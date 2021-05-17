Giants have more than 40 players show up to Phase Two OTA's

|
|Quote:
|@RapSheet
The #Giants had more than 40 today. Per @MikeKlis, the #Broncos had 75. Several teams around the league are in this window for OTAs.
|Quote:
|@KimJonesSports
My understanding: The #NYJ had more than 80 players show up today in Florham Park for the voluntary start of Phase Two of the offseason program. Coach Robert Saleh has to be thrilled. (And I'm pretty sure he is.) #NYJets
Voluntary “Phase II” workouts for all players will be held from May 17-21. These on-field workouts may only include individual player instruction and non-contact, walkthrough drills. Offensive players can only line up against other offensive players, and defensive players can only line up against other defensive players.
We have half the attendance of the Jets.
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1h
Giants had about 45 players - rookies and veterans - at the team facility today for the start of Phase 2 of the off-season program. Coaches allowed to work on the field with players for 90 minutes.
Other players joined in virtual meetings remotely.
One could argue that.
But what is the goal of the union here?
They don't seem to be helping the players.
There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.
Quote:
for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?
There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.
LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.
jc-tretter-players-are-watching-juwuan-james-situation-closesly - ( New Window )
Eric made a good point about the OL with the new coach. He has studied all the tape. It would certainly help being hands on during this time. Fixing technique takes time AND repetition.
Otherwise, you are likely hurting yourself.
Quote:
for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?
There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.
I don't really agree with you, but no matter. I do wonder if attendance makes an impression in the minds of the coaches. If you're Sam Beal, for instance, fighting for the last QB spot, and, all else being equal, is it in your best interest to minimize being with the team?
The person who I think end up in a tough spot is Daniel Jones. on one hand, he needs the actual development and, equally importantly, he needs to be able to say that the lack of trying (i.e.; participating in team teaching/training/development/practice opportunities is not the reason he fails this year. On the other hand, he is a team leader and the look of going against the union may not sit well with some.
And what's the breakdown between O and D? Our D is loaded with vets (Ryan, Bradberry, Peppers, Martinez, Williams, etc) and they'd likely get far less value from these short practices. The DB workouts the other day probably accomplished just as much.
But maybe we should wait to hear more of the story, and who is or isn't there
I'm going to take a wild guess that Sam Beal isn't
I don’t agree. The union has done next to nothing for the players except to unite them. The benefits they get are there because of the overall trend in society. That lack of attendance does say a lot about player commitment.
It's not overblown at all. I'm of the belief that there isn't enough practice as it is so if our players have less in person practice time than their peers it 100% puts us behind the eight ball.
For players new to a team, it does seem important, so if I was the coach I'd want all the new players involved as much as possible. For guys who have worked in this system for several years, it seems of little value.
Quote:
In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?
There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.
LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.
Practice with a month off doesn’t show all that much..Camp is where it starts, imv..
Quote:
In comment 15265846 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?
There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.
LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.
Practice with a month off doesn’t show all that much..Camp is where it starts, imv..
I don’t think football works this way at all. Training camp is a shadow of what it once was. These guys need to be kept in sync all year long. Look at what the colleges do now with their spring practices and intrasquad game. It’s a building block for the fall that allows everyone to see where they are now, adjust, and know what they need to do to be ready to go when camp starts. The Giants have maybe 5 guys, all on defense that can legitimately say they don’t need these camps (Williams, Martinez, Ryan, Peppers and Bradbury) .... Everyone else needs to get their sorry asses to NJ.
Quote:
In comment 15265846 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?
There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.
LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.
Practice with a month off doesn’t show all that much..Camp is where it starts, imv..
Again, I just don't understand how you could possibly believe what you're saying. There are so few practices to begin with due to the CBA that they're even more valuable today than they were in the past. To suggest there is no competitive advantage for teams who's players show up and participate in OTA's is simply naive IMO.
Quote:
In comment 15265847 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 15265846 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?
There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.
LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.
Practice with a month off doesn’t show all that much..Camp is where it starts, imv..
Again, I just don't understand how you could possibly believe what you're saying. There are so few practices to begin with due to the CBA that they're even more valuable today than they were in the past. To suggest there is no competitive advantage for teams who's players show up and participate in OTA's is simply naive IMO.
+1.
I would hope player participation will increase......now that some teams have full squads showing up.
The players are caught in middle....the request to stay away will crumble.....if some teams fully disregard it.
Quote:
In comment 15265847 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 15265846 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15265842 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
for not showing up if it's not consistent across the league. They're going to put themselves at a competitive disadvantage (even if some may argue it's minor) potentially resulting in poorer results this season and negative impact on future contracts. What's the point of them not being there?
There is absolutely zero competitive advantage to this, imo..None.
LOL so practice is irrelevant to success on the field? Not sure how anyone could actually believe that to be true.
Practice with a month off doesn’t show all that much..Camp is where it starts, imv..
Again, I just don't understand how you could possibly believe what you're saying. There are so few practices to begin with due to the CBA that they're even more valuable today than they were in the past. To suggest there is no competitive advantage for teams who's players show up and participate in OTA's is simply naive IMO.
Again, I’ve stated for the 20 years I’ve been here, that these so-called practices do not mean all that much, save for classroom material..Parcells and other HOF coaches did quite well without these so-called practices, imo..I wait until camp starts before even paying attention save for injury reports..There is NO competitive advantage to pitch and catch practices imo, especially when they have a month off until camp starts..
I’m not going to repeat myself as I’ve said the same thing for 20 years..I’ve seen no competitive advantages aroubd the league that I’m aware of..
We disagree. I’ve been quite clear on this. I am not changing my take anymore than you will, so I don’t need your judgements..
They will be brought together as an entire group during camp and preseason games..Plenty of time to “bond.” Plenty of time, imo..
+1
Hasn't it been reported that a number of players are also working out together around the country? Like every other business, perhaps it simply makes the most sense to be flexible in terms of location at the moment. We have absolutely no indication that any of this is done with or without the full consent and support of the coaching staff.
Of course. Just because the benefit cannot be measured or proven, it would be a bit obtuse to think otherwise.
I’m not wrong. There is no right or wrong with an opinion and mine is there is NO COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE from one team over another with OTA attendance. That’s mainly what I’m addressing
I don't understand that kind of thinking. If you are a doctor, are you arguing that less time in medical school has merit?
First day Phase II of the offseason program was Monday. My understanding is that most of Giants young players (about half the roster) was at facility. Among them was quarterback Daniel Jones.
Rules allow for coaches on the field. Individual drills allowed. No helmets. #Giants
Link - ( New Window )
I don't understand that kind of thinking. If you are a doctor, are you arguing that less time in medical school has merit?
Firstly, awful, awful analogy..Medical school vs OTAs..I never said, EVER, that “less practice helps more.” I’ve simply said that it’s far less important (beyond classroom value which is a positive) in terms of meaning all that much moving forward towards the season and that Camp with preseason games, albeit less practices than in year’s past, matters most, imv..
Why?
Because teams hardly practice anymore in the summer.
As a poster wisely said above, training camp is not the training camp that you used to attend. There are only a handful of padded practices all summer. Preseason is now reduced to three games.
Young guys like Peart, Thomas, Lemieux for example need all the work they can get.
Using COVID and players health as a bargaining chip not only has a terrible optic, public sentiment will NOT be with them, but management will throw it back in their face next negotiating session. Many precautions were taken to try to insure player safety last year. This tact is like saying “thanks but no thanks”.
Any player who puts themselves at a competitive disadvantage by listening to this tripe is really a dumbass.
Everyone knows football has become a 12 month business and Voluntary “really” isn’t voluntary. NFLPA knows this but they couldn’t care. Horrible leadership.
Using COVID and players health as a bargaining chip not only has a terrible optic, public sentiment will NOT be with them, but management will throw it back in their face next negotiating session. Many precautions were taken to try to insure player safety last year. This tact is like saying “thanks but no thanks”.
Any player who puts themselves at a competitive disadvantage by listening to this tripe is really a dumbass.
Everyone knows football has become a 12 month business and Voluntary “really” isn’t voluntary. NFLPA knows this but they couldn’t care. Horrible leadership.
So what should they have done?
If my player management team set me up with a world renowned trainer in LA for 2-a-day training along with chiropractor, masseuse, cryotherapy, nutritionist, chef, physical therapist, and work with my skill-specific trainer.
I’d honestly be stupid to forego borderline Olympic level training for the less-personalized training program I’m likely to get at the Giants facility. For what? Team comradery? Let’s be real here
It’s just not that deep of a situation
On the other hand, the mental preparation stuff never ends and I can’t argue that max time learning 1:1 with the coaches can only be a good thing. There are a lot of different ways in 2021 to deliver that type of coaching though.
On the other hand, the mental preparation stuff never ends and I can’t argue that max time learning 1:1 with the coaches can only be a good thing. There are a lot of different ways in 2021 to deliver that type of coaching though.
In preparing for battle I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable. - Dwight D. Eisenhower
On the flip side, of course, is the possibility that returning Giants could assist in the "coaching" process.
When players need employment advice, their agents, their families, and their college coaches would have far more influence on what they should do than their union.
IMO, if some teams have better attendance than the Giants, it is because those teams sweetened the deal and made attendance more attractive, OR they used some subtle form of coercion to get the players to come. The players' union is not the bad guy here.
If these OTAs are mostly pointless for veterans, I'd rather the veterans work out with their trainers.
There will be a time when attendance at team activities becomes very important. This probably isn't one of them. But still better for a young, rising team to have more than less.
My analogy is I can watch golf video's all day buy it doesn't help my game. But go to the driving range with an instructor to exactly show me how to correct my technique and I can feel what he's saying.
No matter what is said about team work these guys 'in the room' are in direct completion with each other for a roster spot. Being at these OTA's helps me pick up something from the play book that I can't get from my couch.
Another .. Judge and all know who's there and who's not. When final decision needs to be made. I want to know who I cn count on to go to war with.
My analogy is I can watch golf video's all day buy it doesn't help my game. But go to the driving range with an instructor to exactly show me how to correct my technique and I can feel what he's saying.
No matter what is said about team work these guys 'in the room' are in direct completion with each other for a roster spot. Being at these OTA's helps me pick up something from the play book that I can't get from my couch.
Another .. Judge and all know who's there and who's not. When final decision needs to be made. I want to know who I cn count on to go to war with.
@RapSheet
·
16h
The #Dolphins had more than 70 players at OTAs today, the result of a negotiation between the players and coach Brian Flores to lower the exertion level. Accordingly, players showed up to learn.
@art_stapleton
·
17h
I would tend to agree with this point. May 24 was always the target for Giants. This estimate also does not necessarily include those who are participating virtually in meetings.
@art_stapleton
·
17h
For example, I'm not sure Joe Judge is closer or trusts any player more than Logan Ryan.
Ryan remains in FLA training with Yo Murphy. I don't take this as him staying away from the facility in some sort of boycott.
There are likely numerous situations like this. Have a plan.
This is an interesting thought ...and maybe JJ agrees there’s little value for the experienced vets such as Logan Ryan etal. Maybe he sees this as a progressive build ... last week rookie orientation, this week add in the younger vets, with additional 1 on 1 stuff with the coaches, more guys show up next week and it builds toward the mandatory thing in June. It will be interesting to see the full set of names present this week.
When players need employment advice, their agents, their families, and their college coaches would have far more influence on what they should do than their union.
IMO, if some teams have better attendance than the Giants, it is because those teams sweetened the deal and made attendance more attractive, OR they used some subtle form of coercion to get the players to come. The players' union is not the bad guy here.
You're probably right in that the Jets (added incentives that the Giants did not) but I disagree that the union is not the bad guy here. They are acting as an opposing force to things a player would normally do to advance their best interests. It's not really incumbent on the team (even though some probably have done it) to essentially bribe a player to be responsible.
Getting older I have tried to avoid becoming myopic, which is easy to do once you retire from the mainstream.
But unless you are very secure in your position at work, it seems to show a lack of awareness of how not showing up for work, voluntary or not, will be viewed by your boss.
Union pressure or not, bet this doesn’t sit well with Judge.
The idea that these sessions are meaningful practices is what is overblown. They are more of a check-in to see who is in shape and who isn't. It is a way for the coaches to see the guys on the bubble if there is progress or regression in their shape.
Let's understand what these sessions are. They are limited time (90 minutes) of instruction. There aren't plays being run. There aren't strategic things being discussed. They are basic drills.
What is overblown here is acting as if there is something that a player is missing from a skill standpoint by not being here. All it goes towards is team cohesion and bonding. Even with the limited practice schedule at camp are posters really trying to intimate these sessions are important? That they carry over to a couple months from now? Think about that for a minute before getting all riled up
The idea that these sessions are meaningful practices is what is overblown. They are more of a check-in to see who is in shape and who isn't. It is a way for the coaches to see the guys on the bubble if there is progress or regression in their shape.
Let's understand what these sessions are. They are limited time (90 minutes) of instruction. There aren't plays being run. There aren't strategic things being discussed. They are basic drills.
What is overblown here is acting as if there is something that a player is missing from a skill standpoint by not being here. All it goes towards is team cohesion and bonding. Even with the limited practice schedule at camp are posters really trying to intimate these sessions are important? That they carry over to a couple months from now? Think about that for a minute before getting all riled up
If this was a veteran team, I would agree with you. But look at the roster and look at the ages. And also consider how many new players were just added during the offseason. We're not talking about bottom-of-the-roster turnover but key players on offense and defense.
We also have new coaches and coaches handling new responsibilities.
Gettleman has talked a number of times in recent interviews at how little coaching these young players are getting in college. We've got OLs, DBs, LBs, WRs who can use the technique work.
There's a middle ground between BB'56's take and Josh's usually over-dramatic blathering. The utility here is team cohesion - which shouldn't be minimized to say there is zero impact. But the actual football stuff is really very unlikely to move the needle at all.
Camp has been shortened - but these sessions not only don't make up for the fewer practices, there is little that will carry over from now to camp. Some guys will get to know each other and likely start to work out together.
There's a middle ground between BB'56's take and Josh's usually over-dramatic blathering. The utility here is team cohesion - which shouldn't be minimized to say there is zero impact. But the actual football stuff is really very unlikely to move the needle at all.
Camp has been shortened - but these sessions not only don't make up for the fewer practices, there is little that will carry over from now to camp. Some guys will get to know each other and likely start to work out together.
Part of the problem is the reporters never asked the obvious questions so we could get some clarification here. For example, the listing of eight OTAs instead of ten. The media . had access to Judge on Friday and Saturday and never asked him about it. So we're left to speculate. Same with spring workout attendance. There was one question/answer on this subject, but no follow-up on the obvious - "How important is is to you that these players attend?"
Meanwhile, we get endless tweets about Toney's shoe issues.
That’s what the NFL off season has become. Voluntary, of course, but team management t has an unofficial expectation that everyone show up.
Thanks to the geniuses in the NFLPA, they’ve made a mess of this issue, so instead of teams having MORE cohesion, you will have divisions within each team. Brilliant idea guys.
That’s what the NFL off season has become. Voluntary, of course, but team management t has an unofficial expectation that everyone show up.
Thanks to the geniuses in the NFLPA, they’ve made a mess of this issue, so instead of teams having MORE cohesion, you will have divisions within each team. Brilliant idea guys.
That hasn't changed in years. It's why almost every sports writer for decades has put the word voluntary in quotes because while it was voluntary, it really wasn't.
Again, obtuse Eric will argue that as the actual number of true practices have become ridiculously low (we're talking about 10 padded practices in training camp), these spring workouts have actually become more important. Not because they are banging heads, but because of the technique work, cohesion building with teammates and coaches, etc. Read Paul Schwartz's article today. Judge was surprised at how some of these players looked in person because he hasn't seen them. Judge has repeatedly said that Zoom calls can't replace face-to-face interaction.
At this time of year I hope everyone is in shape, everyone stays healthy and no one gets arrested.
This is from giants.com:
The third phase will last another four weeks from May 24 to June 18. This phase will include traditional OTAs, which will last 10 days. OTAs will be full speed but no contact will be allowed. Meetings during the third phase can be in-person or in a virtual setting. This phase includes the mandatory minicamp.
At this time of year I hope everyone is in shape, everyone stays healthy and no one gets arrested.
ain't it the truth...
But that would rob Jimmy Clownshoes of the ability to add a pithy comment.
Clownshoes make annoying sounds that have no purpose.
But that would rob Jimmy Clownshoes of the ability to add a pithy comment.
Clownshoes make annoying sounds that have no purpose.
So your point is that being average is a good thing?
We don't know what the coaching staff has said to any player about these sessions. The belief that this is all about team chemistry is, I believe, misplaced. This is one-on-one teaching, where techniques can be taught, refined, and practiced with a coach watching. That prepares the players to work on those techniques in the next OTAs, rather than wasting that time doing the teaching that should be done now.
Hopefully the players who are in NJ are there because Judge and staff wanted them there for precisely this reason.
If so, I guess there really is no point in discussing training camp or the preseason.
If so, I guess there really is no point in discussing training camp or the preseason.
One name: Evan Engram. We hear all about how hard he works and how well he does in practice, but it hasn’t translated to competence on the field.
Quote:
is not relevant to on-field performance. Maybe some of you have different experiences than my own where less practice and less teaching had no impact on performance?
If so, I guess there really is no point in discussing training camp or the preseason.
One name: Evan Engram. We hear all about how hard he works and how well he does in practice, but it hasn’t translated to competence on the field.
No, think of how bad he would be if he didn't practice early and often...
Quote:
is not relevant to on-field performance. Maybe some of you have different experiences than my own where less practice and less teaching had no impact on performance?
If so, I guess there really is no point in discussing training camp or the preseason.
One name: Evan Engram. We hear all about how hard he works and how well he does in practice, but it hasn’t translated to competence on the field.
So that is evidence that practicing is useless?
Engram getting some instruction on what he needs to work on and some techniques to focus on in the offseason may help.
This is not a meet and greet, or going around in a circle to talk about what you did over the break. This is time for the coaches to give players instruction on what they can work on and improve during the offseason to come in ready to compete in camp. Why would anyone show up otherwise?
Maybe a bunch of guys are doing this over zoom and getting a similar benefit, but this is not a veteran team who knows how to prepare like professionals. This is a young and inexperienced team.
This is not a meet and greet, or going around in a circle to talk about what you did over the break. This is time for the coaches to give players instruction on what they can work on and improve during the offseason to come in ready to compete in camp. Why would anyone show up otherwise?
Maybe a bunch of guys are doing this over zoom and getting a similar benefit, but this is not a veteran team who knows how to prepare like professionals. This is a young and inexperienced team.
This is the point. If you are going to build a team based on locker room "buy in" then this is a negative data point. Judge simply cannot be happy about this. Especially when his first opponent, whose offensive coordinator is the Giants former head coach, has nearly double the turnout...