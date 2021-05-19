Reasonable expectations for Daniel Jones for 2021

So banking off of The somewhat odd argument that it is all on Daniel Jones thread, what are reasonable (emphasis on that) expectations for Daniel Jones for 2021, for stats and winning percentage?
Say Jones has a pretty good game against the Cowboys: 300+ yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown, 1 interception, 1 fumble he manages to recover. Giants lose 35-38 on a field goal as time expires. Whose fault is it that the Giants lost? The somewhat odd argument that it is all on Daniel Jones thread
- ( New Window
)
Yes! I forgot he had not done that yet.
Yeh this is where I’m at. Putting stats on it is silly with the way this team is constructed. Very good defense, line that is much better run blocking than pass blocking, and Saquon. There’s enough talent on this roster the expectation for this team as far as DJ goes is the playoffs.
Quote:
.reasonable expectations are that the Giants make the playoffs.
Yeh this is where I’m at. Putting stats on it is silly with the way this team is constructed. Very good defense, line that is much better run blocking than pass blocking, and Saquon. There’s enough talent on this roster the expectation for this team as far as DJ goes is the playoffs.
I could see DJ w/ 25+ TDs passing, maybe 1-2 TDs running, 3500+ yds, continues trend of cutting down on fumbles (went from 18 in '19 to 11 in '20).
Here’s what is certain ... DJ is up against 3 major off the field pressures; replacing a future HOFer who was elevated to god like status by many, playing the highest profile position in the media microscope capital of the world, and battling numerous talking heads (and so called fans) who want to see him fail so they can say I told you so ... yet I think he’s got the moxie to beat lol this and succeed.
And if the Giants don't make the playoffs, what impact does that have on Jones's future?
DJ - ( New Window )
Reasonable expectations for Daniel Jones is to be one of the main reasons behind that happening. Getting the Offense to score on average around 25 points per game would be a decent target. Assume his stats will follow accordingly.
I will not allow people to tie me down with nonsense. I am also not the excuse man. If he sucks in 2021, you can count on me to say that. I just want to watch winning football.
I could not care less if I am right about any of it. I care even less if any of you are right about DG, Jones, Judge or Mara. You are not getting a job as a GM, just sayin'.
I am excited to watch this season.
That is all that matters to me.
Reasonable expectations for Daniel Jones is to be one of the main reasons behind that happening. Getting the Offense to score on average around 25 points per game would be a decent target. Assume his stats will follow accordingly.
2) Be a recognized "dual threat" both passing & running the ball
3) Be more careful with the ball (2:1 TD to Int ratio, half or lower lost fumbles compared to 2020)
4) Be able to make pass protection adjustments at the LOS
5) Be able to read defenses, make play adjustments at the LOS; look off safeties etc
Quote:
they lose.
Reasonable expectations for Daniel Jones is to be one of the main reasons behind that happening. Getting the Offense to score on average around 25 points per game would be a decent target. Assume his stats will follow accordingly.
This is both fair and realistic, but I have seen enough things that can happen, that even this, I would not write in permanent marker.
No, this is fair. Don’t need to list every exception or contingency like your underwriting an insurance policy here.
Get out your permanent marker...
I will not allow people to tie me down with nonsense. I am also not the excuse man. If he sucks in 2021, you can count on me to say that. I just want to watch winning football.
I could not care less if I am right about any of it. I care even less if any of you are right about DG, Jones, Judge or Mara. You are not getting a job as a GM, just sayin'.
I am excited to watch this season.
That is all that matters to me.
I agree with this.
3500 yrds
2 4th qrtr comebacks
NYG 11 - 6
which IMO means taking the division
It's just modern football - the QB should stir the drink.
So I expect:
30 TDs
QBR 65+
2:1 TD/INT ratio
65% completion %
YPA of 7.5 or >
300+ yards rushing, 4+ rushing TDs
Less than 8 total fumbles
I will not allow people to tie me down with nonsense. I am also not the excuse man. If he sucks in 2021, you can count on me to say that. I just want to watch winning football.
I could not care less if I am right about any of it. I care even less if any of you are right about DG, Jones, Judge or Mara. You are not getting a job as a GM, just sayin'.
I am excited to watch this season.
That is all that matters to me.
Made even more exciting by what appears to be a very nice offseason.
So I expect:
30 TDs
QBR 65+
2:1 TD/INT ratio
65% completion %
YPA of 7.5 or >
300+ yards rushing, 4+ rushing TDs
Less than 8 total fumbles
Gets his first win(s) over teams with winning records
Leads the NFC in TD's
Has most TD passes over 20 yards in NFC
Gets 10 or more wins.
Reduces his TO's to manageable level.
People get way too worked up about stats. Remember Eli. That's all.
Eli didn't even teach certain Giants "fans" to appreciate him!
Listen, he was drafted 6th overall. Enough of the excuses...'The OL is meh', etc...when you're drafted that high, the expectation is that you elevate others & overcome the flaws around you.
Cut down turnovers to within the normal NFL range
Lead the Giants to a winning record
Listen, he was drafted 6th overall. Enough of the excuses...'The OL is meh', etc...when you're drafted that high, the expectation is that you elevate others & overcome the flaws around you.
Saw this the other day and it's relevant to your post:
"How does the rest of the NFL see this one? I figured I’d check for you.
“From work I’ve done so far, I would say there is still a lot to believe in. I think he can he a higher-level win-with starter,” said one NFC pro scouting director. “Has size, toughness, arm, good enough athleticism. The key is elimination of turnovers. Talent level around him will be much better.”
For those unfamiliar with the language, a “win-with” starter is as opposed to a “win-because-of” starter. In other words, the former can be good if things are around him (hence, winning with him), whereas the latter is a quarterback who can make up for flaws you might have and lift the operation around him. And the book on Jones seems to be what you’d think—that he can be the first kind of quarterback, but probably not the second kind.
“I think he’s a solid starting QB,” said another NFC pro scouting director. “Not going to elevate the play of those around him. But he’s good enough to manage the game. Will need a good supporting cast to be successful.”
The good news is how much better that supporting cast has gotten. Kenny Golladay, John Ross and Kadarius Toney, three contrasting talents who can play off one another, are joining a receiver group that’s already got Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton in the stable; Kyle Rudolph will jump into a tight end room that’s got Evan Engram; Saquon Barkley’s coming back; and the team has spilled a ton of draft capital to fix the line.
That should help the Giants get clearer answers on who Jones is, and who he can be, as an NFL quarterback heading into decision time in the spring of 2022."
www.si.com/nfl/2021/05/19/nfl-mailbag-daniel-jones-giants-andy-dalton-kellen-mond
4000 yds.
30 TDs
7.5 AY/A
None of those figures (as team totals, so this is assuming Jones starts all 17 games) is unreasonable based on what happened around the league last year.
Maybe they surprise with a new coach, I thought that last year with Columbo and that didnt work. The OL will determine the fate of this team. A lot of the bad plays from DJ can be attributed to poor OL play and a lack of talent at the skill positions. We fixed the skill position problem but I do not yet see that the OL situation is fixed. Time will tell.
Just look at the Superbowls as an example, the best QBs cant operate while under pressure. We proved that with Tom Brady and then Mahomes this past superbowl was not good with all of the weapons they had he was running for his life.
I would say the biggest question for me going into the offseason was the OL and it doesnt appear that anything has improved on paper.
60.5% completion percentage
3,924 passing yards
25 TD passes
16 interceptions
6.6 average yards per attempt
56 QBR
Judging by some of the expectations I see in this thread, he sucks if he isn't significantly better than Eli.
Also including how Chargers came in at #32 in their OL rankings. They also came in poorly with pressure % allowed at 30th in the league, just ahead of Giants. So kudos to Justin Herbert to perform nonetheless.
With one year in the books, the Giants can’t be feeling good about their decision to take Andrew Thomas as the first tackle off the board in last year’s draft, given the season he had compared to the tackles selected after him. Thomas allowed 57 pressures at left tackle this season, 14 more than any other player at the position. He was the only player at the position to be charged with 10 sacks allowed, as well.
As you could guess for a team coming in at second to last on this list, Thomas wasn’t the only problem up front for the Giants. Shane Lemieux and Will Hernandez both allowed pressure rates of at least 8% at left guard, while Cameron Fleming — filling in for the opted-out Nate Solder — allowed the sixth most pressures in the league at the right tackle position.
32. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
The Chargers’ offensive line has been among the worst in the NFL for several years now, but they were supposed to be better this season after adding veterans Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga to the right side of the line. At least, they were supposed to be better in theory — that’s not what played out on the field.
Turner and Bulaga both battled through injury-shortened seasons and weren’t effective when they were on the field, either. Bulaga’s 61.6 overall grade ranked 29th at the right tackle position, and Turner came in as the lowest-graded right guard in the entire league by a wide margin (34.8). Those were the veterans who were supposed to raise the floor of what was otherwise a bad unit coming into the year, which made the lack of production from those two players hurt all the more.
Storm Norton came out of the year as Los Angeles’ highest-graded offensive lineman at 65.1 overall. In other words, the offensive line is once again a need for the Chargers.
Quote:
.reasonable expectations are that the Giants make the playoffs.
And if the Giants don't make the playoffs, what impact does that have on Jones's future?
Depends on the reasons we don't make the playoffs. If Jones plays well, and shows improvement, that may be enough for him on a personal level for the Giants to keep with him and improve other areas of the team.
60.5% completion percentage
3,924 passing yards
25 TD passes
16 interceptions
6.6 average yards per attempt
56 QBR
Judging by some of the expectations I see in this thread, he sucks if he isn't significantly better than Eli.
Can't speak for anyone else, but I think my expectations are reasonable based on what D. Jones has already done, while expecting some reasonable improvement.
25+ TDs passing - he threw for 24 as a rookie (in 12 GS) with significantly inferior weapons
1-2 TDs running - he's already done that
3500+ yds - he's averaged about 3000 yds with much crappier weapons and bad/inexperienced OL.
I didn't mention comp%, but don't think 65% is unreasonable. He would've been at 65% last year if EE had a respectable catch%.
Lastly, continues trend of cutting down on fumbles. He went from 18 in '19 to 11 in '20 and now will have more experienced OL and better weapons should help improve decision making and enable getting rid of ball more quickly.