Giants eligible for Hard Knocks

According to this article (and I have no idea is this if a credible source), the Giants are eligible to be on HBO’s Hard Knocks.
| There are specific criteria to meet in order for a team to be featured on “Hard Knocks.” Per The Swing of Things, the criteria are that no teams who were in the playoffs in the last two seasons, no teams with a first-year head coach, no teams which have been featured on “Hard Knocks” in the last 10 years will be eligible for “Hard Knocks.” The five teams meeting that criteria in 2021 are the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys, the Carolina Panthers, and the Arizona Cardinals.
I think this would be really great. I’d love to see DJ and the Judge and everyone else. Giants Perfect Team for Hard Knocks
Unless Mara has had a drastic change of heart, the Giants will not be on Hard Knocks in the foreseeable future. I believe they gave the NFL some access to their draft day stuff that will help appease any requests for Hard Knocks.
They still have a behind the scenes deal with the league regarding Hard Knocks.
It just isn't the reality of the situation when fans think it is a possibility.
Agreed, don’t see Judge wanting this around the team.
For example, if the Giants were on this year, they might focus on the QB, RB, WR and CB position. We might hear very little about the tight ends, linebackers and OL - all positions I imagine diehards would want to know about.
I imagine it's an access and resource issue (HBO only has so much staff and so many cameras). But it's something I've noticed in the past.
They don't want to cover everything because it will limit their storylines that they try to cover and track over the episodes in more depth.
Judge probably knows the difference between controlled soundbites and the videos he did last year to uncontrolled editing of full access.
Shocking that the honest open NFL would have secret deals.
It isn't even that secret. From what I've been told, the steelers, Packers and Bears also have the same agreement.
I don’t really care to watch. I have never watched even one second of a Hard Knocks since its inception and most likely never will..OTOH, i haven’t watched one second of highlights or read one word about an OTA or minicamp for at least 10-15 years save for an injury report..Zero interest.
If it doesn’t disrupt anything (Hard Knocks) then fine..
Not sure it is the minority any longer. Not advocating for it but see no harm or sound logic against it either.
I've heard they are just trying to work out the situation between the two.
Now watch as I post this and Rodgers or Watson gets traded to Denver and they're the team!!
I never wanted the Giants on Hard Knocks but I think it would be a great year to do it. Seems like it will be a very likeable group and a good representation of the Giants brand.
in the fact they entirely ignore some positions for the entire show. I remember the Browns season focused heavily on the QB, WR, OL and LB positions. I don't think they ever even mentioned the defensive backs - corners or safeties. It's like those positions didn't exist on a football team.
For example, if the Giants were on this year, they might focus on the QB, RB, WR and CB position. We might hear very little about the tight ends, linebackers and OL - all positions I imagine diehards would want to know about.
I imagine it's an access and resource issue (HBO only has so much staff and so many cameras). But it's something I've noticed in the past.
They don't want to cover everything because it will limit their storylines that they try to cover and track over the episodes in more depth.
I'm sure. But I still find it strange. Sometimes a player will get featured for a few minutes in an episode, and then we never hear from him again. But then sometimes they track guys from episode to episode.
It's just weird. Like I said, the Browns season, if I recall correctly, just totally ignored the DBs. Just completely avoided them, it seemed. Maybe they were all boring, who knows.
Let’s see the Chiefs and see how many drunks and self-destructive personalities are associated with that team.
In comment 15284449 ThreePoints said:
They don't want to cover everything because it will limit their storylines that they try to cover and track over the episodes in more depth.
I'm sure. But I still find it strange. Sometimes a player will get featured for a few minutes in an episode, and then we never hear from him again. But then sometimes they track guys from episode to episode.
maybe they got cut that week...
:-)
As a fan, part of the draw to watching a team is developing an affinity for the team/players/coaches. By seeing them more on a personal level, watching them communicate with teammates in practice-- it's just more exposure to that as a fan.
Also, the idea that being on Hard Knocks affects a teams performance is unsupported by any evidence. Here is an in-depth analysis of the "Hard Knocks (Non)Effect" through 2018 https://www.eldo.co/analysis/complete-analysis-hbo-hard-knocks-effect-on-nfl-teams
Updated
2018: Cleveland went from 0-16 to 7-8-1
2019: Raiders went from 4-12 to 7-9
2020: Chargers went from 5-11 to 7-9
2020: Rams 9-7 to 10-6
Hehe well done
The year we were eligible with shurmer it was announced the day of the town hall we would not be on the show by John Mara he had a huge smile on his face. When he told us.
And at the end of the day - it doesn't mean anything if X percentage of fans want to see this or not. It doesn't even matter if there is a perception that performance is impacted.
There's a reason the NFL has had to threaten teams and make it mandatory for a certain set - because teams generally don't want to do it, and they've given some preference to the older franchises, who don't want to participate.
I don't begrudge anyone that wants it. I just don't need it and I prefer to have some sort of mystery to sports. Every time I turn the show on its not that impressive anyway so even if I wanted the Giants to do it I don't think we'd get all that much.
And at the end of the day - it doesn't mean anything if X percentage of fans want to see this or not. It doesn't even matter if there is a perception that performance is impacted.
There's a reason the NFL has had to threaten teams and make it mandatory for a certain set - because teams generally don't want to do it, and they've given some preference to the older franchises, who don't want to participate.
Have there been any “elite” or serious contender teams that have done this that spring to mind?
I would enjoy watching it, I doubt it makes any difference in wins or losses so why not.
After a few of us said yes, more and more jumped in to say yes. I think more convinced that a poll of Giants fans would overwhelmingly say yes. But as always, I may be wrong.
I've heard they are just trying to work out the situation between the two.
Now watch as I post this and Rodgers or Watson gets traded to Denver and they're the team!!
Interesting stuff, thanks for sharing.
I don't begrudge anyone that wants it. I just don't need it and I prefer to have some sort of mystery to sports. Every time I turn the show on its not that impressive anyway so even if I wanted the Giants to do it I don't think we'd get all that much.
And at the end of the day - it doesn't mean anything if X percentage of fans want to see this or not. It doesn't even matter if there is a perception that performance is impacted.
There's a reason the NFL has had to threaten teams and make it mandatory for a certain set - because teams generally don't want to do it, and they've given some preference to the older franchises, who don't want to participate.
FMIC, I don't give much weight to the idea that because teams generally don't want to do it, that I should interpret it as a bad idea.
There are a lot of things that teams don't want to do with regard to giving access. Many teams/coaches would rather not have to give press conferences, or answer any questions to the media about any type of decision (on the field, personnel, etc.). They'd rather keep everything completely under wraps.
But the only reason sports exist is to serve as entertainment for fans. And what adds to the entertainment of what happens between the lines for 60 minutes is learning about what went into those decisions, what the teams are doing in preparation of those actions, personal connections to the players and the team, storylines, narratives, etc.
This isn't to suggest that there shouldn't be boundaries, just that if every decision about access were completely left up to the desires of coaches and front offices, sports as a whole would be a lot less interesting.
But there's been way too much discussion about how the ownership of some of the more established teams doesn't want to do it (and the league is tacitly helping them) that whenever people post that we might be on the show, that won't happen unless a significant change takes place.
And I'm sure if Judge really pushed to do it, they might relent. But if he's from the same mindset as Little Bill, I don't see that happening. And it isn't anything I've heard yet.
The Giants have given access for certain things in the past where they can lean back on the point that they've helped out without having to go all the way on Hard Knocks.
I enjoy Hard Knocks because I like the extra footage of practices, learning more about the players on a personal level, seeing them beneath the pads. And every year I watch it I think "would be nice if it could be for the team I actually root for."
For me, I think the Giants would be stupid not to want to be on this show. It could go a long way to restoring the long standing mystique (myth?) of Giants franchise exceptionalism. The real question, in my mind, is whether or not the Giants PR team is capable of leveraging such a tremendous opportunity. Can Big Blue evolve past a hand written letter to a disgruntled season ticket holder? Lord knows that they’ve got more than few of those these days.
Actually, that's not true. They were not eligible in 2016-2018 (had first year coach in 2016, made playoffs in 2016 so not eligible for 2 years) or 2020 (first year coach).
But other than that, you are dead on!
I agree that Mara gets preferential treatment and would likely be able to avoid the show better than other franchises.
And I'm sure if Judge really pushed to do it, they might relent. But if he's from the same mindset as Little Bill, I don't see that happening. And it isn't anything I've heard yet.
The Giants have given access for certain things in the past where they can lean back on the point that they've helped out without having to go all the way on Hard Knocks.
When you look at the restrictions on who they can take there's only 5 teams eligible this year. You laid out a number of teams that have an agreement as well, the chance of us being on it is smaller, but it could happen. Of course I expect us to be in playoffs next 3-5 years so its a moot point.
In comment 15284565 PaulBlakeTSU said:
I agree that Mara gets preferential treatment and would likely be able to avoid the show better than other franchises.
And I'm sure if Judge really pushed to do it, they might relent. But if he's from the same mindset as Little Bill, I don't see that happening. And it isn't anything I've heard yet.
The Giants have given access for certain things in the past where they can lean back on the point that they've helped out without having to go all the way on Hard Knocks.
When you look at the restrictions on who they can take there's only 5 teams eligible this year. You laid out a number of teams that have an agreement as well, the chance of us being on it is smaller, but it could happen. Of course I expect us to be in playoffs next 3-5 years so its a moot point.
That's not exactly true. Any team can be featured. Because most teams won't do it unless they have to, the league put in the following exemptions:
1) Having first-year head coach.
2) They have a playoff berth in the past two seasons.
3) They have appeared on Hard Knocks in the past 10 years
But a team that is exempt can still be chosen if they ask to be on and are chosen.
Even though Jax has a first year HC, they have asked the NFL to be featured, and they might get their wish.
So I hope this comes to fruition for sure.
Haha. Wish I said that ...