Is Jason Garrett creative enough? 5BowlsSoon : 5/19/2021 5:06 pm

Kevin Seifert, national NFL writer: The Giants will struggle to maximize wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s skill set. There is a high-impact player here who needs some creativity and innovation to emerge fully, and frankly, I’m not sure I think the Giants have that capacity under offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Would Tyreek Hill have become Tyreek Hill on a team not coached by Andy Reid?



Garrett’s play calling was the subject of scrutiny all throughout 2020. After his first year in the role, the Giants have now gifted him a new young and versatile threat in Toney. But will Garrett be able to fully bring out the best of him?



5 Bowls: This is my BIGGEST CONCERN for our offense. I’m not the only one who is concerned. The guys on Talking Giants are as concerned too. We are not alone. I sure hope all these other guys hired to help on offense will keep JG on task.