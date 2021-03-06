for display only
SI: Lists 5 greatest touchdowns in NY GIANTS history.

Snacks : 6/30/2021 9:40 am
Did they nail it or would you have put something different?

5. Odell Beckham, Jr., 2014 (1 hander)


4. Ron Dixon, 2000 Divisional Playoffs (Opening KO return)


3. Phil McConkey, Super Bowl XXI (deflection off of Bavaro)


2. Hakeem Nicks, 2011 Divisional Playoffs (hail mary b4 half)


1. Plaxico Burress's Game Winner, Super Bowl XLII (nuff said)



The Five Greatest Touchdowns in New York Giants History - ( New Window )
Although it was a defensive td, Sehorn's pick 6 in that same playoff  
Ira : 6/30/2021 9:42 am : link
game against Philly deserves mention.
No Sehorn Re McNab juggling  
Big Blue '56 : 6/30/2021 9:42 am : link
pick 6?
HMM  
jvm52106 : 6/30/2021 9:43 am : link
Shockey over Dawkins 2002 has to be on there.

Martin INT return in 86 vs Broncos has to be near the top PERIOD!

LT vs Lions (97 yard INT) on Thanksgiving Day 1982.
Ha - beat you by seconds  
Ira : 6/30/2021 9:43 am : link
;)
This is a really hard category to rank but a few big ones...  
Chris684 : 6/30/2021 9:52 am : link
Eli 3rd and 17 to Manningham @ SF in 2011 title game.

Bradshaw TD run in the snow against Buffalo.

Eli to Amani to complete comeback against Denver in 2005.

Shockey over Dawkins in 2002 regular season finale.

They got #1 correct  
arniefez : 6/30/2021 9:55 am : link
the other 4 aren't even in the top 50. Ridiculous list.

Off the top of my head. Not in order these 4 are greater than those by a mile.

LT INT 1982

Victor Cruz 99 yards in 2011

Bavaro from Simms SF Playoff Game 1985

Steven Baker vs Buffalo Super Bowl 25
Stephen Baker  
arniefez : 6/30/2021 9:56 am : link
not Steven. Sorry about that.
How could I have forgotten Cruz 99 yards against the Jets  
Chris684 : 6/30/2021 9:57 am : link
in terms of impact on an eventual SB title, it doesn't get any bigger.
Eli 3rd and 17 to Manningham @ SF in 2011 title game  
arniefez : 6/30/2021 9:57 am : link
Good call might bump the Bavaro 85 from my list.
The OPs list needs  
Jimmy Googs : 6/30/2021 10:08 am : link
a little work...
Maybe not top five, but a personal favorite...  
Klaatu : 6/30/2021 10:13 am : link
Eli to Amani Toomer against the Bucs in the 2007 playoff game. Ronde Barber gets "had," lol.
Bradshaw trying too late to avoid the td is a bigger td than OBJ  
glowrider : 6/30/2021 10:21 am : link
As are several others mentioned. Bad list, but at least we won the first four games mentioned. Odell made a very difficult catch, while being held, but it didn’t help the team win the game. So it can’t be a top play. We got WORSE THAN NOTHING out of that catch.

At a minimum, the 99yd td to Cruz should be somewhere on this list.

Didn't Tiki Barber have an epic run against  
Jimmy Googs : 6/30/2021 10:27 am : link
the Kansas City Chiefs? Broke a ton of tackles.

I hate these lists  
truebluelarry : 6/30/2021 10:34 am : link
it's like nothing prior to the 1970 merger ever happened.
RE: I hate these lists  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/30/2021 10:37 am : link
In comment 15296638 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
it's like nothing prior to the 1970 merger ever happened.


Yup, and they list a TD in a loss to the Cowboys?
RE: RE: I hate these lists  
Snacks : 6/30/2021 10:42 am : link
In comment 15296641 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15296638 truebluelarry said:


Quote:


it's like nothing prior to the 1970 merger ever happened.

Shall i delete? I don't mind.



Yup, and they list a TD in a loss to the Cowboys?
Shall i delete?  
Snacks : 6/30/2021 10:43 am : link
I don't mind.
RE: They got #1 correct  
cokeduplt : 6/30/2021 10:46 am : link
In comment 15296611 arniefez said:
Quote:
the other 4 aren't even in the top 50. Ridiculous list.

Off the top of my head. Not in order these 4 are greater than those by a mile.

LT INT 1982

Victor Cruz 99 yards in 2011

Bavaro from Simms SF Playoff Game 1985

Steven Baker vs Buffalo Super Bowl 25


Victor Cruz 99 yards has to definitely be up there.
looking at it differently:  
Enzo : 6/30/2021 10:56 am : link
Alex Smith's TD pass to Vernon Davis with 9 seconds left in the Saints-49ers playoff game in 2012.
RE: HMM  
PatersonPlank : 6/30/2021 11:08 am : link
In comment 15296601 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Shockey over Dawkins 2002 has to be on there.

Martin INT return in 86 vs Broncos has to be near the top PERIOD!

LT vs Lions (97 yard INT) on Thanksgiving Day 1982.


Agree with this, the defensive TD's need to be up there (maybe he was just considering offensive TD's?)?
a completely meaningless play is # 5.  
Victor in CT : 6/30/2021 11:21 am : link
nothing to see here
One of the greatest (most fun) George Martin vs Bronco's  
KingBlue : 6/30/2021 11:22 am : link
One of my all time favorites.
What a great radio call too - ( New Window )
As many have said the Cruz 99 yard TD has to be here  
chuckydee9 : 6/30/2021 11:24 am : link
In fact in the big picture that TD was way more important and impressive than the Nicks hail mary TD in the Packers playoff game.. Can't disagree with number 1 though..
RE: Shall i delete?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/30/2021 11:26 am : link
In comment 15296643 Snacks said:
Quote:
I don't mind.


No, these can be interesting to read. But Larry is right, these lists tend to focus on the very recent past.

As just posted, how can you even compare Beckham's TD with Martin's, especially in terms of importance.
I also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/30/2021 11:27 am : link
don't think McConkey's play should be there... it was fluke play and the game had already been long decided. It was cool, but "great"? Nah.
Two I can think of, not mentioned ...  
Manny in CA : 6/30/2021 11:27 am : link

Kawika Mitchell "baseball style" strip of QB (I think it off Philly), jumps up in one motion and runs for TD.

After spending, all morning, game-day, bad-mouthing Jason Sehorn and explaining to the media how "over-rated" Sehorn was; almost immediately Sehorn intercepts ball and runs right past Ram's coach Mike Martz for long TD.
Clarification ...  
Manny in CA : 6/30/2021 11:29 am : link
"Baseball style slide" - then strip of QB.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/30/2021 11:31 am : link
far more important (and impressive) Phil McConkey TD was his TD against Darrell Green in the '86 game at RFK. It was a perfect pass by Simms against Green who was blanketing McConkey, but McConkey made a circus catch. The TD basically sealed that game, giving the Giants the NFC East against a team that could very easily have won the division and homefield.
Super Bowl XXV  
allstarjim : 6/30/2021 11:47 am : link
Late 1st half, Giants down against Buffalo 12-3. Hostetler hits Baker for a huge 14-yard TD, perfect pass.

Imagine the difference in that game had that TD been dropped or the throw had been errant?

Going into half-time down 12-3 or 12-10...huge. big for Hostetler and the team's psyche.

RE: Although it was a defensive td, Sehorn's pick 6 in that same playoff  
MotownGIANTS : 6/30/2021 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15296599 Ira said:
Quote:
game against Philly deserves mention.


+1
I'm with truebluelarry and Eric on this.  
Red Dog : 6/30/2021 12:04 pm : link
These lists always ignore so much NFL history that they don't mean squat.

The Martin and Sehorn TDs, LT's 97-yard pick 6 on Thanksgiving Day, and maybe even the long Bradshaw run in the rain against Buffalo deserve some serious consideration.

And there's almost got to be something from Homer Jones in there, too. And maybe a Frank Gifford option pass TD. Or a Y.A. Tittle to R.C. Owens alley-oop. People forget that Owens did play a little bit with Tittle when they were both GIANTS. OK, maybe that's not real significant, but the alley-oop was a signature play for both of them, and something that nobody else seemed to be able to do at the time.

And where's the clubhouse play? Back in the 60s, I can't remember exactly when, the GIANTS put in their fastest players, including some defensive backs, as receivers for what would have been later called a hail mary at the end of the first half. They caught the opponent (the Cardinals?) flat footed as nobody had ever done anything like that before, and the G-men scored a long TD to end the half.

Another honorable mention would be the Brandon Jacobs TD in Dallas where he slammed the football into their clock or something after scoring.

Toomer TD  
KarenP : 6/30/2021 12:04 pm : link
with about 10 seconds to go in the first half of the 2007 Giants vs Cowboys Divisional playoff game was huge.
RE: looking at it differently:  
glowrider : 6/30/2021 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15296656 Enzo said:
Quote:
Alex Smith's TD pass to Vernon Davis with 9 seconds left in the Saints-49ers playoff game in 2012.


I like how you think. I asked Brandon Jacobs about this situation on twitbook once and he replied they wanted no part of New Orleans and the Dome, and preferred to go to San Fran.

I think many of us fans felt similarly.
My 5 greats touchdowns in Giants history prior to 1970  
truebluelarry : 6/30/2021 12:41 pm : link
1 - Bob Schnelker's 8-yard reception of Frank Gifford's option pass in the mid-fourth quarter of the regular season finale against first place Cleveland. This TD tied the game 10-10 and set the stage for Pat Summerall's 49-yard field goal on the snow covered field at Yankee Stadium. This might be the most important TD in all of Giants history, as it forced a playoff between the Giants and Browns the next week, to see who would face the Baltimore Colts for the NFL Championship. You know the rest of the story, but if Cleveland held on to beat the Giants, the NFL would not be what we know it today, 12/14/58

2 - Ken Strong 42-yard rush in 4th quarter to put the Giants ahead of the Bears 17-13 on their way to a 30-13 victory in The Sneakers Game, the Giants second NFL Title and their first in a Championship Game, 12/9/34.

3 - Mel Triplett's 17-yard first quarter rush against the Bears in the NFL Championship Game, the Giants only one at Yankee Stadium. You've seen the highlight of this one many times, as Triplett bowls over the umpire on his way into the end zone. This was a tone-setter to jump start a 47-7 romp, 12/30/56

4 - Hank Soar's 43-yard rush early in the first quarter was another tone-setter, this one a 36-0 thrashing of the favored Washington Redskins at to Polo Grounds to clinch the NFL East for the Giants and put them in the title game against Green Bay, which the Giants also won a week later, 12/4/38.

5 - Frank Gifford's 27-yard reception from YA Title in the third quarter at Pittsburgh. The fact that this was a go-ahead TD in a game the Giants would eventually win is less important than the fact that it revived the third phase of Gifford's career, which was as a flanker after missing an entire year of football with a spinal concussion. Gifford had struggled badly early in the season and he said this TD catch gave him a desperately needed confidence boost. The Giants went on to win the NFL East and Gifford eventually became a Pro Bowl receiver, 9/30/62

This will all be in my book one day! ;)

Honorable Mention - Mark Haynes end zone fumble recovery of a kickoff in the first quarter to give the Giants a 20-0 lead over the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Game at Philadelphia. At the time this simply seemed like good fun, but a second half comeback attempt by the Eagles ensured that these 7-points counted. This was the Giants first post season win since 1958, 12/27/81
trubluelarry  
Snacks : 6/30/2021 12:58 pm : link
thanks for taking the time to write that up.

Most of these were before i was born and I agree with everyone that the list was a little short sighted.
Amad Bradshaw's TD in SB 46  
cjac : 6/30/2021 1:01 pm : link
when the Patriots decided to not play defense and let him score so they can get the ball back

thats a better TD than Beckhams one handed catch
Red Dog  
DSPCSP : 6/30/2021 1:42 pm : link
The clubhouse play was against the Eagles. I was at the game. At the time I was living in Philly and to hear Tom Brookshier, ex-Eagle DB and radio voice, talk about the game you would have thought the Eagles should have won the game. It was a rout for the Giants!
good stuff as always Larry! Way better than the tripe from the  
Victor in CT : 6/30/2021 2:09 pm : link
MSM.

re the 1981 Eagles game, how long do you think the replay review would have taken on that Haynes TD to see if a shoelace may have been out of bounds if it happened today? LOL
Lots  
Toth029 : 6/30/2021 2:20 pm : link
Of TDs, but no way in hell is Odell's score in a loss in a meaningless ass game a top moment.
RE: good stuff as always Larry! Way better than the tripe from the  
truebluelarry : 6/30/2021 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15296840 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
MSM.

re the 1981 Eagles game, how long do you think the replay review would have taken on that Haynes TD to see if a shoelace may have been out of bounds if it happened today? LOL


Haha! Good question...too long no doubt. The TD would have stood though, he was definitely in!
RE: This is a really hard category to rank but a few big ones...  
Leg of Theismann : 6/30/2021 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15296609 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Eli 3rd and 17 to Manningham @ SF in 2011 title game.

Bradshaw TD run in the snow against Buffalo.

Eli to Amani to complete comeback against Denver in 2005.

Shockey over Dawkins in 2002 regular season finale.


I was there for the 2002 Shockey over Dawkins game, and the 2005 Denver game with Eli to Amani, and don't forget Kent Graham to Amani to render the Broncos 14-1 back in 1998. I was 11 years old 20 rows up from that endzone. Was definitely the best moment of my Giants life to that point.

Was also there for the Ron Dixon return against Philly in the playoffs. That was THE LOUDEST I have ever heard any stadium get in my entire lifetime. I legitimately felt the cement shaking, it felt like the stadium was about to implode.

Pretty cool that the Dixon and Sehorn TDs were both in that same game. Their offense outscored us 10-6, but our defense & special teams scored 14 points and won the game.
There are two NFL's histories  
arniefez : 6/30/2021 2:51 pm : link
the pre Super Bowl era and the Super Bowl era. I can't speak to anything pre Super Bowl. There are a few people here that can.

As far as the NFL and the NFL media are concerned nothing happened before 1966.
RE: RE: good stuff as always Larry! Way better than the tripe from the  
Victor in CT : 6/30/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15296861 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
In comment 15296840 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


MSM.

re the 1981 Eagles game, how long do you think the replay review would have taken on that Haynes TD to see if a shoelace may have been out of bounds if it happened today? LOL



Haha! Good question...too long no doubt. The TD would have stood though, he was definitely in!


Yes he was!
RE: Shall i delete?  
Ivan15 : 6/30/2021 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15296643 Snacks said:
Quote:
I don't mind.


No !!! Why delete? You did a good job of generating some excitement in what is basically a slow point of the year.
No offense to old-time NY Giant football but  
Jimmy Googs : 6/30/2021 3:37 pm : link
my Top 5 from the Super Bowl era, based on some subjective mix of talent exhibited and memorableness of the moment, would be as follows:

5. LT interception return on Thanksgiving
4. Eli/Nicks hail mary versus Green Bay
3. Jason Sehorn pick 6 versus Eagles
2. Victor Cruz 99 yarder versus Jets
1. Eli/Plax game winner in Super Bowl

Honorable mention to George Martin interception versus Denver (and one of my all-time favorite players)...
All memorable TD’s  
prh : 6/30/2021 3:50 pm : link
The triple reverse flea flicker in 1967 deserves an honorable mention. I couldn’t figure out how to link a YouTube video. However the play is there at the 3:20 mark in the 1967 highlights video.
Just for the fun of it, I grabbed a copy of the Giants-Redskins 1938  
truebluelarry : 6/30/2021 5:38 pm : link
game from the NY Daily News.

Soar's 43-yard TD run was the Giants first play from scrimmage following an interception of a Sammy Baugh pass. The Giants never looked back.

Back page headling & photos
https://i.imgur.com/FX1Wnh7.jpg

Game summary & box score
https://i.imgur.com/vYjdseU.jpg
RE: Just for the fun of it, I grabbed a copy of the Giants-Redskins 1938  
Snacks : 6/30/2021 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15297045 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
game from the NY Daily News.

Soar's 43-yard TD run was the Giants first play from scrimmage following an interception of a Sammy Baugh pass. The Giants never looked back.

Back page headling & photos
https://i.imgur.com/FX1Wnh7.jpg

Bleeping awesome!

Game summary & box score
https://i.imgur.com/vYjdseU.jpg
The Stephen Baker...  
bw in dc : 6/30/2021 6:01 pm : link
TD catch at the end of the first half of SB vs the Bills was absolutely huge. And got right back in the game.

That needs to be on this list...
Even better - the NY Herald-Tribune has a photo  
truebluelarry : 6/30/2021 6:05 pm : link
of Soar galloping down the sideline on his way to the TD.

And...if you take a close look at the box score you'll see that the linesman was none other than former Giant star halfback Hinkey Haines!

https://i.imgur.com/OmAGmAX.png
RE: Didn't Tiki Barber have an epic run against  
j_rud : 6/30/2021 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15296636 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
the Kansas City Chiefs? Broke a ton of tackles.


Thats one of my favorite runs ever. 12/17/2005. Saturday game and the day I graduated college. Ducked out early to catch the game. Tiki was a monster that day and that run was just ridiculous.
RE: good stuff as always Larry! Way better than the tripe from the  
xtian : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15296840 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
MSM.

re the 1981 Eagles game, how long do you think the replay review would have taken on that Haynes TD to see if a shoelace may have been out of bounds if it happened today? LOL


that fumble recovery in the endzone on a kickoff to make it 20-0 in the first quarter popped into my head too. the reason it was so big was because we had not been in the playoffs since 1963 and had been horrible for a decade. it was LT's first year and we had dynamically beat dallas 13-10 in OT the week before just to get into the playoffs. we, the fans, had a lot of built up tension to release.
Manningham against sf and baker in sb  
bhill410 : 5:26 pm : link
We’re first two to come to mind. Cruz popped in but didn’t want two from same season.
I guess degree of difficulty mattered more than importance  
Essex : 5:33 pm : link
because the Manninghan TD was huge in the SF playoff game in 11, the Stephen Baker TD (in XXV) was huge--both were great plays obviously not as difficult as the OBJ one handed catch, but 100000x more important. The Victor Cruz TD against the Jets and the one the following week against the Cowboys were also pretty darn important and impressive. Anyway, I love trips down memory lane, especially good ones!
Best Beckham TD was Ravens 2016  
shyster : 5:49 pm : link
Fourth down. Game is over if they don't convert. It would be their fourth loss in a row and put them at 2-4 for season and pretty much done.

Crowd was dead quiet with the tension of the moment. The instant roar at the realization Beckham had the ball and was loose in the secondary was like nothing else.

They come out of the game 3-3 on the way to 11-5. Not much else has happened the last decade.

