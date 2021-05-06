for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Is our OL set OR do we need to upgrade OG?

SGMen : 6/5/2021 10:36 pm
Posted:
@art_stapleton
Entire Giants offensive line present for the second (and last) OTA open to the media. Same configuration as last week.

Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Hernandez Peart

Second team OL
Slade-Wiggins-Harrison-Fulton-Solder

Experienced depth across the front a big change for NYG OL this early.

I still believe that we may sign a veteran OL if he is a clear upgrade. I'm not up on who is out there though really. But as a HC, lets say you know an OG upgrade is needed and you know we have two #1's next year why not possibly trade a #3 for an upgrade if possible? Or trade Hernandez and a #3 for a stud if available should a team want to say lower cap or something?

Having said that, I think we stand pat with what we have unless a player is clearly available and upgrades.
That's the BIG question on this year's team I suspect.  
BigBlueNH : 6/5/2021 10:46 pm : link
These guys are real young, but all have shown enough that they deserve a chance. The only way to find out what we have with these guys is to play them. So, I'm inclined to roll with them, and then we'll have a MUCH better idea at the end of this year where help is needed. And a lot of ammo in a deep draft to add that help.
That is such a young OL  
PatersonPlank : 6/5/2021 10:47 pm : link
3 2nd year players, a 3rd year, and Gates (however we should classify him). I like them, and I am higher on Hernandez than most here, but seeing it layed out in black and white gave me pause.
RE: That's the BIG question on this year's team I suspect.  
SGMen : 6/5/2021 11:01 pm : link
In comment 15280713 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
These guys are real young, but all have shown enough that they deserve a chance. The only way to find out what we have with these guys is to play them. So, I'm inclined to roll with them, and then we'll have a MUCH better idea at the end of this year where help is needed. And a lot of ammo in a deep draft to add that help.
I'm leaning on just rolling with who we have as all are returning players (among starters) and we have veterans behind them.

However, I'd love a smash-mouth offensive guard who is clearly better than what we have. I like Lemiuex but its only because I think he can improve a whole lot as a pass protector. If he falters in this area we have a veteran to step up but then the depth is limited.
Hopefully sale is the next Bill Callahan  
Ned In Atlanta : 6/5/2021 11:15 pm : link
As a uconn grad married to a Georgia grad living in Athens, Georgia nothing would make me happier than Thomas/Peart being decade bookends. The guards are another story
RE: That is such a young OL  
GF1080 : 6/5/2021 11:20 pm : link
In comment 15280714 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
3 2nd year players, a 3rd year, and Gates (however we should classify him). I like them, and I am higher on Hernandez than most here, but seeing it layed out in black and white gave me pause.


It's going to be the 4th year for Hernandez.
This is the 1st "normal" NFL off-season for everyone of the starters  
George from PA : 6/6/2021 3:39 am : link
At their current position.


Zoom calls, zero pre-season games, new coaching staff

Let them plau
Evaluate in training camp  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/6/2021 6:34 am : link
They have some veterans that while not ideal can step in if Lemieux/Peart/Hernandez are performing poorly. If it is really bad they I think they look for a trade (they have extra picks).

The worst thing they could do is have the mentality of "have to let them play" if they know they do not have the ability.

Coach Sale is a very interesting hire. He is actually light on years in terms of being a OL coach. He has though served in a dual role as OL/OC/run game coordinator in most of his jobs. Perhaps in addition to teaching new techniques we see some changes in the actual run schemes.
RE: This is the 1st  
SGMen : 6/6/2021 6:40 am : link
In comment 15280763 George from PA said:
Quote:
At their current position.


Zoom calls, zero pre-season games, new coaching staff

Let them plau
That is my thinking: let these young guys play! Roll the dice!!! This is our first full camp in two years and given they had playing time together last year let them gel this year as a cohesive unit by giving them most of the first team reps in these curtailed training camps.

And lets say Lemiuex falters in pass protection (we know he can run block) and is deemed a liability after a few games, we at least have a veteran that can step in.

But to go back to the premise of my post: what if we can get an upgrade OG, a clear-cut upgrade to Lemiuex / Hernandez by say trading Hernandez and a #3 for him? This year, do you pull that trigger prior to the start of camp knowing a big-time OL (he'd have to be a stud) could swing the pendulum our way?

I think Gates will truly improve as an OC to be "better than average" and I do believe Hernandez will show better this year with a camp and his health in better order. But a stud, road-grading OG could really spurt our run game and therefore offense.

My prayer with Lemiuex is that he is "serviceable" in pass protection - at a minimum! He can run block and we saw that last year.

Bottom Line: in camp we will learn a lot, for sure, but until the real games are played we won't have a true handle on what we have. That is how I see it.
RE: Hopefully sale is the next Bill Callahan  
SGMen : 6/6/2021 6:50 am : link
In comment 15280732 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
As a uconn grad married to a Georgia grad living in Athens, Georgia nothing would make me happier than Thomas/Peart being decade bookends. The guards are another story
Yes, so key that Sale turns out to be a great one! I don't know why other than I'm a "fan" but I truly believe Thomas and Peart are our starters for years to come. I just have that feeling that these two young guys got playing time last year without a camp and despite injuries even they held up under fire.

Thomas-Lemiuex-Gates-Hernandez-Peart for 2021 though I do believe if Hernandez has a "average" year they will try and upgrade with an above-average prospect and let him walk via UFA. But that is of course just a hunch.
Brady and Rogers  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/6/2021 6:50 am : link
are both 15 year plus veterans and have superior offensive skill positions and OL to work with. It is foolish to compare Jones (2nd year) with the weapons he has had. Rogers last year had a much better running game and in Brady's case he has one of the best skill position groups.

For the stat guys, how about we find some that show the average down and distance on 2nd/3rd down. Take a look at that over the last ten years or so.

So two things that need to improve

1. Improving down and distance (where running game comes in).
2. Having WR's that win matchups. Garrett said a very interesting thing a couple months ago. Jones is making the correct read and "he needs to let it rip". Is this lack of confidence in himself or his WR's? Improved weapons and running game will help answer this.








RE: Brady and Rogers  
SGMen : 6/6/2021 6:57 am : link
In comment 15280774 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
are both 15 year plus veterans and have superior offensive skill positions and OL to work with. It is foolish to compare Jones (2nd year) with the weapons he has had. Rogers last year had a much better running game and in Brady's case he has one of the best skill position groups.

For the stat guys, how about we find some that show the average down and distance on 2nd/3rd down. Take a look at that over the last ten years or so.

So two things that need to improve

1. Improving down and distance (where running game comes in).
2. Having WR's that win matchups. Garrett said a very interesting thing a couple months ago. Jones is making the correct read and "he needs to let it rip". Is this lack of confidence in himself or his WR's? Improved weapons and running game will help answer this.
The running game is key, of course, as it opens everything else up. If you can run on a team and keep manageable 3rd downs, well, with Jones legs and our improved receiving corps we will move the ball.
Again, if this young OL can run block and improves its pass protection to at least average, this offense will click as I believe in Jones.
Sorry  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/6/2021 7:01 am : link
The Rogers/Brady comparison was discussed below. I included it on this thread.
Theme has been mentioned since start of free agency.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/6/2021 7:01 am : link
OP - who are the clear upgrades that are still available at Guard?

High IOL drafted in 2022, is possible  
MarvelousMike : 6/6/2021 7:29 am : link
I think it is very likely that one of the two first rounders goes for IOL. The question will be which one is getting replaced/upgraded?
RE: Theme has been mentioned since start of free agency.  
SGMen : 6/6/2021 7:53 am : link
In comment 15280777 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
OP - who are the clear upgrades that are still available at Guard?
The top UFA guard is clearly Trai Turner but my guess is he'd cost a fortune though he is only 28 and has had a very healthy career. Signing him would elevate the OL greatly. But do you invest big money in an OG at this point or roll the dice? My thought is you stick with Hernandez who is cheap in comparison and upgrade via either UFA or the draft 1st round for OG.

I think Chicago will give us a 8- 15 range first round pick as their offense is sill terrible and their defense took a few off-season hits. I still believe we finish 10-7 and division champs so we pick in 20's. OG's will be available at one of those picks should we go that route. Too far ahead to tell of course.

Now would I be happy if we signed Turner? YES. I'm a fan. But we can't crazy over-pay for this position given our other needs which is why I don't see him as an option.

https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/guard/
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Theme has been mentioned since start of free agency.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/6/2021 8:06 am : link
In comment 15280792 SGMen said:
Quote:
In comment 15280777 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


OP - who are the clear upgrades that are still available at Guard?


The top UFA guard is clearly Trai Turner but my guess is he'd cost a fortune though he is only 28 and has had a very healthy career. Signing him would elevate the OL greatly. But do you invest big money in an OG at this point or roll the dice? My thought is you stick with Hernandez who is cheap in comparison and upgrade via either UFA or the draft 1st round for OG.


The Athletic reported a month ago Turner was only seeking a deal in the $2-$3M range.

That isn't big money at all but, if accurate, tells you a little bit about what the NFL thinks of him since he hasn't signed with anyone.
RE: RE: RE: Theme has been mentioned since start of free agency.  
SGMen : 6/6/2021 8:20 am : link
In comment 15280797 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15280792 SGMen said:


Quote:


In comment 15280777 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


OP - who are the clear upgrades that are still available at Guard?


The top UFA guard is clearly Trai Turner but my guess is he'd cost a fortune though he is only 28 and has had a very healthy career. Signing him would elevate the OL greatly. But do you invest big money in an OG at this point or roll the dice? My thought is you stick with Hernandez who is cheap in comparison and upgrade via either UFA or the draft 1st round for OG.




The Athletic reported a month ago Turner was only seeking a deal in the $2-$3M range.

That isn't big money at all but, if accurate, tells you a little bit about what the NFL thinks of him since he hasn't signed with anyone.
Odd given his solid career? Perhaps he was hurt or has some undisclosed illness? On paper, Turner is an upgrade but what do I know outside of what I read?

Bottom line: can we upgrade OG right now outside of developing our own via this coaching staff? I'm leaning on we likely can't unless there is some kind of trade and those are very rare especially given the cap.

Thomas-Lemiuex-Gates-Hernandez-Peart - that is the starting line for opening day, barring injuries of course!
Very wary of Turner. His “slump” is more than 1 bad year.  
Ivan15 : 6/6/2021 8:32 am : link
He appears to be the “best available” but the going rate now is about $1.2 mill per year. If the Giants really feel he hasn’t lost it, maybe they offer a 2-year deal for $2.5 to $3 mill.

With Wiggins, Harrison and Fulton, the Giants have a lot of depth with players who have a lot of starting experience. Wiggins probably will be cut but Harrison is a real depth signing who has starts at center and has the size to play guard, unlike the last backup center. Fulton is pretty interesting because he has started at LG and RG, played for a couple of different coaching regimes, and may have been just a cap casualty at Houston.

Even discounting Slade, the Giants have 5 guys for 2 positions. With a new O-line coach again, the Giants need to see how things develop through camp before signing another. With the cap and the roster cutdown schedule the way it is, the week before final cutdown is about the right time to grab an upgrade free agent or trade a low-round draft pick for a potential cap casualty.
They made draft investments in these guys last year  
UberAlias : 6/6/2021 8:33 am : link
They invested in coaching to teach these guys up this season. They’ve made it clear they are more comfortable with this group than the fans. Yes, they would have liked to upgrade in the draft but their targets didn’t make it to them. Is it perfect? No. But they have a young line that is developing together and learning to play as a unit. That’s a hell of a lot better situation than we’ve had for a while.
The Giants have to be able to develop talent  
gidiefor : Mod : 6/6/2021 8:48 am : link
or they will never be much good

In my opinion, this line is staffed with good talent right now, we have a good coaching staff which is focused on that line like a laser, I think you have to make hay with this -- there is a cost to bringing in talent iby giving up picks (or a pick) -- you want to harvest more talent out the next draft which is supposed to be loaded

I think  
YANKEE28 : 6/6/2021 9:00 am : link
simple math dictates another OL signing before training camp.

The current roster has 14 OLs. Since Slade is a G/T that has been used in OTAs as a T, then its likely that a G will be signed so that we have 6.

Having 15 OLs for training camp allows 3 full units along the line for practice.

I think it will happen, and the signing is more likely a younger unknown that the Giants feel has some potential (not to make the roster) to possibly make the practice squad.
Is there any OLine  
section125 : 6/6/2021 9:03 am : link
in the NFL that doesn't need to be upgraded? I am not for just getting a vet to get a vet. Let us see how camp goes and see who gets cut loose from other teams toward the end of camp to see if there are upgrades available.
I agree, it is time to start developing players from within. Most NFL lines are made up of what we call JAGs. Just average in the NFL is pretty good.
Yes, they do have to develop their own talent. No question.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/6/2021 9:08 am : link
But would be surprised if there is a Giant fan alive that doesn't have their fingers crossed regarding the OL this season...
RE: The Giants have to be able to develop talent  
Biteymax22 : 6/6/2021 9:18 am : link
In comment 15280810 gidiefor said:
Quote:
or they will never be much good

In my opinion, this line is staffed with good talent right now, we have a good coaching staff which is focused on that line like a laser, I think you have to make hay with this -- there is a cost to bringing in talent iby giving up picks (or a pick) -- you want to harvest more talent out the next draft which is supposed to be loaded


After our last couple of coaching staffs people tend to forget that developing players is an actual option…..

If Sale could put 2 guys from ULL in the NFL he can do something with the physical abilities our young guys have.
RE: I think  
SGMen : 6/6/2021 9:38 am : link
In comment 15280814 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
simple math dictates another OL signing before training camp.

The current roster has 14 OLs. Since Slade is a G/T that has been used in OTAs as a T, then its likely that a G will be signed so that we have 6.

Having 15 OLs for training camp allows 3 full units along the line for practice.

I think it will happen, and the signing is more likely a younger unknown that the Giants feel has some potential (not to make the roster) to possibly make the practice squad.
checking out a younger unknown is always a good and cheap idea. Always.

However, I do wonder if a veteran of merit were to be released how motivated the Giants would be to spend and get him given the cap and current roster?

My fear with Lemiuex is pass protection. Its a legit fear. However, with a full training camp and the ability to review his tape from last year you hope he upgrades in that area enough to be "serviceable" (acceptable). I think both he and Thomas could provide us with a top run left option. Both guys are potential beasts run blocking wise.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Theme has been mentioned since start of free agency.  
robbieballs2003 : 6/6/2021 9:38 am : link
In comment 15280799 SGMen said:
Quote:
In comment 15280797 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15280792 SGMen said:


Quote:


In comment 15280777 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


OP - who are the clear upgrades that are still available at Guard?


The top UFA guard is clearly Trai Turner but my guess is he'd cost a fortune though he is only 28 and has had a very healthy career. Signing him would elevate the OL greatly. But do you invest big money in an OG at this point or roll the dice? My thought is you stick with Hernandez who is cheap in comparison and upgrade via either UFA or the draft 1st round for OG.




The Athletic reported a month ago Turner was only seeking a deal in the $2-$3M range.

That isn't big money at all but, if accurate, tells you a little bit about what the NFL thinks of him since he hasn't signed with anyone.

Odd given his solid career? Perhaps he was hurt or has some undisclosed illness? On paper, Turner is an upgrade but what do I know outside of what I read?

Bottom line: can we upgrade OG right now outside of developing our own via this coaching staff? I'm leaning on we likely can't unless there is some kind of trade and those are very rare especially given the cap.

Thomas-Lemiuex-Gates-Hernandez-Peart - that is the starting line for opening day, barring injuries of course!


It's not odd at all. This has been discussed on here many times. His play has decreased each of the last 3 year and fell off a cliff last year. If you buy into what PFF is selling I think the only player that was worse than Turner last year was Lemieux. Turner is a name. If the price is right I am sure the Giants are looking into him but the Giants, imo, would only play him backup money to compete for a spot. He's not the player he once was.
This approach to OL  
Chocco : 6/6/2021 9:40 am : link
Makes me a little nervous. Probably because the last time they took this passive of an approach was 2017 and that failed miserably. I know that this group is deeper (better backups) and hopefully coached better, but still makes me nervous.
My take is they wanted to upgrade the OL but  
robbieballs2003 : 6/6/2021 9:49 am : link
Weren't going to lose value by reaching in the draft or overpaying in FA. Imo, they feel that Hernandez was really not right after getting covid and he'll get better. They like Lemieux even though he was brutal in pass protection. They supposedly like Murphy.

Imo, they are giving these guys a chance to fail. If they don't like what they see during camp then that is when a move will be made whether it be a FA or a trade. We need to remember that we are up against the cap right now so fitting a $2 mil player is now wise move. See where your team is at. If a move needs to be made then make it when you have a better understanding where your team needs to improve. If they spend money on Turner, he sucks, Lemieux and Hernandez are kicking ass, and you encounter injuries at another position then you are fucked.
OL Should Make You Nervous  
Samiam : 6/6/2021 9:51 am : link
If the OL does not play ok, let along good, it could undermine almost everything that was done this year to improve the offense. And while there are offensive coordinators who can work around a bad OL, Garrett doesn’t seem to be one of them. A positive is that Jones has athletic abilities with his legs that Eli did not have when his OL was the dregs.

In terms of the “love” for Sale, try to remember how positive the feeling was at around this time last year when Colombo was signed. It was even more love.
RE: This approach to OL  
SGMen : 6/6/2021 9:53 am : link
In comment 15280839 Chocco said:
Quote:
Makes me a little nervous. Probably because the last time they took this passive of an approach was 2017 and that failed miserably. I know that this group is deeper (better backups) and hopefully coached better, but still makes me nervous.
I think the physical talent and pedigree difference between 2017 and ths year is ENORMOUS x infinity. That being said, until the games are played, we just won't fully know.

I do like the idea of growing from within. Hernandez has ability he just isn't as good as we'd had hoped. Gates is going to be a stud OC in this league. Not a probowler but a lunch-pail ranked 10-12th kind of guy you watch. You have to like Thomas and Peart physically and with some of their experience last year coupled with a camp hopefully they really shoot up the charts. Lemiuex has nothing but upside in pass protect where he is limited physically perhaps but technique work may help.

I like Judge. I like this young team. Whether they gel or not remains to be seen.
Suprised we didn't go Guard later in the draft...  
bluewave : 6/6/2021 9:56 am : link
but the coaching staff must really believe in the guys we have already on the roster. Hopefully it all pans out!
Don't sleep on Kyle Murphy  
Jay on the Island : 6/6/2021 10:05 am : link
I am not suggesting that he is going to be a great player but the coaching staff is reportedly high on him.

Last season we were all concerned that the Giants didn't address the center position in the draft or free agency because they knew what they had in Gates.
RE: Don't sleep on Kyle Murphy  
SGMen : 6/6/2021 10:27 am : link
In comment 15280852 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I am not suggesting that he is going to be a great player but the coaching staff is reportedly high on him.

Last season we were all concerned that the Giants didn't address the center position in the draft or free agency because they knew what they had in Gates.
Yup, I see Murphy as the "developing" young guy with potential that hopefully surprises and challenges for the #2 OC spot!

The Giants have the youth with potential and again we just have to see in camp and especially during the early part of the season just how good these guys can be!
Armchair OLing  
Jimmy Googs : 6/6/2021 10:35 am : link
Would have brought in or drafted an experienced Center and moved Gates to Right Guard. Let the other Guards battle it out for the Left Guard job...
Im optimistic, A young ,growing ,talented offensive line  
gtt350 : 6/6/2021 10:38 am : link
is a thing of beauty to watch grow.
Sign every “name”  
Dave on the UWS : 6/6/2021 1:23 pm : link
out there cause that always works.
IF they’ve evaluated the raw talent correctly then it’s a coaching issue. They drafted Thomas/Peart to be bookend tackles for a decade. Gates ceiling is unlimited. ( He’s big, nasty athletic and smart) no reason he can’t become a top flight center.
Lemieux can get better at everything ands could be a long time fixture.
WH is the question. He’s never played RG and will be a free agent after the season.
...  
christian : 6/6/2021 1:48 pm : link
For the offensive line to work you have to believe in a pretty significant thesis:

1) Rob Sale, as a first time NFL coach will hit the ground running, working in offensive system that’s also new to him

2) The Giants drafted 3 starting caliber lineman in a single draft, and they will all play an order of magnitude better in their 2nd year

3) The last two years were an aberration for Hernandez, and at a new position he will blossom

I suspect the tune around week 4 will be something like: You couldn’t have expected 5 guys to gel, with no proven veterans, with a new coach, in their first year.
RE: Don't sleep on Kyle Murphy  
gidiefor : Mod : 6/6/2021 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15280852 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I am not suggesting that he is going to be a great player but the coaching staff is reportedly high on him.

Last season we were all concerned that the Giants didn't address the center position in the draft or free agency because they knew what they had in Gates.


Ha -- not that I am trying to undermine your argument -- but Gettleman has already done that with his "Don't Sleep on Pio" act
Brett Heggie is intriguing, not much expected this year but who knows  
Spider56 : 6/6/2021 2:21 pm : link
he’s the kind of guy you can take a chance on and he won’t have the big program learning curve that Murphy has.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/6/2021 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15280935 christian said:
Quote:
For the offensive line to work you have to believe in a pretty significant thesis:

1) Rob Sale, as a first time NFL coach will hit the ground running, working in offensive system that’s also new to him

2) The Giants drafted 3 starting caliber lineman in a single draft, and they will all play an order of magnitude better in their 2nd year

3) The last two years were an aberration for Hernandez, and at a new position he will blossom

I suspect the tune around week 4 will be something like: You couldn’t have expected 5 guys to gel, with no proven veterans, with a new coach, in their first year.


I don’t think that many have expectations of the OL that are high. You don’t need a great OL, but you do need a competent one, or you’re sunk. The OL looked pretty competent last year in the second half of the year. Guard will definitely be a spot they look to upgrade very early next year.

If what they are going with in camp, that left side of the line is going to maul in run game. That’s certainly something we can work with. The interior pressure is going to be a big concern with Lemiuex, but the team has a real good defense and we aren’t going to be forced to be one dimensional too often. Any game we go down 2 TDs in the second half you can probably chalk as a loss, but how often are we going to be in that predicament?

Plus I think many are expecting Hernandez to bounce back and Peart to be good enough. COVID can’t be easy for guys that size and both their play really fell off when they got sick.
Unless Lemiuex makes a massive jump, I expect to see him get rotated o  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/6/2021 2:46 pm : link
out when we need to go one dimensional. It certainly fits with Judges philosophy of tell me what a guy can do not what he can’t. Is it ideal? No, but it’s exactly why I expect them to go guard in round 1, and fortunately that position seems to be plug and play when drafting them that high.
RE: RE: Don't sleep on Kyle Murphy  
ColHowPepper : 6/6/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15280941 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Ha -- not that I am trying to undermine your argument -- but Gettleman has already done that with his "Don't Sleep on Pio" act
Ha, ha, exactly, gidiefor, right along with the dreaded
Quote:
'but the coaching staff is reportedly high on him'.
Failed mantras for the past 10 years of OL re-build fails. Gotta hope it's different, this time, under JJ.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 6/6/2021 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15280960 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
I don’t think that many have expectations of the OL that are high. You don’t need a great OL, but you do need a competent one, or you’re sunk. The OL looked pretty competent last year in the second half of the year. Guard will definitely be a spot they look to upgrade very early next year.


I tend to view the season as Coughlin did - over four, four game periods.

The first two quarters were a disaster, the third quarter was strong, and the fourth was another bad showing.

The Giants couldn’t pass protect or run block we’ll against the better teams on their schedule. They were held under 300 yards in three straight games, and 26 total points.

When Jones was banged up, and the Giants really needed to rely on their ground game, it went south. Jones being hurt was a great opportunity for the line to make a difference. That 1-3 showing to end the year was the reason two of those guys are gone.

Competent for me would be, can this line put the Giants in the position to win 9 games and have a fair shot at the playoffs.

For that outcome I believe Lemieux, Hernandez, and Peart will have to take big leaps forward. I don’t think that’s a high odds proposition.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/6/2021 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15281006 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15280960 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


I don’t think that many have expectations of the OL that are high. You don’t need a great OL, but you do need a competent one, or you’re sunk. The OL looked pretty competent last year in the second half of the year. Guard will definitely be a spot they look to upgrade very early next year.



I tend to view the season as Coughlin did - over four, four game periods.

The first two quarters were a disaster, the third quarter was strong, and the fourth was another bad showing.

The Giants couldn’t pass protect or run block we’ll against the better teams on their schedule. They were held under 300 yards in three straight games, and 26 total points.

When Jones was banged up, and the Giants really needed to rely on their ground game, it went south. Jones being hurt was a great opportunity for the line to make a difference. That 1-3 showing to end the year was the reason two of those guys are gone.

Competent for me would be, can this line put the Giants in the position to win 9 games and have a fair shot at the playoffs.

For that outcome I believe Lemieux, Hernandez, and Peart will have to take big leaps forward. I don’t think that’s a high odds proposition.


Pinning the offensive woes on them in last 4 games isn’t applicable though. They were bad against the Cards, competent in Browns and Ravens game, and good against the Cowboys. Pinning the offensive woes on them with everything else going on isn’t close to accurately portraying how they did as a unit. Didn’t think the gameplan against Cards did them any favors either.
We need more strength, at least one more starter-quality,  
CT Charlie : 6/6/2021 5:02 pm : link
and more depth, as people are bound to get injured, always. But finding 2 such players before September is highly unlikely. This year is our let's-make-progress-and-be-competitive year, while next year is our we-command-respect from-everyone year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
christian : 6/6/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15281007 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
Pinning the offensive woes on them in last 4 games isn’t applicable though. They were bad against the Cards, competent in Browns and Ravens game, and good against the Cowboys. Pinning the offensive woes on them with everything else going on isn’t close to accurately portraying how they did as a unit. Didn’t think the gameplan against Cards did them any favors either.


Against the Ravens Jones was pressured 20 times (42% of drop backs), sacked 6 times, hit another 5 times.

The Giants rushed for 54 total yards and the Ravens had 7 tackles for losses. The Giants were 1/10 on 3rd down.

The Ravens ate the Giants lunch on the line that game. The Giants got behind early, couldn’t run the ball for squat, and the Ravens beat Jones like a bag. That’s not competent in my view.
If the Offensive Line played the last 4 games like they  
Jimmy Googs : 6/6/2021 6:15 pm : link
did games 9-12 the NYG would have won the NFCE. The fact is the competition was better, the stakes were higher and they didn’t make the grade.

More development needed as we all know...
As to the OP,  
Big Blue '56 : 6/6/2021 8:22 pm : link
Who knows?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/6/2021 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15281052 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15281007 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Pinning the offensive woes on them in last 4 games isn’t applicable though. They were bad against the Cards, competent in Browns and Ravens game, and good against the Cowboys. Pinning the offensive woes on them with everything else going on isn’t close to accurately portraying how they did as a unit. Didn’t think the gameplan against Cards did them any favors either.



Against the Ravens Jones was pressured 20 times (42% of drop backs), sacked 6 times, hit another 5 times.

The Giants rushed for 54 total yards and the Ravens had 7 tackles for losses. The Giants were 1/10 on 3rd down.

The Ravens ate the Giants lunch on the line that game. The Giants got behind early, couldn’t run the ball for squat, and the Ravens beat Jones like a bag. That’s not competent in my view.


I saw a team with a QB that had very limited mobility and was forced to go one dimensional early. The defense didn’t hold their end of the bargain that game. They aren’t going to perform well anytime we need to go one dimensional. That’s my point. They run block well and pass block poorly, which is fine when you can stay balanced or focus on run game. They aren’t going to look good when we are playing from large deficits. I don’t fault them in that spot. With an improved team, we aren’t going to see them in that situation as much.
RE: The Giants have to be able to develop talent  
SGMen : 6/6/2021 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15280810 gidiefor said:
Quote:
or they will never be much good

In my opinion, this line is staffed with good talent right now, we have a good coaching staff which is focused on that line like a laser, I think you have to make hay with this -- there is a cost to bringing in talent iby giving up picks (or a pick) -- you want to harvest more talent out the next draft which is supposed to be loaded
I agree, this is the BEST and long-term most consistent way to build a team and especially an OL.
RE: If the Offensive Line played the last 4 games like they  
SGMen : 6/6/2021 9:24 pm : link
In comment 15281075 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
did games 9-12 the NYG would have won the NFCE. The fact is the competition was better, the stakes were higher and they didn’t make the grade.

More development needed as we all know...
Because these young guys got a good number of snaps last year with no real camp, well, I have to believe with a full camp they will get it together and perform better.
Is the OL capable of being elite? Probably not this year; however, they could be one of the better run blocking OL's.
RE: As to the OP,  
SGMen : 6/6/2021 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15281127 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Who knows?
Truth, who knows? Until the pre-season game reports come in and you see what the starting lineups are consistently; until the games; and especially until the first few games are played you won't know what you truly have.

I do predict a strong run blocking unit, especially on the left and behind TE.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
christian : 6/6/2021 11:50 pm : link
In comment 15281150 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
They run block well and pass block poorly, which is fine when you can stay balanced or focus on run game. They aren’t going to look good when we are playing from large deficits. I don’t fault them in that spot. With an improved team, we aren’t going to see them in that situation as much.


Pass blocking poorly is a fatal flaw that will keep the Giants from benefiting from their biggest offseason investments. It’s why per snap he’s lead the league in first quarter turnovers both years.

The Giants have to protect Jones much, much better. He got beat like a bag all season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
giantstock : 3:17 am : link
In comment 15281007 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15281006 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15280960 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


I don’t think that many have expectations of the OL that are high. You don’t need a great OL, but you do need a competent one, or you’re sunk. The OL looked pretty competent last year in the second half of the year. Guard will definitely be a spot they look to upgrade very early next year.



I tend to view the season as Coughlin did - over four, four game periods.

The first two quarters were a disaster, the third quarter was strong, and the fourth was another bad showing.

The Giants couldn’t pass protect or run block we’ll against the better teams on their schedule. They were held under 300 yards in three straight games, and 26 total points.

When Jones was banged up, and the Giants really needed to rely on their ground game, it went south. Jones being hurt was a great opportunity for the line to make a difference. That 1-3 showing to end the year was the reason two of those guys are gone.

Competent for me would be, can this line put the Giants in the position to win 9 games and have a fair shot at the playoffs.

For that outcome I believe Lemieux, Hernandez, and Peart will have to take big leaps forward. I don’t think that’s a high odds proposition.



Pinning the offensive woes on them in last 4 games isn’t applicable though. They were bad against the Cards, competent in Browns and Ravens game, and good against the Cowboys. Pinning the offensive woes on them with everything else going on isn’t close to accurately portraying how they did as a unit. Didn’t think the gameplan against Cards did them any favors either.


Excusing them for being lousy throughout the season and then using the excuse they didn't have camp (no team did) while being in the worst conference ever in the modern era and still having a rating by PFF as 31st OL isn't accurately portraying how awful the unit was either.

The plan for this year  
UberAlias : 8:14 am : link
Is the continue developing the young guys in your system, growth from more time playing as a unit, investments and more consistency in coaching. Those things should all help. How much, no one can say with certainty. The answer can’t always be, go out and sign an established veteran.
I'll believe it's a good o-line when they play like a good o-line  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:54 am : link
without a qualifier.

There's no cause for blind optimism other than that being the path you choose to take.
...  
christian : 9:45 am : link
It’s the only unit on the team without an established veteran, good player. You have 5 positions to fill — I’m surprised the Giants didn’t add a proven player to their presumptive starting 5.

To me it’s a matter of likelihoods. The Giants are banking on Hernandez to have a renaissance, Peart, and Lemieux to develop into solid starters in their second year. All under a first time NFL position coach.

If the Giant field a competent offensive line this year, it’s nothing short of a miracle.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 