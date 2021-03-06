Duggan: Post minicamp roster projection

Quote:



Quarterbacks: 2

In: Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon

Out: Clayton Thorson





Running backs: 5

In: Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Corey Clement, Gary Brightwell, Eli Penny

Out: Ryquell Armstead, Taquan Mizzell, Cullen Gillaspia, Sandro Platzgummer



Wide receivers: 5

In: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, John Ross

Out: David Sills, Dante Pettis, C.J. Board, Austin Mack, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon



Tight ends: 4

In: Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo

Out: Cole Hikutini, Kelvin Benjamin, Rysen John, Nakia Griffin-Stewart



Offensive linemen: 8

In: Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Matt Peart, Nate Solder, Zach Fulton, Jonotthan Harrison

Out: Kyle Murphy, Kenny Wiggins, Chad Slade, Jackson Barton, Brett Heggie, Jake Burton



Defensive linemen: 5

In: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, B.J. Hill, Danny Shelton

Out: R.J. McIntosh, David Moa, Raymond Johnson



Outside linebackers: 7

In: Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, Azeez Ojulari, Elerson Smith, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Cam Brown, Ryan Anderson

Out: Niko Lalos, Trent Harris



Inside linebackers: 4

In: Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Carter Coughlin

Out: Devante Downs, TJ Brunson, Cale Garrett





Cornerbacks: 5

In: James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Isaac Yiadom

Out: Rodarius Williams, Madre Harper, Jarren Williams, Chris Milton, Sam Beal





Safeties: 5

In: Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Nate Ebner

Out: Montre Hartage, Josh Kalu, Quincy Wilson





Specialists: 3

In: K Graham Gano, P Riley Dixon, LS Casey Kreiter

Out: K/P Ryan Santoso, LS Carson Tinker





Yes, meaningless at this point, much can and probably will happen, but might make for good discussion here. It’s from the Athletic, which I pay for, so his reasons for his predictions for each position group will not be posted.Again, premature, but interested in what you agree or disagree with.