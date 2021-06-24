Shwartz article speculating Graham could be gone if we win.

Decent article with some quotes from players/other nfl people.
Graham is tough to read based off of what he has said. On one hand, he chose to stay this year and claims this to be his "dream job". But when asked about the possibility of becoming a HC he says: " “Do I have a desire?’’ Graham said. “I think about today. I have a desire to do well today. In terms of desire to be head coach, I love coaching football. I love being a teacher that happens to teach football.
“You know, everybody in their profession likes a natural progression. If it comes up one day, it comes up one day. But is it the focus of my life? Absolutely not. The focus is to coach ballplayers, teach, be around these guys, do a good job for my boss, my head coach and whatever I’m doing, I’m making sure I’m making my parents proud and my family proud.’’
So, do you think he jumps if offered? What do you think Judge does? Promote from within or hire from outside the organization? Giants success could only hasten Patrick Graham’s eventual departure
Don’t want him going anywhere but if u threw a 3rd rd in 2022 and 2023 ( unless it’s 2023 and 2024) , we sure would be loaded with picks
Really would help cap and ammo if jones doesn’t take another step forward ( although I think he would have to regress in 2021 for Gmen to move forward. And not expecting him too)
I think so too, Jeremy Pruitt is the likely candidate.
What i'm thinking too.
Yes they will receive two compensatory 3rd round picks if Graham is hired as a HC. I would rather keep Graham but at least they will receive something when/if he leaves. Just a gut feeling but I think that Graham will be one of the hottest candidates next offseason and he will be a great HC someplace.
Is the the guy who was DC in Tennessee? Hard to keep track of all these guys. ;)
It's pretty clear that is how we are building the coaching staff and it's tremendous long-term planning. You also get the best position coaches this way when they see a direct path up.
You made two good points. It does look like Judge/Gettleman have an idea of where they want to go and how we are going to get there. (long-term planning)
The "direct path up" would be appealing plus you get the exposure/press in NY which was touched on in the article.
I agree, and it just makes sense. Whether you are a player or coach knowing you are going to be rewarded without having to go hunt for it is a fantastic way to breed a team of hard working professionals at every level.
Interviewing sucks, in any job. I don't think its any different for coaching and having an inside track to a promotion is a huge deal. Not suggesting people are getting handed the job without an internal interview process, but its a perk nonetheless.
3rd round comp picks are really 4th round picks. That’s not a lot of reward for losing a very good coach, assuming Graham is a very good coach. Two second round comp picks would be very interesting, but there is no such thing as 2nd round comps.
It's no coincidence every DLineman on the team met or exceeded expectations last year. He even had B.J. Hill and Austin Johnson humming in reserve.
He might be the best DLine Coach in the world. And there was one job that could've lured him away from PSU - Joe Judge with the NY Giants. Cool stuff.
The craziest thing about this whole Judge situation is despite being a relative unknown (I had never heard of him), he seemed to have the respect of the entire coaching community and was able to put together a tremendous staff.
Also, from what I've read, it seems that Judge put a tremendous amount of time and effort into scouting and assembling his staff.
I didn't get that impression from Judge's predecessor. That seemed more like "hey Hal, you need a job?"
3rd round comp picks are really 4th round picks. That’s not a lot of reward for losing a very good coach, assuming Graham is a very good coach. Two second round comp picks would be very interesting, but there is no such thing as 2nd round comps.
I was waiting for someone to chime in who thought he might stay if offered.
Part of me feels this way too. I think he's here for a few more years. I wouldn't want to walk away just yet from the young and talented D that the Giants have assembled. They have the players to be multiple which he/Judge love. Why build it and move on before seeing how far you can take it?
Fun to speculate but in the end i know nothing.
We always assume the coordinator is going to move out to be a HC somewhere else. Why does that have to be true? HC is a totally different job and maybe not as appealing a job. If you are really good at being a coordinator and a team is willing to pay you well, why not just stick with that?
Is everyone ambitious? Does everyone want to leave coordinator jobs after they become good at it? Is it risky to stay at the same level because if things outside your control cause you to have one or two bad years, you'll be no longer perceived as good? So move up as soon as you can?
Here's another way to look at it. Most likely you are going to leave soon enough when the HC is fired. Then you can move up to HC - don't try to leave too soon.
I don't get this.
However, my gut feeling is that he is a Pat Shurmur. Great guy, great coach, terrible head coach/CEO.
If it is something he wants, then I hope he gets it, and is successful.
Agree but 1 HC gig sets you up for life, financially so I understand why coaches take it. The coordinator to HC bump is significant outside of the one-off scenarios like whatever Kraft paid to keep Daniels.
Except...
Graham is in no rush. They could come calling for him soon enough.
So he'll be gone within a year... but is in no rush. Well, which is it? A whole lot of ink to tell us the obvious, and no real opinion about when that might happen.
sign me up
True. And if you recall, Spags turned down li'l Danny and the then Redskins and stayed with the Giants for 2008.
One step a time though, lets see the Giants build off of last season's good defensive showings and win some more games in 2021.
May not be top heavy but a 3rd rd comp pick May be more like a late 2nd in the 2022 draft
John fox went to Carolina after the giants went 7-9
Steve spagnuolo went to the rams
The giants convinced fox and spagnuolo to stay another year, and they took a head coaching job offer the following year. Patrick Graham is starting to draw interest around the league. The Miami defense was playing well in the last half of their season with him as defensive coordinator and he really made an impression last year on this defense. If the defense plays well (and I don't see vwhy it won't), then teams will be calling again regardless of the giants record.
He was not canned in Miami, I believe there was some agreement between Flores, Graham and Judge (they all worked in New England together) to let him come here.
I don't know if he will take a head coaching job next year if offered, I suppose it depends on the opportunity presented to him, but I do believe that if he has the giants defense playing well that he will eventually take a head coaching job somewhere. It was a matter of time with John fox and spagnuolo and it will be the same with Graham.
If you just look at him as a candidate he's really got it all if the defense performs at a top 8 clip this year. He's the defensive coordinator for a defense he got to perform over it's head with a couple of obvious limitations (second corner and no edge pass rush to speak of). The head coach is a Special Teams guy (not known as some Xs and Os savant). He's well polished. He's fairly young and he's black. Literally checks every box they look for with the only caveat is he isn't an offensive guru (which is the trend).