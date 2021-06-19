Your candidate for most improved vet in 2021 ...

My pick is Darnay Holmes. To call him "lost in the headlights" is generous, the way he started the year last year. He'd never played slot corner and it showed.The natural pick plays killed him, he was immediately two steps behind the receiver and stated grabbing (and getting caught), by the end of the year he started to figure it out.He went to school at UCLA, where he defended against top tier talent and did well, so we know he has the tools, he just needs to master his craft.