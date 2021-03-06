Utilizing Kadarius Toney in non-traditional WR role

Joe judge and the coaching staff already had designs and plays in mind when they scouted toney. They have a few coaches from the college ranks that know how to be creative in designing play calls to best utilize toneys skill set.
I'm sure they are looking at how toney was used in college as well as how NFL teams like the chiefs run certain schemes and play designs for tyreek Hill.
Joe judge doesn't seem to be the type to leave any stone unturned.
Given the fact that coaches from college and the pros trade ideas on a regular basis. There are no secrets in football. It’s all on film that everyone studies. However, I doubt our staff was bereft of ideas on how to use Toney without specifically relaying on ideas from other teams.
This kid can turn the offense into a multi dimrnsional offense. We have our big play red zone WR, our stud RB (when healthy), our joy stick WR, and our move the chains guys in Shep and Rudolph. If Engram can get his shit together this offense could be the best we have had in years
Agreed however let's not forget the OL needs to step it up a notch in both pass pro and consistency for run blocking ... which they got better at as the season wore on.
The popular comp has been Percy Harvin, not Tyreek Hill.
The Chiefs’ use of Hill might not be a good template. For one thing, Reid runs a very different offense from Garrett’s. More importantly, Hill has a rare extra gear. If he gets a clean release against man coverage, only a handful of DBs can run with him. That alters coverage. You can jam him (but you better not miss), give the corner safety help over the top (opening the middle for Kelce & Co.), or ideally get to Mahomes quickly enough to negate Hill’s deep speed, as the Bucs did against KC’s backup OTs. There really is a difference between a legit 4.3 guy like Hill and WRs who are merely fast, like Toney or Harvin.
Hill and Toney do share some “human joystick” attributes. We’ll see whether Toney can execute those moves at speed against NFL defenders. His issues with footing might indicate that there will be a period of adjustment.
Your broader point has merit, though. Fully utilizing Toney’s skillset may call for adjustments to the playbook, and there are worse places to look than Reid’s version of the WCO.
the narrative that the Giants aren't creative or can't be creative without taking plays from other teams.
The way Shep and Engram were used several times last season was attempting to get them in space with only a single player to beat or with a wall of blockers, and it had mixed results. But the play designs weren't poor.
Running a jet sweep with Toney or a quick screen to Toney isn't a complicated play design.
And if you look at the way Hill is utilized, the play design itself isn't revolutionary, but it is well executed and his speed can make a broken play work at times. They also have players like Kelce who can attract a double-team where Hill slides in underneath that coverage or flares off of it.
season that they have enough players to make plays.
Not rocket science, but I think Kyle Rudolph is a bigger piece than people realize. Like Jason Witten, Rudolph getting open and actually catching the ball will keep series alive. I just hope that foot heals soon enough that he and Jones can get used to each other. Like Eli and Cruz - they knew what the other was thinking.
After the Giants drafted Toney, Judge indicated they would utilize some of the Gators playbook.
Good point above about sourcing from the southern colleges. The Giants are basically a hybrid of Georgia and Alabama at this point. They have tons of knowledge about current college football landscape, which is why I believe they are crushing the drafts the last 2 years.
Elerson Smith was a major find who I don't think anyone really knew much about in the oddity of this COVID year. The Giants did. Under normal scrutiny, Smith seems like a guy who would've risen up the ranks during the scouting process.
without a clear idea in mind for how they're going to use him, especially someone like Toney. That said, I do think some may be disappointed early on with him not being as big a part of the offense as many seem to expect while he works to refine areas of his game. But they'll undoubtedly find ways to get him involved and I suspect he'll be impactful right away even with the fewer opportunities he's given.
Creativity on offense and advanced OL blocking schemes
I think people are going to be really surprised at his game as a traditional receiver as well...
Gadget duty will likely be how the ease him in, but make no mistake Toney has everything you want. The way he moves his hips/body control on 1 cut routes are absolutely filthy...they leave him wide open by a mile.
Add to that stellar hands, and theres no reason why he wont be an every down player...eventually. He needs to clean up his precision (some guys online have pointed out that his ability to shake defenders on the route are almost too good...as in he can end up in the wrong spot where the QB expected him to be). Thats something that can be fixed with experience.
Listening to some Rob Sale interviews - here comes another "southern boy" who lives and breathes football.
I love this staff, but a lot of these guys aren't from the Northeast, that's for damn sure.
Can you link some? I've only seen ones of others talking about him. I've said all offseason that if we have a successful season Sale is most likely the most important addition the Giants had all offseason. So far from what I had heard, he is the right guy for the job.
I think that Toney will be used on "gadget" plays, for sure. I would expect 2-5 designed plays a game for Toney.
I think the question will be do the Giants use Toney as a gadget player only or do they utilize him more like Tyreek Hill where he is lined up all over the field and put in motion a lot to threaten gadget plays, throw the defense off, and the run a regular route tree as well.
If I had to guess, I think he'll be used nearly solely as a gadget player this year and the Giants will look to expand his role after this year as he acclimates to the WR position in the NFL.
When Linehan was calling plays for Garrett, they used the jet sweep really well. I expect Toney to be a part of those looks. The Cowboys were pretty effective running screens, tosses, and play action out of the jet sweep.
to improve our deep threat part of the offense and help Jones become a pro level QB to have him returning kicks and get clocked and possibly injured seems really stupid to me. I would try and give Toney one job to concentrate on and become good at that would increase our production when the offense is on the field. The special teams can have other players taking on the load. It is Judges specialty after all.
I would not be surprised if Toney ended up being our KR and PR
The "if" part of that statement seems to be at odds with what everyone is saying about Toney. He's not just there to provide a deep threat and be a returner.
It makes Toney sound like some kind of novelty act. As Lance Zierlein wrote at NFL.com.:
Quote:
He's an atypical NFL slot in some ways and is likely to do his best work in a scheme that allows him plenty of run-after-catch opportunities. He'll need more polish but should contribute right away as a receiver and punt returner.
That's not a "gadget player." That's a guy who has "a particular set of skills" that need to be exploited.
We have coaches on the staff who can design plays for KT. As mentioned JJ surely had a plan on how to would incorporate KT into JG's offense.
My question is can JG implement the plays.I am not sure it is is first inclination to call "X" play. I worry he fill fall back or rely upon what he knows
I've been critical of Garrett, but that narrative is wrong imo.
Trying to keep an even keel...
If planned, hope it doesn't get too gimmicky.
Parcells was the last coach where I had confidence about gimmick plays.
Can you link some? I've only seen ones of others talking about him. I've said all offseason that if we have a successful season Sale is most likely the most important addition the Giants had all offseason. So far from what I had heard, he is the right guy for the job.
Southern boy requires quotation marks to imply what here?
This kid isn’t transforming this offense this year. Sprinkle him in and let him grow and hone his craft.
Sale at UGA - ( New Window )
End arounds. Reverses. Screen passes out the ass. Make him run a route right off of a motion. Motion him, use him as a decoy.
Garrett better not fuck this up. Toney is special.
I see him as a fifth WR to start the season, seeing a few snaps as he learns the pro-game. I know he is a #1 pick but it will take a few games before he sees #4 WR duty plus gadget plays.
But injuries will hit and he may see WR #3 duties. But if he is forced into a #2 WR role due to injuries I don't think he'll be ready this year.
The "if" part of that statement seems to be at odds with what everyone is saying about Toney. He's not just there to provide a deep threat and be a returner.
But why get in the way of a good rant?
That's not a "gadget player." That's a guy who has "a particular set of skills" that need to be exploited.