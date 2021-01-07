Biggest effort plays in NYG

The thread on biggest TDs made me think of plays that showed pure heart and determination when it had to be there, that did not directly lead to points, but prevented or led to some. Here’s some obvious contenders, but I bet you all can think of many I leave out.



1) Mark Ingram 1st down in Bills SB, had to have it and would not be denied



2) Armstead taking on the block and grabbing the RB in space vs the Pack in NFC Championship.



3) Bradshaw digging his fumble out from under a pile in the SB



4) Howard’s hit on Rodger Craig to pop ball to LT in 3peat ender



5) JPP’s blocked FG vs Dallas after owning the game



6) LT’s sack with 1 hand on a bad wing



7) Eli and Tyree, neither gave up on it



8) Jacquian Williams streeetching to knock out the ball from Kyree Williams in OT in SF NFCC



9) Earpad Hit by Reasons (could think of other goal line plays, too)



10) Hos holding the ball on the safety and not giving up the TD