SI: Lists 5 greatest touchdowns in NY GIANTS history.

Did they nail it or would you have put something different?
5. Odell Beckham, Jr., 2014 (1 hander)
4. Ron Dixon, 2000 Divisional Playoffs (Opening KO return)
3. Phil McConkey, Super Bowl XXI (deflection off of Bavaro)
2. Hakeem Nicks, 2011 Divisional Playoffs (hail mary b4 half)
1. Plaxico Burress's Game Winner, Super Bowl XLII (nuff said)
The Five Greatest Touchdowns in New York Giants History
Martin INT return in 86 vs Broncos has to be near the top PERIOD!
LT vs Lions (97 yard INT) on Thanksgiving Day 1982.
Bradshaw TD run in the snow against Buffalo.
Eli to Amani to complete comeback against Denver in 2005.
Shockey over Dawkins in 2002 regular season finale.
Off the top of my head. Not in order these 4 are greater than those by a mile.
LT INT 1982
Victor Cruz 99 yards in 2011
Bavaro from Simms SF Playoff Game 1985
Steven Baker vs Buffalo Super Bowl 25
At a minimum, the 99yd td to Cruz should be somewhere on this list.
Yup, and they list a TD in a loss to the Cowboys?
it's like nothing prior to the 1970 merger ever happened.
Shall i delete? I don't mind.
Yup, and they list a TD in a loss to the Cowboys?
Victor Cruz 99 yards has to definitely be up there.
Agree with this, the defensive TD's need to be up there (maybe he was just considering offensive TD's?)?
What a great radio call too - ( New Window )
No, these can be interesting to read. But Larry is right, these lists tend to focus on the very recent past.
As just posted, how can you even compare Beckham's TD with Martin's, especially in terms of importance.
Kawika Mitchell "baseball style" strip of QB (I think it off Philly), jumps up in one motion and runs for TD.
After spending, all morning, game-day, bad-mouthing Jason Sehorn and explaining to the media how "over-rated" Sehorn was; almost immediately Sehorn intercepts ball and runs right past Ram's coach Mike Martz for long TD.
Imagine the difference in that game had that TD been dropped or the throw had been errant?
Going into half-time down 12-3 or 12-10...huge. big for Hostetler and the team's psyche.
+1
The Martin and Sehorn TDs, LT's 97-yard pick 6 on Thanksgiving Day, and maybe even the long Bradshaw run in the rain against Buffalo deserve some serious consideration.
And there's almost got to be something from Homer Jones in there, too. And maybe a Frank Gifford option pass TD. Or a Y.A. Tittle to R.C. Owens alley-oop. People forget that Owens did play a little bit with Tittle when they were both GIANTS. OK, maybe that's not real significant, but the alley-oop was a signature play for both of them, and something that nobody else seemed to be able to do at the time.
And where's the clubhouse play? Back in the 60s, I can't remember exactly when, the GIANTS put in their fastest players, including some defensive backs, as receivers for what would have been later called a hail mary at the end of the first half. They caught the opponent (the Cardinals?) flat footed as nobody had ever done anything like that before, and the G-men scored a long TD to end the half.
Another honorable mention would be the Brandon Jacobs TD in Dallas where he slammed the football into their clock or something after scoring.
I like how you think. I asked Brandon Jacobs about this situation on twitbook once and he replied they wanted no part of New Orleans and the Dome, and preferred to go to San Fran.
I think many of us fans felt similarly.
2 - Ken Strong 42-yard rush in 4th quarter to put the Giants ahead of the Bears 17-13 on their way to a 30-13 victory in The Sneakers Game, the Giants second NFL Title and their first in a Championship Game, 12/9/34.
3 - Mel Triplett's 17-yard first quarter rush against the Bears in the NFL Championship Game, the Giants only one at Yankee Stadium. You've seen the highlight of this one many times, as Triplett bowls over the umpire on his way into the end zone. This was a tone-setter to jump start a 47-7 romp, 12/30/56
4 - Hank Soar's 43-yard rush early in the first quarter was another tone-setter, this one a 36-0 thrashing of the favored Washington Redskins at to Polo Grounds to clinch the NFL East for the Giants and put them in the title game against Green Bay, which the Giants also won a week later, 12/4/38.
5 - Frank Gifford's 27-yard reception from YA Title in the third quarter at Pittsburgh. The fact that this was a go-ahead TD in a game the Giants would eventually win is less important than the fact that it revived the third phase of Gifford's career, which was as a flanker after missing an entire year of football with a spinal concussion. Gifford had struggled badly early in the season and he said this TD catch gave him a desperately needed confidence boost. The Giants went on to win the NFL East and Gifford eventually became a Pro Bowl receiver, 9/30/62
This will all be in my book one day! ;)
Honorable Mention - Mark Haynes end zone fumble recovery of a kickoff in the first quarter to give the Giants a 20-0 lead over the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Game at Philadelphia. At the time this simply seemed like good fun, but a second half comeback attempt by the Eagles ensured that these 7-points counted. This was the Giants first post season win since 1958, 12/27/81
Most of these were before i was born and I agree with everyone that the list was a little short sighted.
thats a better TD than Beckhams one handed catch
Bradshaw TD run in the snow against Buffalo.
Eli to Amani to complete comeback against Denver in 2005.
Shockey over Dawkins in 2002 regular season finale.
I was there for the 2002 Shockey over Dawkins game, and the 2005 Denver game with Eli to Amani, and don't forget Kent Graham to Amani to render the Broncos 14-1 back in 1998. I was 11 years old 20 rows up from that endzone. Was definitely the best moment of my Giants life to that point.
Was also there for the Ron Dixon return against Philly in the playoffs. That was THE LOUDEST I have ever heard any stadium get in my entire lifetime. I legitimately felt the cement shaking, it felt like the stadium was about to implode.
Pretty cool that the Dixon and Sehorn TDs were both in that same game. Their offense outscored us 10-6, but our defense & special teams scored 14 points and won the game.
As far as the NFL and the NFL media are concerned nothing happened before 1966.
No !!! Why delete? You did a good job of generating some excitement in what is basically a slow point of the year.
5. LT interception return on Thanksgiving
4. Eli/Nicks hail mary versus Green Bay
3. Jason Sehorn pick 6 versus Eagles
2. Victor Cruz 99 yarder versus Jets
1. Eli/Plax game winner in Super Bowl
Honorable mention to George Martin interception versus Denver (and one of my all-time favorite players)...
Soar's 43-yard TD run was the Giants first play from scrimmage following an interception of a Sammy Baugh pass. The Giants never looked back.
Back page headling & photos
https://i.imgur.com/FX1Wnh7.jpg
Game summary & box score
https://i.imgur.com/vYjdseU.jpg
That needs to be on this list...
And...if you take a close look at the box score you'll see that the linesman was none other than former Giant star halfback Hinkey Haines!
https://i.imgur.com/OmAGmAX.png
Thats one of my favorite runs ever. 12/17/2005. Saturday game and the day I graduated college. Ducked out early to catch the game. Tiki was a monster that day and that run was just ridiculous.
re the 1981 Eagles game, how long do you think the replay review would have taken on that Haynes TD to see if a shoelace may have been out of bounds if it happened today? LOL
that fumble recovery in the endzone on a kickoff to make it 20-0 in the first quarter popped into my head too. the reason it was so big was because we had not been in the playoffs since 1963 and had been horrible for a decade. it was LT's first year and we had dynamically beat dallas 13-10 in OT the week before just to get into the playoffs. we, the fans, had a lot of built up tension to release.
Crowd was dead quiet with the tension of the moment. The instant roar at the realization Beckham had the ball and was loose in the secondary was like nothing else.
They come out of the game 3-3 on the way to 11-5. Not much else has happened the last decade.