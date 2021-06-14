Can the NY Giants survive & thrive without a healthy Saquon?

But I think they have added some talent to a very bare unit after the draft with guys like Clement and landing Armstead. They can make a committee approach work if need be, they found success doing it last year and that was with an horrid passing attack. We have receiving weapons that teams need to account for now, that should help.
I hope the Giants are planning their offense with two things in mind with Barkley:
- If he's ready day one, no guarantee he won't be slow to get into form
- Hard to expect 16 games from him, especially this year
I’d be surprised if he averages more than 70% of offensive snaps even when he is off the early season pitch count. He’s not a Derrick Henry type you can just grind for 90%+ snaps every week.
I was a big supporter of them drafting Barkley and still think he is a terrific player, but I’ll eat crow and admit that the anti-draft RB at #2 overall crowd are winning that debate right now. And this is a player that had almost no history of injuries coming into the league. RB’s take a beating nowadays. They always have, but let’s be honest, the size, speed, and overall athleticism of defensive players is a cut above what RB’s were facing in the 70’s and 80’s. I mean you have defensive ends running sub 4.5 40’s now and those guys are hitting you in the knees on a regular basis.
I think Saquon makes a full recovery considering the advances and
prior comparison points with guys even older than him.
But anyone expecting him to be that until at least week 4 or so is being overly optimistic. The mental hurdle is massive and you don’t get any real reps as a RB until the season starts.
If he doesn’t make close to a full recovery, not seeing this as a playoff team unless the defense is top 10 percent in league. Yeah we reworked our pass offense, but the line still doesn’t pass protect well, and the weapons as a collective are probably a bit above league average. It just seems so revolutionary because of the crap we threw out there last year. The offense needs to operate through the run through the run game. So the Giants will probably survive considering the additions, but thrive I really doubt.
I was a big supporter of them drafting Barkley and still think he is a terrific player, but I’ll eat crow and admit that the anti-draft RB at #2 overall crowd are winning that debate right now. And this is a player that had almost no history of injuries coming into the league. RB’s take a beating nowadays. They always have, but let’s be honest, the size, speed, and overall athleticism of defensive players is a cut above what RB’s were facing in the 70’s and 80’s. I mean you have defensive ends running sub 4.5 40’s now and those guys are hitting you in the knees on a regular basis.
Going to disagree with this as a league wide thing. The game has opened up so much RBs take way less of a beating now. Unfortunately for Saquon, the Giants have been so inept that he has taken a complete beating often being hit by 4/5 guys on same play. The first two games last year it seemed like all at the same time.
I was a big supporter of them drafting Barkley and still think he is a terrific player, but I’ll eat crow and admit that the anti-draft RB at #2 overall crowd are winning that debate right now. And this is a player that had almost no history of injuries coming into the league. RB’s take a beating nowadays. They always have, but let’s be honest, the size, speed, and overall athleticism of defensive players is a cut above what RB’s were facing in the 70’s and 80’s. I mean you have defensive ends running sub 4.5 40’s now and those guys are hitting you in the knees on a regular basis.
Going to disagree with this as a league wide thing. The game has opened up so much RBs take way less of a beating now. Unfortunately for Saquon, the Giants have been so inept that he has taken a complete beating often being hit by 4/5 guys on same play. The first two games last year it seemed like all at the same time.
Good point Zeke. I meant to cite the decline in offensive line play being an issue as well. And that does cover a lot of the league.
that every year there are solid running backs available when team makes their final cuts. So I expect there to be at least one more running back addition to the Giants roster before the start of the season.
Also based upon the solid run results from last year (averaging 110 yards per game and 4.4 yards per rush), the Giants should be able to field a decent enough running attack to keep defenses honest which should help the passing game.
You can easily argue that the Giants being able to accomplish that last year without a strong vertical passing threat really means that the team's ability to thrive offensively will depend upon their new receiving weapons instead of the running game with or without Saquon.
While I think DGs plan was to feature SBs versatility behind a strong line and a functional WR Corp to spread D, SB got injured and the other 2 areas didn’t happen. And neither did quality depth to run with the plan. Not blaming DG, who modified ‘The Plan ‘ twice in his 3 years.
That said, Judges input on player acquisition has made the team a non -single -player focus on O and made it more versatile. In the meantime the original plan to run the ball, stop the run , play good D looks to have gotten the 2 D-oriented pieces in place.
The Giants will learn to thrive W/O SB, and whenever he IS available and how much will be a bonus to the O.
I want to see him start trucking some LB'S and DB's. Watch what the guy in the video below did. When both Jim Brown and Ray Lewis are heaping praise on a RB, you know they're playing the game. And he did it at 205, whereas Saquon is almost 30 pounds heavier.
Healthy, or not, I consider continuing to try to run Saquon inside ultimately futile. Great moves, great hands and great speed, but he just doesn't like contact. Get him on the edge, and get him the ball in space and he'll contribute far more.
The guy in the podcast is right. Without Barkley..defenses are going to tee off on the pass. Barkley makes game planning for the Giants much more difficult. No Barkley probably makes getting to the playoffs unlikely for the Giants.
They couldn't last year, which is a mistake it seems they were determined not to let happen again. That is what a legit roster looks like, not dependent on any 1 player.
Recalling last year, when Barkley went down, they had no other options capable of running his zone plays (Why they kept Gallman as the #2 under those conditions is a mystery.)
Instead of turning to Gallman they started signing guys off the street who could run inside zone. When that failed (Freeman injured), they shifted to a power scheme suiting Gallman & Morris.
This year, they have a stable of solid, if unspectacular RBs. Tyrell Armstead looks like a real find.
But the should have drafted a RB right in the middle - Round 4
Yes, thank you for reminding us two months after the draft of a guy who you saw youtube highlights of. I'm sure the Giants would feel more comfortable with a 4th round pick as their contingency plan for a pro-bowl candidate instead of already tested veterans
Shurmur's ass should've been fired the second that 2018 road game ended in Philly. No bullshit. I know everyone wants to be cute about formalities and whatever but that guy sucked. Gained nothing by keeping him around after that.
Ok yeah I remember all of that now. Such a forgettable year. Saquon Barkley in the rain vs Jacksonville. Probably blocked all of that garbage out because Eagles were defending champions. May you stub your fucking toe on a 100 pound dumbbell, Matt Ryan.
the Giants can stay .500 or better while letting Saquon take his time and do it right, then slowly begin to work him in after the 1st quarter of the season, and the Giants make a playoff push with a then healthy and battle tested Saquon just hitting his stride. That would be an ideal scenario and an added dimension that could propel them in the playoffs should they get there.
The Giants didn't spend at the top of UFA WR market, use a first round pick on WR, and add a veteran tight end, not not have a materially better passing game.
The Coryell system utilizes a lot of play action, but also a lot of 4 WRR air out it looks.
The Giants have to operate an effective pass game when the run isn't working. Jones is too good of a deep ball passer, and there's too much investment in the WRs/TEs to just wilt if Barkley isn't healthy.
And yet that terrible Shurmur offense was demonstrably better than the Giants last year.
To get back to that level, the Giants need a number of things to improve.
15 offenses scored 400+ points last year, the Giants scored 280.
The difference between the Giants and the 16th ranked offense was more than 7 points a game.
I think Garrett held this offense back last year a bit - I also think Garrett is good enough he will adjust with a full off-season.
I can't tell if I'm just talking myself into this to be optimistic, though.
Garrett held it back because he had no choice. With his only big time weapon out for the season he chose clock control and mitigating risk to keep us in games.
Shurmur had a better offense because he had a monster year of Barkley to work with. I think the rest of our personnel and coaching is better now so we should be able to be a better offense even without Barkley, but I doubt we can truly excel without him in 2021.
you are going to take a hit, unless you have a backup of equal quality.
Most of the time, this notion is a no brainer.
Giants have set themselves up, hopefully, to be able to survive if he goes down. Of course, best laid plans can go astray. They didn't do so well adapting to a life without OBJ. If they had succeeded at putting together a WR corp in the last couple of years, losing SB wouldn't have been such a blow.
So, along with Jones, eyes will also be on the WR corp (and on the OL). IF the plan comes together here, loss of SB, or if he doesn't return as anything more than average, should still allow for a decent O.
Garrett held it back because he had no choice. With his only big time weapon out for the season he chose clock control and mitigating risk to keep us in games.
Shurmur had a better offense because he had a monster year of Barkley to work with. I think the rest of our personnel and coaching is better now so we should be able to be a better offense even without Barkley, but I doubt we can truly excel without him in 2021.
That plan failed miserably because we were tied for 11th for most turnovers and had the 7th least TOP. I think Shurmur deserves more credit than he's given for the offense - he used what Jones is good at much more often than Garrett does.
And I don't disagree that was the plan, to be clear, lol.
+1, I think the Giants learned their lesson the last two years. They are not running everything through Barkley anymore.
Saquon is clearly a valuable weapon that we would all like to play and stay healthy, but it hasn't been working out that way so far.
Agreed, I was really hoping they would snag Michael Carter.
me too
Healthy, or not, I consider continuing to try to run Saquon inside ultimately futile. Great moves, great hands and great speed, but he just doesn't like contact. Get him on the edge, and get him the ball in space and he'll contribute far more.
A 205 pound force of nature. - ( New Window )
Barkley is also a great receiving RB, far better than most and better than anyone we have on the roster now.
If Barkley is limited, hurt, pedestrian and therefore defenses don't need to focus on him the most it changes our offense and how we attack.
I believe he will be fine:
250-1300-10 (over 5.0 ypc)
70-700-5 receiving with a few HR receptions.
Simply put, we can't thrive consistently without our best offensive weapon after D. Jones (who will be very good).
Most here would take our 2018 offensive production again in a heartbeat if given the chance
If the Giants 23 points a game next year, it will be nothing short of a miraculous turn around.
Start the season with the following presumption - he will NOT be available for the entire year ....
IF (big if) we do make it, only THEN if he's right that is the time to make the move. That would be a shock to apply to our opponents.
I think most people on this board are just hoping to make the playoffs. That might do that for us, but I don't think we'll be a SB contender with an average offense.
+1
If the Giants 23 points a game next year, it will be nothing short of a miraculous turn around.
Too lazy to look it up but are you accounting for the scores the defense was responsible for? I think I remember the defense scoring like 4 time that season. Maybe the special teams did as well.
It's a damn struggle to show any interest in any of those loser seasons lol
It was three; two pick sixes by Ogletree and another by Curtis Riley.
2018 New York Giants Statistics & Players - ( New Window )
Bad injuries. Bad coaching. Bad drafting. Bad players. Bad luck. Bad everything.
I agree with this 100%. And I love the way it was said. Flat, absolute, no sneer nor snark. Probably, your best post ever.
The Coryell system utilizes a lot of play action, but also a lot of 4 WRR air out it looks.
The Giants have to operate an effective pass game when the run isn't working. Jones is too good of a deep ball passer, and there's too much investment in the WRs/TEs to just wilt if Barkley isn't healthy.
Most of the time, this notion is a no brainer.
Giants have set themselves up, hopefully, to be able to survive if he goes down. Of course, best laid plans can go astray. They didn't do so well adapting to a life without OBJ. If they had succeeded at putting together a WR corp in the last couple of years, losing SB wouldn't have been such a blow.
So, along with Jones, eyes will also be on the WR corp (and on the OL). IF the plan comes together here, loss of SB, or if he doesn't return as anything more than average, should still allow for a decent O.
Shurmur did pretty well with what he had. He's a good offensive coordinator and a really good quarterback coach.
He was a lousy head coach, but I give him credit for cobbling together an average offense, given the QB and o-line situations.
That plan failed miserably because we were tied for 11th for most turnovers and had the 7th least TOP. I think Shurmur deserves more credit than he's given for the offense - he used what Jones is good at much more often than Garrett does.