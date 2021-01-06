Daniel Jones posted 4 runs of 20+ mph

Last week, we reported that Jones was the most accurate deep passer in the league and this week we’re here to tell you he’s one of the best running quarterbacks in the league as well.



Jones has an additional dimension to his game. He can run. He led all quarterbacks in yards per rush in 2020 with a 6.5-yards per attempt average. He didn’t qualify for the league lead by QBs since he rushed just 65 times. The minimum is 100 carries.



Jones’s rushing ability gets overlooked. By contrast, he’s just as effective as the NFL’s top rushing QBs, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (6.3 yards per attempt) and Arizona’s Kyler Murray (6.2).



From Nick Shook of NFL.com on Jackson:



One year after Jackson dominated the 10-plus-yard runs category, the quarterback saw a significant decrease in big gains on the ground (47 to 32). Jackson still landed among the league leaders in such runs, though, and he again made defenses pay for letting him find open space. Jackson’s 85 15-plus mph runs were the third most in the NFL. Jackson tied Murray for most 20-plus mph runs among quarterbacks with four (Daniel Jones also posted four but didn’t have enough total carries to qualify).