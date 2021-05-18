Giants Claim RB Ryquell Armstead

Jax a few years back and looked to have a good chance at winning the starting role last year before coming down with COVID. Then James Robinson emerged and it was the end of his run there. Interesting player to bring in.
Surprised we don't have a 4th arm in camp especially with a 17 game season don't need to burn our top 2 QB's out with more reps than needed in preseason.
There are no longer two a days and there aren’t enough practices for the QB’s to burn themselves out. Daniel Jones is just 23 years old so I wouldn’t worry about him wearing himself out. Three Quarterbacks is fine if the Giants decide to go with that many.
They might decide to bring in a younger QB who has an upside rather than keep Webb who offers very little besides versatility.
Overview
The depth at CB, OLB, WR, RB, and TE were big issues last season. The CB spot opposite Bradberry cost the Giants at least two games last season and that’s a conservative estimate. The Giants addressed this by adding Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson. Rodarius Williams was also added but will likely contribute on special teams if he makes the roster.
As for RB the Giants have rebuilt almost the entire unit. Booker is a solid backup who I have a feeling will perform better than many expect. I was concerned about the 3rd RB spot but adding Clement was a good move and I expect him to win the final spot but Brightwell will put up a fight. With his fumbling issues I expect Brightwell to begin his career on the practice squad. Armstead is another young player who will provide more competition.
His strengths are, among others, decisive and fearless. His weaknesses include could stand to run with better patience. That’s great. Meanwhile, running at Jacksonville probably didn’t give an RB a chance to succeed. It looks like many of his weaknesses can be coached up which I think is one of the strengths of the coaching staff and the RB coach in particular.
Who knows what the lingering effects of Covid are?
Because the staff values pass blocking and the ability to catch passes. We also didn’t lose out on anyone in FA so it’s kind of a moot point whether you agree with the signing or not.
I think fans sometimes go overboard with the “RBs grow on trees” angle and don’t admit how many bust. Saving money is cool but if you keep missing it will catch up with you regardless of position (see the Giants from basically Bradshaw until Barkley).
Booker is also a decent security blanket if Barkley isn’t ready.
RE: RE: The recent vet RB pickups make me wonder why the signed Booker
I don't get these types of questions. It's not like there's a cap on the number of good players you can have at one position.
People also vastly overrate bottom of the roster additions like Armstead.
And lastly, specials starters get paid 3 mill generally. That's why Booker was paid. If he runs the ball too that's gravy.
the entire roster.The fact that there has been a complete turnover at the RB position w/the exception of Barkley,means Judge wasn't happy with the quality/ability he had there last year & Booker,added as a quasi-starter,was the start.Adding Clement,Armstead add depth to the position (Brightwell is first & foremost a ST guy. His inability to hold onto the ball doesn't bode well for him carrying it!)As June 1st comes & teams start cutting others from their roster,maybe we further upgrade the RB position & some of the guys we have now will be gone. It's all about upgrading the roster. Hell,I remember in the '60's & '70's that having one RB that could get us plus yards was a miracle. And,when we got Rob Carpenter,it was like the second coming of Jim Brown!lol
as they choose. To me it appears that the Giants are hedging their bets on when Barkley can return and what he'll be when he does.
Personally I love the fact that Judge might be sending a message that if you can't or won't pass block you'll be off the field or if you can't or won't run for tough yards between the tackles you'll be off the field.
If Judge is turning the Giants into a combination of NE south and Alabama north sign me up.
Because Booker is a hell of a lot better at basically everything than these other guys, maybe? I mean, is this a trick question?
It does not change my thinking of Booker pick, but seeing guys like Armstead and Clement I wonder why the rush to draft someone like Brightwell instead of Trey Smith. Even if you thought Brightwell was your last remaining draftable RB I would have gambled that he would last to FA because of the vet options out there.
RE: RE: RE: The recent vet RB pickups make me wonder why the signed Booker
My guess is that they looked at him as a special teamer first (all four positions) and the RB aspect was secondary. So when many wonder why he was selected ahead of other RBS, its not really comparable.
Not sure where Brightwell would have been selected as a hopefully top special team prospect?
RE: RE: RE: RE: The recent vet RB pickups make me wonder why the signed Booker
That may be all well and good, but as we saw with Nate Ebner last year, it is dangerous when you are relying on too many ST only players on the roster when you need to put some into rotation.
The Brightwell selection makes no sense - he would have likely been undrafted and available after the draft. Completely agree about Trey Smith - if he is good enough for the Chiefs he should have been good enough for the Giants. Was more than a worthwhile risk in the sixth round. Don't get it.
Just really knocking it out of the park in demonstrating a reduced level of discourse today. Well done.
Saw on Twitter it was QB Joe Webb.
I was curious if the Giants were going to show more zone scheme run plays, but these backup RBs would indicate the answer is no.
Also ran a 4.45 at 220 pounds.
Armstead - ( New Window )
As for RB the Giants have rebuilt almost the entire unit. Booker is a solid backup who I have a feeling will perform better than many expect. I was concerned about the 3rd RB spot but adding Clement was a good move and I expect him to win the final spot but Brightwell will put up a fight. With his fumbling issues I expect Brightwell to begin his career on the practice squad. Armstead is another young player who will provide more competition.
I was curious if the Giants were going to show more zone scheme run plays, but these backup RBs would indicate the answer is no.
You were right the first time. Barkley's an elite zone RB and they will go back to that. In zone, you need patience/vision to make the correct cut. But it's 1 cut and go.
Can Armstead pass block?
Because the staff values pass blocking and the ability to catch passes. We also didn’t lose out on anyone in FA so it’s kind of a moot point whether you agree with the signing or not.
I think fans sometimes go overboard with the “RBs grow on trees” angle and don’t admit how many bust. Saving money is cool but if you keep missing it will catch up with you regardless of position (see the Giants from basically Bradshaw until Barkley).
Booker is also a decent security blanket if Barkley isn’t ready.
I don't get these types of questions. It's not like there's a cap on the number of good players you can have at one position.
People also vastly overrate bottom of the roster additions like Armstead.
And lastly, specials starters get paid 3 mill generally. That's why Booker was paid. If he runs the ball too that's gravy.
he has "NFL thickness."
This was a good pickup.
I don't get these types of questions. It's not like there's a cap on the number of good players you can have at one position.
People also vastly overrate bottom of the roster additions like Armstead.
And lastly, specials starters get paid 3 mill generally. That's why Booker was paid. If he runs the ball too that's gravy.
Well said. Barkley is coming off a major injury and the Giants need a starting caliber RB to carry the load early on in case Barkley is not ready week one which is a real possibility.
Booker is a good player who will contribute in all areas. I’m confident that he will earn his contract even if Barkley is 100% week one.
Because Booker is a hell of a lot better at basically everything than these other guys, maybe? I mean, is this a trick question?
sb and friends are employing a tactic straight out of the CIA’s WW2 "Simple Sabotage Field Manual: A Timeless Guide to Subverting Any Organization with “Purposeful Stupidity”
I just hope Judge doesn't fall for their tricks or the efficiency of the Giants organization could falter
Link - ( New Window )
I liked his confidence and the way he supported other players from New Jersey.
This clip I found is 9 minutes, and the Armstead interview starts about halfway in
Its a good listen about the newest Giant
Link - ( New Window )
I am with you here. Doubt either makes the 53. Between the two of them they had 183 rushing yards combined over the past 2 seasons.
I can see this guy as a potential practice squad player elsewise. It's a good claim, they are continuously trying to upgrade.
The fact he didn't play in 2020, due to Covid complications isn't something I'd hold against him, but his former team might not love that he missed the whole year as a result.
Personally I love the fact that Judge might be sending a message that if you can't or won't pass block you'll be off the field or if you can't or won't run for tough yards between the tackles you'll be off the field.
If Judge is turning the Giants into a combination of NE south and Alabama north sign me up.
More camp competition is great in my book.
I can see this guy as a potential practice squad player elsewise. It's a good claim, they are continuously trying to upgrade.
The fact he didn't play in 2020, due to Covid complications isn't something I'd hold against him, but his former team might not love that he missed the whole year as a result.
He was in the hospital twice. Had serious respiratory problems. Don't think the Jags were upset with him when his health was in danger!
link - ( New Window )
link - ( New Window )
Limited sample but one thing I liked is that he looked to help QB when things broke down.
The Brightwell selection makes no sense - he would have likely been undrafted and available after the draft.
I remember several comments like this after the Giants drafted Tae Crowder after using three other late picks on LB's.
Wondering something means I am stupid? Ok, thanks.
Just really knocking it out of the park in demonstrating a reduced level of discourse today. Well done.