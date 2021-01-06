Your favorite or most memorable Parcells moment...

What still sticks out to me is when Joe Morris easily scored a TD in Super Bowl XXI late in the 3rd quarter that put the Giants up 26-10. The Giants had dominated the 3rd quarter and the players and fans could sense it was all but over.
But Parcells ran down the sidelines and started chewing out any player who was prematurely celebrating. He was pissed and everyone quickly knocked it off.
* on MNF 1990 at Colts going nose to nose with Simms, SHOUTING at him to "SIT THE FUCK DOWN!". Then at the end going over and patting him on the pads telling him he played a good game
* standing through an entire game in 1989 with a painful kidney stone
* hugging LT after the 13-10 win at NO in 1988 where LT had the torn pec or shoulder and played maybe his best, most impactful game ever
"he's calling the plays, let him call them. The rest of you guys shut up"
".... the last time I told you guys that you forgot to remember ... remember?"
Indeed. Parcells hunched over with his hands on his knees watching the FG attempt...and then the celebration, is emblazoned in my brain. Just one of the all-time great moments during Camelot.
What also instantly jumps out is when he went nuts on Simms on the sideline - I think in Indy? - and told Simms to "sit the f-ck down". It was the most livid I have ever seen him...
or something like that...
Knowing that Walsh was extremely egocentric and coveted of his image as "The Genius", Parcells stopped Walsh in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms at halftime and told him to cut the shit or he would be publicly exposed after the game. Walsh tucked his tail between his legs and allowed the sideline-to-booth communication to be restored for the second half.
.
Knowing that Walsh was extremely egocentric and coveted of his image as "The Genius", Parcells stopped Walsh in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms at halftime and told him to cut the shit or he would be publicly exposed after the game. Walsh tucked his tail between his legs and allowed the sideline-to-booth communication to be restored for the second half.
That should read: "When he refused to genuflect to Bill Walsh"...
He got in a fight and was cut the next day.
He got in a fight and was cut the next day.
I think you are referring to Ricky Shaw not Abrams.
Yeah, I am pretty sure it was Ricky Shaw- a guy who was a waste of a draft pick ultimately.
Quote:
Thought it was Abrams.
Yeah, I am pretty sure it was Ricky Shaw- a guy who was a waste of a draft pick ultimately.
Here you go:
if you get in a fight and thrown out - ( New Window )
The "you guys are like communists...subversive from within". And the "...consider yourself sucked".
But as mentioned above by another poster above, his describing LT's efforts after that 1988 New Orleans game was different than most of his commentary on individual players over the years. He knew it was a special moment...
And there's an interview where Parcells says that he thinks that he and LT are very alike; the interview then cuts of both Parcells and LT cussing different people out; who was No. 79 under Parcells when he was coach? That guy really got the rough edge of Parcells' tongue: "What the [bleep] are you doing, standing ten yards in the [bleeping] backfield?! Get up on the line! Don't you know how much time's on the clock?!"
Heh, that's the first thing I thought when I saw this thread title.
Parcells (to Bill Currier): "Billy, make sure you remind 'em, I might try something big early, OK? Last time I told you guys that, you forgot to remember, remember?"
Hey Billy... Hey Billy - ( New Window )
Yes, that was a good one.
Not sure if it's my favorite, but it's probably the most memorable.
Not sure if it's my favorite, but it's probably the most memorable.
Prob because it was with NE, not the Giants.
If he was buying the groceries here, in 1990 they would have taken Darien Connor instead of Rodney Hampton.
Quote:
"They want you to cook the dinner; at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries. Okay?"
Not sure if it's my favorite, but it's probably the most memorable.
Prob because it was with NE, not the Giants.
If he was buying the groceries here, in 1990 they would have taken Darien Connor instead of Rodney Hampton.
Ahhh. My mistake.
One I like from the sideline/pregame - which Parcells has many funny ones:
BP: "I wish that Simms would get hot today and complete like 12 in a row"
Earhardt: "They're gonna be tough on him today"
BP: "Awwww, he can do it"
It wasn’t anything mind blowing, but it was a clear sense of how well he knew the team and what his general approach was. Clearer than I’d heard any coach up to that point articulate. I’d watch then to see: did we get to 3rd and 6 or under? If so, we should be able to get a first.
Part of me still holds that evaluation criteria deep down because I internalized it during those formative years.