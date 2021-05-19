for display only
Is Jason Garrett creative enough?

5BowlsSoon : 5/19/2021 5:06 pm
Kevin Seifert, national NFL writer: The Giants will struggle to maximize wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s skill set. There is a high-impact player here who needs some creativity and innovation to emerge fully, and frankly, I’m not sure I think the Giants have that capacity under offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Would Tyreek Hill have become Tyreek Hill on a team not coached by Andy Reid?

Garrett’s play calling was the subject of scrutiny all throughout 2020. After his first year in the role, the Giants have now gifted him a new young and versatile threat in Toney. But will Garrett be able to fully bring out the best of him?

5 Bowls: This is my BIGGEST CONCERN for our offense. I’m not the only one who is concerned. The guys on Talking Giants are as concerned too. We are not alone. I sure hope all these other guys hired to help on offense will keep JG on task.
Is Jason Garrett creative...  
GMen72 : 5/19/2021 5:12 pm : link
at all?
I think Judge  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/19/2021 5:14 pm : link
has spent a lot of time this offseason working with him in how they can get better production. Expect to see some new concepts. They know Jones (strengths/weaknesses) and have new weapons to exploit defenses with.

Judge said something last year that he made it very difficult on Jones. I wished the reporters followed up more on that.
This season will answer that. Last season, he didn't have a receivers  
Ira : 5/19/2021 5:16 pm : link
who got separation. Subtracting Tate and adding Golladay and Toney should fix that.
He has been a successful  
MattyKid : 5/19/2021 5:19 pm : link
OC when he when he has weapons. Now, he does, depending on Jones' advancement this year. Jones really needs to step his game up. This line is improved and has another fairly solid year of development along with Solders' return. I'm personally skeptical of Barkley's return as a top flight RB. I had to play the year after an ACL surgery and it was a mind F. I like our offensive receiving weapons except for Shepard. I'm afraid of his concussion issues.
This gets talked about too much  
BSIMatt : 5/19/2021 5:20 pm : link
One of the more ridiculous storylines. Armchair OC's giving their hot takes on Garrett's coaching abilities. Fascinating, and if you asked Kevin to break it down for us..he'd fall flat on his face trying.
Maybe I have selective memory  
Ben in Tampa : 5/19/2021 5:59 pm : link
but I remember explosive offenses that scored a metric shit ton of points in Dallas

I'm cautious about it because this team is unproven, but the Giants have significantly upgraded their skill positions and Garrett has always been a big play OC. The playbook should open up with Golladay, Toney, Rudolph, Slayton, Shepard and Barkley.
Judge said  
mittenedman : 5/19/2021 5:59 pm : link
the Giants were going to implement some of what Florida did.
There are only two answers to this silly and repetitive question.  
CT Charlie : 5/19/2021 6:01 pm : link
1) We'll see.
2) In determining our success, creativity is secondary to execution. Exhibit A: the ancient Green Bay Packers' sweep. Again and again the defense knew it was coming, and they still couldn't stop it.
He didn’t have a lot of weapons to create much of anything  
JohnB : 5/19/2021 6:03 pm : link
.
I looked it up...  
Ben in Tampa : 5/19/2021 6:07 pm : link
During Garrett's tenure in Dallas (07-20, 3 as OC / 10 as HC)

He was in the Top 15 in points scored 10 times
He was in the Top 10 in points scored 6 times
He was in the Top 5 in points scored 4 times

His worst offense was 31st when Romo was hurt and they started Matt Cassell. Otherwise, he never had an offense rank worse than 22nd in points scored.
His options were so few  
mavric : 5/19/2021 6:09 pm : link
that it's difficult to get creative. Simple handoffs to EE on a sweep and EE fumbled the handoff. Slayton double teamed, 2nd string RBs running behind an offensive line that was filled with rookies taking their lumps and learning to work as a unit, etc.

We'll see this year how creative he can be. I suspect he will put on a show for us!
Yeah -- you want to indict Garrett  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/19/2021 6:09 pm : link
I don't know how you can do with impunity - he had nothing to work with last year -- nothing -- and even so I saw strong evidence of things I really wanted to see on offense

I'm not ready to throw the towel in on him, the offense or Jones -- color me encouraged -- this team played tough all year and a couple of small tips in their fortune and they would have been 12 and 4 -- I think they added the pieces they absolutely had to -- and they were pieces that would have made the difference between 6 - 10 and 12 and 4 in my view

Right now -- I'm a believer
After Saquan Barkley went down,  
csh2z : 5/19/2021 6:14 pm : link
Name one player on the Giants offense that would have been a starter on a top ten team in the NFL. Honestly, did it matter what plays were called?
Well  
jc in c-ville : 5/19/2021 6:39 pm : link
Best playmaker out for year in week 2. Young QB who struggles to protect the ball. Shepard- hurt. Slayton- dinged up and doesn’t have # WR skill set, asked to play one. The only one who can get separation, either drops the ball or is impersonating a volleyball player. Average/ below average OL. No pre- season. Talk about a shitty hand.
#1 WR skill set  
jc in c-ville : 5/19/2021 6:40 pm : link
.
I heard he is an amazing  
eric2425ny : 5/19/2021 6:40 pm : link
sculptor of clay. He also dabbles in water colors from time to time.
We'll see  
David B. : 5/19/2021 6:44 pm : link
Not your call so don't lose sleep over it.
Blame the players  
Chip : 5/19/2021 6:44 pm : link
not Garrett. After this year if we don't see improvement then complain.
He is not dumb....not lazy....was a QB....and has eyes.  
George from PA : 5/19/2021 6:52 pm : link
Its not brain surgery.

He can study every play that was played last year in the entire NFL.

I see no reason why they can not make substantial changes and adjustments where needed....
Don't like him....  
bluewave : 5/19/2021 7:51 pm : link
I still can't reconcile what D. Jones his rookie year vs his second year from a pure passing standpoint. Just night and day.
The evidence overwhelmingly suggests...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/19/2021 8:00 pm : link
... That with a talented roster, Garrett Excels.

Let's see what happens with this bunch.
I agree  
Giant John : 5/19/2021 8:00 pm : link
The backs and receivers last year were at best poor. More tools this year. Good number of offensive coaches which will influence Judges/Garrett’s thinking about how to run the offensive. I expect better play calling and better execution.
Remember  
Daniel in MI : 5/19/2021 8:07 pm : link
How we said DJ’s first year as a starter he never had a game with all the “weapons” healthy? It was even worse somehow last year.

Start at the OL where it all starts: rookie OLT forced to start not just Day 1, but Day 1 with ZERO preseason games. Against a good D. That’s not a recipe for a fast start. Add a new C that never played the position. And you have a unit that never played together, even for a preseason game starting against some good ads.

Now add Saquon going down early.

Now Slayton not at 100%. Tate slowed down. Engram being the main focus of Ds and having his struggles.

Garrett adjusted to what he had. We went power running, throw off that. Not too much deep passing because at first we couldn’t pick up a simple twist.

As the OL stabilized we improved, but didn’t have any hope run hitter. No one to take the top off the D at all, especially with Slayton not 100%.

This year, with more weapons and a real preseason will be a much more interesting test.
RE: I looked it up...  
bw in dc : 5/19/2021 8:12 pm : link











Yeah, I've gone through this exercise before as well. Garrett is more than competent enough to run an NFL offense. He has proven his bona fides.
He sure seemed creative  
joeinpa : 5/19/2021 8:56 pm : link
When playing the Giants
RE: I agree  
at all?
I think Judge
Quote:
The backs and receivers last year were at best poor. More tools this year. Good number of offensive coaches which will influence Judges/Garrett’s thinking about how to run the offensive. I expect better play calling and better execution.


Agree. Garrett was not in an ideal situation early on. Daniel Jones continued to turn the ball over, Saquon Barkley went down, and the OL needed to find itself.

Garrett was dealing with a mess. If the OL can hold its own in 2021, Garrett's biggest issue will be how to get everyone the ball enough.
Yea those 6 yard curls  
fireitup77 : 5/19/2021 9:20 pm : link
He had everyone running last year was very creative.

We will see early this season. Judge has given himself options to move on from him pretty quickly. I give him the three or four games to show something or I think Judge moves on from him.
was Pablo Picasso creative enough?  
Del Shofner : 5/19/2021 9:41 pm : link
His play chart for the jet sweep is certainly interesting.

RE: Yea those 6 yard curls  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/19/2021 10:09 pm : link







This is part of the problem - a podcast will take a specific play or plays and assign whether or not a coach is creative enough or will define them other ways. There may be plays in the playbook where for specific reads, every WR does a curl to give the QB multiple options. Doing that doesn't make one's body of work as non-creative, yet the narrative existed last season because there was tape showing a play where receivers all did curl routes.

Ironically, the last season McCarthy was in GB, there was a tape breakdown showing a play where all the receivers went deep, offering no outlet to dump the ball off and that became an indictment of him too.

Ironically, the last season McCarthy was in GB, there was a tape breakdown showing a play where all the receivers went deep, offering no outlet to dump the ball off and that became an indictment of him too.
RE: Yea those 6 yard curls  
BSIMatt : 5/20/2021 12:00 am : link







Yeah, if we just nixed those curl routes we could have really unleashed our offensive arsenal on those overmatched defenses. It's a game of match ups, and that offense we trotted out in 2020 was outmatched from a personnel standpoint in most games they played last year, but yeah let's focus on the real problem: curl routes.
But  
5BowlsSoon : 5/20/2021 8:49 am : link
Don’t forget, Jones threw for many more TDs and passing yards in his rookie year under Shurmur with practically the same mediocre or less talent. So while many here said Garrett had no talent to work with, neither did Shurmur. Yet look at what Shurmur did that rookie year? Jones had 24 tds and passed for over 300 yards I believe 4-5 times.

Still only had Shep, Slayton, and EE....no Saquon and a crappy OL.

I hope Garrett is on a short leash because I believe we have a few guys under him who may be more creative and may be better suited to maximize our players’ talents. But we shall see....hopefully JG can finally show us the money and this concern can go away.

Oh, one more thing....if you visit a Dallas message board, and talk with guys who watched all Dallas games, most of them were not big fans of JG even as their OC. I read the words “simple and predictable” often and If you ask them, which I did, did you think JG was a good creative OC in those first 3 years, hardly anyone was singing his praises as an OC. (I’m not talking about him as a HC....we all know most Cowboy fans were glad to open the door to usher him out.)
It is interesting  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/20/2021 9:09 am : link
that when teams sometimes struggle you hear coaches talking about simplifying things.

Creativity has its place but I think maybe we are forgetting that talent and execution is what yields results.
There are creative play callers in this league  
Essex : 5/20/2021 9:23 am : link
Andy Reid, Doug Pedersonn, Kyle Shanahan, etc etc. Because you are creative does not mean you are always successful. Doug Pederson certainly has not been in the last year or two on offense.
On the reverse side, simply because you are not creative does nog mean you are unsuccessful. Jason Garrett has oversaw (either as OC or HC) some very successful offenses. With that said, I don't think it is unfair to say that he has not been creative in his play designs. I think Garrett comes straight after you for the most part, looking to focus in on weakness. Hence, the reason Witten always ripped us apart, Those were not creative play calls, but they were darn effective.

Not sure really the thread title "Is Jason Garrett creative enough" the ultimate question of whether or not we will have a successful offense.
RE: But  
Dnew15 : 5/20/2021 9:59 am : link











Shurmur and Jones got fat on some historically terrible defenses.

The Shurmur offense is good myth drives me nuts.
Lets be Fair  
Bruner4329 : 5/20/2021 10:01 am : link
Can we give him a normal year to see what he can do. Last year no OTAs no real pre-season training, etc. Add to that a lack of talent and no SB for most of the year. This year he has more weapons and time to work with the offense in training camp and pre-season. He is a good coach in spite of what people on this Board may think. I say the offense will be a lot better this year as long as Jones progresses.
It seems clear  
AdamBrag : 5/20/2021 10:28 am : link
That the offense last year was designed to completely run through Saquon. When he went down, the Giants seemed completely unprepared about how to move forward. Was this a roster construction issue to not have a high end back up for Saquon given the offensive plans? Probably. However, given the circumstances, I think it's a little unfair to completely write-off Garrett.

With that said and from the actions taken by the front office this off-season, it does not seem that Garrett is an offensive coordinator who will adjust to the talent on the team. The Giants brought in players that fit his scheme. Golloday will play the Dez role, Rudolph will play the Witten role, Toney will play the Cole Beasley role (with some trick plays thrown in) and the run blocking scheme will still be man heavy given the number of one cut running backs on the roster. Can this offense work? Sure. Will it be creative? Probably not.
RE: It seems clear  
Jimmy Googs : 5/20/2021 12:02 pm : link







Good post
RE: It seems clear  
Brown_Hornet : 5/20/2021 1:24 pm : link






Define "creative."
We'll find out this year  
AcesUp : 5/20/2021 2:04 pm : link
Last year was his first year running an offense in some time. There wasn't any real offseason and he had a 2nd year turnover QB, so there is a built-in excuse for him that tracks. However, it's pretty telling that an arguably less talented Shurmur offense was 19th in 2019 and his guys were 31st last year. He needs the horses, plain and simple. We've upgraded a lot there, so that should be encouraging. On the "creative" front, I think there has been some self-scouting done by Judge, he's given Kitchens a promotion of sorts and made some hires from the college ranks where a lot of these motion and spacing concepts have trickled upwards. I'm hopeful we see a version of Garrett's offense where they flat out copy some of the shit that other successful modern offenses are doing. They don't need to innovate, just plagerize.
hard to define  
thrunthrublue : 5/20/2021 8:16 pm : link
unpredictable game planning, deceptive formations and motion, and most of all,
try and stay away from run/run/pass inc./possible turnover/ punt. That is what the giants have called their "bread and butter" for the last basement dwelling and sad losing last 10 years. as Mel Brooks once so aptly put it "Hope for the best, expect the worst, some drink champagne, some die of thirst". go giants!
RE: We'll find out this year  
5BowlsSoon : 5/20/2021 9:33 pm : link





Great post Aces....I agree exactly....plagiarize is good too!
RE: RE: We'll find out this year  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/20/2021 9:45 pm : link















I think to say that the personnel in 2019 was "arguably" better than 2020 is asinine. The 2020 roster was missing SB for the whole year and Golden Tate still had some literal juice left coming off his cycle. AT played like a rookie LT half a year as well. But SB was the big one, he literally changes the face of an offense. A true force multiplier.
some of you are lost  
djm : 11:49 am : link
literally the easiest thing to do as an OC is find creative ways to get the ball into a player's hands. It's not hard to run a reverse or run bubble screens or set WRs in motion or whatever. Fassel did this shit in his sleep.

The hard part is catering the offense to the player's strengths and mitigating against the player's weaknesses. Also difficult to find what works for the QB and what confuses the QB.

Cmon already people. Garrett has been coaching in this league for decades, but is incapable of getting the ball into a talented player's hands? Oh my god, it's a WR, how is Garrett going to get him the ball? Some of you are hilarious.

good track record. Decades of experience. Can we give him another year with an offense that actually has 2-3 good players? Also, can we at least acknowledge that the O did improve over the second half last year?
RE: Well  
djm : 11:52 am : link





Also working within the confines of a new offense and new staff! But we're not allowed to make excuses around here. Losers mentality or so I am told.

enough  
djm : 11:55 am : link
there was a ton of shit working against this offense last year. It was probably the most raw and least talented offense we have seen in decades. The 2020 offense makes the 2013 offense look like the 89 Niners in comparison, and that's saying a lot. 2013 had better WRs. Vet QB. Same OC. Vet OL, even if it was bad. Same worthless and shitty RBs. 10 year HC. No offseason madness. Continuity.

The 2013 offense scored 14 more pts that season than the 2020 offense generated.
RE: enough  
PatersonPlank : 12:44 pm : link







Exactly. Sure lets open it up with 2 rookies on the OL, a C who has never played before, and a WR corp including guys like CJ Board. Light em up!
I don't think creativity is his issue - his problem is poor adaption  
Eric on Li : 12:54 pm : link
I mean Andrew Thomas caught a 2 pt conversion.
Evan Engram had a rushing touchdown.
Shepard seemed to have creative rushing attempts in almost every game.

He showed creativity. What he didn't show was adaptation of his scheme to his player's talents.

The majority of the season he had Evan Engram running routes like his skill set was Jason Witten. And he/Columbo were apparently trying to coach the OL like they had Tyron Smith and Zack Martin. And most importantly he didn't adapt enough of his offense around the things Daniel Jones did well in 2019.

We know Judge isn't afraid to make changes if coaches would rather fail than adapt (Columbo). So imo what we need to be hoping for from Garrett is that he's able to take what he learned last year, build on the positives, and make adaptations. Or else he will be gone.

To his credit the offense did make progress over the course of the year last year, so obviously now with more weapons that needs to continue/accelerate.
RE: I don't think creativity is his issue - his problem is poor adaption  
AdamBrag : 12:59 pm : link















Yup, this. However you want to define it, this was the problem last year. It seems like the fix this year was to get talent that can fit his system. My guess is if pass protection holds up, this will work. If pass protection doesn't hold up, I don't have a lot of confidence he'll be able to make adjustments.
