Former Giants HC Jim Fassel has passed away at age 71

Anakim : 6/8/2021 2:17 am
RIP to a wonderful coach and man
We'll always remember this  
Anakim : 6/8/2021 2:18 am : link
sad news  
hassan : 6/8/2021 2:30 am : link
way too young rest in peace.
Wow. Crazy.  
adamg : 6/8/2021 2:40 am : link
RIP
RIP Coach Fassel  
Frank from CA : 6/8/2021 3:04 am : link
That run to the Superbowl was awesome.
RIP Coach  
Giantology : 6/8/2021 3:11 am : link
Wow, too young  
Bramton1 : 6/8/2021 3:47 am : link
RIP coach  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/8/2021 3:55 am : link
RIP  
Rolyrock : 6/8/2021 4:13 am : link
This team is going to the playoffs.
Damn 71  
mrvax : 6/8/2021 4:20 am : link
seems like it's too young for me. I'm right there in 10 years.
very sorry to hear this  
bluepepper : 6/8/2021 4:26 am : link
41-0 remains one of my fondest Giants memories.

Thanks Coach.

RIP.
Rest in peace coach  
Route 9 : 6/8/2021 4:35 am : link
Great memories. Anyone who gets Kerry Collins and Ron Dayne to the big dance is a good coach in my opinion.

41-0.
RIP  
BigBlueCane : 6/8/2021 5:01 am : link
and Wow.
Jeez  
Giantophile : 6/8/2021 5:11 am : link
That's awful. Thanks for the memories coach, that 2000 run at home are some of my fondest memories.
horrible news  
Allen in CNJ : 6/8/2021 5:33 am : link
RIP Coach
Damn only 71  
Les in TO : 6/8/2021 5:50 am : link
RIP coach. He had some brilliant moments none better than 41-0 over the Vikings.
Did he have health problems?  
Canton : 6/8/2021 5:57 am : link
I figured Tuna would be the first to go. Overweight for a large part of his life. Heart issues…

RIP Fassel.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/8/2021 6:05 am : link
JFC. I didn't even know he was sick. RIP.
RIP  
US1 Giants : 6/8/2021 6:08 am : link
Wow. Shocking.  
mattnyg05 : 6/8/2021 6:08 am : link
RIP
RIP  
chuckydee9 : 6/8/2021 6:08 am : link
I am surprised he passed away this early.. also surprised no one ever hired him again as a HC after Giants.
This is awful!  
Sean : 6/8/2021 6:11 am : link
Way too young. There were so many great memories during the Fassel era. His teams had a great stretch of wins against the Eagles. Shocked by this. RIP coach.
Really sad news to wake to  
Matt G : 6/8/2021 6:12 am : link
RIP, Coach Fassell
RE: ...  
Route 9 : 6/8/2021 6:18 am : link
In comment 15282061 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
JFC. I didn't even know he was sick. RIP.


I didn't know he was 71. I thought maybe he was in his early 60s today. But yeah, he was hired in 1997. That was 24 years ago. Time flies.
......  
Route 9 : 6/8/2021 6:20 am : link
Some of his games, man, they would stress the fuck out of me. Thought the 2002 team (first year with Shockey) was his best shot to win the whole thing.
Very sad.  
johnnyb : 6/8/2021 6:31 am : link
Way too young. RIP coach. Thanks for some awesome memories.
RE: ...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/8/2021 6:33 am : link
In comment 15282061 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
JFC. I didn't even know he was sick. RIP.


I don't think he was sick. It sounds like he had chest pains and had a heart attack.
RIP Coach  
dpinzow : 6/8/2021 6:38 am : link
Did a better job with an underdog team than a lot of people recognize. Had some bad moments but I enjoyed most of the Fassel era and its players
Time flies  
Mark from Jersey : 6/8/2021 6:40 am : link
I didn't even think he was in his 70's yet.

A good coach who should have got another shot. 2000 was a great team/run/year.

RIP.
OMG… RIP to Coach Fassel and my deepest condolences  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6/8/2021 6:45 am : link
to his family. He was a very good coach and I liked him a lot.
RIP Coach  
KDavies : 6/8/2021 6:48 am : link
didn’t see that one coming
RIP Coach  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/8/2021 6:50 am : link
Thanks for some enjoyable seasons and getting Kerry back on track. Respected QB and offensive coach.

Sounds like a heart attack. Really had not heard much from him in recent years and he was living in Vegas.

That's a shame  
HomerJones45 : 6/8/2021 6:51 am : link
way too young. Rest in Peace, Coach
Very Sad News Indeed  
LTIsTheGreatest : 6/8/2021 6:51 am : link
Very surprised that he never got another shot as a HC after the Giants let him go. Will always remember his “this team is going to the playoffs” rant. May he rest in peace
This is very unexpected.  
truebluelarry : 6/8/2021 6:56 am : link
Very sad news. I always liked Fassel, his Giants teams were never boring. RIP.
My dad really liked him.  
MtDizzle : 6/8/2021 6:57 am : link
RIP Coach, thanks for the memories.
RIP Coach Fassel - too young  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 6/8/2021 7:13 am : link
Gave me and my friends one of the great days of our lives with 41-0. A lot better coach than some of the retreads around the league, but was maddening due to the swings between high and low.

Always will be remembered for the "pushing my chips" speech and should be remembered for his work with QB and successful coaching tree (Payton and Fox).
RIP Jim!  
GiantBlue : 6/8/2021 7:16 am : link
I still remember the great faith he had in the Giants....pushing all his chips in!

Rest in Peace, Sir. You orchestrated one of the greatest Giant playoff wins with that shellacking of the Vikings and always seemed to have the Eagles number.

You will be missed!
RE: RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/8/2021 7:23 am : link
In comment 15282072 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15282061 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


JFC. I didn't even know he was sick. RIP.



I don't think he was sick. It sounds like he had chest pains and had a heart attack.


Yeah. That is what it sounds like. Awful news to wake up to...way too young.
In his first  
Les in TO : 6/8/2021 7:24 am : link
Season as HC he won the NFC East with Dave Brown and Danny Kannel as QBs. Even if he did nothing else in his career (and he had many other accomplishments in college and the pros) that was remarkable
_________  
I am Ninja : 6/8/2021 7:25 am : link
I've said this before... those of us who are about 37, 38, 39, our fandom began with a super bowl, then for the remainder of our childhoods, we were terrible. he came in and turned things around. I will always have a fondness and appreciation for him for that. Wish I got a chance to shake his hand.
Terrible news.  
mittenedman : 6/8/2021 7:29 am : link
He was the best football coach to never work in the league again I've ever seen. I really thought he was doing a good job in 2002 before "the collapse".
This is  
bLiTz 2k : 6/8/2021 7:32 am : link
Horrible news.
RIP  
Bill L : 6/8/2021 7:33 am : link
Very sad and he is far too young (especially as I approach his age). I remember standing in the parking lot at UAlbany after practice one day chatting with him. A very gracious and nice man.
RIP Jim  
spike : 6/8/2021 7:35 am : link
Thanks for the memories
sad news - way too young -  
Del Shofner : 6/8/2021 7:38 am : link
brought us some fun memories as a coach.
That’s crazy.  
Big Blue '56 : 6/8/2021 7:40 am : link
RIP
sad news to start the morning  
UConn4523 : 6/8/2021 7:41 am : link
I'll never forget his guarantee, easily my favorite Giants moment ever as a child (14 at the time).

RIP coach.
Hate to hear! Will be interested to see NYG’s reaction  
FranknWeezer : 6/8/2021 7:41 am : link
since he had a less than stellar exit from here and he’s hardly been mentioned by the team over the years in press clippings, Giants.com, etc.

I’d like to see them do a helmet decal for Coach Fassel. Maybe a pile of blue and red casino chips with JF on them.
That’s terrible news  
ryanmkeane : 6/8/2021 7:42 am : link
RIP coach. He seemed like a great guy. Some really amazing memories from those teams.
Because of my age at the time  
ryanmkeane : 6/8/2021 7:43 am : link
he was really the first Giants head coach that I took a liking to and could really grasp what coaching in the NFL was all about. Ugh. What a bummer.
This makes me really sad  
GiantTuff1 : 6/8/2021 7:47 am : link
He was a much better coach than he was given credit for, especially coming from the dregs of the previous two regimes and the complete and utter lack of offense under Reeves he was like hiring a Silicon Valley whiz kid to fix our team's technical problems.

He breathed new life into the team, hired future HOF coaches as coordinators, resurrected Kerry Collins, and had a bit of a gamblers mentality that I truly appreciated. He was real, and you could feel that, and for the most part I believe the team fed off of it to incredible highs, and sometimes pretty insane losses. But one thing you cannot say is that his tenure didn't provide exciting football, even if from two sides of the coin.

There's almost nothing that can beat the "chips to the middle of the table" press conference. That took huge balls, and it worked. I long for realism like that in this overly washed coach speak world. Unfortunately, it didn't work out in the SB. I really wish he got another shot in the league.

I thought he got a bit of a raw deal in 2003 with the injuries. I attended his last coached game, the season finale against Carolina in 2003 to a less than full house. My friends and I brought a "Thank You Jim" sign. I feel exactly the same way now.

RIP Jim Fassel.
RE: Because of my age at the time  
UConn4523 : 6/8/2021 7:47 am : link
In comment 15282118 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
he was really the first Giants head coach that I took a liking to and could really grasp what coaching in the NFL was all about. Ugh. What a bummer.


Same. I was too young to understand the Parcells Giants. I was a fan but didn't know what was going on. Fassel came along when I was 10/11 and really started understanding the game more. The trio of Tiki, Toomer and Strahan helped as well.
RE: ...  
Del Shofner : 6/8/2021 7:47 am : link
In comment 15282061 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
JFC. I didn't even know he was sick. RIP.


Not clear that he was. Per the Post it was a heart attack and it seems to have come on quickly yesterday.
Damn, really sad news to start the day with  
mfsd : 6/8/2021 7:51 am : link
Lot to be admired for, got some middling talent teams to play really hard, and coached the Giants to a lot of big wins.

His legacy in overall is a bit of a mixed bag, but not the right time or place to rehash all that. RIP Coach
RE: This makes me really sad  
Les in TO : 6/8/2021 7:53 am : link
In comment 15282122 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
He was a much better coach than he was given credit for, especially coming from the dregs of the previous two regimes and the complete and utter lack of offense under Reeves he was like hiring a Silicon Valley whiz kid to fix our team's technical problems.

He breathed new life into the team, hired future HOF coaches as coordinators, resurrected Kerry Collins, and had a bit of a gamblers mentality that I truly appreciated. He was real, and you could feel that, and for the most part I believe the team fed off of it to incredible highs, and sometimes pretty insane losses. But one thing you cannot say is that his tenure didn't provide exciting football, even if from two sides of the coin.

There's almost nothing that can beat the "chips to the middle of the table" press conference. That took huge balls, and it worked. I long for realism like that in this overly washed coach speak world. Unfortunately, it didn't work out in the SB. I really wish he got another shot in the league.

I thought he got a bit of a raw deal in 2003 with the injuries. I attended his last coached game, the season finale against Carolina in 2003 to a less than full house. My friends and I brought a "Thank You Jim" sign. I feel exactly the same way now.

RIP Jim Fassel.
nice post
RIP Coach.  
Heisenberg : 6/8/2021 7:53 am : link
One of the most memorable coaching tenures in Giants history.
......  
Route 9 : 6/8/2021 7:56 am : link
I was at that 2003 finale as well. I think it was a 415 game. I remember not realizing that until I looked at the ticket. Thought it was a 1 game.

Either way, that game was funny. So many shenanigans with the limited fans left and that was the first game I snuck down to the lower level. Never saw pro football that close. We cheered for Jim as he walked off the field. Good times. Eli/Coughlin on the horizon.
RIP Coach Fassel  
Mdgiantsfan : 6/8/2021 7:57 am : link
I recall his presser after he was let go. I had so much more respect for him for the manner in which he handled it and the dignity he displayed that day! I sent an email via the Giants mailbag expressing my appreciation for him and I received a reply soon thereafter from him. That only solidified my thoughts about him.
Hmm most of you guys  
Dave on the UWS : 6/8/2021 7:58 am : link
with the RIP made fun of him for years.
That’s the definition of hypocrisy. He was a decent n man an and a way better HC than given credit for.
RE: Damn 71  
River Mike : 6/8/2021 8:02 am : link
In comment 15282051 mrvax said:
Quote:
seems like it's too young for me. I'm right there in 10 years.


And I've been dragging it behind me for 6 years
RE: Hmm most of you guys  
Route 9 : 6/8/2021 8:03 am : link
In comment 15282137 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
with the RIP made fun of him for years.
That’s the definition of hypocrisy. He was a decent n man an and a way better HC than given credit for.



Definitely better than McAdoo, Shurmur, Ray Handley, excetera.

Not Coughlin/ Bill Parcells category
Really fun read with Fassel, Accorsi, Hamilton, Armstead  
Heisenberg : 6/8/2021 8:04 am : link
John Fox, talking about the 2000 run and how it peaked with the absolute domination of the Vikings in the NFC Championship

Quote:
“If you’ve got the laser, put it right on my chest, I’ll take full responsibility. I’m raising the stakes right now,” he said. “If this is a poker game, I’m shoving my chips to the middle of the table. I’m raising the ante. Anybody who wants in can get in, anybody who wants out can get out: This team is going to the playoffs.”

The New York Times called it “a passionate, unsolicited and wholly uncharacteristic speech” from “the Mister Rogers of football.”

Bob Papa, radio broadcaster: Everybody viewed it as a little shocking, which gave it more credence. That’s something that (Bill) Parcells would do, or a coach with a different disposition would do. It was out of character for Fassel, and that helped it carry more weight and resonate with everybody inside the building.

Fassel: It’s our job (as coaches) to make the adjustments. That’s our job. So I put it on the coaches, and the players knew that I put it on the coaches. And I included myself, you know?

Accorsi: He put himself on the line. In a situation like we were in, I never worried about if somebody stirs something up. If everything’s going smoothly and we’re 9-1, don’t disturb the waters. But in that kind of situation, throw caution to the wind. I’m not saying that was the reason, but it turned out that it helped us because it got us stimulated. It caught everybody’s interest.

Fox: Our team did respond. It was like, “OK, our leader has said he’s all-in, so we better be all-in.”

Athletic - Subscription - ( New Window )
So sad to hear  
Stufftherun : 6/8/2021 8:05 am : link
and as Nak alluded to, he did appear to be one of the leagues good guys. Always wondered why he never landed another high profile HC job. RIP, coach Fassel.
Dont know what to say  
Chef : 6/8/2021 8:10 am : link
but rest Coach... and like others said a lot better coach then given credit for....
Coach of the year and a Super Bowl coach  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 6/8/2021 8:11 am : link
Always a Giant.
I just..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/8/2021 8:14 am : link
hope that when Gene/Homer celebrates this passing, he uses a different glass than what buford used to celebrate George Young's death...
RE: Hmm most of you guys  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/8/2021 8:15 am : link
In comment 15282137 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
with the RIP made fun of him for years.
That’s the definition of hypocrisy. He was a decent n man an and a way better HC than given credit for.


Bear with me for a minute, but it's possible to separate your criticism from him as a head coach & yet still feel awful that he passed away.
RE: Hmm most of you guys  
Big Blue '56 : 6/8/2021 8:17 am : link
In comment 15282137 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
with the RIP made fun of him for years.
That’s the definition of hypocrisy. He was a decent n man an and a way better HC than given credit for.


Dave, I thought he mediocre at best..Hated him as a HC, specifically his meltdowns..I was very vocal in my dislike of his coaching and and his reported philandering ways.

That said, I am truly saddened by his passing and this isn’t the time for call-outs..Far too young (in this day and age) to pass..Tragic..
RE: Hate to hear! Will be interested to see NYG’s reaction  
Drewcon40 : 6/8/2021 8:18 am : link
In comment 15282115 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:

I’d like to see them do a helmet decal for Coach Fassel. Maybe a pile of blue and red casino chips with JF on them.


This is a great idea Frankn! Love IT.

Rest in Peace, Coach. Now is not the time for negative thoughts but there are a few players in my mind that I hope he was able to mend fences.

The poker chips is a great memory but on some Giants history DVDs, I loved how excited he was when we drafted Jeremy Shockey.
RE: RE: Hate to hear! Will be interested to see NYG’s reaction  
Les in TO : 6/8/2021 8:22 am : link
In comment 15282165 Drewcon40 said:
Quote:
In comment 15282115 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:



I’d like to see them do a helmet decal for Coach Fassel. Maybe a pile of blue and red casino chips with JF on them.



This is a great idea Frankn! Love IT.

Rest in Peace, Coach. Now is not the time for negative thoughts but there are a few players in my mind that I hope he was able to mend fences.

The poker chips is a great memory but on some Giants history DVDs, I loved how excited he was when we drafted Jeremy Shockey.
Strahan had some nice things to say about him on GMA and mentioned they stayed in touch over the years
......  
Route 9 : 6/8/2021 8:26 am : link
He beat the Eagles 9 times in a row. Remember those days? Unlike this batch of wimps we got for the last 10-13 years. Can't even beat them more than once.
sad day for the Fassel-ites  
GiantsLaw : 6/8/2021 8:30 am : link
thanks for 41-0. A truly great day at the stadium. rest in peace coach.
RE: ......  
Route 9 : 6/8/2021 8:31 am : link
In comment 15282174 Route 9 said:
Quote:
He beat the Eagles 9 times in a row. Remember those days? Unlike this batch of wimps we got for the last 10-13 years. Can't even beat them more than once.


More than once in a year, which is bull.
RE: RE: This makes me really sad  
JCin332 : 6/8/2021 8:32 am : link
In comment 15282130 Les in TO said:
Quote:
In comment 15282122 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


He was a much better coach than he was given credit for, especially coming from the dregs of the previous two regimes and the complete and utter lack of offense under Reeves he was like hiring a Silicon Valley whiz kid to fix our team's technical problems.

He breathed new life into the team, hired future HOF coaches as coordinators, resurrected Kerry Collins, and had a bit of a gamblers mentality that I truly appreciated. He was real, and you could feel that, and for the most part I believe the team fed off of it to incredible highs, and sometimes pretty insane losses. But one thing you cannot say is that his tenure didn't provide exciting football, even if from two sides of the coin.

There's almost nothing that can beat the "chips to the middle of the table" press conference. That took huge balls, and it worked. I long for realism like that in this overly washed coach speak world. Unfortunately, it didn't work out in the SB. I really wish he got another shot in the league.

I thought he got a bit of a raw deal in 2003 with the injuries. I attended his last coached game, the season finale against Carolina in 2003 to a less than full house. My friends and I brought a "Thank You Jim" sign. I feel exactly the same way now.

RIP Jim Fassel.

nice post


Agreed what a wonderful summary...the 1986 NFC Championship was my favorite home game ever but 41-0 was a close second!

My thoughts and prayers to him and his family...
Sad  
Dr. D : 6/8/2021 8:43 am : link
RIP Coach
RIP coach  
Giants86 : 6/8/2021 8:43 am : link
He did a pretty good job as the coach.
The first Giants coach I can remember  
JB_in_DC : 6/8/2021 8:45 am : link
Vague memories of both Vikings playoff games... agony and ecstasy. RIP Coach Fassell and condolences to his family.
RIP, Coach Fassel  
MadPlaid : 6/8/2021 8:48 am : link
His tenure was filled with a lot of ups and downs. The ups were really good, and I think for the most part, they out weighed the downs. Although, 2000 didn’t end the way we wanted, I appreciate everything he did to make that season a great one.

Too young. Sending good thoughts to his family on this tragic morning.
RE: Hmm most of you guys  
UConn4523 : 6/8/2021 8:51 am : link
In comment 15282137 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
with the RIP made fun of him for years.
That’s the definition of hypocrisy. He was a decent n man an and a way better HC than given credit for.


Is it that hard to understand that thinking a coach stinks doesn't mean the death shouldn't be mourned? If this was Shurmur it would be equally as sad.
Way to soon...  
Tony in Berlin : 6/8/2021 8:52 am : link
We had terrible QBs back then... until Collins came along. But I loved those Fassel Giants. Armstead, Strahan, Charles Way, Keith Hamilton, Tiki, Toomer... too bad he never got a chance to get back into the game. RIP.
Wow...  
BillKo : 6/8/2021 9:01 am : link
..just woke up to this. Shocking to read, didn't even realize he was that age.

RIP, Coach.
Sad news  
Greg from LI : 6/8/2021 9:10 am : link
He was a better coach than most people give him credit for, IMO. Not a great coach, but while his teams could, and did, disappoint, they were never a fiasco like we've seen around here for most of the past decade.

71 is too young. My father just turned 70 and I can't even imagine losing him.
I had season tickets for his entire tenure...  
KingBlue : 6/8/2021 9:11 am : link
Giants stadium had life. He hasn't quite got the accolades he deserved. RIP Coach Fassel!
RIP Coach  
JoeyBigBlue : 6/8/2021 9:14 am : link
Very sad news to start the day.
RE: Sad news  
Big Al : 6/8/2021 9:14 am : link
In comment 15282218 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He was a better coach than most people give him credit for, IMO. Not a great coach, but while his teams could, and did, disappoint, they were never a fiasco like we've seen around here for most of the past decade.

71 is too young. My father just turned 70 and I can't even imagine losing him.
Not a great coach but in my opinion an above average coach. He did not deserve the abuse and ridicule he got here for his overall performance. I always wished he got the second chance he deserved.
Sad news...  
Jan in DC : 6/8/2021 9:18 am : link
Thanks for the memories Coach. Thoughts to his family and friends.
Very  
AcidTest : 6/8/2021 9:19 am : link
sad news. As others have noted, he resurrected the Giants and gave us hope. He was a great coach and leader. RIP. God bless. Prayers to his family and friends.
RE: This makes me really sad  
Section331 : 6/8/2021 9:20 am : link
In comment 15282122 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
He was a much better coach than he was given credit for, especially coming from the dregs of the previous two regimes and the complete and utter lack of offense under Reeves he was like hiring a Silicon Valley whiz kid to fix our team's technical problems.

He breathed new life into the team, hired future HOF coaches as coordinators, resurrected Kerry Collins, and had a bit of a gamblers mentality that I truly appreciated. He was real, and you could feel that, and for the most part I believe the team fed off of it to incredible highs, and sometimes pretty insane losses. But one thing you cannot say is that his tenure didn't provide exciting football, even if from two sides of the coin.

There's almost nothing that can beat the "chips to the middle of the table" press conference. That took huge balls, and it worked. I long for realism like that in this overly washed coach speak world. Unfortunately, it didn't work out in the SB. I really wish he got another shot in the league.

I thought he got a bit of a raw deal in 2003 with the injuries. I attended his last coached game, the season finale against Carolina in 2003 to a less than full house. My friends and I brought a "Thank You Jim" sign. I feel exactly the same way now.

RIP Jim Fassel.


Great post. Fassel was a flawed coach and man, but got and continues to get short shrift from many Giants fans. He was a good offensive coach, and a better HC than given credit for. Sure, he had more than his fair share of team meltdowns in big moments, and I don't begrudge Well Mara from going in another direction after 2003, but I don't think I've ever seen a pro ream in any sport with more injuries to key players than that one. Tell me how many games any HC would have won wit Jesse Palmer at QB.

Most of my best in-person memories of Giants Stadium were with Fassel led teams. 41-0 is my favorite in-person sports memory, so thanks Coach, and RIP.
RIP  
JonC : 6/8/2021 9:24 am : link
I lost my dad at 70 less than two years ago out of nowhere. It's the worst and most helpless feeling, I feel for what his children are enduring.
As others have said it's very sad news.  
Klaatu : 6/8/2021 9:25 am : link
And, yes, 71 is way too young. RIP Coach.
RIP Coach Fassel  
Gap92 : 6/8/2021 9:38 am : link
His era was one of the most exciting in my life as a Giants fan. Lots of highs (especially 41-0 and owning the Eagles as others have pointed out), and infuriating lows. I think he did an admirable job with the talent he had and certainly deserved another shot.
RIP Coach.  
Blue21 : 6/8/2021 9:42 am : link
Some great memories.
RIP  
bc4life : 6/8/2021 9:44 am : link
Had a good career. I am not sure he will get a fair grade as an HC because of the poor personnel decisions made during his tenure.

Seemed like a genuinely nice guy. Saw him at training camp and yelled out "Good luck this season coach." Responded by saying hey thanks man, and few quick comments. It may not mean much - but sometimes small things give you a bigger peek into a person's character.
Condolences to his family.  
Snacks : 6/8/2021 9:47 am : link
RIP coach. Thanks for everything.
Wow!  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/8/2021 9:49 am : link
Way to young!

RIP
RIP Coach  
Jints in Carolina : 6/8/2021 9:59 am : link
sad day
awful  
Matt in SGS : 6/8/2021 10:03 am : link
met him a few times and he was a nice guy in the various encounters. He used to live next to one of my college friends in Morristown and she baby sat his kids when his son hurt his throat running into a table and was in the hospital and she became close with the family.

I'm going to be posting Fassel highlights thru the day on the BigBlueVCR twitter if interested. RIP coach.
Condolences to his family....  
nyblue56 : 6/8/2021 10:03 am : link
I always respected Fassel for being able to do something with some of the least talented Giants teams I can remember.
Very Sad News and condolences to his family  
Essex : 6/8/2021 10:12 am : link
RIP Coach.
RIP coach, 41-0 was one of the greatest Giant games  
gtt350 : 6/8/2021 10:13 am : link
of all time.
Two of my favorite memories a friend comes over a bit late and goes what's the score? I say 14-0 ,he goes oh shit, I say no we're winning.

One of John Madden's best games " Kerry Collins 5 td's not since Sid
Luckman. Well i'll be hornswaggled"

Thanks coach Fassel

I know there was some darkness  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6/8/2021 10:17 am : link
That prevented him from getting another gig. In any case, better than a bunch of Giant coaches. The defensive holding call in the Super Bowl was a real turning point in a game where the momentum just went sideways against the Giants.
JonC - yup  
Dave on the UWS : 6/8/2021 10:18 am : link
always thought of him as someone who took care of himself physically. Didn’t expect this at 71.
One of the measures of a good HC is surround yourself with sharp guys. He had John Fox and Gary Payton - pretty damn good!
RE: I know there was some darkness  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/8/2021 10:19 am : link
In comment 15282313 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
That prevented him from getting another gig. In any case, better than a bunch of Giant coaches. The defensive holding call in the Super Bowl was a real turning point in a game where the momentum just went sideways against the Giants.


Even if that call isn't called, we still get stomped. That Ravens defense is the best I've ever seen.
I recall he won his first ever game  
Big Blue '56 : 6/8/2021 10:27 am : link
with us on his 50th birthday.
R.I.P. Coach  
DCGMan : 6/8/2021 10:28 am : link
My condolences to his family and friends.
56-don’t get me wrong  
Dave on the UWS : 6/8/2021 10:30 am : link
I’m not saying he was a HOF coach. Far from it.
He had a lot of success, took a team to the SB- not a common occurrence. Yet, people around here often treated him like the punchline of a joke. That’s my point.
RIP Coach  
Jim in Forest Hills : 6/8/2021 10:31 am : link
71 is just way too young.
Way too young  
arniefez : 6/8/2021 10:32 am : link
very sad news RIP.
I feel like I'm more fond of the Fassel years than many  
Chris684 : 6/8/2021 10:38 am : link
there were inconsistencies, yes. Special teams always a problem, some epic playoff meltdowns. There are also a few things I cherish from those years that not even Coughlin was known for.

Beating the Eagles
Very good late season/December Football

The work of his staff with Kerry Collins was terrific and paved the way for what was probably one of the best NYG FA signings of all time.

Although he owns the franchise's only Super Bowl loss, 41-0 in the NFC title game is still a cherished moment in franchise history and is part of our unblemished 5-0 title game record. Getting to a Super Bowl is a very big deal. Just ask Browns, Lions, Jags and Texans fans.

On a personal note, my Dad brought me to my first training camp in Albany in the summer of 2003. We had never been before and as we were walking around the UAlbany campus trying to figure out our surroundings we stumbled upon a softball game being played by members of the NY press who were in attendance. On a golf cart along the foul line sat Jim Fassel and the elder Tisch. My Dad and I stopped to chat with them and they were as nice as can be and signed my Giants hat. It was my first of many great experiences up there with the team and made me always have a soft spot for Fassel.

RIP.
hate to see anyone go that young. Look, as a HC, they have had  
Victor in CT : 6/8/2021 10:42 am : link
2 better and many worse in my lifetime (i'm pushing 57). His biggest problem as HC was the team was undisciplined. His "look at me" personality (and the other extra-curricular things) are what cost him another shot.

Personally I think he should have got another HC job. He wasn't my cup of tea as a coach, but a lot worse HCs have had multiple chances.
I would have liked to see that 2002  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/8/2021 10:46 am : link
team play Tampa. The Giants really had a easy time beating that Cover 2 defense that year.

He was a George Young hire and Ernie was not his biggest fan. I am glad we got TC but it would have been interesting to see how Eli would have done with him.

Overall, as others said he was a solid coach. Smart enough to play to the defense side of the ball but that 2002 offense was really fun to watch the second half of the year.
RIP Coach  
montanagiant : 6/8/2021 11:00 am : link
Way too young
RIP  
Banks : 6/8/2021 11:11 am : link
He coached some fun teams, 03 excluded. He went way too young. Thanks for all the memories
I loved the Fassel era....  
Britt in VA : 6/8/2021 11:30 am : link
there were a lot of highs and lows. But I remember the highs mostly.

Those were some fun, scrappy teams to watch, and we were in the playoffs every other year.

He was always super nice to the fans, too. I have nothing but fond memories of Coach Fassel.

R.I.P.
Tiki  
Les in TO : 6/8/2021 11:33 am : link
Tweeted a nice tribute this morning.
I was a big fan of his when he coached Big Blue....  
Fishmanjim57 : 6/8/2021 11:45 am : link
I would have loved to see his team win the SB in 2001, but at least he coached them well enough to get there. A lot of coaches haven't done that.
71 years old is too young, may his spirit be with the Giants in this upcoming season. I think his initials should be on the uniforms.
R.I.P. Coach Fassel....
I always thought he resembled Robin Williams.
RE: Coach of the year and a Super Bowl coach  
Fishmanjim57 : 6/8/2021 11:49 am : link
In comment 15282156 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
Always a Giant.

Well put, amen!
RE: ......  
I Love Clams Casino : 6/8/2021 11:50 am : link
In comment 15282174 Route 9 said:
Quote:
He beat the Eagles 9 times in a row. Remember those days? Unlike this batch of wimps we got for the last 10-13 years. Can't even beat them more than once.


NYPD promo for the Eagles Giants game at the time had Sipowicz taking a call and then explaining the complaint to somebody else...."can you believe this?....These guys from Philadelphia say they were beaten 9 times in a row.....9 times in a row, by this group of guys wearing blue suits....9 times in a row"

I knew as soon as I saw the promo it was all over...and from that point on, it pretty much was.....
He  
Les in TO : 6/8/2021 11:53 am : link
Was the only Giants head coach to go undefeated against the NFC East in a season (7-0-1 in 1997)
RE: I loved the Fassel era....  
Danny Kanell : 6/8/2021 11:55 am : link
In comment 15282373 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
there were a lot of highs and lows. But I remember the highs mostly.

Those were some fun, scrappy teams to watch, and we were in the playoffs every other year.

He was always super nice to the fans, too. I have nothing but fond memories of Coach Fassel.

R.I.P.


Same here. RIP Coach.
RIP Coach  
jerseyboyLAX : 6/8/2021 11:55 am : link
Thanks for your talent and leadership....rest in peace
I,d love to know the backstory  
Dave : 6/8/2021 11:57 am : link
Rumors about his party boat...
RIP Coach  
JohnF : 6/8/2021 11:57 am : link
Great memories of Coach Fassel from Albany Camp. One of the highlights was when he pulled some young fans over the fence on to the practice field, so they could get a close up view (this was when you had short 3 ft fences, at practice, pre 9-11).
What terrible news. Been on the site for an hour and for some reason  
glowrider : 6/8/2021 12:19 pm : link
Didn’t notice this pinned. Saw a reference in another thread that coach has died and like wtf? 71 is way too young today, and unexpected even worse. A ton to be proud of in his career and his family, and his football legacy continues on.

A thoroughly decent man by accounts. HC for one of the all-time great games in franchise history, and was a piece of the puzzle in getting this team moving in a direction away from a dreadful period before him. Several players owe him their careers, and we owe him some respect for the good things he brought to our beloved football team.

Be at peace, Coach Fassel.
Always liked Fassel  
jamalduff123 : 6/8/2021 12:21 pm : link
I always liked him. Seemed like a genuinely nice, smart dude. And he refreshingly didn't affect the tough-guy/drill sergeant persona that so many other coaches have.

Giants were really fun to watch some of those years-- 2002 stands out to me when Toomer, Shockey, Barber were all in top form (which made the SF collapse all the harder).

R.I.P.
Too young  
NINEster : 6/8/2021 12:23 pm : link
RIP.
He coached the most memorable game I’ve ever attended  
Dave in PA : 6/8/2021 12:34 pm : link
41-0. White towels flying, people going crazy. Thanks coach for an unforgettable experience
Larry  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/8/2021 12:40 pm : link
just wrote an overview of Fassel's career for the front page...



Jim Fassel Passes Away - ( New Window )
RIP  
Simms : 6/8/2021 12:40 pm : link
He was thrilled to be HC of the NY football Giants.
JF gave his all, and was a players coach.
A good man gone far to soon. RIP Coach.
2002 might have been Giants best offense  
Vanzetti : 6/8/2021 12:40 pm : link
Shockley, Tiki and Toomrr all in their prime.

It was the only time as a Giants fan that I felt like we could score every time we had the ball
RIP Coach Fassel  
Dnew15 : 6/8/2021 12:42 pm : link
Fassel and Billick are two guys tied together by the that Super Bowl and, in my opinion, two guys that never got another shot to coach an NFL team - which to this today - I can't understand why.
RE: Larry  
Victor in CT : 6/8/2021 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15282445 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
just wrote an overview of Fassel's career for the front page...

Jim Fassel Passes Away - ( New Window )


good job Larry as always!
RE: RE: Larry  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/8/2021 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15282473 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15282445 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


just wrote an overview of Fassel's career for the front page...

Jim Fassel Passes Away - ( New Window )



good job Larry as always!


I told Larry he was being generous in ignoring the 1997 playoff disaster (Larry was at that game too).
RE: RE: RE: Larry  
Victor in CT : 6/8/2021 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15282474 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15282473 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 15282445 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


just wrote an overview of Fassel's career for the front page...

Jim Fassel Passes Away - ( New Window )



good job Larry as always!



I told Larry he was being generous in ignoring the 1997 playoff disaster (Larry was at that game too).


LOL. Respect for the deceased i guess.
Maybe the open letter he wrote to BBI should be posted, as well.  
Britt in VA : 6/8/2021 1:37 pm : link
I also look back fondly on the Fassel era  
Anakim : 6/8/2021 1:41 pm : link
I became a devoted, avid fan in 2001 when Jim Fassel was the HC. I look back at that time with wonder and despite us not being good during that time (we missed the playoffs in all those years, except 2002. Too bad we didn't play San Francisco, but alas, the game never happened....), there was a certain intimacy and mystique with those players. I never met Coach Fassel, but I met a few of the players in the Jim Fassel era.


A big part of me misses that time
RE: RE: Larry  
mfsd : 6/8/2021 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15282473 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15282445 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


just wrote an overview of Fassel's career for the front page...

Jim Fassel Passes Away - ( New Window )



good job Larry as always!


+1

I didn't remember the Graham/Toomer story from when we ruined the Broncos perfect season in 98, great one.
RE: Maybe the open letter he wrote to BBI should be posted, as well.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/8/2021 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15282501 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.


I forgot all about that. Let me see if I can find it.
I was at that 2002 Giants-Eagles end of the year game  
Anakim : 6/8/2021 1:46 pm : link
God, it was FREEZING that day, but it was one of the most fun times I've ever had. What a win. And the roar from the stadium after Akers missed....




Too bad we never played the playoff game afterwards...
RE: Maybe the open letter he wrote to BBI should be posted, as well.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/8/2021 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15282501 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.


Unfortunately, I think it's gone. When we upgraded the site years ago, we lost years of "News and Notes" archives. I checked WayBackMachine but there is a gap in when I think he wrote it.
What was the open letter he wrote to BBI?  
Sean : 6/8/2021 1:53 pm : link
What was the context?
RE: awful  
OdellBeckhamJr : 6/8/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15282297 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
met him a few times and he was a nice guy in the various encounters. He used to live next to one of my college friends in Morristown and she baby sat his kids when his son hurt his throat running into a table and was in the hospital and she became close with the family.

I'm going to be posting Fassel highlights thru the day on the BigBlueVCR twitter if interested. RIP coach.


please, I love your account so much. You should make a Youtube channel if you haven't already.
RE: RIP Coach Fassel  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/8/2021 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15282450 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Fassel and Billick are two guys tied together by the that Super Bowl and, in my opinion, two guys that never got another shot to coach an NFL team - which to this today - I can't understand why.


Billick lost the team and I remember Ray Lewis saying at the end of what was BB's last year that he did not want him back. He did seem like a good motivator but he relied on that defense his entire time and he was hired as the hot shot OC.

Interesting BrB and Fassel were very good friends and he hired him to fix his offense and QB (Boller). That went to crap and then the "leaks" that Fassel was spending most of his time looking for a HC'ing job did not help matters on top of the other speculation that already existed.
RE: RE: Maybe the open letter he wrote to BBI should be posted, as well.  
Britt in VA : 6/8/2021 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15282513 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15282501 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


.



Unfortunately, I think it's gone. When we upgraded the site years ago, we lost years of "News and Notes" archives. I checked WayBackMachine but there is a gap in when I think he wrote it.


Bummer. That was nice of him to do that.
...  
christian : 6/8/2021 2:43 pm : link
That 2000 team was pretty special, and one of the really fun seasons for me to watch as a fan.

They won 14 games combined that year. To put in context the Giants have won 15 games in the last 3 years combined.

He was a good coach for the Giants and represented the team well after 9/11. And when it was all over he bowed out very graciously in my view.

His personal stuff, I wish would have stayed personal. I've always hated when stuff like that comes out.
RE: What was the open letter he wrote to BBI?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/8/2021 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15282514 Sean said:
Quote:
What was the context?


Internet was still in its infancy and the few sites that covered the Giants at the time were even more important for bringing together Giants fans scattered around country and world. Fassel recognized that and wanted to thank us for our support of the team. The thank-you note was a total surprise at the time.
Eric, that is awesome.  
Sean : 6/8/2021 2:54 pm : link
Thanks for elaborating.
I hope on BigBlueVCR we get that 9-7 win against Washington in 2000  
dpinzow : 6/8/2021 3:01 pm : link
Washington was a favorite to go to the super bowl that year and the Giants defense went down there and crushed their offense all game
RE: Eric, that is awesome.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/8/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15282562 Sean said:
Quote:
Thanks for elaborating.


Internet was more of a "wild West" at the time. We had a number of team officials, ex-players, and player family members posting on the site back then.

For example, Kent Graham's sister was a regular poster here. So was Greg Comella's father. Pat Hanlon used to post.
Gentleman Jim.  
Britt in VA : 6/8/2021 3:14 pm : link
That was a moniker that was used a lot around that time.
I wonder  
NYGIANTS86 : 6/8/2021 3:36 pm : link
if the boat stories start to come out more than just as leaks now?
Wow -  
short lease : 6/8/2021 3:38 pm : link

Never got the trophy but, came close and at the helm of a productive part of Giant's history.

Rest in Peace Coach.

RE: RE: Eric, that is awesome.  
short lease : 6/8/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15282574 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15282562 Sean said:


Quote:


Thanks for elaborating.



Internet was more of a "wild West" at the time. We had a number of team officials, ex-players, and player family members posting on the site back then.

For example, Kent Graham's sister was a regular poster here. So was Greg Comella's father. Pat Hanlon used to post.


I remember Kent Graham's sister (she had the reddest hair) .... I thought Comella's sister also posted. I don't remember her father.
Way too young  
Paul326 : 6/8/2021 5:02 pm : link
He was one of my favorite Giant HC. He deserved another shot at HCing. RIP Coach Fassel.
any word  
BigBlueCane : 6/8/2021 5:03 pm : link
on if the team is gonna honor him somehow?
RIP.  
Dave in Hoboken : 6/8/2021 5:26 pm : link
Hope the team honors him in some way at one of the games.
RE: any word  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/8/2021 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15282665 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
on if the team is gonna honor him somehow?


They will do something nice. I don’t think it will be a patch/band on the uniform. Maybe a nice moment of silence prior to the opener.
Still can’t believe this news.  
bceagle05 : 6/8/2021 6:03 pm : link
What a shame.
RE: RE: Eric, that is awesome.  
montanagiant : 6/8/2021 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15282574 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15282562 Sean said:


Quote:


Thanks for elaborating.



Internet was more of a "wild West" at the time. We had a number of team officials, ex-players, and player family members posting on the site back then.

For example, Kent Graham's sister was a regular poster here. So was Greg Comella's father. Pat Hanlon used to post.

Byron Hunt use to post on here also
Wow. This is unbelievable news.  
BigBlueBuff : 6/8/2021 6:23 pm : link
First of all, my condolences to the Fassell family and friends and to all who are affected by his passing. It is truly too young. This also makes me feel old. I was in my first year of teaching when he was hired as the head coach of the Giants prior to my 2001 move to Florida to study, where I met BigBlueCane who introduced me to BBI. He wore out his welcome quickly during the disaster that was 2004, but he was a very good head coach for the Giants.
I met him  
steve in maryland : 6/8/2021 6:27 pm : link
in Albany riding on a golf cart. I had my BBI sign. He came over and asked me what BBI was. I told him him" it is where we talk about about your good decisions and idiot decisions you make. He laughed , signed the sign , and asked me my name.
The following morning, he saw me on his golf cart and yelled " Hi Steve".
I would meet him again in Baltimore when he was coaching the Ravens.

He was a gentleman and a nice guy.. RIP Coach
R.I.P. Coach Fassel  
Joe Beckwith : 6/8/2021 7:40 pm : link
So sad. 😢
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/8/2021 7:50 pm : link
Met him in '99 or '00 @ training camp. I was shocked at how tall he was. My old man, brother, & I chatted with him for a minute. He was very nice.
RE: RE: ......  
Route 9 : 6/8/2021 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15282393 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
NYPD promo for the Eagles Giants game at the time had Sipowicz taking a call and then explaining the complaint to somebody else...."can you believe this?....These guys from Philadelphia say they were beaten 9 times in a row.....9 times in a row, by this group of guys wearing blue suits....9 times in a row"

I knew as soon as I saw the promo it was all over...and from that point on, it pretty much was.....


They should've done Ferris Bueller with the "9 times" bit.
Life is so short  
jtfuoco : 6/8/2021 8:11 pm : link
Moments like this always shocks me more then when player pass for some reason in my mind these old coaches seem like they will live forever.
Jason Garrett was the backup QB on the 2000 team  
CMicks3110 : 6/8/2021 8:34 pm : link
weird how fast time flies by.
Two personal experiences  
Phil S : 6/8/2021 9:12 pm : link
First he sold a home and used my company to get his documents. He denied the credit card charges which customers often do because they forget who we are. Some continue to even after we show them what it was for. Fassel did drop his contesting of the charge.

One time at training camp he yelled at adults who were pushing in line to get autographs.

Good guy and a better than average coach.
RIP Coach  
Kev in Cali : 6/8/2021 9:24 pm : link
We had a good run in '01. Thanks for the memories and positive impact on this organization.
RE: I wonder  
Dave : 6/8/2021 9:33 pm : link
In comment 15282599 NYGIANTS86 said:
Quote:
if the boat stories start to come out more than just as leaks now?


It was a nice boat, saw it parked (docked?) over by Chelsea years ago. That’s all I have...
If we had better QBing in '98-'99...  
jnoble : 6/8/2021 9:38 pm : link
We probably go to the playoffs those seasons too. Danny Kannel fell apart like a cheap tricycle in mid '98 and Kent Graham was too inconsistent. If they started Collins from the get-go in '99 things may have been different
2001 was not just a SuperBowl hangover season but 9/11 so overshadowed everything that football almost seemed like an afterthought.
2003 was just wrecked by injuries but I got the impression he lost the team after the 49ers meltdown months earlier and he was on his way out the door anyway
RIP J Fassel........  
Simms11 : 6/8/2021 10:47 pm : link
He was a pretty darn good Head Coach for this team.
RE: If we had better QBing in '98-'99...  
Route 9 : 6:00 am : link
In comment 15282818 jnoble said:
Quote:
We probably go to the playoffs those seasons too. Danny Kannel fell apart like a cheap tricycle in mid '98 and Kent Graham was too inconsistent. If they started Collins from the get-go in '99 things may have been different
2001 was not just a SuperBowl hangover season but 9/11 so overshadowed everything that football almost seemed like an afterthought.
2003 was just wrecked by injuries but I got the impression he lost the team after the 49ers meltdown months earlier and he was on his way out the door anyway


Good post.
Sad news and way too young.  
chick310 : 7:42 am : link
Fassel brought some good memories to NY Giants fans during his time.
RIP Jim  
Carson53 : 8:48 am : link
Sad to hear, will always remember him with his quote.
'I'm throwing all my chips to the middle of the table,
anybody wants in, get in...anybody want out, get out.'
He took an overachieving team to a SB, will always remember
that NFC championship game as well. They blew out the
Vikes, 41-0, one of my favorite Giants wins of all time.
RIP Jim, Thanks for giving your best to the Giants and fans  
MartyNJ1969 : 10:12 am : link
Great Coach, got the best out of your players.
RIP Coach  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10:56 am : link
7 years -- 58-53-1 -- 3 playoff appearances -- 1 SB appearance

His resume was pretty damn good. I know there were always rumors about why he never got another HC gig, but he was pretty damn close to being the Washington HC at one point. I always felt like he deserved another HC job. Was he an amazing HC? No. But he was certainly better than some of these other guys who get multiple chances for whatever reason. Fassel's resume kind of matches what I thought of him, an above-average NFL HC who was capable of leading a good team to the big game.

I have so many memories of those Fassel teams, both good and bad. Those were fun teams to root for and was a nice "appetizer era" to the main course that was the Coughlin/Eli era. I was shocked to see that he was 71, time flies. He was still too young, RIP.
While we all..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:30 am : link
remember 2000, what he was able to do in '97 with Danny Kannell as the QB was amazing. Kannell had 11 TD's and 9 INT's and our FB was the leading rusher and 2nd leading receiver!

The top WR? Chris Calloway with 57 receptions.
The Giants won the Super Bowl in 1990  
Mike in Long Beach : 11:34 am : link
and had some competitive years at tail end of Simms' and Taylors' careers. Then they went into the Dave Brown era. For a lot of teams, whiffing that badly on a franchise quarterback can set you back a decade. Instead, Fassel came in, and got more out of a Danny Kannell/Kent Graham combo than anyone could reasonably expect. They should have even won a playoff game if not for Chris Calloway. Shortly thereafter, they were playing in the Super Bowl with a battered and beaten QB everyone else had given up on.

For me, his legacy is less about his success, though there was plenty of that, and more about the extended period of utter failure he helped us avoid. And obviously without him, the path we went down would've been very different and all-but-certainly wouldn't have led us to an Eli-Coughlin era.

So RIP Coach Fassel, and thanks for being a wonderful bright spot in Giants' history.
Found this cool vid about Tassel treating home games as away in 2000  
guitarguybs12 : 12:09 pm : link
wasn't aware that along with the guarantee he also did this in an attempt to replicate the success the team had on the road that year.
Underrated moment that may have saved Giants 2000 Season - ( New Window )
