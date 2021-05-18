

"He's a tough coach, man," Shepard said of Judge. "He's tough coach, but that's what we needed. For the previous two coaches, we didn't do any conditioning or anything like that. But I will say last year was my first year of really having a conditioning--it kind of felt like Oklahoma all over again."



Judge, who famously drew criticism from national talking heads who questioned--and in some cases mocked the then-first-year head coach for his old-school way of running practices--ultimately got the last laugh.



Rather than lose the Giants locker room, Judge got the players to buy into his program and play hard for him right down to the last week of the season, the Giants just barely missing winning the NFC East.



Shepard said that Judge's methods were just what the doctor ordered.



"You know what? It was honestly good for us. We would get into the fourth quarter and guys would be wheezing and we were like, nothing happened. So he's getting us into shape, but it's all for good."

