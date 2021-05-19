Is Jason Garrett creative enough?

Kevin Seifert, national NFL writer: The Giants will struggle to maximize wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s skill set. There is a high-impact player here who needs some creativity and innovation to emerge fully, and frankly, I’m not sure I think the Giants have that capacity under offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Would Tyreek Hill have become Tyreek Hill on a team not coached by Andy Reid?
Garrett’s play calling was the subject of scrutiny all throughout 2020. After his first year in the role, the Giants have now gifted him a new young and versatile threat in Toney. But will Garrett be able to fully bring out the best of him?
5 Bowls: This is my BIGGEST CONCERN for our offense. I’m not the only one who is concerned. The guys on Talking Giants are as concerned too. We are not alone. I sure hope all these other guys hired to help on offense will keep JG on task.
Judge said something last year that he made it very difficult on Jones. I wished the reporters followed up more on that.
I'm cautious about it because this team is unproven, but the Giants have significantly upgraded their skill positions and Garrett has always been a big play OC. The playbook should open up with Golladay, Toney, Rudolph, Slayton, Shepard and Barkley.
2) In determining our success, creativity is secondary to execution. Exhibit A: the ancient Green Bay Packers' sweep. Again and again the defense knew it was coming, and they still couldn't stop it.
He was in the Top 15 in points scored 10 times
He was in the Top 10 in points scored 6 times
He was in the Top 5 in points scored 4 times
His worst offense was 31st when Romo was hurt and they started Matt Cassell. Otherwise, he never had an offense rank worse than 22nd in points scored.
We'll see this year how creative he can be. I suspect he will put on a show for us!
I'm not ready to throw the towel in on him, the offense or Jones -- color me encouraged -- this team played tough all year and a couple of small tips in their fortune and they would have been 12 and 4 -- I think they added the pieces they absolutely had to -- and they were pieces that would have made the difference between 6 - 10 and 12 and 4 in my view
Right now -- I'm a believer
He can study every play that was played last year in the entire NFL.
I see no reason why they can not make substantial changes and adjustments where needed....
Let's see what happens with this bunch.
Start at the OL where it all starts: rookie OLT forced to start not just Day 1, but Day 1 with ZERO preseason games. Against a good D. That’s not a recipe for a fast start. Add a new C that never played the position. And you have a unit that never played together, even for a preseason game starting against some good ads.
Now add Saquon going down early.
Now Slayton not at 100%. Tate slowed down. Engram being the main focus of Ds and having his struggles.
Garrett adjusted to what he had. We went power running, throw off that. Not too much deep passing because at first we couldn’t pick up a simple twist.
As the OL stabilized we improved, but didn’t have any hope run hitter. No one to take the top off the D at all, especially with Slayton not 100%.
This year, with more weapons and a real preseason will be a much more interesting test.
Yeah, I've gone through this exercise before as well. Garrett is more than competent enough to run an NFL offense. He has proven his bona fides.
Agree. Garrett was not in an ideal situation early on. Daniel Jones continued to turn the ball over, Saquon Barkley went down, and the OL needed to find itself.
Garrett was dealing with a mess. If the OL can hold its own in 2021, Garrett's biggest issue will be how to get everyone the ball enough.
We will see early this season. Judge has given himself options to move on from him pretty quickly. I give him the three or four games to show something or I think Judge moves on from him.
This is part of the problem - a podcast will take a specific play or plays and assign whether or not a coach is creative enough or will define them other ways. There may be plays in the playbook where for specific reads, every WR does a curl to give the QB multiple options. Doing that doesn't make one's body of work as non-creative, yet the narrative existed last season because there was tape showing a play where receivers all did curl routes.
Ironically, the last season McCarthy was in GB, there was a tape breakdown showing a play where all the receivers went deep, offering no outlet to dump the ball off and that became an indictment of him too.
Yeah, if we just nixed those curl routes we could have really unleashed our offensive arsenal on those overmatched defenses. It’s a game of match ups, and that offense we trotted out in 2020 was outmatched from a personnel standpoint in most games they played last year, but yeah let’s focus on the real problem: curl routes.
Creativity has its place but I think maybe we are forgetting that talent and execution is what yields results.
On the reverse side, simply because you are not creative does nog mean you are unsuccessful. Jason Garrett has oversaw (either as OC or HC) some very successful offenses. With that said, I don't think it is unfair to say that he has not been creative in his play designs. I think Garrett comes straight after you for the most part, looking to focus in on weakness. Hence, the reason Witten always ripped us apart, Those were not creative play calls, but they were darn effective.
Not sure really the thread title "Is Jason Garrett creative enough" the ultimate question of whether or not we will have a successful offense.
Shurmur and Jones got fat on some historically terrible defenses.
The Shurmur offense is good myth drives me nuts.
With that said and from the actions taken by the front office this off-season, it does not seem that Garrett is an offensive coordinator who will adjust to the talent on the team. The Giants brought in players that fit his scheme. Golloday will play the Dez role, Rudolph will play the Witten role, Toney will play the Cole Beasley role (with some trick plays thrown in) and the run blocking scheme will still be man heavy given the number of one cut running backs on the roster. Can this offense work? Sure. Will it be creative? Probably not.
Good post
Define "creative."
try and stay away from run/run/pass inc./possible turnover/ punt. That is what the giants have called their "bread and butter" for the last basement dwelling and sad losing last 10 years. as Mel Brooks once so aptly put it "Hope for the best, expect the worst, some drink champagne, some die of thirst". go giants!
Great post Aces....I agree exactly....plagiarize is good too!
Quote:
Last year was his first year running an offense in some time. There wasn't any real offseason and he had a 2nd year turnover QB, so there is a built-in excuse for him that tracks. However, it's pretty telling that an arguably less talented Shurmur offense was 19th in 2019 and his guys were 31st last year. He needs the horses, plain and simple. We've upgraded a lot there, so that should be encouraging. On the "creative" front, I think there has been some self-scouting done by Judge, he's given Kitchens a promotion of sorts and made some hires from the college ranks where a lot of these motion and spacing concepts have trickled upwards. I'm hopeful we see a version of Garrett's offense where they flat out copy some of the shit that other successful modern offenses are doing. They don't need to innovate, just plagerize.
I think to say that the personnel in 2019 was "arguably" better than 2020 is asinine. The 2020 roster was missing SB for the whole year and Golden Tate still had some literal juice left coming off his cycle. AT played like a rookie LT half a year as well. But SB was the big one, he literally changes the face of an offense. A true force multiplier.
The hard part is catering the offense to the player's strengths and mitigating against the player's weaknesses. Also difficult to find what works for the QB and what confuses the QB.
Cmon already people. Garrett has been coaching in this league for decades, but is incapable of getting the ball into a talented player's hands? Oh my god, it's a WR, how is Garrett going to get him the ball? Some of you are hilarious.
good track record. Decades of experience. Can we give him another year with an offense that actually has 2-3 good players? Also, can we at least acknowledge that the O did improve over the second half last year?
Also working within the confines of a new offense and new staff! But we're not allowed to make excuses around here. Losers mentality or so I am told.
The 2013 offense scored 14 more pts that season than the 2020 offense generated.
Exactly. Sure lets open it up with 2 rookies on the OL, a C who has never played before, and a WR corp including guys like CJ Board. Light em up!
Evan Engram had a rushing touchdown.
Shepard seemed to have creative rushing attempts in almost every game.
He showed creativity. What he didn't show was adaptation of his scheme to his player's talents.
The majority of the season he had Evan Engram running routes like his skill set was Jason Witten. And he/Columbo were apparently trying to coach the OL like they had Tyron Smith and Zack Martin. And most importantly he didn't adapt enough of his offense around the things Daniel Jones did well in 2019.
We know Judge isn't afraid to make changes if coaches would rather fail than adapt (Columbo). So imo what we need to be hoping for from Garrett is that he's able to take what he learned last year, build on the positives, and make adaptations. Or else he will be gone.
To his credit the offense did make progress over the course of the year last year, so obviously now with more weapons that needs to continue/accelerate.
Yup, this. However you want to define it, this was the problem last year. It seems like the fix this year was to get talent that can fit his system. My guess is if pass protection holds up, this will work. If pass protection doesn't hold up, I don't have a lot of confidence he'll be able to make adjustments.