Lets discuss the Giants defense.....

From any vantage point, the Giants improved a decent defense with added talent while returning all the key players and coaches.
As a Giants fan, I lean heavily toward the defense....i can not wait to see them in action (I am probably getting set up for a massive let down but I do not care) i am excited and believe the Giants "D" is back!
Some will point out that they lost Tomlinson but I always viewed him a benefactor of playing next to Lawrence and Williams. I feel we actually upgraded the NT position with the addition of Shelton.....time will tell.
The secondary is stacked. The best ever in their history? Possibly. They had the best set of safeties last year and the additions at corner....i
can not remember a better secondary....now, they need to go out and prove it.
Seeing them sign Jackson and seeing how he covered Hill one and one....as the 2nd Corner and have Azeez drop to them in the 2nd RD was just amazing.
Not only can this defense be top 5.
It should also make our offense that much better.....iron sharpen iron!
Practice might the hardest defense Daniel & Co. face all year.. getting the OL ready. The Gaints "D" will be tough against run and pass.....which is exactly what the offense needs....getting tested early and often.
No more Bethea, No more Mayo.....i do not see a weaklink. Having 4 LBers might expose their weakest area...but it is far more likely to see 2 Lbers ....i expect the edge to improve as the season progress.
Can not wait!!!
Thoughts ?
While they added two Edge prospects I like better than Carter and X-man, it remains to be seen if they are in fact upgrades. I think it's clear they picked two targeted players, and there were Edges I liked better than Ojulari.
Secondary is loaded on paper, and I'm expecting big things from the backend group.
The secondary is stacked with talent.
Remember that McKinney was hurt a lot last year.
I can't wait to see him in action after an actual training camp.
In fact, I am wondering who will be our starting Safeties?
Peppers seemed to have elevated his play last year. And Ryan was just stellar.
I know they will play a lot of three safeties and they will certainly play a lot of nickel
That may mean not much playing time for our ILBs
I have no idea what to expect from Carter and Ximines and wouldn't be shocked if either didn't make the 53.
I like Ojulari but he's a rookie.
Cam Brown looks more like a role player/special teamer to me.
Crowder flashed but it's likely the competition with Ragland (and perhaps Brunson?) is as open as any camp.
Ryan Anderson was an interesting pickup.
But add all that up and you basically have Martinez and 9+ other guys fighting for 3 open spots.
Jackson, Odenigbo, Shelton are all great signings and the added talent via the draft in Robinson, Williams, Ojulari and Smith I believe will help push this unit into one of the more dominant ones on the league.
I disagree about Shelton being a better NT than Tomlinson though, Tomlinson is a big loss, and he is a very underrated player. I think we still have enough bodies to fill that position with Shelton, Hill, and Austin Johnson. Really hope these guys can step up and fill his presence.
The secondary is the strength of this team still, have to hope for good health but we are deep at CB and Safety. I think McKinney really comes on this year and becomes one of the better players on this team.
I hope this defense makes our offense better, they have a lot to prove this year, we certainly have a good amount of weapons now, it’s up to the OC and Jones now to really take us to an above .500 team. I’m hopeful more than I have been in recent years, just have to hope Judge picks up where he left off.
And good point about the D helping the O improve. Pretty sure our Os of the past benefitted from practicing against some of our great defenses.
Good post, George.
LFGG!
Carter was our best OLBer against the run and Achilles are tough to return to form....so he is a big ?
I hope someone steps up among all of last years rookie LBers.
Azeez was my top edge for the Giants...as i felt, he was best suited
for the OL/edge role......the other top edge were more 4-3 DE/edge.....
I could see Odenigbo being used as a designated rusher similar to George Martin in the early-mid 80s. Plug him on the left and Elerson Smith on the right sandwiching Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, with Ojulari as the stand-up rushbacker similar to Lawrence Taylor?
Robinson? As in the CB we traded up for in the 3rd rd? Why?
yet you think he could be a surprise cut?
Thomlinson played every week and that's a big deal in the NFL. I know he played a hybrid nose more than 50% of the time, tied up OLs and was a good run defender. But he averaged 25 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 5 tackles for a loss and 5 QB hits a year. I would be be surprised if the combination of Shelton and Odenigbo doesn't double those numbers without hurting the run defense.
What am I missing? Why will he be hard to replace?
sorry typo.
Most of our FA additions are just entering their prime and it appears we had a nice draft to complement FA.
I also think "winning the offseason" with big name FAs can lead to player complacency w/ less demanding coaching staffs. I don't think that will be an issue with JJ.
sorry typo.
oh. thanks
Went from 6-10 in '04 to 11-5 in '05 and we all know what happened in '07, thanks in part to some of those FA additions.
we resigned Austin Johnson too.
beyond that Tomlinson contributed very little as a pass rusher which is why he wasnt resigned.
If you're going to try and laugh at me, get your facts straight first.
I think you mean beneficiary. If Tomlinson was the benefactor, we would expect Lawrence and Williams to be worse in his absence.
I think Dalvin was good but replaceable. Even if we take a slight step down there, the D can still improve.
We added one big player to the D this off-season. It's not like they went on a spending spree and tried to build a defense in one fatal swoop of an off-season. The D has been building for 2-3 years now. It emerged as solid after a slow start in 2020, and should be poised to emerge as an even better unit in 2021. No more growing pains. More talent in the secondary and some of those 1-2nd year players are now in the 3rd and 4th year. This is nothing like the 00 Skins or those instances where they tried to build a defense the short way.
Leonard Williams, Danny Shelton, Dexter Lawrence starters
B.J. Hill, Austin Johnson, ? as depth.
Maybe they push Odenigbo in that slot and plays in the 4 man fronts primarily but we'll see when preseason comes around. Ojulari is a starter in my eyes. The others including ST guys could very well be Carter, Ximines, Smith (is more raw at this point), Anderson, Brown, Coughlin. I feel Coughlin could be a OLB/ILB role. So that could leave Martinez, Crowder, and Ragland with Coughlin filling in.
Guys you liked better at pick 50 or in the entire draft?
I think we are going to capitalize on sending waves of guys at an offense. We will have guys for every situation. Hopefylly have them go hard and fast and keep rotating to keep guys fresh and the OTs guessing.
I also think X-man and Carter have a long hill to climb to get Snaps. Any LB who was a holdover from before we drafted 6 Lbs in the last 2 years and signed 5 FA's cant be too comfortable.
If Smith gets coached up well he might be the best edge we have had since a 10 finger JPP.
there were Edges I liked better than Ojulari.
Guys you liked better at pick 50 or in the entire draft?
I think we are going to capitalize on sending waves of guys at an offense. We will have guys for every situation. Hopefylly have them go hard and fast and keep rotating to keep guys fresh and the OTs guessing.
I also think X-man and Carter have a long hill to climb to get Snaps. Any LB who was a holdover from before we drafted 6 Lbs in the last 2 years and signed 5 FA's cant be too comfortable.
If Smith gets coached up well he might be the best edge we have had since a 10 finger JPP.
I liked Joe Tryon at #20, Oweh and Rousseau behind him. Preferred Ossai at #50. I see solid but just don't see anything special in Ojulari and hope he proves me wrong.
re: Smith, that's the type of projection that gets fans in trouble around here, lol.
Most of our FA additions are just entering their prime and it appears we had a nice draft to complement FA.
I also think "winning the offseason" with big name FAs can lead to player complacency w/ less demanding coaching staffs. I don't think that will be an issue with JJ.
I agree with your points. I guess I am worried about buyers remorse. in 2016 we seemed to win the offseason by picking up OV and JJ. It worked for a year, then OV's injuries began. JJ I think was a lasting contributor. I'd rather have a 'winning' offseason like last year where we had two bigger signings who changed the performance and seem to add to the 'team first' culture of JJs. I was not expecting them to contribute much but they were terrific. This year I'm worried that we got 'everything we needed' in FA with Williams, Galloday, Jackson and even Rudolph signings. We didn't do much with the OL and I'm skeptical about the RB pickups and depth at TE.
re: Smith, that's the type of projection that gets fans in trouble around here, lol.
Its also not a hard list to get to the top of..
Would rather have Tomnlinson, but they needed his money elsewhere. Austin Johnson played fine with his snaps and Danny Shelton is a decent player as well if he can keep his weight under control.
Cannot imagine the Giant defense will suffer much, if any, due to this changeover.
I have no idea what to expect from Carter and Ximines and wouldn't be shocked if either didn't make the 53.
I like Ojulari but he's a rookie.
Cam Brown looks more like a role player/special teamer to me.
Crowder flashed but it's likely the competition with Ragland (and perhaps Brunson?) is as open as any camp.
Ryan Anderson was an interesting pickup.
But add all that up and you basically have Martinez and 9+ other guys fighting for 3 open spots.
I like Carter Coughlin as well and I have a feeling that the Giants will utilize him in the same role that Fackrell played last season. I expect Coughlin to play both ILB and OLB which will allow them to keep just 3 other ILB's (Martinez, Crowder, Ragland).
If the OLB's stay healthy in camp I expect Ximines to be a surprise cut. He was downright awful as a run defender during his rookie season. Last season he was out for most of the year so he didn't really get a chance to show that he has improved in that area. Plus he offered very little as a pass rusher last season which was a big disappointment after recording 4.5 sacks during his rookie season.
Ryan Anderson was a great pickup for that price. He was blocked in Washington by their impressive group of pass rushers. In 2019 he started four of the final six games of the season and he recorded 4 sacks and 4 forced fumbles during that time. If Lorenzo Carter isn't healthy week one I think that Anderson will start.
Cam Brown has such an impressive frame plus he is a great athlete. I am hoping that he puts it all together this camp and proves to be a steal but I also wouldn't be surprised if he spends the majority of the season on special teams.
This is going to be the most exciting training camp in years. There is so much depth on this roster and I am really looking forward to the battles at OLB, WR, CB, and RB.
They just need the rookies on the Edge to get to the QB better than what we saw last year which I think we will see as the season progresses.
That could be a very, very good defense.
On paper the defense looks solid. It’s going to come down to how well the edge JAGs and unknowns play.
I agree with Jon C that it has to proven. I also agree that Johnson/Shelton can do it. We need to see it though. I feel you George. I am about the the D too and I think it will be a top unit in the NFL. I am happy with Ojulari, I think he has elite get off, better than average bend and is instinctive going for the turnover. He is a rookie, another gotta see it, though.
I am not ashamed to be very optimistic about the prospects of the defense. Having an elite back end allows you to do a lot and Graham is clearly adaptive.
They wanted Robinson, they traded up to get him.
Health permitting, I think the most frequent group is:
Williams/Lawrence/Hill
Martinez/Ojulari
Ryan/Mckinney/Peppers
Bradberry/Jackson/Robinson
Tomlinson is a nice guy,good teammate and a decent player....but nothing special and do not confuse $$$$$ with talent. Shelton brings a very similar skill set....and to be honest had a better pedigree.
Where you guys the same ones complaining about the William's trade.....curious where that crowd went. The endless....how could hey trade a 3rd and 5th....for Williams. William's is a special player...you see how he ragdolls OL...he was surrounded by underachieving with the Jets....now, that we added some outside rush.....watchout.
At least the back 6....with those 3 safeties and Bradberry and Jackson...Holmes and Robinson might rotate due to match ups. Holmes for the quick twitch WR and Robinson for the bigger guys.
Blake stays on field....Azeez probably does too...with Lawrence and Williams....rotating that 5th guy from Hill, Shelton(starter early downs) Odenigbo, Carter
Now lets see how he plays in a non-contract year.
How could we have known that we'd get the two CB's we drafted before the draft?
They were the ultimate bend but don't break defense.
This year is different.
He's got better players (starters/depth) in almost every spot. I really think this defense has a chance to be top 5 and PG will be able to take this defense to the next level.
Tomlinson didn't play passing downs here.
For the role the Giants have available (basically the #3 interior DT behind LW & Lawrence), Shelton will do just as well as Tomlinson and saves them $15M, which they masterfully spread around the entire roster.
Rumor is, the Vikes will play Tomlinson at 3T. If Tomlinson's the Vikings best interior pass rusher, and they're going to use him full-time in that role, good for them. He is not playing that role for the Giants.
It was wise (and a bit of a no-brainer) to move on, given the role he would play here. Lost nothing replacing him with Shelton.
Jackson, Odenigbo, Shelton are all great signings and the added talent via the draft in Robinson, Williams, Ojulari and Smith I believe will help push this unit into one of the more dominant ones on the league.
I disagree about Shelton being a better NT than Tomlinson though, Tomlinson is a big loss, and he is a very underrated player. I think we still have enough bodies to fill that position with Shelton, Hill, and Austin Johnson. Really hope these guys can step up and fill his presence.
The secondary is the strength of this team still, have to hope for good health but we are deep at CB and Safety. I think McKinney really comes on this year and becomes one of the better players on this team.
I hope this defense makes our offense better, they have a lot to prove this year, we certainly have a good amount of weapons now, it’s up to the OC and Jones now to really take us to an above .500 team. I’m hopeful more than I have been in recent years, just have to hope Judge picks up where he left off.
No question that the Giants' run defense will suffer somewhat in the absence of Tomlinson. You can't quantify what he did in stuffing the middle! Those who think that we have upgraded vs. the run are not being objective here. No, Shelton is in no way an upgrade over Tomlinson, and Aust. Johnson is a journeyman NT.
With that said, this is a passing league, and we should possess a better pass defensive unit (both in the secondary and providing pressure on the QB). But I worry about ball control in the 4th quarter (when we are losing and need to retrieve possession) vs. good offensive lines who will blow us off the ball (with an effective running game).
I think we improved a unit that was a strength of this team last year.
Jackson, Odenigbo, Shelton are all great signings and the added talent via the draft in Robinson, Williams, Ojulari and Smith I believe will help push this unit into one of the more dominant ones on the league.
I disagree about Shelton being a better NT than Tomlinson though, Tomlinson is a big loss, and he is a very underrated player. I think we still have enough bodies to fill that position with Shelton, Hill, and Austin Johnson. Really hope these guys can step up and fill his presence.
The secondary is the strength of this team still, have to hope for good health but we are deep at CB and Safety. I think McKinney really comes on this year and becomes one of the better players on this team.
I hope this defense makes our offense better, they have a lot to prove this year, we certainly have a good amount of weapons now, it’s up to the OC and Jones now to really take us to an above .500 team. I’m hopeful more than I have been in recent years, just have to hope Judge picks up where he left off.
No question that the Giants' run defense will suffer somewhat in the absence of Tomlinson. You can't quantify what he did in stuffing the middle! Those who think that we have upgraded vs. the run are not being objective here. No, Shelton is in no way an upgrade over Tomlinson, and Aust. Johnson is a journeyman NT.
With that said, this is a passing league, and we should possess a better pass defensive unit (both in the secondary and providing pressure on the QB). But I worry about ball control in the 4th quarter (when we are losing and need to retrieve possession) vs. good offensive lines who will blow us off the ball (with an effective running game).
Having the three hog mollies in the middle didn't exactly help us during the Ravens last year. They ran roughshod through and around us.
Additionally, Graham reportedly prefers man coverage and he has the horses to do that now. (Again, some young learners there too).
Not concerned about run defense physically - players just have to do their jobs (e.g., gap discipline).
Think Tomlinson was a plus player, underappreciated and I think people are already doing that with Shelton. Graham and co. will know how to get the most out of Shelton and Judge's conditioning regimen should keep him in the shape/weight needed for optimal performance.
The idea....why trade a 3rd and 5th....as he would be available as a FA....is just not true.