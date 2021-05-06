Is our OL set OR do we need to upgrade OG? SGMen : 6/5/2021 10:36 pm

Posted:

@art_stapleton

Entire Giants offensive line present for the second (and last) OTA open to the media. Same configuration as last week.



Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Hernandez Peart



Second team OL

Slade-Wiggins-Harrison-Fulton-Solder



Experienced depth across the front a big change for NYG OL this early.



I still believe that we may sign a veteran OL if he is a clear upgrade. I'm not up on who is out there though really. But as a HC, lets say you know an OG upgrade is needed and you know we have two #1's next year why not possibly trade a #3 for an upgrade if possible? Or trade Hernandez and a #3 for a stud if available should a team want to say lower cap or something?



Having said that, I think we stand pat with what we have unless a player is clearly available and upgrades.

