Duggan: Post minicamp roster projection

Big Blue '56 : 9:19 am
Yes, meaningless at this point, much can and probably will happen, but might make for good discussion here. It’s from the Athletic, which I pay for, so his reasons for his predictions for each position group will not be posted.

Quote:


Quarterbacks: 2
In: Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon
Out: Clayton Thorson


Running backs: 5
In: Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Corey Clement, Gary Brightwell, Eli Penny
Out: Ryquell Armstead, Taquan Mizzell, Cullen Gillaspia, Sandro Platzgummer

Wide receivers: 5
In: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, John Ross
Out: David Sills, Dante Pettis, C.J. Board, Austin Mack, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon

Tight ends: 4
In: Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo
Out: Cole Hikutini, Kelvin Benjamin, Rysen John, Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Offensive linemen: 8
In: Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Matt Peart, Nate Solder, Zach Fulton, Jonotthan Harrison
Out: Kyle Murphy, Kenny Wiggins, Chad Slade, Jackson Barton, Brett Heggie, Jake Burton

Defensive linemen: 5
In: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, B.J. Hill, Danny Shelton
Out: R.J. McIntosh, David Moa, Raymond Johnson

Outside linebackers: 7
In: Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, Azeez Ojulari, Elerson Smith, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Cam Brown, Ryan Anderson
Out: Niko Lalos, Trent Harris

Inside linebackers: 4
In: Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Carter Coughlin
Out: Devante Downs, TJ Brunson, Cale Garrett


Cornerbacks: 5
In: James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Isaac Yiadom
Out: Rodarius Williams, Madre Harper, Jarren Williams, Chris Milton, Sam Beal


Safeties: 5
In: Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Nate Ebner
Out: Montre Hartage, Josh Kalu, Quincy Wilson


Specialists: 3
In: K Graham Gano, P Riley Dixon, LS Casey Kreiter
Out: K/P Ryan Santoso, LS Carson Tinker


Again, premature, but interested in what you agree or disagree with.
Interesting. I would think more than 5 WR, also only 4 Safety  
sb from NYT Forum : 9:48 am : link
...but otherwise seems reasonable, give or take a few.

For example, I think this staff likes Niko Lalos. Going into camp I see him having the edge over Ximenes.
Not a bad projection  
beatrixkiddo : 9:49 am : link
Some things I think are more likely:

4 RB: Barkley, Booker, Armstead, Penny (Clement maybe if they don’t carry as many LBers and Barkley needs more time)
PS: Brightwell (unless he really shines in pre season)

6 WR: Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, Toney, Ross, and either Pettis/Sills
(Think with the injury history of just about everyone of these guys it’s safer to carry a 6th than rely on the health of them all)

LB: 11 total just seems like a lot. I don’t see us carrying that many.

Safety: cut Ebner, we will carry 4 (McKinney, Peppers, Love, and Ryan)

6 CB: Bradbury, Jackson, Robinson, Holmes, Yiadom, Williams


Id rather see Kaden Smith + Levine Toilolo get the snap at FB  
90.Cal : 9:49 am : link
Over Elijah Penny... could save us a roster spot to use elsewhere basically.

Some tough cuts coming up.
Giants drafted Brightwell for his special team abilities  
chick310 : 9:50 am : link
so Ebner might indeed be expendable.

Agree more guys need to step up on a ST unit that struggled in second half of last year, surprisingly.
RE: Interesting. I would think more than 5 WR, also only 4 Safety  
giants#1 : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15286060 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...but otherwise seems reasonable, give or take a few.

For example, I think this staff likes Niko Lalos. Going into camp I see him having the edge over Ximenes.


He has 5 safeties, unless you're not counting Ebner...
RE: Id rather see Kaden Smith + Levine Toilolo get the snap at FB  
giants#1 : 9:55 am : link
In comment 15286062 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Over Elijah Penny... could save us a roster spot to use elsewhere basically.

Some tough cuts coming up.


Penny is a better ST player than either of them, so I'd give him the early edge if the last offensive spot is between 5th RB and 4th TE.
RE: Id rather see Kaden Smith + Levine Toilolo get the snap at FB  
chick310 : 10:01 am : link
In comment 15286062 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Over Elijah Penny... could save us a roster spot to use elsewhere basically.

Some tough cuts coming up.


Roster getting better, but not certain it has reached level to suggest there are really tough cuts yet.

Such as where?
RE: RE: 11 linebackers?  
Klaatu : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15286057 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15286044 ChicagoMarty said:


Quote:


only 10 defensive backs?

I don't think so.

This is a passing league



We carried a ton of LBs last year.


We carried ten, plus Carter and Ximines on IR. I doubt we carry eleven this year, considering how often we'll probably play five DB's (three S, two CB). Plus you've got a guy like Coughlin who can play ILB and OLB.
With the uncertainty about Barkley being ready, 5 RBs is warranted  
Marty in Albany : 10:03 am : link
Note: 24 on offense 26 on defense. I'd ask for an extra WR if I'm the offensive coordinator.
RE: RE: Id rather see Kaden Smith + Levine Toilolo get the snap at FB  
90.Cal : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15286070 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15286062 90.Cal said:


Quote:


Over Elijah Penny... could save us a roster spot to use elsewhere basically.

Some tough cuts coming up.



Penny is a better ST player than either of them, so I'd give him the early edge if the last offensive spot is between 5th RB and 4th TE.


I didn't think about that. But Penny doesn't play gunner I think he is the punt protector but still...
Only five WR's and one of them is John Ross? Ridiculous.  
Klaatu : 10:04 am : link
I thought the idea was to give Jones more weapons, not less.
Interesting / informative list  
M.S. : 10:05 am : link

One question: 8 Offensive Lineman?

Seems short, unless we have zero quality depth worth keeping on roster.

O-line will be 2022 off-season #1 priority.
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:08 am : link
Fun discussion -

Always seems to be a lot of smoke around Kyle Murphy - hoping they have something there.

I think Clement is a long shot to make the roster - as RB #3 he'd be expected to contribute to specials (and he'd probably be available in a pinch via FA if they needed him back)

What a difference at linebacker - they really churned the mid depth chart

RE: With the uncertainty about Barkley being ready, 5 RBs is warranted  
Klaatu : 10:12 am : link
In comment 15286074 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
Note: 24 on offense 26 on defense. I'd ask for an extra WR if I'm the offensive coordinator.


I don't think it's warranted, even with the uncertainty surrounding Barkley. If you want to keep a FB, fine, but do you really need three backup HB's? Seems like one too many to me, even when you factor in ST's.
RE: RE: Id rather see Kaden Smith + Levine Toilolo get the snap at FB  
90.Cal : 10:12 am : link
In comment 15286072 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15286062 90.Cal said:


Quote:


Over Elijah Penny... could save us a roster spot to use elsewhere basically.

Some tough cuts coming up.



Roster getting better, but not certain it has reached level to suggest there are really tough cuts yet.

Such as where?


Your probably right curious to see the decisions they make for those final 5 or so spots, interesting more so than "tough"

Im interested to see what happens with Pettis, TJ Brunson, RJ McIntosh, Brightwell, Williams, Ebner, the Fullback position and the overall numbers they roll with for each position group.
Seems pretty good, but I have to think Ebner's run may be at an end  
mfsd : 10:13 am : link
cut him, add a 6th WR who brings the most on specials

I know Judge values specials and likes having a vet special teams captain to rely on, but it's time for one of the younger vets to take on that role
24 O, 26 D -  
Del Shofner : 10:13 am : link
I think we add one more WR and subtract one LB.
5 WRs  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:16 am : link
And none play specials besides returning. Yeah I don’t see that happening.
RE: RE: RE: Id rather see Kaden Smith + Levine Toilolo get the snap at FB  
giants#1 : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15286075 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15286070 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15286062 90.Cal said:


Quote:


Over Elijah Penny... could save us a roster spot to use elsewhere basically.

Some tough cuts coming up.



Penny is a better ST player than either of them, so I'd give him the early edge if the last offensive spot is between 5th RB and 4th TE.



I didn't think about that. But Penny doesn't play gunner I think he is the punt protector but still...


Doesn't matter if he's a gunner. He's still more valuable to the ST units than either Smith or Toilolo (neither of them were gunners) and was more than just the PP. If anything, I'd guess Penny's role is harder to upgrade than Smith/Toilolo's roles who I believe were mainly blockers on the FG unit (maybe also inline blockers on punts).
5 RB’s?  
Jay on the Island : 10:20 am : link
And 4 TE’s with them cutting Pettis doesn’t make any sense to me.
Also  
Jay on the Island : 10:21 am : link
I think they keep 9 OL with Murphy earning the final spot.
Drop a RB and Ebner  
Bricktop : 10:23 am : link
Add a WR and CB.
RE: Interesting / informative list  
Angel Eyes : 10:24 am : link
In comment 15286077 M.S. said:
Quote:

One question: 8 Offensive Lineman?

Seems short, unless we have zero quality depth worth keeping on roster.

O-line will be 2022 off-season #1 priority.

If Jones turns out to be a good (or even great) quarterback, I see off-season priorities as edge rushers (since we have three whose contracts expire after 2021 unless any are re-signed), offensive linemen (particularly guard), and tight ends since Engram's contract is up after his fifth-year option.
Good roster, but we need more than 5 WRs.  
CT Charlie : 10:33 am : link
Last season Golladay played 5 games, Ross 3. And Shep's concussion history is scary.
I'd  
AcidTest : 10:38 am : link
be surprised if we cut R. Williams. Most prognosticators considered him somewhat of a "steal," and he has excellent length for the position. I'd also be surprised if both Carter and Ximines are on the final 53.
RE: RE: Interesting. I would think more than 5 WR, also only 4 Safety  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:40 am : link
In comment 15286069 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15286060 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...but otherwise seems reasonable, give or take a few.

For example, I think this staff likes Niko Lalos. Going into camp I see him having the edge over Ximenes.



He has 5 safeties, unless you're not counting Ebner...


Sorry, I was unclear, I meant I thought the Giants will go with only 4 safeties.
I question ...  
Spider56 : 10:41 am : link
Ebner, Yiadom, Toilolo and Anderson.
Would expect six WR and CB  
JonC : 10:44 am : link
unlikely to keep five RB, but perhaps Ryan is the sixth "CB".
I think we all saw that Ebner really can't play in the Secondary  
chick310 : 10:57 am : link
any longer. He is clearly at risk if some of the new guys step up at Specials.

Would think Love is serviceable enough to get into games at CB if really needed.

I think they could go with one less TE  
Simms11 : 10:58 am : link
and add another WR. Also I think Ross is going to have to prove himself and I think Pettis might be competition there. Additionally, I think Mack might make it as he’s on STs and he’s a good blocker with ok hands.
I think one of those OLBs will be cut  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:01 am : link
Could be Ximines or Carter. Anderson, Brown, I think one of those cats is not on the final 53.
Odd list...  
bw in dc : 11:04 am : link
Why only 5 DLs? 6 seems more reasonable. So definitely reduce the # of OLBs.

And I would definitely cut a safety and keep an extra corner. As many have mentioned, you have to design a defense to deal with the passing game first.

Keeping 5 RBs and 4 TEs is not efficient. I would aim to keep more OLs. Who the hell knows how that unit is going to shape up...
Assuming no training camp injuries or real surprises...  
D HOS : 11:14 am : link
Only room for some minor meaningless tweaks, in the context of game day and practice squad.

I'd swap Clement for Pettis or possibly Sills based on who has a better camp.

Swap Cam Brown for Rodarius Williams (though I like Cam).

I expect they will swap the final depth guys on and off the PS here and there (LB for CB, WR for RB) given the gameplan.

I sure wish the roster would go to 55 permanently.

Probably doesn't matter but on my roster I have Odenigbo as a DE
RE: I think we all saw that Ebner really can't play in the Secondary  
D HOS : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15286115 chick310 said:
Quote:
any longer. He is clearly at risk if some of the new guys step up at Specials.

Would think Love is serviceable enough to get into games at CB if really needed.


Judge all but guaranteed Ebner a roster spot. I agree with you but we have no idea if he may be "really good in the safety room".
Pretty good projection but I think 1 less RB probably Clement  
Blue21 : 11:17 am : link
and add a WR Sills or Pettis. Unfortunetly there will be injuries preseason/camp so they'll be a few that will make it that weren't projected to,
Definitely 6 recievers  
gtt350 : 11:19 am : link
Pettis makes the squad
No way 5 WR or 5 DL or 5 RB I don’t think  
BillT : 11:19 am : link
They kept 6 of each WR and DL last year. And only 4 RB. I’d bet Williams over Yiadom at CB but that’s a close one. 8 OL seems too few but Murphy or others can probably be on the PS. I wonder if Ebner is a keeper given the high talent level in the secondary. It’s a very tight roster given how many OLBs and DBs they probably want to keep. I think 4 TE are a bit of a luxury but they kept that number last year.
I would expect an IR or two and even a trade....its never clean.  
George from PA : 11:29 am : link
Also assume, some surprise cuts.

But his attempt is decent.Duggin is knowledgeable and knows the team better than most beat writers.

I am a member of Athletic and ita well worth it.
Looks reasonable overall.  
Big Blue Blogger : 11:29 am : link
As injuries hit, I think the staff will seek a way to retain Rodarius Williams. Maybe he'll just be a candidate for an early promotion from the practice squad. But his age suggests that the team expects a more immediate return than they would from a typical sixth-round pick.

Among the TEs, I just don't see it with Kaden Smith. If the other three are healthy at cutdown time, and a spot is needed for another position, he seems completely expendable. I actually feel the same way about Toilolo, but his reworked contract suggests that he will stick.
the guys I can see somehow making it  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:42 am : link
are David Sills, Kyle Murphy and Rodarius Williams. Murphy over one of the veterans. Sills instead of one of the TEs or RBs. Not sure how to fit Williams in.
I’m not sure why there are so many  
Jay on the Island : 11:42 am : link
Who are convinced that the Giants will keep 4 TE’s. Toilolo played less than 25% of the snaps last season and now the Giants added Rudolph making it less necessary to carry more than 3. I would rather see them carry and extra WR, CB, or LB rather than a 4th TE.
Only 5 WR seems off  
UConn4523 : 11:43 am : link
.
I like the project the roster exercises  
Dnew15 : 11:45 am : link
they are a lot of fun.

BUT - injuries and "injuries" will end up playing a huge role in the final 53.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Id rather see Kaden Smith + Levine Toilolo get the snap at FB  
90.Cal : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15286092 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15286075 90.Cal said:


Quote:


In comment 15286070 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15286062 90.Cal said:


Quote:


Over Elijah Penny... could save us a roster spot to use elsewhere basically.

Some tough cuts coming up.



Penny is a better ST player than either of them, so I'd give him the early edge if the last offensive spot is between 5th RB and 4th TE.



I didn't think about that. But Penny doesn't play gunner I think he is the punt protector but still...



Doesn't matter if he's a gunner. He's still more valuable to the ST units than either Smith or Toilolo (neither of them were gunners) and was more than just the PP. If anything, I'd guess Penny's role is harder to upgrade than Smith/Toilolo's roles who I believe were mainly blockers on the FG unit (maybe also inline blockers on punts).


He blocked on kick returns but so did Kaden and Toilolo... he really was just the punt protector, that was his biggest role on ST, a role Kaden and Toilolo can fill just as they can fill the FB role and I'd think they'd be better than Penny. Can you think of one play, one example of why we should keep Penny? I cant.

And yes it does matter if you are a gunner vs punt protector... teams often save roster spots for ST gunner they don't really for punt protectors...
The way I look at the preseason projections is this:  
Ivan15 : 1:27 pm : link
That looks pretty good. Hard to argue, but I am more interested in who is going to move up in each position group if someone isn’t fully rehabbed or gets injured in preseason and isn’t ready to go for Game 1.

It is almost inevitable that several players will not be ready to start the season.
Agree  
Toth029 : 1:54 pm : link
About wide receivers. Dangerous territory see with glass body Ross on the roster and Shepard always missing action.

I would keep 6 WR and keep two more on the practice squad. Sills has to be in contention for one of those spots. His size enough warrants it.
.  
Danny Kanell : 1:57 pm : link
Maybe I have blue colored glasses on but looking at the roster in the OP, this appears to finally be a pretty good football team.
As noted by a few above, seems like that roster projection  
Jimmy Googs : 2:05 pm : link
is a little light on WRs and maybe OL. And probably a little heavy on RBs and LBs.

Check out the guys with the least guaranteed money if you are looking for some possible cuts...
Revised version  
eric2425ny : 2:25 pm : link
Quarterbacks: 2
In: Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon
Out: Clayton Thorson


Running backs: 5
In: Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Corey Clement, Gary Brightwell, Eli Penny
Out: Ryquell Armstead, Taquan Mizzell, Cullen Gillaspia, Sandro Platzgummer

Wide receivers: 6
In: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, John Ross, David Sills (possibly Pettis instead)
Out: Dante Pettis, C.J. Board, Austin Mack, Alex Bachman, Derrick

Tight ends: 3 (Rudolph may start off on PUP list; Smith or Toilolo get cut when he’s back)
In: Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith, Toilolo
Out: Cole Hikutini, Kelvin Benjamin, Rysen John, Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Offensive linemen: 9
In: Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Matt Peart, Nate Solder, Zach Fulton, Jonotthan Harrison, Kyle Murphy
Out: Kenny Wiggins, Chad Slade, Jackson Barton, Brett Heggie, Jake Burton

Defensive linemen: 5
In: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, B.J. Hill, Danny Shelton
Out: R.J. McIntosh, David Moa, Raymond Johnson

Outside linebackers: 6
In: Lorenzo Carter, Azeez Ojulari, Eleison Smith, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Cam Brown, Ryan Anderson
Out: Niko Lalos, Trent Harris, Ximines

Inside linebackers: 4
In: Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Carter Coughlin
Out: Devante Downs, TJ Brunson, Cale Garrett


Cornerbacks: 6
In: James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Isaac Yiadom, Rodarius Williams
Out: Madre Harper, Jarren Williams, Chris Milton, Sam Beal


Safeties: 4
In: Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love
Out: Montre Hartage, Josh Kalu, Quincy Wilson, Nate Ebner


Specialists: 3
In: K Graham Gano, P Riley Dixon, LS Casey Kreiter
Out: K/P Ryan Santoso, LS Carson Tinker
RE: Not a bad projection  
Red Right Hand : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15286061 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
Some things I think are more likely:

4 RB: Barkley, Booker, Armstead, Penny (Clement maybe if they don’t carry as many LBers and Barkley needs more time)
PS: Brightwell (unless he really shines in pre season)

6 WR: Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, Toney, Ross, and either Pettis/Sills
(Think with the injury history of just about everyone of these guys it’s safer to carry a 6th than rely on the health of them all)

LB: 11 total just seems like a lot. I don’t see us carrying that many.

Safety: cut Ebner, we will carry 4 (McKinney, Peppers, Love, and Ryan)

6 CB: Bradbury, Jackson, Robinson, Holmes, Yiadom, Williams
