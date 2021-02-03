The somewhat odd argument that it is all on Daniel Jones

If you have seen any TV discussions on the New York Giants in the last few weeks, almost universally the same argument is made by every pundit:
"The Giants have done everything to surround Daniel Jones with talent. He is out of excuses. The fate of the team rests with him."
Then many of these same pundits use this as an opportunity to say they don't believe in Daniel Jones and that's why the Giants won't finish first in the NFC East.
While I do think there is a great deal of merit in what they say about how important QB play will be in determining the fate of the Giants, I'm surprised that none of these media discussions have addressed the elephant in the room:
For better or worse, the Giants did very little this offseason in addressing the offensive line, the well-known Achilles heel of the team for the past decade.
Kevin Zeitler was let go. Zach Fulton was added in free agency. Nate Solder returns as insurance depth. Jonotthan Harrison replaces Spencer Pulley as back-up center.
In other words, not much changed. As has been discussed nauseam on BBI, Gettleman and Judge are putting their faith in the new OL coaching (Rob Sale and Pat Flaherty) and the development of the young guys (Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Peart, and even Hernandez).
But this argument that it is "all on Daniel Jones" doesn't address the fact that the franchise is taking a big gamble by standing pat on the OL. Now I'm optimistic about the OL, but if they don't make a big jump in their play, this offense is still going to have major issues. It won't be as bad as it was last year because the upgrade in the other skill positions has been so dramatic, but the OL still needs to keep Jones upright and open holes for Barkley and the other new running backs.
I just find it extremely odd that every pundit keeps saying, "it's all on Daniel Jones." I would argue, "much depends on Jones and the offensive line."
Optimistic about D. Jones, The O.L., the Defense the
Running Game, the WRs and the Coaching Staff.
Maybe no Superbowl this year, but soon, Baby, soon!
P.S.: I don't read or listen to the Sports Media.
They are mostly full of it with a Capital S.
Quote:
that there is any other agenda other than winning for a NFL coach highlights the absurdity that these threads bring out.
Yeah I don’t get it. Judge secretly hoping the OL stinks so he can take full power? Sounds like a Game of Thrones storyline.
That's a bit simplistic. I was thinking more along the lines of Judge being in a can't lose position: if the current setup works, great. If not, he's going to get to do it his way a year from now with his OC, a quarterback he picks, and an OL he continues to build.
I view the coaches and front office as two groups: the people that were there before January 2020, and the people that got there after January 2020. The people in the first group aren't as secure as the people in the second.
Quote:
In comment 15271080 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
I
I basically want Jones to not suck and I am meeting resistance to that.
HOLY SHIT FUCK BALLS!!!
It's not that you are meeting resistance to that - it's that you refuse to acknowledge that other people might be right that the OL might stink.
For some reason you are burying your head in the sand that the OL is incapable of being bad. As a result you must feel dug in and are arguing for argument sake.
Read Eric's original post again. He is essentially saying the OL has bene a problem. And fi it is - you seem to want to ignore it. You seem to think the OL is fine. But what if you are wrong?
If you are right about the OL- then yes - it's on Jones. But eric is specifically mentioning the OL was a problem and he says IF IF IF it remains. That;s different than what you are saying ie assuming the OL will be good etc.
Britt...fuck everybody else, because you are reasonable. Do you think the OL was decent in the second half of the year, after Columbo left and Thomas started performing not like a windmill in quicksand?
Because I thought it did. We won games, the running with retreads were respectable and productive and I thought the protection decent but Jones still looked indecisive.
Meaning, Jones had ... time but no where to go with the ball?
Am I the only one that saw that?
I have never been a person to ignore reality.
When I say no excuses, I mean reasonably no excuses. I don't feel like I have to include a statement warning:
Attention BBI posters, when I say "no excuses" I mean that as a reasonable person. Of course if the OL regresses and looks like a fucking hot mess it will change my position on excuses.
Let me post like I care about wadded panties.
Example:
In the year 2021 while playing quarterback for the New York Giants during regular season games I intend to hold Jones accountable for playing the position at a middle of the league level as long as the roster is not riddled with injuries at an above league average level or a single unit is not decimated.
This expectation comes with the caveat that young players should reasonably expected to on average grow as players. Some young players may regress but others will make a jump and on balance we will expect them to perform at or near the level as they performed the the last 8 games of the previous season.
Instead, couldn't I just say Jones needs to not suck in 2021 based on the talent currently on the team without controversy?
FFS this place gets uptight sometimes.
I did, and apparently they (the Giants) did too, hence their gamble to let it ride.
As I’ve said multiple times on this thread, now we wait and see if they (and what we think we saw) were right.
If the offensive line is average and can hold up for 17 games, I think you see a vastly improved offense and therefore a vastly improved Jones. If it doesn’t hold up and we have a season resembling the last two or three, all bets are off.
I think an average NFL QB could win our division(not run away with it IE 11-6) with the talent on this team and the man coaching it.
Yes, including our OL.
Is that crazy or unreasonable to believe?
Quote:
If you think Jones is a good passer on the run then you're out of your mind. You will agree with me that if if if he stinks throwing on the move and he is a pocket passer then he can't be evaluated properly with a decent OL (I'm not even saying "good" - just "decent.").
You claim on your 1st sentence to me that the Giants needed upgrades to the OL. Why did they need upgrades in your opinion (I agree they did)? What's the purpose in your opinion?
And please explain the upgrades they have made to fill that purpose.
And you and I have been very critical of DG. Now you are coming back at me - asking me to justify his moves? Why would you even ask this absurd question to me if we both think he has been doing an overall lousy job up until this past year?
If you are NOT sold on Jones- then you don't think DG has been a crappy GM? If you think he has been a bad GM then how can you even pretend to ask me a question about justifying his moves?
I said I like the way Jones throws on the run. And going to his right, I think he's effective. Is he on the level of Mahomes or Rodgers on the run? Of course not. But looking at his skill set after two years, I think Jones looks better as a QB on the move versus a stationary QB in the pocket going through progressions.
Do I think that has to improve considerably in the pocket? Yes. Which is why I have raised the idea of improving the OL. But that doesn't mean I can't also expect Jones to display more ability to lift the play of the players around him.
My assessment of the OL was this at the end of the year - Thomas may actually be competent at LT and Gates popped out of nowhere. But both G spots and the RT were still major question marks (and, frankly, who the hell knows if Gates might only be a one hit wonder). So if we could improve at least two of those three, through free agency and maybe the draft, I think the offense would be on better footing moving into '21. And I understand that the Judge/Gettleman obviously feel differently, but I don't know what either has done to earn the fans' trust in that area. Judge failed on his two OL coaches and Gettleman's kryptonite has been solving the OL dilemma.
I was being rhetorical with my observation/question about the offseason spend/investments on the offensive side of the ball. It seems as clear as vodka to me that a key mission this offseason was to provide more playmakers for Jones. That seems without dispute...
I'm not looking to turn this into another Gettleman job review, btw. This is about Jones stepping up and performing like a high pick and producing more points.
But we didn't improve the OL. They didn't make the upgrades did they? So if they didn't do the changes you suggested - your statement of needing an OL - then was basically meaningless then, right?
Because if it all comes down to Jones - and they didn't do what you thought they should have in order to help him- it was and still remains a meaningless comment from you, right?
I say this flippantly - not in anger- --- They did shit to give Jones the help that YOU thought they should and you don't give a fuck if they did give him OL help or not; it's because it's all on Jones regardless of your OL suggestions for help, right?
Re: some of the other stuff...
...the OLine was addressed in 2020. FFS allow the new players to play.
Whatever it is that we think that we know about the OLine, the QB or anything else, we don't know what those that seem to be content sticking with things as they are, do.
So the lack of drafting does not mean they are satisfied with the OL.
I’m in favor of looking into a trade during training camp. I bet they can get their hands on a reasonable interior OL if they can keep their ear to the ground and their antennae up.
It's just not feasible for any QB in the NFL to have completely ideal circumstances for success - for the majority of teams there's always going to be some deficiency some where else in the offense, and the offensive line is a very common place where that deficiency lies. There may be only 3 or 4 teams in the league right now I would describe as having a strong OLine.
And frankly, the stress over how the OLine will perform feels a lot like people preemptively trying to make an excuse for how Jones may perform this year. We had a lot of that going on here during Eli's final years and it was pretty tiresome to hear. In today's NFL it's almost a necessity to have a QB that can compensate for bad play on the OLine.
But the bottom line is that reasonable fans should be able to judge how much of Jones' performance is affected by poor protection. And it's a rational assessment to say that the Giants have done enough in the offseason to make this a legitimately competitive team. If the OLine turns out to be THAT bad this year, then at the end of the day no one is going to hang that on Jones if he shows improvement.
It assumes the OL won't improve without adding other players.
That's unanswerable right now, but the prevaling opinion among many on this thread is that the 2021 OL will be the 2020 version because there's no significant personnel changes.
2. The team has upgraded the weapons immensely just by adding Barkley back, let alone Golladay, Toney, Rudolph
3. OL has a top 5 LT and investments via the draft
4. Team didn't appear to reach in the draft in the top 4 rounds
5. Other than the Tomlinson loss, could argue the defense is actually better on paper with the additions at CB and Edge
5. Good draft capital for 2022 and beyond
So yeah, Jones absolutely needs to take the leap and play awesome this year. But even if he struggles a bit, and he likely will, team should still be good enough to win when he isn't at his best.
If we are being honest with ourselves, they should win this division. If they don't, and miss the playoffs again, they likely will have a good chance to draft a QB if they want.
If you want to invest in the draft along the OL, you have to be a little patient to see how it plays out. You can't have it both ways.
This OL is completely different in terms of the actual players from 2018-2019 to now. Give it a bit of time for these guys to play together over a season or two.
It assumes the OL won't improve without adding other players.
Who is saying the OL can't improve? The point I am making - and a few others - is that the OL is the biggest gamble going into '21 because of what we don't know. Because it's pretty indisputable this unit is short on production and experience.
Had we added, instead, proven/better players via free agency, why wouldn't it be a safe assumption that the OL would therefore be better in '21?
As far as the OL
1-- Eric is questioning.
2-- Sy has questioned the interior.
3-- Bill Polian has questioned it.
we've even had well-respected poster jonc speak of the OL being a concern.
There's big money in Giants overunder at 7 wins which means there are a lot of people that think the Giants are no damn good. They could be all wet but it is possible they aren't. It's not like this is an opinion from left field. It's a legit question.
How about keeping an open mind instead of cheerleading that it's not possible that this OL is going to stink?
It's just not feasible for any QB in the NFL to have completely ideal circumstances for success - for the majority of teams there's always going to be some deficiency some where else in the offense, and the offensive line is a very common place where that deficiency lies. There may be only 3 or 4 teams in the league right now I would describe as having a strong OLine.
Exactly. Those are two situations that be addressed simultaneously - the OL could use upgrades, but it's still up to Jones to be much better than he is.
And it's completely reasonable to expect Jones to have the skills to make the OL better because he wasn't drafted to be just another spoke in the wheel.
It's funny - it seems nearly everyone expected Barkley to be great and light it up right way. To be a "gold jacket" player.
But for Jones, who was picked only a few slots later than SB, the expectations are almost opposite. Like he's a newborn - "Hey, Danny took his first step!"..."Hey, Danny said his first words!"..."Hey, Danny knows how to pee without the diapers!"..."Hey, Danny count to ten!"...
Had we added, instead, proven/better players via free agency, why wouldn't it be a safe assumption that the OL would therefore be better in '21?
We all know no one said it. It’s just this guy being this guy.
The slot that he was chosen only matters to those who are spending money and draft geeks.
If the coach believes in a player he couldn’t give two shits whether he was taken at 6 or 60.
Quote:
that they didn't "improve" the OL has one significant logic error.
It assumes the OL won't improve without adding other players.
Who is saying the OL can't improve? The point I am making - and a few others - is that the OL is the biggest gamble going into '21 because of what we don't know. Because it's pretty indisputable this unit is short on production and experience.
Had we added, instead, proven/better players via free agency, why wouldn't it be a safe assumption that the OL would therefore be better in '21?
Yeah, not sure what the point of that was. In fact, the main logic behind any improvement is it actually has to come from the existing unit which has been suggested and/or inferred by several already.
Again, if Judge can make it come together with largely same unit year over year then hats off to him on developing his OL players. It will have been something new that this organization has not seen in a long time...
Quote:
It's funny - it seems nearly everyone expected Barkley to be great and light it up right way. To be a "gold jacket" player.
It's funny that you're exaggerating that Barkley was a good pick when in fact I wonder if you were one just like me that desised the pick.
In fact there were many, many that knew that it was a bid pick.
You didn't feel that it was a bad pick? In 3 years has he performed like a golden jacket? I don't see him getting the same criticism and he was number 2.
We've heard for how many years the comment the mots important ability is availability.
Some of you have imo going extreme with your hate for Jones. Really weird.
So the lack of drafting does not mean they are satisfied with the OL.
I’m in favor of looking into a trade during training camp. I bet they can get their hands on a reasonable interior OL if they can keep their ear to the ground and their antennae up.
Going thru an entire free agent period and draft and only adding Fulton as a potential replacement at Guard for loss of Zeitler absolutely means they are satisfied with the OL. Especially when they traded down twice, skipping over OL prospects, and added picks largely just for next year in the process.
How can you conclude otherwise?
How about quite probable?
Quote:
First two rounds but didn’t because of how things fell out.
So the lack of drafting does not mean they are satisfied with the OL.
I’m in favor of looking into a trade during training camp. I bet they can get their hands on a reasonable interior OL if they can keep their ear to the ground and their antennae up.
Going thru an entire free agent period and draft and only adding Fulton as a potential replacement at Guard for loss of Zeitler absolutely means they are satisfied with the OL. Especially when they traded down twice, skipping over OL prospects, and added picks largely just for next year in the process.
How can you conclude otherwise?
Does this mean they are also satisfied with the QB?
This OL needs to develop together. Blowing it up every offseason isn't going to get us there
I agree, it’s bizarre. The whole “excuses” thing is so weird to me, its like Jones gets called to the principals office and has a list of things he’s blaming other people for.
“No more excuses” is really just a neat way to describe players that need to play better and there’s a whole lot of them in the NFL.
Can you provide anything that suggests that the Giants organization is not satisfied with Jones?
Quote:
The OL unit has 5 starters and a swing tackle that likely gets snaps. The QB unit has one starter.
Can you provide anything that suggests that the Giants organization is not satisfied with Jones?
Nothing pressing. Why?
I’m just glad there’s officially no more excuses.
That's simply not true. During his rookie season, with a gimpy Barkley, a terrible OL, and questionable receiving targets, Jones threw 24 touchdowns in 12 starts with just 12 interceptions. If it weren't for the fumbles, his rookie season would be considered stellar.
Quote:
Jones has sucked for the first two years of his career. He needs to not suck in year 3 or there won't be a year 4.
That's simply not true. During his rookie season, with a gimpy Barkley, a terrible OL, and questionable receiving targets, Jones threw 24 touchdowns in 12 starts with just 12 interceptions. If it weren't for the fumbles, his rookie season would be considered stellar.
So after a crappy 2017 and a crappy year one under Getts in 2018, how was the offense left to function in 2019 with one competent RB, a terrible OL and questionable receiving targets?
Or in a different light...if Jones was able to be stellar in 2019 (outside of the fumbling) then he must have at least had a decent running game, OL and receivers...right? Or did he do it himself?
And the OL has been good?
1-- I'll reiterate - I'm with Eric on this thread.
2-- I'm with SY when he spoke of having a huge concern about the interior OL and he stated he would've drafted Slater.
3-- You can google Bill Polian's comments on March 30th that he says the key for the Giants is the Giants OL.
4-- I'm with the poster JonC when he mentions one of the huge questions is the OL.
Quote:
Jones has sucked for the first two years of his career. He needs to not suck in year 3 or there won't be a year 4.
That's simply not true. During his rookie season, with a gimpy Barkley, a terrible OL, and questionable receiving targets, Jones threw 24 touchdowns in 12 starts with just 12 interceptions. If it weren't for the fumbles, his rookie season would be considered stellar.
Well he did have the fumbles. And he did only play well in four games that year. And he hasn't beaten a team with a winning record in two years. And he has an 8-18 record as a starter.
If we had some journeyman vet these past two years putting up these performances there wouldn't be a question of a third year. He'd be out on his ass.
Quote:
Jones has sucked for the first two years of his career. He needs to not suck in year 3 or there won't be a year 4.
I’m just glad there’s officially no more excuses.
I'm expecting more excuses after next season. Then I expect the excuses to go away when the Giants draft another quarterback, at which point everyone will slowly start claiming they saw all along that Jones couldn't play.
I'm expecting more excuses after next season. Then I expect the excuses to go away when the Giants draft another quarterback, at which point everyone will slowly start claiming they saw all along that Jones couldn't play.
Quote:
In comment 15271472 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Jones has sucked for the first two years of his career. He needs to not suck in year 3 or there won't be a year 4.
I’m just glad there’s officially no more excuses.
I'm expecting more excuses after next season. Then I expect the excuses to go away when the Giants draft another quarterback, at which point everyone will slowly start claiming they saw all along that Jones couldn't play.
In this scenario the excuses wouldn’t go away, they’d reset to whoever the new QB is. And then we’d be doing this all over again, it’s going to be fun!
I'd call it your daily shit on Jones post.
He absolutely didn't suck as a rookie, no matter how many times you post it over and over again.
The team in January had needs at almost every position. They prioritized WR in free agency and then actively traded down whenever they could in the draft.
Your position is, well, how could so many situations always lead to an OL NOT being taken? It’s a fair point, but my response is: well, actually, there were only a few situations where they chose no OL, so it could very well be chance that resulted in no OL being acquired. With the rumors and DG’s press conference statement, my conclusion is that none of this indicates complete satisfaction with the OL.
Peart only played 15% of 2020 offensive snaps.
Hernandez has never played a pro snap at RG.
One way or the other, for better or worse, the 2021 NYG OL is going to be substantially different from the 2020 version.