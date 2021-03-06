for display only
Philadelphia writer: why the Giants will be a dumpster fire

Vin_Cuccs : 6/22/2021 7:52 am
For those of you who are unaware, Jimmy Kempski, an Eagles writer, does a semi-sarcastic but dead honest series every off-season on why each team in the division will be a dumpster fire, including the Eagles.

Yesterday was Dallas, tomorrow is Washington, and Philadelphia is Friday.

Outside of the intended vitriol, I think it interesting to get the rivals perspective on the team.

Be careful: the writer will take comments from opposing teams and put them into another article, so beware. Also, despite the fact that he hates the Giants, his assessment is usually pretty accurate.

Link below.
I don't think the Giants will be a dumpster fire  
JonC : 6/22/2021 8:09 am : link
but the questions regarding Jones, the OL, SB, the pass rush, etc, and the job DG is putting forth are accurate until proven otherwise on gameday.
RE: I don't think the Giants will be a dumpster fire  
GruningsOnTheHill : 6/22/2021 8:15 am : link
In comment 15291582 JonC said:
Quote:
but the questions regarding Jones, the OL, SB, the pass rush, etc, and the job DG is putting forth are accurate until proven otherwise on gameday.

+1
sounds like a good 1/4 of BBI  
UConn4523 : 6/22/2021 8:23 am : link
got together to write that.

I skimmed it, don't need to spend time reading everything i've already read before. Fairly repetitive and boring, not at all funny even those he did for other teams.
Is this true? A distant fourth?  
Beezer : 6/22/2021 8:26 am : link
Gettleman had his pick of Thomas, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton, and Tristan Wirfs, and there's little debate that Thomas is distant fourth out of those four players, in terms of their play during their rookie seasons.
RE: Is this true? A distant fourth?  
UConn4523 : 6/22/2021 8:35 am : link
In comment 15291589 Beezer said:
Quote:
Gettleman had his pick of Thomas, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton, and Tristan Wirfs, and there's little debate that Thomas is distant fourth out of those four players, in terms of their play during their rookie seasons.


Wirfs had the opportunity to play on an all-star team. How much that helped? Not sure but its a factor. Becton had some good games and also got hurt and missed 2 games - that's a factor since he had the biggest injury flag coming out. Wills probably had the best season given how good that line and run game were, but like Wirfs was added to an already good unit.

An objective person would say jury is out across the board but that makes for boring conversation. That said barring injury I do think all 4 will be good pros.
RE: sounds like a good 1/4 of BBI  
Big Blue '56 : 6/22/2021 8:38 am : link
In comment 15291588 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
got together to write that.

I skimmed it, don't need to spend time reading everything i've already read before. Fairly repetitive and boring, not at all funny even those he did for other teams.


Not sure why things “remain to be seen.” Even the most optimistic of us, know that’s a GIVEN..
That he does this for all the NFCE shows you can do it for any team  
BillT : 6/22/2021 8:39 am : link
Every team has questions. Every team has players recovering from injury. Every team as potential to be bad. Every move every GM makes is terrible if you say it is. If you write an article that concentrates on the negatives you get, guess what, negatives. This is supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek article. If you point out it’s negatives you’ll come to the same conclusion he does about the Giants, Washington, Dallas and the Eagles.
RE: That he does this for all the NFCE shows you can do it for any team  
UConn4523 : 6/22/2021 8:44 am : link
In comment 15291598 BillT said:
Quote:
Every team has questions. Every team has players recovering from injury. Every team as potential to be bad. Every move every GM makes is terrible if you say it is. If you write an article that concentrates on the negatives you get, guess what, negatives. This is supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek article. If you point out it’s negatives you’ll come to the same conclusion he does about the Giants, Washington, Dallas and the Eagles.


My problem is the writer isn't funny. There used to be someone who did this years ago and would incorporate assistant coaches most people never heard of, fringe roster players, and off the field anecdotes to frame the jokes. This guy just went to Sportrac and Pro Football Reference, copy/pasted and added some words. Its a longwinded BBI post.
RE: RE: That he does this for all the NFCE shows you can do it for any team  
BillT : 6/22/2021 8:54 am : link
In comment 15291605 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15291598 BillT said:


Quote:


Every team has questions. Every team has players recovering from injury. Every team as potential to be bad. Every move every GM makes is terrible if you say it is. If you write an article that concentrates on the negatives you get, guess what, negatives. This is supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek article. If you point out it’s negatives you’ll come to the same conclusion he does about the Giants, Washington, Dallas and the Eagles.



My problem is the writer isn't funny. There used to be someone who did this years ago and would incorporate assistant coaches most people never heard of, fringe roster players, and off the field anecdotes to frame the jokes. This guy just went to Sportrac and Pro Football Reference, copy/pasted and added some words. Its a longwinded BBI post.

I only said it’s supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek article. I didn’t say he succeeded.
RE: Is this true? A distant fourth?  
EricJ : 6/22/2021 8:56 am : link
In comment 15291589 Beezer said:
Quote:
Gettleman had his pick of Thomas, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton, and Tristan Wirfs, and there's little debate that Thomas is distant fourth out of those four players, in terms of their play during their rookie seasons.


yeah we also fired our OL coach...
BillT  
UConn4523 : 6/22/2021 8:59 am : link
for sure, wasn't a dig at you.
If you are honest,  
section125 : 6/22/2021 9:01 am : link
they are a dumpster fire until they aren't. The Giants seem to have collected some very promising players and what appears to be a more than competent staff. Let us wait and see if said staff can mold a competent team from the players they have acquired.

There is potential for a decent season.
RE: BillT  
BillT : 6/22/2021 9:03 am : link
In comment 15291616 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
for sure, wasn't a dig at you.

No problem. Didn’t think it was.
RE: If you are honest,  
UConn4523 : 6/22/2021 9:07 am : link
In comment 15291619 section125 said:
Quote:
they are a dumpster fire until they aren't. The Giants seem to have collected some very promising players and what appears to be a more than competent staff. Let us wait and see if said staff can mold a competent team from the players they have acquired.

There is potential for a decent season.


I didn't think they were a dumpster fire last year so I don't agree with them being one now. A dumpster fire is a team that typically has no hope to win any game no matter the opponent. That was basically the opposite of us, we hung with most teams last year - we just didn't have the offense to win consistently in the 4th quarter.
RE: If you are honest,  
Big Blue '56 : 6/22/2021 9:08 am : link
In comment 15291619 section125 said:
Quote:
they are a dumpster fire until they aren't. The Giants seem to have collected some very promising players and what appears to be a more than competent staff. Let us wait and see if said staff can mold a competent team from the players they have acquired.

There is potential for a decent season.


Or, they aren’t a dumpster fire until they are..That’s my take, until they step on the field and prove me right or wrong..
Most of the negative comments the writer listed are fair  
chick310 : 6/22/2021 9:08 am : link
criticisms. Many of them may not turn out the way he assumes and go bad/sideways for the Giants, but I didn't read them as outlandish takes at all. And he gave some positive comments as well throughout the article.

It is okay as Giant fans to disagree with him, but not sure what the problem with the article really is.
.  
Gruber : 6/22/2021 9:15 am : link
I largely agree with his assessment, except for his judgement that the Giants were strong going into the past off season at the wide receiver position. He's got that wrong.
Wow! Just imagine we had gone Quenton Nelson and Nick Chubb in 2017 instead of Saquon and Will Hernandez.
Over all, I would still like to see Gettleman replaced. I've been a big Joe Judge fan since his appointment and I remain so, but his faith in the offensive line did take me back. If he's right, then the guy really is a genius. Right now, I just can't see this offensive line as anything more than sub-par. We need a superior line to make holes for Saquon to run through.
RE: RE: If you are honest,  
BillT : 6/22/2021 9:27 am : link
In comment 15291626 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15291619 section125 said:


Quote:


they are a dumpster fire until they aren't. The Giants seem to have collected some very promising players and what appears to be a more than competent staff. Let us wait and see if said staff can mold a competent team from the players they have acquired.

There is potential for a decent season.



Or, they aren’t a dumpster fire until they are..That’s my take, until they step on the field and prove me right or wrong..

Dumpster fire is way over the top to describe this team. As others said we weren’t a dumpster fire last year with essentially a rookie OL. (Ok, it was pretty close at some points). We had a great offseason adding top talent at key positions. Plenty of questions to be answered but we also have some good reasons to be optimistic.
#11: O Line DEPTH...  
x meadowlander : 6/22/2021 9:31 am : link
...he hit on the O-line properly, but neglected to point out that ALL O-lines get banged up and the backups MATTER.

I hope DJ has healed up, because he will inevitably be running for his life again.

I normally hate these articles, but frankly - it's spot on.

RE: RE: If you are honest,  
section125 : 6/22/2021 9:34 am : link
In comment 15291626 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15291619 section125 said:


Quote:


they are a dumpster fire until they aren't. The Giants seem to have collected some very promising players and what appears to be a more than competent staff. Let us wait and see if said staff can mold a competent team from the players they have acquired.

There is potential for a decent season.



Or, they aren’t a dumpster fire until they are..That’s my take, until they step on the field and prove me right or wrong..


Glass Half empty/half full...six of one half dozen of another.
RE: RE: RE: If you are honest,  
Big Blue '56 : 6/22/2021 9:36 am : link
In comment 15291643 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15291626 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15291619 section125 said:


Quote:


they are a dumpster fire until they aren't. The Giants seem to have collected some very promising players and what appears to be a more than competent staff. Let us wait and see if said staff can mold a competent team from the players they have acquired.

There is potential for a decent season.



Or, they aren’t a dumpster fire until they are..That’s my take, until they step on the field and prove me right or wrong..



Glass Half empty/half full...six of one half dozen of another.


Exactly and why nothing definitive can be opined until and when they prove us right or wrong..
You can be glass half empty  
UConn4523 : 6/22/2021 9:38 am : link
still doesn’t mean that we were a dumpster fire. We were not last year and even the most pessimistic person would think we improved this off-season. Doesn’t matter until the games start but I don’t follow your logic on this one.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If you are honest,  
section125 : 6/22/2021 9:39 am : link
In comment 15291646 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15291643 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15291626 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15291619 section125 said:


Quote:


they are a dumpster fire until they aren't. The Giants seem to have collected some very promising players and what appears to be a more than competent staff. Let us wait and see if said staff can mold a competent team from the players they have acquired.

There is potential for a decent season.



Or, they aren’t a dumpster fire until they are..That’s my take, until they step on the field and prove me right or wrong..



Glass Half empty/half full...six of one half dozen of another.



Exactly and why nothing definitive can be opined until and when they prove us right or wrong..


I am almost "afraid" to be optimistic after the last decade or so (or should that be most of the previous five or six decades
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If you are honest,  
Big Blue '56 : 6/22/2021 9:48 am : link
In comment 15291649 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15291646 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15291643 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15291626 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15291619 section125 said:


Quote:


they are a dumpster fire until they aren't. The Giants seem to have collected some very promising players and what appears to be a more than competent staff. Let us wait and see if said staff can mold a competent team from the players they have acquired.

There is potential for a decent season.



Or, they aren’t a dumpster fire until they are..That’s my take, until they step on the field and prove me right or wrong..



Glass Half empty/half full...six of one half dozen of another.



Exactly and why nothing definitive can be opined until and when they prove us right or wrong..



I am almost "afraid" to be optimistic after the last decade or so (or should that be most of the previous five or six decades


Fu*k it. Go for it!
Of course they weren't a dumpster fire last year  
chick310 : 6/22/2021 9:52 am : link
so why get so caught up in how he titles his article series versus what he wrote.

As mentioned, he mentions a lot of fairly valid points for a team that hasn't been good for a while and went thru another 6-10 season last year.
RE: Of course they weren't a dumpster fire last year  
UConn4523 : 6/22/2021 9:57 am : link
In comment 15291658 chick310 said:
Quote:
so why get so caught up in how he titles his article series versus what he wrote.

As mentioned, he mentions a lot of fairly valid points for a team that hasn't been good for a while and went thru another 6-10 season last year.


Read my firsts posts. Its all the same stuff we all ready know, and its sounds like a BBI thread. I don't have a problem with it other than if it was written to be funny, he failed, same for his Cowboys article.
I think sarcastic was more of what he was reaching for than funny.  
chick310 : 6/22/2021 10:12 am : link
But again, the points mentioned are fair, and having heard them before on BBI isn't unexpected and actually just makes sense. Would some out-of-the-blue outlandish take be a better story for the thread?
The Giants have been so bad the past 4 years  
arniefez : 6/22/2021 10:16 am : link
that the Baghdad Bob's of BBI think 6-10 was a great season.Dumpster Fire is probably too kind.

But I'm excited for 2021. I think the Giants have stopped the bleeding and I'm excited to see what this coaching staff can do with a better roster.

The NFL is part talent, part coaching and part injury luck. If the Giants stay healthy but the QB and OL produce another 6/7 win season it's time to move on from the current GM.
It’s a dumb ripoff…  
Chris in Philly : 6/22/2021 10:17 am : link
of Magary’s “Why Your Team Sucks” series. Of course people get bent out of shape over that too.
4 straight double digit loss seasons  
MartyNJ1969 : 6/22/2021 10:26 am : link
that says it all. Hopefully giants turn it around this season.
RE: The Giants have been so bad the past 4 years  
Big Blue '56 : 6/22/2021 10:26 am : link
In comment 15291679 arniefez said:
Quote:
that the Baghdad Bob's of BBI think 6-10 was a great season.Dumpster Fire is probably too kind.

But I'm excited for 2021. I think the Giants have stopped the bleeding and I'm excited to see what this coaching staff can do with a better roster.

The NFL is part talent, part coaching and part injury luck. If the Giants stay healthy but the QB and OL produce another 6/7 win season it's time to move on from the current GM.


NOBODY saw 6-10 as a great season. Just a more organized and positive improvement given the circumstances and new regime..
RE: I think sarcastic was more of what he was reaching for than funny.  
UConn4523 : 6/22/2021 10:27 am : link
In comment 15291675 chick310 said:
Quote:
But again, the points mentioned are fair, and having heard them before on BBI isn't unexpected and actually just makes sense. Would some out-of-the-blue outlandish take be a better story for the thread?


Yes, it would be new and potentially interesting/funny. Not sure what the argument is, already stated that his points are valid, just boring and not funny.
Wouldn't think there are many interesting, funny and still valid  
chick310 : 6/22/2021 10:34 am : link
sports articles out there. Post one if you find it.
This was a funny line about...  
bw in dc : 6/22/2021 10:57 am : link
Gettleman:

Quote:
"Offering more money than anyone else to free agents isn't exactly a skill..."


As mentioned above, every point raised in that article has been raised here. So I give the guy credit for trying to make a thorough case...

The most interesting thing to me is EVERY team in the NFCE is on "dumpster fire" alert. Each team has such glaring weaknesses that it wouldn't surprise anyone if any team finished last or first. Or if all the teams, again, have losing records.

So it's a very strange and bizarre team in the NFCE for sure...
 
christian : 6/22/2021 10:57 am : link
You’re either in on the joke, or the jokes on you.

Each year when this column comes out, we get a good glimpse of what BBIers fit into the above category.

His column is funny, and unfortunately for the last several years has been spot on.
Why Your Team Sucks survived the death of deadspin  
D HOS : 6/22/2021 11:17 am : link
Looks like the 2021 one should come out in september. You have to trade a throwaway email address for article access.
Why your team sucks 2020 - NY Giants - ( New Window )
RE: …  
crick n NC : 6/22/2021 11:33 am : link
In comment 15291716 christian said:
Quote:
You’re either in on the joke, or the jokes on you.

Each year when this column comes out, we get a good glimpse of what BBIers fit into the above category.

His column is funny, and unfortunately for the last several years has been spot on.


If a person finds the humor in the article ineffective the joke is on them? Humor is subjective, right?

I didn't read the article, but I don't understand why it is an issue if one finds it funny or not.
Ok, I laughed out loud at #5,  
barens : 6/22/2021 11:44 am : link
the Office Space video regarding Jason Garrett.
Nothing New Here  
Bernie : 6/22/2021 11:58 am : link
all of the points are questions going into the season. But this is the team that JJ and DG wanted and put together. The Anything less than a winning record this year is underperformance and will be disappointing. Let's see what happens.
Most of his points are valid  
cjac : 6/22/2021 12:24 pm : link
Jury is still out on Dan Jones and the O line (Although having a young O Line could be spun into a positive), who knows if Saquon will ever be the same,

Also, who is calling Gettleman a good GM now? Where'd he get that from?

I dont get his point about how we'd rather have D Smith than our trade back package. No shit... its obvious that was who we were going to take. But for the first time in the last decade, and maybe ever, they didnt panic and take the wrong guy, they traded back. I think that was just a "ha ha, we got your guy"

Also dont get his point about Toney not being a good pick at 20.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 6/22/2021 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15291752 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15291716 christian said:


Quote:


You’re either in on the joke, or the jokes on you.

Each year when this column comes out, we get a good glimpse of what BBIers fit into the above category.

His column is funny, and unfortunately for the last several years has been spot on.



If a person finds the humor in the article ineffective the joke is on them? Humor is subjective, right?

I didn't read the article, but I don't understand why it is an issue if one finds it funny or not.


I'm referring to the spattering of comments taking real objection to points he made, and missing the purpose is mostly satire.

He writes this column every year, and every year there's a few genuine sensibilities offended.

If the humor isn't your cup of tea, cool. If you don't get it's humor. Oof. Yup, jokes on you.
Most of the points mentioned  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/22/2021 12:49 pm : link
are pretty fair. The OL is a big question mark as is Jones. Nice nod to Garrett for his clapping ability.

I think he undervalues the Giants defense. They used a second rounder on a player who only fell because of injury concerns. With all the Georgia connections I am hopeful they have a good read on the how serious they are.
Parcells said it best ....  
Manny in CA : 6/22/2021 12:49 pm : link

You are what your record says you are; so the author is telling the truth -we have been a smoldering mess for a long time.

While the NFL has by design doing everything to emphasize offense, were dead last in practically every offensive category. The good news, however ...

The Judge is at the bench, it's a new day, things will be better.
RE: RE: RE: …  
crick n NC : 6/22/2021 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15291795 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15291752 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15291716 christian said:


Quote:


You’re either in on the joke, or the jokes on you.

Each year when this column comes out, we get a good glimpse of what BBIers fit into the above category.

His column is funny, and unfortunately for the last several years has been spot on.



If a person finds the humor in the article ineffective the joke is on them? Humor is subjective, right?

I didn't read the article, but I don't understand why it is an issue if one finds it funny or not.



I'm referring to the spattering of comments taking real objection to points he made, and missing the purpose is mostly satire.

He writes this column every year, and every year there's a few genuine sensibilities offended.

If the humor isn't your cup of tea, cool. If you don't get it's humor. Oof. Yup, jokes on you.


Gotcha. Thanks 👍
RE: RE: That he does this for all the NFCE shows you can do it for any team  
montanagiant : 6/22/2021 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15291605 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15291598 BillT said:


Quote:


Every team has questions. Every team has players recovering from injury. Every team as potential to be bad. Every move every GM makes is terrible if you say it is. If you write an article that concentrates on the negatives you get, guess what, negatives. This is supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek article. If you point out it’s negatives you’ll come to the same conclusion he does about the Giants, Washington, Dallas and the Eagles.



My problem is the writer isn't funny. There used to be someone who did this years ago and would incorporate assistant coaches most people never heard of, fringe roster players, and off the field anecdotes to frame the jokes. This guy just went to Sportrac and Pro Football Reference, copy/pasted and added some words. Its a longwinded BBI post.

Deadspin was the site you're thinking about. Their v version was always funny
RE: It’s a dumb ripoff…  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/22/2021 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15291680 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
of Magary’s “Why Your Team Sucks” series. Of course people get bent out of shape over that too.


While a ripoff, it's been funnier than Magary's content in recent years.
have to admit that  
bluepepper : 6/22/2021 7:15 pm : link
this was my thought on draft night

Quote:

After getting jumped for DeVonta Smith, the Giants made a good trade, moving back from pick 12 to pick 20 and getting a 2022 first rounder in the process. However, they seemingly just took the next receiver on their board

Hope it works out but it really had that vibe to it.

RE: RE: That he does this for all the NFCE shows you can do it for any team  
trueblueinpw : 6/22/2021 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15291605 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15291598 BillT said:


Quote:


Every team has questions. Every team has players recovering from injury. Every team as potential to be bad. Every move every GM makes is terrible if you say it is. If you write an article that concentrates on the negatives you get, guess what, negatives. This is supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek article. If you point out it’s negatives you’ll come to the same conclusion he does about the Giants, Washington, Dallas and the Eagles.



My problem is the writer isn't funny. There used to be someone who did this years ago and would incorporate assistant coaches most people never heard of, fringe roster players, and off the field anecdotes to frame the jokes. This guy just went to Sportrac and Pro Football Reference, copy/pasted and added some words. Its a longwinded BBI post.


💯
RE: RE: Is this true? A distant fourth?  
Joe Beckwith : 6/22/2021 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15291594 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15291589 Beezer said:


Quote:


Gettleman had his pick of Thomas, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton, and Tristan Wirfs, and there's little debate that Thomas is distant fourth out of those four players, in terms of their play during their rookie seasons.



Wirfs had the opportunity to play on an all-star team. How much that helped? Not sure but its a factor. Becton had some good games and also got hurt and missed 2 games - that's a factor since he had the biggest injury flag coming out. Wills probably had the best season given how good that line and run game were, but like Wirfs was added to an already good unit.

An objective person would say jury is out across the board but that makes for boring conversation. That said barring injury I do think all 4 will be good pros.


Didn’t WIRFS have an outstanding season, as a RT.? Where AT would likely have gotten his NFL feet wet if Solder didn’t opt out?
Dumpster fire is a bad way to put it.  
FStubbs : 6/22/2021 9:38 pm : link
The team sucks (6-10) but I'd tag the Houston Texans with the "dumpster fire" label.
Sports writers and commentators from Philly are all homers  
Fishmanjim57 : 6/23/2021 12:57 pm : link
People like Sal Paolantonio or Stephen A. Smith are complete homers when it comes to that disgusting city of losers (even though both men were originally from New York). Angelo Cataldi, who is the mouthpiece of the morning sports talk show on WIP grew up in Rhode Island and is an admitted NY Yankees fan, he also grew up supporting the NY Giants football team. He is responsible for creating the ongoing hatred between the inbred Eagles fans and the NY Giants fans (who his own son supports). He is a phoney, just like any sports journalism from that p.o.s. town.
I hate the Eagles more than any other team in all professional sports, and I would love to see Big Blue own them on the field for the rest of my life.
As BP said  
Beer Man : 6/23/2021 5:55 pm : link
You are what your record says you are. Based on the record and the play of the team over the past several seasons, the team has been somewhat of a dumpster fire. That will not change until they prove differently on the field
