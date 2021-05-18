|
|Quote:
|
"He's a tough coach, man," Shepard said of Judge. "He's tough coach, but that's what we needed. For the previous two coaches, we didn't do any conditioning or anything like that. But I will say last year was my first year of really having a conditioning--it kind of felt like Oklahoma all over again."
Judge, who famously drew criticism from national talking heads who questioned--and in some cases mocked the then-first-year head coach for his old-school way of running practices--ultimately got the last laugh.
Rather than lose the Giants locker room, Judge got the players to buy into his program and play hard for him right down to the last week of the season, the Giants just barely missing winning the NFC East.
Shepard said that Judge's methods were just what the doctor ordered.
"You know what? It was honestly good for us. We would get into the fourth quarter and guys would be wheezing and we were like, nothing happened. So he's getting us into shape, but it's all for good."
Just the complete opposite of what the Giants needed.
McAdoo was a terrible head coach, but it was at least known he was completely inexperienced and so the risks were obvious.
I wonder how many we lost or almost lost because most of our team was "Wheezing" and "Exhausted" in the 4th quarter due to lack of conditioning.
Crazy.........
2. he hired a terrible defensive coordinator. If he had Patrick Graham's defense with his offense he's probably still head coach even if nothing else changed. Also made a poor hire with that OL coach.
3. as much as he was a grown up in terms of personality he acted like a child in the media and on the sidelines without taking responsibility for any of his own poor game management decisions. this is sort interlocked with flaw #1.
The only strong positive was that he was a good offensive coach and knew how to coach QBs. In that respect at least his strength lined up with what was needed in the organization at that time since there was a QB transition. If Jones proves to be the guy shurmur will deserve some level of credit for the selection.
The modern (mega coddled) young athletes are different in some respects, but they're not winning in the NFL without buying in and having these attributes nailed up.
2. he hired a terrible defensive coordinator. If he had Patrick Graham's defense with his offense he's probably still head coach even if nothing else changed. Also made a poor hire with that OL coach.
3. as much as he was a grown up in terms of personality he acted like a child in the media and on the sidelines without taking responsibility for any of his own poor game management decisions. this is sort interlocked with flaw #1.
The only strong positive was that he was a good offensive coach and knew how to coach QBs. In that respect at least his strength lined up with what was needed in the organization at that time since there was a QB transition. If Jones proves to be the guy shurmur will deserve some level of credit for the selection.
It certainly wasn't love at first sight - but they grew to accept the fact that they needed him as much as he needed them.
It was McAdoo who should have never gotten hold of the reigns. He was a joke.
Just the complete opposite of what the Giants needed.
McAdoo was a terrible head coach, but it was at least known he was completely inexperienced and so the risks were obvious.
McAdoo was the worst simply because he led to Shurmur. He was so bad the Giants didn't care if there was a legit pro HC candidate. He was beyond toxic. He was comical. Shurmur was just as bad but he at least perpetuated a slightly professional construct here. I still don't know how McAdoo won that first year. Sometimes talent trumps the lack of leadership and direction. I don't think people appreciate how talented that 2016 team was. I am still pissed Coughlin didn't get one last shot with a real team. They would have given the Packers and Cowboys all they could handle in January.
This is really good by Judge to get the guys to write individual goals, it holds them accountable and something to shoot for. Not sure if other teams do this but it’s the first I’ve seen regarding the Giants.
The modern (mega coddled) young athletes are different in some respects, but they're not winning in the NFL without buying in and having these attributes nailed up.
For all of the talk about the NFL being this and no longer that. For all of the talk about the things that the Giants need vs what they lack...leadership, accountability and discipline are #1. It is from these traits that execution comes.
If the team executes, they win. Regardless of scheme/playcalling whatever...
Quote:
"Yeah, so we actually had to write down our goals last week and my number one was play all 17 (games)," he said
This is really good by Judge to get the guys to write individual goals, it holds them accountable and something to shoot for. Not sure if other teams do this but it’s the first I’ve seen regarding the Giants.
I really love the teacher aspect of his coaching philosophy and I mean that mainly in the lessons off the field. Call it corny but I get pretty stoked when I get to see these players grow into men or better men. I really do think Judge is making better men (husbands, fathers, etc) out of these players. Winning is the ultimate goal but I'd put this right up there for me. Hard to quantify it, but knowing that its happening is really cool.
"Player's coach" brought in after "Tough guy coach"
- people say "needed change"
There was a lot of optimism going into 1996, IIRC bc Dave Brown had led them to 6 straight wins to end the '95 season. I remember Frank Gifford predicted b4 '96 season they would go to the SB.
But unlike this past off-season, with a significant addition of talent, we had a net loss of talent in '95/96 and the O weapons were more like the '20 Giants than the '21 weapons. And lastly, I think JJ is more Tuna and TC than he is Reeves.
This is coming from a guy that decided that it was a good idea to be partying on a boat right before a playoff game?! This may all be valid but at times you have to take ownership of your role...especially as a team leader. The guys on the boat fell flat when it mattered most. Not to say Big Mac was not without blame.
And Shurmur brought dickless here. So back to zero
The modern (mega coddled) young athletes are different in some respects, but they're not winning in the NFL without buying in and having these attributes nailed up.
This is what made TC successful IMO
This is also the major flaw in HC hires these days... teams hire the hot OC or DC, not the person who can lead and prepare a team.
Quote:
1. he was a poor leader who could see big picture. the quotes about conditioning and toughness above are central to him missing forest from the trees.
This is coming from a guy that decided that it was a good idea to be partying on a boat right before a playoff game?! This may all be valid but at times you have to take ownership of your role...especially as a team leader. The guys on the boat fell flat when it mattered most. Not to say Big Mac was not without blame.
I'm not excusing Shepard, and I'm sure in hindsight he would admit it was a bad move. But that stuff happens quite a bit in sports and I can't really see it happening under Judge.
Shepard is alluding to it in a way by saying this is what they needed.
Can you imagine us kicking the eagles asses for multiple years and their scumbag fans knowing JJ used to be one of them? Ha ha f^ckers! This is my dream.
Conditioning is vital to maintaining peak performance.
The modern (mega coddled) young athletes are different in some respects, but they're not winning in the NFL without buying in and having these attributes nailed up.
I think Judge holding Columbo accountable and showing he means "everyone needs to buy in" was a big moment too.
A lot of times its coaches vs players. That was a clear message that everyone needs to be held to the same standards.
Can certainly see why OTAs have no place in today's game...
This about this... McAdoo was supposed to be some offensive guru, correct?
2015 NYG under Coughlin (6-10)
Offensive Rank: 6th in the NFL
Defensive Rank: 30th
2016 NYG under McAdoo with pretty much same roster on offense but 200 million spent on defense:
Offensive Rank: 26th
Defensive Rank: 2nd (!)
In 2016, the offense struggled to score 20 points, only doing it 7 times. This included a six game stretch of not scoring 20 to end the season. They never broke 30.
That was Spags defense leading the way.
He did. It went from a stretch the field, deep strike offense to a dink and dunk offense.
He did not move players around. Everything seemed designed to be short of the sticks. It was maddening to watch.
We were regularly throwing 5 yard routes on 3rd and 7.
But both were bad.
The myth that Shurmur's offense was good is strong around here. Go back and look at the teams that his offense performed well against. They beat up against some historically awful defenses.
They were absolutely terrible against any team that any sort of semblance of a D.
The offense wasn't the problem under Coughlin. He was handicapped by an awful defense. Did he make some questionable calls and may have lost a bit off his fastball? Sure. But that defense went from 30th in the 2015 to 2nd in 2016.
But both were bad.
The myth that Shurmur's offense was good is strong around here. Go back and look at the teams that his offense performed well against. They beat up against some historically awful defenses.
They were absolutely terrible against any team that any sort of semblance of a D.
I don't necessarily think his offense here was good. But I do think he is a good offensive coordinator, or at least he was in Minny. Haven't followed Denver.
It was McAdoo who should have never gotten hold of the reigns. He was a joke.
Britt, I have to disagree with you here.
I hated the idea of Shurmur the minute I heard his name in the mix. His time in Cleveland was a disaster. Worst decision of the Gettleman era was going with Shurmur at that time.
The offense wasn't the problem under Coughlin. He was handicapped by an awful defense. Did he make some questionable calls and may have lost a bit off his fastball? Sure. But that defense went from 30th in the 2015 to 2nd in 2016.
Totally agree, Britt. Good posts.
The offense wasn't the problem under Coughlin. He was handicapped by an awful defense. Did he make some questionable calls and may have lost a bit off his fastball? Sure. But that defense went from 30th in the 2015 to 2nd in 2016.
Here's a what if; what if Spags becomes HC and the Giants make the same upgrades on Defense? I THINK Spags would have had more success and was a better leader than BM. I think the Giants needed a change in 2016 but they got it wrong. Maybe move TC upstairs, Spags HC, either kept BM as OC or moved on. All speculation and doesn't matter much at this point. I'm just a little melancholy today after watching SB XLII last night......
Quote:
with all that money spent on defense.
The offense wasn't the problem under Coughlin. He was handicapped by an awful defense. Did he make some questionable calls and may have lost a bit off his fastball? Sure. But that defense went from 30th in the 2015 to 2nd in 2016.
And I have a feeling, if TC was still HC in '16, there would've been no boat trip in South Beach a few days before GB.
Belichick.
Quote:
but I don't remember the alternatives at the time. Matt Patricia perhaps?
Belichick.
If he truly wanted to be here he would be, IMO.
:-)
If we go 5-12 this year, yes, the optimism goes away.
:-)
And what a treat it was.
When McAdoo stepped out on the field in August 2017 with that slicked back hair, I knew we were in big trouble.
Quote:
material. At least he was a REAL offensive minded coach.
It was McAdoo who should have never gotten hold of the reigns. He was a joke.
Britt, I have to disagree with you here.
I hated the idea of Shurmur the minute I heard his name in the mix. His time in Cleveland was a disaster. Worst decision of the Gettleman era was going with Shurmur at that time.
I remember thinking from the moment we hired him that he was totally a 3rd or 4th choice and that once again the Giants org was too slow in pulling the trigger or taking action. Its crazy to think that the Giants have been trying to figure out what to do since 2015. Really 2013. While I like what Judge SEEMS to be doing here, he still went 6 and 10 and has to prove he's capable of winning consistently.
At the time I wanted Steve Wilks. While I understand nothing has come of a head coaching career for up to this point, he didn't exactly get the best shot in Arizona and was dumped 1 year in. He couldn't have done any worse than Shurmur did here and maybe he would have done better here than in AZ.
Quote:
Did he install a new offense that year or what?
He did. It went from a stretch the field, deep strike offense to a dink and dunk offense.
He did not move players around. Everything seemed designed to be short of the sticks. It was maddening to watch.
We were regularly throwing 5 yard routes on 3rd and 7.
He implemented those changes or they were the adjustments to how the defenses were attacking our weak Tackles and taking away OBJ deep? And another year of hits on immobile Eli.
Recall a lot of moronic plays from our Tight End and nothing of impact coming from anyone other than waiting for the 10 yard slant that OBJ would take 60 yards for a TD to take lead. And the defense would seal the close win with a turnover.
Quote:
Did he install a new offense that year or what?
He did. It went from a stretch the field, deep strike offense to a dink and dunk offense.
He did not move players around. Everything seemed designed to be short of the sticks. It was maddening to watch.
We were regularly throwing 5 yard routes on 3rd and 7.
And in 2018 we were regularly throwing 6 yard checkdowns to Barkley on 3rd and 10. It wasn't any better.
The Giants haven't played good offensive football (or good football in general) in quite a long time.
Shurmur was bad but he was a defendable and reasonable pick. He just wasn’t a head coach. I don’t hate him as much as some here seem to. He just didn’t work out because he didn’t have it in him. But he wasn’t a bad guy or anything - just - you know - he was Pat Murmur.
Now McAd’oh, there’s another story. He’s clearly the second worst HC/NYG of my lifetime. I’ll never forgive him for what he did to Eli. And yeah, I know (or at least I assume) Mara was part of that and McAdooff was probably in some ways a patsy. But, that season was like traumatism. Never like him. Never will.
Of course, but there's no such thing as being too optimistic IMO. We are fans, and I see no reason to not get excited just for fear of disappointment. That isn't why I watch sports.
:-)
And the slicked back version. Hahaha..
I think that's probably a bit of a reach. TO me it sounded like Judge coaches like a college coach does (and we know why, he coached in college and has direct ties to several big time programs) and with that comes a different regime than how many NFL teams are ran.
I think it speaks more to how terrible the previous 2 hires were in that building a program just seemed impossible for both guys.
McAdoo's 'soft touch' in allowing OBJ et al. to take the boat trip was another awful look, led to the loss to GB, and imo led to him losing the locker room the next season. OBJ in the middle of it all.
Quote:
McAdoo was the worst simply because he led to Shurmur. He was so bad the Giants didn't care if there was a legit pro HC candidate. He was beyond toxic....I don't think people appreciate how talented that 2016 team was. I am still pissed Coughlin didn't get one last shot with a real team. They would have given the Packers and Cowboys all they could handle in January.
In my mind the irony is that Odell Beckham Jr. is the link that in large part tanked them both. There is no doubt in my mind that OBJ's WWF match with Norman (late in the '15 season) left a very sour taste in ownership's head. TC then ducking the post-game beats' questions re. the embarrassing head-hunting, fisticuffs (both of them) by saying he wasn't looking at OBJ's sides of the field and didn't see anything more was embarrassing still.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SkLaYftrJE
McAdoo's 'soft touch' in allowing OBJ et al. to take the boat trip was another awful look, led to the loss to GB, and imo led to him losing the locker room the next season. OBJ in the middle of it all.
Coach killer
The offense wasn't the problem under Coughlin. He was handicapped by an awful defense. Did he make some questionable calls and may have lost a bit off his fastball? Sure. But that defense went from 30th in the 2015 to 2nd in 2016.
Yessir and I know we agreed on this many times in the past. That was the mistake the made for Eli. They should have kept Coughlin with MacAdoo as OC and spent the money on defense with Coughlin still as the head man. Who knows how far they could have gone. Makes me sick to think about it.
McAdoo was a complete disaster in 2017 though.
McAdoo was a complete disaster in 2017 though.
McAdoo maybe slightly better but both terrible HCs. Sucks to say too because I think Shurmur seems like a really nice guy. Very sensitive, I think both has rabbit ears, especially Shurmur. Go back and watch his final presser of 2019 after the loss to the Eagles. He was so sensitive and insecure it's painful to watch.
It was McAdoo who should have never gotten hold of the reigns. He was a joke.
Shurmur is 19-46 as a head coach. He really didn't deserve any more of a shot than McAdoo. McAdoo at least has a winning record and playoff experience in his column.Shurmur hasn't even sniffed the playoffs. That alone makes him a better coach.
If you want to give Spags credit for McAdoo's success, then shouldn't he take the blame for the shit defense the next year?
Neither guy was the answer but we are debating who is better: a giant douche or a turd sandwich. I'd rather take chances on guys like McAdoo and Judge (seems like a homerun) than retreads like Shurmur who have never even come close to having success.
I am glad Judge is being hard but approachable. Players don't mind it being difficult. They want to win and as long as they see things leading to wins they will buy in. Now if they continue to lose..........
Quote:
McAdoo had a presence about him at least. Watching his locker room messages to the team, he could relay a message. I didn’t get any sense of that from Shurmur, a good coordinator but nothing more.
McAdoo was a complete disaster in 2017 though.
McAdoo maybe slightly better but both terrible HCs. Sucks to say too because I think Shurmur seems like a really nice guy. Very sensitive, I think both has rabbit ears, especially Shurmur. Go back and watch his final presser of 2019 after the loss to the Eagles. He was so sensitive and insecure it's painful to watch.
I used to refer to him as Gil because he resembled both in appearance and mannerisms hapless salesman Gil Gunderson from the Simpsons lol
Says who? And why? Don't tell me age. Don't tell me he had 2-3 bad years in a row and couldn't rebound because we have seen HCs rebound before.
It was a foolish firing. One I feared and said right here. He was fired for all the wrong reasons and should have gotten 2016 as one last shot, OR he should have been given a team that actually had talent. Now, if you want to say that Coughlin was to blame for the lack of talent? Ok maybe, but more often than not I see people blaming Coughlin for all the weird tough losses in 2015. That team had no business being in as many games as they were that year.
If Coughlin coaches the 2016 team...I won't go any further, but same me the LOL response that McAdoo did more with that team.
maybe the win more games with Shurmur. And most definitely that's the Giants peak under Shurmur.
Why not just let them both work together and build one last team and if it doesn't work (2016) you wack em both and move on.
Putting a GM on notice is never a good idea anyway. MAtter of fact putting any coach or GM on notice is fucking stupid.
Mara and the Giants need to learn how to ignore and use the media. The whole Coughlin/McAdoo transition and failure was a clear indicator that Mara is way too invested in the media and fan backlash. I still cannot get over how the ELi McAdoo benching went down and how Coughlin basically gave Mara a nice hearty FU on the way out.
The Maras have at times done things for all the wrong reasons. Coughlin/McAdoo/Eli screams this.
Re TC, to be fair, late in his career I think Tom looked lost and distracted on the sideline during games. It seemed to me he rarely communicated with his coordinators or the booth on the headset, and other than his occasional wtf's reaming out of a player, he didn't seem substantively engaged in the ebb and flow of the game, either side of the ball. Maybe he thought he should be above it all as the Head Coach and delegator-in-chief, but he struck me as the anti-Tomlin/McVey/Harbaugh on the sideline.
1) Keep both Coughlin and Reese
2) Keep Coughlin and fire Reese
3) Fire Coughlin and keep Reese
4) Fire both Coughlin and Reese
Only 3) made no sense and of course that is what the Giants did.
I would have been OK with 2), but really, Coughlin seemed to be "losing it" as a head coach. The correct decision should have been 4).
Shurmur was rejected by his top 3 choices for OC, although the Vikings rejected his request to interview Stefanski which was his top choice, forcing him to hire Shula. Not only that but Shurmur didn’t hire a QB coach despite there being no restrictions on the number of coaches a team can hire. Shula ended up serving as both OC and QB coach which still blows my mind to this day. You would think that Shurmur would bring in a assistant QB coach but he didn’t. The only good coaches he had on staff were Tolbert and McGaughey.
Judge has already proven to be a good evaluator of coaches and he has built one of the biggest staffs in the NFL. He is constantly adapting to the NFL as evidenced by his additions this offseason.
Judge clearly wasn’t happy with the offense which is why he brought in some fresh new coaches to help develop the OL and improve the play calling. Out of the new hires I’m most excited about Russ Callaway and Rob Sale.
Let’s just hope that these new additions pay off and isn’t a case of too many cooks in the kitchen.
That was easily his worst coached season here as far as I'm concerned. Not great timing for it either given the elephant in the room at the (his age) and the fact that he had already been given a long leash after SB46.
The truth is, that in 2015 there were strategic blunders on such a grand scale that I couldn't believe this was the TC we had come to know. Week 1 @ Dallas, late to a challenge with the flag stuck in his sock. That New Orleans game should have never been lost in regulation. We blew the Atlanta, New England, Jets and @ Redskins games in heart breaking fashion.
I don't ultimately think it was his age, I just think it was time.
We had one coach - Deleone - who used to scream "FOURTH QUARTER, FOURTH QUARTER!" the entire time. It could be really difficult to make it thru.
But I'll tell you what, back in the mid 90s we were the best conditioned team in the Big East and probably one of the best in the country. It made all the difference - especially when facing more talented teams. We could tell when a team was overwhelmed and couldn't hang on. Today's athlete - especially pros - ain't havin it and the coaches coddle these guys. In some respects, the inmates are running the asylum.
I like what Judge has done and what he's doing. It's a bit of a throw back. But unless wins follow, it won't resonate completely.
It's like being a parent. You are not their friend. Have goals, be accountable, work hard every day.
"Judge, who famously drew criticism from national talking heads who questioned--and in some cases mocked the then-first-year head coach for his old-school way of running practices--ultimately got the last laugh.
Rather than lose the Giants locker room, Judge got the players to buy into his program and play hard for him right down to the last week of the season, the Giants just barely missing winning the NFC East."
It's true, Coach would have benched me
Quote:
What would they have done with Shurmur last year?
maybe the win more games with Shurmur. And most definitely that's the Giants peak under Shurmur.
More wins with Shurmur? Why?
We had one coach - Deleone - who used to scream "FOURTH QUARTER, FOURTH QUARTER!" the entire time. It could be really difficult to make it thru.
But I'll tell you what, back in the mid 90s we were the best conditioned team in the Big East and probably one of the best in the country. It made all the difference - especially when facing more talented teams. We could tell when a team was overwhelmed and couldn't hang on. Today's athlete - especially pros - ain't havin it and the coaches coddle these guys. In some respects, the inmates are running the asylum.
I like what Judge has done and what he's doing. It's a bit of a throw back. But unless wins follow, it won't resonate completely.
Is it? The 2015 Giants, if I recall correctly, were tied or leading with less than three minutes to go 7 times.... the defense gave up so many walkoff scores it wasn’t even funny. They were 30th in the NFL in points allowed. The offense was 6th in the NFL in points scored. Seriously, how can you say he wasn’t hampered by that? It changes the way you coach.
That was easily his worst coached season here as far as I'm concerned. Not great timing for it either given the elephant in the room at the (his age) and the fact that he had already been given a long leash after SB46.
The truth is, that in 2015 there were strategic blunders on such a grand scale that I couldn't believe this was the TC we had come to know. Week 1 @ Dallas, late to a challenge with the flag stuck in his sock. That New Orleans game should have never been lost in regulation. We blew the Atlanta, New England, Jets and @ Redskins games in heart breaking fashion.
I don't ultimately think it was his age, I just think it was time.
Sorry, I meant to quote this post above.
Mara kept Reese for continuity which he talks about often. How often have the Giants hired outsiders in top jobs prior to Judge? I can only think of Reeves.
Reese was good and then was horrible. I think for a while he wanted to move on from both TC and Eli. There was definitely different ideas between TC and Reese the last 3-4 years.
The league changed dramatically in the 2010s: rules favoring passing at the pro and college levels and the rookie wage scale combined to change what it takes to win in the NFL. Like in 1994 with free agency and the salary cap, the Giants have been slow to adapt.
TC and Eli fell apart when the lines did despite all this talk of new age football. Look at the last ten Super Bowls. The vast majority of those teams were top 10 in running the ball.
The league changed dramatically in the 2010s: rules favoring passing at the pro and college levels and the rookie wage scale combined to change what it takes to win in the NFL. Like in 1994 with free agency and the salary cap, the Giants have been slow to adapt.
Reese was never able to bring in a QB. He inherited Eli, but I’m curious how he would have approached the 2018 draft. Reese gets way too raw of a deal here.
He won two Super Bowls here and we have posters here who are still defending Gettleman with a 15-33 record in three seasons. He absolutely has gotten a raw deal the way some BBI’ers talk about him. It got bad at the end, but he won two Super Bowls as NYG general manager.
Quote:
He had a two time SB MVP. Priority one was to field a good OL.
He won two Super Bowls here and we have posters here who are still defending Gettleman with a 15-33 record in three seasons. He absolutely has gotten a raw deal the way some BBI’ers talk about him. It got bad at the end, but he won two Super Bowls as NYG general manager.
Unfair. Look at the team Reese inherited from Accorsi, and compare to what Gettleman inherited from Reese.
That’s not to diminish what Reese did, but those are two very different situations you’re comparing, there.
Gettleman was a joke until Judge came in. I'd take Reese back in a second if it meant being rid of Gettleman... that'd be a step up in class.
Gettleman was a joke until Judge came in. I'd take Reese back in a second if it meant being rid of Gettleman... that'd be a step up in class.
Reese had his flaws, particularly around the Oline, but can point to playoffs and results. DG has been a crutch until they found the right partner for him...awaiting results. Patiently?
He had one good draft and a bunch of shitty drafts. Maybe a few average drafts sprinkled in. To make it worse he’d keep his shitty draft picks around too long and avoid addressing problem areas if he spent picks at the position. He probably would’ve kept his job if he signed Whitworth in FA and drafted Ramcyk, but instead he wanted to “get younger on the OL” and play “basketball on grass” so we got a shitty Brandon Marshall contract and Engram herpes instead.
Reese was a shitty GM. Zero concept of what actually wins in the NFL. The Giants would be buried in the cellar with no hope if he was still the GM.
Quote:
He had a two time SB MVP. Priority one was to field a good OL.
He won two Super Bowls here and we have posters here who are still defending Gettleman with a 15-33 record in three seasons. He absolutely has gotten a raw deal the way some BBI’ers talk about him. It got bad at the end, but he won two Super Bowls as NYG general manager.
Where's he GM'ing now?
Reese’s biggest mistake was hiring Marc Ross. His second biggest mistake was keeping Ross for as long as he did.
I am thankful for Reese for the job he did in 2007 but he is overrated by some here. Accorsi set him up nicely for the first SB win.