get to know each other and likely start to work out together.
RE: Eric..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:15 am : link
In comment 15266262 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
I understand. But this is more or less a "meet and greet" period. The coaches only get an hour and a half with the guys. Techniques discussions will be done on the Zoom meetings and then refined in camp - this is more about setting expectations and getting a first impression here.

There's a middle ground between BB'56's take and Josh's usually over-dramatic blathering. The utility here is team cohesion - which shouldn't be minimized to say there is zero impact. But the actual football stuff is really very unlikely to move the needle at all.

Camp has been shortened - but these sessions not only don't make up for the fewer practices, there is little that will carry over from now to camp. Some guys will get to know each other and likely start to work out together.


Part of the problem is the reporters never asked the obvious questions so we could get some clarification here. For example, the listing of eight OTAs instead of ten. The media . had access to Judge on Friday and Saturday and never asked him about it. So we're left to speculate. Same with spring workout attendance. There was one question/answer on this subject, but no follow-up on the obvious - "How important is is to you that these players attend?"

Meanwhile, we get endless tweets about Toney's shoe issues.
People here have really gotten  
Dave on the UWS : 9:26 am : link
obtuse (that includes you Eric). The point is NOT about the “practice” time, it’s about the general concept of “voluntary”. In the real world, if your employer said there is a seminar he’s holding, strictly “voluntary” of course, and he indicates that people who show up “might” have a leg up on others who don’t, you would expect almost 100% attendance.
That’s what the NFL off season has become. Voluntary, of course, but team management t has an unofficial expectation that everyone show up.
Thanks to the geniuses in the NFLPA, they’ve made a mess of this issue, so instead of teams having MORE cohesion, you will have divisions within each team. Brilliant idea guys.
RE: People here have really gotten  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:30 am : link
In comment 15266277 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
obtuse (that includes you Eric). The point is NOT about the “practice” time, it’s about the general concept of “voluntary”. In the real world, if your employer said there is a seminar he’s holding, strictly “voluntary” of course, and he indicates that people who show up “might” have a leg up on others who don’t, you would expect almost 100% attendance.
That’s what the NFL off season has become. Voluntary, of course, but team management t has an unofficial expectation that everyone show up.
Thanks to the geniuses in the NFLPA, they’ve made a mess of this issue, so instead of teams having MORE cohesion, you will have divisions within each team. Brilliant idea guys.


That hasn't changed in years. It's why almost every sports writer for decades has put the word voluntary in quotes because while it was voluntary, it really wasn't.

Again, obtuse Eric will argue that as the actual number of true practices have become ridiculously low (we're talking about 10 padded practices in training camp), these spring workouts have actually become more important. Not because they are banging heads, but because of the technique work, cohesion building with teammates and coaches, etc. Read Paul Schwartz's article today. Judge was surprised at how some of these players looked in person because he hasn't seen them. Judge has repeatedly said that Zoom calls can't replace face-to-face interaction.
Parcells would have 10 padded practices in a week, and then maybe he’d  
Spider56 : 10:30 am : link
give them a day off.
If the Giants had 80 players show up  
arniefez : 10:34 am : link
and the Jets had 40 players show up I have a feeling this thread would be flipped on it's head.

At this time of year I hope everyone is in shape, everyone stays healthy and no one gets arrested.

This is from giants.com:

Quote:
The second phase of the offseason program will take place from May 17 to May 21. Meetings will continue in a virtual setting. On-field drills with coaches are allowed, but per CBA rules, there can be no contact and they must be done at a teaching pace.

The third phase will last another four weeks from May 24 to June 18. This phase will include traditional OTAs, which will last 10 days. OTAs will be full speed but no contact will be allowed. Meetings during the third phase can be in-person or in a virtual setting. This phase includes the mandatory minicamp.

RE: If the Giants had 80 players show up  
Jimmy Googs : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15266329 arniefez said:
Quote:
and the Jets had 40 players show up I have a feeling this thread would be flipped on it's head.

At this time of year I hope everyone is in shape, everyone stays healthy and no one gets arrested.



ain't it the truth...
it's nice when you get lots of players to show  
ryanmkeane : 10:59 am : link
up, but the more important thing is guys being healthy during training camp. Yeah, it is important for the young OL to get reps together during this period but I'd be more concerned with the starting 5 in August
It should actually..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:00 am : link
be pointed out that the Giants participation is in the middle of the pack number-wise. Neither on the high end or the low end.

But that would rob Jimmy Clownshoes of the ability to add a pithy comment.

Clownshoes make annoying sounds that have no purpose.
So you're in favor of the players getting injured and arrested?  
Jimmy Googs : 11:07 am : link
odd...
RE: It should actually..  
k2tampa : 11:48 am : link
In comment 15266355 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
be pointed out that the Giants participation is in the middle of the pack number-wise. Neither on the high end or the low end.

But that would rob Jimmy Clownshoes of the ability to add a pithy comment.

Clownshoes make annoying sounds that have no purpose.


So your point is that being average is a good thing?

We don't know what the coaching staff has said to any player about these sessions. The belief that this is all about team chemistry is, I believe, misplaced. This is one-on-one teaching, where techniques can be taught, refined, and practiced with a coach watching. That prepares the players to work on those techniques in the next OTAs, rather than wasting that time doing the teaching that should be done now.

Hopefully the players who are in NJ are there because Judge and staff wanted them there for precisely this reason.
I don't buy the concept that practice  
Mike from Ohio : 12:23 pm : link
is not relevant to on-field performance. Maybe some of you have different experiences than my own where less practice and less teaching had no impact on performance?

If so, I guess there really is no point in discussing training camp or the preseason.
RE: I don't buy the concept that practice  
Angel Eyes : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15266434 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
is not relevant to on-field performance. Maybe some of you have different experiences than my own where less practice and less teaching had no impact on performance?

If so, I guess there really is no point in discussing training camp or the preseason.

One name: Evan Engram. We hear all about how hard he works and how well he does in practice, but it hasn’t translated to competence on the field.
RE: RE: I don't buy the concept that practice  
Jimmy Googs : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15266440 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15266434 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


is not relevant to on-field performance. Maybe some of you have different experiences than my own where less practice and less teaching had no impact on performance?

If so, I guess there really is no point in discussing training camp or the preseason.


One name: Evan Engram. We hear all about how hard he works and how well he does in practice, but it hasn’t translated to competence on the field.


No, think of how bad he would be if he didn't practice early and often...
RE: RE: I don't buy the concept that practice  
Mike from Ohio : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15266440 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15266434 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


is not relevant to on-field performance. Maybe some of you have different experiences than my own where less practice and less teaching had no impact on performance?

If so, I guess there really is no point in discussing training camp or the preseason.


One name: Evan Engram. We hear all about how hard he works and how well he does in practice, but it hasn’t translated to competence on the field.


So that is evidence that practicing is useless?

Engram getting some instruction on what he needs to work on and some techniques to focus on in the offseason may help.
If the Giants had 80 guys there  
Mike from Ohio : 12:36 pm : link
we would be reading posts about the buy in and how committed this team is to winning. I doubt we would be seeing a lot of "who cares?" comments.

This is not a meet and greet, or going around in a circle to talk about what you did over the break. This is time for the coaches to give players instruction on what they can work on and improve during the offseason to come in ready to compete in camp. Why would anyone show up otherwise?

Maybe a bunch of guys are doing this over zoom and getting a similar benefit, but this is not a veteran team who knows how to prepare like professionals. This is a young and inexperienced team.
RE: If the Giants had 80 guys there  
The Mike : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15266452 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
we would be reading posts about the buy in and how committed this team is to winning. I doubt we would be seeing a lot of "who cares?" comments.

This is not a meet and greet, or going around in a circle to talk about what you did over the break. This is time for the coaches to give players instruction on what they can work on and improve during the offseason to come in ready to compete in camp. Why would anyone show up otherwise?

Maybe a bunch of guys are doing this over zoom and getting a similar benefit, but this is not a veteran team who knows how to prepare like professionals. This is a young and inexperienced team.


This is the point. If you are going to build a team based on locker room "buy in" then this is a negative data point. Judge simply cannot be happy about this. Especially when his first opponent, whose offensive coordinator is the Giants former head coach, has nearly double the turnout...
