Daniel Jones posted 4 runs of 20+ mph

|
|Quote:
|Last week, we reported that Jones was the most accurate deep passer in the league and this week we’re here to tell you he’s one of the best running quarterbacks in the league as well.
Jones has an additional dimension to his game. He can run. He led all quarterbacks in yards per rush in 2020 with a 6.5-yards per attempt average. He didn’t qualify for the league lead by QBs since he rushed just 65 times. The minimum is 100 carries.
Jones’s rushing ability gets overlooked. By contrast, he’s just as effective as the NFL’s top rushing QBs, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (6.3 yards per attempt) and Arizona’s Kyler Murray (6.2).
From Nick Shook of NFL.com on Jackson:
One year after Jackson dominated the 10-plus-yard runs category, the quarterback saw a significant decrease in big gains on the ground (47 to 32). Jackson still landed among the league leaders in such runs, though, and he again made defenses pay for letting him find open space. Jackson’s 85 15-plus mph runs were the third most in the NFL. Jackson tied Murray for most 20-plus mph runs among quarterbacks with four (Daniel Jones also posted four but didn’t have enough total carries to qualify).
True and a given for any QB, but now that he has receivers who actually will be able to get separation, his progressions will not have to be as lengthy, imv
He has the tools.
There's also his ability as a deep ball passer - that's a complementary skill to his running ability. That's what the Ravens have been doing with Lamar. I'm not the biggest fan of Garrett but I think he did an excellent job getting him involved in that capacity and I'm hoping we see more of it.
There's also his ability as a deep ball passer - that's a complementary skill to his running ability. That's what the Ravens have been doing with Lamar. I'm not the biggest fan of Garrett but I think he did an excellent job getting him involved in that capacity and I'm hoping we see more of it.
I don't think that DJ rushing needs to be by design other than counting his rushing attempts as part of his progression.
If he has to get out of the pocket, have a quick plan to throw and don't be afraid to "miss" seeing Slayton open deep...if you don't see him, you don't see him...just run.
Yeah, fans and talking heads will call him out for not throwing but the coaches in the film room will see what he saw and likely praise him for making a positive play.
To be an elite perennial All Pro QB? Yes, this is true. But you can be a very good NFL QB that wins your teams football games using your legs. The best coaches learn to shape their scheme around what his players do best. Jones' strengths right now are his legs and his deep ball - you can play those two skills off each other. If teams are worried about what he can do himself with the ball in his hands, that creates space for Saquan and the WRs. If teams start cheating on Jones and Barkley, then you can lean into his strength and make teams pay deep with Golladay and Slayton. Whether he develops into this cerebral QB that knows exactly where to go with the football at all times is up in the air but you can raise his floor and put points on the board with our skill guys and what he currently does well no question.
But here are attempts by other running QBs:
- LJax 159
- Cam 137
- KMurray - 133
- Allen - 102
- Watson - 90
Those are QBs who put real pressure on the defense with their ability to manufacture runs. Now I'm all for Jones running the ball more. But he's not really shifty or quick. And he's a big target. So there is a high element of risk.
Quote:
But NFL QBs make their living with their arm and their brain. I think he’s got plenty of both but he has to show that consistently. He should have a good opportunity to do that and I’m looking forward to seeing him this year.
To be an elite perennial All Pro QB? Yes, this is true. But you can be a very good NFL QB that wins your teams football games using your legs. The best coaches learn to shape their scheme around what his players do best. Jones' strengths right now are his legs and his deep ball - you can play those two skills off each other. If teams are worried about what he can do himself with the ball in his hands, that creates space for Saquan and the WRs. If teams start cheating on Jones and Barkley, then you can lean into his strength and make teams pay deep with Golladay and Slayton. Whether he develops into this cerebral QB that knows exactly where to go with the football at all times is up in the air but you can raise his floor and put points on the board with our skill guys and what he currently does well no question.
What I want to see is a rushing attack that rotates between Barkley in the backfield, Toney in motion out of the slot, and Jones as a threat to keep it. That can set up tons of options in the passing game, especially when the defense doesn't know who to key on out of the backfield.
But he wants to beat you from the pocket and that's what it takes for sustained success in the NFL.
But he wants to beat you from the pocket and that's what it takes for sustained success in the NFL.
He has a prototypical build and skill set. He just needs to put it all together.
And it sure looked like it was all coming together before the hammy.
What I want to see is a rushing attack that rotates between Barkley in the backfield, Toney in motion out of the slot, and Jones as a threat to keep it. That can set up tons of options in the passing game, especially when the defense doesn't know who to key on out of the backfield.
No question, with this personnel that's what the best version of this offense will look like. Make defenders hesitate.
But here are attempts by other running QBs:
- LJax 159
- Cam 137
- KMurray - 133
- Allen - 102
- Watson - 90
Those are QBs who put real pressure on the defense with their ability to manufacture runs. Now I'm all for Jones running the ball more. But he's not really shifty or quick. And he's a big target. So there is a high element of risk.
Yeah, but.... yeah but
Love the kvetching...
In comment 15277410 djm said:
Where I think most have doubts (including me) is in his ability to "put it all together." That is said like he has shown us 99% of it, and now he just needs to dot the "i."
I am hoping the game slows down for him this year which leads him to putting it all together. But it is the mental part of the position which I think has been his greatest hurdle.
Where I think most have doubts (including me) is in his ability to "put it all together." That is said like he has shown us 99% of it, and now he just needs to dot the "i."
I am hoping the game slows down for him this year which leads him to putting it all together. But it is the mental part of the position which I think has been his greatest hurdle.
Sorry Mike. bw yes, but there’s nothing in Terps’ overall body of comments that indicates he believes DG has the tool set. At best, he said he hopes he’s proven wrong..
Not an easy play, video linked below. We need to see more of this.
Link - ( New Window )
So he was somewhat bullish early on.
I don’t expect a dink and dunk offense at all. You have to showcase Golladay and Slayton.
The more the Giants utilize routes 10-15 down the field, the more Jones has the room to take off if there’s nothing there. And that’s where he’s a weapon. He gets a lane and he has RB straight line speed.
So he was somewhat bullish early on.
Perhaps, just referring to his comments after just a season and a half, definitively stating that DJ is not our franchise QB moving forward. Could be right (which I’ve always opined), but way to early for such judgements, imv
I don’t expect a dink and dunk offense at all. You have to showcase Golladay and Slayton.
The more the Giants utilize routes 10-15 down the field, the more Jones has the room to take off if there’s nothing there. And that’s where he’s a weapon. He gets a lane and he has RB straight line speed.
That's probably the starting philosophy - make SB the bell cow. And branch out from the there.
But I expect the same approach from what we saw early on from DCs last year. Basically sell out on stopping SB, and force Jones to make plays.
Totally agree and if we call a bunch of designed runs for him, he's going to get hurt. Going to the well with him a ton doesn't make any sense because he can't making something out of nothing. It should be to keep defenses honest and have to account for him. Garrett is actually very good about calling QB runs and catching defenses with their pants down. This is why his big runs came on designed runs. You can't just point to that and be like say do that 10 times a game. It's a fundamental misunderstanding of how football works and I see it parroted here quite a bit.
He should also be running when the defense is in man, nothing is open after the initial reads, and they haven't dedicated spy. He can absolutely slice teams with explosive runs in that situation.
If he rushes more than 5-6 times a game, no way he finishes the season.
Jones - ( New Window )
Designed runs should be in the playbook but same sentiment on taking less hits has to apply.
Otherwise, they need to ensure Glennon gets a lot of first team snaps at practice throughout the year as he will be needed...
That's why I think Garrett isn't going to work for him.
Big Blue '56 : 2:55 pm
In 3-2-1….
bluewave : 2:57 pm
That's nice...but the biggest asset to him and this team will be his arm, ability to read defense, go through his progressions quickly, and his ability to keep turnovers to a minimum.
It's enjoyable to see someone call it so well
So the answer to that is to dumb things down for him to keep pushing a particular narrative?
I'd think Garrett would be just fine in dumbing things down since so many people already think he's too bland.
It's a bitch when dueling narratives collide....
Based on what? That he went to Duke?
Fitzpatrick went to Harvard and killed the Wonderlic. Yet, he makes some of the dumbest decisions I have ever seen on a football field.
Of all his supposed attributes, football acumen thus far isn't at the top of the list...
Or does that not jibe with the idea he's got middling physical tools??
That's why I think Garrett isn't going to work for him.
Excellent point and I agree
I'm in agreement as well, the biggest benefit is what it brings to the other players on offense and you don't force it, you take what the defense gives you. But for me, that means not putting him on a pitch count in either direction. You don't say we've got run him X amount of time or we can't run him more than Y. You make it a tangible part of your offense and put it on the front burner when you're looking for opportunities.
As you know, knowing the playbook and making intelligent football decisions in a game aren't mutually exclusive.
And in today's game more than ever, college QBs are ready to go much more quickly because the college game is closer to the pro game.
I can't wait to see what form tomorrow's takes. All I know is that there will be two specific people posting on it to reiterate how poor jones is.
I can't wait to see what form tomorrow's takes. All I know is that there will be two specific people posting on it to reiterate how poor jones is.
And you'll be there whining about it, I'm sure.
As for Jones's intelligence...it's one thing to see things on a whiteboard or film, and another to translate it to play speed. Again, we can't say we weren't warned:
What we've seen in two years in the NFL aligns perfectly with Sy's statement.
Sy's 2019 QB Draft Preview - ( New Window )
I am hoping he improves movement in the pocket and still getting the ball down field. Some boots with pass option are fine. Get yardage and get out of pounds. Last year he got hurt challenging a tackler.
We may even see some type of QB throwback. Both Barkley and Toney can wing it.
I waned him at #6 two years ago, still pleased with the pick.
I'm rooting for the kid. I hope he crushes it this fall. I'm not expecting it, but sure as hell hope I'm wrong.
Not so smart QBs that have superior athletic talents can often still beat the players and defensive schemes put on the field to slow him down.
QBs that are smart and/or have superior athletic talents that still can’t often beat Defenses for whatever reason, get replaced...
lmao!
Quote:
3-2-1….
lmao!
BB56 whined the other day that people weren't posting on a Jones thread. Lots of posts that add little...
Link - ( New Window )
Huh?
Quote:
In comment 15277376 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
3-2-1….
lmao!
BB56 whined the other day that people weren't posting on a Jones thread. Lots of posts that add little... Link - ( New Window )
Yup, everyone whines but you..
The long 20 yards are a great asset too but those are usually had because the defense has a breakdown and fast legs take advantage.
I believe in Jones and I hope he is smart enough to be an "air first" type who runs when there is the right opportunity rather than just cause he can.
"its a message board" - yeah, a miserable one. Get outside and get some fresh air, pet a dog, play with you kids, have some ice cream. Smile a little.
But here are attempts by other running QBs:
- LJax 159
- Cam 137
- KMurray - 133
- Allen - 102
- Watson - 90
Those are QBs who put real pressure on the defense with their ability to manufacture runs. Now I'm all for Jones running the ball more. But he's not really shifty or quick. And he's a big target. So there is a high element of risk.
Most QB Runs are Based on ESCAPE or Read (when it's an RPO) The idea in either case is to have enough decisiveness and burst and speed to get away from defenders. All the hard work is about decision and first step---these aren't "running plays" where QB's find the first few yards and then fight through tackles.
"its a message board" - yeah, a miserable one. Get outside and get some fresh air, pet a dog, play with you kids, have some ice cream. Smile a little.
The special thread was ruined because of some comments that aren't positive to Jones?
If you truly think so then you should follow your own advice.
I'm in agreement as well, the biggest benefit is what it brings to the other players on offense and you don't force it, you take what the defense gives you. But for me, that means not putting him on a pitch count in either direction. You don't say we've got run him X amount of time or we can't run him more than Y. You make it a tangible part of your offense and put it on the front burner when you're looking for opportunities.
Yes, agree with a lot of these comments. Risk on Jones will exist no matter how the Offense is designed.
His development as a scrambler/runner should improve along with the rest of his game, including when to mitigate some of that risk in when and how he runs.
Quote:
point to a positive attribute, ohh no can't have that. Make sure we are reminded of what he hasn't been good at yet. Truly awesome stuff.
"its a message board" - yeah, a miserable one. Get outside and get some fresh air, pet a dog, play with you kids, have some ice cream. Smile a little.
The special thread was ruined because of some comments that aren't positive to Jones?
If you truly think so then you should follow your own advice.
I have, quite frequently in fact. The time I waste on Jones/Gentleman threads must be down 90%. They are always shitshows and I generally learn nothing from them.
You can also see my follow up, sarcastic post about the OP and how I think he can excel. But that's hard to shit on, right?
Good news may be you only have 10% more to reach your goal.
For keeping his eyes downfield and still maneuvering around the pocket. His fumbles, for example, are not all due to having weak hands, but rather where he holds the ball coupled with a lack of awareness about where the pressure is coming from.
And will Daniel Jones continue to stand tall and rigid in the pocket; fixate on a receiver; and get whammed between the shoulder blades by an EDGE rusher? His career as a starting NFL QB is on the line, and this is his most important test.
Good news may be you only have 10% more to reach your goal.
Yeah it does doesn't it? I said it once, was cordial, and didn't obsess over my point being right and someone else's being wrong (because that's what these threads always succumb to and if you think otherwise i've got a bridge to sell you). I post on them less because the conversation has become pretty stupid, repetitive, and always ends up is shitslinging.
Not really sure what you want here anyway. Take your own advice right back if you don't like the way I post then you are free to move on and ignore me. You are free to shit on Jones all you want I'm i'm free to laugh at it. Go nuts man.
And, go..
And, go..
He was very careless - true. But he did offset some of that with 20/9, 500+ yards rushing, 9 rushing TDs, and the Bills snuck into the playoffs at 10-6.
Huh? Speed matters, ask Lamar Jackson. It means that Jones has the ability to be used differently because he's good at it (hopefully Judge isn't scared off by an injury concern). He needs to win more games, which is a separate topic. You might need to go back to sleep.
Allen: 109 rushes, 510 yards, 42 First Downs, 9 TDs, 43 QB Hits, 43 Scrambles, 14 Fumbles
Jones: 65 rushes, 423 yards, 15 First Downs, 1 TDs, 55 QB Hits, 22 Scrambles, 11 Fumbles
But here are attempts by other running QBs:
- LJax 159
- Cam 137
- KMurray - 133
- Allen - 102
- Watson - 90
Those are QBs who put real pressure on the defense with their ability to manufacture runs. Now I'm all for Jones running the ball more. But he's not really shifty or quick. And he's a big target. So there is a high element of risk.
I agree that the run against Philly showcased his top speed but was the result of a total breakdown by Philly.
In terms of consistent ground game, if you remove the longest* run from the these QBs, you are left with
Lamar: 158 rushes, 955 yards, 55 First Downs (6.04 ypc)
Kyler: 132 rushes, 772 yards, 51 First Downs (5.85 ypc)
Jones: 64 rushes, 343 yards, 14 First Downs (5.36 ypc)
Yes, there's a bit of "well if you remove his best thing, he isn't as good" to this argument, but I do think that it better encapsulates his general performance, especially considering how many fewer rushing attempts he had. Lamar and Kyler are far better scramblers and at generating something out of nothing with their legs, or at least they have proven that more often and with better success.
That said, DJ's top speed and long strides should be a huge benefit this year. With Golloday, Toney, and Barkley on the field together, it should open up several more opportunities for Jones to pick up chunks of yards with his legs in the way that Andrew Luck was able to pick up crucial first downs.
*Lamar's longest was 50, Kyler's was 48, and Jones's was 80.
Quote:
may I add a cherry? Unless it was a typo, I see where Josh Allen had 14 fumbles his second year..
And, go..
He was very careless - true. But he did offset some of that with 20/9, 500+ yards rushing, 9 rushing TDs, and the Bills snuck into the playoffs at 10-6.
My point was, as with DJ, he was careless in year 2..Let’s see how year 3 for DJ plays out with better personnel
Quote:
expressing views and opinions on Daniel Jones.
Good news may be you only have 10% more to reach your goal.
Yeah it does doesn't it? I said it once, was cordial, and didn't obsess over my point being right and someone else's being wrong (because that's what these threads always succumb to and if you think otherwise i've got a bridge to sell you). I post on them less because the conversation has become pretty stupid, repetitive, and always ends up is shitslinging.
Not really sure what you want here anyway. Take your own advice right back if you don't like the way I post then you are free to move on and ignore me. You are free to shit on Jones all you want I'm i'm free to laugh at it. Go nuts man.
Yeah, although I don't crap on Daniel Jones. Nor did I give you advice, only noted you aren't following your own. Especially if your view of "these threads" are that they are a mudslinging waste of time.
But I don't want you to fall off the wagon on your goal so will end this here.
I love a nice healthy dialogue of contrasting opinions. Once they become an agenda filled obsession i'm generally gone. So yeah i'll participate to an extent (the 10%). Hope that makes sense.
Quote:
was it faster than 20mph? who gives a shit if he runs 19.5 or 20.5mph in some loss. wake me when jones beats a team with a winning record.
Huh? Speed matters, ask Lamar Jackson. It means that Jones has the ability to be used differently because he's good at it (hopefully Judge isn't scared off by an injury concern). He needs to win more games, which is a separate topic. You might need to go back to sleep.
you're comparing jones to lamar jackson? LMAO.
and judge should be concerned about the potential for injury. jones missed time both years with leg injuries. year one it was on a QB sneak IIRC. fair enough. but this past year it was on some run. he's not instinctual and elusive like jackson, and so has a higher injury risk.
again: i'll be happy when jones shows he has what it takes between the ears, i could give a shit how fast he ran four times.
The injury is a concern but if him being mobile means he's a starting caliber QB, they have to move forward with that gameplan. If Jones can't sustain it, he isn't long for this league.
If i'm Judge I use 2021 to make Jones into a dual threat QB and either reap the benefits now (Jones playing better) or reap the benefits of pivoting to a new QB in the 2022 draft if Jones can't hold up and keeps getting injured.
Or does that not jibe with the idea he's got middling physical tools??
Stupid take. Sy's draft scouting report suggested Jones' most significant problem was processing information quickly. Agree or disagree with that, but to say that is something people with an agenda made up as part of an agenda is just completely baseless.
Unless Sy is also "one of them!!!"
If i'm Judge I use 2021 to make Jones into a dual threat QB and either reap the benefits now (Jones playing better) or reap the benefits of pivoting to a new QB in the 2022 draft if Jones can't hold up and keeps getting injured.
I completely agree with this. If the Giants aren't running Jones they aren't using him as best they can. To this point he's only been running 4 times a game. That number needs to be around 8 per game at least. For comparison's sake, Lamar Jackson has averaged 11.2/game the last two seasons (his two full seasons as starter.
It's a major weapon with Jones. Use it.
We’re going to surprise, imo.
- Healthy QB, in his 3rd year
- Best RB in the league, who by all reports is healthy and ready
- WR group talent-wise right there
- TE group talent-wise right there
- Hand picked offensive line by Judge
Given the investment, the surprise should really be if the Giants don’t produce.
Quote:
at 65 for the season. And that YPC is a bit skewed by the 80 yarder against Philly. You still count it, but it's not like Jones made anyone miss. It was a complete breakdown of the Philly D.
But here are attempts by other running QBs:
- LJax 159
- Cam 137
- KMurray - 133
- Allen - 102
- Watson - 90
Those are QBs who put real pressure on the defense with their ability to manufacture runs. Now I'm all for Jones running the ball more. But he's not really shifty or quick. And he's a big target. So there is a high element of risk.
I agree that the run against Philly showcased his top speed but was the result of a total breakdown by Philly.
In terms of consistent ground game, if you remove the longest* run from the these QBs, you are left with
Lamar: 158 rushes, 955 yards, 55 First Downs (6.04 ypc)
Kyler: 132 rushes, 772 yards, 51 First Downs (5.85 ypc)
Jones: 64 rushes, 343 yards, 14 First Downs (5.36 ypc)
Yes, there's a bit of "well if you remove his best thing, he isn't as good" to this argument, but I do think that it better encapsulates his general performance, especially considering how many fewer rushing attempts he had. Lamar and Kyler are far better scramblers and at generating something out of nothing with their legs, or at least they have proven that more often and with better success.
That said, DJ's top speed and long strides should be a huge benefit this year. With Golloday, Toney, and Barkley on the field together, it should open up several more opportunities for Jones to pick up chunks of yards with his legs in the way that Andrew Luck was able to pick up crucial first downs.
*Lamar's longest was 50, Kyler's was 48, and Jones's was 80.
Good post. I'm on board with running DJ more. A lot more. The risk is high, due to the lack of wiggle, but with the other first round pick in '22, it's worth the stretch.
Quote:
at 65 for the season. And that YPC is a bit skewed by the 80 yarder against Philly. You still count it, but it's not like Jones made anyone miss. It was a complete breakdown of the Philly D.
But here are attempts by other running QBs:
- LJax 159
- Cam 137
- KMurray - 133
- Allen - 102
- Watson - 90
Those are QBs who put real pressure on the defense with their ability to manufacture runs. Now I'm all for Jones running the ball more. But he's not really shifty or quick. And he's a big target. So there is a high element of risk.
I agree that the run against Philly showcased his top speed but was the result of a total breakdown by Philly.
In terms of consistent ground game, if you remove the longest* run from the these QBs, you are left with
Lamar: 158 rushes, 955 yards, 55 First Downs (6.04 ypc)
Kyler: 132 rushes, 772 yards, 51 First Downs (5.85 ypc)
Jones: 64 rushes, 343 yards, 14 First Downs (5.36 ypc)
Yes, there's a bit of "well if you remove his best thing, he isn't as good" to this argument, but I do think that it better encapsulates his general performance, especially considering how many fewer rushing attempts he had. Lamar and Kyler are far better scramblers and at generating something out of nothing with their legs, or at least they have proven that more often and with better success.
That said, DJ's top speed and long strides should be a huge benefit this year. With Golloday, Toney, and Barkley on the field together, it should open up several more opportunities for Jones to pick up chunks of yards with his legs in the way that Andrew Luck was able to pick up crucial first downs.
*Lamar's longest was 50, Kyler's was 48, and Jones's was 80.
I think its worth noting that Kyler is throwing to Hopkins and Jackson is behind one of the best lines in football. The only luxury Jones has had was a limited Barkley his rookie year.
I bet we are able to be more creative with play designs this year due to the increased investment in tools for Jones. When you don't have a WR worth doubling, and you don't have a RB on the team that can score on any given touch, its pretty easy to contain the QB.
Quote:
In comment 15277440 bw in dc said:
Quote:
at 65 for the season. And that YPC is a bit skewed by the 80 yarder against Philly. You still count it, but it's not like Jones made anyone miss. It was a complete breakdown of the Philly D.
But here are attempts by other running QBs:
- LJax 159
- Cam 137
- KMurray - 133
- Allen - 102
- Watson - 90
Those are QBs who put real pressure on the defense with their ability to manufacture runs. Now I'm all for Jones running the ball more. But he's not really shifty or quick. And he's a big target. So there is a high element of risk.
I agree that the run against Philly showcased his top speed but was the result of a total breakdown by Philly.
In terms of consistent ground game, if you remove the longest* run from the these QBs, you are left with
Lamar: 158 rushes, 955 yards, 55 First Downs (6.04 ypc)
Kyler: 132 rushes, 772 yards, 51 First Downs (5.85 ypc)
Jones: 64 rushes, 343 yards, 14 First Downs (5.36 ypc)
Yes, there's a bit of "well if you remove his best thing, he isn't as good" to this argument, but I do think that it better encapsulates his general performance, especially considering how many fewer rushing attempts he had. Lamar and Kyler are far better scramblers and at generating something out of nothing with their legs, or at least they have proven that more often and with better success.
That said, DJ's top speed and long strides should be a huge benefit this year. With Golloday, Toney, and Barkley on the field together, it should open up several more opportunities for Jones to pick up chunks of yards with his legs in the way that Andrew Luck was able to pick up crucial first downs.
*Lamar's longest was 50, Kyler's was 48, and Jones's was 80.
Good post. I'm on board with running DJ more. A lot more. The risk is high, due to the lack of wiggle, but with the other first round pick in '22, it's worth the stretch.
Are you saying that since the team won't give up on him, you're new secret plan is to incapacitate him?
Are you saying that since the team won't give up on him, you're new secret plan is to incapacitate him?
I do have a new secret plan, but it's not that... ;)
Except running for the sticks, if the field is open; same for up the middle. Even Tom Brady takes that. In Jones case, he has shown he can take it to the house.
As far as trying to imitate Lamar Jackson, he's fast enough but not agile enough to avoid contact, no thanks.
Me too.
I expect them to try to operate with Jones primarily in the pocket.
I expect them to try to operate with Jones primarily in the pocket.
If that’s the case then you either think Judge is full of shit when he talked about finding out what a player does well as opposed to what he can’t do. Or Judge doesn’t have the say in the organization we think he does.
He strikes me as someone who would identify Jones in the pocket as not a strength. They’re trying to win after all.
I expect them to try to operate with Jones primarily in the pocket.
Undoubtedly, One Giants Way were pursuing Eli 2.0 when they drafted Eli. But I think that was based more on Jones's persona and training, not his physical attributes.
Because Jones is much, much more athletic than Eli, but Eli is John Nash in the pocket with his decision making compared to Jones. And Eli had better arm talent.
Now, I'm all far Jones getting better in the pocket, but to reduce him to mostly a pocket QB would be, as our fat friend in Charlotte says, obtuse...
You don't go to the top of the free agent market and spend a first round pick on WRs to not throw the ball.
When teams truly really respect that the Giants can protect the QB and have to respect their WRs downfield, those big chunk plays will be open for Jones on the ground too.
Quote:
I could see them being freaked out by the injury and wanting to expose Jones less. I also think there are people in that building that view him as Eli 2.0 and want him used that way. It may have been telling that they brought in Glennon (totally immobile pocket QB) to be the backup.
I expect them to try to operate with Jones primarily in the pocket.
Undoubtedly, One Giants Way were pursuing Eli 2.0 when they drafted Eli. But I think that was based more on Jones's persona and training, not his physical attributes.
Because Jones is much, much more athletic than Eli, but Eli is John Nash in the pocket with his decision making compared to Jones. And Eli had better arm talent.
Now, I'm all far Jones getting better in the pocket, but to reduce him to mostly a pocket QB would be, as our fat friend in Charlotte says, obtuse...
They’re not going to relegate DJ to the pocket only, imo. They will have a diverse offense. He doesn’t have to run a ton like LJ, just enough to keep things honest, pick up key first downs and move the chains in multiple ways, imv..
To think otherwise is folly, I believe
- Healthy QB, in his 3rd year
- Best RB in the league, who by all reports is healthy and ready
- WR group talent-wise right there
- TE group talent-wise right there
- Hand picked offensive line by Judge
Given the investment, the surprise should really be if the Giants don’t produce.
I'm seeing Jones having a Jared Goff 2018 season
There is hardly ever a pocket...
I think people get defensive when hearing that criticism because it can sound like Jones is being called an idiot. But it's not that simple. He's surely a bright guy, but maybe he's just .5 seconds slower processing information than ideal, or just a half yard off in his spatial awareness.
Quote:
Between the ears and instincts, we haven't seen that yet.
I think people get defensive when hearing that criticism because it can sound like Jones is being called an idiot. But it's not that simple. He's surely a bright guy, but maybe he's just .5 seconds slower processing information than ideal, or just a half yard off in his spatial awareness.
Or maybe I would get more separation than last year’s receivers did..:)
Quote:
I could see them being freaked out by the injury and wanting to expose Jones less. I also think there are people in that building that view him as Eli 2.0 and want him used that way. It may have been telling that they brought in Glennon (totally immobile pocket QB) to be the backup.
I expect them to try to operate with Jones primarily in the pocket.
If that’s the case then you either think Judge is full of shit when he talked about finding out what a player does well as opposed to what he can’t do. Or Judge doesn’t have the say in the organization we think he does.
He strikes me as someone who would identify Jones in the pocket as not a strength. They’re trying to win after all.
I think it's the latter, obviously.
There are lots of people in that building with different timelines, job securities, and potentially different agendas. I'm expecting things to become clearer after 2021 as things become further consolidated under Judge. I don't think we're there yet though.
Quote:
On paper the Giants should have the best offense in the division:
- Healthy QB, in his 3rd year
- Best RB in the league, who by all reports is healthy and ready
- WR group talent-wise right there
- TE group talent-wise right there
- Hand picked offensive line by Judge
Given the investment, the surprise should really be if the Giants don’t produce.
I'm seeing Jones having a Jared Goff 2018 season
The Cowboys on paper are a better offense. They certainly have potential to go south if injuries on OL mount (which they have recently). The Cowboys top 3 are better than our top 3 WRs. Our TE group is better. Zeke is a tier down from Saquon, but Tony Pollard is better than Booker.
But their offensive line (when healthy) being much better tips the scales in their favor unless you think DJ is much better than Dak entering his 3rd year.
Him and Golladay should thrive together.
- He's not the same on the run avoiding pressure in the pocket like a LJax or a K. Murray. He doesn't have that quickness or awareness that those guys have. They are different animals.
- DJ will continue to get hurt. In two seasons he has suffered two leg injuries that he tried to come back from and wasn't the same player. That's a big problem. How do you continue to use DJ and his elite straight line speed and expect to compete knowing in doing so he will get injured and not come back the same player. This is the kind of stuff that kills the careers of OCs.
- DJ being Jared Goff keeps me up at night. Good for the Rams for moving on from him. He was going to continue to keep one of the best rosters in the NFL from being perennial contenders. I don't like Stafford either, but Goff wasn't going to get them there - and they knew it.
I REALLY hope that the Giants aren't facing the same problem at the end of this year. And they very well could be.
Having said all that - I do think the DJ can be better than Goff and the tape I've seen on him throwing the ball was better the second time around. I do think he can develop into one of the better pocket passers in the league this year. It's put up or shut time for DJ b/c the Giants have the ammo to go get whoever they want in the draft next year if he's not the answer.
I think one of the ways you utilize his speed is by keeping him on the minds of backside defenders by running him just enough on ZR's to keep them from flattening and attacking SB or bootlegging off of same and throwing.
I think that you keep him safe by not overdoing it.
IMO, he could be a far better QB than Jackson, he has this season to show it.
And not surprisingly, it is used derisively.
They didn't just want to draft a QB, they wanted the same guy as Eli - except he's not the same in so many ways. That hasn't stopped the creation of a fable though.
So if the Giant's drafted DJ thinking he's Eli 2.0...what's wrong with that?
He's only a two time Super Bowl champ, sure fire HOFer, and complete class act as a face of the franchise.
DJ and Eli aren't the same player - they have some similar characteristics in some aspects of their games and personalities, so I get the comparisons...the only thing that worries me about them is that it's really hard to come after a franchise legend.
So if the Giant's drafted DJ thinking he's Eli 2.0...what's wrong with that?
The implication is that we over drafted a player just to fit the mold of something we wanted. I don't think that's completely untrue since moving on from Eli was so hard for Mara.
But they are completely different players so there's no real merit in the actual tool set for that comparison to be accurate.
Who can forget the run in London?
And not surprisingly, it is used derisively.
They didn't just want to draft a QB, they wanted the same guy as Eli - except he's not the same in so many ways. That hasn't stopped the creation of a fable though.
They both look like virgins and are white. Same person.
Quote:
So if the Giant's drafted DJ thinking he's Eli 2.0...what's wrong with that?
The implication is that we over drafted a player just to fit the mold of something we wanted. I don't think that's completely untrue since moving on from Eli was so hard for Mara.
But they are completely different players so there's no real merit in the actual tool set for that comparison to be accurate.
I think that there is some truth to the fact that the Giants who had tremendous success with Eli, were attracted to a prospect with a similar (not identical) pedigree and personality
Of course Jints Central wanted Eli 2.0.
That is largely centered on Eli's personality and professionalism. Jones is quiet, dependable off the field, keeps it simple with the press and doesn't seek the limelight. All very similar traits to Eli.
And the final piece to completing the Eli 2.0 equation was/is the connection to Cutcliffe, a trustworthy QB mentor to the Mannings.
I mean, if you can't see all of these connections, you can't see...
Slide, DiMaggio, slide!
Wait a minute...I'm not DiMaggio...
Are we somehow dumb for seeking that out?
Are we somehow dumb for seeking that out?
Yes, because this kid isn't in Eli's universe.
Quote:
In comment 15279141 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
So if the Giant's drafted DJ thinking he's Eli 2.0...what's wrong with that?
The implication is that we over drafted a player just to fit the mold of something we wanted. I don't think that's completely untrue since moving on from Eli was so hard for Mara.
But they are completely different players so there's no real merit in the actual tool set for that comparison to be accurate.
I think that there is some truth to the fact that the Giants who had tremendous success with Eli, were attracted to a prospect with a similar (not identical) pedigree and personality
Yeah, I don't know why its not plausible to think they saw a lot of similar persona and playing traits in Jones but with the added plus of better speed/mobility.
And while they may have been on target with the persona and mobility takes, they may have overrated his QB playing abilities.
We'll see...
Are we somehow dumb for seeking that out?
I'm not talking about whether he is or isn't, but the idea of the Giants seeking out Eli 2.0 is usually stated like it's a bad thing.
And while they may have been on target with the persona and mobility takes, they may have overrated his QB playing abilities.
We'll see...
And that's ultimately the key here - did they overrate Jones's skills and ability to win football games?
So far it seems they likely did.
Quote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQh-drPAh4I
Slide, DiMaggio, slide!
Wait a minute...I'm not DiMaggio...
I actually love that video of clips.
While no one will mistake his running for Fran Tarkenton or Roger the Dodger Staubach, Eli just shows what a good football player he really was with his recognition, effort and desire to win with those runs. And how appropriate that his "escapability" efforts, of all QBs that have played the game, led to probably the greatest play in Super Bowl history...
Quote:
be what EVERY team wants in a QB?
Are we somehow dumb for seeking that out?
I'm not talking about whether he is or isn't, but the idea of the Giants seeking out Eli 2.0 is usually stated like it's a bad thing.
It is a bad thing. Eli was a special and unique player. Looking for another version of him isn't just foolhardy, it could skew objectivity in your search. If you're looking for Eli you might pass on Lamar Jackson, for example.
It's also not fair to Jones. He isn't Eli and shouldn't be used like he is.
Yes they are. Doesn't make the Giants any less foolish.
Quote:
And while they may have been on target with the persona and mobility takes, they may have overrated his QB playing abilities.
We'll see...
And that's ultimately the key here - did they overrate Jones's skills and ability to win football games?
So far it seems they likely did.
This seems like a very fair statement...thus far.
The context is a team that has had one winning record in a decade and picking at the very top of the draft for several years now. They basically had their pick of the litter...
Quote:
we also bypassed Darnold which seems like a wise decision. You win some you lose some. Plenty of teams passed on Lamar Jackson, so the ones that needed a QB are also foolish I guess.
Yes they are. Doesn't make the Giants any less foolish.
Never said it did.