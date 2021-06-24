for display only
Shwartz article speculating Graham could be gone if we win.

Snacks : 6/25/2021 11:20 am
Decent article with some quotes from players/other nfl people.

Graham is tough to read based off of what he has said. On one hand, he chose to stay this year and claims this to be his "dream job". But when asked about the possibility of becoming a HC he says: " “Do I have a desire?’’ Graham said. “I think about today. I have a desire to do well today. In terms of desire to be head coach, I love coaching football. I love being a teacher that happens to teach football.

“You know, everybody in their profession likes a natural progression. If it comes up one day, it comes up one day. But is it the focus of my life? Absolutely not. The focus is to coach ballplayers, teach, be around these guys, do a good job for my boss, my head coach and whatever I’m doing, I’m making sure I’m making my parents proud and my family proud.’’

So, do you think he jumps if offered? What do you think Judge does? Promote from within or hire from outside the organization?
Giants success could only hasten Patrick Graham’s eventual departure - ( New Window )
If graham leaves after this year  
Payasdaddy : 6/25/2021 11:24 am : link
Don’t we get two 3rd rd comp picks due to new minority hiring rule?
Don’t want him going anywhere but if u threw a 3rd rd in 2022 and 2023 ( unless it’s 2023 and 2024) , we sure would be loaded with picks
Really would help cap and ammo if jones doesn’t take another step forward ( although I think he would have to regress in 2021 for Gmen to move forward. And not expecting him too)
We’ve discussed this many times with any successful coodinator.  
Big Blue '56 : 6/25/2021 11:24 am : link
If he leaves, I think Judge does the Belichick thing of promoting within.
Thatome speculation  
David B. : 6/25/2021 11:25 am : link
He could have left last year.
not exactly earth shattering. he's already respected and ran a good D  
Victor in CT : 6/25/2021 11:28 am : link
with limited play makers last year. Now they have the talent for him to utilize his full bag of tricks. He will definitely be a head coach sooner rather than later.
RE: We’ve discussed this many times with any successful coodinator.  
Jay on the Island : 6/25/2021 11:31 am : link
In comment 15293991 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
If he leaves, I think Judge does the Belichick thing of promoting within.

I think so too, Jeremy Pruitt is the likely candidate.
RE: We’ve discussed this many times with any successful coodinator.  
Snacks : 6/25/2021 11:34 am : link
In comment 15293991 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
If he leaves, I think Judge does the Belichick thing of promoting within.


What i'm thinking too.
RE: If graham leaves after this year  
Jay on the Island : 6/25/2021 11:36 am : link
In comment 15293990 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
Don’t we get two 3rd rd comp picks due to new minority hiring rule?
Don’t want him going anywhere but if u threw a 3rd rd in 2022 and 2023 ( unless it’s 2023 and 2024) , we sure would be loaded with picks
Really would help cap and ammo if jones doesn’t take another step forward ( although I think he would have to regress in 2021 for Gmen to move forward. And not expecting him too)

Yes they will receive two compensatory 3rd round picks if Graham is hired as a HC. I would rather keep Graham but at least they will receive something when/if he leaves. Just a gut feeling but I think that Graham will be one of the hottest candidates next offseason and he will be a great HC someplace.
I think he's here to stay.  
mittenedman : 6/25/2021 11:36 am : link
I believe this is his dream job and he is close friends with Joe Judge, too. It's one of the reasons he was allowed to leave MIA. I think they love working together.
If we win what?  
Jimmy Googs : 6/25/2021 11:37 am : link
.
RE: RE: We’ve discussed this many times with any successful coodinator.  
Snacks : 6/25/2021 11:37 am : link
In comment 15293999 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15293991 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


If he leaves, I think Judge does the Belichick thing of promoting within.


I think so too, Jeremy Pruitt is the likely candidate.


Is the the guy who was DC in Tennessee? Hard to keep track of all these guys. ;)
RE: We’ve discussed this many times with any successful coodinator.  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/25/2021 11:41 am : link
In comment 15293991 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
If he leaves, I think Judge does the Belichick thing of promoting within.


It's pretty clear that is how we are building the coaching staff and it's tremendous long-term planning. You also get the best position coaches this way when they see a direct path up.
Jeremy Pruitt is going to be next year's DC unless the D regresses  
Eric on Li : 6/25/2021 11:42 am : link
for what would be a very strange bet with long shot odds, I'd feel very confident putting some $ on that. If the D regresses or Graham doesn't get a good enough job offer he could stay but otherwise it's gonna be Pruitt.
RE: RE: We’ve discussed this many times with any successful coodinator.  
Snacks : 6/25/2021 11:49 am : link
In comment 15294008 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15293991 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


If he leaves, I think Judge does the Belichick thing of promoting within.



It's pretty clear that is how we are building the coaching staff and it's tremendous long-term planning. You also get the best position coaches this way when they see a direct path up.


You made two good points. It does look like Judge/Gettleman have an idea of where they want to go and how we are going to get there. (long-term planning)

The "direct path up" would be appealing plus you get the exposure/press in NY which was touched on in the article.
RE: RE: We’ve discussed this many times with any successful coodinator.  
UConn4523 : 6/25/2021 11:53 am : link
In comment 15294008 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15293991 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


If he leaves, I think Judge does the Belichick thing of promoting within.



It's pretty clear that is how we are building the coaching staff and it's tremendous long-term planning. You also get the best position coaches this way when they see a direct path up.


I agree, and it just makes sense. Whether you are a player or coach knowing you are going to be rewarded without having to go hunt for it is a fantastic way to breed a team of hard working professionals at every level.

Interviewing sucks, in any job. I don't think its any different for coaching and having an inside track to a promotion is a huge deal. Not suggesting people are getting handed the job without an internal interview process, but its a perk nonetheless.
I don’t think Graham is very inspired to be a HC, based on his past  
Ivan15 : 6/25/2021 11:56 am : link
Comments. His attitude right now is that he’s happy with what he does but if something happens, he would consider it.

3rd round comp picks are really 4th round picks. That’s not a lot of reward for losing a very good coach, assuming Graham is a very good coach. Two second round comp picks would be very interesting, but there is no such thing as 2nd round comps.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 6/25/2021 11:57 am : link
Good job not winning in recent years to keep our coaches.
They've got a great staff in place.  
mittenedman : 6/25/2021 11:59 am : link
Sean Spencer was such an unbelievable "get" by Judge, in addition to Graham.

It's no coincidence every DLineman on the team met or exceeded expectations last year. He even had B.J. Hill and Austin Johnson humming in reserve.
He might be the best DLine Coach in the world. And there was one job that could've lured him away from PSU - Joe Judge with the NY Giants. Cool stuff.

The craziest thing about this whole Judge situation is despite being a relative unknown (I had never heard of him), he seemed to have the respect of the entire coaching community and was able to put together a tremendous staff.
RE: They've got a great staff in place.  
Dr. D : 6/25/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15294025 mittenedman said:
Quote:
The craziest thing about this whole Judge situation is despite being a relative unknown (I had never heard of him), he seemed to have the respect of the entire coaching community and was able to put together a tremendous staff.

Also, from what I've read, it seems that Judge put a tremendous amount of time and effort into scouting and assembling his staff.

I didn't get that impression from Judge's predecessor. That seemed more like "hey Hal, you need a job?"
RE: I don’t think Graham is very inspired to be a HC, based on his past  
Snacks : 6/25/2021 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15294021 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Comments. His attitude right now is that he’s happy with what he does but if something happens, he would consider it.

3rd round comp picks are really 4th round picks. That’s not a lot of reward for losing a very good coach, assuming Graham is a very good coach. Two second round comp picks would be very interesting, but there is no such thing as 2nd round comps.


I was waiting for someone to chime in who thought he might stay if offered.

Part of me feels this way too. I think he's here for a few more years. I wouldn't want to walk away just yet from the young and talented D that the Giants have assembled. They have the players to be multiple which he/Judge love. Why build it and move on before seeing how far you can take it?

Fun to speculate but in the end i know nothing.
Pruitt  
bobc : 6/25/2021 12:48 pm : link
If Graham gets a HC job why would he not take Pruitt as his Defense coach?
I often wonder about this...  
D HOS : 6/25/2021 12:53 pm : link
If you are a really good coordinator and year after year, you demonstrate you are more than competent, are you automatically looking for a HC job? What's wrong with remaining as a good coordinator?

We always assume the coordinator is going to move out to be a HC somewhere else. Why does that have to be true? HC is a totally different job and maybe not as appealing a job. If you are really good at being a coordinator and a team is willing to pay you well, why not just stick with that?

Is everyone ambitious? Does everyone want to leave coordinator jobs after they become good at it? Is it risky to stay at the same level because if things outside your control cause you to have one or two bad years, you'll be no longer perceived as good? So move up as soon as you can?

Here's another way to look at it. Most likely you are going to leave soon enough when the HC is fired. Then you can move up to HC - don't try to leave too soon.

I don't get this.
He's Only 42  
Arkbach : 6/25/2021 1:02 pm : link
See what jobs open. Not all are worth the risk of damaging a promising career. He has plenty of time to land an ideal HC job.
Tell me why,  
Bill L : 6/25/2021 1:04 pm : link
that wouldn't be the most wonderful thing in the world.
I don't get a CEO vibe from him  
rasbutant : 6/25/2021 1:10 pm : link
I could be wrong, i have limited exposure to him.

However, my gut feeling is that he is a Pat Shurmur. Great guy, great coach, terrible head coach/CEO.

If it is something he wants, then I hope he gets it, and is successful.
If the Giants win  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/25/2021 1:25 pm : link
they will lose coaches. It means good things are happening. Judge, like his mentors is already hiring anticipating this. QA's, Analysts will move up when the winning and pipeline gets better developed.
RE: He's Only 42  
UConn4523 : 6/25/2021 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15294079 Arkbach said:
Quote:
See what jobs open. Not all are worth the risk of damaging a promising career. He has plenty of time to land an ideal HC job.


Agree but 1 HC gig sets you up for life, financially so I understand why coaches take it. The coordinator to HC bump is significant outside of the one-off scenarios like whatever Kraft paid to keep Daniels.
It's Captain Obvious stuff to speculate that successful coordinators  
Mad Mike : 6/25/2021 1:37 pm : link
will have opportunities for head coaching jobs, and will probably pursue those opportunities. That said, the article is pretty weak and contradictory:
Quote:
There it is. If the Giants are a legitimate winning team in 2021, Graham will likely be gone in 2022.

Except...
Quote:
He has all the makings of a head coach,’’ Weis said. “This is no disrespect to the Jets, I think staying with the Giants at least in the short term is a much better move for him right now. I think he’s putting himself in a perfect position to be a head coach. I don’t think he has to be in a rush.’’

Graham is in no rush. They could come calling for him soon enough.

So he'll be gone within a year... but is in no rush. Well, which is it? A whole lot of ink to tell us the obvious, and no real opinion about when that might happen.
i cant tell you how much  
cjac : 6/25/2021 1:54 pm : link
i would love to lose coordinators and assistant coaches because the Giants are a winning team

sign me up
Win first, then worry about who is leaving  
HomerJones45 : 6/25/2021 1:59 pm : link
When did Patrick Graham become Phil Bengsten? He has been a defensive coordinator for two teams- one went 5-11 and he was canned and the other went 6-10. Let's see him get it done with the resources with which he has been lavished and then we can worry
RE: He's Only 42  
Victor in CT : 6/25/2021 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15294079 Arkbach said:
Quote:
See what jobs open. Not all are worth the risk of damaging a promising career. He has plenty of time to land an ideal HC job.


True. And if you recall, Spags turned down li'l Danny and the then Redskins and stayed with the Giants for 2008.
If Graham is truly a strong coach then he should likely  
chick310 : 6/25/2021 2:47 pm : link
have a process that he gets his positional coaches and defensive players to understand, buy into and succeed with. And if that is the case then he is creating future value in the organization whether he stays or not.

One step a time though, lets see the Giants build off of last season's good defensive showings and win some more games in 2021.
Agreed that 3rd rd comp picks like a 4th in most yrs  
Payasdaddy : 6/25/2021 2:47 pm : link
Supposably because of covid, 2022 draft should be abnormally deep due to opt outs
May not be top heavy but a 3rd rd comp pick May be more like a late 2nd in the 2022 draft
RE: Agreed that 3rd rd comp picks like a 4th in most yrs  
SGMen : 6/25/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15294155 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
Supposably because of covid, 2022 draft should be abnormally deep due to opt outs
May not be top heavy but a 3rd rd comp pick May be more like a late 2nd in the 2022 draft
Yes, good point due to opt outs this may be a strong draft.
The giants have a history  
TrueBlue56 : 6/25/2021 3:16 pm : link
of defensive coordinators getting poached

John fox went to Carolina after the giants went 7-9
Steve spagnuolo went to the rams

The giants convinced fox and spagnuolo to stay another year, and they took a head coaching job offer the following year. Patrick Graham is starting to draw interest around the league. The Miami defense was playing well in the last half of their season with him as defensive coordinator and he really made an impression last year on this defense. If the defense plays well (and I don't see vwhy it won't), then teams will be calling again regardless of the giants record.

He was not canned in Miami, I believe there was some agreement between Flores, Graham and Judge (they all worked in New England together) to let him come here.

I don't know if he will take a head coaching job next year if offered, I suppose it depends on the opportunity presented to him, but I do believe that if he has the giants defense playing well that he will eventually take a head coaching job somewhere. It was a matter of time with John fox and spagnuolo and it will be the same with Graham.
He said the same thing about  
MtDizzle : 6/25/2021 3:23 pm : link
Perry Fewell.
This should be no surprise to anyone.  
Giant John : 6/25/2021 3:39 pm : link
Two years is all I thought we might get if we were lucky. This defense though is going to be pretty good. There will be good candidates waiting in line.
Here's an analogy for all.....  
No Where Man : 6/25/2021 4:24 pm : link
Graham : Judge :: McDaniels : Belichick
Winning record and get another 3rd next year?  
Pork Chop : 6/25/2021 5:15 pm : link
FULL BLOOM
I think  
uther99 : 6/25/2021 6:43 pm : link
Graham is gone next year, defense plays great 2021 and he gets a HC job. The money alone is reason to do it for Graham
Based on how our defense is built, he's going to have offers the next  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/25/2021 6:59 pm : link
2-3 years and it would be foolish to think he's not going to jump at a chance. Defensive guys rarely get more than 1 so I imagine he'll be VERY selective.

If you just look at him as a candidate he's really got it all if the defense performs at a top 8 clip this year. He's the defensive coordinator for a defense he got to perform over it's head with a couple of obvious limitations (second corner and no edge pass rush to speak of). The head coach is a Special Teams guy (not known as some Xs and Os savant). He's well polished. He's fairly young and he's black. Literally checks every box they look for with the only caveat is he isn't an offensive guru (which is the trend).
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/25/2021 7:02 pm : link
He probably is, if the defense has a monster season. And if so, good for him.
I figure he’s good as gone  
trueblueinpw : 6/25/2021 7:57 pm : link
But that’s life in the NFL. If Judge is the real deal he knows this and is already thinking about Graham’s replacement.
If we win?  
eclipz928 : 6/25/2021 8:09 pm : link
What about the worst case scenario, where the Giants don't win, but the defense is still good enough that Graham gets pulled away for a head coaching job? That's entirely feasible.
RE: ...  
SGMen : 12:37 am : link
In comment 15294271 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He probably is, if the defense has a monster season. And if so, good for him.
Agreed, good for him. Everyone deserves the best of opportunities.
