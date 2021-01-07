for display only
Biggest effort plays in NYG

Daniel in MI : 6/30/2021 4:51 pm
The thread on biggest TDs made me think of plays that showed pure heart and determination when it had to be there, that did not directly lead to points, but prevented or led to some. Here’s some obvious contenders, but I bet you all can think of many I leave out.

1) Mark Ingram 1st down in Bills SB, had to have it and would not be denied

2) Armstead taking on the block and grabbing the RB in space vs the Pack in NFC Championship.

3) Bradshaw digging his fumble out from under a pile in the SB

4) Howard’s hit on Rodger Craig to pop ball to LT in 3peat ender

5) JPP’s blocked FG vs Dallas after owning the game

6) LT’s sack with 1 hand on a bad wing

7) Eli and Tyree, neither gave up on it

8) Jacquian Williams streeetching to knock out the ball from Kyree Williams in OT in SF NFCC

9) Earpad Hit by Reasons (could think of other goal line plays, too)

10) Hos holding the ball on the safety and not giving up the TD
Do you mean Antonio Pearce  
rebel yell : 6/30/2021 4:57 pm : link
for #2?
Bavaro against the 49ers on MNF  
gogiants : 6/30/2021 4:59 pm : link
Carrying defenders down the field
Jacobs steamrolling Woodson  
Southern Man : 6/30/2021 5:08 pm : link
Used all his effort to make a statement
Chase Blackburn getting all the way back in coverage  
Remdad : 6/30/2021 5:12 pm : link
and intercepting Brady
Justin Tuck  
Jolly Blue Giant : 6/30/2021 5:16 pm : link
His rookie year, in a blow out loss, chasing down LDT from behind.
RE: Justin Tuck  
Jolly Blue Giant : 6/30/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15297026 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
His rookie year, in a blow out loss, chasing down LDT from behind.


Here is the play
Link - ( New Window )
Bradshaw  
emcca005 : 6/30/2021 5:29 pm : link
Cutting across field to get OB right before half in GB. Not a muscle effort but a smart effort
RE: Bavaro against the 49ers on MNF  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6/30/2021 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15297015 gogiants said:
Quote:
Carrying defenders down the field


One of the greatest plays ever!!!!!

How about Victor Cruz turning a 10 yard pass reception into a 99 yard touchdown. And that play turned around the season for both the Giants and the jests.
RE: Justin Tuck  
j_rud : 6/30/2021 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15297026 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
His rookie year, in a blow out loss, chasing down LDT from behind.


First one that came to mind, figured someone would mention it pretty quickly.
RE: Do you mean Antonio Pearce  
Vin_Cuccs : 6/30/2021 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15297012 rebel yell said:
Quote:
for #2?


This is #1 for me.

In honestly believe they lose that game if Pierce doesn’t make that play.
Didn't Kawika Mitchell have a huge stop  
FranknWeezer : 6/30/2021 5:56 pm : link
late in the 2007 season?
How about Landon Collins' 45 yard INT returned for a TD  
Giantology : 6/30/2021 5:57 pm : link
6 broken tackles.
He was determined to score - ( New Window )
RE: Do you mean Antonio Pearce  
Daniel in MI : 6/30/2021 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15297012 rebel yell said:
Quote:
for #2?

Yes, AP. Thanks
Lots of good ones.  
Daniel in MI : 6/30/2021 6:25 pm : link
Trying to think of some older ones.
LT's one armed game is tops  
US1 Giants : 6/30/2021 6:29 pm : link
an incredible game
love this  
mittenedman : 6/30/2021 6:43 pm : link
"I was out for a second after we made contact. Then I hit the ground and woke up. I remember being on the ground and one of my teammates was like, “Wood! Wood! You all right?!” I was shook — really I was. I played the rest of the game, but I was out of it. That’s a big regret for me, not going and hitting that guy low. That was a ROUGH day from then on out."

--Charles Woodson, on getting trucked by Brandon Jacobs
RE: Bavaro against the 49ers on MNF  
eli4life : 6/30/2021 7:57 pm : link
In comment 15297015 gogiants said:
Quote:
Carrying defenders down the field


First thing I thought of
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/30/2021 8:13 pm : link
Michael Johnson knocking ball in 07 title game, Hixon eventually recovering ball.
Barkley vs. the Bears right before halftime in his rookie season.  
St. Jimmy : 6/30/2021 8:29 pm : link
Tiki had a TD run vs. the Chiefs in 2005 where he fought through a tackle keeping his knee off the ground.
RE: LT's one armed game is tops  
giantstock : 6/30/2021 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15297078 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
an incredible game


I agree.

The entire game vs the Saints. Frankly, it's not even close. The OP and anyone else are out of their minds if they don't put the whole game as number 1. Never mind one play. After he'd make a tackle he'd literally be on his knees in excruciating pain.
What about that time...  
D HOS : 6/30/2021 8:46 pm : link
Daniel Jones ran 83 yards and collapsed? That was pretty high effort. He had zero effort left after that run (or "during" that run).

Where would that rank in the all time effort plays?
Antonio pierce NFC champ game 07  
Bear vs Shark : 6/30/2021 8:47 pm : link
Very surprised that wasn't on the OP list
RE: ...  
John In CO : 6/30/2021 10:13 pm : link
In comment 15297146 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Michael Johnson knocking ball in 07 title game, Hixon eventually recovering ball.


HUGE play. Ive always thought this was one of the more underrated plays in my time as a Giants fan.
RE: RE: Bavaro against the 49ers on MNF  
CT Charlie : 6/30/2021 11:10 pm : link
In comment 15297042 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
In comment 15297015 gogiants said:


Quote:


Carrying defenders down the field



One of the greatest plays ever!!!!!

How about Victor Cruz turning a 10 yard pass reception into a 99 yard touchdown. And that play turned around the season for both the Giants and the jests.


Cruz's play was dramatic, and it's fair to say it turned the season around. As far as effort, though, it was pretty routine. The defenders knocked each other out of the play. Cruz just kept his balance and then sprinted at top speed. It was thrilling, but not a play of extraordinary effort or willpower.
George Martin Interception for TD has to be on both lists  
KingBlue : 7/1/2021 10:30 am : link
Parcells states it at the beginning of the clip. Just a phenominal effort and one of the most memorable plays in a memorable year.
George Martin against Elway and the Bronco's - ( New Window )
RE: Antonio pierce NFC champ game 07  
Johnny5 : 7/1/2021 10:50 am : link
In comment 15297175 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
Very surprised that wasn't on the OP list

It was, it's #2 on his list. He just mistakenly labeled it as an Armstead play.
RE: George Martin Interception for TD has to be on both lists  
Daniel in MI : 7/1/2021 11:18 am : link
In comment 15297464 KingBlue said:
Quote:
Parcells states it at the beginning of the clip. Just a phenominal effort and one of the most memorable plays in a memorable year. George Martin against Elway and the Bronco's - ( New Window )


I thought about this one, but was trying to think of ones that don’t end in a score, which stand out already. A lot of effort to hold off LT calling for the lateral and then taking the hit from him in the end zone.
Great thread  
csh2z : 7/1/2021 4:08 pm : link
GREAT MEMORIES!
LOL!  
D HOS : 7/1/2021 4:36 pm : link
# 75 just rumbling like a tank obviously gassed and putting out pure effort, but then you have young LT darting left and right, backs off a bit, comes zipping back up, dancing into the end zone right next to him.
Ingram is certainly in the hunt for the top slot...  
bw in dc : 7/1/2021 6:27 pm : link
But I believe Howard stripping Craig is the greatest defensive play in the history of the organization. So I move that to #1.
Corey Webster staying close enough to Randy Moss  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 7/1/2021 6:59 pm : link
To be able to get a fingertip on that 1st SB42 Hail Mary at the end of that game. The best QB ever made arguably the best pass of his life 70 yards down the field to the best deep ball WR ever and it would have led to the best Win (and worst Loss for us) in NFL history by miles and miles... if Corey Webster wasn’t close enough to get his fingertip on a slightly underthrown (cuz it was 70 yards) pass.

Just saw the replay and Gibril Wilson was right behind Moss too, still would’ve been complete if Webster wasn’t there but he deserves credit too for staying close enough on that play.

There is another timeline where Brady completes both this Hail Mary and the one to Gronk in SB46. Thank God we don’t live in that one.
RE: Ingram is certainly in the hunt for the top slot...  
Daniel in MI : 7/1/2021 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15297868 bw in dc said:
Quote:
But I believe Howard stripping Craig is the greatest defensive play in the history of the organization. So I move that to #1.


I hear you. Maybe the most miraculous play, but more of a “bang bang” play. Whereas the Ingram play was sustained want to - juking, ducking, spinning, and hopping to not be denied that critical 1st down.
RE: Corey Webster staying close enough to Randy Moss  
Daniel in MI : 7/1/2021 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15297878 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
To be able to get a fingertip on that 1st SB42 Hail Mary at the end of that game. The best QB ever made arguably the best pass of his life 70 yards down the field to the best deep ball WR ever and it would have led to the best Win (and worst Loss for us) in NFL history by miles and miles... if Corey Webster wasn’t close enough to get his fingertip on a slightly underthrown (cuz it was 70 yards) pass.

Just saw the replay and Gibril Wilson was right behind Moss too, still would’ve been complete if Webster wasn’t there but he deserves credit too for staying close enough on that play.

There is another timeline where Brady completes both this Hail Mary and the one to Gronk in SB46. Thank God we don’t live in that one.


This is a good one! Seeing the arc on that ball and Moss there…I was in full body cringe. What a dagger that would have been. But in so many ways the more likely outcome, right?
Jason Sehorn's incredible INT  
kinard : 7/1/2021 9:17 pm : link
that he brought back for TD against the Eagles in the playoffs.

Hell of an effort there
bradshaw run  
mpinmaine : 7/1/2021 10:22 pm : link
opening drive in 42,

churning, setting tone
Mine  
Grey Pilgrim : 8:39 am : link
Ingram

Eli to Tyree

Bavaro
Sehorn  
Grey Pilgrim : 8:41 am : link
I was at the game. Up there for sure!
#1, #2 and #4  
Jimmy Googs : 9:33 am : link
.
Leonard Marshall's hit on Joe Montana in 1990  
Angel Eyes : 10:44 am : link
.
