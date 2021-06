Shwartz article speculating Graham could be gone if we win.

Decent article with some quotes from players/other nfl people.Graham is tough to read based off of what he has said. On one hand, he chose to stay this year and claims this to be his "dream job". But when asked about the possibility of becoming a HC he says: " “Do I have a desire?’’ Graham said. “I think about today. I have a desire to do well today. In terms of desire to be head coach, I love coaching football. I love being a teacher that happens to teach football.“You know, everybody in their profession likes a natural progression. If it comes up one day, it comes up one day. But is it the focus of my life? Absolutely not. The focus is to coach ballplayers, teach, be around these guys, do a good job for my boss, my head coach and whatever I’m doing, I’m making sure I’m making my parents proud and my family proud.’’So, do you think he jumps if offered? What do you think Judge does? Promote from within or hire from outside the organization? Giants success could only hasten Patrick Graham’s eventual departure - ( New Window