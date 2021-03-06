for display only
MetLife Stadium ranked

Bricktop : 6/24/2021 10:27 pm
I've only been to a handful of current NFL stadiums - US Bank, ironically being my favorite is ranked #1. They hit an absolute homerun there. It's beautiful. I'm getting old - none of the old nfl stadiums I played in during college even exist in the pro game anymore. That's sad.

Shoeshine Can Stadium is ranked pretty much spot on, if not a place too high maybe. Just an abysmal effort. Terrible.

I think it's also interesting how many recently built stadiums are ranked so low. SoFi and the Niners joints stand out.
Cool write up even if  
section125 : 6/24/2021 10:42 pm : link
the author seemed to mock some fields for certain characteristics while praising it on others (grass vs artificial turf /// open air/ retractable)

Interesting that he put fan experience and crowd noise as factors in the ranking. AT&T #5?? Atlanta #8(iirc)?

Looks to me MetLife is nothing like Giants Stadium. The old one was closer to the field and the upper decks over hung more.

He did a decent job and gets most of it right.
I was watching a YouTube video  
JoeyBigBlue : 6/24/2021 10:48 pm : link
On how Real Madrid and Barcelona are renovating their iconic stadiums in Spain, and go to thinking if the Giants could of done the same with Giants stadium. I’m pretty sure they could have. They would of probably saved a ton a money and gotten a much better stadium than that shitty toaster oven lookalike MetLife Stadium.
MetLife just has no character at all  
Mike from Ohio : 6/24/2021 11:36 pm : link
It’s like their one and only requirement for the design was that is was bland.

“Just watch the game and then get out.”
Serious question:  
trueblueinpw : 6/24/2021 11:38 pm : link
How do you fuck up a stadium? It’s a single purpose structure. Make the sight lines good, make the crowd experience unique and fun. Put in as many luxury suites as possible. Some unique engineering twist, maybe. Parking and traffic have to be top of mind, moving people in and out of the seats. But, I mean, how difficult is it?

The architects that designed MetLife, what were those design meetings like?
“Hey, here’s an idea, let’s put seats all around the field”
“Great idea. Like, in a circle?”
“Yeah, a ring of seats and then another ring of seats right behind. All the way to the top”
“Ok, great. So our work is pretty much done here”.
“Well, what about parking?”
“No problem, fans will just park outside the stadium. We’ll put lots all around the stadium. For the cars”.
“We’re done!”

Such a lousy stadium. It really makes you wonder what the heck anyone was even thinking about. Not the fans obviously.
Metlife  
Daniel in MI : 6/25/2021 12:07 am : link
Was built to accommodate 2 franchises playing in 1 stadium. The Jets were not about to co-fund another Giants stadium that made them feel like renters. So it’s got design around being able to quickly flip from Giants to Jets. I remember footage of how panels in the souvenir stands flip over to expose the other team’s merch.

But the grey seats and the grey louvers make it feel like it’s no one’s stadium. The lighting that’s supposed to bring color doesn’t. It’s generic, and it’s dull.
I remember going  
Bricktop : 6/25/2021 12:23 am : link
to a Giants vs Jets preseason game in 2017 I think? Seven years after the Can opened. Walking up the ramp there were hundreds of feet of open conduit, steel and unfinished structure. What a Fucking mess. Just a compete trash can.

Let's be real - that dump should've been named Waste Management Stadium.
I don't have much in the way of  
allstarjim : 6/25/2021 1:57 am : link
A point of reference. Just MetLife vs Raymond James Stadium.

I will tell you, though, the freedom of movement in MetLife is so vastly superior to Raymond James Stadium, that function over style plays.

Take your pirate ship and shove it. I'll take the lack of pedestrian choke points all day. Appreciate the simplicity because if you have waited 45 minutes to traverse past the pirate ship like I have, you'll appreciate MetLife a lot more.
That MetLife was beaten out by Joe Robbie Stadium...  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/25/2021 2:13 am : link
...which was built in 1987 is really all you need to know.
If there was only 32 ranks for stadiums  
Sec 103 : 6/25/2021 6:37 am : link
Met Life would be 50th!
RE: Metlife  
bLiTz 2k : 6/25/2021 7:03 am : link
In comment 15293818 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
Was built to accommodate 2 franchises playing in 1 stadium. The Jets were not about to co-fund another Giants stadium that made them feel like renters. So it’s got design around being able to quickly flip from Giants to Jets. I remember footage of how panels in the souvenir stands flip over to expose the other team’s merch.

But the grey seats and the grey louvers make it feel like it’s no one’s stadium. The lighting that’s supposed to bring color doesn’t. It’s generic, and it’s dull.


I remember years back reading an article on how they screwed up the lighting (possibly for budget reasons) and went with cheaper exterior lighting.

The design was SUPPOSE to mimick Allianz arena.


One of the bigger whiffs of the stadium.

I will say that from a pure fan experience standpoint, I've been to a handful of other stadiums myself that are markedly worse than MetLife. It gets a bad rap for being somewhat lifeless, but there are some real stinkers elsewhere.
Knock it down and build the Polo Grounds. That was a football stadium  
Ivan15 : 6/25/2021 7:23 am : link
I have never been to the Meadowlands and likely never will. Be happy.
It was a mistake to knock down Giants Stadium..  
Sean : 6/25/2021 7:35 am : link
That place was amazing. It’s a microcosm of society, knock it down and build something new. Giants Stadium could have easily been renovated and upgraded without the need for a new stadium. Hell, Yankee Stadium was knocked down. The history and character cannot be replicated in new stadiums. The Islanders are the next team to make this mistake, the Nassau Coliseum has so much character and grit, that’s all going to be gone for another cookie cutter arena.

On the other end, I don’t think MetLife is that bad, or not as bad as people make it. I’ve driven by it many times at night when it is lit blue, it looks sharp. It’s the meadowlands, I don’t need to see some ridiculous over the top stadium like we see with the Rams in LA. That’s not north jersey.

Lastly, we’d all think differently about MetLife if the team won. The team has stunk. A competitive team with a loud stadium changes the perception of the stadium.
MetLife is a disaster because of the Jets  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 6/25/2021 7:53 am : link
Woody Johnson decided that his rich NY friends would help him get a stadium built in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, the Giants began their design of their new stadium, which was a brick facility patterned after their cousin team, the Steelers. Neil Best was on the beat and has tweeted the original designs in the past.

Johnson and the Jets roundly get rejected by the city and then Tagliabue gets involved, asking the Giants to take them back, since Woody's only alternative is to get a stadium built in Flushing (which Woody didn't want).

Not only do the Giants take one for the teams, but they allowed Woody to pull a petulant act and argue about every aspect of the stadium, which results in the tin can we have today.
It's functional and that's about it  
regulator : 6/25/2021 8:10 am : link
Nothing special, no character, and that's by design. The lighting concept is cool if games are played at night, but it's an outdoor stadium with the majority of games played in broad daylight, so regardless of how many blue lights they rig up, the place still looks like the tin can it is.

As far as the "fan experience" stuff, IMO you can keep it. One thing matters to me, and that's a decent on-field product.

In 10 years, we've played just one (1) playoff game there... fortunately it was a win. There just isn't enough big game history (yet?) for it to even start to develop the kind of soft spot I had for Giants Stadium. Some of the divisional games have been entertaining, and there have been memorable moments, but we've pretty much been a bad team for as long as the place has been open.

Fan impressions will change in a hurry if we start winning again, host a few playoff games, etc. The stadium was plenty loud for the Atlanta wild card game in the 2011 season; I have no doubt the place will be rocking the next time we play a consequential game there.
RE: MetLife is a disaster because of the Jets  
MookGiants : 6/25/2021 8:13 am : link
In comment 15293871 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
Woody Johnson decided that his rich NY friends would help him get a stadium built in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, the Giants began their design of their new stadium, which was a brick facility patterned after their cousin team, the Steelers. Neil Best was on the beat and has tweeted the original designs in the past.

Johnson and the Jets roundly get rejected by the city and then Tagliabue gets involved, asking the Giants to take them back, since Woody's only alternative is to get a stadium built in Flushing (which Woody didn't want).

Not only do the Giants take one for the teams, but they allowed Woody to pull a petulant act and argue about every aspect of the stadium, which results in the tin can we have today.


Absolutely ridiculous to blame how shitty the stadium is on the Jets. They equally deserve blame. The Jets west side stadium designs were a hell of a lot nicer than MetLife, and the steelers stadium isn't a brick facility at all so I'm not sure I see the pattern between what the Giants wanted and Heinz field.

The two teams built a remarkably awful stadium. Of the new stadiums in the last 20 years, it's the worst. And construction costs have nothing to do with how bad it is. The teams bills were cut in half by having two teams fund it so that puts costs in line (or cheaper) than stadiums other teams built. On top of that, they got funding from the NFL both teams and then the PSL's paid for a huge chunk.

Anyone involved in the design of that stadium should find a new line of work. The owners can't be fired, but that place is a disaster.

Has the character of a prison. Everything they talked about it being, it isn't. They called it the most technologically advanced stadium in country when it was built and how it was going to have wifi everywhere and all this crap, yet 90% of the stadium you cant connect to the wifi.

The lighting outside is laughable. They clearly cut corners there on costs because it was supposed to light the stadium up in giants or jets colors and instead it lights like 5% of it up

No one gets off the hook for that design. I dont care if Woody fought them on everything. That they ever agreed to this design is 50% on the giants, 50% on the Jets. It's horrible.
and they bellyached  
MookGiants : 6/25/2021 8:15 am : link
about the cost of putting on a roof and didn't do it but that was a short sighted decision. The local governments never should have kicked in a single penny without a roof being on that place. A roof would have made it a year round facility that would have actually brought in money for the surrounding area.

Everything about it was done in a cheap way.
He seems to justtify putting some stadium in bottom 10 for bad weather  
GiantBlue : 6/25/2021 8:16 am : link
but doesn't mention it with the Buffalo Bills stadium.

As for Met Life, I agree. The old Giants stadium was a treasure because every seat felt like you were part of the action where Met Life is so big and spread out....

Also sharing a stadium with another team does not lend itself to the fan experioence for your particular team....no matter the lighting changes.

Look at Arrowhead and Heinz field. You know when you walk into the stadium who the home team is.
Don't like the new stadium at all...  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/25/2021 8:16 am : link
Much prefer the old one.
Like the new yankee stadium  
bubba0825 : 6/25/2021 8:34 am : link
The average fan is there only help the cost of building a new stadium for corporate boxes/seating. We’re an afterthought, especially in the nyc area
RE: and they bellyached  
regulator : 6/25/2021 8:42 am : link
In comment 15293882 MookGiants said:
Quote:
about the cost of putting on a roof and didn't do it but that was a short sighted decision. The local governments never should have kicked in a single penny without a roof being on that place. A roof would have made it a year round facility that would have actually brought in money for the surrounding area.

Everything about it was done in a cheap way.


You actually raise an excellent point which I failed to consider, and perhaps frames MetLife in a slightly more favorable way. At least to me.

While I'm sure there is state and federal money that went into roadway improvements and such, MetLife was privately-financed. No sales tax increase, no bond float, no hotel tax, no public cash contribution, etc. Of course, New Jersey taxpayers are still (I think? At least until recently) paying the original Giants Stadium bonds, but I am of the opinion that public funds should not pay more than a de minimis percentage of stadium costs... especially when the average taxpayer is essentially priced out of attendance.

While there is certainly economic impact to the area, team owners are ultimately the greatest direct beneficiaries of what amounds to a subsidy, and in an era where most NFL owners are multibillionaires, there's no doubt they have access to avenues of private finance to fund such projects. In this respect, MetLife was ahead of its time and at least the Giants/Jets are (now) doing right by the local population.

I believe SoFi stadium in CA is also privately-financed, so good on them, as well. Most NFL stadiums are still publicly-funded in significant part, including some of the more-beloved NFL palaces in Minnesota and Dallas.
If what BH's earpad said was accurate  
Mike from Ohio : 6/25/2021 8:58 am : link
(which doesn't seem right at all) it actually puts more blame on the Giants. If Mara and Tisch just let Woody Johnson come in and push them around like that then they probably got a better stadium then they deserved.

I don't remember any discussion of a brick facade stadium, and certainly it wasn't going to be modeled after the Steelers stadium because their's doesn't even have a brick facade. I think that was fan fiction.
Said it from the first time I walked into Met Life in 2010  
Jints in Carolina : 6/25/2021 8:58 am : link
it has the charm of a prison cell.....it's a dump
Can't argue with where MetLife is ranked,  
Section331 : 6/25/2021 9:07 am : link
but I will quibble with Highmark. I agree that the fan experience can be pretty awesome, but it is a dump. And I like Levi's Stadium more than most. I enjoyed my time there (other than watching the Giants get spanked).
If you offered me free tickets to a game  
Chef : 6/25/2021 9:11 am : link
I would likely not accept them.
I remember there was a lot of talk about  
NoPeanutz : 6/25/2021 9:58 am : link
improving getting in and out of the rest room. That experience is definitely better (and the family restrooms are important). They also talked a lot about ease of getting out of the damn stadium. We get out very quickly now... especially since we're often leaving in the 4th quarter when the team is always getting their butts kicked by multiple scores.

But all the seats are further away. Everything is disproportionately more expensive... especially the scam around the prepaid parking. And it's bleak and ugly.
For a Giants fan that lives in FL  
Dr. D : 6/25/2021 10:07 am : link
and hasn't been to Metlife yet, you guys really make it sound like a place not worth visiting.

That's too bad. I enjoyed several games at Giants stadium.
I've never been to MetLife Stadium.  
Klaatu : 6/25/2021 10:13 am : link
But my youngest nephew has, and he's said that it's by far the worst stadium he's ever been to, and he's been to quite a few.
Giants Stadium was great - there truly was not a bad seat  
Del Shofner : 6/25/2021 10:39 am : link
in the house. MetLife sucks if you are in the upper deck - you feel like the game is being played a mile away.

I had many fantastic experiences at Giants Stadium (and some good ones at Yankee Stadium too, as a kid). I would only go back to MetLife if someone comp'd me a good seat. No more upper deck there.
RE: He seems to justtify putting some stadium in bottom 10 for bad weather  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/25/2021 10:41 am : link
In comment 15293883 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
but doesn't mention it with the Buffalo Bills stadium.

As for Met Life, I agree. The old Giants stadium was a treasure because every seat felt like you were part of the action where Met Life is so big and spread out....


It's big and sprawling, yet somehow they made it feel claustrophobic. An amazing feat, really.
It's a dump..  
BigBlue89 : 6/25/2021 10:42 am : link
But it's our dump.

The problem is the Giants have been trash for most of the 11 years we've played there. If and when they ever get good again, we'll deal with all its quirks a lot better.
Metlife...........  
OX100 : 6/25/2021 10:55 am : link
is not the same, it's way worse.
RE: That MetLife was beaten out by Joe Robbie Stadium...  
regulator : 6/25/2021 11:25 am : link
In comment 15293831 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...which was built in 1987 is really all you need to know.


The current iteration of that place is nothing at all like Joe Robbie Stadium (which was reminiscent of Giants Stadium).

Following the renovations, Hard Rock Stadium is virtually unrecognizable from its prior form, and absolutely a better place to watch a game than MetLife. On the other hand, I went to a game there in 2013 and the place was awful, definitely a worse experience than current MetLife. We can only hope a renovation to MetLife in the next 5-10 years might make it more enjoyable.
RE: MetLife is a disaster because of the Jets  
Section331 : 6/25/2021 11:34 am : link
In comment 15293871 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
Woody Johnson decided that his rich NY friends would help him get a stadium built in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, the Giants began their design of their new stadium, which was a brick facility patterned after their cousin team, the Steelers. Neil Best was on the beat and has tweeted the original designs in the past.

Johnson and the Jets roundly get rejected by the city and then Tagliabue gets involved, asking the Giants to take them back, since Woody's only alternative is to get a stadium built in Flushing (which Woody didn't want).

Not only do the Giants take one for the teams, but they allowed Woody to pull a petulant act and argue about every aspect of the stadium, which results in the tin can we have today.


Wow, I didn't know any of this. I'm not surprised, Woody is a mediocre man born into his wealth. He'd screw up a free lunch.
RE: Giants Stadium was great - there truly was not a bad seat  
Section331 : 6/25/2021 11:38 am : link
In comment 15293955 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
in the house. MetLife sucks if you are in the upper deck - you feel like the game is being played a mile away.


A friend of mine has seats in the upper corner of the end zone, and you might as well be watching from a plane flying into Newark. He's been really generous, I go to a couple of games a year, and went to the Atlanta playoff game, so I'm thankful for that, but the stadium is a joke. Getting in and out is a nightmare. Giants Stadium certainly wasn't a Rembrandt, but at least it was functional.
RE: It's a dump..  
Sean : 6/25/2021 11:51 am : link
In comment 15293958 BigBlue89 said:
Quote:
But it's our dump.

The problem is the Giants have been trash for most of the 11 years we've played there. If and when they ever get good again, we'll deal with all its quirks a lot better.

This is what it boils down to. The team stinks.
Metlife  
Maggot Brain : 6/25/2021 11:57 am : link
is easily the worst stadium in the NFL. As an upper deck season ticket holder of more than 50 years, both Yankee Stadium and Giants Stadium with its tiered structure kept you close to the action on the field. Why that was abandoned with Metlife is mystifying. To get to the upper deck at Giants stadium was one escalator, five minutes and you're at your seat. Metlife makes you do a 30-minute loop de loop like a pack of sardines to grab your seat. The Mara's should be ashamed of the stadium, the PSL's, the way they've screwed the fans, and the crap product they've put on the field for the last ten years. Used to love coming to the games....now I sell the majority of my tix throughout the season.
Say what you will about MetLife  
exiled : 6/25/2021 12:06 pm : link
On my way back to Manhattan after watching the Super Bowl in 2012 with my family, driving past that stadium ablaze in all its blue glory was one of the most beautiful sights ever.
The Giants did not need a new stadium...  
EricJ : 6/25/2021 12:09 pm : link
they just wanted to use it as an excuse to skim some profit from the PSLs and food and beverage sales from the new clubs.
The team does have nicer facilities underneath and the press area is much nicer.

None of that helps the fans though. The game experience is worse and so are the sight lines. Two teams skimmed PSLs from two fan bases to build one sub par generic stadium that does not fit either team.

The cost was also driven by NJ politics in demanding they use the very expensive union labor to build it.
Yeah, nothing all that good about the stadium  
Jimmy Googs : 6/25/2021 12:18 pm : link
but whatever.

My NFL Ticket seat is always good...
RE: The Giants did not need a new stadium...  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/25/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15294033 EricJ said:
Quote:
they just wanted to use it as an excuse to skim some profit from the PSLs and food and beverage sales from the new clubs.
The team does have nicer facilities underneath and the press area is much nicer.

None of that helps the fans though. The game experience is worse and so are the sight lines. Two teams skimmed PSLs from two fan bases to build one sub par generic stadium that does not fit either team.

The cost was also driven by NJ politics in demanding they use the very expensive union labor to build it.


God forbid we pay people a living wage in the area they live in. Labor materials were sky-high when construction was underway and building in densely populated area has it's own expenses that building out in the middle of nowhere have.
I honestly don't understand this whole hulabaloo about  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/25/2021 12:25 pm : link
the actual stadiums either. The fans and team make the experience, and the best way to do this by having good sightlines for as many fans as possible. Make beer and concessions easy to get to, and you'll have a raucous environment.
re. Sight Lines  
NoPeanutz : 6/25/2021 12:44 pm : link
every seat in Giants Stadium had a clear, unobstructed view of the field, properly cantilevered like a modern stadium should.
By contrast, TunaCan actually has steel columns among the seats holding up the upper levels, blocking the line of sight for many seats. I remember being flabbergasted when I discovered this, especially after being in Giants Stadium whose biggest asset was sight lines and proximity to field.

It reminds me of those old baseball stadium concourses you see in the sepia photos from the Ken Burns baseball doc, where it looks like fans are sometimes sitting among a dark forest of steel columns.

MetLife is a $2B compromise.
Arrowhead #7 and Giants Stadium were built by the same people  
arniefez : 6/25/2021 2:05 pm : link
Giants Stadium was the PERFECT place to watch football. It was loud and every seat was a good one. The parking lot was a great place to tailgate. The top row in Giants Stadium was lower than the first row of the 3rd deck in Met Life. In the 80's when the Giants were great you were doing well if you had a 32" standard definition TV. There was nothing like the at the game experience.

Met Life was built by greed by two billionaire families and one millionaire family. Between High Definition 85" TVs and the Met Life "experience" there is no longer a reason to fight the traffic and the drunks.

I feel bad for anyone dumb enough to get suckered into a PSL but you should have known better.
RE: For a Giants fan that lives in FL  
cjac : 6/25/2021 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15293941 Dr. D said:
Quote:
and hasn't been to Metlife yet, you guys really make it sound like a place not worth visiting.

That's too bad. I enjoyed several games at Giants stadium.


Don't listen to them, there's really nothing wrong with it. Its a perfectly acceptable place to watch a football game.
FedEx Field  
ColHowPepper : 6/25/2021 2:09 pm : link
This goes back some eight years ago or so, our soccer officiating association took a select group to see a DC United match (Major League Soccer) at FedEx, my first time there. I was shocked at how worn and threadbare the turf was and how out of date the seating areas were, cracked concrete, old materials--this is eight years ago.

That wasn't all: part of our outing included meeting with the five onfield officials (center, two ARs, substitute entry + 5th official) and the head of MLS referees for debriefings in a conference room in the bowels, probably mezzanine level...just as ancient and decrepit as the field facilities...an eye-opener...a Snyder Special.
MetLife is the MLB All Star uniforms of stadiums  
gtt350 : 6/25/2021 2:10 pm : link
.
This Journal article  
Bricktop : 6/25/2021 2:13 pm : link
breaks it down pretty well.
RE: I was watching a YouTube video  
VinegarPeppers : 6/25/2021 3:57 pm : link
I always say it looks like a giant diner on Route 46.


In comment 15293778 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
On how Real Madrid and Barcelona are renovating their iconic stadiums in Spain, and go to thinking if the Giants could of done the same with Giants stadium. I’m pretty sure they could have. They would of probably saved a ton a money and gotten a much better stadium than that shitty toaster oven lookalike MetLife Stadium.
RE: It was a mistake to knock down Giants Stadium..  
VinegarPeppers : 6/25/2021 3:59 pm : link
At least we had the history and character of Giant's stadium, and the memories.

BTW, I no longer give a damn, at age 67, about weather experiences. Put a lid on it!!!

In comment 15293864 Sean said:
Quote:
That place was amazing. It’s a microcosm of society, knock it down and build something new. Giants Stadium could have easily been renovated and upgraded without the need for a new stadium. Hell, Yankee Stadium was knocked down. The history and character cannot be replicated in new stadiums. The Islanders are the next team to make this mistake, the Nassau Coliseum has so much character and grit, that’s all going to be gone for another cookie cutter arena.

On the other end, I don’t think MetLife is that bad, or not as bad as people make it. I’ve driven by it many times at night when it is lit blue, it looks sharp. It’s the meadowlands, I don’t need to see some ridiculous over the top stadium like we see with the Rams in LA. That’s not north jersey.

Lastly, we’d all think differently about MetLife if the team won. The team has stunk. A competitive team with a loud stadium changes the perception of the stadium.
RE: The Giants did not need a new stadium...  
VinegarPeppers : 6/25/2021 4:00 pm : link
The finances needed a new stadium. More suites, etc.


In comment 15294033 EricJ said:
Quote:
they just wanted to use it as an excuse to skim some profit from the PSLs and food and beverage sales from the new clubs.
The team does have nicer facilities underneath and the press area is much nicer.

None of that helps the fans though. The game experience is worse and so are the sight lines. Two teams skimmed PSLs from two fan bases to build one sub par generic stadium that does not fit either team.

The cost was also driven by NJ politics in demanding they use the very expensive union labor to build it.
The Annual MetLife Bitch Fest  
Bernie : 6/25/2021 7:22 pm : link
could it have been better, of course. But keep in mind, it was designed before the iPhone was invented. So all this talk about technology and what was expected needs some context of how long ago the project started. And I do blame its ultimate appearance on partnering with the Jets. And for all the love of Giants Stadium (of which I have some of my best memories) it had long outlived its useful life. Anyone want to discuss the bathrooms and the concessions? A study was done to evaluate renovation and it concluded it would cost almost as much to renovate as it would to construct a new stadium.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/25/2021 7:26 pm : link
I miss the old Giants Stadium.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/25/2021 7:27 pm : link
Favorite stadium I've been to was Solider Field. I went to a Washington-Chicago game in 2015 in December & the temp was-no lie-in the low 60s. In December. In Chicago.
The exterior lights would have been awesome, but they  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/25/2021 7:43 pm : link
decided to cheap out on the materials because of the skyrocketing costs of raw materials when it was underway. So they cut back on the one cool, defining part of the stadium.
