2021 over/under 7

Mike in Morris : 5/20/2021 1:58 pm
I really want to be excited about the team this year, But Vegas has the Giants win total over/under at 7.
That’s another season with 10 losses. I really hope they are wrong but they are usually pretty accurate. I assume injuries and preseason performance will change the odds.

Cowboys are 9
Washington is 8
Philly is 6.5
BetMGM has Giants finishing last in the east.

*Don’t shoot the messenger.
I'm taking the over on the NYG, WFT & Dallas....  
No Where Man : 5/20/2021 2:05 pm : link
I'll hit the bid on Philly.....
Bang! Bang!  
TLong : 5/20/2021 2:06 pm : link
Oops! I missed.
You are probably right I'd say maybe 10. 9 at worst
I just looked at 2020 Vegas odds for each  
BSIMatt : 5/20/2021 2:07 pm : link
Division. Vegas didn’t do very well actually.
Preseason performance means  
Joe in CT : 5/20/2021 2:08 pm : link
absolutely crapola! You can come out like gangbusters and still end up going 3 - 14 easily. Yes, injuries can mount and alter your on-paper team performance (which is why DEPTH is so critical these days).

Having said that no reason why Jint's cannot exceed 7 wins, this is just odds makers doubting an up and coming team.
.  
Go Terps : 5/20/2021 2:11 pm : link
The 2020 team needed to face 6 backup QBs and play in a division with no .500+ teams just to get to 6 wins.

Where do you expect the number to be?
Every...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/20/2021 2:12 pm : link
...damned thread.
RE: Every...  
Go Terps : 5/20/2021 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15268324 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...damned thread.


What, you following me around?

What bothers you so much about what I said?
Was there any team the jumped up  
cjac : 5/20/2021 2:18 pm : link
and surprised Vegas last year? or were they spot on about every team in May?
I'm not a gambler but  
Dr. D : 5/20/2021 2:25 pm : link
seems to me there's often a team that makes a drastic increase in wins from one year to the next, when most "experts" aren't predicting it.

It's happened to the Giants. Went from 3 wins to 9 wins ('83-84), 6 wins to 11 ('04-05) and more recently, 6 to 11 ('15-16).

We almost won 7 last year with a FAR inferior roster, new coach, new offense, 2nd yr QB with rookie LT, C who never played C, no OTAs or preseason games.

After starting 1-7, we won 5 of last 8. And then we added a bunch of talent through FA and draft, should have normal camp, preseason, more experienced OL, QB, etc.

If I was a betting man, I would be all over the over. In fact, I might even look into placing it.
If I wanted to place a bet  
Dr. D : 5/20/2021 2:28 pm : link
what would be the best way to do so?
RE: .  
Bill L : 5/20/2021 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15268323 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The 2020 team needed to face 6 backup QBs and play in a division with no .500+ teams just to get to 6 wins.

Where do you expect the number to be?
At least consider the margin of difference in our losses.
RE: RE: .  
rsjem1979 : 5/20/2021 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15268340 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15268323 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The 2020 team needed to face 6 backup QBs and play in a division with no .500+ teams just to get to 6 wins.

Where do you expect the number to be?

At least consider the margin of difference in our losses.


Do we also consider the margin in the wins, or nah?

Generally speaking, people need to stop taking the oddsmakers personally. The over/under number is set to generate action, not make any particular judgement about the team. At -110 for both over and under the win total, they'll get a lot of action from optimistic Giants fans, and also action from other fans.

Either way, Vegas wins. That's why those sportsbooks and casinos are there.
I would take that  
Payasdaddy : 5/20/2021 2:33 pm : link
We are winning at least 9
No idea why the OP thins the O/U odds are  
Mad Mike : 5/20/2021 2:35 pm : link
"usually pretty accurate". They're not. Last year the o/u wins missed by more than 2 wins for 19 teams. In 2019, they missed by more than 2 wins for 13 teams. Both years there were at least 5 teams for which the O/U was off by at least 4 wins. Which shouldn't be surprising, there are tons of reasons why predicting wins before the season even starts is highly speculative.
RE: RE: Every...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/20/2021 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15268328 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15268324 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...damned thread.



What, you following me around?

What bothers you so much about what I said?
Follow you?
...narcissism?

RE: Was there any team the jumped up  
jomps : 5/20/2021 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15268330 cjac said:
Quote:
and surprised Vegas last year? or were they spot on about every team in May?


Hi cjac,

Before the season, Vegas had the Ravens as the SB favorites, so they're great at predicting things.
I'm taking the over  
arniefez : 5/20/2021 2:46 pm : link
Vegas had the Knicks at 22 wins. Besides the goal in a sports book is to get equal money on both sides of the line not to predict a final result.
A 7-10 record would be a colossal disappointment, IMO  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/20/2021 2:48 pm : link
If they split with Philly, Washington and Dallas (which would suck, but hey, let's be conservative), 7-10 would be only 4 wins outside of the division.

I think they should beat Denver, Atlanta, Chicago, Raiders and Panthers, and probably Miami too.
I'm all in on this team  
bLiTz 2k : 5/20/2021 3:01 pm : link
Finishing with 9 wins or greater. Can't predict injuries, and that's always a deciding factor...but I personally haven't felt as good about a team since maybe '17...(which turned out to be awful so what do I know 😂)
who cares? lets look forward to training camp  
Victor in CT : 5/20/2021 3:07 pm : link
and development of the improved roster.
Its just a number that the sports book believes will  
AnnapolisMike : 5/20/2021 3:09 pm : link
bring in bets on both sides. It is not a prediction.
It's the big question for this roster  
JonC : 5/20/2021 3:24 pm : link
after the 2021 offseason additions, and additions by subtraction.

What is this roster ready to do on the football field? It takes time for continuity to be created, for young players to assimilate, for all the moving parts to begin to lock into place and for the mistakes to be ironed out.

The schedule is not an easy one. Even when the NFCE stinks, division games are often a struggle. We're playing the SB participants on the road, at the Saints, etc.

There's a lot to prove to suggest they could win 9+ NFL games in 2021. We need to see significant growth leaps from the QB, OL, WRs, running game, pass rush, and the ability to FINISH on both sides of the football.
Daniel Jones really needs to perform  
MattyKid : 5/20/2021 3:31 pm : link
at an exceptional level this year. I personally can't count on Barkley being a big contributor, but the WR/TE options need to come through. 21-24 points per game should be an expected minimum.
There's a study out there stating that Jones' receivers  
Angel Eyes : 5/20/2021 3:35 pm : link
shoulder a lot of the blame for his incomplete passes.
Giants' Daniel Jones had seventh-most incompletions deemed 'receiver fault' in 2020 - ( New Window )
What Bothers Me  
Samiam : 5/20/2021 3:41 pm : link
What bothers me is that Vegas obviously thinks Jones and/or the OL or both are not very good. I think the number was 7 before the draft and free agency and didn’t move although the team improved at WR, Edge and the secondary. And, I think bettors in the NY metropolitan area probably inflate numbers because they have more income than large parts of the country and bet more on the home team. I know the Knocks were projected at 22 but Vegas is not often wrong by a lot
Giants have been bad for a while....  
Kanavis : 5/20/2021 3:49 pm : link
And the purpose isn't to guess the actual number of wins. It is to ensure that there is even money on both sides of the bet. Based on what the giants have done, and skepticism about Jones, this is unsurprising.

With the Giant's coaching and free agent haul, the over looks like a pretty good bet to me. But who knows....
RE: There's a study out there stating that Jones' receivers  
Dr. D : 5/20/2021 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15268390 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
shoulder a lot of the blame for his incomplete passes. Giants' Daniel Jones had seventh-most incompletions deemed 'receiver fault' in 2020 - ( New Window )

I posted on the other thread (late so it prolly wasn't seen much), the effect of EE alone on DJ's completion %

EE had THE WORST catch% (58%) of any teams #1 target, by far. Most were near or >70%.

And it can't be blamed on DJ, as evidenced by Shepard having a respectable catch% (73%) (same QB, similar yds/tgt).

If EE had a similar catch% as Shepard, it would've resulted in 17 more receptions over the season with the same # of targets.

Besides the effect on our winning/losing close games, here's the effect on DJ's completion%, just from those 17 non-catches:

2020 DJ cmp%: 62.5%
2020 DJ cmp%: 66.3%*

* if EE had catch% similar to Shep.

Even if it was not as good as Shep's, but close to 70%, it would've resulted in 12-13 more receptions and ~65% cmp% for DJ. Quite a negative effect from one player.

The good news is EE won't be targeted 109 X this yr.
Terps is correct  
JonC : 5/20/2021 4:11 pm : link
and Vegas could be interpreted 2020 the same fashion, meaning NYG won six games and three were versus teams with backup QBs out there.

If they feel NYG was closer to a 3-win team than a 6-win team (and I wouldn't disagree), then 7-wins in 2021 would be significant improvement.

My expectations for NYG in 2021 are moderate at this time.
That number on the surface seems low...  
bw in dc : 5/20/2021 4:27 pm : link
considering the free agent investments, draft, and Barkley likely being back.

But when I study the schedule, especially non-division road games against New Orleans, KC, Miami, Tampa, Rams and the Chicago, it's probably a reasonable number.


wait  
djm : 5/20/2021 4:34 pm : link
you're excitement for the upcoming season is now tempered because vegas set the over under at 7 wins?

It's a shame the Giants lost 4-5 super bowls. All because Vegas set that confounded spread against them.

RE: .  
djm : 5/20/2021 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15268323 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The 2020 team needed to face 6 backup QBs and play in a division with no .500+ teams just to get to 6 wins.

Where do you expect the number to be?


12. 16 actually.

RE: RE: Every...  
djm : 5/20/2021 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15268328 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15268324 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...damned thread.



What, you following me around?

What bothers you so much about what I said?


You didn't ask me, but ill tell you what bothers me about this post. Your post implies that the Giants actually had an easy schedule in 2020 or that there weren't some mitigating factors that the Giants had to deal with that other more veteran laden teams didn't have to deal with. Also, you love to look on the shit stained side of everything lately. It's how you roll. Well done.
PS  
djm : 5/20/2021 4:41 pm : link
I have no problem with over under being at 7. It shows improvement. Years past it was lower.


One more time people. These "lines" don't reflect what vegas thinks. Its how They control the money.
RE: There's a study out there stating that Jones' receivers  
djm : 5/20/2021 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15268390 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
shoulder a lot of the blame for his incomplete passes. Giants' Daniel Jones had seventh-most incompletions deemed 'receiver fault' in 2020 - ( New Window )


Be careful. You're asking people to think.
djm  
Go Terps : 5/20/2021 4:48 pm : link
If you don't like it you should start a new board where you can only say nice things regardless of what the reality is.
stop the bullshit about the backup QBs last year  
djm : 5/20/2021 4:49 pm : link
sorry, this is unfair. The Giants still beat those teams and no one can say with certainty that the Giants lose to the Bengals if the starter is in. Same with Dallas and Dak in week 17. They lost to the backup dallas QB first time around then beat him the second time. Does that not count? The Skins ? We're going to throw those wins away now?

They won 6 games so it isn't like we are asking anyone to throw a parade, but we're going to move the goalposts now to disparage the 2020 good moments but we aren't allowed to conjure up how young and raw the offense was last year?

The offense is light years ahead of where it was last year even if Barkley doesn't play one snap. We can play this game all day long. Simply put, the Giants showed progress last season over the second half. They played better even if they beat backup QBs along the way. Now it needs to carry over.

VEgas typically sets over/unders low with teams teams coming off low win totals the year prior. Want to go back and see what Vegas thought of the 1999 Rams? Or the 05 Giants?

It's the right line to set. Doesn't mean you should take up apple picking on sundays.
RE: djm  
djm : 5/20/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15268462 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you don't like it you should start a new board where you can only say nice things regardless of what the reality is.


I don't want to do that. I want to call out your bullshit when I see it.
here's the thing  
djm : 5/20/2021 4:52 pm : link
if the Giants beat all starting QBs last year and not one backup but still go 6-10, take a wild guess what the vegas over and under would be for this coming season. If Dak played in week 17 and NYG won that game. If the Bengals rookie played and NYG won that game. That is your post on the backup QB thing is bullshit.
RE: djm  
djm : 5/20/2021 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15268462 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you don't like it you should start a new board where you can only say nice things regardless of what the reality is.


You live in the past. I look to the future. What happened in 2018-2019 doesn't matter one fucking bit. When the Giants were at their best in 2011, did it carry over to 2012-2-13? Did 1983 matter in 1984?

Move on dude. You don't want to be hopeful fine by me, but conjuring up the past in every fucking post is so pointless.
As JonC pointed out  
Dave on the UWS : 5/20/2021 5:07 pm : link
the biggest reason for this line is their road schedule - it’s brutal. They could be a better team and conceivably do an “o for “ with this schedule. Vegas isn’t wrong. It’s up to NY to prove them wrong.
It's bet I'm going to take the over on  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/20/2021 5:26 pm : link
and enjoy every minute of it
geez the over is -120  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/20/2021 5:37 pm : link
those odds sux

Bet the over  
Milton : 5/20/2021 5:44 pm : link
Bet winning the NFC East.
Bet winning the NFC Championship.
Bet winning the Super Bowl.
RE: RE: djm  
Old Blue : 5/20/2021 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15268482 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15268462 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If you don't like it you should start a new board where you can only say nice things regardless of what the reality is.



You live in the past. I look to the future. What happened in 2018-2019 doesn't matter one fucking bit. When the Giants were at their best in 2011, did it carry over to 2012-2-13? Did 1983 matter in 1984?

Move on dude. You don't want to be hopeful fine by me, but conjuring up the past in every fucking post is so pointless.


The reality is that this team has sucked for not just 4 years in a row, but 7 out of 8, and yes what happened in 2018-2019 does matter, because there was drafts in those two years that has a lot to do with this years team, so realistically anything higher than 8 wins would be a major accomplishment just to say they had a winning record, but I don’t see that happening with the present O line.
RE: .  
Mike in Morris : 5/20/2021 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15268323 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The 2020 team needed to face 6 backup QBs and play in a division with no .500+ teams just to get to 6 wins.

Where do you expect the number to be?

I agree to everything you are saying, maybe I’ve been drinking too much of the BBI cool-ade, seven or less would be a HUGE let down.
RE: A 7-10 record would be a colossal disappointment, IMO  
Mike in Morris : 5/20/2021 6:33 pm : link
Yes
RE: What Bothers Me  
Mike in Morris : 5/20/2021 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15268395 Samiam said:
Quote:
What bothers me is that Vegas obviously thinks Jones and/or the OL or both are not very good. I think the number was 7 before the draft and free agency and didn’t move although the team improved at WR, Edge and the secondary. And, I think bettors in the NY metropolitan area probably inflate numbers because they have more income than large parts of the country and bet more on the home team. I know the Knocks were projected at 22 but Vegas is not often wrong by a lot

Agree 100%
The reality is this could be a 7-8 win team.
.  
Go Terps : 5/20/2021 6:38 pm : link
I expect 6-8 wins this season. I think the roster overall is improved, but Jones-Garrett-OL is going to be a problem...if you want to know why the O/U isn't higher - that's probably why.
I'm not a gambler. If I bet $100 that we win more than 7  
Marty in Albany : 5/20/2021 6:43 pm : link
games, how much would I win?
Don’t understand taking the Vegas number as a benchmark  
BillT : 5/20/2021 6:45 pm : link
The Vegas number is set so they can make money. Sure, it reflects a consensus on the team’s potential but it means nothing as far as the team’s performance on the field.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/20/2021 6:54 pm : link
So much of it comes to Jones. I sound like a broken record...but it's put up or STFU time for DJ.
RE: What Bothers Me  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/20/2021 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15268395 Samiam said:
Quote:
What bothers me is that Vegas obviously thinks Jones and/or the OL or both are not very good. I think the number was 7 before the draft and free agency and didn’t move although the team improved at WR, Edge and the secondary. And, I think bettors in the NY metropolitan area probably inflate numbers because they have more income than large parts of the country and bet more on the home team. I know the Knocks were projected at 22 but Vegas is not often wrong by a lot


NY betters inflate the market because sports betting is culturally ingrained here more than any other place by a long shot. However, since the Giants have sucked so much, all these bettors that would take a flier are pretty much thinking they might as well light their money on fire.

I am fairly surprised that number hasn't bumped to 8. Thinking I"m going to pull the trigger on the over for a decent chunk. The only thing that gives me hesitation is that injuries can absolute sink seasons. This year I think we are much more well protected there, the roster top to bottom is much more solid. Unless the QB goes down, which is the story for most teams.
I would take that over  
montanagiant : 5/20/2021 6:57 pm : link
That's actually really nice odds
RE: I'm not a gambler. If I bet $100 that we win more than 7  
montanagiant : 5/20/2021 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15268541 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
games, how much would I win?

$90
RE: geez the over is -120  
montanagiant : 5/20/2021 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15268508 gidiefor said:
Quote:
those odds sux

Oh, I thought the odds were straight up, not hedged off the win total
"Never make predictions, especially about the future."  
Klaatu : 5/20/2021 7:04 pm : link
- Casey Stengel.
RE: RE: What Bothers Me  
Mike in Morris : 5/20/2021 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15268551 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15268395 Samiam said:



NY betters inflate the market because sports betting is culturally ingrained here more than any other place by a long shot. However, since the Giants have sucked so much, all these bettors that would take a flier are pretty much thinking they might as well light their money on fire.

I am fairly surprised that number hasn't bumped to 8. Thinking I"m going to pull the trigger on the over for a decent chunk. The only thing that gives me hesitation is that injuries can absolute sink seasons. This year I think we are much more well protected there, the roster top to bottom is much more solid. Unless the QB goes down, which is the story for most teams.

100 % agree
RE: A 7-10 record would be a colossal disappointment, IMO  
Joe Beckwith : 5/20/2021 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15268365 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
If they split with Philly, Washington and Dallas (which would suck, but hey, let's be conservative), 7-10 would be only 4 wins outside of the division.

I think they should beat Denver, Atlanta, Chicago, Raiders and Panthers, and probably Miami too.


I can’t see only a 4-7 outside the Division even conceding, for arguments sake, KC, TB, SF.
3 in the Division, though I think we can do 4, 3 of the 6 listed above, and 2 of the 5 remaining should be 8, and stealing 1 more is 9, possibly 10.
Almost all of the easier no Division games are home, so they need to minimally be 5-3 then go 4-6 on the road to get 9.
7-10 would be a disaster..  
Sean : 5/20/2021 9:48 pm : link
The Giants didn’t pay Leonard Williams all that money and make all the free agency signings to go 7-10. It’s Jones third year. It’s time to win. I’m not saying they will win, but that absolutely should be the expectation.
This team loses 10 or more games, they should probably go QB hunting  
The_Boss : 5/20/2021 9:56 pm : link
Because I think it will be Jones’ play that will sink them, if it comes to fruition. I think the OL will prove to be good enough, the D will be solid again, and I think the coaching will be steady. If Jones doesn’t deliver, the entire offense will suffer. It’s a lot to put on one guy, but 2021 will be dictated by how Jones plays. Period.
A 7-10 initial prediction is about right  
giantstock : 5/20/2021 10:01 pm : link
For those of you betting the over - I hope you win BIG.
For those betting the under I hope you lose your house, the wife, and the kids.

With that said - some of you going after Terps is mind-boggling and out of touch with reality. For example, He wasn't the one talking smack as to how great the giants draft of Barkley, Hernandez, and Carter were nor the pickup of Solder. He hasn't been cheerleading the last 3 year's of draft picks on here like many has. He's been overall right so far.

And the questions with Jones are still here. So that draft is still highly in question.

With that said imo the key is the Offensive Line and Jones (and if Barkley is healthy). Some of you need to understand that just because YOU think the OL and Jones are fine it doesn't make you undoubtedly right before the start the season. It isn't a few but there are A LOT OF PEOPLE that think your overrating what the Giants have.

We have an expert here in SY who has questioned our OL. Bill Polian has also questioned the OL as there are probably legions who also agree. If that OL is BAD (and/or Jones is bad) - the other teams are pro NFL players too.

If that OL is bad we're not winning that many games unless the defense hits on everything. SO in order to get more than 7 wins - you are betting on the OL and QB. Some of us don't believe in one or both. I don't believe in the OL. What I thought not getting an OL - SY has sort of said. Not saying I'm going to be right= but some of you need to peel off the blue shades and understand we all want the Giants to win but think one or both have too many questions. For me = it's the OL. I lean towards Jones being okay (not 100% sold but okay with him) as long as the OL holds up. Until I see it- I'm not going to believe it.

RE: There's a study out there stating that Jones' receivers  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6:38 am : link
In comment 15268390 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
shoulder a lot of the blame for his incomplete passes. Giants' Daniel Jones had seventh-most incompletions deemed 'receiver fault' in 2020 - ( New Window )


What 6 teams had receivers who were deemed even more at fault than the Giants' receivers? Were there really 6 teams last season with a worse core of receivers than the Giants?
giantstock  
UConn4523 : 7:09 am : link
we all know all that which is the funny part. Certain people have taken the torch to be BBIs hall monitor of happiness reminding anyone with a positive thought that they shouldn’t think that way. Its beyond obsessive at this point.

17-0!
Vegas  
BigBlueShock : 8:38 am : link
Had the Knicks at 22 wins this season.

Nailed it!
Again I think most of you are missing what the line means  
arniefez : 8:59 am : link
Keep a few things in mind.

#1 All Vegas cares about is splitting the money on both sides of the line. That's their goal not predicting win totals. SO the line is set so that 50% bet the over and 50% bet the under. That way with the vig they can't lose.

#2 The Giants have been HORRIBLE, one of the 3 worst teams in NFL over the past three years.

The people betting these over/unders are not worried about who the starting RT will be and if Wil Hernandez stunk last year because of COVID.

They know Barkley and he's hurt. They know Jones and they think he's a turnover machine on the verge of busting. The GM is the poster child for the game has passed you by nationally and a punch line.

Doesn't matter if any of that is true or not. That's the national perception. So if the number is set at 8 that means the Giants have to win 9 games in 2021. Do you think 50% of the people making that bet think 9 is going to happen? That's what Vegas cares about.
If you have a problem with Vegas  
chuckydee9 : 8:59 am : link
They are more than happy to be proven wrong.. They will let you make the easy money.. Do it if you believe it..
RE: .  
djm : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15268539 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I expect 6-8 wins this season. I think the roster overall is improved, but Jones-Garrett-OL is going to be a problem...if you want to know why the O/U isn't higher - that's probably why.


The team appears ready to win. It's always up to the QB. I can't sit here and lie and say that Jones carries with him zero concerns. If someone told me Jones would put up decent numbers but still shit the bed in big spots, leading to a unsuccessful NYG season I wouldn't be shocked in the least. That said, I think he's got the chops to function within a solid system and grow into a player that can win big games. I've seen enough talent from him to feel this way. Many young QBs struggle. Many of those same QBs grow into a good player.
