Former Giants HC Jim Fassel has passed away at age 71

I've said this before... those of us who are about 37, 38, 39, our fandom began with a super bowl, then for the remainder of our childhoods, we were terrible. he came in and turned things around. I will always have a fondness and appreciation for him for that. Wish I got a chance to shake his hand.
He was a much better coach than he was given credit for, especially coming from the dregs of the previous two regimes and the complete and utter lack of offense under Reeves he was like hiring a Silicon Valley whiz kid to fix our team's technical problems.
He breathed new life into the team, hired future HOF coaches as coordinators, resurrected Kerry Collins, and had a bit of a gamblers mentality that I truly appreciated. He was real, and you could feel that, and for the most part I believe the team fed off of it to incredible highs, and sometimes pretty insane losses. But one thing you cannot say is that his tenure didn't provide exciting football, even if from two sides of the coin.
There's almost nothing that can beat the "chips to the middle of the table" press conference. That took huge balls, and it worked. I long for realism like that in this overly washed coach speak world. Unfortunately, it didn't work out in the SB. I really wish he got another shot in the league.
I thought he got a bit of a raw deal in 2003 with the injuries. I attended his last coached game, the season finale against Carolina in 2003 to a less than full house. My friends and I brought a "Thank You Jim" sign. I feel exactly the same way now.
he was really the first Giants head coach that I took a liking to and could really grasp what coaching in the NFL was all about. Ugh. What a bummer.
Same. I was too young to understand the Parcells Giants. I was a fan but didn't know what was going on. Fassel came along when I was 10/11 and really started understanding the game more. The trio of Tiki, Toomer and Strahan helped as well.
I was at that 2003 finale as well. I think it was a 415 game. I remember not realizing that until I looked at the ticket. Thought it was a 1 game.
Either way, that game was funny. So many shenanigans with the limited fans left and that was the first game I snuck down to the lower level. Never saw pro football that close. We cheered for Jim as he walked off the field. Good times. Eli/Coughlin on the horizon.
I recall his presser after he was let go. I had so much more respect for him for the manner in which he handled it and the dignity he displayed that day! I sent an email via the Giants mailbag expressing my appreciation for him and I received a reply soon thereafter from him. That only solidified my thoughts about him.
John Fox, talking about the 2000 run and how it peaked with the absolute domination of the Vikings in the NFC Championship
Quote:
“If you’ve got the laser, put it right on my chest, I’ll take full responsibility. I’m raising the stakes right now,” he said. “If this is a poker game, I’m shoving my chips to the middle of the table. I’m raising the ante. Anybody who wants in can get in, anybody who wants out can get out: This team is going to the playoffs.”
The New York Times called it “a passionate, unsolicited and wholly uncharacteristic speech” from “the Mister Rogers of football.”
Bob Papa, radio broadcaster: Everybody viewed it as a little shocking, which gave it more credence. That’s something that (Bill) Parcells would do, or a coach with a different disposition would do. It was out of character for Fassel, and that helped it carry more weight and resonate with everybody inside the building.
Fassel: It’s our job (as coaches) to make the adjustments. That’s our job. So I put it on the coaches, and the players knew that I put it on the coaches. And I included myself, you know?
Accorsi: He put himself on the line. In a situation like we were in, I never worried about if somebody stirs something up. If everything’s going smoothly and we’re 9-1, don’t disturb the waters. But in that kind of situation, throw caution to the wind. I’m not saying that was the reason, but it turned out that it helped us because it got us stimulated. It caught everybody’s interest.
Fox: Our team did respond. It was like, “OK, our leader has said he’s all-in, so we better be all-in.”
RIP Jim Fassel.
Agreed what a wonderful summary...the 1986 NFC Championship was my favorite home game ever but 41-0 was a close second!
His tenure was filled with a lot of ups and downs. The ups were really good, and I think for the most part, they out weighed the downs. Although, 2000 didn’t end the way we wanted, I appreciate everything he did to make that season a great one.
Too young. Sending good thoughts to his family on this tragic morning.
We had terrible QBs back then... until Collins came along. But I loved those Fassel Giants. Armstead, Strahan, Charles Way, Keith Hamilton, Tiki, Toomer... too bad he never got a chance to get back into the game. RIP.
He was a better coach than most people give him credit for, IMO. Not a great coach, but while his teams could, and did, disappoint, they were never a fiasco like we've seen around here for most of the past decade.
71 is too young. My father just turned 70 and I can't even imagine losing him.
He was a better coach than most people give him credit for, IMO. Not a great coach, but while his teams could, and did, disappoint, they were never a fiasco like we've seen around here for most of the past decade.
71 is too young. My father just turned 70 and I can't even imagine losing him.
Not a great coach but in my opinion an above average coach. He did not deserve the abuse and ridicule he got here for his overall performance. I always wished he got the second chance he deserved.
Great post. Fassel was a flawed coach and man, but got and continues to get short shrift from many Giants fans. He was a good offensive coach, and a better HC than given credit for. Sure, he had more than his fair share of team meltdowns in big moments, and I don't begrudge Well Mara from going in another direction after 2003, but I don't think I've ever seen a pro ream in any sport with more injuries to key players than that one. Tell me how many games any HC would have won wit Jesse Palmer at QB.
Most of my best in-person memories of Giants Stadium were with Fassel led teams. 41-0 is my favorite in-person sports memory, so thanks Coach, and RIP.
His era was one of the most exciting in my life as a Giants fan. Lots of highs (especially 41-0 and owning the Eagles as others have pointed out), and infuriating lows. I think he did an admirable job with the talent he had and certainly deserved another shot.
Had a good career. I am not sure he will get a fair grade as an HC because of the poor personnel decisions made during his tenure.
Seemed like a genuinely nice guy. Saw him at training camp and yelled out "Good luck this season coach." Responded by saying hey thanks man, and few quick comments. It may not mean much - but sometimes small things give you a bigger peek into a person's character.
met him a few times and he was a nice guy in the various encounters. He used to live next to one of my college friends in Morristown and she baby sat his kids when his son hurt his throat running into a table and was in the hospital and she became close with the family.
I'm going to be posting Fassel highlights thru the day on the BigBlueVCR twitter if interested. RIP coach.
That prevented him from getting another gig. In any case, better than a bunch of Giant coaches. The defensive holding call in the Super Bowl was a real turning point in a game where the momentum just went sideways against the Giants.
always thought of him as someone who took care of himself physically. Didn’t expect this at 71.
One of the measures of a good HC is surround yourself with sharp guys. He had John Fox and Gary Payton - pretty damn good!
Quote:
Even if that call isn't called, we still get stomped. That Ravens defense is the best I've ever seen.
I’m not saying he was a HOF coach. Far from it.
He had a lot of success, took a team to the SB- not a common occurrence. Yet, people around here often treated him like the punchline of a joke. That’s my point.
there were inconsistencies, yes. Special teams always a problem, some epic playoff meltdowns. There are also a few things I cherish from those years that not even Coughlin was known for.
Beating the Eagles
Very good late season/December Football
The work of his staff with Kerry Collins was terrific and paved the way for what was probably one of the best NYG FA signings of all time.
Although he owns the franchise's only Super Bowl loss, 41-0 in the NFC title game is still a cherished moment in franchise history and is part of our unblemished 5-0 title game record. Getting to a Super Bowl is a very big deal. Just ask Browns, Lions, Jags and Texans fans.
On a personal note, my Dad brought me to my first training camp in Albany in the summer of 2003. We had never been before and as we were walking around the UAlbany campus trying to figure out our surroundings we stumbled upon a softball game being played by members of the NY press who were in attendance. On a golf cart along the foul line sat Jim Fassel and the elder Tisch. My Dad and I stopped to chat with them and they were as nice as can be and signed my Giants hat. It was my first of many great experiences up there with the team and made me always have a soft spot for Fassel.
RIP.
hate to see anyone go that young. Look, as a HC, they have had
2 better and many worse in my lifetime (i'm pushing 57). His biggest problem as HC was the team was undisciplined. His "look at me" personality (and the other extra-curricular things) are what cost him another shot.
Personally I think he should have got another HC job. He wasn't my cup of tea as a coach, but a lot worse HCs have had multiple chances.
I would have loved to see his team win the SB in 2001, but at least he coached them well enough to get there. A lot of coaches haven't done that.
71 years old is too young, may his spirit be with the Giants in this upcoming season. I think his initials should be on the uniforms.
R.I.P. Coach Fassel....
I always thought he resembled Robin Williams.
He beat the Eagles 9 times in a row. Remember those days? Unlike this batch of wimps we got for the last 10-13 years. Can't even beat them more than once.
NYPD promo for the Eagles Giants game at the time had Sipowicz taking a call and then explaining the complaint to somebody else...."can you believe this?....These guys from Philadelphia say they were beaten 9 times in a row.....9 times in a row, by this group of guys wearing blue suits....9 times in a row"
I knew as soon as I saw the promo it was all over...and from that point on, it pretty much was.....
Great memories of Coach Fassel from Albany Camp. One of the highlights was when he pulled some young fans over the fence on to the practice field, so they could get a close up view (this was when you had short 3 ft fences, at practice, pre 9-11).
What terrible news. Been on the site for an hour and for some reason
Didn’t notice this pinned. Saw a reference in another thread that coach has died and like wtf? 71 is way too young today, and unexpected even worse. A ton to be proud of in his career and his family, and his football legacy continues on.
A thoroughly decent man by accounts. HC for one of the all-time great games in franchise history, and was a piece of the puzzle in getting this team moving in a direction away from a dreadful period before him. Several players owe him their careers, and we owe him some respect for the good things he brought to our beloved football team.
I became a devoted, avid fan in 2001 when Jim Fassel was the HC. I look back at that time with wonder and despite us not being good during that time (we missed the playoffs in all those years, except 2002. Too bad we didn't play San Francisco, but alas, the game never happened....), there was a certain intimacy and mystique with those players. I never met Coach Fassel, but I met a few of the players in the Jim Fassel era.
please, I love your account so much. You should make a Youtube channel if you haven't already.
Fassel and Billick are two guys tied together by the that Super Bowl and, in my opinion, two guys that never got another shot to coach an NFL team - which to this today - I can't understand why.
Billick lost the team and I remember Ray Lewis saying at the end of what was BB's last year that he did not want him back. He did seem like a good motivator but he relied on that defense his entire time and he was hired as the hot shot OC.
Interesting BrB and Fassel were very good friends and he hired him to fix his offense and QB (Boller). That went to crap and then the "leaks" that Fassel was spending most of his time looking for a HC'ing job did not help matters on top of the other speculation that already existed.
RE: RE: Maybe the open letter he wrote to BBI should be posted, as well.
Internet was still in its infancy and the few sites that covered the Giants at the time were even more important for bringing together Giants fans scattered around country and world. Fassel recognized that and wanted to thank us for our support of the team. The thank-you note was a total surprise at the time.
First of all, my condolences to the Fassell family and friends and to all who are affected by his passing. It is truly too young. This also makes me feel old. I was in my first year of teaching when he was hired as the head coach of the Giants prior to my 2001 move to Florida to study, where I met BigBlueCane who introduced me to BBI. He wore out his welcome quickly during the disaster that was 2004, but he was a very good head coach for the Giants.
in Albany riding on a golf cart. I had my BBI sign. He came over and asked me what BBI was. I told him him" it is where we talk about about your good decisions and idiot decisions you make. He laughed , signed the sign , and asked me my name.
The following morning, he saw me on his golf cart and yelled " Hi Steve".
I would meet him again in Baltimore when he was coaching the Ravens.
They should've done Ferris Bueller with the "9 times" bit.
First he sold a home and used my company to get his documents. He denied the credit card charges which customers often do because they forget who we are. Some continue to even after we show them what it was for. Fassel did drop his contesting of the charge.
One time at training camp he yelled at adults who were pushing in line to get autographs.
We probably go to the playoffs those seasons too. Danny Kannel fell apart like a cheap tricycle in mid '98 and Kent Graham was too inconsistent. If they started Collins from the get-go in '99 things may have been different
2001 was not just a SuperBowl hangover season but 9/11 so overshadowed everything that football almost seemed like an afterthought.
2003 was just wrecked by injuries but I got the impression he lost the team after the 49ers meltdown months earlier and he was on his way out the door anyway
Sad to hear, will always remember him with his quote.
'I'm throwing all my chips to the middle of the table,
anybody wants in, get in...anybody want out, get out.'
He took an overachieving team to a SB, will always remember
that NFC championship game as well. They blew out the
Vikes, 41-0, one of my favorite Giants wins of all time.
RIP Jim, Thanks for giving your best to the Giants and fans
His resume was pretty damn good. I know there were always rumors about why he never got another HC gig, but he was pretty damn close to being the Washington HC at one point. I always felt like he deserved another HC job. Was he an amazing HC? No. But he was certainly better than some of these other guys who get multiple chances for whatever reason. Fassel's resume kind of matches what I thought of him, an above-average NFL HC who was capable of leading a good team to the big game.
I have so many memories of those Fassel teams, both good and bad. Those were fun teams to root for and was a nice "appetizer era" to the main course that was the Coughlin/Eli era. I was shocked to see that he was 71, time flies. He was still too young, RIP.
and had some competitive years at tail end of Simms' and Taylors' careers. Then they went into the Dave Brown era. For a lot of teams, whiffing that badly on a franchise quarterback can set you back a decade. Instead, Fassel came in, and got more out of a Danny Kannell/Kent Graham combo than anyone could reasonably expect. They should have even won a playoff game if not for Chris Calloway. Shortly thereafter, they were playing in the Super Bowl with a battered and beaten QB everyone else had given up on.
For me, his legacy is less about his success, though there was plenty of that, and more about the extended period of utter failure he helped us avoid. And obviously without him, the path we went down would've been very different and all-but-certainly wouldn't have led us to an Eli-Coughlin era.
So RIP Coach Fassel, and thanks for being a wonderful bright spot in Giants' history.
Found this cool vid about Tassel treating home games as away in 2000
Thanks Coach.
RIP.
41-0.
RIP Fassel.
I didn't know he was 71. I thought maybe he was in his early 60s today. But yeah, he was hired in 1997. That was 24 years ago. Time flies.
I don't think he was sick. It sounds like he had chest pains and had a heart attack.
A good coach who should have got another shot. 2000 was a great team/run/year.
RIP.
Sounds like a heart attack. Really had not heard much from him in recent years and he was living in Vegas.
Always will be remembered for the "pushing my chips" speech and should be remembered for his work with QB and successful coaching tree (Payton and Fox).
Rest in Peace, Sir. You orchestrated one of the greatest Giant playoff wins with that shellacking of the Vikings and always seemed to have the Eagles number.
You will be missed!
Yeah. That is what it sounds like. Awful news to wake up to...way too young.
RIP coach.
I’d like to see them do a helmet decal for Coach Fassel. Maybe a pile of blue and red casino chips with JF on them.
Same. I was too young to understand the Parcells Giants. I was a fan but didn't know what was going on. Fassel came along when I was 10/11 and really started understanding the game more. The trio of Tiki, Toomer and Strahan helped as well.
Not clear that he was. Per the Post it was a heart attack and it seems to have come on quickly yesterday.
His legacy in overall is a bit of a mixed bag, but not the right time or place to rehash all that. RIP Coach
Either way, that game was funny. So many shenanigans with the limited fans left and that was the first game I snuck down to the lower level. Never saw pro football that close. We cheered for Jim as he walked off the field. Good times. Eli/Coughlin on the horizon.
That’s the definition of hypocrisy. He was a decent n man an and a way better HC than given credit for.
And I've been dragging it behind me for 6 years
That’s the definition of hypocrisy. He was a decent n man an and a way better HC than given credit for.
Definitely better than McAdoo, Shurmur, Ray Handley, excetera.
Not Coughlin/ Bill Parcells category
The New York Times called it “a passionate, unsolicited and wholly uncharacteristic speech” from “the Mister Rogers of football.”
Bob Papa, radio broadcaster: Everybody viewed it as a little shocking, which gave it more credence. That’s something that (Bill) Parcells would do, or a coach with a different disposition would do. It was out of character for Fassel, and that helped it carry more weight and resonate with everybody inside the building.
Fassel: It’s our job (as coaches) to make the adjustments. That’s our job. So I put it on the coaches, and the players knew that I put it on the coaches. And I included myself, you know?
Accorsi: He put himself on the line. In a situation like we were in, I never worried about if somebody stirs something up. If everything’s going smoothly and we’re 9-1, don’t disturb the waters. But in that kind of situation, throw caution to the wind. I’m not saying that was the reason, but it turned out that it helped us because it got us stimulated. It caught everybody’s interest.
Fox: Our team did respond. It was like, “OK, our leader has said he’s all-in, so we better be all-in.”
That’s the definition of hypocrisy. He was a decent n man an and a way better HC than given credit for.
Bear with me for a minute, but it's possible to separate your criticism from him as a head coach & yet still feel awful that he passed away.
That’s the definition of hypocrisy. He was a decent n man an and a way better HC than given credit for.
Dave, I thought he mediocre at best..Hated him as a HC, specifically his meltdowns..I was very vocal in my dislike of his coaching and and his reported philandering ways.
That said, I am truly saddened by his passing and this isn’t the time for call-outs..Far too young (in this day and age) to pass..Tragic..
I’d like to see them do a helmet decal for Coach Fassel. Maybe a pile of blue and red casino chips with JF on them.
This is a great idea Frankn! Love IT.
Rest in Peace, Coach. Now is not the time for negative thoughts but there are a few players in my mind that I hope he was able to mend fences.
The poker chips is a great memory but on some Giants history DVDs, I loved how excited he was when we drafted Jeremy Shockey.
More than once in a year, which is bull.
My thoughts and prayers to him and his family...
Too young. Sending good thoughts to his family on this tragic morning.
That’s the definition of hypocrisy. He was a decent n man an and a way better HC than given credit for.
Is it that hard to understand that thinking a coach stinks doesn't mean the death shouldn't be mourned? If this was Shurmur it would be equally as sad.
RIP, Coach.
Great post. Fassel was a flawed coach and man, but got and continues to get short shrift from many Giants fans. He was a good offensive coach, and a better HC than given credit for. Sure, he had more than his fair share of team meltdowns in big moments, and I don't begrudge Well Mara from going in another direction after 2003, but I don't think I've ever seen a pro ream in any sport with more injuries to key players than that one. Tell me how many games any HC would have won wit Jesse Palmer at QB.
Most of my best in-person memories of Giants Stadium were with Fassel led teams. 41-0 is my favorite in-person sports memory, so thanks Coach, and RIP.
Seemed like a genuinely nice guy. Saw him at training camp and yelled out "Good luck this season coach." Responded by saying hey thanks man, and few quick comments. It may not mean much - but sometimes small things give you a bigger peek into a person's character.
RIP
I'm going to be posting Fassel highlights thru the day on the BigBlueVCR twitter if interested. RIP coach.
Two of my favorite memories a friend comes over a bit late and goes what's the score? I say 14-0 ,he goes oh shit, I say no we're winning.
One of John Madden's best games " Kerry Collins 5 td's not since Sid
Luckman. Well i'll be hornswaggled"
Thanks coach Fassel
One of the measures of a good HC is surround yourself with sharp guys. He had John Fox and Gary Payton - pretty damn good!
Even if that call isn't called, we still get stomped. That Ravens defense is the best I've ever seen.
He had a lot of success, took a team to the SB- not a common occurrence. Yet, people around here often treated him like the punchline of a joke. That’s my point.
Beating the Eagles
Very good late season/December Football
The work of his staff with Kerry Collins was terrific and paved the way for what was probably one of the best NYG FA signings of all time.
Although he owns the franchise's only Super Bowl loss, 41-0 in the NFC title game is still a cherished moment in franchise history and is part of our unblemished 5-0 title game record. Getting to a Super Bowl is a very big deal. Just ask Browns, Lions, Jags and Texans fans.
On a personal note, my Dad brought me to my first training camp in Albany in the summer of 2003. We had never been before and as we were walking around the UAlbany campus trying to figure out our surroundings we stumbled upon a softball game being played by members of the NY press who were in attendance. On a golf cart along the foul line sat Jim Fassel and the elder Tisch. My Dad and I stopped to chat with them and they were as nice as can be and signed my Giants hat. It was my first of many great experiences up there with the team and made me always have a soft spot for Fassel.
RIP.
Personally I think he should have got another HC job. He wasn't my cup of tea as a coach, but a lot worse HCs have had multiple chances.
He was a George Young hire and Ernie was not his biggest fan. I am glad we got TC but it would have been interesting to see how Eli would have done with him.
Overall, as others said he was a solid coach. Smart enough to play to the defense side of the ball but that 2002 offense was really fun to watch the second half of the year.
Those were some fun, scrappy teams to watch, and we were in the playoffs every other year.
He was always super nice to the fans, too. I have nothing but fond memories of Coach Fassel.
R.I.P.
71 years old is too young, may his spirit be with the Giants in this upcoming season. I think his initials should be on the uniforms.
R.I.P. Coach Fassel....
I always thought he resembled Robin Williams.
Well put, amen!
NYPD promo for the Eagles Giants game at the time had Sipowicz taking a call and then explaining the complaint to somebody else...."can you believe this?....These guys from Philadelphia say they were beaten 9 times in a row.....9 times in a row, by this group of guys wearing blue suits....9 times in a row"
I knew as soon as I saw the promo it was all over...and from that point on, it pretty much was.....
Those were some fun, scrappy teams to watch, and we were in the playoffs every other year.
He was always super nice to the fans, too. I have nothing but fond memories of Coach Fassel.
R.I.P.
Same here. RIP Coach.
A thoroughly decent man by accounts. HC for one of the all-time great games in franchise history, and was a piece of the puzzle in getting this team moving in a direction away from a dreadful period before him. Several players owe him their careers, and we owe him some respect for the good things he brought to our beloved football team.
Be at peace, Coach Fassel.
Giants were really fun to watch some of those years-- 2002 stands out to me when Toomer, Shockey, Barber were all in top form (which made the SF collapse all the harder).
R.I.P.
JF gave his all, and was a players coach.
A good man gone far to soon. RIP Coach.
It was the only time as a Giants fan that I felt like we could score every time we had the ball
good job Larry as always!
I told Larry he was being generous in ignoring the 1997 playoff disaster (Larry was at that game too).
LOL. Respect for the deceased i guess.
A big part of me misses that time
+1
I didn't remember the Graham/Toomer story from when we ruined the Broncos perfect season in 98, great one.
I forgot all about that. Let me see if I can find it.
Too bad we never played the playoff game afterwards...
Unfortunately, I think it's gone. When we upgraded the site years ago, we lost years of "News and Notes" archives. I checked WayBackMachine but there is a gap in when I think he wrote it.
I'm going to be posting Fassel highlights thru the day on the BigBlueVCR twitter if interested. RIP coach.
please, I love your account so much. You should make a Youtube channel if you haven't already.
Billick lost the team and I remember Ray Lewis saying at the end of what was BB's last year that he did not want him back. He did seem like a good motivator but he relied on that defense his entire time and he was hired as the hot shot OC.
Interesting BrB and Fassel were very good friends and he hired him to fix his offense and QB (Boller). That went to crap and then the "leaks" that Fassel was spending most of his time looking for a HC'ing job did not help matters on top of the other speculation that already existed.
Bummer. That was nice of him to do that.
They won 14 games combined that year. To put in context the Giants have won 15 games in the last 3 years combined.
He was a good coach for the Giants and represented the team well after 9/11. And when it was all over he bowed out very graciously in my view.
His personal stuff, I wish would have stayed personal. I've always hated when stuff like that comes out.
Internet was still in its infancy and the few sites that covered the Giants at the time were even more important for bringing together Giants fans scattered around country and world. Fassel recognized that and wanted to thank us for our support of the team. The thank-you note was a total surprise at the time.
Internet was more of a "wild West" at the time. We had a number of team officials, ex-players, and player family members posting on the site back then.
For example, Kent Graham's sister was a regular poster here. So was Greg Comella's father. Pat Hanlon used to post.
Never got the trophy but, came close and at the helm of a productive part of Giant's history.
Rest in Peace Coach.
I remember Kent Graham's sister (she had the reddest hair) .... I thought Comella's sister also posted. I don't remember her father.
They will do something nice. I don’t think it will be a patch/band on the uniform. Maybe a nice moment of silence prior to the opener.
Byron Hunt use to post on here also
The following morning, he saw me on his golf cart and yelled " Hi Steve".
I would meet him again in Baltimore when he was coaching the Ravens.
He was a gentleman and a nice guy.. RIP Coach
I knew as soon as I saw the promo it was all over...and from that point on, it pretty much was.....
They should've done Ferris Bueller with the "9 times" bit.
One time at training camp he yelled at adults who were pushing in line to get autographs.
Good guy and a better than average coach.
It was a nice boat, saw it parked (docked?) over by Chelsea years ago. That’s all I have...
Good post.
His resume was pretty damn good. I know there were always rumors about why he never got another HC gig, but he was pretty damn close to being the Washington HC at one point. I always felt like he deserved another HC job. Was he an amazing HC? No. But he was certainly better than some of these other guys who get multiple chances for whatever reason. Fassel's resume kind of matches what I thought of him, an above-average NFL HC who was capable of leading a good team to the big game.
I have so many memories of those Fassel teams, both good and bad. Those were fun teams to root for and was a nice "appetizer era" to the main course that was the Coughlin/Eli era. I was shocked to see that he was 71, time flies. He was still too young, RIP.
The top WR? Chris Calloway with 57 receptions.
For me, his legacy is less about his success, though there was plenty of that, and more about the extended period of utter failure he helped us avoid. And obviously without him, the path we went down would've been very different and all-but-certainly wouldn't have led us to an Eli-Coughlin era.
So RIP Coach Fassel, and thanks for being a wonderful bright spot in Giants' history.
Underrated moment that may have saved Giants 2000 Season - ( New Window )