2021 over/under 7

I really want to be excited about the team this year, But Vegas has the Giants win total over/under at 7.
That’s another season with 10 losses. I really hope they are wrong but they are usually pretty accurate. I assume injuries and preseason performance will change the odds.
Cowboys are 9
Washington is 8
Philly is 6.5
BetMGM has Giants finishing last in the east.
*Don’t shoot the messenger.
You are probably right I'd say maybe 10. 9 at worst
Having said that no reason why Jint's cannot exceed 7 wins, this is just odds makers doubting an up and coming team.
Where do you expect the number to be?
Where do you expect the number to be?
What bothers you so much about what I said?
It's happened to the Giants. Went from 3 wins to 9 wins ('83-84), 6 wins to 11 ('04-05) and more recently, 6 to 11 ('15-16).
We almost won 7 last year with a FAR inferior roster, new coach, new offense, 2nd yr QB with rookie LT, C who never played C, no OTAs or preseason games.
After starting 1-7, we won 5 of last 8. And then we added a bunch of talent through FA and draft, should have normal camp, preseason, more experienced OL, QB, etc.
If I was a betting man, I would be all over the over. In fact, I might even look into placing it.
Where do you expect the number to be?
The 2020 team needed to face 6 backup QBs and play in a division with no .500+ teams just to get to 6 wins.
Where do you expect the number to be?
At least consider the margin of difference in our losses.
Do we also consider the margin in the wins, or nah?
Generally speaking, people need to stop taking the oddsmakers personally. The over/under number is set to generate action, not make any particular judgement about the team. At -110 for both over and under the win total, they'll get a lot of action from optimistic Giants fans, and also action from other fans.
Either way, Vegas wins. That's why those sportsbooks and casinos are there.
Where do you expect the number to be?
What bothers you so much about what I said?
...narcissism?
Hi cjac,
Before the season, Vegas had the Ravens as the SB favorites, so they're great at predicting things.
I think they should beat Denver, Atlanta, Chicago, Raiders and Panthers, and probably Miami too.
What is this roster ready to do on the football field? It takes time for continuity to be created, for young players to assimilate, for all the moving parts to begin to lock into place and for the mistakes to be ironed out.
The schedule is not an easy one. Even when the NFCE stinks, division games are often a struggle. We're playing the SB participants on the road, at the Saints, etc.
There's a lot to prove to suggest they could win 9+ NFL games in 2021. We need to see significant growth leaps from the QB, OL, WRs, running game, pass rush, and the ability to FINISH on both sides of the football.
Giants' Daniel Jones had seventh-most incompletions deemed 'receiver fault' in 2020 - ( New Window )
With the Giant's coaching and free agent haul, the over looks like a pretty good bet to me. But who knows....
I posted on the other thread (late so it prolly wasn't seen much), the effect of EE alone on DJ's completion %
EE had THE WORST catch% (58%) of any teams #1 target, by far. Most were near or >70%.
And it can't be blamed on DJ, as evidenced by Shepard having a respectable catch% (73%) (same QB, similar yds/tgt).
If EE had a similar catch% as Shepard, it would've resulted in 17 more receptions over the season with the same # of targets.
Besides the effect on our winning/losing close games, here's the effect on DJ's completion%, just from those 17 non-catches:
2020 DJ cmp%: 62.5%
2020 DJ cmp%: 66.3%*
* if EE had catch% similar to Shep.
Even if it was not as good as Shep's, but close to 70%, it would've resulted in 12-13 more receptions and ~65% cmp% for DJ. Quite a negative effect from one player.
The good news is EE won't be targeted 109 X this yr.
If they feel NYG was closer to a 3-win team than a 6-win team (and I wouldn't disagree), then 7-wins in 2021 would be significant improvement.
My expectations for NYG in 2021 are moderate at this time.
But when I study the schedule, especially non-division road games against New Orleans, KC, Miami, Tampa, Rams and the Chicago, it's probably a reasonable number.
It's a shame the Giants lost 4-5 super bowls. All because Vegas set that confounded spread against them.
Where do you expect the number to be?
12. 16 actually.
...damned thread.
What, you following me around?
What bothers you so much about what I said?
Your post implies that the Giants actually had an easy schedule in 2020 or that there weren't some mitigating factors that the Giants had to deal with that other more veteran laden teams didn't have to deal with.
One more time people. These "lines" don't reflect what vegas thinks. Its how They control the money.
Be careful. You're asking people to think.
They won 6 games so it isn't like we are asking anyone to throw a parade, but we're going to move the goalposts now to disparage the 2020 good moments but we aren't allowed to conjure up how young and raw the offense was last year?
The offense is light years ahead of where it was last year even if Barkley doesn't play one snap. We can play this game all day long. Simply put, the Giants showed progress last season over the second half. They played better even if they beat backup QBs along the way. Now it needs to carry over.
VEgas typically sets over/unders low with teams teams coming off low win totals the year prior. Want to go back and see what Vegas thought of the 1999 Rams? Or the 05 Giants?
It's the right line to set. Doesn't mean you should take up apple picking on sundays.
I don't want to do that. I want to call out your bullshit when I see it.
You live in the past. I look to the future. What happened in 2018-2019 doesn't matter one fucking bit. When the Giants were at their best in 2011, did it carry over to 2012-2-13? Did 1983 matter in 1984?
Move on dude. You don't want to be hopeful fine by me, but conjuring up the past in every fucking post is so pointless.
Bet winning the NFC Championship.
Bet winning the Super Bowl.
If you don't like it you should start a new board where you can only say nice things regardless of what the reality is.
You live in the past. I look to the future. What happened in 2018-2019 doesn't matter one fucking bit. When the Giants were at their best in 2011, did it carry over to 2012-2-13? Did 1983 matter in 1984?
Move on dude. You don't want to be hopeful fine by me, but conjuring up the past in every fucking post is so pointless.
The reality is that this team has sucked for not just 4 years in a row, but 7 out of 8, and yes what happened in 2018-2019 does matter, because there was drafts in those two years that has a lot to do with this years team, so realistically anything higher than 8 wins would be a major accomplishment just to say they had a winning record, but I don’t see that happening with the present O line.
Where do you expect the number to be?
I agree to everything you are saying, maybe I’ve been drinking too much of the BBI cool-ade, seven or less would be a HUGE let down.
Agree 100%
The reality is this could be a 7-8 win team.
NY betters inflate the market because sports betting is culturally ingrained here more than any other place by a long shot. However, since the Giants have sucked so much, all these bettors that would take a flier are pretty much thinking they might as well light their money on fire.
I am fairly surprised that number hasn't bumped to 8. Thinking I"m going to pull the trigger on the over for a decent chunk. The only thing that gives me hesitation is that injuries can absolute sink seasons. This year I think we are much more well protected there, the roster top to bottom is much more solid. Unless the QB goes down, which is the story for most teams.
$90
Oh, I thought the odds were straight up, not hedged off the win total
NY betters inflate the market because sports betting is culturally ingrained here more than any other place by a long shot. However, since the Giants have sucked so much, all these bettors that would take a flier are pretty much thinking they might as well light their money on fire.
I am fairly surprised that number hasn't bumped to 8. Thinking I"m going to pull the trigger on the over for a decent chunk. The only thing that gives me hesitation is that injuries can absolute sink seasons. This year I think we are much more well protected there, the roster top to bottom is much more solid. Unless the QB goes down, which is the story for most teams.
100 % agree
I think they should beat Denver, Atlanta, Chicago, Raiders and Panthers, and probably Miami too.
I can’t see only a 4-7 outside the Division even conceding, for arguments sake, KC, TB, SF.
3 in the Division, though I think we can do 4, 3 of the 6 listed above, and 2 of the 5 remaining should be 8, and stealing 1 more is 9, possibly 10.
Almost all of the easier no Division games are home, so they need to minimally be 5-3 then go 4-6 on the road to get 9.
For those betting the under I hope you lose your house, the wife, and the kids.
With that said - some of you going after Terps is mind-boggling and out of touch with reality. For example, He wasn't the one talking smack as to how great the giants draft of Barkley, Hernandez, and Carter were nor the pickup of Solder. He hasn't been cheerleading the last 3 year's of draft picks on here like many has. He's been overall right so far.
And the questions with Jones are still here. So that draft is still highly in question.
With that said imo the key is the Offensive Line and Jones (and if Barkley is healthy). Some of you need to understand that just because YOU think the OL and Jones are fine it doesn't make you undoubtedly right before the start the season. It isn't a few but there are A LOT OF PEOPLE that think your overrating what the Giants have.
We have an expert here in SY who has questioned our OL. Bill Polian has also questioned the OL as there are probably legions who also agree. If that OL is BAD (and/or Jones is bad) - the other teams are pro NFL players too.
If that OL is bad we're not winning that many games unless the defense hits on everything. SO in order to get more than 7 wins - you are betting on the OL and QB. Some of us don't believe in one or both. I don't believe in the OL. What I thought not getting an OL - SY has sort of said. Not saying I'm going to be right= but some of you need to peel off the blue shades and understand we all want the Giants to win but think one or both have too many questions. For me = it's the OL. I lean towards Jones being okay (not 100% sold but okay with him) as long as the OL holds up. Until I see it- I'm not going to believe it.
What 6 teams had receivers who were deemed even more at fault than the Giants' receivers? Were there really 6 teams last season with a worse core of receivers than the Giants?
17-0!
Nailed it!
#1 All Vegas cares about is splitting the money on both sides of the line. That's their goal not predicting win totals. SO the line is set so that 50% bet the over and 50% bet the under. That way with the vig they can't lose.
#2 The Giants have been HORRIBLE, one of the 3 worst teams in NFL over the past three years.
The people betting these over/unders are not worried about who the starting RT will be and if Wil Hernandez stunk last year because of COVID.
They know Barkley and he's hurt. They know Jones and they think he's a turnover machine on the verge of busting. The GM is the poster child for the game has passed you by nationally and a punch line.
Doesn't matter if any of that is true or not. That's the national perception. So if the number is set at 8 that means the Giants have to win 9 games in 2021. Do you think 50% of the people making that bet think 9 is going to happen? That's what Vegas cares about.
The team appears ready to win. It's always up to the QB. I can't sit here and lie and say that Jones carries with him zero concerns. If someone told me Jones would put up decent numbers but still shit the bed in big spots, leading to a unsuccessful NYG season I wouldn't be shocked in the least. That said, I think he's got the chops to function within a solid system and grow into a player that can win big games. I've seen enough talent from him to feel this way. Many young QBs struggle. Many of those same QBs grow into a good player.