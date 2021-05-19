Lets discuss the Giants defense.....

From any vantage point, the Giants improved a decent defense with added talent while returning all the key players and coaches.



As a Giants fan, I lean heavily toward the defense....i can not wait to see them in action (I am probably getting set up for a massive let down but I do not care) i am excited and believe the Giants "D" is back!



Some will point out that they lost Tomlinson but I always viewed him a benefactor of playing next to Lawrence and Williams. I feel we actually upgraded the NT position with the addition of Shelton.....time will tell.



The secondary is stacked. The best ever in their history? Possibly. They had the best set of safeties last year and the additions at corner....i

can not remember a better secondary....now, they need to go out and prove it.



Seeing them sign Jackson and seeing how he covered Hill one and one....as the 2nd Corner and have Azeez drop to them in the 2nd RD was just amazing.



Not only can this defense be top 5.



It should also make our offense that much better.....iron sharpen iron!



Practice might the hardest defense Daniel & Co. face all year.. getting the OL ready. The Gaints "D" will be tough against run and pass.....which is exactly what the offense needs....getting tested early and often.



No more Bethea, No more Mayo.....i do not see a weaklink. Having 4 LBers might expose their weakest area...but it is far more likely to see 2 Lbers ....i expect the edge to improve as the season progress.



Can not wait!!!



Thoughts ?



