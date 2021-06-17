for display only
ESPN: Jackson's presence forces positive change

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/17/2021 10:44 am
Quote:
But the signing of cornerback Adoree' Jackson this offseason changes everything.

"In our system, we want to be able to play man [coverage], when it comes to third down, red [zone] area, two-minute [defense]," Graham said. "In this league, you're going to have to play some version of man at some point."

The Giants didn't feel comfortable enough last season to play man-to-man coverage often or when it counted most. Only the Carolina Panthers played less man coverage in 2020. The Giants played man on 33.1% of opponents' dropbacks last year, per ESPN Stats & Information.

In comparison, Graham's defense in Miami the previous season played man coverage on 60.8% of opponents' dropbacks. During Judge's time in New England, the Patriots played the second most man coverage on 62.2% of the passing downs.

...

An executive whose team faced the Giants last season said the team's game plan was simple against New York: attack whoever was playing CB2. Ballentine, Lewis, Isaac Yiadom, Madre Harper, Julian Love; it didn't matter.

"That was every team's plan against them," the executive said.

Adoree' Jackson's presence forces positive change in New York Giants' defense - ( New Window )
I love the approach  
UConn4523 : 6/17/2021 10:49 am : link
it also allowed us to be even more flexible in the draft since clearly we wanted to upgrade CB by any means necessary. Adding Ojulari + 2 CB's who can play man coverage should mean a better pass rush.
A team deploying a ton of zone looks  
JonC : 6/17/2021 10:52 am : link
tells you they're low on talent and confidence in the unit, despite all the resources invested in the unit over several years.

They've invested even more in 2021, it's time to see dividends on gameday.
RE: I love the approach  
Angel Eyes : 6/17/2021 10:57 am : link
In comment 15288415 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
it also allowed us to be even more flexible in the draft since clearly we wanted to upgrade CB by any means necessary. Adding Ojulari + 2 CB's who can play man coverage should mean a better pass rush.

Do we have the guys who can win upfront?
Our D wasn’t the problem last year…  
bw in dc : 6/17/2021 10:59 am : link
It improved and was top ten in points allowed. Sure, more flexibility and variation won’t hurt but let’s keep our eye on the ball.

The bigger, massive problem is the offense.
We know Williams can  
UConn4523 : 6/17/2021 11:00 am : link
and while he isn't an elite pass rusher, Dex is a load and the two of them should be able to create openings for the edges. And what we saw to date was playing predominantly zone, so i'd like to think we create more opportunities where that extra half second the QB needs to take results in a hit of some sorts.
I think JonC is more to the point  
Dave on the UWS : 6/17/2021 11:06 am : link
than BW (as usual), who is taking a shot at Jones as usual.
I don't really understand the need to go down  
UConn4523 : 6/17/2021 11:09 am : link
the offensive rabbit hole. There's any number of threads to discuss that. And just because the defense was top 10 doesn't mean we shouldn't want to shoot for top 5. And if that happens, isn't that a good thing for everyone including the offense?

There's immense value in strengthening a strength.
RE: RE: I love the approach  
christian : 6/17/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15288419 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15288415 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


it also allowed us to be even more flexible in the draft since clearly we wanted to upgrade CB by any means necessary. Adding Ojulari + 2 CB's who can play man coverage should mean a better pass rush.


Do we have the guys who can win upfront?


Of course the Giants do. The Giants were 8th in pressures, 10th pressure percentage, 7th in knock downs, 6th in knock down percentage. They were 10th rush yards against.

Pressuring the quarterback is consistently the number 1 predictor of lower passer rating against. The Giants are very good upfront.
Two other issues to fix on defense  
JonC : 6/17/2021 11:10 am : link
both related to the front seven : improve the pass rush and the run defense on the edges. Until these are improved, they will continue to not consistently get stops, get off of the field on third downs, or finish wins.
RE: Our D wasn’t the problem last year…  
Bergen346 : 6/17/2021 11:15 am : link
In comment 15288420 bw in dc said:
Quote:
It improved and was top ten in points allowed. Sure, more flexibility and variation won’t hurt but let’s keep our eye on the ball.

The bigger, massive problem is the offense.


"massive problem" ... a bit dramatic? We improved on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. We should absolutely be better this season. I have high expectations.

And, ya know, an even better defense means our offense spends more time on the field. More weapons + more TOP will result in more points.
Thus why the 4  
Dave on the UWS : 6/17/2021 11:16 am : link
new players to add to Ximenes and Carter. The edge HAS to be more productive.
RE: Thus why the 4  
Angel Eyes : 6/17/2021 11:23 am : link
In comment 15288431 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
new players to add to Ximenes and Carter. The edge HAS to be more productive.

Depends; if we're emulating the Patriots, the Patriots don't seem to like productive edge players, just ask Chandler Jones. They prefer mediocre guys who contain the pocket.
so how did Giants D end up in top 12 in sacks  
UberAlias : 6/17/2021 11:27 am : link
without any true edge rusher and playing so much zone on back end? Is that just a huge credit to blitzing schemes?
My takeaway is that Graham  
oghwga : 6/17/2021 11:27 am : link
Didn't have the personnel to do what he wanted last year so he adapted to the talent he had, rather than force round pegs into square holes.

That makes me optimistic.
Jackson becoming available probably was a bit of a surprise  
NYGgolfer : 6/17/2021 11:27 am : link
for the Giants at the outset of free agency. And they certainly were aggressive in getting him in the door and signing him to a very attractive deal. Their evaluations on him had to be extremely high.

Hopefully that investment works as well as the Bradberry one did last year. Playing man can really give Graham lots of options in facing the higher quality QBs on the schedule.
crappy headline  
Bill in UT : 6/17/2021 11:27 am : link
Adding Jackson doesn't "force" them to do anything, it just allows them to do other things
Here's what Patrick Graham thinks ...  
Manny in CA : 6/17/2021 11:31 am : link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ok-IUgPq5g

It's exciting to see what a real first-line coach is.
RE: Thus why the 4  
JonC : 6/17/2021 11:46 am : link
In comment 15288431 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
new players to add to Ximenes and Carter. The edge HAS to be more productive.


Yes, but at some point I still think they need to invest premium resources, aside from Ojulari. Hopefully, he's at least one part of a solution but suspect they still need to find a #1 rusher who impacts the game. I don't think Carter or X are long for the NFL.
Will Bradberry move around more and shadow the WR1 week to week  
90.Cal : 6/17/2021 11:47 am : link
Courtland Sutton, Terry McLaurin, Calvin Riley, Mike Thomas, Amari Cooper, DJ Moore, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, DeVonta Smith, DeVante Parker, Keenan Allen, Allen Robinson.

A decent group of WR1's for him this year.

I think if he follows the top guys week to week and shuts em down he will be in the DPOY conversation, hard for CB to win that award though. Gilmore won it recently but the Pats D was insane that year.
RE: My takeaway is that Graham  
mfsd : 6/17/2021 11:54 am : link
In comment 15288436 oghwga said:
Quote:
Didn't have the personnel to do what he wanted last year so he adapted to the talent he had, rather than force round pegs into square holes.

That makes me optimistic.


100%

That's a good read. Yes it's all talk until we see results on the field...but this quote from the article is exactly how we want our coaches to feel:

"You need to play man-to-man coverage in this league, period, point blank. And obviously six wins last year, we didn't do enough on defense, so the hell with that; we are looking at all options, whether it's blitz more, blitz less, play less zone, play more man, we need a whole lot of options. Six wins is not going to cut it."
RE: RE: Thus why the 4  
Angel Eyes : 6/17/2021 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15288448 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15288431 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


new players to add to Ximenes and Carter. The edge HAS to be more productive.



Yes, but at some point I still think they need to invest premium resources, aside from Ojulari. Hopefully, he's at least one part of a solution but suspect they still need to find a #1 rusher who impacts the game. I don't think Carter or X are long for the NFL.

If I were the Giants, I’d use at least one of our top picks in 2022 (how many do we have, by the way?) to get an edge rusher like Drake Jackson, George Karlaftis, or Zach Harrison (Kayvon Thibodeaux might be out of reach should we do well this year). But hey, I’m not part of the Giants’ front office, they have a different idea than I do.
Jackson, besides improving the  
section125 : 6/17/2021 12:05 pm : link
defense straight up also allows Yiadom, Love, Holmes, Williams to be available off the bench as backups.
RE: RE: My takeaway is that Graham  
Gregorio : 6/17/2021 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15288453 mfsd said:
....
Quote:

"You need to play man-to-man coverage in this league, period, point blank. And obviously six wins last year, we didn't do enough on defense, so the hell with that; we are looking at all options, whether it's blitz more, blitz less, play less zone, play more man, we need a whole lot of options. Six wins is not going to cut it."


This is a very encouraging quote from coach Graham.
RE: I think JonC is more to the point  
Dr. D : 6/17/2021 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15288423 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
than BW (as usual), who is taking a shot at Jones as usual.

yeah, the defense was PERFECT last year, no need to upgrade. Getting off the field more consistently on 3rd down is over-rated. Let's get back to bashing the young QB!
RE: RE: RE: My takeaway is that Graham  
UConn4523 : 6/17/2021 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15288469 Gregorio said:
Quote:
In comment 15288453 mfsd said:
....


Quote:



"You need to play man-to-man coverage in this league, period, point blank. And obviously six wins last year, we didn't do enough on defense, so the hell with that; we are looking at all options, whether it's blitz more, blitz less, play less zone, play more man, we need a whole lot of options. Six wins is not going to cut it."



This is a very encouraging quote from coach Graham.


It's perfectly put. A top 10 defense is nice, but tons of room for improvement and i'd like to think we can turn it up a notch with the additions we made.
RE: RE: Our D wasn’t the problem last year…  
bw in dc : 6/17/2021 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15288430 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
In comment 15288420 bw in dc said:


Quote:


It improved and was top ten in points allowed. Sure, more flexibility and variation won’t hurt but let’s keep our eye on the ball.

The bigger, massive problem is the offense.



"massive problem" ... a bit dramatic? We improved on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. We should absolutely be better this season. I have high expectations.

And, ya know, an even better defense means our offense spends more time on the field. More weapons + more TOP will result in more points.


I get the expectations based on the investments to the offense, but that's THE problem we need to fix to really compete. And time will tell if these investments were the right ones.

Because the defense was a playoff defense last year - for sure. We didn't lose many games because of Graham's schemes and the overall talent. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't hold up it's end of the bargain.

Maybe Jackson solves a problem. But that money, IMV, could have been much better spend to beef up a bigger question mark - the OL.
RE: I don't really understand the need to go down  
bw in dc : 6/17/2021 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15288425 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
the offensive rabbit hole. There's any number of threads to discuss that. And just because the defense was top 10 doesn't mean we shouldn't want to shoot for top 5. And if that happens, isn't that a good thing for everyone including the offense?

There's immense value in strengthening a strength.


We gave up 22ppg. Top five gets us to about 20ppg. So I'm not sure improving 2-3 more ppg is the answer to really get over the hump.

Significantly increasing the 17.5ppg from the offense is the real opportunity to success.

So we can play more man to man, get off the field quicker, etc. But this success of the season still boils down to the offense scoring a ton more points.
RE: My takeaway is that Graham  
Victor in CT : 6/17/2021 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15288436 oghwga said:
Quote:
Didn't have the personnel to do what he wanted last year so he adapted to the talent he had, rather than force round pegs into square holes.

That makes me optimistic.


which is why he's a good coach.
CB2  
JB_in_DC : 6/17/2021 12:42 pm : link
was a huge weakness on the team last year - was there a single position where we were consistently starting someone worse? Everyone remembers the Engram drop from the first Eagles game, but CB2 was KILLING them that game.
We’ve had this conversation before and PPG is just  
UConn4523 : 6/17/2021 12:44 pm : link
1 metric. What about 3rd down defense (ranked mid 20s)? Turnovers created (ranked 13th)? We have a ton of room to improve.

And we invested in the offense so we will see there too. The Giants feel differently than you on the OL - they could have used the cap to sign a FA or draft one, they didn’t do either. Doesn’t mean they are right but that’s what happened, no sense longing for them to have done otherwise.
RE: RE: I don't really understand the need to go down  
JB_in_DC : 6/17/2021 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15288492 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15288425 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


the offensive rabbit hole. There's any number of threads to discuss that. And just because the defense was top 10 doesn't mean we shouldn't want to shoot for top 5. And if that happens, isn't that a good thing for everyone including the offense?

There's immense value in strengthening a strength.



We gave up 22ppg. Top five gets us to about 20ppg. So I'm not sure improving 2-3 more ppg is the answer to really get over the hump.

Significantly increasing the 17.5ppg from the offense is the real opportunity to success.

So we can play more man to man, get off the field quicker, etc. But this success of the season still boils down to the offense scoring a ton more points.


Those PPG stats are misleading imo. Giants sat in zone, and slowly got picked apart, especially as the year went on. PPG was great sure, but they were 15th in Points Allowed per Drive, 18th in Yard Allowed per Drive - this was a middle of the pack defense.
RE: We’ve had this conversation before and PPG is just  
mfsd : 6/17/2021 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15288498 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
1 metric. What about 3rd down defense (ranked mid 20s)? Turnovers created (ranked 13th)? We have a ton of room to improve.

And we invested in the offense so we will see there too. The Giants feel differently than you on the OL - they could have used the cap to sign a FA or draft one, they didn’t do either. Doesn’t mean they are right but that’s what happened, no sense longing for them to have done otherwise.


Agree with this. Our defense was light years better, but still struggled to get 3rd down stops in big moments.

If Giants want to be a team that can pull out close games we lost last year against teams like the Rams, Bucs, first Philly game, first Dallas game, they need to be better on defense too, not just offense
RE: CB2  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/17/2021 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15288496 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
was a huge weakness on the team last year - was there a single position where we were consistently starting someone worse? Everyone remembers the Engram drop from the first Eagles game, but CB2 was KILLING them that game.


Exactly. This was not a playoff defense simply because it was Bradberry on an island there. Jackson helps fill that void.

Really the whole point of teh tread, but not surprisingly the misdirection here is to discuss the offense.
RE: RE: We’ve had this conversation before and PPG is just  
Angel Eyes : 6/17/2021 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15288502 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15288498 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


1 metric. What about 3rd down defense (ranked mid 20s)? Turnovers created (ranked 13th)? We have a ton of room to improve.

And we invested in the offense so we will see there too. The Giants feel differently than you on the OL - they could have used the cap to sign a FA or draft one, they didn’t do either. Doesn’t mean they are right but that’s what happened, no sense longing for them to have done otherwise.



Agree with this. Our defense was light years better, but still struggled to get 3rd down stops in big moments.

If Giants want to be a team that can pull out close games we lost last year against teams like the Rams, Bucs, first Philly game, first Dallas game, they need to be better on defense too, not just offense

The first Dallas game is one that really sticks with me. That last drive to the field goal...
and discussing the offense is an absolute bore right now anyway  
UConn4523 : 6/17/2021 12:53 pm : link
seems like people don't even care about Golladay or Toney or Rudolph, its just constant rearview mirror talk about a unit that (personnel-wise, and as a result the scheme too) should be completely different this year. If this thread turns into that than I guess i'm bowing out now.
RE: RE: I love the approach  
Section331 : 6/17/2021 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15288419 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:

Do we have the guys who can win upfront?


You've got to figure at least one of the edge guys will pop, whether one of the new guys, or X/Zo Carter. I still think that analysts have under-appreciated the pressure the Giants were able to generate last year. They were 8th in QB pressures, 12th in sacks, 7th in QB knockdowns.

Not saying that pressure doesn't need improvement, but it wasn't as dire as some analysts make it out to be.
Let's be clear about something:  
81_Great_Dane : 6/17/2021 1:07 pm : link
"That was the plan" isn't the same as "the plan always worked." CB2 may have been the Giants weak spot on defense last season, but the D was good. We all saw some guys get eaten up, yes. It wasn't hard to see that the game plan was to attack that position. Graham and the players compensated over time.

That's how it works. The other team attacks your weaknesses and pushes you to get stronger there. You do the same to them.
Our offense was the problem last year, not the defense  
90.Cal : 6/17/2021 1:17 pm : link
Edge rush and CB2 could have used improvement but everything else was playoff caliber IMO. But the offense could have used improvement at QB, RB, WR1, WR2, WR3, LT, LG, RG, RT, TE.... come on now

Saquon back, KG and Toney, Rudolph, young OL and QB development... and there is hope. Adding depth at CB and a legit CB2 + Azeez and Elerson is just icing on the cake. Playoffs or bust now.
RE: We’ve had this conversation before and PPG is just  
bw in dc : 6/17/2021 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15288498 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
1 metric. What about 3rd down defense (ranked mid 20s)? Turnovers created (ranked 13th)? We have a ton of room to improve.


PPG is a one metric. But a significant one because the lower the numbers the more games you are in (obviously).

Turnovers are almost impossible to predict one year to the next. So I don't try to forecast that. But, yes, if we can get more turnovers to create more points, and have a better +/-, that would certainly help.

The defense has a good chance  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/17/2021 1:24 pm : link
to move in the upper tier. I expect the offense will be better which will force teams to have to be more aggressive.

More pressure with a improved secondary is gonna make it tough on QB's imo.

The D was solid last year  
ChicagoMarty : 6/17/2021 1:32 pm : link
It will be even better this year with the infusion of more talent in the Secondary.

Should the O improve even a little bit that will make our D even better.

All the O has to do besides reducing turnovers is to increase first down conversions and red zone conversions.

Improvement in TOP will greatly benefit the D as they will be a bit more rested.

Converting some red zone field goals into Touchdowns will both energize the D and force the opposing O to take more risk which given the improved talent level in the D might mean more turnovers for us

Easier said than done for sure. But the talent level has improved on both sides of the ball. So should our compete level
Jackson was a tremendous get.  
mittenedman : 6/17/2021 1:37 pm : link
I'm not going to pretend to know what happened in TEN, but when this guy's head is on straight, he's one of the better CBs in the league.

What I love about it the most is his fit with Bradberry. They now have a top notch physical CB and a top notch speed CB.

It also sounds like the Giants are using Jackson in the slot, too. Still can't believe he was available.
Another reason to improve run defense on the edges  
JonC : 6/17/2021 1:41 pm : link
is to protect Bradberry and Jackson from too much tackling contact coming up in force. Neither is a terrific, sturdy tackler so it's wise to boost the resistance in front of them to reduce the load and chance for injury.
What Graham had to work with last year ....  
Manny in CA : 6/17/2021 1:48 pm : link

Was very much what Spags had when he first came here - good players but just not quite enough.

This year will be good, by next he should have enough to be a Super Bowl contender, (on his side of the ball).
Well said ...  
Manny in CA : 6/17/2021 1:49 pm : link
JonC.
Jackson being here  
UConn4523 : 6/17/2021 2:02 pm : link
also allows us to deploy Robinson creatively, assuming he’s the goods. That’s a huge leg up on what we had to work with last year.
One of the biggest matchups is handling  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/17/2021 2:10 pm : link
the Cowboys in the pass game. We needed that 2nd corner especially if Dak and that OL return close to form.

5-1 or even 6-0 in the division is doable with this team.
Really excited for the defense!  
trueblueinpw : 6/17/2021 2:38 pm : link
This backfield is legit stacked with talent. Graham seems like the real deal, as does the Judge. We’re getting some key pieces back. So, really excited about the defense this year. I grew up with the Giants calling card being great defense. Defense travels. Defense wins championships. Or at least it did. I know the league has changed a lot and it’s a quarterback league where offense wins now. But even with all that, I’m excited for the defense. Nothing better than shutting down a high flying offense. I love watching a defensive slobberknocker. Winning 3 to nothing? I’m fine with that. Let’s go defense! LFG Big Blue!
...  
christian : 6/17/2021 3:17 pm : link
Ojulari's health is the biggest question with the edge rush.

If the Giants assessment is true, he's got the talent and pedigree to be a dominant pure edge rusher.

If you rewind to the middle of March and predict the Giants pick Ojulari at number 11, I don't believe you'd get many batted lashes. If he's healthy he's the edge rusher that's been missing.
RE: Another reason to improve run defense on the edges  
bw in dc : 6/17/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15288545 JonC said:
Quote:
is to protect Bradberry and Jackson from too much tackling contact coming up in force. Neither is a terrific, sturdy tackler so it's wise to boost the resistance in front of them to reduce the load and chance for injury.


Well, that would be a departure from what Graham learned under Belichick because BB demands that his corners tackle. That's always been a staple.
RE: ...  
SGMen : 6/17/2021 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15288611 christian said:
Quote:
Ojulari's health is the biggest question with the edge rush.

If the Giants assessment is true, he's got the talent and pedigree to be a dominant pure edge rusher.

If you rewind to the middle of March and predict the Giants pick Ojulari at number 11, I don't believe you'd get many batted lashes. If he's healthy he's the edge rusher that's been missing.
IF he is healthy, always the big question mark. He clearly fell in the draft due to health concerns - no question there.
But if he enters camp healthy and gets thru the season healthy we should have a talented player to build on. A lot of 2nd round guys are in the 2nd round due to injury issues and occasionally you get lucky. Lets pray he is the goods and provides the speed edge rush we sorely lack.
RE: RE: Another reason to improve run defense on the edges  
Toth029 : 6/17/2021 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15288625 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15288545 JonC said:


Quote:


is to protect Bradberry and Jackson from too much tackling contact coming up in force. Neither is a terrific, sturdy tackler so it's wise to boost the resistance in front of them to reduce the load and chance for injury.



Well, that would be a departure from what Graham learned under Belichick because BB demands that his corners tackle. That's always been a staple.


That's why he drafted and played Asante Samuel so much. ;-)
RE: Our D wasn’t the problem last year…  
Red Right Hand : 6/17/2021 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15288420 bw in dc said:
Quote:
It improved and was top ten in points allowed. Sure, more flexibility and variation won’t hurt but let’s keep our eye on the ball.

The bigger, massive problem is the offense.

What does that have to do with this thread?Plus, German.
RE: RE: Another reason to improve run defense on the edges  
JonC : 6/17/2021 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15288625 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15288545 JonC said:


Quote:


is to protect Bradberry and Jackson from too much tackling contact coming up in force. Neither is a terrific, sturdy tackler so it's wise to boost the resistance in front of them to reduce the load and chance for injury.



Well, that would be a departure from what Graham learned under Belichick because BB demands that his corners tackle. That's always been a staple.


Corners always have to tackle, but some are Mark Collins and many are not.
RE: RE: Our D wasn’t the problem last year…  
Dr. D : 6/17/2021 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15288741 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15288420 bw in dc said:


Quote:


It improved and was top ten in points allowed. Sure, more flexibility and variation won’t hurt but let’s keep our eye on the ball.

The bigger, massive problem is the offense.


What does that have to do with this thread?Plus, German.

Don't you understand? We have to keep our eye on the ball!!

We have to talk about how the OFFENSE is gonna SUCK this year! Because it SUCKED last year and couldn't possibly be better this year!

If we don't keep our eye on the ball, we'll be lettin the team down, or somethin'. No talking about the defense!

Get it?
RE: RE: RE: Our D wasn’t the problem last year…  
Angel Eyes : 6/17/2021 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15288758 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15288741 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


In comment 15288420 bw in dc said:


Quote:


It improved and was top ten in points allowed. Sure, more flexibility and variation won’t hurt but let’s keep our eye on the ball.

The bigger, massive problem is the offense.


What does that have to do with this thread?Plus, German.


Don't you understand? We have to keep our eye on the ball!!

We have to talk about how the OFFENSE is gonna SUCK this year! Because it SUCKED last year and couldn't possibly be better this year!

If we don't keep our eye on the ball, we'll be lettin the team down, or somethin'. No talking about the defense!

Get it?

The defense did let us down a couple times; the first Dallas game and the Baltimore game were embarrassing.
RE: RE: RE: Our D wasn’t the problem last year…  
Jay on the Island : 6/17/2021 10:50 pm : link
In comment 15288484 bw in dc said:
Quote:

Because the defense was a playoff defense last year - for sure. We didn't lose many games because of Graham's schemes and the overall talent. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't hold up it's end of the bargain.

Maybe Jackson solves a problem. But that money, IMV, could have been much better spend to beef up a bigger question mark - the OL.

You’re very wrong. The defense was solid but the second CB spot literally cost the Giants at least two wins last season. Go back and re-watch the first Eagles and Cowboys game. Late in the 4th quarter of both games the QB threw a deep Hail Mary type of pass that was completed versus Ryan Lewis, one of which Lewis fell down. Both plays would have been easily prevented by Jackson or Aaron Robinson. Either of those plays would have resulted in a win and a playoff spot.

Patrick Graham did a masterful job last season but it’s unfair and unrealistic to expect him to do it again without an infusion of talent on defense. Losing Tomlinson was disappointing but Danny Shelton will be a suitable replacement. The defense should be even better this season with the additions of Ifeadi Odenigbo, Azeez Ojulari, Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Elerson Smith, Ryan Anderson, and Reggie Ragland.

The defense still needs an established pass rusher but hopefully a few of these guys step up and becomes a consistent pass rusher. I still expect the Giants to add another pass rusher early in next years draft but I am really excited about Ojulari and Elerson Smith. Even if both players develop as hoped you can never have too many pass rushers. Of all the offseason additions I think that Odenigbo will earn the most playing time. He is probably the best OLB at setting the edge versus the run.
RE: RE: RE: Our D wasn’t the problem last year…  
Bergen346 : 6/17/2021 10:59 pm : link
In comment 15288484 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15288430 Bergen346 said:


Quote:


In comment 15288420 bw in dc said:


Quote:


It improved and was top ten in points allowed. Sure, more flexibility and variation won’t hurt but let’s keep our eye on the ball.

The bigger, massive problem is the offense.



"massive problem" ... a bit dramatic? We improved on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. We should absolutely be better this season. I have high expectations.

And, ya know, an even better defense means our offense spends more time on the field. More weapons + more TOP will result in more points.



I get the expectations based on the investments to the offense, but that's THE problem we need to fix to really compete. And time will tell if these investments were the right ones.

Because the defense was a playoff defense last year - for sure. We didn't lose many games because of Graham's schemes and the overall talent. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't hold up it's end of the bargain.

Maybe Jackson solves a problem. But that money, IMV, could have been much better spend to beef up a bigger question mark - the OL.


You stink. The offense is a “massive problem” get real. Would the Golladay money have been better spent on OL? Would our first round pick have been better spent on an OL?

We improved on both sides of the ball. the offense certainly is the weaker side of the football for us, but a “massive problem” … cant wait until you’re raving about our offense next year.
