NYP: Barkley faces obstacles in crucial return

Much less drastic injury, and maybe no surgery was needed. But I remember him saying that the knee injury ultimately forced him to become a more patient runner because he could no longer count on his speed.
For me, it is this simple: I believe due to Barkley's freakish physicality and work ethic, he will return and be ready for game 1. His knee injury was bad, no question, but these surgeries have improved over the decades to the point where I know guys return to form.
A healthy Barkley gives us homerun hitters at WR and RB, opening up our offense. I honestly don't know if we can win this division without a healthy Barkley. Look at D. Jones statistics with and without Barkley! He requires special attention and therefore makes everyone else better.
Because he is a hard worker who wants it, I will give Barkley the benefit of the doubt and pray he is in fact ready for the season. If he learns something from this injury about patience or whatever, so be it and that is a good thing!
He might not be able to dance around for the home run hit and get stuffed for losses ala Barry Sanders. Maybe he takes whats given to him and always move fowards for positive yards ala Zeke Elliot (hate that guy, but he moves the chains).
For sure, we definitely need more Gallman and less 50 yard TDs.
I've faced obstacles before. I think Barkley will be fine.
I'd rather or offense be on schedule, rather then constant third and longs because someone was stuffed in the backfield trying to hit a homerun. Those 50 yard runs were great for his personal highlight reel though.
hard to have a conversation if you think every time Barkley is getting hit before the LOS you equate it to him "dancing" or "trying to hit a HR".
Does that happen on some runs? Sure. Is it anywhere near the frequency some on here make it? No chance. And I've seen enough of his 3-5 yard runs after getting hit behind the LOS to know this take is largely BS.
Its hard to have any football conversations here, when gatekeeping holier than though types like you automatically calls anyone who expresses an opinion different there yours BS.
the dancing in the backfield (which is very true) outweighs the home run capability, I do get the point. He actually led the league rookie year in carries for negative yards. Yeah I know, the naysayers will blame it on the OL which is partially true but it is also partially true that he is not a decisive runner like Gallman was. Gallman darted immediately to the hole and always seemed to get positive yards. Obviously not comparing Gallman to Barkleys talent.
laugh when people call posters "holier-than-thou" as they spout off some happy horseshit about a professional football player making runs for his "personal highlight reel" and gets offended when called on that horrific take.
I never claimed you think Gallman is better. I mocked your original take saying youd rather have "hard yards" than 50 yard TD's. I also said Barkley has had plenty of carries that resulted in 3-5 yard gains instead of a loss.
Zeke has had the privilege to run behind a far superior OL his whole career, really not comparable situations. Here's a nice article from his rookie year which basically confirms the premise that occasionally he trys to make a big play but its a minor flaw. It also confirms that he can run up the middle and break tackles. Barkley - ( New Window )
yet not as frequently as you make it out to be, seems like i'm the one being reasonable and open to a discussion.
Like I said earlier, if you think Barkley's negative runs have more to do with "dancing" than the fact that he's basically hit right after the handoff, than i'm not sure what to tell you.
Barkley has two years of highlite real hits as soon as the ball gets in his hands. Often his dancing is because he never gets a chance. Never. Just creamed.
However, I do believe that this OL will be able to run block well enough right out of the gates. We may see some pass protection issues early on but not to the degree we saw last year.
I honestly believe Barkley will have his best year as far as ypc and catches go. Jones will also flourish with a run game and time plus his elite legs.
Run 1 - hit behind LOS, tried a cut but was too late
Run 2 - hit right after handoff, couldn't dance or do anything
Run 3 - runs up the middle, no dancing
Run 4 - hit right after handoff, 6 yards behind LOS
Run 5 - hit right after handoff, 3 yard loss, no dancing
These are examples of what he faces more often than not, and more often than not he doesn't even have time to "dance". Not sure what he's supposed to do on these runs. 2020 Pitt - ( New Window )
I agree with you. I expect everyone to bust each others balls on a fucking football discussion site. We are not discussing nuclear physics here. But Uconn is the one who 1st bought up the inability to have meaning football conversations- while hypocritically mocking my comments and calling it BS. Thats fine and dandy, but don't be a gatekeeping bitch about it.
Coming back from an ACL tear is much easier now than it was a decade ago.
I think there's a question whether Judge will want him carrying the ball 20+ times a game or if he'll split his workload more, but, in my view, it'd be better if his workload is decreased, injury or not.
as some guys getting off the subject of the OP to have an "Insult Duel" just between themselves.
This site is not here to provide a platform for
oversensitive or ego-driven "contributors".
Grow up or get lost.
Why is pointing out a flawed argument “over sensitive”? I didn’t shoot from the hip, I provided some examples to support my POV and I even conceded that Barley does have work to do in the area, but it’s completely overblown.
I have no interest in insulting people with name calling. I was called a gate keeping bitch to which I responded using the horrific word “clown”. I’m not the issue here.
not at Penn state, not here. What makes him special is his ability to run like Sanders at 235 lbs. He is NOT a good between the tackle runner. Doesn't have Elliot's mindset for moving the chains.
He needs to retain that freakish ability or he will have a hard time. I suspect the organization knows this, thus the stocking up on backs that can be part of a solution.
Would it be fair to instead say we should hope for more early-career Brandon Jacobs and less late-career Brandon Jacobs?
Would it be fair to instead say we should hope for more early-career Brandon Jacobs and less late-career Brandon Jacobs?
I think its fair to say that Barkley might need to change or tweak his running style. But its completely ridiculous to want 3-4 yards instead of the chance of a major play/TD. Almost every BBI thread on Daniel Jones is about how this is a big play league and I agree with it, but it doesn't stop with the QB. There was a reason why our offense didn't look like complete shit in 2018 and it wasn't because of 3 yard runs.
Would it be fair to instead say we should hope for more early-career Brandon Jacobs and less late-career Brandon Jacobs?
I think its fair to say that Barkley might need to change or tweak his running style. But its completely ridiculous to want 3-4 yards instead of the chance of a major play/TD. Almost every BBI thread on Daniel Jones is about how this is a big play league and I agree with it, but it doesn't stop with the QB. There was a reason why our offense didn't look like complete shit in 2018 and it wasn't because of 3 yard runs.
One of the BEST RBs ever, Barry Sanders, was oft times stopped in the backfield or “danced” at times, yet he was ALWAYS a threat to take it to the house and easily made the HOF doing just that.
Gimme sum Sanders anyday!
Staying healthy for the first time since his rookie year
There's two elements I think: the first is the physical and the second is the mental.
Who know's about the physical? Some athletes recover pre-injury quickness and speed but most do not. By all accounts Barks is a hard worker and we know his body is touched by the hand of God. So, if anyone can come back physically, its probably good to bet on Barks.
The mental is more interesting to me. It seems like we all agree that Barks was never a "physical" back. And his challenges at pass pro were well known. So, why isn't Saquon a physical back? Why can't Saquon pass protect? The answer certainly is not that he doesn't possess the physical attributes. And these questions were all being asked before he blew out his knee. Coming back from a blown knee is Barks going to sell out in pass pro? Is he going to hit a hole to grind out the three yards and a cloud of dust? Is he going to fly through the air like Superman? Only time can tell. But it's more than fair to wonder.
RE: I think its fair to wonder about Barks comeback...
There's two elements I think: the first is the physical and the second is the mental.
Who know's about the physical? Some athletes recover pre-injury quickness and speed but most do not. By all accounts Barks is a hard worker and we know his body is touched by the hand of God. So, if anyone can come back physically, its probably good to bet on Barks.
The mental is more interesting to me. It seems like we all agree that Barks was never a "physical" back. And his challenges at pass pro were well known. So, why isn't Saquon a physical back? Why can't Saquon pass protect? The answer certainly is not that he doesn't possess the physical attributes. And these questions were all being asked before he blew out his knee. Coming back from a blown knee is Barks going to sell out in pass pro? Is he going to hit a hole to grind out the three yards and a cloud of dust? Is he going to fly through the air like Superman? Only time can tell. But it's more than fair to wonder.
SB is who he is and most likely always has been. Sure, it would be prudent to perhaps modify some things, but he’s not going to change his style all that much, imv..
I believe he’ll be physically fine in the overall. Mentally? I think he’ll overcome whatever MIGHT plague him in that regard, but if I have any concerns at all, it would be the mental aspect of it.
should run differently. It is obvious the Giant coaches and Saquon are both between a rock and a hard place as to what to do to jumpstart his career. Again, BBI is what will turn his game around and turn him into the generational back we were all promised.
as good as he was in his first year, once he gets confidence in the knee. There seems to be little doubt that he works as hard as anybody ever has to rebuild his strength and speed, it's the cuts he needs to be confident in.
In all honesty, knowing that how injuries are handled today (efficiently) and rehabbing is so focused and determined, I think Barkley will be 99.9% for camp and 99.99% for opening day game 1. I don't know if anyone post-surgery is ever 100%. But I'm no doctor either.
Bottom line: if Barkley has a 250-1300-10 and 70-600-7 type season or better this team wins the division.
When you have speed at WR (Galloday, Slayton, Toney) and RB (Barkley) and TE (Engram) you can create matchup problems. Go Giants!
I do not expect him to be "good as new." Like Tiki, I expect Barkley to compensate in other areas for any lack of speed or agility.
Regardless of his rushing yards, I am still hoping for receiving yardage of 750-1000. His receiving yardage will make a big difference for the Giants.
I think I'd take a 50% SB over that combo I watched last year.
Gotcha
For sure, we definitely need more Gallman and less 50 yard TDs.
I'd rather or offense be on schedule, rather then constant third and longs because someone was stuffed in the backfield trying to hit a homerun. Those 50 yard runs were great for his personal highlight reel though.
Its hard to have any football conversations here, when gatekeeping holier than though types like you automatically calls anyone who expresses an opinion different there yours BS.
Like I said earlier, if you think Barkley's negative runs have more to do with "dancing" than the fact that he's basically hit right after the handoff, than i'm not sure what to tell you.
Agreed. Most often it’s right after the handoff, imv
I never claimed you think Gallman is better. I mocked your original take saying youd rather have "hard yards" than 50 yard TD's. I also said Barkley has had plenty of carries that resulted in 3-5 yard gains instead of a loss.
Zeke has had the privilege to run behind a far superior OL his whole career, really not comparable situations. Here's a nice article from his rookie year which basically confirms the premise that occasionally he trys to make a big play but its a minor flaw. It also confirms that he can run up the middle and break tackles.
Barkley - ( New Window )
However, I do believe that this OL will be able to run block well enough right out of the gates. We may see some pass protection issues early on but not to the degree we saw last year.
I honestly believe Barkley will have his best year as far as ypc and catches go. Jones will also flourish with a run game and time plus his elite legs.
Run 2 - hit right after handoff, couldn't dance or do anything
Run 3 - runs up the middle, no dancing
Run 4 - hit right after handoff, 6 yards behind LOS
Run 5 - hit right after handoff, 3 yard loss, no dancing
These are examples of what he faces more often than not, and more often than not he doesn't even have time to "dance". Not sure what he's supposed to do on these runs.
2020 Pitt - ( New Window )
And of course you cannot compare Gallman to Barkley. Just comparing styles. I would still prefer the home run hitter as I stated.
Yes, I know you did not. I was referring to Uconn.
I agree with you. I expect everyone to bust each others balls on a fucking football discussion site. We are not discussing nuclear physics here. But Uconn is the one who 1st bought up the inability to have meaning football conversations- while hypocritically mocking my comments and calling it BS. Thats fine and dandy, but don't be a gatekeeping bitch about it.
If you can prove Barkley mostly “dances” I’m all ears. Until then just thumb through the sources I posted and let me know what you think.
The other route is Willis McGahee - a quick and fast college RB who tore his knee up, and reinvented himself as a powerful grinder.
IMO, Barkley does not have the physical mindset of AP or McGahee, and I'm fascinated to see what his return will look like. He could also do things those guys couldn't.
My biggest concern with him remains pass blocking. IMO, he stinks at it, and that is a tough skill to improve coming off a knee.
And his gifts and work ethic are top notch.
I do wish he would reduce the severe air-born cuts he does.
I think there's a question whether Judge will want him carrying the ball 20+ times a game or if he'll split his workload more, but, in my view, it'd be better if his workload is decreased, injury or not.
Why is pointing out a flawed argument “over sensitive”? I didn’t shoot from the hip, I provided some examples to support my POV and I even conceded that Barley does have work to do in the area, but it’s completely overblown.
I have no interest in insulting people with name calling. I was called a gate keeping bitch to which I responded using the horrific word “clown”. I’m not the issue here.
He is who he is. He’s a homerun threat but he’s not going to be the guy to turn negative plays into 4 yard gains.
He needs to retain that freakish ability or he will have a hard time. I suspect the organization knows this, thus the stocking up on backs that can be part of a solution.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
7h
Giants running backs averaged 3.8 catches for 23.6 yards per game in 2020.
•Steelers week 1 with Saquon was their best game with 74 yards (31 more yards than their 2nd best game.
•Had 4 games with less than 10 yards
RB’s were merely a checkdown option for the Giants offense.
Would it be fair to instead say we should hope for more early-career Brandon Jacobs and less late-career Brandon Jacobs?
Would it be fair to instead say we should hope for more early-career Brandon Jacobs and less late-career Brandon Jacobs?
I think its fair to say that Barkley might need to change or tweak his running style. But its completely ridiculous to want 3-4 yards instead of the chance of a major play/TD. Almost every BBI thread on Daniel Jones is about how this is a big play league and I agree with it, but it doesn't stop with the QB. There was a reason why our offense didn't look like complete shit in 2018 and it wasn't because of 3 yard runs.
One of the BEST RBs ever, Barry Sanders, was oft times stopped in the backfield or “danced” at times, yet he was ALWAYS a threat to take it to the house and easily made the HOF doing just that.
Gimme sum Sanders anyday!
Who know's about the physical? Some athletes recover pre-injury quickness and speed but most do not. By all accounts Barks is a hard worker and we know his body is touched by the hand of God. So, if anyone can come back physically, its probably good to bet on Barks.
The mental is more interesting to me. It seems like we all agree that Barks was never a "physical" back. And his challenges at pass pro were well known. So, why isn't Saquon a physical back? Why can't Saquon pass protect? The answer certainly is not that he doesn't possess the physical attributes. And these questions were all being asked before he blew out his knee. Coming back from a blown knee is Barks going to sell out in pass pro? Is he going to hit a hole to grind out the three yards and a cloud of dust? Is he going to fly through the air like Superman? Only time can tell. But it's more than fair to wonder.
SB is who he is and most likely always has been. Sure, it would be prudent to perhaps modify some things, but he’s not going to change his style all that much, imv..
I believe he’ll be physically fine in the overall. Mentally? I think he’ll overcome whatever MIGHT plague him in that regard, but if I have any concerns at all, it would be the mental aspect of it.
Send all recommendations ASAP...
Bottom line: if Barkley has a 250-1300-10 and 70-600-7 type season or better this team wins the division.
When you have speed at WR (Galloday, Slayton, Toney) and RB (Barkley) and TE (Engram) you can create matchup problems. Go Giants!