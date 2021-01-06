Your favorite or most memorable Parcells moment... Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/1/2021 11:45 am : 6/1/2021 11:45 am

What still sticks out to me is when Joe Morris easily scored a TD in Super Bowl XXI late in the 3rd quarter that put the Giants up 26-10. The Giants had dominated the 3rd quarter and the players and fans could sense it was all but over.



But Parcells ran down the sidelines and started chewing out any player who was prematurely celebrating. He was pissed and everyone quickly knocked it off.