Your candidate for most improved vet in 2021 ...

My pick is Darnay Holmes. To call him "lost in the headlights" is generous, the way he started the year last year. He'd never played slot corner and it showed.
The natural pick plays killed him, he was immediately two steps behind the receiver and stated grabbing (and getting caught), by the end of the year he started to figure it out.
He went to school at UCLA, where he defended against top tier talent and did well, so we know he has the tools, he just needs to master his craft.
Thomas improved over the last 8 games, combined with the new Oline coaches and a full 16 games of experience, I fully expect to see him at his best.
Due to Thomas' expected improvement, and several new/returning weapons, DJ is going to step up his results this year...I'm anticipating 28 TD's/12 Ints/ 64% completion.
Makes sense. :)
Without many articles or fans saying anything about this, I was happy to hear this off-season he's lost weight and worked on agility and quickness. It was the exact thing I thought he needed to work on.
I think this should be kept in mind by those who expect the Giants to be playoff contenders this season. I'm not saying that it's impossible. I'm saying that we need to temper our expectations.
I'm with you Tom. Although I may flip flop with Jones first and Thomas second. But I think these two are the candidates for most improved.
I'm hopeful Lawrence can be "more" this year. He already was good.
With Jones - he'll take a big jump imo if the OL can be at least decent and if Barkley comes back well enough.
On defense I will go with Dexter Lawrence. This is the year where Lawrence takes that next step to be a dominant force along the DL similar to Haloti Ngata.
I like Love too
D Jones
I vote on Dex stepping up and becoming a consistent two pronged terror with Williams