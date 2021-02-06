20-21 WR skill player discussion/realism mpinmaine : 6/2/2021 7:19 pm

I like what the Giants are doing here this offseason. Obviously we need guys who can catch and get open.



Some posters and media list the names of our skill position players from SB all the way down to Ross and say "WOW!" ...how are defenses going to cover us?



For an optimist I am skeptical..



-SB. I am a guy who wanted him in 08 and was thrilled we took him, also loved watching him run in his rookie year.

Now, I hate to admit I just don't know if he will be effective and/or stay healthy.

I hope I am wrong. I have his jersey for crying out loud!



-Tate. Lousy signing, glad he is gone, did next to nothing.



-Shepard. Always rooted hard for him like every draft pick but he seems average. Chris Calloway comes to mind. Gutsy hard working player but I can only remember him having on good game last year where he really made a difference.



-EE. Someone on this forum wrote that 6 interceptions popped off his hands just last season...SIX!



-Slayton...had some drops last year and seemed to regress but gets a pass because like some say he was hurt and because he was only WR to get any separation. We will see.



-KG. My only concern is how many games he missed last year, otherwise a very talented guy.



-Toney. A guy I wanted actually. Hope he does well.



-I do not know enough about Ross or Pettis to comment.



Obviously Jones is a hard worker.

If he gets blocking, makes good reads, and holds on to the ball when he does get hit I THINK he will do well..but that's a lot of IFs...



This all coming from an optimist mind you...