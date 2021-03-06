Expectations for upcoming season (win total)

Two solid off seasons of drafting and free agent moves but still have a young QB and a young team in general. I’m thinking 10 wins and possible playoffs if: 1.) Jones improves and 2.) the team stays relatively healthy.
I have greater aspirations for the 2022 season assuming we find that Jones is “the guy” this year.
What does everyone else think?
My gut tells me 10 to 11 wins is possible contingent on OL and SB doing what they need to do. If the OL takes a step backwards or SB does not return to earlier form the offense will suffer and we will wind up in the 7 to 9 win range.
I feel more confident about the defense. The additions to the secondary will ultimately help the pass rush IMO. Not saying we will be in the top third for sacks but we will be better.
Who is with me?
i'LL HAVE A DOUBLE OF WHATEVER YOU'RE DRINKING.
However, I think that this year is the exception. The Giants will come through and we will all be elated.
The OL hasn't improved imo which is very important.
The LB crew is still a big question other than Martinez.
Barkley still a question as to how many games he will miss along with how good can he be coming off this injury and possibly a bad offensive line.
The DL didn't get better.
Jones for me is okay - but he is still question though, isn't he? I say he is okay. But if his OL is bad and if his RB in Barkley is out or comes back and if the OL is bad- overall how good can Jones be expected to perform?
IS CB A. Jackson a lock to be healthy and be good?
11 months should be plenty of recovery time to be 95% and not be at higher risk to re injure
count me in...
We have skill players on offense, and the defense is stacked with a great D coordinator
The did nothing in the off season to improve the o line so they believe in what they have. And they obviously believe in Dan Jones. If he plays well and the o line is as good as they believe I think 11 wins is possible
I am expecting, on the other hand, 8-9 or 9-8. maybe a couple more if Barkley is at full speed and healthy all year.
And I fear a 3-14 season.
Hopefully Jones shows enough to justify his pick.
1--- This week your argument from posters like you is that ”continuity” is the number 1 most important thing. Yet “nest week (i.e. next year) if the Giants draft a 1st rd. OL or get a big time in FA then all of a sudden the argument will switch back to having that stud additional player. We’ve heard the excuses before in this manner when Giants got Solder and Omameh. The thought was we got LT and we got RG Omameh who at least can play while Pugh couldn’t – the point “ofc our OL will be better.” And we’re better by moving Flowers to RT. Then each subsequent year the giants make another move Then the following year they still stink even though there was continuity for example between Solder and Hernandez. Now we have a regressing Herndez- lost any semblance of an RG “for continuity” and last year’s RT Peart is not going to suffer a near similar regression fate that Herndez had? We’re certain of this because some Giants fans on here say so?
And if continuity is your end-al be-all that you are harping on to such a degree then why would any NFL team striving to be a playoff team ever draft an OL in round 1 as long as he doesn’t retire and for any FA if they have cap space? Wouldn’t their motivation be continuity?
2--- When you say you disagree- OFC you disagree. You don’t want to hear anything negative. But because you say you disagree and can mention their names, that makes you right? And what’s your point about Blackburn? He was a subpar LB, right? And our point is we won anyway with him? SO this means that EVERY argument if one were to use your point that you can win with a bad LB – then one can say that for EVERY position and as a result not be critical of any position?
3--- Who says they will be among the best? You say it. But you’re a bias Giants fan. You’re excusing potential poor LB play by mentioning Blackburn as if it doesn’t matter that your LB’s are good. Apparently, if you say a player / position doesn’t have to be good – then it must be true because we all know you are not bias, correct?
As far as calling it a “criticism.” That’s how you choose to call it. All I said was expressing my opinion (not arguing specifically with anyone) that it won’t b better. If it won’t be better, if any position won’t be better for any team, then you can understand that that could affect a team’s record to the negative, correct?
4-- IS it a helluva reach for a player that missed 13 game last year? You are equating this to any NFL player in the History of the NFL that hasn’t bene hurt the prior year? SO a player with no significant injuries in his career – the speculation that he might get hurt is exactly the same as a player who the prior year missed 13 of 16 games? That’s not realistic. It’s how a bias Giants fan would try to sway the point.
You appear to think they are going to be much better. Well for you and anyone that thinks they are going to 10-7 or better well you have a great chance instead of arguing with me - you have a super chance to make a lot of money.
So for me - if you are going to argue my points- I say in a friendly tone - great then go put your money where your mouth is.
I got criticized for saying this by some poster - I think his name was bigblue56 or whatever but similar - sorry to bigblue56 if not him. He asked me why don't throw money the other way. Why I don't is that I feel the 7 wins is about right. Could go 6-11 or 8-9 too. Someone that is predicting 10-7 or especially 11-6 or 12-5 they should be super confident that the 7 wins set up by Vegas is a sucker bet- and that they can clean up. Maybe there are some throwing it out there but on the flip-side - they aren't going to make it a point to argue if the record would be worse.
But yet you are arguing, aren't you? SO you have strong beliefs? And if you are arguing with me to this extent- then maybe you feel the same way that 7 wins is a sucker bet? Then I say go for it! I want you to win. I want you to win. I want you to win. Put $500,000 down and would love to hear how you win. I want you to win.
Other than that, everything you said, if you think much better than 7-10 but aren't going to back it up-- is the same talk that we hear each year from bias Giants fans. You're willing to "tell me" anything but end up each year "showing me" little to nothing.
So if the defense is what I expect them to be, improvements in the passing game which I expect, and Saquon back, I really believe they can win 12 games. This is the best I've felt about a Giants team in a very long time.
The NFC East is not a strong division, but I expect Giants will split WFT and Cowboys series and they should (emphasize should) sweep a rebuilding Philly to go 4-2 again in division.
Looking at the rest of the schedule there are only 3 teams that are significantly more talented than the Giants on paper (Bucs, Rams and Chiefs) and have established head coaches so that puts them at 4-5.
That means Giants have to win at least 5 of the remaining 8 games against Broncos, Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Raiders, Dolphins, Chargers, and Bears to get to 9-8 record which is doable but not easy. Judge really needs to get this team primed during training camp to get off to faster start. If they start out 0-3 or 0-4, then it is going to get harder to find wins later in the season. No worse feeling than being out of playoff contention before December.
I cannot remember a deeper Giants team than this one so injuries should not be a serious factor. Like the '85 Giants(Parcells), they have a young coach(Judge) and are being underestimated.
They have sufficient number of skilled guys on Offense: Golladay, Shepard, Barkley, Rudolf, Toney, and hopefully Daniel Jones and on defense: Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Martinez, Bradberry, MacKinney, Ajulari, & perhaps Jabril Peppers.
With this defense keeping the oposition down they only need to score one more touchdown per game to achieve a winning record. I predict 10-7 and a post-season run.
From my lips to your ears.
The key is keeping our "Top 10" guys healthy and playing up to their ability:
Jones
Barkley,
Galloday
Thomas
Lawrence
Williams
Martinez
Bradberry
Jackson
Ojulari (I hope)!
Injuries suck and are part of the game. If your top playmakers can stay healthy it really helps.
Winning would really help! LOL