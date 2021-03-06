Why does Shurmur appear to have a better rep than McAdoo... Bear vs Shark : 5/26/2021 6:18 pm

...amongst Giants fans?



Was thinking about this in the "Cowboys hired McAdoo" thread.



McAdoo had success as the OC and at least one good year as an HC. Shurmur was just bad from the get go.



I'm not saying McAdoo was an amazing HC, but I think it's apparent that when it comes to at least the offensive side of the game, he isn't totally clueless.