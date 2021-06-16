for display only
Free Agents next year

Giantimistic : 6/16/2021 9:42 am
We have a few interesting players who could have big years or do nothing special.

BJ Hill
Carter
Engram
Hernandez

Also, Jabrill Peppers I think will be even better but will want a big pay day.

So the hypothetical question is, if everyone of these 5 on the list have a All Pro year, who are the Giants keeping and who are they letting go. I think next year will be a huge indicator of how much of a Patriots approach we will be doing. If it is the Patriots style, they might let all walk, plug in an undrafted oline for Hernandez. If I would guess though the Patriots valued secondary and tight ends so maybe Engram and Peppers.

For a full Patriots approach of the last twenty years, Barkely has three big games to start the season and is traded. I do not think that is where the Giants will go and we will probably pay Barkley as the top RB in the league. I do not imagine he plays year 5 with us at the expected 5th year rate.

So who do you keep, who do you let go if all 5 have big year?
I'd like to keep  
Bill in UT : 6/16/2021 9:53 am : link
Peppers at a reasonable price. I don't see the other 4 being an issue as far a becoming a guy you can't afford to lose.
If all of them have a big year  
JFIB : 6/16/2021 9:56 am : link
My vote would be for us to re-sign Engram and Hernandez. I put an emphasis on keeping that O-line together. The sum of the parts and all. They are all young and if Hernandez has a pro bowl year the whole line is probably performing well and you would like to see them stay together.

Engram if at a pro bowl level is probably one of DJ's favorite targets and I want to see him stay and continue his improvement so Engram also gets a vote from me.
the Giants are certainly  
KDavies : 6/16/2021 9:57 am : link
setting themselves up to be a team that lets FAs go and replenishes through the draft IMO. They have spent a lot of FA money the past two years to fill holes. They don't have many positions that are glaring needs anymore, and have depth at a lot of positions for the first time in a long time.

They will do what any good organization does. They will re-sign the core players and players that don't have real strong backups to where there won't be a huge downgrade. Stocking up on draft picks for next year in another indicator this is the approach they will take.

It's really hard to tell who of those players they will re-sign, without knowing how the rest of the players at their position groups play/develop as well.
The only one discussed whom i could see wanting and getting  
Dinger : 6/16/2021 10:01 am : link
a big payday is Peppers. I think we would have to pass. Even if Engram has a great year, its a contract year and if you pay a player whos average every year(being generous) EXCEPT his contract year, you never get that production again. Not sure we haven't already seen Hernandez's best and if thats the case he should be affordable to keep if we wanted to. Hill will probably get more on the market than we would be willing to pay no matter what kind of year he has. We have a lot of $ tied up in DL, so i think that he's replaced by a rookie or left overs on the FA market. Carter doesn't stand a snowballs chance. I think he's an FA BEFORE this year starts.
Peppers and Hernandez  
Giant John : 6/16/2021 10:03 am : link
If reasonable.
How much will the cap increase,?  
Grizz99 : 6/16/2021 10:03 am : link
How will each of the five contribute this year, and who will be released ?
What other free agents will be available at what price?
If I knew that, I still couldn't give a worthwhile answer. I'm accepting the fact that I barely know enough to qualify as an observer much less prognosticator.
My naive wish is that they have great years and we resign everyone to the roster of happy Superbowl Champions.

RE: Peppers and Hernandez  
Angel Eyes : 6/16/2021 10:04 am : link
In comment 15287384 Giant John said:
Quote:
If reasonable.

+1.
Making an injury-prone  
Bill in UT : 6/16/2021 10:12 am : link
RB the highest paid in the game would come back to bite us in the ass, I'm afraid.
Throw them all away and go after Brandon Scherff  
90.Cal : 6/16/2021 10:20 am : link
.
LT Terron Armstead and RT Ryan Ramczyk of the Saints  
90.Cal : 6/16/2021 10:24 am : link
Both FA's in '22... give me Ram and Scherff for the right side of our OL... then extend Saquon, Bradberry, pick up the 5th year option for DJ and Dex.

If I can make a move like that, I lose no sleep if Peppers, Engram, Hernandez, Hill and Carter all walk
RE: LT Terron Armstead and RT Ryan Ramczyk of the Saints  
Angel Eyes : 6/16/2021 10:25 am : link
In comment 15287409 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Both FA's in '22... give me Ram and Scherff for the right side of our OL... then extend Saquon, Bradberry, pick up the 5th year option for DJ and Dex.

If I can make a move like that, I lose no sleep if Peppers, Engram, Hernandez, Hill and Carter all walk

Can a team pick up the 5th year option for two players?
If each one had a “All Pro” year, each would be a keeper.  
Ivan15 : 6/16/2021 10:32 am : link
That won’t happen, but let’s say each had a “Pro Bowl” year like Engram did this past year. Here is my Keeper priority.

1. Carter (would be the best we have seen since JPP)
2. Hernandez (that would solve a long term problem)
3. Hill (would only happen if someone gets hurt early)
4. Engram (he had a Pro Bowl year and I would still dump his stone hands). Engram still has not learned how to catch the ball and probably never will..

If they all have All Pro years, then Giants will be Super Bowl Champs!  
ZogZerg : 6/16/2021 10:36 am : link
Yeah
Skeptical that Peppers will ever be worth a big money deal  
Jimmy Googs : 6/16/2021 10:43 am : link
even if he has a very good 2021. If Giants are not in the playoff chase come the trade deadline, I would be looking to deal off any of these guys for picks.

Maybe keep Hernandez if his game improves since the Giants are so dire on the Offensive Line...
Peppers would make sense  
Dankbeerman : 6/16/2021 10:50 am : link
to agree to a deal at the start of the season. If he plays the year out he will most likely be looking at more money then we can spend.

Engram if he has a better tlyear then last year will be a franchise tag candidate but I dont think he can get a long term deal with the inconsistency he has shown. If he proves it in 21 tag him for 22 if he shos up again talk about paying him
RE: RE: LT Terron Armstead and RT Ryan Ramczyk of the Saints  
90.Cal : 6/16/2021 10:58 am : link
In comment 15287411 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15287409 90.Cal said:


Quote:


Both FA's in '22... give me Ram and Scherff for the right side of our OL... then extend Saquon, Bradberry, pick up the 5th year option for DJ and Dex.

If I can make a move like that, I lose no sleep if Peppers, Engram, Hernandez, Hill and Carter all walk


Can a team pick up the 5th year option for two players?


Yes but in the Saints case Ramczyk is playing this season on the 5th year option just like Engram and Peppers both are... Armstead has no 5th year option because he was not a first rounder. They can tag only one... Armstead being a top 3/top 5 LT in Football, hard to see him not getting the tag. LT is also more expensive and the tag would not distinguish LT from RT so it makes even more sense that Armstead gets the tag over Ramczyk
RE: RE: LT Terron Armstead and RT Ryan Ramczyk of the Saints  
bLiTz 2k : 6/16/2021 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15287411 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15287409 90.Cal said:


Quote:


Both FA's in '22... give me Ram and Scherff for the right side of our OL... then extend Saquon, Bradberry, pick up the 5th year option for DJ and Dex.

If I can make a move like that, I lose no sleep if Peppers, Engram, Hernandez, Hill and Carter all walk


Can a team pick up the 5th year option for two players?


The 5th year option is baked into the contract of every first rounder. Its not a tag
I would like to keep Peppers  
Jay on the Island : 6/16/2021 12:27 pm : link
but I think that he will have a big year and receive Landon Collins level money. The Giants won't be able to extend him at that price but they might be able to keep him for another year under the franchise tag.

I would like to keep BJ Hill at the right price because he is a solid rotational player who is a capable starter.
Giants FAs that walk  
PEEJ : 6/16/2021 12:28 pm : link
and get signed by new teams will net some comp picks.
This is something better teams have been using for years
All need to  
Carl in CT : 6/16/2021 12:45 pm : link
Prove it on the field.
I think BJ Hill is the most likely to get resigned.  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/16/2021 12:48 pm : link
Don’t see us resigning Hernandez as I think it’s a lock we go guard next year with one of our firsts (and possibly twice with our first three picks). If the other options at guard this year suck it’s probably his best chance at remaining a Giant.

When it comes to Peppers, I think it depends heavily on what the coaches think. Is he such a fit for this scheme that they won’t have an issue giving him elite money? McKinney seems like the goods and we have Ryan under contract for a couple years after this year. It’s the single most interesting decision they have. Personally, I think if he was part of long term plans he would have already been resigned. Peppers has already alluded to it on his social media.
Don’t think I would give huge money to any of them  
Payasdaddy : 6/16/2021 12:55 pm : link
With 7 picks in first 4 rd in a draft that’s supposed to be unusually deep because of covid rules for players getting an extra yr, let them walk and accumulate comp picks in 2023. Maybe get a couple 4th rd picks
Would help salary cap long term if we lock up saquon and d jones.
Prediction  
90.Cal : 6/16/2021 12:59 pm : link
BJ Hill proves to be a solid starter and re-signs on a 1 year deal.

Carter and Hernandez are not offered a 2nd contract and both walk.

Engram makes his 2nd Pro Bowl and gets paid like a top 5 TE.

Peppers gets franchise tagged. Tag gets pulled if we can use the money to land a hog mollie up front or bonafide pass rusher for the edge spot on defense.

Saquon gets a new deal. 5th year options picked up for DJ and Dex. Bradberry and Martinez get extensions.

Giants pick top 10 in round 1 with Chicago's pick and near the end of round 1 with their own pick, lets say 5th and 25th...
A while back I heard Bill Polian on NFL Radio  
81_Great_Dane : 6/16/2021 2:36 pm : link
talking about how to make these decisions. Basically, he said a team has to identify its core players. Those guys get paid. Meanwhile the team has to contain costs on the guys who aren't core; those guys churn relatively often. And he "core" is relatively small.

I think that jibes with the philosophy that Judge seems to be imposing. It doesn't seem to be "star-driven." It emphasizes depth, versatility and a team approach. That fits with a philosophy of avoiding a lot of big contracts. The Pats certainly had their stars while Judge was there, but they have been very good at plugging in unheralded guys or guys nearing the end of their careers and getting the most out of them.
RE: Throw them all away and go after Brandon Scherff  
Toth029 : 6/16/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15287405 90.Cal said:
Quote:
.

A guy who will get mega bucks.

I think Giants will go after a Guard but he's probably going to be the highest paid G in the league.

Peppers I see leaving although I'd love him back. Maybe they can reduce Ryan's money a bit as McKinney and Peppers can be your long term Safety duo.
RE: Engram makes his 2nd Pro Bowl and gets paid like a top 5 TE.  
Trainmaster : 6/16/2021 4:02 pm : link
And in other less shocking news, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Big Foot were sighted drinking together in a bar.

:-)

Let's see if Engram can be named All Pro the for the first time.
There is no way Hernandez is going to come back for anything  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/16/2021 4:06 pm : link
less than he can get on the FA market, which will probably be considerable considering the depth of decent OL that hit the market. If you know anything about his personal situation he's trying to support a large extended family and he was a second-round pick.
if all of these guys have a big year  
Platos : 6/16/2021 5:00 pm : link
we're winning the superbowl lol
RE: if all of these guys have a big year  
SGMen : 6/16/2021 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15287864 Platos said:
Quote:
we're winning the superbowl lol
Well stated, yes. LOL.

Honestly, always good to have a lot of good players going to market. Means we had a good season AND have the potential of compensatory picks.

Because we have McKinney and Logan Ryan, if Peppers has an All-Pro year he may get a big deal elsewhere.

Hernandez may step up and play really well but he is no stud. He may be resigned.
Engram, well, again depends on the draft too.
RE: if all of these guys have a big year  
DannyDimes : 7:25 am : link
In comment 15287864 Platos said:
Quote:
we're winning the superbowl lol


I'll take it! Not sure why I even read this thread. We're not even to preseason 2021 and were talking about 2022 free agents. To each his own.
