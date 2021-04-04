2021 over/under 7

I really want to be excited about the team this year, But Vegas has the Giants win total over/under at 7.

That’s another season with 10 losses. I really hope they are wrong but they are usually pretty accurate. I assume injuries and preseason performance will change the odds.



Cowboys are 9

Washington is 8

Philly is 6.5

BetMGM has Giants finishing last in the east.



*Don’t shoot the messenger.

