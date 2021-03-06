Expectations for upcoming season (win total) eric2425ny : 6/20/2021 12:37 pm

Two solid off seasons of drafting and free agent moves but still have a young QB and a young team in general. I’m thinking 10 wins and possible playoffs if: 1.) Jones improves and 2.) the team stays relatively healthy.



I have greater aspirations for the 2022 season assuming we find that Jones is “the guy” this year.



What does everyone else think?