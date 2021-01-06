for display only
Your favorite or most memorable Parcells moment...

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/1/2021 11:45 am
What still sticks out to me is when Joe Morris easily scored a TD in Super Bowl XXI late in the 3rd quarter that put the Giants up 26-10. The Giants had dominated the 3rd quarter and the players and fans could sense it was all but over.

But Parcells ran down the sidelines and started chewing out any player who was prematurely celebrating. He was pissed and everyone quickly knocked it off.
The  
Les in TO : 6/1/2021 12:01 pm : link
Look of pure joy and run on the field after Bahr kicked the winning FG in the 1990 championship. To go into San Francisco and take out the two time defending championship on their turf with a backup QB and pulling out a ballsy fake punt was brilliance.
so many, and for differing reasons and circumstances  
Victor in CT : 6/1/2021 12:06 pm : link
* "if they hold they don't play"
* on MNF 1990 at Colts going nose to nose with Simms, SHOUTING at him to "SIT THE FUCK DOWN!". Then at the end going over and patting him on the pads telling him he played a good game
* standing through an entire game in 1989 with a painful kidney stone
* hugging LT after the 13-10 win at NO in 1988 where LT had the torn pec or shoulder and played maybe his best, most impactful game ever
miked up Parcells is great  
Ron Johnson : 6/1/2021 12:17 pm : link
"This is why you lift all them weights"

"he's calling the plays, let him call them. The rest of you guys shut up"

".... the last time I told you guys that you forgot to remember ... remember?"
RE: The  
bw in dc : 6/1/2021 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15277171 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Look of pure joy and run on the field after Bahr kicked the winning FG in the 1990 championship. To go into San Francisco and take out the two time defending championship on their turf with a backup QB and pulling out a ballsy fake punt was brilliance.


Indeed. Parcells hunched over with his hands on his knees watching the FG attempt...and then the celebration, is emblazoned in my brain. Just one of the all-time great moments during Camelot.

What also instantly jumps out is when he went nuts on Simms on the sideline - I think in Indy? - and told Simms to "sit the f-ck down". It was the most livid I have ever seen him...



When he was mic'ed up and talking about the Great #89  
mvftw : 6/1/2021 12:29 pm : link
'I wouldn't want to fight that son of a gun'...
or something like that...
Most memorable: Benching Simms for Brunner.  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/1/2021 12:38 pm : link
Favorite: Benching Brunner for Simms. (The elation lasted a half hour. Then Phil shattered his thumb.)
When he genuflect to bill Walsh in the 1985 Wild Card game.  
truebluelarry : 6/1/2021 12:40 pm : link
Walsh had a tactic when the 49ers were on the road that he'd tell the officials his sideline mic to the coaches in the booth weren't working which would forced the home team to oblige and turn theirs off as well. Walsh would often resort to this when he felt the game wasn't going his way, but Parcells had caught on to him and had had enough.

Knowing that Walsh was extremely egocentric and coveted of his image as "The Genius", Parcells stopped Walsh in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms at halftime and told him to cut the shit or he would be publicly exposed after the game. Walsh tucked his tail between his legs and allowed the sideline-to-booth communication to be restored for the second half.
"You are what the scoreboard says you are"  
WideRight : 6/1/2021 12:40 pm : link

.
RE: When he genuflect to bill Walsh in the 1985 Wild Card game.  
truebluelarry : 6/1/2021 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15277222 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
Walsh had a tactic when the 49ers were on the road that he'd tell the officials his sideline mic to the coaches in the booth weren't working which would forced the home team to oblige and turn theirs off as well. Walsh would often resort to this when he felt the game wasn't going his way, but Parcells had caught on to him and had had enough.

Knowing that Walsh was extremely egocentric and coveted of his image as "The Genius", Parcells stopped Walsh in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms at halftime and told him to cut the shit or he would be publicly exposed after the game. Walsh tucked his tail between his legs and allowed the sideline-to-booth communication to be restored for the second half.


That should read: "When he refused to genuflect to Bill Walsh"...
When asked  
noro9 : 6/1/2021 12:45 pm : link
What kind of shape Simms was in after he held out, he said that he was as rusty as a hinge on a Vermont barn door.
Does the thought of playing the Redskins scare you?  
Capt. Don : 6/1/2021 12:52 pm : link
"Let me tell you what Im scared of...Im scared of spiders, snakes and the IRS."
"Well he dont have to play, Doc. All he's gotta do is kick."  
Capt. Don : 6/1/2021 12:55 pm : link
.
Press conference  
Thegratefulhead : 6/1/2021 12:56 pm : link
After the Saints game in 88'. He was very emotional, raw and honest. In tears describing what LT did.
Watching them in hindsight  
BlackLight : 6/1/2021 1:18 pm : link
I would say him trying to dodge the Gatorade bucket at the end of the '86 NFC Title Game. But Carson got him anyway.
Yelling at Bobby Abrams:  
Bubba : 6/1/2021 1:36 pm : link
"So help me Bobby you get in a fight I'll cut you".
He got in a fight and was cut the next day.
RE: Yelling at Bobby Abrams:  
jvm52106 : 6/1/2021 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15277293 Bubba said:
Quote:
"So help me Bobby you get in a fight I'll cut you".
He got in a fight and was cut the next day.


I think you are referring to Ricky Shaw not Abrams.
Could be.  
Bubba : 6/1/2021 1:44 pm : link
Thought it was Abrams.
One I always liked -  
Red Dog : 6/1/2021 1:56 pm : link
He once cut a lower-round draftee in the first hour of the first day of camp. Just threw him off the team in front of all the other new guys. That had to get the attention of all the others.
RE: Could be.  
jvm52106 : 6/1/2021 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15277304 Bubba said:
Quote:
Thought it was Abrams.


Yeah, I am pretty sure it was Ricky Shaw- a guy who was a waste of a draft pick ultimately.
RE: RE: Could be.  
jvm52106 : 6/1/2021 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15277318 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15277304 Bubba said:


Quote:


Thought it was Abrams.



Yeah, I am pretty sure it was Ricky Shaw- a guy who was a waste of a draft pick ultimately.


Here you go:
if you get in a fight and thrown out - ( New Window )
You see those guys across the field?  
Jints in Carolina : 6/1/2021 2:10 pm : link
That ain't Michigan State, that's the Philadelphia Eagles.
When he was with the Jets and had to cut down to 53 players  
JohnB : 6/1/2021 2:19 pm : link
and he cut the Jets down to 48 (or something like that). Funny as hell but sent a message
When he dumped the trash can in the  
Chef : 6/1/2021 2:20 pm : link
locker room..
Millering  
SLIM_ : 6/1/2021 2:34 pm : link
Does he have any regularly scheduled radio or TV spots anymore?


Parcells had some of the best media session quotes  
Jimmy Googs : 6/1/2021 2:56 pm : link
as a head coach in not just the NFL, but any sport.

The "you guys are like communists...subversive from within". And the "...consider yourself sucked".

But as mentioned above by another poster above, his describing LT's efforts after that 1988 New Orleans game was different than most of his commentary on individual players over the years. He knew it was a special moment...

club 13  
xman : 6/1/2021 2:57 pm : link
was a good one
no one can ever say ...you couldn't do it..cause you did it...  
BCD : 6/1/2021 2:58 pm : link
....
I always remember him saying (about more than one player) "Well, he's  
Marty in Albany : 6/1/2021 3:11 pm : link
not getting any younger."
The time he even showed disgust with LT  
Greg from LI : 6/1/2021 3:22 pm : link
Staring at 56 as he walked by on the sideline, muttering "Some of these guys better get their heads outta their asses out here"
Saw him get  
Hazlet Giant's Fan : 6/1/2021 3:30 pm : link
Pretty choked up in an interview talking about John Tuggle revealed alot.
"For the rest of your life  
VinegarPeppers : 6/1/2021 3:59 pm : link
nobody can tell you you can't do it because you DID it!"
Many memorable moments, some of my faves mentioned above.  
Big Blue '56 : 6/1/2021 4:23 pm : link
Another fave I don’t believe was mentioned (unless I missed it) was during a presser when he called some of the media “a bunch of Commies.”
RE: The time he even showed disgust with LT  
Angel Eyes : 6/1/2021 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15277421 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Staring at 56 as he walked by on the sideline, muttering "Some of these guys better get their heads outta their asses out here"

And there's an interview where Parcells says that he thinks that he and LT are very alike; the interview then cuts of both Parcells and LT cussing different people out; who was No. 79 under Parcells when he was coach? That guy really got the rough edge of Parcells' tongue: "What the [bleep] are you doing, standing ten yards in the [bleeping] backfield?! Get up on the line! Don't you know how much time's on the clock?!"
"Phil, if you don't throw at least  
RobCrossRiver56 : 6/1/2021 6:17 pm : link
2 interceptions today, You're not taking enough chances"

RE: miked up Parcells is great  
zxasqw12 : 6/1/2021 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15277194 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
".... the last time I told you guys that you forgot to remember ... remember?"


Heh, that's the first thing I thought when I saw this thread title.

Parcells (to Bill Currier): "Billy, make sure you remind 'em, I might try something big early, OK? Last time I told you guys that, you forgot to remember, remember?"

Hey Billy... Hey Billy - ( New Window )
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/1/2021 7:01 pm : link
Him & BB embracing after Bahr's FG to win the '90 title game.
RE: Saw him get  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6/2/2021 7:20 am : link
In comment 15277431 Hazlet Giant's Fan said:
Quote:
Pretty choked up in an interview talking about John Tuggle revealed alot.


Yes, that was a good one.
Surprised this wasn't mentioned...  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/2/2021 9:58 am : link
"They want you to cook the dinner; at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries. Okay?"

Not sure if it's my favorite, but it's probably the most memorable.

RE: Surprised this wasn't mentioned...  
Victor in CT : 6/2/2021 10:19 am : link
In comment 15278078 Grey Pilgrim said:
Quote:
"They want you to cook the dinner; at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries. Okay?"

Not sure if it's my favorite, but it's probably the most memorable.


Prob because it was with NE, not the Giants.

If he was buying the groceries here, in 1990 they would have taken Darien Connor instead of Rodney Hampton.
RE: RE: Surprised this wasn't mentioned...  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/2/2021 10:20 am : link
In comment 15278095 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15278078 Grey Pilgrim said:


Quote:


"They want you to cook the dinner; at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries. Okay?"

Not sure if it's my favorite, but it's probably the most memorable.




Prob because it was with NE, not the Giants.

If he was buying the groceries here, in 1990 they would have taken Darien Connor instead of Rodney Hampton.


Ahhh. My mistake.

Eric's sideline/Superbowl moment.....  
BillKo : 6/2/2021 10:39 am : link
clearly sticks out in my mind. Classic Parcells.

One I like from the sideline/pregame - which Parcells has many funny ones:

BP: "I wish that Simms would get hot today and complete like 12 in a row"

Earhardt: "They're gonna be tough on him today"

BP: "Awwww, he can do it"
I’d cite many of those here  
Daniel in MI : 6/2/2021 11:33 am : link
But one not famous that stood out to me was as the Giants were starting to become contenders. He said something like that he wanted to keep the 3rd downs to 6 or less. He felt they should be able to convert 3rd and 6. I recall Madden and Summerall commenting on it.

It wasn’t anything mind blowing, but it was a clear sense of how well he knew the team and what his general approach was. Clearer than I’d heard any coach up to that point articulate. I’d watch then to see: did we get to 3rd and 6 or under? If so, we should be able to get a first.

Part of me still holds that evaluation criteria deep down because I internalized it during those formative years.
