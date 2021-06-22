for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants haven't spent a single week with a winning record

Snacks : 6/24/2021 12:36 pm
since the end of 2016? Has it really been that bad? I think times are changing but damn:

"In fact, NFL Analyst Warren Sharp put into perspective just how bad the Giants have been since 2016. As an NFL analytics, data, and numbers guru, Sharp tweeted how many weeks every NFL team had with a winning record since 2016.

weeks with a winning record since 2016

63 KC
62 LAR

54 NO
53 BAL
51 SEA
49 PIT

45 BUF
44 GB, NE
42 TEN
40 MIN

32 CAR

27 CHI, IND
25 DAL
24 PHI
23 MIA, HOU
19 TB, JAX, LVR
18 SF
17 LAC
15 DET
14 CLE, ATL
13 ARI
12 WAS

9 CIN
8 DEN

2 NYJ
0 NYG 😂😂

— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 22, 2021


NY Giants 4-Year struggles summed In a nutshell - ( New Window )
Well shit, that is  
Giantophile : 6/24/2021 12:40 pm : link
depressing.
Yuk  
Mark from Jersey : 6/24/2021 12:40 pm : link
It’s been a rough stretch no question.
Yeah  
Route 9 : 6/24/2021 12:45 pm : link
Because they've been a bad team for 10 years. It's that simple.

2016 was the outlier.
RE: Yeah  
TC : 6/24/2021 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15293341 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Because they've been a bad team for 10 years. It's that simple.

2016 was the outlier.

Agree about 2016. The Giants had a weak schedule, Spags had the D playing respectable football and McAdoofus had enough brains not to do anything.
Imagine  
cjac : 6/24/2021 1:01 pm : link
being a season ticket holder

to be honest the only good thing about covid was that i got to watch them lose at home instead of paying to go to watch absolute crap
...  
Jimmy Googs : 6/24/2021 1:03 pm : link


Oopha  
Johnny5 : 6/24/2021 1:23 pm : link
Those are some sobering stats. And throw in that 2016 was absolutely an outlier.... OUCH.
......  
Route 9 : 6/24/2021 1:30 pm : link
2016 DID have some fun games (Ravens OBJ game, 10-7 vs Dallas, finally beating Philly ... before starting another losing streak again with them) but that entire season was dashed with the Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary pass.

Yeah. OBJ did bitch out on the big stage for that game but the image that's locked into my mind is the names Apple, Collins ... whoever else just literally standing there during that play. Awful.
It's been that bad  
JonC : 6/24/2021 1:32 pm : link
and unless their recent trio of top six draft picks arrive quickly, it's going to be harder to turn it around.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 6/24/2021 1:40 pm : link
Hopefully that changes this year. Giants start the year with three very winnable games.
RE: It's been that bad  
TC : 6/24/2021 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15293389 JonC said:
Quote:
and unless their recent trio of top six draft picks arrive quickly, it's going to be harder to turn it around.

I'm guardedly optimistic that this may be the season the Giants crack .500.

Some actual talent on D with a seemingly decent DC, and compared to last year, enough additional receiving talent that even a blind amputee should be able to manage a few more completions.
RE: It's been that bad  
Route 9 : 6/24/2021 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15293389 JonC said:
Quote:
and unless their recent trio of top six draft picks arrive quickly, it's going to be harder to turn it around.


Well look at this

First round draft picks since 2016:

Eli Apple (God awful pick)
Evan Engram (joke)
Barkley (injuries, way too high for a RB, bad offensive line)
Daniel Jones (lol)
Thomas ( jury is still out out or whatever the saying is)

And we wonder why this team can't even get over 500
feels about right.  
Dinger : 6/24/2021 3:00 pm : link
The last few years I was happy just to not get blown out. when we had that huge winning streak last season, it felt surreal.
RE: RE: It's been that bad  
BamaBlue : 6/24/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15293408 Route 9 said:
Quote:


Well look at this

First round draft picks since 2016:

Eli Apple (God awful pick)
Evan Engram (joke)
Barkley (injuries, way too high for a RB, bad offensive line)
Daniel Jones (lol)
Thomas ( jury is still out out or whatever the saying is)

And we wonder why this team can't even get over 500


I think that's an annoyance, not a reason for suckitude... There are no 'gimmes' in the first round. Only 14 first round picks in the history of the National Football League have been elected to the Hall of Fame.
Worst stretch of Giants football in 40 years  
Go Terps : 6/24/2021 3:12 pm : link
It was horrific from 2013-2017, and somehow they managed to lower the standard.
Now do since Hurricane Sandy  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/24/2021 3:14 pm : link
.
Horrible stretch but I think  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/24/2021 3:31 pm : link
the issues started with the 2012 draft.

Round 1, Pick 32: David Wilson RB.
Round 2, Pick 63: Rueben Randle, WR.
Round 3, Pick 94: Jayron Hosley, CB.
Round 4, Pick 127: Adrien Robinson, TE.
Round 4, Pick 131: Brandon Mosley, OT.
Round 6, Pick 201: Matt McCants, OT.
Round 7, Pick 239: Markus Kuhn, DT

This was after a Super Bowl with a old line held together with duct tape that was also expensive. Then some really bad injury luck highlighted by Nicks. Giants tried to fix with FA, coaching changes, etc. The one consistent trend was the inability to identify and draft enough talent.

Ain’t no defense for this one  
Sean : 6/24/2021 3:40 pm : link
.
Not as bad as the 70's and early 80s  
gogiants : 6/24/2021 3:50 pm : link
..
......  
Route 9 : 6/24/2021 3:51 pm : link
There are no gimmies in the draft, yes ... But those are not good choices either. You can't fuck up high picks like that, especially year after year.

That's one of the many reasons we're commenting on threads like this .... still
RE: Not as bad as the 70's and early 80s  
Route 9 : 6/24/2021 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15293532 gogiants said:
Quote:
..


Exactly. Way worse. Eagles Super Bowl during this far worse dreadful Giants era. Let me tell you something sonny.
RE: RE: It's been that bad  
Jimmy Googs : 6/24/2021 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15293408 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15293389 JonC said:


Quote:


and unless their recent trio of top six draft picks arrive quickly, it's going to be harder to turn it around.



Well look at this

First round draft picks since 2016:

Eli Apple (God awful pick)
Evan Engram (joke)
Barkley (injuries, way too high for a RB, bad offensive line)
Daniel Jones (lol)
Thomas ( jury is still out out or whatever the saying is)

And we wonder why this team can't even get over 500


I hope nobody on this site is wondering about that at all.

They list of reasons why is not a short...

***  
Jimmy Googs : 6/24/2021 4:00 pm : link
not a short one...
A marker for how bad it's gotten...  
Go Terps : 6/24/2021 4:13 pm : link
The best thing this franchise has going for it is Joe Judge, a 39 year old with no previous head coaching experience at any level who went 6-10 in his first year.

We still know very little about Judge, yet most of us (myself included) want him to be the guy in the building that's calling the shots on everything that's related to football.

We have very little concrete that we can point to that we know is solid. Most of it is hopes and wishes.
RE: ***  
Route 9 : 6/24/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15293543 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
not a short one...


I mean let's not pretend we're not on a site where people profess to us the team is actually good.
......  
Route 9 : 6/24/2021 4:17 pm : link
Or Jones is any good ...
The recent Giant strech of losing did not even make  
gogiants : 6/24/2021 5:06 pm : link
the Football Outsiders list of 58 worst dynasties. Though the Giants 70s-80s made the list.
Football Outsides Worst Team Dynasties - ( New Window )
RE: The recent Giant strech of losing did not even make  
Jimmy Googs : 6/24/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15293594 gogiants said:
Quote:
the Football Outsiders list of 58 worst dynasties. Though the Giants 70s-80s made the list. Football Outsides Worst Team Dynasties - ( New Window )


So we got that going for us.

Which is nice...
So basically  
D HOS : 6/24/2021 6:54 pm : link
Over the last 4 years we are the losingest losers who ever losed. But we look cooler in losing than the Jests do, so there is that. We didn't lose on a hail mary 50 years to the day we lost in almost the same damn way. At least our unis aren't green. I hate green.

I was going to say at least we never buttfumbled but then again our guy did pancake though he was running faster than any qb has before or something. I expect that gets a mention in the why your team sucks article.
oh and  
D HOS : 6/24/2021 6:54 pm : link
at least we respect the integrity of the game.
62 LAR (Jared Goff)  
shyster : 6/24/2021 7:41 pm : link
15 DET (Matt Stafford)

Will be interesting to see how "the Switch" works out this season.
We have a coach now  
Ike#88 : 6/24/2021 8:15 pm : link
back in the 70's it was really hopeless once we got rid of Fran Tarkenton. Ray Perkins made a huge difference and then some great draft picks and Parcells set the bar for future success. Our recent draft history in the first round is what is holding us back now. I hope we did not strike out with Toney in the first round character wise. The recent level of suckitude with multiple blowouts before Judge took over brought back the 70's to me. The owner and GM's should be ashamed of the job they did while this was happening.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/24/2021 8:18 pm : link
Yikes. Well, provided Rodgers doesn't end up in Denver, I think we could be 1-0 come 730 or so 9/12.

Been an awful stretch of football, but the worm is bound to turn.
RE: ...  
Route 9 : 6/24/2021 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15293694 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yikes. Well, provided Rodgers doesn't end up in Denver, I think we could be 1-0 come 730 or so 9/12.

Been an awful stretch of football, but the worm is bound to turn.


I'm on board but it's just .... can we get on with it, already? I'm tired of talking about the turning point.
Zero is Zero  
SGMen : 6/24/2021 10:29 pm : link
Just wow. Horrible.

2016 was an outlier as our schedule was weak and our defense was decent.
OBJ didn't show up in the biggest game of his career.
We simply haven't drafted well though I do believe our last two drafts will show well.
This is Daniel Jones team to run and he better be good. When he had time he actually performed pretty well.
If the young OL gels we will have a winning record, possibly passing the Jets! LOL
This is probably  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 6/24/2021 10:33 pm : link
the single worst stat I’ve seen as a Giants fan. Their two chips is why I don’t go hard shitting on them. But this stat kinda proves that we all should be talking shit about them.
Universe's payback  
gfinop : 6/24/2021 11:53 pm : link
for 2 absolute magical seasons?

Where is that pic of the devil stirring the pot?
brutal  
rocco8112 : 7:42 am : link
.
RE: Horrible stretch but I think  
dlauster : 7:54 am : link
In comment 15293522 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
the issues started with the 2012 draft.

Round 1, Pick 32: David Wilson RB.
Round 2, Pick 63: Rueben Randle, WR.
Round 3, Pick 94: Jayron Hosley, CB.
Round 4, Pick 127: Adrien Robinson, TE.
Round 4, Pick 131: Brandon Mosley, OT.
Round 6, Pick 201: Matt McCants, OT.
Round 7, Pick 239: Markus Kuhn, DT

This was after a Super Bowl with a old line held together with duct tape that was also expensive. Then some really bad injury luck highlighted by Nicks. Giants tried to fix with FA, coaching changes, etc. The one consistent trend was the inability to identify and draft enough talent.


Oof, that’s a brutal draft in retrospect
and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:58 am : link
yet there are fans who contended during this time period that the team was "close" or that one or two players or the head coach was the only problem.

I've said for years that many NYG fans were still in denial about how bad this roster was.

That stat is about as bad as it gets.
RE: Horrible stretch but I think  
Johnny5 : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15293522 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
the issues started with the 2012 draft.

Round 1, Pick 32: David Wilson RB.
Round 2, Pick 63: Rueben Randle, WR.
Round 3, Pick 94: Jayron Hosley, CB.
Round 4, Pick 127: Adrien Robinson, TE.
Round 4, Pick 131: Brandon Mosley, OT.
Round 6, Pick 201: Matt McCants, OT.
Round 7, Pick 239: Markus Kuhn, DT

This was after a Super Bowl with a old line held together with duct tape that was also expensive. Then some really bad injury luck highlighted by Nicks. Giants tried to fix with FA, coaching changes, etc. The one consistent trend was the inability to identify and draft enough talent.

Oh my. That's a hell of a haul right there. Oooph.
RE: and  
Klaatu : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15293902 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
yet there are fans who contended during this time period that the team was "close" or that one or two players or the head coach was the only problem.

I've said for years that many NYG fans were still in denial about how bad this roster was.

That stat is about as bad as it gets.


......  
Route 9 : 3:54 pm : link
Markus Kuhn was the best pick in the 2012 draft the Giants made .... and I'm not even kidding.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 