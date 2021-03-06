Philadelphia writer: why the Giants will be a dumpster fire

For those of you who are unaware, Jimmy Kempski, an Eagles writer, does a semi-sarcastic but dead honest series every off-season on why each team in the division will be a dumpster fire, including the Eagles.
Yesterday was Dallas, tomorrow is Washington, and Philadelphia is Friday.
Outside of the intended vitriol, I think it interesting to get the rivals perspective on the team.
Be careful: the writer will take comments from opposing teams and put them into another article, so beware. Also, despite the fact that he hates the Giants, his assessment is usually pretty accurate.
I skimmed it, don't need to spend time reading everything i've already read before. Fairly repetitive and boring, not at all funny even those he did for other teams.
Wirfs had the opportunity to play on an all-star team. How much that helped? Not sure but its a factor. Becton had some good games and also got hurt and missed 2 games - that's a factor since he had the biggest injury flag coming out. Wills probably had the best season given how good that line and run game were, but like Wirfs was added to an already good unit.
An objective person would say jury is out across the board but that makes for boring conversation. That said barring injury I do think all 4 will be good pros.
Not sure why things “remain to be seen.” Even the most optimistic of us, know that’s a GIVEN..
My problem is the writer isn't funny. There used to be someone who did this years ago and would incorporate assistant coaches most people never heard of, fringe roster players, and off the field anecdotes to frame the jokes. This guy just went to Sportrac and Pro Football Reference, copy/pasted and added some words. Its a longwinded BBI post.
Every team has questions. Every team has players recovering from injury. Every team as potential to be bad. Every move every GM makes is terrible if you say it is. If you write an article that concentrates on the negatives you get, guess what, negatives. This is supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek article. If you point out it’s negatives you’ll come to the same conclusion he does about the Giants, Washington, Dallas and the Eagles.
I only said it’s supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek article. I didn’t say he succeeded.
yeah we also fired our OL coach...
There is potential for a decent season.
No problem. Didn’t think it was.
There is potential for a decent season.
I didn't think they were a dumpster fire last year so I don't agree with them being one now. A dumpster fire is a team that typically has no hope to win any game no matter the opponent. That was basically the opposite of us, we hung with most teams last year - we just didn't have the offense to win consistently in the 4th quarter.
There is potential for a decent season.
Or, they aren’t a dumpster fire until they are..That’s my take, until they step on the field and prove me right or wrong..
It is okay as Giant fans to disagree with him, but not sure what the problem with the article really is.
Wow! Just imagine we had gone Quenton Nelson and Nick Chubb in 2017 instead of Saquon and Will Hernandez.
Over all, I would still like to see Gettleman replaced. I've been a big Joe Judge fan since his appointment and I remain so, but his faith in the offensive line did take me back. If he's right, then the guy really is a genius. Right now, I just can't see this offensive line as anything more than sub-par. We need a superior line to make holes for Saquon to run through.
they are a dumpster fire until they aren't. The Giants seem to have collected some very promising players and what appears to be a more than competent staff. Let us wait and see if said staff can mold a competent team from the players they have acquired.
There is potential for a decent season.
Or, they aren’t a dumpster fire until they are..That’s my take, until they step on the field and prove me right or wrong..
Dumpster fire is way over the top to describe this team. As others said we weren’t a dumpster fire last year with essentially a rookie OL. (Ok, it was pretty close at some points). We had a great offseason adding top talent at key positions. Plenty of questions to be answered but we also have some good reasons to be optimistic.
I hope DJ has healed up, because he will inevitably be running for his life again.
I normally hate these articles, but frankly - it's spot on.
they are a dumpster fire until they aren't. The Giants seem to have collected some very promising players and what appears to be a more than competent staff. Let us wait and see if said staff can mold a competent team from the players they have acquired.
There is potential for a decent season.
Or, they aren’t a dumpster fire until they are..That’s my take, until they step on the field and prove me right or wrong..
Glass Half empty/half full...six of one half dozen of another.
Exactly and why nothing definitive can be opined until and when they prove us right or wrong..
I am almost "afraid" to be optimistic after the last decade or so (or should that be most of the previous five or six decades
Fu*k it. Go for it!
As mentioned, he mentions a lot of fairly valid points for a team that hasn't been good for a while and went thru another 6-10 season last year.
Read my firsts posts. Its all the same stuff we all ready know, and its sounds like a BBI thread. I don't have a problem with it other than if it was written to be funny, he failed, same for his Cowboys article.
But I'm excited for 2021. I think the Giants have stopped the bleeding and I'm excited to see what this coaching staff can do with a better roster.
The NFL is part talent, part coaching and part injury luck. If the Giants stay healthy but the QB and OL produce another 6/7 win season it's time to move on from the current GM.
But I'm excited for 2021. I think the Giants have stopped the bleeding and I'm excited to see what this coaching staff can do with a better roster.
The NFL is part talent, part coaching and part injury luck. If the Giants stay healthy but the QB and OL produce another 6/7 win season it's time to move on from the current GM.
NOBODY saw 6-10 as a great season. Just a more organized and positive improvement given the circumstances and new regime..
Yes, it would be new and potentially interesting/funny. Not sure what the argument is, already stated that his points are valid, just boring and not funny.
As mentioned above, every point raised in that article has been raised here. So I give the guy credit for trying to make a thorough case...
The most interesting thing to me is EVERY team in the NFCE is on "dumpster fire" alert. Each team has such glaring weaknesses that it wouldn't surprise anyone if any team finished last or first. Or if all the teams, again, have losing records.
So it's a very strange and bizarre team in the NFCE for sure...
Each year when this column comes out, we get a good glimpse of what BBIers fit into the above category.
His column is funny, and unfortunately for the last several years has been spot on.
Each year when this column comes out, we get a good glimpse of what BBIers fit into the above category.
His column is funny, and unfortunately for the last several years has been spot on.
If a person finds the humor in the article ineffective the joke is on them? Humor is subjective, right?
I didn't read the article, but I don't understand why it is an issue if one finds it funny or not.
Also, who is calling Gettleman a good GM now? Where'd he get that from?
I dont get his point about how we'd rather have D Smith than our trade back package. No shit... its obvious that was who we were going to take. But for the first time in the last decade, and maybe ever, they didnt panic and take the wrong guy, they traded back. I think that was just a "ha ha, we got your guy"
Also dont get his point about Toney not being a good pick at 20.
You’re either in on the joke, or the jokes on you.
Each year when this column comes out, we get a good glimpse of what BBIers fit into the above category.
His column is funny, and unfortunately for the last several years has been spot on.
If a person finds the humor in the article ineffective the joke is on them? Humor is subjective, right?
I didn't read the article, but I don't understand why it is an issue if one finds it funny or not.
I'm referring to the spattering of comments taking real objection to points he made, and missing the purpose is mostly satire.
He writes this column every year, and every year there's a few genuine sensibilities offended.
If the humor isn't your cup of tea, cool. If you don't get it's humor. Oof. Yup, jokes on you.
I think he undervalues the Giants defense. They used a second rounder on a player who only fell because of injury concerns. With all the Georgia connections I am hopeful they have a good read on the how serious they are.
You are what your record says you are; so the author is telling the truth -we have been a smoldering mess for a long time.
While the NFL has by design doing everything to emphasize offense, were dead last in practically every offensive category. The good news, however ...
The Judge is at the bench, it's a new day, things will be better.
In comment 15291716 christian said:
Quote:
You’re either in on the joke, or the jokes on you.
Each year when this column comes out, we get a good glimpse of what BBIers fit into the above category.
His column is funny, and unfortunately for the last several years has been spot on.
If a person finds the humor in the article ineffective the joke is on them? Humor is subjective, right?
I didn't read the article, but I don't understand why it is an issue if one finds it funny or not.
I'm referring to the spattering of comments taking real objection to points he made, and missing the purpose is mostly satire.
He writes this column every year, and every year there's a few genuine sensibilities offended.
If the humor isn't your cup of tea, cool. If you don't get it's humor. Oof. Yup, jokes on you.
Gotcha. Thanks 👍
Every team has questions. Every team has players recovering from injury. Every team as potential to be bad. Every move every GM makes is terrible if you say it is. If you write an article that concentrates on the negatives you get, guess what, negatives. This is supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek article. If you point out it’s negatives you’ll come to the same conclusion he does about the Giants, Washington, Dallas and the Eagles.
My problem is the writer isn't funny. There used to be someone who did this years ago and would incorporate assistant coaches most people never heard of, fringe roster players, and off the field anecdotes to frame the jokes. This guy just went to Sportrac and Pro Football Reference, copy/pasted and added some words. Its a longwinded BBI post.
Deadspin was the site you're thinking about. Their v version was always funny
While a ripoff, it's been funnier than Magary's content in recent years.
After getting jumped for DeVonta Smith, the Giants made a good trade, moving back from pick 12 to pick 20 and getting a 2022 first rounder in the process. However, they seemingly just took the next receiver on their board
Hope it works out but it really had that vibe to it.
Every team has questions. Every team has players recovering from injury. Every team as potential to be bad. Every move every GM makes is terrible if you say it is. If you write an article that concentrates on the negatives you get, guess what, negatives. This is supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek article. If you point out it’s negatives you’ll come to the same conclusion he does about the Giants, Washington, Dallas and the Eagles.
My problem is the writer isn't funny. There used to be someone who did this years ago and would incorporate assistant coaches most people never heard of, fringe roster players, and off the field anecdotes to frame the jokes. This guy just went to Sportrac and Pro Football Reference, copy/pasted and added some words. Its a longwinded BBI post.
💯
Gettleman had his pick of Thomas, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton, and Tristan Wirfs, and there's little debate that Thomas is distant fourth out of those four players, in terms of their play during their rookie seasons.
Wirfs had the opportunity to play on an all-star team. How much that helped? Not sure but its a factor. Becton had some good games and also got hurt and missed 2 games - that's a factor since he had the biggest injury flag coming out. Wills probably had the best season given how good that line and run game were, but like Wirfs was added to an already good unit.
An objective person would say jury is out across the board but that makes for boring conversation. That said barring injury I do think all 4 will be good pros.
Didn’t WIRFS have an outstanding season, as a RT.? Where AT would likely have gotten his NFL feet wet if Solder didn’t opt out?
I hate the Eagles more than any other team in all professional sports, and I would love to see Big Blue own them on the field for the rest of my life.