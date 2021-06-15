for display only
2021 NYG Draft Class: Which player intrigues you the most?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/15/2021 10:26 am
Obviously, most fans will be watching all of the picks but which one of these guys are you really going to be looking for every piece of of information on coming out of camp?

WR Kadarius Toney
LB Azeez Ojulari
CB Aaron Robinson
LB Elerson Smith
RB Gary Brightwell
CB Rodarius Williams
Ojulari -  
section125 : 6/15/2021 10:28 am : link
It would be nice to have a player that can get after the QB.

or

Toney - need a player to make defensive backs poop their pants.
Toney for sure  
UConn4523 : 6/15/2021 10:33 am : link
we've seen what guys with his skillset can do for teams, if we can finally hit on a player of that caliber it increases the ceiling of the offense dramatically.
For me it's Elerson Smith  
Jim in Forest Hills : 6/15/2021 10:35 am : link
His backstory, coming from such a skinny kid, building his body up, great stats in college, going up against a NFL tackle in practice in college, to showing up at the Senior Bowl and showing he belonged.

Then his highlights, the kid just looks like a passrusher.
Aaron Robinson  
Earl the goat : 6/15/2021 10:35 am : link
Will be a star in this league for 10 years
Ojulari  
Samiam : 6/15/2021 10:37 am : link
If he is the real thing in terms of getting to the QB, this brings the defense up to a level not seen here in a very long time assuming no serious injuries to defensive players where there is little,depth, I.e. Martinez. With Toney, if the OL doesn’t improve and/or Garrett doesn’t expand the nature of the offense, Toney’s contributions will be far more limited than we think.
Elerson Smith  
Sy'56 : 6/15/2021 10:43 am : link
Not in 2021, however.
Intriguing has to be Toney  
David B. : 6/15/2021 10:44 am : link
Because we really don't know how they plan to use him. His strength is making the defender commit, and then making ankle-breaking cuts to get away. He also catches everything. How creative will the Giant be with him. My guess is not creative enough. They've never been creative enough with Barkley.

Brightwell is kind of interesting. All they're talking about with him is Special Teams, but his highlight reel shows a big RB who seems to make guys miss.

Guys like Ojulari and Smith will either turn into good players on they won't. Will either become a stud, or are they this year's version of Carter and Ximinez? Pretty cut and dry.

Same with the DBs.
Elerson Smith.  
Klaatu : 6/15/2021 10:44 am : link
I hope Toney, Ojulari, and Robinson live up to their billing, but nothing about them intrigues me. Smith, on the other hand, does. He could be a real "freak," in the Jevon Kearse sense of the word.
Toney bc there are rookie WRs who are instant impact every year  
Eric on Li : 6/15/2021 10:49 am : link
imagine for a second that he has the kind of impact as:
Justin Jefferson last year (5th WR selected 22nd overall in 2020).
or AJ Brown (4th WR picked 51st overall in 2019) did in his rookie year.
or Terry McLaurin (76th pick in 2019).

2 of those 3 players were SEC guys over shadowed by other highly talented players on their own teams. Sound familiar? Brown and McLaurin in particular have some similarities in both role and skill set (explosive yac).

there aren't generally a lot of 10+ sack rookies, especially out of the first round. and while you can find rookie CBs who play a lot as rookies the depth chart here makes it likely Robinson will have a part time role.

So imo if this roster has an unexpected stud a la Wirfs last year the odds are very much on that player being Toney.
The Key word is "intrigues"  
George from PA : 6/15/2021 10:54 am : link
It has to be E.Smith.

The 1st 3 should play and do what is expected.

Smith is a wild card. Could develop into something or bust...
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/15/2021 10:56 am : link
glad to see I'm not alone on Smith.
Ojulari  
eric2425ny : 6/15/2021 11:00 am : link
It’s the first time I have been realistically excited about the potential of a pass rusher the Giants have drafted in a while.

Smith could end up being good as well, but I try not to get too excited about mid to late round picks.
RE: Aaron Robinson  
GiantsLaw : 6/15/2021 11:02 am : link
In comment 15286625 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
Will be a star in this league for 10 years

+1
From a pure football respective, I’ll go with Smith ... but overall,  
Spider56 : 6/15/2021 11:03 am : link
including the part between the ears, my interest is in Toney, at least until the absences are explained. I hope he had some real legitimate reasons for not being in NJ.
RE: From a pure football respective, I’ll go with Smith ... but overall,  
Spider56 : 6/15/2021 11:05 am : link
In comment 15286655 Spider56 said:
Quote:
including the part between the ears, my interest is in Toney, at least until the absences are explained. I hope he had some real legitimate reasons for not being in NJ.


Perspective
the variance on Smith is too broad for expectations  
Eric on Li : 6/15/2021 11:06 am : link
his conference didn't even play last year. He could be anything. He could be Khalil Mack or he could be another Niko Lalos/Adrian Tracy. Perhaps that's intriguing but the odds are high he gets redshirted this year, and although both outcomes are unlikely the odds are probably higher that gets cut than him being a starter/impact player day 1.
RE: RE: Aaron Robinson  
bLiTz 2k : 6/15/2021 11:08 am : link
In comment 15286653 GiantsLaw said:
Quote:
In comment 15286625 Earl the goat said:


Quote:


Will be a star in this league for 10 years


+1


He has my vote for the rookie that gets the most burn early on this season.

I love his attitude and confidence. His coverage ability on tape jumps out, and I dont think theyre gonna be afraid to single him up in the slot.
Ojulair, Toney, Robinson, Smith in that order  
SGMen : 6/15/2021 11:30 am : link
Ojulari is the one guy that we have that has a shot at being an outstanding passrusher. We are a superb pass rusher away from having a potential Top 5 defense. I honestly believe that!

Toney is the #1 pick and will get plenty of pub and focus in camp. However, lets be real: if he is as electric as his speed & juking ability allows we have a guy that we can lineup anywhere to create mis-matches. We need a guy that can take it to the house every time he touches the ball.

Robinson is going to be a superb corner in this league and will give us special depth for the long season.

Smith is another guy who has ability and upside. Again, how much remains to be seen!

Ojulari is the guy we really, really need to be excellent at one thing: edge speed rush.
Ojulari  
dee-fense : 6/15/2021 11:35 am : link
...could be team leader in future and great face of franchise and hopefully impactful Edge out of gate....like top 4 upside as group though...time for another draft bonanza to go with FA haul just like 07....!
RE: the variance on Smith is too broad for expectations  
Klaatu : 6/15/2021 11:41 am : link
In comment 15286657 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
his conference didn't even play last year. He could be anything. He could be Khalil Mack or he could be another Niko Lalos/Adrian Tracy. Perhaps that's intriguing but the odds are high he gets redshirted this year, and although both outcomes are unlikely the odds are probably higher that gets cut than him being a starter/impact player day 1.


We're not talking about expectations, excitement, or a day one impact. We're talking intriguing, and with that in mind it's easily Smith for me.
What’s interesting is that there isn’t a easy answer  
BillT : 6/15/2021 11:43 am : link
For me it’s Toney but any of the top four are intriguing. Toney could bring a whole new skill set and play calling to the WR corps that could make the receiving corp really special. But the defense could get three players who could impact the pass rush, run defense and pass defense. Add to that the FA at WR, LB and CB and it’s reason for some optimism.
RE: Elerson Smith.  
beatrixkiddo : 6/15/2021 11:59 am : link
In comment 15286633 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I hope Toney, Ojulari, and Robinson live up to their billing, but nothing about them intrigues me. Smith, on the other hand, does. He could be a real "freak," in the Jevon Kearse sense of the word.


+1. Smith will be the most intriguing to watch develop, especially for where we got him. If he develops into a quality starter then we struck Gold.
Ojulari and Robinson; its a toss up.  
Dinger : 6/15/2021 12:01 pm : link
I'm excited for Oj's pass rushing upside and I think Robinson will be more important to us than we think as Jacksons injuries may be an issue. LB's we pick past the 2nd round don't excite me anymore. Carter Ximines were 3rd rounders and I expect one or both to be cut this summer. the half dozen or so we picked up in the 7th round last year have more potential than those two. If Elerson comes in and beats everyone out, I'll be psyched, but I am expecting a lot from Ojulari and can't wait to see him in action.
Klaatu it's kind of semantics  
Eric on Li : 6/15/2021 12:19 pm : link
"which one of these guys are you really going to be looking for every piece of of information on coming out of camp?"

Elerson Smith is intriguing the same way Ramses Barden was intriguing. There are obvious athletic gifts along with the possibility that they never translate meaningfully on the field even if the practice reports are glowing (which tempers my enthusiasm). Not sure there's going to be much worth while info on Smith other than whatever happens in real games on TV (even preseason).

On the other hand I think there's a lot we could read about Toney that shows up - especially his hands/route running.
RE: The Key word is  
Pepe LePugh : 6/15/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15286644 George from PA said:
Quote:
It has to be E.Smith.

The 1st 3 should play and do what is expected.

Smith is a wild card. Could develop into something or bust...


Agree. Toney an Ojulari, and to a lesser extent Robinson, have shown what they can do against top competition. While there’s always a question as to how well they translate into the big time they are at least somewhat proven.
I’m much more curious about Smith. I’m also getting increasingly intrigued with Brightwell.
RE: Klaatu it's kind of semantics  
Klaatu : 6/15/2021 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15286712 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
"which one of these guys are you really going to be looking for every piece of of information on coming out of camp?"

Elerson Smith is intriguing the same way Ramses Barden was intriguing. There are obvious athletic gifts along with the possibility that they never translate meaningfully on the field even if the practice reports are glowing (which tempers my enthusiasm). Not sure there's going to be much worth while info on Smith other than whatever happens in real games on TV (even preseason).

On the other hand I think there's a lot we could read about Toney that shows up - especially his hands/route running.


It's not semantics, and it's certainly not based on what comes out of camp this year. It's about watching the development of a raw kid with unique size and athleticism over time. It's about seeing how a kid who transformed his body while at a small school does with a year (or two) in an NFL strength and conditioning program. It's also about seeing how he takes to being a pro, with all of the responsibilities and requirements that entails.

Don't confuse being excited about Toney with being intrigued by Smith. They're not the same. The only intriguing thing about Toney is how the Giants will use him, and that's on Garrett and his staff, not on Toney.
Smith  
Jimmy Googs : 6/15/2021 12:38 pm : link
DeVonta Smith
Seriously though, its Ojulari  
Jimmy Googs : 6/15/2021 12:47 pm : link
He has a lot of talent and if develops his game further at the next level, has the chance to be something. By all accounts, he is a mature guy that has his head on correctly at UGA, and that should be helpful in keeping focused now in NY.

Hopefully he sees some successes as a rookie and then uses that to really turn it on next season as he becomes more acclimated to the pace of the game and a longer season...
Smith intrigues me the most  
Biteymax22 : 6/15/2021 12:50 pm : link
So much upside there, I can really see this guy reeking havoc in a couple of years if developed correctly.

Robinson is a close second, I think this guy is going to outplay his 3rd round draft position.
I don't think that's the only intriguing thing about Toney at all  
Eric on Li : 6/15/2021 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15286721 Klaatu said:
Quote:
The only intriguing thing about Toney is how the Giants will use him, and that's on Garrett and his staff, not on Toney.


In fact the comment above is kind of why I think he's more intriguing than a typical first round pick. Most seem to think he's a guy that needs to be used in a certain way apart from your typical WR (would that question have been asked about Devonta Smith or Jerry Jeudy last year?).

yet Toney had huge non-gadget WR performances against LSU (without Pitts) and Bama in the SEC championship game so I'm not as sure that's the case. JPP is the last first rounder I can remember that had such a rapid development surge in the year leading up to the draft. For a first round pick Toney is a bit of an unknown quantity. And he plays a position that sees multiple rookies make an impact in year 1.
I gotta say Klaatu got it right.  
CT Charlie : 6/15/2021 1:11 pm : link
Smith will be the most intriguing to watch over time. Could be bust or boom, or something in between. The intrigue/ interest around Toney has nothing to do with his ability. It's all about how we use him.
A Case Can Be Made For Any Of The Top 4 Picks  
Trainmaster : 6/15/2021 1:14 pm : link
but for me it has to be Toney. The prospect of a true "Swiss Army knife" type of multi-dimensional player is very intriguing to me.

Potentially, having Golladay, Barkley, Toney regularly on the field, with Slayton, Shepard, Engram and Ross mixed in should present lots of challenges to opposing defenses. Of course, Jones needs to further up his game and OL needs to be at least close to average.

interest around toney has nothing to do with his ability?  
Eric on Li : 6/15/2021 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15286742 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
Smith will be the most intriguing to watch over time. Could be bust or boom, or something in between. The intrigue/ interest around Toney has nothing to do with his ability. It's all about how we use him.


agree to completely disagree.
O Azeez and E Smith ....  
MotownGIANTS : 6/15/2021 1:58 pm : link
If they hit on tyhese guys the D is going to be FIRE! Barring injury of course.
Ojulari  
Fishmanjim57 : 6/15/2021 1:59 pm : link
He should have been a 1st round player, and I think he'll play well enough to prove that fact. Getting him in the second round, along with the versatile Kadarius Toney in the 1st round will be proof that Big Blue drafted two players of 1st round quality.
RE: Elerson Smith  
Bill L : 6/15/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15286631 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Not in 2021, however.
Can't recall. Isn't he the only guy they picked that you liked?
RE: RE: Elerson Smith  
Eric on Li : 6/15/2021 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15286782 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15286631 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Not in 2021, however.

Can't recall. Isn't he the only guy they picked that you liked?


Believe he also liked Ojulari and Robinson. Pretty sure he said Ojulari would have been his pick in round 2 had his own hypothetical round 1 pick not been Kwity Paye.
I did a personal top 100 this year... watched alot of CFB  
90.Cal : 6/15/2021 2:10 pm : link
I had Azeez 11th on my board and Toney was 21st... super excited we got both in round 1 and 2, I might have expected it to be revered (Azeez at 20, Toney at 50) but in hindsight 20 was a reach for Azeez and Toney wouldn't have gotten anywhere close to falling out of round 1...

Super excited we got both + CHI 1st in '22

Outside of those 2, I really like what I see on film from Elerson Smith not hard to see that Jason Taylor comp, crazy to think he becomes that but we can dream right? And Aaron Robinson was a guy who caught my eye at the senior bowl practices.
Then again Jason Taylor was a mid 3rd round pick  
90.Cal : 6/15/2021 2:11 pm : link
Himself so you never know...
Not that he's the best prospect  
SirYesSir : 6/15/2021 2:15 pm : link
but I'm actually really looking forward to seeing Brightwell.

the consensus from scouts clearly sees little potential there, but watching his tape I was super impressed. I like that he's got a physical style of running. I could see him become our short-yardage guy and potentially more. Add to that he's supposed to be a special teams demon and I really want to see what he's got.
Toney - I love the way he accelerates and the way he cuts. Also, I'm  
Ira : 6/15/2021 2:16 pm : link
wondering if they take advantage of his arm.
Ojulari and Smith  
WillVAB : 6/15/2021 2:22 pm : link
The defense will be second rate until they can rush the passer. If these two guys are the real deal the defense is going to be a tough out for anyone.
RE: Smith  
eric2425ny : 6/15/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15286723 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
DeVonta Smith


I agree, I’m still pissed we didn’t get him.
Tough question  
mittenedman : 6/15/2021 3:48 pm : link
Aaron Robinson looks like a tremendous player to me. A Malcolm Jenkins type.

But all of the top 4 picks are intriguing. I am on board the Elerson Smith train, too. In this weird COVID scouting year, I think he slipped under the radar a bit. But the Giants staff has so many college ties, they knew.
Elerson Smith..  
prdave73 : 6/15/2021 3:54 pm : link
A huge need for the Giants right now.
RE: For me it's Elerson Smith  
Rudy5757 : 6/15/2021 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15286624 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
His backstory, coming from such a skinny kid, building his body up, great stats in college, going up against a NFL tackle in practice in college, to showing up at the Senior Bowl and showing he belonged.

Then his highlights, the kid just looks like a passrusher.


I agree on this, its great for the Giants he didnt play last year, I think he'll be a nice find for us
Ojulari ...  
Manny in CA : 6/15/2021 5:52 pm : link

I saw this guy drop to the 2nd round and I said what ?

Here's an explanation .... Basically a history of injury & too small for the position.

https://www.si.com/college/georgia/news/georgia-football-azeez-ojulari-first-round-nfl-draft

Azeez oozes natural talent. What I'm hoping for - a Jesse Armstead like future for him. Recall that Jesse due to an ACL injury was not drafted until the 8th round by the Giants.

His playing weight was 237, but still went on to be a 5 time Pro Bowler and 3 time ALL PRO.



I'm most interested in RB Gary Brightwell  
RobCrossRiver56 : 6/15/2021 6:45 pm : link
Wait, what? Yes Gary Brightwell. IMO, Judge and DG are selecting players with specific skill sets for specific roles. So I'm interested to see why they drafted him and how will they use him. And what can he do?

Bradshaw was drafted 7th round and we all know how that went so you never know.
RE: Ojulari ...  
SGMen : 6/15/2021 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15286962 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

I saw this guy drop to the 2nd round and I said what ?

Here's an explanation .... Basically a history of injury & too small for the position.

https://www.si.com/college/georgia/news/georgia-football-azeez-ojulari-first-round-nfl-draft

Azeez oozes natural talent. What I'm hoping for - a Jesse Armstead like future for him. Recall that Jesse due to an ACL injury was not drafted until the 8th round by the Giants.

His playing weight was 237, but still went on to be a 5 time Pro Bowler and 3 time ALL PRO.
Isn't Ojulari going to be an OLB for us? Not an end? Or am I confused here? Line him up and let him rush the passer. He flourished in college and he will light it up in the NFL if he stays healthy.
Elerson Smith  
Jay on the Island : 6/15/2021 9:37 pm : link
I expect Toney and Ojulari to star in training camp but Emerson’s upside is the most intriguing IMO. I expect him to be brought along slowly similar to how Osi Umenyiora was during his rookie season. As the season winds down I expect Smith to gradually receive more time on defense where they will look to utilize his speed off the edge on passing downs.

During Smith’s sophomore training camp I expect him to be one of the biggest stars of camp while displaying impressive progress.
Toney for me - possibly electric with a building team  
giantstock : 12:06 am : link
There were discussions that some teams had him very high while many others thought he was a 2nd rd pick. After he was picked there were several threads that he's a stud.

Is he a one year wonder that won't accomplish much of anything in the NFL?
SY had him ranked as the 14th best WR. He questioned his ceiling.

Or is the 1st rd pick along with a potential exciting Punt Returner an absolute stud that can be a part of potential big play offense?



