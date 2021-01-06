for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Will we keep 6 WRs? Who? Pettis?

Marty in Albany : 5/31/2021 11:24 am

Assuming Golliday, Toney, Shepard, Slayton, & Ross are the top five.
I'd rather keep Pettis than Ross  
Ira : 5/31/2021 11:25 am : link
.
whoever can help out in the specials and return game  
nym172 : 5/31/2021 11:27 am : link
will be the 6th imo

petis can return punts, so can peppers.

we need someone who can do KR, maybe John Ross?
and Pettis  
gtt350 : 5/31/2021 11:34 am : link
I think Ross could be a revelation if healthy
the guy nobody mentions is Mack  
Eric on Li : 5/31/2021 11:39 am : link
it wouldn't shock me if he beats out one or both of Pettis and Ross, especially if he can figure out how to contribute on coverage units. He made some good catches last year.
Sills is a possibility as well  
BillT : 5/31/2021 11:49 am : link
He was looking like a keeper last year until he got hurt.
Cody Core  
Capt. Don : 5/31/2021 11:50 am : link
.
Toney will get some reps  
PEEJ : 5/31/2021 11:56 am : link
as a KR/PR
RE: Cody Core  
BillT : 5/31/2021 11:57 am : link
In comment 15276669 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
.

Not currently on the roster.
Keeping  
Toth029 : 5/31/2021 12:16 pm : link
Both Pettis and Ross is redundant.

I would keep Mack as the 6th if not Sills.
Pettis vs Sills to me  
aGiantGuy : 5/31/2021 12:17 pm : link
When Pettis came in for Mack last year there was a clear talent difference. Think Pettis battles Sills for the last spot and I expect him to make it.

Mack is a practice squad player imo, I remember him dropping a crucial pass on 3rd down in one those must win games last year.

Then when Ross inevitably hits IR we can sign Mack
Mack  
Straw Hat : 5/31/2021 12:32 pm : link
Gets no separation. Rather have Pettis.
I hope that they keep 6  
Jay on the Island : 5/31/2021 12:36 pm : link
Pettis is very talented plus he was an outstanding return man in college which increases his value. I hope that Pettis and Ross are the kick returners this season.
Players  
Toth029 : 5/31/2021 12:52 pm : link
Who can return kicks or punts on the team right now: Peppers, Jackson, Booker, Clement, Board, Pettis

John Ross has not once returned a kick or punts in the pros. He has had zero ST snaps as a gunner or as coverage. Counting on this is a mistake.

Pettis has not been as good so far in returns. I feel like people are over-evaluating their ability just because they did so good in college.
corey coleman did not returning before coming to nyg  
nym172 : 5/31/2021 12:54 pm : link
was a revelation at KR....

give Ross and his speed a shot.
RE: corey coleman did not returning before coming to nyg  
Toth029 : 5/31/2021 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15276706 nym172 said:
Quote:
was a revelation at KR....

give Ross and his speed a shot.

He was okay (26 yards per return) on kicks and only did one punt.

Ross's issue is health. If he can stay healthy, I feel like he can deal a lot of damage with the ball in his hands. His drops is also an issue. Is this a physical problem or is it a mental thing like it has been for Engram?
I’m hoping Sills continues to develop ...  
Spider56 : 5/31/2021 1:52 pm : link
His size is second only to Golloday and he was an ex QB ... Jones to Toney to Sills to Jones ... a threat for a triple flea flicker.
The Giants kept six WR's on the roster last year, three more on IR.  
Klaatu : 5/31/2021 2:10 pm : link
They'll probably keep six again this year. Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, and Toney is a nice start.

I'm not a big fan of Ross. Sure, he's fast, but he's injury-prone and his hands are suspect. I like Sills and Pettis (for different reasons). Figure two of those three will round out the WR corps. No doubt camp will decide, still a tough call.
Ross is garbage  
robbieballs2003 : 5/31/2021 2:17 pm : link
.
Other than Ross’s draft position is there something  
Jimmy Googs : 5/31/2021 2:31 pm : link
posters are relying upon for optimism here?
Pettis  
stretch234 : 5/31/2021 2:34 pm : link
Despite the speed Ross provides, Pettis offers the ability to help on specials, which makes him cover multiple positions. WR 5-6 as of now are not going to see many snaps barring injuries
Ideally ...  
Manny in CA : 5/31/2021 2:46 pm : link

You don't want any starting position player on special teams. Doesn't anybody remember the day Jason Sehorn tore up his knee returning a stupid kick-off. That memory is seared into my memory.

Special teams are a dime-a-dozen (except when you can can call on the ALL-TIME NCAA punt return guy in Pettis or a 4.2 dude like Ross). Sorry, but guys like Mack, Board, Dillon, Sills, Bachman have never been anything great anywhere.

The fact is at reserve linebacker and to a lesser extent, corner/safety; you just find yourself a couple of the biggest hitters/blockers among those groups and you're set.
Back to the original question ...  
Manny in CA : 5/31/2021 2:56 pm : link

Yes you keep six WRs, why you ask ?

Because your offense was Dead LAST in 2021 and the NFL is built to be a high scoring pass driven show. You need to stop showing up to Formula 1 in 1971 Ford Pinto.

RE: RE: Cody Core  
Capt. Don : 5/31/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15276672 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15276669 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


.


Not currently on the roster.


I know
Say NO to Mack  
5BowlsSoon : 5/31/2021 3:47 pm : link
No separation.

Ross v Pettis should be a good battle. I’m pulling for Ross, but if Pettis rises up and outplays Ross in preseason, then I’m okay with Pettis. They still might keep both.

I don’t know much about Sills except apparently there is potential. Not sure if he is 100% recovered from whatever I jury he had last year. I don’t like damaged goods guys. (I feel the same about Saquon.)
RE: Say NO to Mack  
robbieballs2003 : 5/31/2021 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15276781 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
No separation.

Ross v Pettis should be a good battle. I’m pulling for Ross, but if Pettis rises up and outplays Ross in preseason, then I’m okay with Pettis. They still might keep both.

I don’t know much about Sills except apparently there is potential. Not sure if he is 100% recovered from whatever I jury he had last year. I don’t like damaged goods guys. (I feel the same about Saquon.)


Then why are you pulling for Ross?
Sills  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5/31/2021 4:22 pm : link
is intriguing
We may only carry 5 wideouts on the Active roster  
SGMen : 5/31/2021 5:05 pm : link
I wouldn't be surprised if we carried an extra LB this year who is good on specials. Just a thought....

Just depends on who is best for specials.

Ross makes the team as 5th WR.
RE: Sills is a possibility as well  
DavidinBMNY : 5/31/2021 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15276668 BillT said:
Quote:
He was looking like a keeper last year until he got hurt.
Agreed. And he is often in photos with Jones. They are working together. Only helps him.
This is one of the positions  
Dave on the UWS : 5/31/2021 6:15 pm : link
where a good player or two will be cut. Don’t assume Ross makes it just because he was a former #1 and was signed as a free agent. He didn’t do himself any favors br skipping OTSs
That’s  
Dave on the UWS : 5/31/2021 6:16 pm : link
OTAs
Bottom line ....  
Manny in CA : 5/31/2021 6:16 pm : link

May the best six FAST men win.

Even though I was a big Corey Coleman fan when he was here, the coaching staff showed him the door because he wasn't fast enough. I can live with that if that criteria is applied across the board because that's the one thing you can't teach.
RE: Say NO to Mack  
Klaatu : 5/31/2021 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15276781 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
No separation.

Ross v Pettis should be a good battle. I’m pulling for Ross, but if Pettis rises up and outplays Ross in preseason, then I’m okay with Pettis. They still might keep both.

I don’t know much about Sills except apparently there is potential. Not sure if he is 100% recovered from whatever I jury he had last year. I don’t like damaged goods guys. (I feel the same about Saquon.)


Ross isn't a "damaged goods guy?"
didn't they guarantee ross 1M in his contract?  
GiantsFan84 : 5/31/2021 6:34 pm : link
seems a weird thing to do to someone they might cut. i'm not saying that to rip the giants, but i don't think he's getting cut and will be the 5th wr on the team

as for the 6th WR i think they will but i have no idea who. i'd imagine it's pettis / stills / bachman. i have no strong opinion on either of the 3
What a difference a year makes  
Jay on the Island : 5/31/2021 6:41 pm : link
This year we are discussing whether a talented WR like Dante Pettis is going to be our 6th WR. Last season the Giants opening day WR depth chart featured:
Slayton, Tate, Shepard, Ratley, Board, and Mack.

David Sills would have been the 4th WR last season had he remained healthy but right now he is the 7th or 8th WR.
RE: We may only carry 5 wideouts on the Active roster  
Klaatu : 5/31/2021 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15276805 SGMen said:
Quote:
I wouldn't be surprised if we carried an extra LB this year who is good on specials. Just a thought....

Just depends on who is best for specials.

Ross makes the team as 5th WR.


Think again.

I seriously doubt they'll only carry five WR's, considering every one they have now has an an injury history - some worse than others.

If there's an shuffling done because of special teams, it will be inside the LB corps, or with the LB's and DB's.
Well said, Jay ...  
Manny in CA : 5/31/2021 6:58 pm : link
Several of guys you mentioned would have stumped the "What's my line" panel.
Unless Ross  
JoeyBigBlue : 5/31/2021 7:46 pm : link
Can turn into a dynamic returner, he has no chance of making the team. He isn’t a good WR, and I don’t think he’s played any specials in Cincy (gunner and etc.) People overrate him because he was the 9th pick in a draft.
Lots of guys for 2 spots  
PatersonPlank : 5/31/2021 7:46 pm : link
Ross, Pettis, Mack, Sills.

I'm going with Ross and Pettis.
Ross was good in college ...  
Manny in CA : 5/31/2021 10:47 pm : link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gnz6MPmtp4E

Then drafted by a dumpy team. He was supposed to be their savior, too much pressure.

Now he's here, he can be a solid reserve; besides that 4.2 forty - nothing to sneeze at.

You need two things for Ross to succeed - A big arm QB (Jones checks that); A good pass blocking line that can give Jones time to pass deep. Ross can do the rest - get behind anybody in the NFL.
RE: RE: Say NO to Mack  
5BowlsSoon : 5/31/2021 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15276784 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15276781 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


No separation.

Ross v Pettis should be a good battle. I’m pulling for Ross, but if Pettis rises up and outplays Ross in preseason, then I’m okay with Pettis. They still might keep both.

I don’t know much about Sills except apparently there is potential. Not sure if he is 100% recovered from whatever I jury he had last year. I don’t like damaged goods guys. (I feel the same about Saquon.)



Then why are you pulling for Ross?


Good question. I guess his speed intrigues me enough to “overlook” his injury resume….which I know, sounds hypocritical.
RE: Ross was good in college ...  
robbieballs2003 : 5/31/2021 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15276944 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gnz6MPmtp4E

Then drafted by a dumpy team. He was supposed to be their savior, too much pressure.

Now he's here, he can be a solid reserve; besides that 4.2 forty - nothing to sneeze at.

You need two things for Ross to succeed - A big arm QB (Jones checks that); A good pass blocking line that can give Jones time to pass deep. Ross can do the rest - get behind anybody in the NFL.


A dumpy team that still had AJ Green, Tyler Boyd, and Higgins produce. Don't make excuses for Ross that aren't real.
Anyone past the top 3 WRs  
DavidinBMNY : 6/1/2021 7:18 am : link
Have to be able to contribute on Special teams in some way. Even if 6 are on the roster, unless there is a lot coming from special teams 6 won't dress. So that 5th WR (Board last year maybe Core the year before) played a lot of special teams.

Look at the camp battles at gunner and returners for some clues as to the backend of the wr/db slots on the roster
I've heard they're high on Pettis  
UberAlias : 6/1/2021 8:17 am : link
Right now I'd give him the edge over Ross if it came down to those two. They might keep 6 which could allow them to keep both, but I'd need to run the full 53 to have an idea on that. There's some depth at pass rusher so they may choose to try to stash a guy from that pool, which may or may not impact options at WR.
The thing about having a really fast WR:  
Marty in Albany : 6/1/2021 8:50 am : link
The defense can't risk letting a really fast WR get behind them for an easy TD. That forces the defense to free up space underneath the WR and allows the offense to run other plays not involving the WR.

If the defense puts 8 men on the LOS, they risk giving up a long TD if they don't get to the QB immediately. Barkley will be delighted.
The idea was to get Jones more weapons, not less.  
Klaatu : 6/1/2021 9:07 am : link
But not just an increase in quantity, but an increase in quality, too. On paper it appears the Giants have achieved that. Six WR's on the roster - good ones, not replacement-level players - gives them flexibility game-to-game, and also provides some insurance against injuries (which seem to be inevitable these days). I'd be shocked if they carried less than six.
RE: The thing about having a really fast WR:  
Jay on the Island : 6/1/2021 9:36 am : link
In comment 15277025 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
The defense can't risk letting a really fast WR get behind them for an easy TD. That forces the defense to free up space underneath the WR and allows the offense to run other plays not involving the WR.

If the defense puts 8 men on the LOS, they risk giving up a long TD if they don't get to the QB immediately. Barkley will be delighted.

So true. Last season the only WR with speed was Slayton. Now the Giants have Slayton, Ross, Toney, and Pettis. Also teams need to respect Golladay’s ability to make plays downfield. Barkley, Engram, and Rudolph will benefit the most.

In 2019 Ross had 506 receiving yards in 8 games which would have put him on pace for over 1,000 yards. Ross’ main issue is his inability to stay healthy. He’s a worthy gamble who should at least provide value as a kick returner.

I agree with the OP’s top 5  
eric2425ny : 6/1/2021 10:19 am : link
Ross probably has the most upside of any receiver we would have in the #5 or #6 role if you look at the group of Ross, Pettis, Sills, and Mack.

Therefore barring injury Ross mans the #5 spot and it’s a competition between Pettis, Sills, and Mack for the #6 spot. Unless someone surprises (Sills maybe because of his size if KG missed any time) I expect Pettis to win that spot.
RE: Unless Ross  
Ron Johnson : 6/1/2021 10:33 am : link
In comment 15276870 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Can turn into a dynamic returner, he has no chance of making the team. He isn’t a good WR, and I don’t think he’s played any specials in Cincy (gunner and etc.) People overrate him because he was the 9th pick in a draft.


the way our receivers played last year ..... everybody has a chance
RE: RE: Unless Ross  
eric2425ny : 6/1/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15277088 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15276870 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Can turn into a dynamic returner, he has no chance of making the team. He isn’t a good WR, and I don’t think he’s played any specials in Cincy (gunner and etc.) People overrate him because he was the 9th pick in a draft.



the way our receivers played last year ..... everybody has a chance


+1. Ross’ biggest issue has been injuries. Every time he started showing promise he would get nicked up.
RE: Lots of guys for 2 spots  
NYG-TDBlue : 6/1/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15276871 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Ross, Pettis, Mack, Sills.

I'm going with Ross and Pettis.


Pettis and Ross probably have the most raw talent of the bunch. The others are marginal at best.
RE: Ross is garbage  
LauderdaleMatty : 6/1/2021 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15276737 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.


X 10 Guy has never been healthy and even when he is he's marginal. He doesn't blow it out of the water in camp bye
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 