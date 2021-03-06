In their PRIME, who leads your team, Eli or Phil?

Phil was tough competitor and IIRC he was not a mistake maker by habit. But, because of Parcell's game plan (80% running?) .... I am not sure if he was the better passer. I know he had that seam pass to Bavaro down.
Eli (the "Awe Shucks Assassin") was inconsistent at times but, always brought his best performances when the game was most important.
it's not an easy answer. Simms was the more gifted natural thrower and his stats relative to era are right there with Eli's. But Eli was also more durable.
It's close but I think Eli's 2011 is pretty clearly the best season either player had and it's not very close. Eli was truly special that entire season and I think it's enough to give him the edge over Simms. Eli was capable of magic and that entire 2011 season was him putting it on display.
Love Eli, but I think a healthy Phil in his prime had a better skillset than Eli in his prime. That being said, there were things that Eli did pre-snap that may go unappreciated and I'm not sure that Phil was his equal in that department. This is a conversation for Kevin Gilbride and Ron Erhardt.
Better arm, more fiery leader. Also played during a much more violent era, especially for quarterbacks.
Eli s durability might have been more compromised had he played then.
Phil 1a, Eli 1b
This is somewhat of a generational thing. For me, fan since 56, rooting through the 64 to 80 seasons , Phil led my team to a place which seemed reserved for fans of other teams.
By the time Eli got here, Giants had experienced much success in the 20 years leading up to 04.
Phil’s winning percentage was better as well, that means something to me. Also he won 11 games his final season and was one dropped passed by the transplanted Bronco that kept them from home field advantage in the playoffs.
about Eli being more durable than Phil. Obviously, Eli record in that area stands for itself but I'm pretty sure if Phil played under the same rules as Eli then there wouldn't be such a drastic difference in perception between the two as Phil was a tough son of a bitch as well.
But if I'm coming from behind, I think I want Eli. And if they're playing the Eagles, I want Eli with PLAX.
That said, it's hard to compare Phil's run-first offense with a bunch of average WRs and Bavaro, to Eli's offense with Plax, Nicks, Cruz, OBJ and some average TEs. Phil would have lit shit up with Eli's weapons (too).
Game was faster so his Intel and reads mattered more.
Phil played in a rougher physical time for Qb's but generally, qbs of the era had an average of 3.5-5.0 seconds to throw? ( unless you played against LT). Eli in 2011 had an average time to throw under 2.5 seconds. The emphasis on different reading skills and keeping track of the wr options per route situation was quite a bit different.
No doubt Simms took harder hits but perhaps generally had better time and protection?
No doubt that other than Bavaro, Phil never had a Plax or Nick's or Cruz or a Toomer. Certainly not for very long.
As you know, the passing game was much different in Simms' era. The routes were longer to develop - largely due to the physicality of corner play - and the seven step drop back was still custom. And the safeties were allowed to drill receivers with virtually no regard of punishment from the league (hell, the NFL loved those videos showing the big hits around the league - they monetized it...)
IMV, you really had to make some tough reads knowing (1) the receivers were more tightly covered and (2) the possibility of getting your receiver killed over the middle.
So I don't give Eli any great advantage in his ability to process.
Just goes to show, in hindsight, just how far ahead of his time Walsh was with the WCO. And using the passing game as the de facto running game.
Walsh said that if SF had drafted Simms instead of Montana, the 49ers would have had the same level of success in the '80s. That's high praise.
The 9ers would have very likely drafted Simms in 1979. But they traded their first round pick that year to the Bills. And that ended up being the number one overall pick. So they had no first round pick.
Interestingly enough, they really started to like Montana very late in the weeks leading up to the draft and felt very fortunate to have the chance to grab him in the third round.
He had a great team around him and he had Parcells, and with all the comments about him getting hurt, he had Hostetler backing him up. Phil didn't play great "in his prime"- he had two great end of season runs. During a lot of his "prime" he was mediocre. If the question was who would you want if they could bring the best game of their life, I'd go Eli
Just a reminder, in the Super Bowl 21 versus Denver, Simms was 22/25, 268, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 rushes/25 yards.
that's my man ....give him our last 2 SB teams... same result less drama...
I don't know if Phil wins SB 42
or gets through SF in the run up to 46
Yeah I mean granted I'm biased being just 33 years old but I just don't see Phil carrying that 2011 team to a title the way Eli did. Winning a SB with that team took every bit of Eli's prime talent and clutchness-- I mean very few QBs in HISTORY have truly "carried" a team like that and been so clutch so many times in one season.
Phil was a very good QB obviously, but I actually feel like if you gave '07 Eli that '86 defense, he's clearly gonna win you a title, and then 4 years later if you gave '11 Eli that '90 Giants team, I say he also definitely gets the job done.
No offense to Phil but the lone Super Bowl run he had he had the greatest most dominant Giants team ever assembled around him. I'm not so sure that would give me confidence to know for certain that he could definitely win both those '07 and '11 super bowls in place of Eli. Again-- especially not 2011. There are actually very few QBs I'd say could've pulled off what Eli pulled off in 2011. He had that extra "clutch" gear that was just indescribable-- he just never ever faltered in a big moment that entire season. That's unbelievable.
How about that comeback against Dallas in week 14 in 2011? That alone was a 1 in a million occurrence. Without that comeback we never win a title. I'm not so positive that Phil would've won that one and "with less drama."
I think it's Eli - his prime of 2011 was really good
Seems silly to say one was tougher than the other. They stood tall and delivered the ball. They got knocked down, they got back up. They played though the pain. They were champions. But I don’t think one was any tougher than the other. I do think that Eli’s toughness is still under appreciated. He didn’t start all those games because he was never injured.
But the question was in their prime, who leads my team? I’m taking Eli. But I’d be more than happy with Phil too. Both were great champions. Both were great Giants.
As an aside, for me, most disappointing day as a Giants fan was Simms being cut. Until Eli was benched. Different kinds of disappointment. But I loved watching those guys play football.
This is so true. If you think Eli's OL was bad, look at the OL Simms played behind his first five years.
In 16 years, Eli was sacked 411 times.
Simms played 15 years, but basically missed about two and a half years due to injuries. With that said, Simms was still sacked 477 times. And who knows how many more times he was hit due to the NFL rules where QBs were allowed to get hit like they were any other skill position player.
I have NO doubt Simms could play and shine in today's NFL. But I'm not sure Eli could have been as good as Phil if he played in that era.
... saw a physically diminished Simms with elbow and shoulder issues, so they may underestimate his arm. In his prime, the man threw darts into tiny windows.
Heck, it’s easy to forget how well Phil moved before the knee injury in 1982. In his early years, nobody questioned his physical ability. He had all the tools. But until 1984, he couldn’t stay on the field and made too many mistakes when he was healthy. It didn’t help that he was throwing to guys named Perkins, Gray, Mistler, Shirk, etc. behind a line that was even worse than the receivers.
Phil’s detractors point out that even in his prime, he still made killer mistakes, like the interception before halftime of the Flipper game. That’s true of Phil, but also of Eli: the two slide-fumbles against the Eagles; the left-handed INT against Tennessee. Bad as the Rams game was, 1989 was Phil’s only one-and-done in the playoffs. Eli had four, and really only played well in two or three quarters in those games. He wasn’t always money in the postseason.
2 Great QBs from 2 ENTIRELY different eras & coaching philosophies.
Flip them into each other's era,and both would adjust & excel! We're just lucky to have had 2 great QBs that helped lead us to our 4 SB trophies(Yes,I know Phil got hurt & Hos led us in SB XXV,but Phil went into that Buffalo game leading the Giants to an 11-3 record before his injury)!
and I can see arguments for either. Tough comparing era's. Both had different elements to contend with with how the game was played and team they were on.
One thing Phil did not have to deal with was the immense media scrutiny that Eli did. Not sure I recall a QB (Eli) having to deal with that constant scrutiny particularly his first 4 years. Always felt his overcoming that was a very underrated aspect of his accomplishments.
In the end I conclude that I was able to enjoy two QB's who I really liked and respected for 30 of the last 40 years. With all the losing lately we really have been pretty fortunate.
Love Eli, but Phil is the better QB. IMV, you cannot factor in the injuries as a reason to pick Eli over Phil due to the different era's they played in.
I think of it like this, if Phil played on the Giants teams during the 2007-2011 run, would he have been successful? I think yes as the receivers were better and the CB's could not play as close.
Reverse the question and I do think Eli would have been successful in those 1986-1990 runs as well, but it is a little closer for me. Qb's had to take more hits and the windows a receiver was open was smaller.
One last thing, you all forget how much heart Phil had, how clutch he was and how tough he truly was.
I forget the year, but I remember the throw in the Minny game on 4th down, I think 4th and 17. Wow.
It seems really generational on who's voting for who - but I was already out of college when SB XXI happened. So Phil was my first QB crush (well, Montana was but I didn't root for him)
But let's face it. Eli is going into the HOF - no question in my mind. Phil was an almost in that group. Yes he saved his best game for the biggest stage but Eli rewrote NFL history in 2011 creating 18-1.
Also, there's all this talk about Phil being a better leader then Eli - according to whom? Don't mistake outward emotion and energy as leadership. I loved Phil going nuts on the sideline or mask to mask with Ronnie Lott, but the only ones to weigh in on that are the other guys in the locker room - well, other then Tiki...
damn u! lol
This is the correct answer.
Imagine Simms in the Mike Martz Rams offense, for example. He’d be in the hall of fame
Eli by a micron.
(sorry Phil, Love you bro ... : ) )
The Ravens destroyed Eli in that game so there might've been a hit in that one I'm forgetting, but Jerome McDougle almost murdered Eli on his first NFL snaps in the Eagle game.
Quote:
Wasn't it a Ravens player? Or was it Eagles? Can't recall . . .
The Ravens destroyed Eli in that game so there might've been a hit in that one I'm forgetting, but Jerome McDougle almost murdered Eli on his first NFL snaps in the Eagle game.
Thank you Osi. I'm thinking of the McDougle hit.
Quote:
In comment 15296256 Snacks said:
Quote:
Wasn't it a Ravens player? Or was it Eagles? Can't recall . . .
The Ravens destroyed Eli in that game so there might've been a hit in that one I'm forgetting, but Jerome McDougle almost murdered Eli on his first NFL snaps in the Eagle game.
Thank you Osi. I'm thinking of the McDougle hit.
Here’s video of it
Link - ( New Window )
But like most, on injury history alone, I would go with Eli.
Manning
A very good point.
The bleep was Trent Cole's problem there? Looks like he gets ready to go after Eli for looking around for a flag.
Thanks for sharing this but I don't think it's the right "hit".
Less drama? What does that mean? Was there some drama with Eli that the rest of us missed?
Love both, but Eli was available every week for 16 years.
Don't think Phil would've made it through that Jan '12 game in SF.
So it's an easy call - Phil.
The drama is what made the 2 runs great. And like other said, is Phil surviving San Fran? Unlikely.
The Giants were NOT set up in '86 for Simms to do that. And outside of Miami and the 9ers, the league was still focused on the run more...
Quote:
Are you suggesting Phil couldn't stand up to the punishment the 9ers doled our on Eli?
Because I saw Phil take a helluva lot more serious hits than Eli. Phil took a beating when defenders were allowed to beat the piss out of QBs.
Close choice either way and good thread topic
That's got to count for something.
Very good point. Walsh was very fond of Simms.
The 9ers would have very likely drafted Simms in 1979. But they traded their first round pick that year to the Bills. And that ended up being the number one overall pick. So they had no first round pick.
Interestingly enough, they really started to like Montana very late in the weeks leading up to the draft and felt very fortunate to have the chance to grab him in the third round.
Hugh tougher in the pocket
Stronger arm
Just a reminder, in the Super Bowl 21 versus Denver, Simms was 22/25, 268, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 rushes/25 yards.
Quote:
Yeah I mean granted I'm biased being just 33 years old but I just don't see Phil carrying that 2011 team to a title the way Eli did. Winning a SB with that team took every bit of Eli's prime talent and clutchness-- I mean very few QBs in HISTORY have truly "carried" a team like that and been so clutch so many times in one season.
Phil was a very good QB obviously, but I actually feel like if you gave '07 Eli that '86 defense, he's clearly gonna win you a title, and then 4 years later if you gave '11 Eli that '90 Giants team, I say he also definitely gets the job done.
No offense to Phil but the lone Super Bowl run he had he had the greatest most dominant Giants team ever assembled around him. I'm not so sure that would give me confidence to know for certain that he could definitely win both those '07 and '11 super bowls in place of Eli. Again-- especially not 2011. There are actually very few QBs I'd say could've pulled off what Eli pulled off in 2011. He had that extra "clutch" gear that was just indescribable-- he just never ever faltered in a big moment that entire season. That's unbelievable.
How about that comeback against Dallas in week 14 in 2011? That alone was a 1 in a million occurrence. Without that comeback we never win a title. I'm not so positive that Phil would've won that one and "with less drama."
It's really close.
But the question was in their prime, who leads my team? I’m taking Eli. But I’d be more than happy with Phil too. Both were great champions. Both were great Giants.
As an aside, for me, most disappointing day as a Giants fan was Simms being cut. Until Eli was benched. Different kinds of disappointment. But I loved watching those guys play football.
But Phil could start and do well in today's game. He was gifted.
This is so true. If you think Eli's OL was bad, look at the OL Simms played behind his first five years.
In 16 years, Eli was sacked 411 times.
Simms played 15 years, but basically missed about two and a half years due to injuries. With that said, Simms was still sacked 477 times. And who knows how many more times he was hit due to the NFL rules where QBs were allowed to get hit like they were any other skill position player.
I have NO doubt Simms could play and shine in today's NFL. But I'm not sure Eli could have been as good as Phil if he played in that era.
Phil didn't have the arm? 😂 He had a good bit stronger arm than Eli.
Quote:
Walsh said that if SF had drafted Simms instead of Montana, the 49ers would have had the same level of success in the '80s. That's high praise.
Very good point. Walsh was very fond of Simms.
Walsh also said Simms would have been in the Hall of Fame if he had drafted him.
Heck, it’s easy to forget how well Phil moved before the knee injury in 1982. In his early years, nobody questioned his physical ability. He had all the tools. But until 1984, he couldn’t stay on the field and made too many mistakes when he was healthy. It didn’t help that he was throwing to guys named Perkins, Gray, Mistler, Shirk, etc. behind a line that was even worse than the receivers.
Phil’s detractors point out that even in his prime, he still made killer mistakes, like the interception before halftime of the Flipper game. That’s true of Phil, but also of Eli: the two slide-fumbles against the Eagles; the left-handed INT against Tennessee. Bad as the Rams game was, 1989 was Phil’s only one-and-done in the playoffs. Eli had four, and really only played well in two or three quarters in those games. He wasn’t always money in the postseason.
One thing Phil did not have to deal with was the immense media scrutiny that Eli did. Not sure I recall a QB (Eli) having to deal with that constant scrutiny particularly his first 4 years. Always felt his overcoming that was a very underrated aspect of his accomplishments.
In the end I conclude that I was able to enjoy two QB's who I really liked and respected for 30 of the last 40 years. With all the losing lately we really have been pretty fortunate.
Interesting thing to me as that Simms suffered with awful OL play for the first 5 years of his career, Eli had it on the back end of his.
+1
Dumb me, 1986, on the year.
