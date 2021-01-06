Will we keep 6 WRs? Who? Pettis?

He was okay (26 yards per return) on kicks and only did one punt.
Ross's issue is health. If he can stay healthy, I feel like he can deal a lot of damage with the ball in his hands. His drops is also an issue. Is this a physical problem or is it a mental thing like it has been for Engram?
They'll probably keep six again this year. Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, and Toney is a nice start.
I'm not a big fan of Ross. Sure, he's fast, but he's injury-prone and his hands are suspect. I like Sills and Pettis (for different reasons). Figure two of those three will round out the WR corps. No doubt camp will decide, still a tough call.
You don't want any starting position player on special teams. Doesn't anybody remember the day Jason Sehorn tore up his knee returning a stupid kick-off. That memory is seared into my memory.
Special teams are a dime-a-dozen (except when you can can call on the ALL-TIME NCAA punt return guy in Pettis or a 4.2 dude like Ross). Sorry, but guys like Mack, Board, Dillon, Sills, Bachman have never been anything great anywhere.
The fact is at reserve linebacker and to a lesser extent, corner/safety; you just find yourself a couple of the biggest hitters/blockers among those groups and you're set.
Ross v Pettis should be a good battle. I’m pulling for Ross, but if Pettis rises up and outplays Ross in preseason, then I’m okay with Pettis. They still might keep both.
I don’t know much about Sills except apparently there is potential. Not sure if he is 100% recovered from whatever I jury he had last year. I don’t like damaged goods guys. (I feel the same about Saquon.)
Even though I was a big Corey Coleman fan when he was here, the coaching staff showed him the door because he wasn't fast enough. I can live with that if that criteria is applied across the board because that's the one thing you can't teach.
This year we are discussing whether a talented WR like Dante Pettis is going to be our 6th WR. Last season the Giants opening day WR depth chart featured:
Slayton, Tate, Shepard, Ratley, Board, and Mack.
David Sills would have been the 4th WR last season had he remained healthy but right now he is the 7th or 8th WR.
RE: We may only carry 5 wideouts on the Active roster
Can turn into a dynamic returner, he has no chance of making the team. He isn’t a good WR, and I don’t think he’s played any specials in Cincy (gunner and etc.) People overrate him because he was the 9th pick in a draft.
Then why are you pulling for Ross?
Good question. I guess his speed intrigues me enough to “overlook” his injury resume….which I know, sounds hypocritical.
Have to be able to contribute on Special teams in some way. Even if 6 are on the roster, unless there is a lot coming from special teams 6 won't dress. So that 5th WR (Board last year maybe Core the year before) played a lot of special teams.
Look at the camp battles at gunner and returners for some clues as to the backend of the wr/db slots on the roster
Right now I'd give him the edge over Ross if it came down to those two. They might keep 6 which could allow them to keep both, but I'd need to run the full 53 to have an idea on that. There's some depth at pass rusher so they may choose to try to stash a guy from that pool, which may or may not impact options at WR.
The defense can't risk letting a really fast WR get behind them for an easy TD. That forces the defense to free up space underneath the WR and allows the offense to run other plays not involving the WR.
If the defense puts 8 men on the LOS, they risk giving up a long TD if they don't get to the QB immediately. Barkley will be delighted.
But not just an increase in quantity, but an increase in quality, too. On paper it appears the Giants have achieved that. Six WR's on the roster - good ones, not replacement-level players - gives them flexibility game-to-game, and also provides some insurance against injuries (which seem to be inevitable these days). I'd be shocked if they carried less than six.
The defense can't risk letting a really fast WR get behind them for an easy TD. That forces the defense to free up space underneath the WR and allows the offense to run other plays not involving the WR.
If the defense puts 8 men on the LOS, they risk giving up a long TD if they don't get to the QB immediately. Barkley will be delighted.
So true. Last season the only WR with speed was Slayton. Now the Giants have Slayton, Ross, Toney, and Pettis. Also teams need to respect Golladay’s ability to make plays downfield. Barkley, Engram, and Rudolph will benefit the most.
In 2019 Ross had 506 receiving yards in 8 games which would have put him on pace for over 1,000 yards. Ross’ main issue is his inability to stay healthy. He’s a worthy gamble who should at least provide value as a kick returner.
Ross probably has the most upside of any receiver we would have in the #5 or #6 role if you look at the group of Ross, Pettis, Sills, and Mack.
Therefore barring injury Ross mans the #5 spot and it’s a competition between Pettis, Sills, and Mack for the #6 spot. Unless someone surprises (Sills maybe because of his size if KG missed any time) I expect Pettis to win that spot.
Can turn into a dynamic returner, he has no chance of making the team. He isn’t a good WR, and I don’t think he’s played any specials in Cincy (gunner and etc.) People overrate him because he was the 9th pick in a draft.
the way our receivers played last year ..... everybody has a chance
Can turn into a dynamic returner, he has no chance of making the team. He isn’t a good WR, and I don’t think he’s played any specials in Cincy (gunner and etc.) People overrate him because he was the 9th pick in a draft.
the way our receivers played last year ..... everybody has a chance
+1. Ross’ biggest issue has been injuries. Every time he started showing promise he would get nicked up.
X 10 Guy has never been healthy and even when he is he's marginal. He doesn't blow it out of the water in camp bye
petis can return punts, so can peppers.
we need someone who can do KR, maybe John Ross?
Not currently on the roster.
I would keep Mack as the 6th if not Sills.
Mack is a practice squad player imo, I remember him dropping a crucial pass on 3rd down in one those must win games last year.
Then when Ross inevitably hits IR we can sign Mack
John Ross has not once returned a kick or punts in the pros. He has had zero ST snaps as a gunner or as coverage. Counting on this is a mistake.
Pettis has not been as good so far in returns. I feel like people are over-evaluating their ability just because they did so good in college.
give Ross and his speed a shot.
Yes you keep six WRs, why you ask ?
Because your offense was Dead LAST in 2021 and the NFL is built to be a high scoring pass driven show. You need to stop showing up to Formula 1 in 1971 Ford Pinto.
Not currently on the roster.
I know
Ross v Pettis should be a good battle. I’m pulling for Ross, but if Pettis rises up and outplays Ross in preseason, then I’m okay with Pettis. They still might keep both.
I don’t know much about Sills except apparently there is potential. Not sure if he is 100% recovered from whatever I jury he had last year. I don’t like damaged goods guys. (I feel the same about Saquon.)
Just depends on who is best for specials.
Ross makes the team as 5th WR.
May the best six FAST men win.
Even though I was a big Corey Coleman fan when he was here, the coaching staff showed him the door because he wasn't fast enough. I can live with that if that criteria is applied across the board because that's the one thing you can't teach.
Ross isn't a "damaged goods guy?"
as for the 6th WR i think they will but i have no idea who. i'd imagine it's pettis / stills / bachman. i have no strong opinion on either of the 3
Think again.
I seriously doubt they'll only carry five WR's, considering every one they have now has an an injury history - some worse than others.
If there's an shuffling done because of special teams, it will be inside the LB corps, or with the LB's and DB's.
I'm going with Ross and Pettis.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gnz6MPmtp4E
Then drafted by a dumpy team. He was supposed to be their savior, too much pressure.
Now he's here, he can be a solid reserve; besides that 4.2 forty - nothing to sneeze at.
You need two things for Ross to succeed - A big arm QB (Jones checks that); A good pass blocking line that can give Jones time to pass deep. Ross can do the rest - get behind anybody in the NFL.
Look at the camp battles at gunner and returners for some clues as to the backend of the wr/db slots on the roster
So true. Last season the only WR with speed was Slayton. Now the Giants have Slayton, Ross, Toney, and Pettis. Also teams need to respect Golladay’s ability to make plays downfield. Barkley, Engram, and Rudolph will benefit the most.
In 2019 Ross had 506 receiving yards in 8 games which would have put him on pace for over 1,000 yards. Ross’ main issue is his inability to stay healthy. He’s a worthy gamble who should at least provide value as a kick returner.
Therefore barring injury Ross mans the #5 spot and it’s a competition between Pettis, Sills, and Mack for the #6 spot. Unless someone surprises (Sills maybe because of his size if KG missed any time) I expect Pettis to win that spot.
the way our receivers played last year ..... everybody has a chance
I'm going with Ross and Pettis.
Pettis and Ross probably have the most raw talent of the bunch. The others are marginal at best.
X 10 Guy has never been healthy and even when he is he's marginal. He doesn't blow it out of the water in camp bye