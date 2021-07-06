for display only
PFN’s Ben Rolf lists WR Shepard as a potential cut or trade

Modzelewski : 6/7/2021 1:42 pm
With the Jones trade, rumors are rampant regarding cuts and trades to reduce teams salary caps, post June 1st. Sterling Shepard is listed as one of his potential cuts or trades.


Pro Football Network: NFL Post- June 1st Cut or Trade Candidates - ( New Window )
Makes no sense  
jvm52106 : 6/7/2021 1:56 pm : link
now based on all that we have done. Now, maybe at the trade deadline if the Giants think they are fine with what they have as he most certainly will not be on the team in 2022.
Idiotic  
BillT : 6/7/2021 1:59 pm : link
Cutting Shepard post June 1 saves $2.975m. Not worth it and leaves us thin at a position we need all our players. Next year maybe if Tioney works out and it saves $8m. I doubt it even than but at least it would make some sense. This doesn’t.
Yep but next year, not this one  
Jimmy Googs : 6/7/2021 2:04 pm : link
RE: Don't think they'll cut him  
UberAlias : 6/7/2021 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15281639 JonC said:
Quote:
What about trade? For me I would very surprised if they moved him. It was a priority to give DJ some weapons, moving one of your leaders seems like a step backwards. This season, at least.
don't be surprised if you hear lots of "national" commentators  
Giantsfan79 : 6/7/2021 2:09 pm : link
saying Shepard could be a cut because if you look at the depth chart and additions the NYG made, Shepard's role in the offense is likely to decrease. An analyst looks at that and puts Shepard on their cut list.
What’s the why? I don’t understand how you can cut or trade Shep  
glowrider : 6/7/2021 2:12 pm : link
Before the season starts. Unless I am misreading things, we are a couple mil or so under the cap right now with everyone signed, and if we are to sign anyone else, we can prob do it. Sure, DG wants space into the season, but Shep?
Perhaps the most overrated receiver in recent memory  
widmerseyebrow : 6/7/2021 2:17 pm : link
But I doubt they cut him simply because the position is weak and there is no fat to trim so to speak.
RE: don't be surprised if you hear lots of  
The Jake : 6/7/2021 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15281676 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
saying Shepard could be a cut because if you look at the depth chart and additions the NYG made, Shepard's role in the offense is likely to decrease. An analyst looks at that and puts Shepard on their cut list.


I agree. This is nothing more than a shallow reaction to our off-season moves.
RE: Perhaps the most overrated receiver in recent memory  
giants#1 : 6/7/2021 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15281685 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
But I doubt they cut him simply because the position is weak and there is no fat to trim so to speak.


Amari Cooper is way more overrated (and overpaid). Landry too.
Not a chance  
MtDizzle : 6/7/2021 2:40 pm : link
in hell he gets cut before the season. I can definitely see that happening next offseason.
RE: RE: Perhaps the most overrated receiver in recent memory  
widmerseyebrow : 6/7/2021 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15281694 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15281685 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


But I doubt they cut him simply because the position is weak and there is no fat to trim so to speak.



Amari Cooper is way more overrated (and overpaid). Landry too.



I meant on the Giants, but I would also disagree with your examples as those two have actually had years of starter-level production.
RE: yeah -- this would be a bad cut in the Giants lexicon  
90.Cal : 6/7/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15281647 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Shep has been true blue, is never a problem and it a leader on the team


End of the day he averages like 5 missed games per season and only 9 yards per catch and has never lead us to a record that even sniffed .500 but alrighty...

If someone offers a day 2 pick (maybe even day 3) and will pay the majority of his salary... he should be out the door in a hurry, just my opinion.

I want to see Ross and Toney with the ball in their hands before Shepard... they are way more dangerous...

Has Shepard ever made anyone miss after a catch? Ok I'm done...
RE: RE: RE: Perhaps the most overrated receiver in recent memory  
giants#1 : 6/7/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15281703 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 15281694 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15281685 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


But I doubt they cut him simply because the position is weak and there is no fat to trim so to speak.



Amari Cooper is way more overrated (and overpaid). Landry too.




I meant on the Giants, but I would also disagree with your examples as those two have actually had years of starter-level production.


If you're restricting it to the Giants, that's fair. But SS was a solid #2 in 2018 (his last healthy season). Cooper's a better WR than SS, not he's not twice as good and certainly not worth $20M per (still the 4th highest paid WR).

Landry is maybe marginally better, he just gets more volume. Certainly not worth 50% more than SS though.
I don’t think Shepard is overrated or underrated.  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/7/2021 3:04 pm : link
He is what he was expected to be coming out of Oklahoma. I think he was over-drafted at #40, considering his known limitations, and somewhat overpaid on his second contract. Overall, though, he’s a WYSIWYG player. His draft profile remains accurate five years later. It’s not his fault that the QB and the star receiver he was drafted to complement both went into freefall right around the time he arrived.
Don't see a cut coming  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/7/2021 3:07 pm : link
but possibly a trade if someone steps up in camp that was unexpected or a injury occurs at another position. Maybe for a lineman if that unit struggles.

The question is what value would he have with his injury history but you never know. Some team who plans on competing loses a couple WR's maybe they pursue.
90.cal  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/7/2021 3:14 pm : link
90.Cal said:
Quote:
Has Shepard ever made anyone miss after a catch? Ok I'm done...
Yes. Yes he has.
One example. - ( New Window )
RE: I don’t think Shepard is overrated or underrated.  
giants#1 : 6/7/2021 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15281714 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
He is what he was expected to be coming out of Oklahoma. I think he was over-drafted at #40, considering his known limitations, and somewhat overpaid on his second contract. Overall, though, he’s a WYSIWYG player. His draft profile remains accurate five years later. It’s not his fault that the QB and the star receiver he was drafted to complement both went into freefall right around the time he arrived.


Only point I'd quibble over, is that getting a WR that can give you 900 yds/year when healthy is worthy of the #40 slot. Even his 2nd contract was solid for that level of production. His problems are: 1) Michael Thomas went a few picks later and 2) he can't play 16 games.
I believe the currwent year prorated signing bonus  
WillieYoung : 6/7/2021 3:20 pm : link
counts against the cap even with a post June 1 cut/trade. if so the cap savings is only $975,000. Dumb move either way.
Oops. 2.925 cap saving this year  
WillieYoung : 6/7/2021 3:24 pm : link
not $925 even if current year signing bonus vests. Still a bad move.
RE: I don’t think Shepard is overrated or underrated.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/7/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15281714 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
He is what he was expected to be coming out of Oklahoma. I think he was over-drafted at #40, considering his known limitations, and somewhat overpaid on his second contract. Overall, though, he’s a WYSIWYG player. His draft profile remains accurate five years later. It’s not his fault that the QB and the star receiver he was drafted to complement both went into freefall right around the time he arrived.


I'd agree with that. There's no need for hyperbole to say he's extremely good or that he's overrated. I bet for his draft position, he's been an average player. He's a solid WR who is dependable when he plays. He's also been an injured player who probably should have not been resigned at the price.
And cutting..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/7/2021 3:29 pm : link
him this season doesn't make sense, which leads me to believe Ben Rolf doesn't really know what he's talking about.
Looks good on paper  
Biteymax22 : 6/7/2021 3:38 pm : link
When you compare contract $$ to stats.

Beyond that when you start adding things in like cap hits, dead money and his other intangibles (leadership, blocking) it tells us we're better off keeping him.

Next offseason, maybe, but he plays this year for us.
RE: And cutting..  
eric2425ny : 6/7/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15281729 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
him this season doesn't make sense, which leads me to believe Ben Rolf doesn't really know what he's talking about.


Exactly, they would take a huge cap hit. Next year I think he may be cut if they need money for other areas. Not this season. It would be flushing money down the toilet. Shepard is a solid player when healthy.
Just looked and Shep's annual salary starts creeping up  
Jimmy Googs : 6/7/2021 4:04 pm : link
next year so he is undoubtedly going to be under scrutiny and likely released next offseason.

His second contract wasn't awful when announced but looking back now he likely didn't earn all of it. But always puts forth good effort when he plays, decent hands and hustling downfield blocker too.

Still has enough shake that he can get open from slot or multiple receiver formation. Just never has enough bake as too often slips and stumbles on his breaks/cuts moving upfield.
I think that, beyond the stst, he's been a good security blanket  
Bill L : 6/7/2021 4:18 pm : link
for both of his QBs. I think that has value.
LOL no  
D HOS : 6/7/2021 4:19 pm : link
Maybe next offseason. This year Shep is a key part of our offense.
RE: Just looked and Shep's annual salary starts creeping up  
eric2425ny : 6/7/2021 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15281741 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
next year so he is undoubtedly going to be under scrutiny and likely released next offseason.

His second contract wasn't awful when announced but looking back now he likely didn't earn all of it. But always puts forth good effort when he plays, decent hands and hustling downfield blocker too.

Still has enough shake that he can get open from slot or multiple receiver formation. Just never has enough bake as too often slips and stumbles on his breaks/cuts moving upfield.


Good summary, totally agree.
He wasn't especially durable in college either.  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/7/2021 4:40 pm : link
He was drafted on the strength of his monster senior year. But his junior year was just as good - until a groin injury early in a game against Iowa State (on a 46-yard catch, BTW) cost him most of that game plus the next two and made him a non-factor in the Sooners' bowl game. IIRC, he was dinged his sophomore year too.
RE: We are one WR injury away from a  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/7/2021 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15281648 ATL_Giants said:
Quote:
shoestring position group at WR. Our RB & TE's can catch, which is great, but if Golladay goes out I think we're looking at a below avg position group.

I'm not doomsday forecasting, nor am I pessimistic about our team. But cutting Shepard would be hella' optimistic about our personnel.

The flip side to that argument is that Shepard might be the WR most likely to be that injury.

It's not like he's the epitome of reliable availability on the injury report.
He is underrated  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6/7/2021 6:33 pm : link
He is dependable. He is smart. He blocks his ass off. If you watch any of saquan’s long runs, Shepard is usually laying someone out.
Why would they cut him?  
WestCoastGFan : 6/7/2021 7:20 pm : link
This offseason was about adding weapons for DJ, not taking them away.
RE: 90.cal  
90.Cal : 6/7/2021 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15281717 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
90.Cal said:

Quote:


Has Shepard ever made anyone miss after a catch? Ok I'm done...

Yes. Yes he has. One example. - ( New Window )


Your example was from 2017... and he didn't exactly make a man miss... that was speed but ok.
RE: RE: I don’t think Shepard is overrated or underrated.  
90.Cal : 6/7/2021 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15281721 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15281714 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


He is what he was expected to be coming out of Oklahoma. I think he was over-drafted at #40, considering his known limitations, and somewhat overpaid on his second contract. Overall, though, he’s a WYSIWYG player. His draft profile remains accurate five years later. It’s not his fault that the QB and the star receiver he was drafted to complement both went into freefall right around the time he arrived.



Only point I'd quibble over, is that getting a WR that can give you 900 yds/year when healthy is worthy of the #40 slot. Even his 2nd contract was solid for that level of production. His problems are: 1) Michael Thomas went a few picks later and 2) he can't play 16 games.


Except he's never given us 900 yards qx yet alone 900 yds/year... hes gained 800 rec yards 1x in 5 years... this guy was supposed to be the next great slot WR, next Wes Welker type but it hasn't been close to that IMO.
he isnt going anywhere  
blueblood : 6/7/2021 10:28 pm : link
THIS year..
He’s not that good  
HomerJones45 : 6/7/2021 11:19 pm : link
Averaged less than 10 yards a catch, misses multiple games every year. If they need the cap space there is 4 million out there to be had for the taking by cutting what is a mediocre wideout.
He’s not been great  
Daniel in MI : 6/8/2021 6:34 am : link
But he’s the only WR last year that reached the league average of 3 yards separation. He also blocks his heart out. Watch highlights of Saquon’s big plays and Shep is throwing his body around.

As others said, makes little sense this year.

RE: He’s not been great  
HomerJones45 : 6/8/2021 7:05 am : link
In comment 15282073 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
But he’s the only WR last year that reached the league average of 3 yards separation. He also blocks his heart out. Watch highlights of Saquon’s big plays and Shep is throwing his body around.

As others said, makes little sense this year.
For all his average separation, his longest reception was 29 yards. He's the #4 wideout and won't be here next year. You would think the team could find someone that might improve the team more for the cap savings.
RE: He is underrated  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/8/2021 7:26 am : link
In comment 15281839 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
He is dependable. He is smart. He blocks his ass off. If you watch any of saquan’s long runs, Shepard is usually laying someone out.

I don't know how you can call someone with Shepard's injury history "dependable."
I do think that he is someone who Jones depends upon  
Bill L : 6/8/2021 7:31 am : link
if that is what dependable means.

I think that he is another one of the guys, like Engram actually, who can be really good and productive when he is in a complementary role, but suffers when he is forced to be the primary. I really am expecting him to have a great year with Golladay and Toney alongside him.
League wide, talent wise  
SGMen : 6/8/2021 7:45 am : link
Galloday and Shepard (experience) make us "average" and as a group if healthy we are likely a bit above average.
But if Shepard were to get hurt yet again during the season and miss some games this group is average at best even with Galloday. Until proven otherwise at least.
RE: RE: RE: I don’t think Shepard is overrated or underrated.  
giants#1 : 6/8/2021 7:52 am : link
In comment 15281942 90.Cal said:
Quote:


Except he's never given us 900 yards qx yet alone 900 yds/year... hes gained 800 rec yards 1x in 5 years... this guy was supposed to be the next great slot WR, next Wes Welker type but it hasn't been close to that IMO.


Yes, I rounded his 872 yards up to 900 yds. If you have a true #1 WR (even Golladay-level) and get 900 yds from your slot WR, your offense will be in the upper half of the league.

He's actually been very similar to Welker except for one category: volume. In terms of yards/rec, Shepard is marginally better. And for Shepard's first 3 seasons, the Giants had Beckham. I know who I'd rather give the volume to...
RE: He’s not that good  
giants#1 : 6/8/2021 7:54 am : link
In comment 15282022 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Averaged less than 10 yards a catch, misses multiple games every year. If they need the cap space there is 4 million out there to be had for the taking by cutting what is a mediocre wideout.


Only once has he averaged less than 10 yards a catch and that was last year at 9.9 y/r.
Awful reporting  
cosmicj : 6/8/2021 8:41 am : link
Sterling’s dead cap hit makes this idea a nonstarter. Rolf didn’t even do basic research.
I love Sheppard . . .  
dschwarz in westchester : 6/8/2021 9:55 am : link
....But the Toney draft pick makes it pretty unlikely that he's staying longterm and I could see him getting cut this year.

Golladay is WR1, Toney and Slayton will be given every opportunity to be WR2/WR3 as they are both younger, healthier, and much cheaper than Sheppard.

Add in that Engram (at least this year, I don't think it's likely he'll be back next year) and Barkley will be featured receivers too and... well it's not difficult to see why Sheppard is likely on his way out. Might not be this year, but unless Toney/Slayton BOTH fall on their faces this year it's hard to see him back next year.
IF he's cut, it'll be next year  
giants#1 : 6/8/2021 10:08 am : link
and even then it's only likely if both Slayton and Toney look good this year. You need at least 3 good WRs (Shepard level or above).
If there was some dire need or better use for his salary cap space  
Jimmy Googs : 6/8/2021 10:43 am : link
then could entertain some debate on Shepard. But without knowing that is the case, I don't understand the logic behind these posts to blatantly dump him this year.

What is wrong with having a deeper rotation of WRs on the roster for a change? Wasn't it like just like 2 seasons ago that the Giant WR corps were decimated with issues (injuries, suspension, concussions etc.) to begin the season.

Judge also just mentioned he likes that the personnel in the WR unit all have various dimensions and different depths of strengths. Would like to think that means they can open up the play book and run numerous variations and looks in making the offense more difficult to defend and be more productive. Cutting Shep isn't aligned with that.

Besides, do any of us know right now how much Toney is going to be used in various roles, including running the ball? While I would like to see Toney get plenty of snaps to show off his skills, there is nothing wrong with spelling him in the slot with Shepard too. Its a long season for rookies.

Shepard's deal will likely be looked at next offseason...
We have one guy that is essentially a firm starter - Golladay  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/8/2021 12:29 pm : link
The rest are very solid in their role player, but it's a deep bench. Who else do we have that does what Shepard does? Nobody, so we cut him for paltry savings? Makes zero sense. Slayton and Ross are the only guys that are really redundant for what they bring (although I think Slayton is the better player in this respect). Toney is his own thing.

I feel like people forget how woefully thin we've been at the position for the last decade plus. We've had some good top 3, but the guys taking spots behind them would be hard pressed to make many NFL rosters. The top end talent isn't great, but we are about as deep as anyone in the league 6 deep right now. Injuries happen and practically every teams top 5 gets significant burn at some point. This is what I really love about this rebuild, we finally have depth. It's what BB does and part of the reason they've been consistently successful. Football is a war of attrition and having rosters of 53 is kind of a joke. Making sure all 53 of those guys can play is important.
It’s just clickbait  
Vanzetti : 6/8/2021 12:30 pm : link
You put a few surprises on your list to rile up fans and draw attention to your work

I never heard of Ben Rolf. Now I have and that was his goal from the beginning
We don't even have a true number 2, but I bet if you go by snap count  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/8/2021 12:43 pm : link
Shephard will be second on the list at season's end IF he stays healthy (which probably won't happen, but if you extrapolate whatever games he plays to a full season, I'd bet dollars to donuts he's number 2 by a decent margin unless Slayton makes a giant leap this year)
...  
christian : 6/8/2021 1:14 pm : link
The only real scenario is if a contender loses a WR in camp and the Giants feel comfortable with Toney and Ross.

If the Giants trade Shepard now (post-June 1), they move the 7M of his salary for 2021, and the prorated portion of bonus money doesn't accelerate (stays where it is over the next 2 years).

The net cap saving in 2021 would be 7M. The Giants have comfortable operating space right now, so they'd likely roll that money over or use it as part of extension.

The real question is would anyone pay Sterling Shepard 7M?

