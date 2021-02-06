20-21 WR skill player discussion/realism

I like what the Giants are doing here this offseason. Obviously we need guys who can catch and get open.
Some posters and media list the names of our skill position players from SB all the way down to Ross and say "WOW!" ...how are defenses going to cover us?
For an optimist I am skeptical..
-SB. I am a guy who wanted him in 08 and was thrilled we took him, also loved watching him run in his rookie year.
Now, I hate to admit I just don't know if he will be effective and/or stay healthy.
I hope I am wrong. I have his jersey for crying out loud!
-Tate. Lousy signing, glad he is gone, did next to nothing.
-Shepard. Always rooted hard for him like every draft pick but he seems average. Chris Calloway comes to mind. Gutsy hard working player but I can only remember him having on good game last year where he really made a difference.
-EE. Someone on this forum wrote that 6 interceptions popped off his hands just last season...SIX!
-Slayton...had some drops last year and seemed to regress but gets a pass because like some say he was hurt and because he was only WR to get any separation. We will see.
-KG. My only concern is how many games he missed last year, otherwise a very talented guy.
-Toney. A guy I wanted actually. Hope he does well.
-I do not know enough about Ross or Pettis to comment.
Obviously Jones is a hard worker.
If he gets blocking, makes good reads, and holds on to the ball when he does get hit I THINK he will do well..but that's a lot of IFs...
This all coming from an optimist mind you...
If he gets six or so red zone TDs it great.
I hope he can block, can any of out tight ends block?
League average weapons...Lord what do you see as above average? Team full of Tyreek Hills?
Quote:
I agree - I see league average weapons with some upside depending on how good Toney is day one and whether Slayton gets back to his rookie form. I don't see great weapons.
League average weapons...Lord what do you see as above average? Team full of Tyreek Hills?
Chiefs, Packers, Bills, Seattle, Arizona, Tampa are a handful of teams meaningfully better than the Giants right now in terms of skill positions.
Golladay is a #1 but he's not a top five receiver (maybe not even top ten?). One of Shepard/Slayton is probably a #2 but it's not definite given Shepard's injury history. Toney is a rookie. Engram is probably above-average but he's still average. I have Barkley as a question mark. This isn't the 2011 Giants WR group.
Could Barkley return to rookie form and Toney put together a ROY type season? Sure. There's upside for more. But I think the Giants are meaningfully below the teams I listed.
Golladay isn’t a separator, but that’s not his game, he’s a power forward/rebounder and among the nfl elite in that regard.
Regarding Slayton, I think not having to operate as THE X, and the main deep threat should absolutely help him, Shep and Slayton are more complimentary players and there’s nothing wrong with that, but with Barkley out there wasn’t anything to compliment.
Regarding Barkley I think the Giants upgrades in the passing game help take some of the pressure off Barkley so he doesn’t have to depended on as heavily. Also, a guy like Toney even though he’s a WR, can help alleviate some of the load on Barkley because he can be used in so many ways and has some similarities to Barkley in terms of forcing missed tackles and getting yards in chunks.
Golladay is a #1 but he's not a top five receiver (maybe not even top ten?). One of Shepard/Slayton is probably a #2 but it's not definite given Shepard's injury history. Toney is a rookie. Engram is probably above-average but he's still average. I have Barkley as a question mark. This isn't the 2011 Giants WR group.
Could Barkley return to rookie form and Toney put together a ROY type season? Sure. There's upside for more. But I think the Giants are meaningfully below the teams I listed.
Brett -- I am never one to really guess outcomes -- but you either believe in the team architects or not. And you either believe their thesis is valid or not.
- Top 10 pick QB
- Top 2 pick RB
- 1st round LT, 5th RG, UDFA C, 2nd round guard, 3rd round RT
- 1st round TE
- Top 10 paid UFA WR, 1st WR, 2nd WR/5th WR
I think you have to believe this base offense can produce in the top 3rd of the league, or these guy(s) have to go.
Shepard is not an outside WR, but is a decent slot and Toney might be an upgrade....at least more explosive.
Slayton is not a #1....neither is Ross or Pettis....but all could be a 2nd outside WR.
Golladay has been sold as a #1 WR. He will need to deliver as one....or they over paid big time.
Engram drops were brutal...and must be mental... physically...those specific drops that lead to the INTs are mindbogglingly....If continued, he will not see the field.
Quote:
Golladay is a #1 but he's not a top five receiver (maybe not even top ten?). One of Shepard/Slayton is probably a #2 but it's not definite given Shepard's injury history. Toney is a rookie. Engram is probably above-average but he's still average. I have Barkley as a question mark. This isn't the 2011 Giants WR group.
Could Barkley return to rookie form and Toney put together a ROY type season? Sure. There's upside for more. But I think the Giants are meaningfully below the teams I listed.
Brett -- I am never one to really guess outcomes -- but you either believe in the team architects or not. And you either believe their thesis is valid or not.
- Top 10 pick QB
- Top 2 pick RB
- 1st round LT, 5th RG, UDFA C, 2nd round guard, 3rd round RT
- 1st round TE
- Top 10 paid UFA WR, 1st WR, 2nd WR/5th WR
I think you have to believe this base offense can produce in the top 3rd of the league, or these guy(s) have to go.
Christian, I advocated for DG's firing the past two off-seasons - I am not a big believer we are set up for a period of playoff contention and potential championships. I do desperately want to be wrong. I think the framework is in place to do a good job of analyzing Jones this year. And I see upside and possible playoff contention if Jones and Thomas turn into the players Gettleman drafted them to be.
Shep is very good player in the slot. He is an avg player on the outside
KG is a legit 1
Engram, despite his drops is top level TE threat - reality however is his drops cause TO and he will be on the bench if continuing despite mismatches he creates
The you have Toney
Slayton and Rudolph can both play
There is plenty of talent and speed .... however, it still will come down to the QB and the OL. There are options to threaten defenses Right now in June it looks good
And it all goes to waste if you have Mike Glennon throwing them the ball.
I see it much the same way RE: Jones.
When I look at the assets invested in the offense, it’s pretty reasonable to expect better than middle of the pack.
In my view it’s more than a framework. If this group doesn’t work, you’ve got to start subtracting big pieces to figure out the problem.
Talent wise they are in great shape.
/ˌäptəˈmistik/
adjective
hopeful and confident about the future.
Quote:
Christian, I advocated for DG's firing the past two off-seasons - I am not a big believer we are set up for a period of playoff contention and potential championships. I do desperately want to be wrong. I think the framework is in place to do a good job of analyzing Jones this year. And I see upside and possible playoff contention if Jones and Thomas turn into the players Gettleman drafted them to be.
I see it much the same way RE: Jones.
When I look at the assets invested in the offense, it’s pretty reasonable to expect better than middle of the pack.
In my view it’s more than a framework. If this group doesn’t work, you’ve got to start subtracting big pieces to figure out the problem.
I agree. I have a couple of issues that already worry me: 1. I'm unsure whether an RB can be the leading weapon on a top third offense. I don't want to relitigate the pick, and would add I absolutely think RB's can turbocharge offenses. But I don't have confidence Barkley as our best weapon gets us to where the offense needs to be. 2. I am worried about the ROI on the OL. It needs to be good not average. We need Pro Bowls from Thomas, not a solid starter.
That I would feel not that strong about these group of players EVEN THOUGH usually I am glass half full.
I am hopeful I am wrong believe me
I hope the number of touches in the pass game go Golladay, Toney, Slayton, Shepard, Engram, Rudolph, Barkley.
Ross gives them speed they don't have. He is the fastest player on either side line for most teams. How they use him is something different.
Barkley, Jones (with his legs) and Toney can get big junks of yards.
Let's see how it comes together. On Paper it is a huge upgrade. Additionally different than last season the WR room has more diversity in different types of players. Speed, Size, Elusiveness all added to the room.
The Giants last year were extremely vanilla on Offense. Let's see if they can be more fun/aggressive/multiple/chocolate chip cookie dough this season or not.
Gilbride talked about how Plax opened things by having defenses account for him. This helped the running game and opened opportunities for the other targets.
I am hoping that the added weapons will force defenses to adjust accordingly. The biggest benefit will be that it helps to simplify things for Jones which will make him more decisive in knowing where to go with the ball based on defenses having to commit resources to cover a strength.
Without question, more is expected from a handful of players, especially Jones, Barkley, Golladay, and Thomas, but just because less is expected from others doesn't dismiss the importance of their contributions. A single catch by a lesser WR, TE, or RB may not look like much on a stat sheet, but if that catch leads to a 1st down that keeps a critical drive alive, or results in a red zone TD instead of a field-goal attempt, its importance goes way beyond the stat sheet.
The Giants should not be defined by comparing a player or group of players to others in the league. They'll be defined by how well (or how poorly) they play as a team. I think that "team concept" is something that Joe Judge has been emphasizing from day one.
If Golladay misses any time and Rudolph & Barkley are slow to return, this offense hasnt improved at the skill positions much.
this is where missing on D.Smith potentially hurts. If the Giants had Smith or Waddle in the holster should KG be unavailable, they keep trucking. I dont see Toney as that kind of WR.
We have a lot of stats oriented posters. I would like to see some stat that shows how much better offenses (and QB's are) who are in 2nd and 4-6 versus 2nd and 9-11 and 3rd and 2-5 versus 3rd and 9-15. I think the teams that have the more favorable scenarios are superior offensively.
That Dallas 2007 team was a very talented one. Perhaps the most talent in the league that year. The Giants also were more talented than the Pro Bowls representation showed.
I am thankful that it was Wade and not a prime Parcells leading them. One thing I questioned was Parcells leaving. I suspected that while he liked Romo he might have felt he would always come out a little short with him.
So now in 2021 this became the rallying cry..."Find Playmakers To Help Jones!". And in they came...playmakers of all types, shapes and sizes - Golladay, Rudolph, Toney, and Ross. To that the regime expects bounceback /improvement seasons from Engram, Slayton and an all-around RB in Barkley.
Clearly this group should have sufficient talent to beat opponents 1-on-1, to spread Defenses out enough so that Jones can play pitch & catch more often, and to take advantage of uncovered or forgotten guys in the zones.
Sounds good...looks good on paper...but will it actually happen?
Golladay led the entire freaking league in TDs (11) in 2019, was 3rd in yds/rec (18.3) and 7th in yards (1190). That's average? He's a true #1, who has a better resume than Plaxico had when we signed him.
We don't know how good a healthy Slayton can be w/ someone like Golladay on the other side.
If healthy (I know big if), SB can be one of top RBs in league.
Rudolph may be past his prime, but I don't think speed was ever his thing. He's dropped ONE pass in the last 3 years.
Golladay, by drawing so much attention, is going to have a positive impact on everyone, just like Plax did. Toney will also (eventually) draw a lot of attention.
We were far below average last year, but I see much better than average in '21.
1) How will everyone be used?
2) Is the line going to protect Jones enough to execute?
I look at how Garret called his offense last year and the only guys I can see doing well with it are Golladay, Shep and Rudolph. Obviously we need more than 3 guys to produce....
Hopefully we can bring in more motion and creative formations to get guys like Toney, Ross and Pettis more space to use their speed. Even Slayton can benefit from being moved around and isolated on a smaller, slower CB while Golladay occupies the safety.
I'm going to refrain from any comments on Barkley because I don't know his health status, but obviously having him back in the lineup is a huge boost.
How many teams have a backup #1 WR?
At least with this years roster, we have other weapons (Toney, et al) and red zone targets (Rudolph, possibly Benjamin) if KG does miss time.
1) How will everyone be used?
2) Is the line going to protect Jones enough to execute?
I look at how Garret called his offense last year and the only guys I can see doing well with it are Golladay, Shep and Rudolph. Obviously we need more than 3 guys to produce....
Hopefully we can bring in more motion and creative formations to get guys like Toney, Ross and Pettis more space to use their speed. Even Slayton can benefit from being moved around and isolated on a smaller, slower CB while Golladay occupies the safety.
I'm going to refrain from any comments on Barkley because I don't know his health status, but obviously having him back in the lineup is a huge boost.
I don't think using last year as a barometer of how Garrett will call games makes much sense. The lack of talent completely dictated how they approached the games. I'm not a huge JG fan but I don't think he's a moron, the playbook opened up the second we signed Golladay, and opened up even more drafting Toney. Add in Rudolph's versatility and its unchartered territory for this staff, many many possibilities.
You can't expect the Giants to have a Golladay clone sitting on the bench just in case he goes down. You have to hope they'll be able to compensate for his loss by adjusting their offense to fit the skillsets of the players they still have, but, honestly, I doubt there are very many teams that can overcome the loss of their #1 WR (see the 2008 Giants, for example).
This year Sills is back , Golladay and Benajmin lurking on the deep bench.
KT should help.
Julio Jones would REALLY help.
KT should help.
Julio Jones would REALLY help.
If McLaurin goes down, who is #1 in DC? Same for New Orleans with Michael Thomas. Very few teams are capable of losing their #1 and moving on capably. Bengals have a greattrip, so do the Bucs and Cowboys, but it's a luxury. Have to spend resources wisely.
KT should help.
Julio Jones would REALLY help.
Help do what? Jones costs $15M this season plus the future draft picks to go sign the 32-year old WR who is reported to be in demand by multiple teams.
This is the winning move the NYGs are missing in 2021?
Quote:
But we have considerably more talent than we've had in a long time. There are 2 real questions here:
1) How will everyone be used?
2) Is the line going to protect Jones enough to execute?
I look at how Garret called his offense last year and the only guys I can see doing well with it are Golladay, Shep and Rudolph. Obviously we need more than 3 guys to produce....
Hopefully we can bring in more motion and creative formations to get guys like Toney, Ross and Pettis more space to use their speed. Even Slayton can benefit from being moved around and isolated on a smaller, slower CB while Golladay occupies the safety.
I'm going to refrain from any comments on Barkley because I don't know his health status, but obviously having him back in the lineup is a huge boost.
I don't think using last year as a barometer of how Garrett will call games makes much sense. The lack of talent completely dictated how they approached the games. I'm not a huge JG fan but I don't think he's a moron, the playbook opened up the second we signed Golladay, and opened up even more drafting Toney. Add in Rudolph's versatility and its unchartered territory for this staff, many many possibilities.
I'm hoping that's the case but need to see it. Specifically since we've added a couple of creative coaches from the college ranks. Hopefully, we have a completely different looking offense this year.
Hopkins scares me significantly more than Golladay. Pretty sure Kirk is their #2 WR, I thought #3 was up in the air because they signed Green. I think they lost their starting RB in UFA. Don't know the TE.
Do you think anyone outside of NYG fans remembers the Giants guys outside of Barkley and Golladay? Maybe it's closer than I originally thought but I don't think the Giants are close to the other teams I mentioned.
Kirk is still there but he's more of a Shepard receiver for them. Solid, but will he scare any defenses? Andy Isabella is currently their slot guy.
Rondale Moore and Toney both guys who will be involved. May replace Isabella.
AJ Green is washed. He's their 2020 Golden Tate.
Starting TE is Maxx Williams who can block. Running backs are Chase Edmonds and James Conner.
Just saying, it's great to have Hopkins, but this isn't an elite group. I would say Green Bay is better primarily due to Aaron Jones. I feel like lots of fans overrate Murray and that Cards' offense. Maybe they will take that next step this year, because in 2020 they underachieved.
I would still take the Cards over the Giants group due to Hopkins but you raise good points - it's closer than I initially thought. Maybe I'd be more optimistic on the Giants if I had conviction Barkley would bounce back immediately.
Golladay is a bona fide #1. At least one of Shepard/Slayton will be good enough for #2. Engram is a plus player despite his warts. I like this group. If Toney is great I think it can get into the 'elite' range. I'm just not sold yet.