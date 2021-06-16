Free Agents next year Giantimistic : 6/16/2021 9:42 am

We have a few interesting players who could have big years or do nothing special.



BJ Hill

Carter

Engram

Hernandez



Also, Jabrill Peppers I think will be even better but will want a big pay day.



So the hypothetical question is, if everyone of these 5 on the list have a All Pro year, who are the Giants keeping and who are they letting go. I think next year will be a huge indicator of how much of a Patriots approach we will be doing. If it is the Patriots style, they might let all walk, plug in an undrafted oline for Hernandez. If I would guess though the Patriots valued secondary and tight ends so maybe Engram and Peppers.



For a full Patriots approach of the last twenty years, Barkely has three big games to start the season and is traded. I do not think that is where the Giants will go and we will probably pay Barkley as the top RB in the league. I do not imagine he plays year 5 with us at the expected 5th year rate.



So who do you keep, who do you let go if all 5 have big year?