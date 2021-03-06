Duggan: Post minicamp roster projection

|
Quarterbacks: 2
In: Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon
Out: Clayton Thorson
Running backs: 5
In: Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Corey Clement, Gary Brightwell, Eli Penny
Out: Ryquell Armstead, Taquan Mizzell, Cullen Gillaspia, Sandro Platzgummer
Wide receivers: 5
In: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, John Ross
Out: David Sills, Dante Pettis, C.J. Board, Austin Mack, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon
Tight ends: 4
In: Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo
Out: Cole Hikutini, Kelvin Benjamin, Rysen John, Nakia Griffin-Stewart
Offensive linemen: 8
In: Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Matt Peart, Nate Solder, Zach Fulton, Jonotthan Harrison
Out: Kyle Murphy, Kenny Wiggins, Chad Slade, Jackson Barton, Brett Heggie, Jake Burton
Defensive linemen: 5
In: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, B.J. Hill, Danny Shelton
Out: R.J. McIntosh, David Moa, Raymond Johnson
Outside linebackers: 7
In: Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, Azeez Ojulari, Elerson Smith, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Cam Brown, Ryan Anderson
Out: Niko Lalos, Trent Harris
Inside linebackers: 4
In: Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Carter Coughlin
Out: Devante Downs, TJ Brunson, Cale Garrett
Cornerbacks: 5
In: James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Isaac Yiadom
Out: Rodarius Williams, Madre Harper, Jarren Williams, Chris Milton, Sam Beal
Safeties: 5
In: Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Nate Ebner
Out: Montre Hartage, Josh Kalu, Quincy Wilson
Specialists: 3
In: K Graham Gano, P Riley Dixon, LS Casey Kreiter
Out: K/P Ryan Santoso, LS Carson Tinker
For example, I think this staff likes Niko Lalos. Going into camp I see him having the edge over Ximenes.
4 RB: Barkley, Booker, Armstead, Penny (Clement maybe if they don’t carry as many LBers and Barkley needs more time)
PS: Brightwell (unless he really shines in pre season)
6 WR: Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, Toney, Ross, and either Pettis/Sills
(Think with the injury history of just about everyone of these guys it’s safer to carry a 6th than rely on the health of them all)
LB: 11 total just seems like a lot. I don’t see us carrying that many.
Safety: cut Ebner, we will carry 4 (McKinney, Peppers, Love, and Ryan)
6 CB: Bradbury, Jackson, Robinson, Holmes, Yiadom, Williams
Some tough cuts coming up.
Agree more guys need to step up on a ST unit that struggled in second half of last year, surprisingly.
He has 5 safeties, unless you're not counting Ebner...
Penny is a better ST player than either of them, so I'd give him the early edge if the last offensive spot is between 5th RB and 4th TE.
Roster getting better, but not certain it has reached level to suggest there are really tough cuts yet.
Such as where?
only 10 defensive backs?
I don't think so.
This is a passing league
We carried a ton of LBs last year.
We carried ten, plus Carter and Ximines on IR. I doubt we carry eleven this year, considering how often we'll probably play five DB's (three S, two CB). Plus you've got a guy like Coughlin who can play ILB and OLB.
Over Elijah Penny... could save us a roster spot to use elsewhere basically.
Some tough cuts coming up.
I didn't think about that. But Penny doesn't play gunner I think he is the punt protector but still...
One question: 8 Offensive Lineman?
Seems short, unless we have zero quality depth worth keeping on roster.
O-line will be 2022 off-season #1 priority.
Always seems to be a lot of smoke around Kyle Murphy - hoping they have something there.
I think Clement is a long shot to make the roster - as RB #3 he'd be expected to contribute to specials (and he'd probably be available in a pinch via FA if they needed him back)
What a difference at linebacker - they really churned the mid depth chart
I don't think it's warranted, even with the uncertainty surrounding Barkley. If you want to keep a FB, fine, but do you really need three backup HB's? Seems like one too many to me, even when you factor in ST's.
Over Elijah Penny... could save us a roster spot to use elsewhere basically.
Some tough cuts coming up.
Such as where?
Your probably right curious to see the decisions they make for those final 5 or so spots, interesting more so than "tough"
Im interested to see what happens with Pettis, TJ Brunson, RJ McIntosh, Brightwell, Williams, Ebner, the Fullback position and the overall numbers they roll with for each position group.
I know Judge values specials and likes having a vet special teams captain to rely on, but it's time for one of the younger vets to take on that role
In comment 15286062 90.Cal said:
Over Elijah Penny... could save us a roster spot to use elsewhere basically.
Some tough cuts coming up.
I didn't think about that. But Penny doesn't play gunner I think he is the punt protector but still...
Doesn't matter if he's a gunner. He's still more valuable to the ST units than either Smith or Toilolo (neither of them were gunners) and was more than just the PP. If anything, I'd guess Penny's role is harder to upgrade than Smith/Toilolo's roles who I believe were mainly blockers on the FG unit (maybe also inline blockers on punts).
One question: 8 Offensive Lineman?
Seems short, unless we have zero quality depth worth keeping on roster.
O-line will be 2022 off-season #1 priority.
If Jones turns out to be a good (or even great) quarterback, I see off-season priorities as edge rushers (since we have three whose contracts expire after 2021 unless any are re-signed), offensive linemen (particularly guard), and tight ends since Engram's contract is up after his fifth-year option.
...but otherwise seems reasonable, give or take a few.
For example, I think this staff likes Niko Lalos. Going into camp I see him having the edge over Ximenes.
Sorry, I was unclear, I meant I thought the Giants will go with only 4 safeties.
Would think Love is serviceable enough to get into games at CB if really needed.
And I would definitely cut a safety and keep an extra corner. As many have mentioned, you have to design a defense to deal with the passing game first.
Keeping 5 RBs and 4 TEs is not efficient. I would aim to keep more OLs. Who the hell knows how that unit is going to shape up...
I'd swap Clement for Pettis or possibly Sills based on who has a better camp.
Swap Cam Brown for Rodarius Williams (though I like Cam).
I expect they will swap the final depth guys on and off the PS here and there (LB for CB, WR for RB) given the gameplan.
I sure wish the roster would go to 55 permanently.
Probably doesn't matter but on my roster I have Odenigbo as a DE
Would think Love is serviceable enough to get into games at CB if really needed.
Judge all but guaranteed Ebner a roster spot. I agree with you but we have no idea if he may be "really good in the safety room".
But his attempt is decent.Duggin is knowledgeable and knows the team better than most beat writers.
I am a member of Athletic and ita well worth it.
Among the TEs, I just don't see it with Kaden Smith. If the other three are healthy at cutdown time, and a spot is needed for another position, he seems completely expendable. I actually feel the same way about Toilolo, but his reworked contract suggests that he will stick.
BUT - injuries and "injuries" will end up playing a huge role in the final 53.
In comment 15286070 giants#1 said:
In comment 15286062 90.Cal said:
Over Elijah Penny... could save us a roster spot to use elsewhere basically.
Some tough cuts coming up.
I didn't think about that. But Penny doesn't play gunner I think he is the punt protector but still...
Doesn't matter if he's a gunner. He's still more valuable to the ST units than either Smith or Toilolo (neither of them were gunners) and was more than just the PP. If anything, I'd guess Penny's role is harder to upgrade than Smith/Toilolo's roles who I believe were mainly blockers on the FG unit (maybe also inline blockers on punts).
He blocked on kick returns but so did Kaden and Toilolo... he really was just the punt protector, that was his biggest role on ST, a role Kaden and Toilolo can fill just as they can fill the FB role and I'd think they'd be better than Penny. Can you think of one play, one example of why we should keep Penny? I cant.
And yes it does matter if you are a gunner vs punt protector... teams often save roster spots for ST gunner they don't really for punt protectors...
It is almost inevitable that several players will not be ready to start the season.
I would keep 6 WR and keep two more on the practice squad. Sills has to be in contention for one of those spots. His size enough warrants it.
Check out the guys with the least guaranteed money if you are looking for some possible cuts...
4 RB: Barkley, Booker, Armstead, Penny (Clement maybe if they don’t carry as many LBers and Barkley needs more time)
PS: Brightwell (unless he really shines in pre season)
6 WR: Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, Toney, Ross, and either Pettis/Sills
(Think with the injury history of just about everyone of these guys it’s safer to carry a 6th than rely on the health of them all)
LB: 11 total just seems like a lot. I don’t see us carrying that many.
Safety: cut Ebner, we will carry 4 (McKinney, Peppers, Love, and Ryan)
6 CB: Bradbury, Jackson, Robinson, Holmes, Yiadom, Williams