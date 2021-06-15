2021 NYG Draft Class: Which player intrigues you the most?

Obviously, most fans will be watching all of the picks but which one of these guys are you really going to be looking for every piece of of information on coming out of camp?
WR Kadarius Toney
LB Azeez Ojulari
CB Aaron Robinson
LB Elerson Smith
RB Gary Brightwell
CB Rodarius Williams
or
Toney - need a player to make defensive backs poop their pants.
Then his highlights, the kid just looks like a passrusher.
Brightwell is kind of interesting. All they're talking about with him is Special Teams, but his highlight reel shows a big RB who seems to make guys miss.
Guys like Ojulari and Smith will either turn into good players on they won't. Will either become a stud, or are they this year's version of Carter and Ximinez? Pretty cut and dry.
Same with the DBs.
Justin Jefferson last year (5th WR selected 22nd overall in 2020).
or AJ Brown (4th WR picked 51st overall in 2019) did in his rookie year.
or Terry McLaurin (76th pick in 2019).
2 of those 3 players were SEC guys over shadowed by other highly talented players on their own teams. Sound familiar? Brown and McLaurin in particular have some similarities in both role and skill set (explosive yac).
there aren't generally a lot of 10+ sack rookies, especially out of the first round. and while you can find rookie CBs who play a lot as rookies the depth chart here makes it likely Robinson will have a part time role.
So imo if this roster has an unexpected stud a la Wirfs last year the odds are very much on that player being Toney.
The 1st 3 should play and do what is expected.
Smith is a wild card. Could develop into something or bust...
Smith could end up being good as well, but I try not to get too excited about mid to late round picks.
Perspective
Quote:
Will be a star in this league for 10 years
He has my vote for the rookie that gets the most burn early on this season.
I love his attitude and confidence. His coverage ability on tape jumps out, and I dont think theyre gonna be afraid to single him up in the slot.
Toney is the #1 pick and will get plenty of pub and focus in camp. However, lets be real: if he is as electric as his speed & juking ability allows we have a guy that we can lineup anywhere to create mis-matches. We need a guy that can take it to the house every time he touches the ball.
Robinson is going to be a superb corner in this league and will give us special depth for the long season.
Smith is another guy who has ability and upside. Again, how much remains to be seen!
Ojulari is the guy we really, really need to be excellent at one thing: edge speed rush.
We're not talking about expectations, excitement, or a day one impact. We're talking intriguing, and with that in mind it's easily Smith for me.
+1. Smith will be the most intriguing to watch develop, especially for where we got him. If he develops into a quality starter then we struck Gold.
Elerson Smith is intriguing the same way Ramses Barden was intriguing. There are obvious athletic gifts along with the possibility that they never translate meaningfully on the field even if the practice reports are glowing (which tempers my enthusiasm). Not sure there's going to be much worth while info on Smith other than whatever happens in real games on TV (even preseason).
On the other hand I think there's a lot we could read about Toney that shows up - especially his hands/route running.
Agree. Toney an Ojulari, and to a lesser extent Robinson, have shown what they can do against top competition. While there’s always a question as to how well they translate into the big time they are at least somewhat proven.
I’m much more curious about Smith. I’m also getting increasingly intrigued with Brightwell.
It's not semantics, and it's certainly not based on what comes out of camp this year. It's about watching the development of a raw kid with unique size and athleticism over time. It's about seeing how a kid who transformed his body while at a small school does with a year (or two) in an NFL strength and conditioning program. It's also about seeing how he takes to being a pro, with all of the responsibilities and requirements that entails.
Don't confuse being excited about Toney with being intrigued by Smith. They're not the same. The only intriguing thing about Toney is how the Giants will use him, and that's on Garrett and his staff, not on Toney.
Hopefully he sees some successes as a rookie and then uses that to really turn it on next season as he becomes more acclimated to the pace of the game and a longer season...
Robinson is a close second, I think this guy is going to outplay his 3rd round draft position.
In fact the comment above is kind of why I think he's more intriguing than a typical first round pick. Most seem to think he's a guy that needs to be used in a certain way apart from your typical WR (would that question have been asked about Devonta Smith or Jerry Jeudy last year?).
yet Toney had huge non-gadget WR performances against LSU (without Pitts) and Bama in the SEC championship game so I'm not as sure that's the case. JPP is the last first rounder I can remember that had such a rapid development surge in the year leading up to the draft. For a first round pick Toney is a bit of an unknown quantity. And he plays a position that sees multiple rookies make an impact in year 1.
Potentially, having Golladay, Barkley, Toney regularly on the field, with Slayton, Shepard, Engram and Ross mixed in should present lots of challenges to opposing defenses. Of course, Jones needs to further up his game and OL needs to be at least close to average.
agree to completely disagree.
Quote:
Not in 2021, however.
Can't recall. Isn't he the only guy they picked that you liked?
Believe he also liked Ojulari and Robinson. Pretty sure he said Ojulari would have been his pick in round 2 had his own hypothetical round 1 pick not been Kwity Paye.
Super excited we got both + CHI 1st in '22
Outside of those 2, I really like what I see on film from Elerson Smith not hard to see that Jason Taylor comp, crazy to think he becomes that but we can dream right? And Aaron Robinson was a guy who caught my eye at the senior bowl practices.
the consensus from scouts clearly sees little potential there, but watching his tape I was super impressed. I like that he's got a physical style of running. I could see him become our short-yardage guy and potentially more. Add to that he's supposed to be a special teams demon and I really want to see what he's got.
I agree, I’m still pissed we didn’t get him.
But all of the top 4 picks are intriguing. I am on board the Elerson Smith train, too. In this weird COVID scouting year, I think he slipped under the radar a bit. But the Giants staff has so many college ties, they knew.
I agree on this, its great for the Giants he didnt play last year, I think he'll be a nice find for us
I saw this guy drop to the 2nd round and I said what ?
Here's an explanation .... Basically a history of injury & too small for the position.
https://www.si.com/college/georgia/news/georgia-football-azeez-ojulari-first-round-nfl-draft
Azeez oozes natural talent. What I'm hoping for - a Jesse Armstead like future for him. Recall that Jesse due to an ACL injury was not drafted until the 8th round by the Giants.
His playing weight was 237, but still went on to be a 5 time Pro Bowler and 3 time ALL PRO.
Bradshaw was drafted 7th round and we all know how that went so you never know.
During Smith’s sophomore training camp I expect him to be one of the biggest stars of camp while displaying impressive progress.
Is he a one year wonder that won't accomplish much of anything in the NFL?
SY had him ranked as the 14th best WR. He questioned his ceiling.
Or is the 1st rd pick along with a potential exciting Punt Returner an absolute stud that can be a part of potential big play offense?