Sam Beal pleads guilty to gun related charges

bubba0825 : 6/11/2021 3:20 pm
From June 2020. I’m surprised he hasn’t been cut yet
Link - ( New Window )
Always remember T = T in NFL  
arniefez : 6/11/2021 4:22 pm : link
Talent = Tolerance. See Taylor, Lawrence for reference.

Sam Beal is yet another pre Judge, Gettleman special. Hopefully those days are over now.
Year 1 and year 2 of gettleman  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/11/2021 4:26 pm : link
Looks like among the least effective runs I've ever seen from a front office.
This must be whar certain guys "in the know" have been alluding to  
regulator : 6/11/2021 4:26 pm : link
Chris Bisignano, being one of them. Intentionally vague, but clearly aware of something significant that goes beyond general work ethic concerns.
This is just a continued pattern for Beal  
PatersonPlank : 6/11/2021 4:34 pm : link
This guy doesn't want to play football, and frankly we don't need him.
RE: This is just a continued pattern for Beal  
Mad Mike : 6/11/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15284854 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
This guy doesn't want to play football, and frankly we don't need him.

What other incidents make up this "pattern"?

The guy hasn't played and is a disappointment. But let's not be silly and start connecting things that are wholly unrelated. Plenty of guys have off-field issues. It has little to do with their ability and desire to play football.
I'm going to go out on a limb here, and say the Giants  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/11/2021 4:47 pm : link
really, really believe in what he can do between the lines. It just seems like this guy would have been an easy cut if that weren't the case.

I'm still holding out hope on the guy. I like the guy we drafted out of UCF better (although his arm size may limit him to slot corner) If he can't play on boundary and Adoree or Brasberry go down, what then? It's clear that this organization is putting a ton of resources and focus on having a good and deep secondary.
Waste of a pick  
jeff57 : 6/11/2021 4:56 pm : link
Gets even wastier.
Beal  
noro9 : 6/11/2021 4:58 pm : link
Will be fine
We cut Baker for less and he was a 1st rounder that we traded up for  
90.Cal : 6/11/2021 4:58 pm : link
Not a 3rd round comp pick, just saying...

I told people to give up on Beal like 2 offseaons ago so I'm way over Beal at this point. Just sucks how we can't get a sure fire 'hit' in the 3rd round for anything, for shite and for like decades now... seriously we haven't gotten a good player in the 3rd round since Mario Manningham and Justin Tuck...
RE: RE: RE: Article States That Giants Are Aware of Situation...  
loafin : 6/11/2021 5:00 pm : link
Agree completely, and I think it is exactly what happened.

In comment 15284838 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15284822 loafin said:


Quote:


I think they know all about it. The Giants probably told him to opt out and bring your best for 2021.

In comment 15284813 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


And have no comment.

If they have BEEN aware (for a while) and Beal is still on the team and in camp, then this means nothing.

If the Giants just found out about this, then it's a different story.




This is what I am hoping is the case... that the Giants actually ADVISED Beal to opt out for the 2020 season.

If that's true then it sheds a different light on the current BBI take that Beal is a lazy guy who doesn't want to play football, passed up a golden opportunity to prove himself last year, etc.
Bad judgment cornerbacks are killing this team  
SGMen : 6/11/2021 5:31 pm : link
First Stephen Baker whom we moved up into the first round for and now Beal who we took in the third round supplemental. Premium picks we missed on!

I mean, I hope something is worked out but a guilty plea is not good. I have to believe he will now be cut opening up a little space and some dead money.

As a fan, I had high hopes he showed up at camp a "grown up" who wanted to play but alas it doesn't look good.
RE: Bad judgment cornerbacks are killing this team  
81_Great_Dane : 6/11/2021 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15284924 SGMen said:
Quote:
First Stephen Baker whom we moved up into the first round for and now Beal who we took in the third round supplemental. Premium picks we missed on!

I mean, I hope something is worked out but a guilty plea is not good. I have to believe he will now be cut opening up a little space and some dead money.

As a fan, I had high hopes he showed up at camp a "grown up" who wanted to play but alas it doesn't look good.
Stephen Baker? You're dating yourself
RE: Gettleman was drafting CB's...  
adamg : 6/11/2021 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15284812 Klaatu said:
Quote:
He was casting for a remake of Reservoir Dogs.


Gives new meaning to the nickname Killer Bs.
He's guilty  
David B. : 6/11/2021 6:16 pm : link
of highway robbery against the Giants for the past 3 years.



GOODBYE!
In the new woke culture,  
Silver Spoon : 6/11/2021 6:38 pm : link
he’ll be just fine.
At this point  
GoDeep13 : 6/11/2021 6:41 pm : link
I just want him cut so he can no longer be associated with this Team. I said it at the end of last season and I say it now, get rid of loser players with loser mindsets and loser work ethic. Beal is one of those players.
RE: In the new woke culture,  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/11/2021 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15284958 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
he’ll be just fine.



Please enlighten us how this is pertinent to woke culture?
RE: In the new woke culture,  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/11/2021 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15284958 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
he’ll be just fine.


WTF?
DG's Drafts  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 6/11/2021 7:28 pm : link
LOL!! How many corners have we hit on vice burning FA capital. What a bum.
unless he's a problem in the locker room  
fkap : 6/11/2021 8:12 pm : link
or they have negative impressions of his talent, there's no sense cutting him now.

Put him through camp and evaluate how he's playing.
The fact he is still a Giant says everything you need to know  
glowrider : 6/11/2021 9:42 pm : link
He opted out in late July/Early August. He may have lucked into a career *extension* with the Giants due to Covid. He probably would’ve been cut in any other year.

Whatever nonsense he was dealing with stayed way the hell under the radar for a full year, didn’t blow back on the org AND the Giants didn’t have to pay him his full salary or have it count a year against his contract.

His opt out has to be seen in a new light, if only for a moment.
I wonder if that is something the commissioner’s office would be  
glowrider : 6/11/2021 9:47 pm : link
Interested in investigating - though tricky minefield questioning motives for a Covid opt out, if the Giants or Beal played some games and took advantage, maybe the league would toll his contract, for example.
RE: He's guilty  
short lease : 6/11/2021 10:01 pm : link
In comment 15284947 David B. said:
Quote:
of highway robbery against the Giants for the past 3 years.



GOODBYE!


+1


I doesn't stop with this guy.
RE: RE: Bad judgment cornerbacks are killing this team  
SGMen : 6/11/2021 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15284926 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15284924 SGMen said:


Quote:


First Stephen Baker whom we moved up into the first round for and now Beal who we took in the third round supplemental. Premium picks we missed on!

I mean, I hope something is worked out but a guilty plea is not good. I have to believe he will now be cut opening up a little space and some dead money.

As a fan, I had high hopes he showed up at camp a "grown up" who wanted to play but alas it doesn't look good.

Stephen Baker? You're dating yourself
Deandre Baker #1. Stephen Baker was an OK player in his day.
Nothing I see on the web clarifies any details of this case  
eclipz928 : 6/12/2021 7:21 am : link
but I presume that the gun was properly registered to Beal, but that he didn't have a conceal permit to keep it stored in his car. If so, it's clearly bad judgment but I don't see how it's something worth cutting him over.

There's no comparison here with DeAndre Baker who, regardless of his level of participation, was still involved in a high stakes gambling event where an armed robbery took place.
Sam Beal  
johnboyw : 6/12/2021 7:31 am : link
This guy has to be one of the biggest losers the Giants ever wasted their time with. On top of his “I really don’t want to play” attitude which was obvious from the beginning (always seemed to have a boo-boo) we have gun charges coming right after he opted out of the 2020 season.

I think Dave Gettleman is generally pretty good in finding quality talent. When he gave up a 3rd round pick to get Beal in the Supplemental draft I assumed it was a good get for a team that was CB needy and for a guy who some said was a possible late 1st rounder in the next draft. But as we all know, attitude and desire are just as important as talent and Beal scores very poorly in both of those categories.

The Giants should whack him now and be done with it. Just keeping him around is detrimental to the team.
RE: Nothing I see on the web clarifies any details of this case  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2021 7:32 am : link
In comment 15285173 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
but I presume that the gun was properly registered to Beal, but that he didn't have a conceal permit to keep it stored in his car. If so, it's clearly bad judgment but I don't see how it's something worth cutting him over.

There's no comparison here with DeAndre Baker who, regardless of his level of participation, was still involved in a high stakes gambling event where an armed robbery took place.


no comparisons?
They're both cornerbacks.  
eclipz928 : 6/12/2021 7:53 am : link
That's about it. One was charged with a misdemeanor and expected to have his convictions dismissed, and the other was accused of committing felony armed robbery.

Baker's case was ultimately dismissed, but the accusations were so severe that the Giants were under a lot of pressure to make a decision on him, especially with the potential of him going to prison. Beal plead guilty, but the charges aren't nearly as severe and there's no jail time in his future.
What would our O-Line look like today  
M.S. : 6/12/2021 8:03 am : link

if instead of Sam Beal and Deandre Baker, Gettleman devoted those picks to additional lineman?
I think if you dig down you can see some more comparisons  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2021 8:14 am : link
of the two...
Sam Beal  
BBWreckingCrew : 6/12/2021 8:42 am : link
what's wrong with this guy? Opportunity of a lifetime and pissing down the drain. Wake up and grow up! Maybe he should wash dishes at a local restaurant instead of playing pro football. Seems like that is what he wants. Gun in car cut this street gang bs out. It's ruined so many careers. If you need gun your definitely associated w wrong people. Rely on your toughness w hands instead of hiding behind trigger.
RE: What would our O-Line look like today  
SGMen : 6/12/2021 8:43 am : link
In comment 15285188 M.S. said:
Quote:

if instead of Sam Beal and Deandre Baker, Gettleman devoted those picks to additional lineman?
The Baker pick especially will haunt us as it was a #1, a premium pick and we gave up quite a bit to move up for a guy who reputedly has "practice issues" (as in lazy) in college.

I get taking a chance. I really do cause if you HIT that is awesome. But here we blew it. If we had stood pat and took a starter in the 2nd round who is to say we weren't a playoff team last year?

Woulda. Coulda. Shoulda. My hope at this point, honestly, is that Beal matures from this experience and he comes to camp on fire. You can't have enough good defensive backs and he does have the physical tools.

If there is no jail time perhaps he learned a hard lesson that will HELP him mature rather than sink him?
True if he has learned a lesson I would give him another chance to  
BBWreckingCrew : 6/12/2021 8:55 am : link
get his stuff together and be a productive teammate. It's just frustrating. He definitely has tools as a DB.
People here don't know how to read  
Dave on the UWS : 6/12/2021 9:08 am : link
He opted out 9 DAYS before the incident. Thus the team clearly didn't "tell him to opt out".
He got probation, so there's no risk he goes to jail. It IS possible that the team hasn't cut him yet waiting for this to play out legally.
I still think he gets cut on the merits at the end of training camp though.
RE: I think if you dig down you can see some more comparisons  
eclipz928 : 6/12/2021 11:03 am : link
In comment 15285193 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
of the two...

Maybe I'm missing something, why don't you lay it out?
RE: RE: I think if you dig down you can see some more comparisons  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2021 11:09 am : link
In comment 15285265 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
In comment 15285193 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


of the two...


Maybe I'm missing something, why don't you lay it out?


They are two people who have never been in my kitchen...
RE: People here don't know how to read  
glowrider : 6/12/2021 11:19 am : link
In comment 15285227 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
He opted out 9 DAYS before the incident. Thus the team clearly didn't "tell him to opt out".
He got probation, so there's no risk he goes to jail. It IS possible that the team hasn't cut him yet waiting for this to play out legally.
I still think he gets cut on the merits at the end of training camp though.


I’m not sure this is correct. The article states the incident happened in early June 2020, and his opt out happened right before his indictment, which by that point they would have known was coming the pike. The indictment did happen after his opt-out, again though, they would have had a good idea of the direction this thing was going before that time as they had two months between the event, the opt out and the indictment.

The opt out didn’t occur before the actual event and arrest. I’m open to being corrected here, but I do think your timeline is off.
Why when someone says people can't read they make errors  
Larry in Pencilvania : 6/12/2021 8:46 pm : link
Beal was arrested 6/2. He opted out the first week of August as repoted by the many beats. He was indicted 8/23. It can only be assumed the team advised him to out out for the cap money and roster spot.

He can go to camp get cut or they can cut him now.... Whatever
RE: RE: What would our O-Line look like today  
Leg of Theismann : 6/12/2021 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15285212 SGMen said:
Quote:
In comment 15285188 M.S. said:


Quote:



if instead of Sam Beal and Deandre Baker, Gettleman devoted those picks to additional lineman?

The Baker pick especially will haunt us as it was a #1, a premium pick and we gave up quite a bit to move up for a guy who reputedly has "practice issues" (as in lazy) in college.

I get taking a chance. I really do cause if you HIT that is awesome. But here we blew it. If we had stood pat and took a starter in the 2nd round who is to say we weren't a playoff team last year?

Woulda. Coulda. Shoulda. My hope at this point, honestly, is that Beal matures from this experience and he comes to camp on fire. You can't have enough good defensive backs and he does have the physical tools.

If there is no jail time perhaps he learned a hard lesson that will HELP him mature rather than sink him?


The Baker thing will forever have me looking sideways at anything Gettleman does. The move made zero sense and it was clear from the beginning. 1) because he was primarily known for his talent in man coverage in college and DG drafted him for James Bettcher who went on to using him almost exclusively in zone— just no cohesive vision between a GM and coaching staff. 2) Moving up 7 slots for a guy with the issues Baker supposedly had when I thought the whole theme of DG was “clean up the culture.” 3) Not to mention there were 3 or 4 other CBs on the board of similar value so moving up really made no sense anyway. The whole thing was stupid. Meanwhile there were about 4 WRs on the board of 1st round talent due to that draft being a deep WR 1st round prospects. If Gettleman had stayed put, kept his capital, and and drafted AJ Brown or DK Metcalf at #37 think about how much different this team might look today.
RE: RE: RE: What would our O-Line look like today  
SGMen : 6/12/2021 10:39 pm : link
In comment 15285523 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 15285212 SGMen said:


Quote:


In comment 15285188 M.S. said:


Quote:



if instead of Sam Beal and Deandre Baker, Gettleman devoted those picks to additional lineman?

The Baker pick especially will haunt us as it was a #1, a premium pick and we gave up quite a bit to move up for a guy who reputedly has "practice issues" (as in lazy) in college.

I get taking a chance. I really do cause if you HIT that is awesome. But here we blew it. If we had stood pat and took a starter in the 2nd round who is to say we weren't a playoff team last year?

Woulda. Coulda. Shoulda. My hope at this point, honestly, is that Beal matures from this experience and he comes to camp on fire. You can't have enough good defensive backs and he does have the physical tools.

If there is no jail time perhaps he learned a hard lesson that will HELP him mature rather than sink him?



The Baker thing will forever have me looking sideways at anything Gettleman does. The move made zero sense and it was clear from the beginning. 1) because he was primarily known for his talent in man coverage in college and DG drafted him for James Bettcher who went on to using him almost exclusively in zone— just no cohesive vision between a GM and coaching staff. 2) Moving up 7 slots for a guy with the issues Baker supposedly had when I thought the whole theme of DG was “clean up the culture.” 3) Not to mention there were 3 or 4 other CBs on the board of similar value so moving up really made no sense anyway. The whole thing was stupid. Meanwhile there were about 4 WRs on the board of 1st round talent due to that draft being a deep WR 1st round prospects. If Gettleman had stayed put, kept his capital, and and drafted AJ Brown or DK Metcalf at #37 think about how much different this team might look today.
Agreed. Perhaps we had Baker graded higher and saw the opportunity to move up and BOOM history shows we blew it big-time. Metcalf would have really helped us last year as he is the big WR this team would love to have.
Not going to discuss Baker, but the move to go back into the  
glowrider : 6/12/2021 11:42 pm : link
Bottom of the first for a player at a premium position was not foolhardy. The fifth year option is a *significant* benefit, particularly for such an expensive position. Swapped our second for the first and gave up a late 4th and a 5th in addition in a draft we had like 12 picks.
Beal is not a good CB  
giantstock : 12:36 am : link
IMO he will eventually get cut. He was always considered a stretch to be taken in the supp. draft where he was taken.
RE: Beal is not a good CB  
Klaatu : 8:43 am : link
In comment 15285556 giantstock said:
Quote:
IMO he will eventually get cut. He was always considered a stretch to be taken in the supp. draft where he was taken.


That's simply not true. Stop with the revisionist history. The vast majority of pundits projected Beal to go for a 3rd round bid, and a handful even said he was worth a 2nd.

It's no secret that you despise Gettleman, and you can zing him for a lot of things, but using a 3rd in the Supplemental Draft for Beal isn't one of them. Just because Beal looks like a bust now doesn't mean he was a bad pick at the time it was made. It wasn't.
RE: RE: Beal is not a good CB  
giantstock : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15285604 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15285556 giantstock said:


Quote:


IMO he will eventually get cut. He was always considered a stretch to be taken in the supp. draft where he was taken.



That's simply not true. Stop with the revisionist history. The vast majority of pundits projected Beal to go for a 3rd round bid, and a handful even said he was worth a 2nd.

It's no secret that you despise Gettleman, and you can zing him for a lot of things, but using a 3rd in the Supplemental Draft for Beal isn't one of them. Just because Beal looks like a bust now doesn't mean he was a bad pick at the time it was made. It wasn't.


You know what- I looked up on internet - you're right - I was wrong. He was projected 2nd or 3rd rd. Maybe as the article mentions below I had confused ineligibility with projected draft pick selection.

https://www.bigblueview.com/2018/7/11/17562116/sam-beal-ny-giants-2018-supplemental-draft-scouting-report-analysis

As far as criticism for DG and I hate him- you're right and thank you for the point of bringing it up seeing how you felt it such a big deal for a 3rd rd pick (I thought it was just a simple comment I made but seeing how you are putting my hate for him in an implication of an unjustified opinion)- let's review some of past FA's prior to last year and 1st rd picks:

1-- I've been right about the blundering pick so far of Barkley (a RB in rebuild).

2-- If DG felt he was in rebuild then why spend so much and give up draft picks for Ogeltree? This is the time when many on here were giving the DG excuse about "cap space."

3-- I criticized the Solder move which I was right.

4--And I thought taking Tate was a very bad move for the money spent which I was right.

5-- And at least last year I thought there were 3 better OT's than Thomas of the big 4 and he was a consensus 3rd best OT and we ended up taking him 1st. And according to PFF his 1st year he was 3rd in terms of performance. It's not that this is that bad- just more frustration with DG at the time.

***-- With that said it should also be known after 2019 season I was on board to keep DG because Jones might work out. I was heavily against Jones at 1st but as of right now I think he can be good enough. Potential kudos to DG.
Now I want you and others to be fair - and read the link below. The following sentence in the link says it all -

https://www.si.com/nfl/giants/news/gettleman-admits-that-he-overestimated-the-giants-rebuild-process

-------------------
"Gettleman also admitted that he overestimated the state of the roster and believing that the team could win while it was rebuilding."
----------------
What if you thought this was what he believed at the time in some manner and thought this was incredibly stupid? So if you hated this philosophy while you hate the arrogance of the man for a team that has sucked, while you hated both most the FA big signings and 1st rd draft picks while hate the continuous losing in which you think the philosophy is part of this continuous awful play, then why wouldn’t you hate him? THE HUBRIS OF HIS THOUGHT PROCESS THAT HE COULD DO THIS YET REMAIN SO FREAKIN' ARROGANT WHILE ATTMETPING IT- IS MIND-BOGGLING.

I won't wear a cheerleading skirt on here like some do. However I do see improvement now - this year 7-10 is an improvement and better for next year when they further address the OL. If I'm right that the OL is the big cause for 7-10 or worse, then both DG and Judge are at fault for this to a degree, right?

In summary. I made a mistake with my comment of draft pick of Beal- that’s all. And I do think he’ll be cut unless injuries pop up. I think he’s a bad CB. We shall see. As SY had said after the season- that Beal certainly “didn’t instill any confidence” with our team.





As I said, you can zing Gettleman for a lot of things...  
Klaatu : 2:25 pm : link
But the Beal pick isn't one of them.

As for your bias showing, it's clear that pointing it out touched a nerve, hence your need to blather on about Gettleman's other failings (which, of course, have nothing to do with the Beal pick). Obviously, the truth hurt, but if your lengthy reply helped alleviate some of that pain, so be it.
RE: As I said, you can zing Gettleman for a lot of things...  
giantstock : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15285745 Klaatu said:
Quote:
But the Beal pick isn't one of them.

As for your bias showing, it's clear that pointing it out touched a nerve, hence your need to blather on about Gettleman's other failings (which, of course, have nothing to do with the Beal pick). Obviously, the truth hurt, but if your lengthy reply helped alleviate some of that pain, so be it.


Your blathering need to make a point of my bias imo seemed to touch a nerve with you. There was no need for you to bring up my bias. I said I was wrong. And even now instead of accepting it you further need to make a further blathering comment.

And in terms of my bias, so far has chosen to be correct, has it not?
RE: RE: As I said, you can zing Gettleman for a lot of things...  
Klaatu : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15285754 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15285745 Klaatu said:


Quote:


But the Beal pick isn't one of them.

As for your bias showing, it's clear that pointing it out touched a nerve, hence your need to blather on about Gettleman's other failings (which, of course, have nothing to do with the Beal pick). Obviously, the truth hurt, but if your lengthy reply helped alleviate some of that pain, so be it.



Your blathering need to make a point of my bias imo seemed to touch a nerve with you. There was no need for you to bring up my bias. I said I was wrong. And even now instead of accepting it you further need to make a further blathering comment.

And in terms of my bias, so far has chosen to be correct, has it not?


Of course there was. In your zeal to criticize Gettleman you said something that was patently false. You didn't bother to check the facts (until you were called on it), because you didn't care. All you cared about was sticking it to Gettleman. Also, I never said you were wrong about him except in this one instance, so everything else you wrote about him is irrelevant.

Suggestion: Next time Google first, post second.
RE: RE: RE: As I said, you can zing Gettleman for a lot of things...  
giantstock : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15285780 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15285754 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15285745 Klaatu said:


Quote:


But the Beal pick isn't one of them.

As for your bias showing, it's clear that pointing it out touched a nerve, hence your need to blather on about Gettleman's other failings (which, of course, have nothing to do with the Beal pick). Obviously, the truth hurt, but if your lengthy reply helped alleviate some of that pain, so be it.



Your blathering need to make a point of my bias imo seemed to touch a nerve with you. There was no need for you to bring up my bias. I said I was wrong. And even now instead of accepting it you further need to make a further blathering comment.

And in terms of my bias, so far has chosen to be correct, has it not?



Of course there was. In your zeal to criticize Gettleman you said something that was patently false. You didn't bother to check the facts (until you were called on it), because you didn't care. All you cared about was sticking it to Gettleman. Also, I never said you were wrong about him except in this one instance, so everything else you wrote about him is irrelevant.

Suggestion: Next time Google first, post second.


If I think I was right about something why do I need to check?

And again I admit I was wrong yet you keep blathering on about my bias.

Instead of just accepting I made a mistake you keep incorrectly trying to tie in my hate toward DG with my mistake. If you are going to tell me to check- and I didn't- and admitted I made a mistake- how does that relate to my hate towards DG? -- Further I've acknowledged I'm okay with DG not being fired and remain hopeful for Jones. To go to the extreme argument you are taking on with me is a bit over-the-top.

Suggestion: Next time you post get the bug out of your ass.
That one is classic...  
Jimmy Googs : 5:34 pm : link
“If I think I was right about something why do I need to check?”.

Pope giantstock I
Just take the L, dude.  
Klaatu : 5:34 pm : link
You're embarrassing yourself.
