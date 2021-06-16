Free Agents next year

We have a few interesting players who could have big years or do nothing special.
BJ Hill
Carter
Engram
Hernandez
Also, Jabrill Peppers I think will be even better but will want a big pay day.
So the hypothetical question is, if everyone of these 5 on the list have a All Pro year, who are the Giants keeping and who are they letting go. I think next year will be a huge indicator of how much of a Patriots approach we will be doing. If it is the Patriots style, they might let all walk, plug in an undrafted oline for Hernandez. If I would guess though the Patriots valued secondary and tight ends so maybe Engram and Peppers.
For a full Patriots approach of the last twenty years, Barkely has three big games to start the season and is traded. I do not think that is where the Giants will go and we will probably pay Barkley as the top RB in the league. I do not imagine he plays year 5 with us at the expected 5th year rate.
So who do you keep, who do you let go if all 5 have big year?
Engram if at a pro bowl level is probably one of DJ's favorite targets and I want to see him stay and continue his improvement so Engram also gets a vote from me.
They will do what any good organization does. They will re-sign the core players and players that don't have real strong backups to where there won't be a huge downgrade. Stocking up on draft picks for next year in another indicator this is the approach they will take.
It's really hard to tell who of those players they will re-sign, without knowing how the rest of the players at their position groups play/develop as well.
What other free agents will be available at what price?
If I knew that, I still couldn't give a worthwhile answer. I'm accepting the fact that I barely know enough to qualify as an observer much less prognosticator.
My naive wish is that they have great years and we resign everyone to the roster of happy Superbowl Champions.
If I can make a move like that, I lose no sleep if Peppers, Engram, Hernandez, Hill and Carter all walk
Can a team pick up the 5th year option for two players?
1. Carter (would be the best we have seen since JPP)
2. Hernandez (that would solve a long term problem)
3. Hill (would only happen if someone gets hurt early)
4. Engram (he had a Pro Bowl year and I would still dump his stone hands). Engram still has not learned how to catch the ball and probably never will..
Maybe keep Hernandez if his game improves since the Giants are so dire on the Offensive Line...
Engram if he has a better tlyear then last year will be a franchise tag candidate but I dont think he can get a long term deal with the inconsistency he has shown. If he proves it in 21 tag him for 22 if he shos up again talk about paying him
Both FA's in '22... give me Ram and Scherff for the right side of our OL... then extend Saquon, Bradberry, pick up the 5th year option for DJ and Dex.
Can a team pick up the 5th year option for two players?
Yes but in the Saints case Ramczyk is playing this season on the 5th year option just like Engram and Peppers both are... Armstead has no 5th year option because he was not a first rounder. They can tag only one... Armstead being a top 3/top 5 LT in Football, hard to see him not getting the tag. LT is also more expensive and the tag would not distinguish LT from RT so it makes even more sense that Armstead gets the tag over Ramczyk
Both FA's in '22... give me Ram and Scherff for the right side of our OL... then extend Saquon, Bradberry, pick up the 5th year option for DJ and Dex.
Can a team pick up the 5th year option for two players?
The 5th year option is baked into the contract of every first rounder. Its not a tag
I would like to keep BJ Hill at the right price because he is a solid rotational player who is a capable starter.
This is something better teams have been using for years
When it comes to Peppers, I think it depends heavily on what the coaches think. Is he such a fit for this scheme that they won’t have an issue giving him elite money? McKinney seems like the goods and we have Ryan under contract for a couple years after this year. It’s the single most interesting decision they have. Personally, I think if he was part of long term plans he would have already been resigned. Peppers has already alluded to it on his social media.
Would help salary cap long term if we lock up saquon and d jones.
Carter and Hernandez are not offered a 2nd contract and both walk.
Engram makes his 2nd Pro Bowl and gets paid like a top 5 TE.
Peppers gets franchise tagged. Tag gets pulled if we can use the money to land a hog mollie up front or bonafide pass rusher for the edge spot on defense.
Saquon gets a new deal. 5th year options picked up for DJ and Dex. Bradberry and Martinez get extensions.
Giants pick top 10 in round 1 with Chicago's pick and near the end of round 1 with their own pick, lets say 5th and 25th...
I think that jibes with the philosophy that Judge seems to be imposing. It doesn't seem to be "star-driven." It emphasizes depth, versatility and a team approach. That fits with a philosophy of avoiding a lot of big contracts. The Pats certainly had their stars while Judge was there, but they have been very good at plugging in unheralded guys or guys nearing the end of their careers and getting the most out of them.
A guy who will get mega bucks.
I think Giants will go after a Guard but he's probably going to be the highest paid G in the league.
Peppers I see leaving although I'd love him back. Maybe they can reduce Ryan's money a bit as McKinney and Peppers can be your long term Safety duo.
Let's see if Engram can be named All Pro the for the first time.
Honestly, always good to have a lot of good players going to market. Means we had a good season AND have the potential of compensatory picks.
Because we have McKinney and Logan Ryan, if Peppers has an All-Pro year he may get a big deal elsewhere.
Hernandez may step up and play really well but he is no stud. He may be resigned.
Engram, well, again depends on the draft too.
I'll take it! Not sure why I even read this thread. We're not even to preseason 2021 and were talking about 2022 free agents. To each his own.