Your candidate for most improved vet in 2021 ...

Manny in CA : 6/19/2021 1:19 am

My pick is Darnay Holmes. To call him "lost in the headlights" is generous, the way he started the year last year. He'd never played slot corner and it showed.

The natural pick plays killed him, he was immediately two steps behind the receiver and stated grabbing (and getting caught), by the end of the year he started to figure it out.

He went to school at UCLA, where he defended against top tier talent and did well, so we know he has the tools, he just needs to master his craft.

https://www.bigblueview.com/2021/6/16/22534007/giants-2021-roster-profile-can-cb-darnay-holmes-build-off-rookie-season
Not that I expect it,  
Bill in UT : 6/19/2021 1:26 am : link
but I've been rooting for McIntosh to show something since he was drafted. Hopefully, all his medical issues are behind him and he can become a player.
Andrew Thomas  
Tom in NY : 6/19/2021 1:41 am : link
with Daniel Jones a close 2nd.

Thomas improved over the last 8 games, combined with the new Oline coaches and a full 16 games of experience, I fully expect to see him at his best.

Due to Thomas' expected improvement, and several new/returning weapons, DJ is going to step up his results this year...I'm anticipating 28 TD's/12 Ints/ 64% completion.
Saquon Barkley  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6/19/2021 6:09 am : link
He has to have a better season than 2020.
I truly expect several players to rebound.....but my choice is Evan En  
George from PA : 6/19/2021 6:49 am : link
There is no way, he repeats dropping those easy simple passes...that lead ton loses and INTs.
Do second year players really count as vets?  
robbieballs2003 : 6/19/2021 7:26 am : link
Why not just say most improved player? If we are only leaving out rookies there is no need to say vet. And since rookies weren't in the NFL last year they don't qualify for most improved.
RE: Do second year players really count as vets?  
Big Blue '56 : 6/19/2021 7:38 am : link
In comment 15289549 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Why not just say most improved player? If we are only leaving out rookies there is no need to say vet. And since rookies weren't in the NFL last year they don't qualify for most improved.


Makes sense. :)
While we all hope Daniel Jones takes that next step,  
johnnyb : 6/19/2021 8:01 am : link
my candidate for most improved veteran is Will Hernandez. The coaching turmoil and him having COVID I believe were major setbacks. With health and stability with coaching, I believe Hernandez can have a bounce back year.
Will Hernandez  
bluewave : 6/19/2021 8:07 am : link
When the pictures of training camp started to trickle in last year I thought Will Hernandez looked way to heavy and out of shape even for an offensive lineman.

Without many articles or fans saying anything about this, I was happy to hear this off-season he's lost weight and worked on agility and quickness. It was the exact thing I thought he needed to work on.




Though there’s plenty of Vets that I think will  
Simms11 : 6/19/2021 8:23 am : link
improve, the most important one is DJones. I think he will be most improved provided the Oline plays better. He’s got the weapons now, another year in the system, another year of NFL experience and appears ready for that next step as a result.
This thread amply demonstrates that  
Marty in Albany : 6/19/2021 8:45 am : link
a host of Giants starters have played very poorly and very much need to improve if the team as a whole is to improve.

I think this should be kept in mind by those who expect the Giants to be playoff contenders this season. I'm not saying that it's impossible. I'm saying that we need to temper our expectations.
Nick Gates  
Spider56 : 6/19/2021 8:46 am : link
Despite moving to a new position in a new offense with no offseason and a minimal preseason, he played well. He also showed leadership and grit, not backing down from anyone. This year he’ll take a big step into the top tier class of OC.
RE: Andrew Thomas  
Blue21 : 6/19/2021 9:03 am : link
In comment 15289535 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
with Daniel Jones a close 2nd.

Thomas improved over the last 8 games, combined with the new Oline coaches and a full 16 games of experience, I fully expect to see him at his best.

Due to Thomas' expected improvement, and several new/returning weapons, DJ is going to step up his results this year...I'm anticipating 28 TD's/12 Ints/ 64% completion.


I'm with you Tom. Although I may flip flop with Jones first and Thomas second. But I think these two are the candidates for most improved.
The great thing is there really isn’t just one  
BillT : 6/19/2021 9:17 am : link
We have a very young team. The whole OL can be mentioned. I expect improvement from all of them. Engram is a possibility though I don’t have that high of an expectation. Dexter Lawrence is possibly highest on my list. He’s going to be a force. Tae Crowder is a player with an upside. Of course, Xavier McKinney is a big time talent. Holmes was mentioned and has some upside as well. Carter could rebound from his injury. Ximines, too. It’s an exciting time for this team. Love what they’ve done upgrading the roster.
We have to hope it’s Lemieux and/or Hernandez.  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/19/2021 9:25 am : link
The other three linemen showed enough in 2020 that steady, incremental improvement would at least get them to the “Solid NFL Starter” level. The guards, on the other hand, need to make a big jump from last season.
.  
winoguy : 6/19/2021 9:28 am : link
I'll go with the whole offensive line.
Big Dex  
chick310 : 6/19/2021 9:43 am : link
is ready to take the leap into the upper tier of D-linemen.
Lawrence - and maybe Jones  
giantstock : 6/19/2021 9:45 am : link
I'm excluding rookies from last year and players injured for most of the season.

I'm hopeful Lawrence can be "more" this year. He already was good.

With Jones - he'll take a big jump imo if the OL can be at least decent and if Barkley comes back well enough.

I'll pick one for each side of the ball  
Jay on the Island : 6/19/2021 9:46 am : link
On offense I will go with Shane Lemieux. Lemieux will show improvement in his pass pro and prove to be a solid starting LG.

On defense I will go with Dexter Lawrence. This is the year where Lawrence takes that next step to be a dominant force along the DL similar to Haloti Ngata.
Sam Beal  
Klaatu : 6/19/2021 10:27 am : link
I keed! I keed!
Agree on Holmes  
mpinmaine : 6/19/2021 10:36 am : link
hoping for L Carter
I like Love too
D Jones
Most improved Vet  
GoDeep13 : 6/19/2021 10:57 am : link
I think B.J. Hill lives up to the promise he showed his rookie year and gets more reps next to Leo in pass rushing situations.
Daniel Jones  
Svengali : 6/19/2021 11:35 am : link
But that’s more of a hope thing I guess…
If it is not  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/19/2021 12:20 pm : link
Daniel Jones, then the season is going to suck.
Eric - I dissagree  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:55 am : link
Jones just needs to stay healthy for 17 games - he's going to be fine - he just needs to be what he steadily started being in the second half of the season last year and stay healthy

I vote on Dex stepping up and becoming a consistent two pronged terror with Williams
