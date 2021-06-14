Why unheralded NY Giants signing could be defense’s sleeper

...Despite not investing a first-round pick or premium free agent dollars addressing an inconsistent pass-rush, former Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Ifeadi Odenigbo has the potential to make a real impact....
They went after Leonard Floyd. They saw the need. But once they missed on him they pivoted to bargains at the position with upside. This is going to be more like a DL approach where guys mix in constantly as opposed to an OL where most of the time those guys are entrenched in their spots. This has to be exciting for Graham.
I feel like the one guy getting left out a lot as an impact player on defense is Danny Shelton. I thought that was a huge move.
competition at edge is going to be one of the more intriguing stories.
I would love for Ifeadi to step up and surprise. But the guy I have my eye on is the 2nd round pick Ojulwari. He is quick and with some technique work could develop into a rookie surprise.
I also am really hoping Carter finally puts it together.
This defense is an elite pass rusher away from being a bonafide Top 5 type defense. We don't have that guy; however, we may have a conglomerate of guys who do more than expected though no one will by themself be elite.
Our secondary should be shutdown good and that will help the rush.
The possibility that the Giants took care of the edge this year...
without using high draft picks is intriguing. Now, Gettleman can clearly use his huge collection of draft picks next year on a small number of positions, including most likely OL, of course--and anyone who gets hurt this year.
If they are decently set at edge, and if DJ works at QB (which I believe he can, with vastly better offensive strength nearly everywhere), the Giants are set for an impressive growth curve. And, of course, if the Giants' gamble at OL works, that growth curve gets even steeper. Then, the Giants circle back to the edge in next year's draft, seeking a star.
These could be exciting times for both Giants' and Knicks' fans. (Of course, being a Yankee fan, I really need that.)
“Despite not investing a first-round pick or premium free agent dollars addressing an inconsistent pass-rush”
They drafted a highly rated edge player in the 2nd and another interesting edge player in the 4th. It’s not like they have done nothing besides getting Odenigbo. In fact, with him they have spend a significant amount of resources on the pass rush.
Not sure why folks would see Shelton as an "impact" player. He was picked #12 overall and has disappointed ever since; tenures w/ teams have gone from 3 years, to 2 years, to 1 year. Maybe he'll turn it around at 28 and now on his 4th team, but...
I heard this exact same thing mentioned on a podcast
I dont think he has the goods. I really like Azeez and Elerson. Hopefully Carter and Ximines prove their worth soon too or its time to give up on them... If Odenigbo gets a decent amount of reps and plays well... both would surprise me
RE: Ode could be a nice little pickup this offseason
As noted by somebody above, they went after Leonard Floyd early in free agency but missed (kind of okay that they did). So it seems they went after plan B and went for volume at the position with some of these cheaper guys and then grabbed Ojulari since he was still on the board as rd 2 went along.
Not exactly dynamic players but kind of like what they did as couldn't rely on Carter and Ximines to bring it this season...
It seems to me that we have a few who are potentially good and will improve our defense.
I haven't read, in this thread, how Pat Graham is going to coach up these guys to their full potential.
I hope I'm not dreaming or wishful thinking.
without using high draft picks is intriguing. Now, Gettleman can clearly use his huge collection of draft picks next year on a small number of positions, including most likely OL, of course--and anyone who gets hurt this year.
If they are decently set at edge, and if DJ works at QB (which I believe he can, with vastly better offensive strength nearly everywhere), the Giants are set for an impressive growth curve. And, of course, if the Giants' gamble at OL works, that growth curve gets even steeper. Then, the Giants circle back to the edge in next year's draft, seeking a star.
These could be exciting times for both Giants' and Knicks' fans. (Of course, being a Yankee fan, I really need that.)
Your post here got me aroused……now we have to stay away from year ending injuries.
And now he's coming of a major injury. I don't see him on the roster.
He was coming into his own in his third season. Unfortunately he got hurt in the 4th or 5th game of the season. From all the minicamp reports, he’s back and looks the same. There’s no way you cut an ascending player on a cheap contract. You give him a chance to produce and if he doesn’t, you let him walk in free agency next offseason.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I feel like the one guy getting left out a lot as an impact player on defense is Danny Shelton. I thought that was a huge move.
I also am really hoping Carter finally puts it together.
This defense is an elite pass rusher away from being a bonafide Top 5 type defense. We don't have that guy; however, we may have a conglomerate of guys who do more than expected though no one will by themself be elite.
Our secondary should be shutdown good and that will help the rush.
If they are decently set at edge, and if DJ works at QB (which I believe he can, with vastly better offensive strength nearly everywhere), the Giants are set for an impressive growth curve. And, of course, if the Giants' gamble at OL works, that growth curve gets even steeper. Then, the Giants circle back to the edge in next year's draft, seeking a star.
These could be exciting times for both Giants' and Knicks' fans. (Of course, being a Yankee fan, I really need that.)
Review - ( New Window )
I am really hopeful that Odenigbo can play the edge on 1st and 2nd down and move inside on 3rd down.
Anderson put a lot of good stuff on tape in limited action. More LB than Edge rusher. Good at causing fumbles, it appears. Worst case for each of them is a role as a solid backup.
They drafted a highly rated edge player in the 2nd and another interesting edge player in the 4th. It’s not like they have done nothing besides getting Odenigbo. In fact, with him they have spend a significant amount of resources on the pass rush.
He has the potential to be as good as the Giants Jason Pierre Paul.
Wasn't expecting that comparison.
Hopefully we throw enough players against the wall and see if something sticks in these 2 positions.
There's an analysis that says that he's great in pursuit and got better with using leverage. The main knock on Odenigbo is his arms.
Ifeado Odenigbo: The Good, The Great, and the Ugly - ( New Window )
All good things. Was there no competitive market for him this offseason?
Quote:
But less of an "edge bender." Not sure how stout he is against the run. If he makes the team, it will be interesting to see how he's used.
There's an analysis that says that he's great in pursuit and got better with using leverage. The main knock on Odenigbo is his arms. Ifeado Odenigbo: The Good, The Great, and the Ugly - ( New Window )
Thanks for the link.
All good things. Was there no competitive market for him this offseason?
It doesn't look like it. Doesn't seem to have been much of an Edge market at all after the top five or six. Seems most free agents got one-year deals.
Link - ( New Window )
I really can see Carter on the outside looking in this season.
As noted by somebody above, they went after Leonard Floyd early in free agency but missed (kind of okay that they did). So it seems they went after plan B and went for volume at the position with some of these cheaper guys and then grabbed Ojulari since he was still on the board as rd 2 went along.
Not exactly dynamic players but kind of like what they did as couldn't rely on Carter and Ximines to bring it this season...
I haven't read, in this thread, how Pat Graham is going to coach up these guys to their full potential.
I hope I'm not dreaming or wishful thinking.
Quote:
Boylhart on Odenigbo. Review - ( New Window )
He has the potential to be as good as the Giants Jason Pierre Paul.
Wasn't expecting that comparison.
It's Boylhart.
Not sure why people continue to link to that hack, and even less sure why anyone clicks those links.
If they are decently set at edge, and if DJ works at QB (which I believe he can, with vastly better offensive strength nearly everywhere), the Giants are set for an impressive growth curve. And, of course, if the Giants' gamble at OL works, that growth curve gets even steeper. Then, the Giants circle back to the edge in next year's draft, seeking a star.
These could be exciting times for both Giants' and Knicks' fans. (Of course, being a Yankee fan, I really need that.)
Your post here got me aroused……now we have to stay away from year ending injuries.
Quote:
In comment 15286192 TC said:
Quote:
Boylhart on Odenigbo. Review - ( New Window )
He has the potential to be as good as the Giants Jason Pierre Paul.
Wasn't expecting that comparison.
It's Boylhart.
Not sure why people continue to link to that hack, and even less sure why anyone clicks those links.
Better hope you're wrong.
He had Toney as his top rated WR this year. :-)
I hope the Giants finally found something in Ojulari. I have high hopes for him!
Quote:
In comment 15286220 OntheRoad said:
Quote:
In comment 15286192 TC said:
Quote:
Boylhart on Odenigbo. Review - ( New Window )
He has the potential to be as good as the Giants Jason Pierre Paul.
Wasn't expecting that comparison.
It's Boylhart.
Not sure why people continue to link to that hack, and even less sure why anyone clicks those links.
Better hope you're wrong.
He had Toney as his top rated WR this year. :-)
Even a blind squirrel finds a nut, and even a broken clock is right twice a day.
Boylhart is a hack.
And now he's coming of a major injury. I don't see him on the roster.
And now he's coming of a major injury. I don't see him on the roster.
He was coming into his own in his third season. Unfortunately he got hurt in the 4th or 5th game of the season. From all the minicamp reports, he’s back and looks the same. There’s no way you cut an ascending player on a cheap contract. You give him a chance to produce and if he doesn’t, you let him walk in free agency next offseason.