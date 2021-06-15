2021 NYG Draft Class: Which player intrigues you the most? Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/15/2021 10:26 am : 6/15/2021 10:26 am

Obviously, most fans will be watching all of the picks but which one of these guys are you really going to be looking for every piece of of information on coming out of camp?



WR Kadarius Toney

LB Azeez Ojulari

CB Aaron Robinson

LB Elerson Smith

RB Gary Brightwell

CB Rodarius Williams