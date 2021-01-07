Biggest effort plays in NYG

The thread on biggest TDs made me think of plays that showed pure heart and determination when it had to be there, that did not directly lead to points, but prevented or led to some. Here’s some obvious contenders, but I bet you all can think of many I leave out.
1) Mark Ingram 1st down in Bills SB, had to have it and would not be denied
2) Armstead taking on the block and grabbing the RB in space vs the Pack in NFC Championship.
3) Bradshaw digging his fumble out from under a pile in the SB
4) Howard’s hit on Rodger Craig to pop ball to LT in 3peat ender
5) JPP’s blocked FG vs Dallas after owning the game
6) LT’s sack with 1 hand on a bad wing
7) Eli and Tyree, neither gave up on it
8) Jacquian Williams streeetching to knock out the ball from Kyree Williams in OT in SF NFCC
9) Earpad Hit by Reasons (could think of other goal line plays, too)
10) Hos holding the ball on the safety and not giving up the TD
Here is the play
Link - ( New Window )
One of the greatest plays ever!!!!!
How about Victor Cruz turning a 10 yard pass reception into a 99 yard touchdown. And that play turned around the season for both the Giants and the jests.
First one that came to mind, figured someone would mention it pretty quickly.
This is #1 for me.
In honestly believe they lose that game if Pierce doesn’t make that play.
He was determined to score - ( New Window )
Yes, AP. Thanks
--Charles Woodson, on getting trucked by Brandon Jacobs
First thing I thought of
I agree.
The entire game vs the Saints. Frankly, it's not even close. The OP and anyone else are out of their minds if they don't put the whole game as number 1. Never mind one play. After he'd make a tackle he'd literally be on his knees in excruciating pain.
Where would that rank in the all time effort plays?
HUGE play. Ive always thought this was one of the more underrated plays in my time as a Giants fan.
Quote:
Carrying defenders down the field
One of the greatest plays ever!!!!!
How about Victor Cruz turning a 10 yard pass reception into a 99 yard touchdown. And that play turned around the season for both the Giants and the jests.
Cruz's play was dramatic, and it's fair to say it turned the season around. As far as effort, though, it was pretty routine. The defenders knocked each other out of the play. Cruz just kept his balance and then sprinted at top speed. It was thrilling, but not a play of extraordinary effort or willpower.
George Martin against Elway and the Bronco's - ( New Window )
It was, it's #2 on his list. He just mistakenly labeled it as an Armstead play.
I thought about this one, but was trying to think of ones that don’t end in a score, which stand out already. A lot of effort to hold off LT calling for the lateral and then taking the hit from him in the end zone.
Just saw the replay and Gibril Wilson was right behind Moss too, still would’ve been complete if Webster wasn’t there but he deserves credit too for staying close enough on that play.
There is another timeline where Brady completes both this Hail Mary and the one to Gronk in SB46. Thank God we don’t live in that one.
I hear you. Maybe the most miraculous play, but more of a “bang bang” play. Whereas the Ingram play was sustained want to - juking, ducking, spinning, and hopping to not be denied that critical 1st down.
Just saw the replay and Gibril Wilson was right behind Moss too, still would’ve been complete if Webster wasn’t there but he deserves credit too for staying close enough on that play.
There is another timeline where Brady completes both this Hail Mary and the one to Gronk in SB46. Thank God we don’t live in that one.
This is a good one! Seeing the arc on that ball and Moss there…I was in full body cringe. What a dagger that would have been. But in so many ways the more likely outcome, right?
Hell of an effort there
churning, setting tone
Eli to Tyree
Bavaro