Giants haven't spent a single week with a winning record

since the end of 2016? Has it really been that bad? I think times are changing but damn:
"In fact, NFL Analyst Warren Sharp put into perspective just how bad the Giants have been since 2016. As an NFL analytics, data, and numbers guru, Sharp tweeted how many weeks every NFL team had with a winning record since 2016.
weeks with a winning record since 2016
63 KC
62 LAR
–
54 NO
53 BAL
51 SEA
49 PIT
–
45 BUF
44 GB, NE
42 TEN
40 MIN
–
32 CAR
–
27 CHI, IND
25 DAL
24 PHI
23 MIA, HOU
19 TB, JAX, LVR
18 SF
17 LAC
15 DET
14 CLE, ATL
13 ARI
12 WAS
–
9 CIN
8 DEN
–
2 NYJ
0 NYG 😂😂
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 22, 2021
NY Giants 4-Year struggles summed In a nutshell
- ( New Window
)
2016 was the outlier.
2016 was the outlier.
Agree about 2016. The Giants had a weak schedule, Spags had the D playing respectable football and McAdoofus had enough brains not to do anything.
to be honest the only good thing about covid was that i got to watch them lose at home instead of paying to go to watch absolute crap
Yeah. OBJ did bitch out on the big stage for that game but the image that's locked into my mind is the names Apple, Collins ... whoever else just literally standing there during that play. Awful.
I'm guardedly optimistic that this may be the season the Giants crack .500.
Some actual talent on D with a seemingly decent DC, and compared to last year, enough additional receiving talent that even a blind amputee should be able to manage a few more completions.
Well look at this
First round draft picks since 2016:
Eli Apple (God awful pick)
Evan Engram (joke)
Barkley (injuries, way too high for a RB, bad offensive line)
Daniel Jones (lol)
Thomas ( jury is still out out or whatever the saying is)
And we wonder why this team can't even get over 500
Well look at this
First round draft picks since 2016:
Eli Apple (God awful pick)
Evan Engram (joke)
Barkley (injuries, way too high for a RB, bad offensive line)
Daniel Jones (lol)
Thomas ( jury is still out out or whatever the saying is)
And we wonder why this team can't even get over 500
I think that's an annoyance, not a reason for suckitude... There are no 'gimmes' in the first round. Only 14 first round picks in the history of the National Football League have been elected to the Hall of Fame.
Round 1, Pick 32: David Wilson RB.
Round 2, Pick 63: Rueben Randle, WR.
Round 3, Pick 94: Jayron Hosley, CB.
Round 4, Pick 127: Adrien Robinson, TE.
Round 4, Pick 131: Brandon Mosley, OT.
Round 6, Pick 201: Matt McCants, OT.
Round 7, Pick 239: Markus Kuhn, DT
This was after a Super Bowl with a old line held together with duct tape that was also expensive. Then some really bad injury luck highlighted by Nicks. Giants tried to fix with FA, coaching changes, etc. The one consistent trend was the inability to identify and draft enough talent.
That's one of the many reasons we're commenting on threads like this .... still
Exactly. Way worse. Eagles Super Bowl during this far worse dreadful Giants era. Let me tell you something sonny.
Quote:
and unless their recent trio of top six draft picks arrive quickly, it's going to be harder to turn it around.
Well look at this
First round draft picks since 2016:
Eli Apple (God awful pick)
Evan Engram (joke)
Barkley (injuries, way too high for a RB, bad offensive line)
Daniel Jones (lol)
Thomas ( jury is still out out or whatever the saying is)
And we wonder why this team can't even get over 500
I hope nobody on this site is wondering about that at all.
They list of reasons why is not a short...
We still know very little about Judge, yet most of us (myself included) want him to be the guy in the building that's calling the shots on everything that's related to football.
We have very little concrete that we can point to that we know is solid. Most of it is hopes and wishes.
I mean let's not pretend we're not on a site where people profess to us the team is actually good.
Football Outsides Worst Team Dynasties - ( New Window )
So we got that going for us.
Which is nice...
I was going to say at least we never buttfumbled but then again our guy did pancake though he was running faster than any qb has before or something. I expect that gets a mention in the why your team sucks article.
Will be interesting to see how "the Switch" works out this season.
Been an awful stretch of football, but the worm is bound to turn.
Been an awful stretch of football, but the worm is bound to turn.
I'm on board but it's just .... can we get on with it, already? I'm tired of talking about the turning point.
2016 was an outlier as our schedule was weak and our defense was decent.
OBJ didn't show up in the biggest game of his career.
We simply haven't drafted well though I do believe our last two drafts will show well.
This is Daniel Jones team to run and he better be good. When he had time he actually performed pretty well.
If the young OL gels we will have a winning record, possibly passing the Jets! LOL
Where is that pic of the devil stirring the pot?
Round 1, Pick 32: David Wilson RB.
Round 2, Pick 63: Rueben Randle, WR.
Round 3, Pick 94: Jayron Hosley, CB.
Round 4, Pick 127: Adrien Robinson, TE.
Round 4, Pick 131: Brandon Mosley, OT.
Round 6, Pick 201: Matt McCants, OT.
Round 7, Pick 239: Markus Kuhn, DT
This was after a Super Bowl with a old line held together with duct tape that was also expensive. Then some really bad injury luck highlighted by Nicks. Giants tried to fix with FA, coaching changes, etc. The one consistent trend was the inability to identify and draft enough talent.
Oof, that’s a brutal draft in retrospect
I've said for years that many NYG fans were still in denial about how bad this roster was.
That stat is about as bad as it gets.
Round 1, Pick 32: David Wilson RB.
Round 2, Pick 63: Rueben Randle, WR.
Round 3, Pick 94: Jayron Hosley, CB.
Round 4, Pick 127: Adrien Robinson, TE.
Round 4, Pick 131: Brandon Mosley, OT.
Round 6, Pick 201: Matt McCants, OT.
Round 7, Pick 239: Markus Kuhn, DT
This was after a Super Bowl with a old line held together with duct tape that was also expensive. Then some really bad injury luck highlighted by Nicks. Giants tried to fix with FA, coaching changes, etc. The one consistent trend was the inability to identify and draft enough talent.
Oh my. That's a hell of a haul right there. Oooph.
I've said for years that many NYG fans were still in denial about how bad this roster was.
That stat is about as bad as it gets.