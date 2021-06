Philadelphia writer: why the Giants will be a dumpster fire

For those of you who are unaware, Jimmy Kempski, an Eagles writer, does a semi-sarcastic but dead honest series every off-season on why each team in the division will be a dumpster fire, including the Eagles.Yesterday was Dallas, tomorrow is Washington, and Philadelphia is Friday.Outside of the intended vitriol, I think it interesting to get the rivals perspective on the team.Be careful: the writer will take comments from opposing teams and put them into another article, so beware. Also, despite the fact that he hates the Giants, his assessment is usually pretty accurate.Link below. Link - ( New Window