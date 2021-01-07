for display only
The Giants Will Go to the Playoffs If ...

christian : 7/1/2021 1:54 pm
Name your number one factor.

For me - the Giants will go to the playoffs if Hernandez and Peart outperform Zeitler and Fleming.
It's pretty simple  
Giantophile : 7/1/2021 1:56 pm : link
If Daniel Jones takes 'the next step' and fulfills much of his potential the Giants can and should win a lot of games.
If DJ’s mobility is back  
Big Blue '56 : 7/1/2021 2:00 pm : link
and SB has no issues of note
Sale is the OL guru  
robbieballs2003 : 7/1/2021 2:12 pm : link
We hope he is.
If DJ and SB stay healthy for 16 games  
jsuds : 7/1/2021 2:13 pm : link
or even close to it this should be a solid team. They need to learn to win and get the mentality that they expect to do so regularly. Looking forward to the season!
It starts and ends with Daniel Jones  
Mike in NY : 7/1/2021 2:18 pm : link
If he can't improve his decisionmaking and cut down on turnovers, not much else matters.
If the OL is atleast in the 15th-20th range instead of 25th or worse  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 7/1/2021 2:21 pm : link
That would give the offense a chance to become a good unit. Jones needs to play better but it starts with the OL.

Jones is the singular most important player but I think the OL as a whole is the key to this team's potential success.
they have more wins  
I Love Clams Casino : 7/1/2021 2:28 pm : link
than anybody else in the division.......................





did I do good?
If Daniel Jones shoes he can consistently play winning football  
Heisenberg : 7/1/2021 2:39 pm : link
The rest of the team is good enough that he will go as far as he takes them.
If the Oline plays well and  
NBGblue : 7/1/2021 2:49 pm : link
the Dline can somehow generate a respectable pass rush
If Jones throws 25 or more TDs and has less than 15 total turnovers  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/1/2021 3:04 pm : link
.
RE: If DJ and SB stay healthy for 16 games  
Milton : 7/1/2021 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15297666 jsuds said:
Quote:
or even close to it this should be a solid team.
+1
RE: they have more wins  
Trainmaster : 7/1/2021 3:28 pm : link
than anybody else in the division

That's exactly what I was thinking.
If the OL doesn’t suck again and we don’t  
Metnut : 7/1/2021 3:36 pm : link
have a major run of injuries that destroys a whole unit.
three things  
D HOS : 7/1/2021 3:41 pm : link
assuming all the high percentage likely things happen as expected... (e.g. team doesn't give up on their coaching, no major scandals or culture issues)

1 - no major injury issue (star player or multiple to one unit)

plus

2 - no one unit continually f's it up for the entire team (looking at you, oline)

equal

3 offense scores more than our defense gets beat --> wins --> playoffs!

TEAM HEALTH...  
x meadowlander : 7/1/2021 3:57 pm : link
...if the team is a league leader in team health, fewest games missed by players, particularly by key starters (BARKLEY, JONES, WILLIAMS) and thin positions, then yes, I believe this is a playoff team.

HUGE *if* though.

O-line already has a couple of backups starting, IMO. WR lacks a true #1 star capable of drawing double teams.
I think for every team in the NFL this is mostly true:  
trueblueinpw : 7/1/2021 4:01 pm : link
Your team will go to the playoffs if your QB1 is a playmaker who doesn’t turn the ball over. For the Giants, it all comes down to DJ8. Shitty O-line? Hold on to the football and make a play DJ. Barks not the same and still can’t pass pro? Hold on to the football and make a play DJ. Receivers not getting separation? Hold to the ball and make a play DJ.

Also, the rest of the Giants are in good shape. The defense could (and should) be outstanding. I don’t think Riley Dixon is very good, but aside from him Specials should be good. So, yeah, DJ8 needs to protect the Duke and make some plays.
the OP nails it  
ColHowPepper : 7/1/2021 4:01 pm : link
though broaden the trigger to the OL as a whole, let's not 'don't sleep on' anyone.
If the remainder of the division struggles like they did in 2020  
Go Terps : 7/1/2021 4:02 pm : link
This is a 6-8 win roster.
The giants  
crick n NC : 7/1/2021 4:02 pm : link
Will go to the playoffs if Kadarius Toney can keep his shoes on
The OL is the biggest question mark  
BillT : 7/1/2021 4:09 pm : link
Its performance makes the biggest impact and the number of players needed to make it work makes it the hardest to predict. Given that it’s the biggest factor in the success of the team. Neither, Jones or Barkley or any other unit has as big a question mark or has as much of an impact.
if Kenny Golladay averages 7+ catches a game  
gidiefor : Mod : 7/1/2021 4:19 pm : link
over the course of the season - the Giants are going to the playoffs and maybe even win a couple of playoff games

If the Giants top 10 players stay healthy all year  
SGMen : 7/1/2021 5:03 pm : link
And the team stays healthy in general, we will win this division:

1. D. Jones - he gets to Top 12 NFL status or better
2. S. Barkley - no run game without him, receiver too
3. L. Williams - stuff run, push pocket, pressure QB's
4. D. Lawrence - stuff run, push pocket, pressure QB's
5. J. Bradberry - shut down big receivers like last yr
6. A. Thomas - 2nd year should flourish, bull run game
7. B. Martinez - our defensive leader and tackler
8. K. Galloday - HR threat, true #1, must be wary
9. L. Ryan - Top FS this year, surprises and leads D
10. Ojulari - rookie stuns and pressures from edge

We need our core group to stay healthy and be productive. If the OL stays healthy it would go a long long way to determining whether we are a playoff team or not:

Thomas-Lemiuex-Gates-Hernandez-Peart

We have speed this year on both sides of the ball and that hasn't always been the case for us of late.
Empowerment by negativity...  
Grizz99 : 7/1/2021 5:11 pm : link
Quote:
...If the remainder of the division struggles like they did in 2020
Go Terps : 4:02 pm : link : reply
This is a 6-8 win roster.

In other words, if the division is better
THEN The Giants won't win 6 to 8 games.
That's a very strong need you're carrying around. "Gravity", said Einstein can bend and warp light"
So, evidently, can need.
We win the division  
RobCrossRiver56 : 7/1/2021 5:22 pm : link
.
Just mold a middle-of-the-pack  
M.S. : 7/1/2021 5:40 pm : link
Offensive line and the Giants have a very good shot at making the playoffs.

A Top 10 O-line and it’s almost a guarantee!
If  
Ike#88 : 7/1/2021 6:20 pm : link
we get better QB play and a better pass rush so that we can win the close games you need to, to qualify. The o-line is a big part of improved QB play but it is Jones decisions and throws that matter the most. And do we have a backup QB that can be effective?
RE: If Jones throws 25 or more TDs and has less than 15 total turnovers  
SGMen : 7/1/2021 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15297709 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
.
I'd love to see a 30 to 15 ratio or better!
If they rush  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/1/2021 8:22 pm : link
for 130+ yards/game and hold teams to under 105 yards/game.
If the oline is stout  
Giant John : 7/1/2021 9:01 pm : link
And defense is a top 10.
If Daniel Jones takes a significant step forward..  
Sean : 7/1/2021 10:14 pm : link
It comes down to Jones.
𝘍𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘦 . . .  
OntheRoad : 7/1/2021 10:20 pm : link
. . . the Giants will go to the playoffs if Hernandez and Peart outperform Zeitler and Fleming."

and Lemieux learns to pass block.

OL  
mpinmaine : 7/1/2021 10:31 pm : link
dJ,, healthy roster
Health health health health health and health  
glowrider : 7/1/2021 10:46 pm : link
Offense: >=25ppg
Defense: <=20ppg

Get it done.
RE: If Daniel Jones takes a significant step forward..  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 7/1/2021 11:14 pm : link
In comment 15298000 Sean said:
Quote:
It comes down to Jones.


But Sean, don’t you think it comes down to the people protecting him? And Barkley?

Our OL has been crap for ages. Even in 2011, it was Eli and the strong WR crew making it happen. Our OL needs to be good, at least ok this year.

The Seattle Win is the blueprint. Top notch D (with hopefully a better stud pass rusher) and low turnover/Game Manager/Offense that got the job done. The Judge ideal Win.

Saquon being more patient might be the #1 key to the team beyond the QB. He needs to improve on that and find the right balance. I feel like his raw talent was truly worthy of drafting so early. I think he has 1/2 epic seasons in him, but his recovery has been less than ideal. I know it comes down to DJ. But for our young QB to make it happen, we need blocking period.
Jones stays healthy and the OL plays well  
steve in ky : 7/1/2021 11:20 pm : link
.
RE: Jones stays healthy and the OL plays well  
CT Charlie : 7/1/2021 11:50 pm : link
In comment 15298033 steve in ky said:
Quote:
.


Agreed.
To me  
Sneakers O'toole : 12:26 am : link
It's all about what that OLine does. Do they rise to the challenge, or more of the same.
Seattle game  
Mike in NY : 12:33 am : link
You can’t count on that consistently because of NFL outlawing defense. If you need a lot to go right to score on offense you aren’t getting far.
If we are looking for one indicative stat...  
D HOS : 12:41 am : link
Then I will say, if 26 rushes for more than 1200 yards.
I will stay away from injuries.....so my 3 keys  
George from PA : 12:51 am : link
Garrett system must work

OL gels

Daniel's Jones steps up

I have no doubt the defense will excel
Biggest X-factor is Jones  
Breeze_94 : 1:04 am : link
along with improvement from the Oline.

Then there is the health of Saquon as well.

I'm not too worried about the other side of the ball...as long as they aren't riddled by injuries. A lot of depth and good players on defense along with a great DC in Graham.

Jones  
Les in TO : 7:37 am : link
Puts it all together
Osi..  
Sean : 7:40 am : link
Of course. I do think there were games last season which were winnable If Jones played better. Just off the top of my head - at Chicago, at LAR, at Dallas & Tampa. All things being equal, if Jones made a few more plays those games are winnable.
If we can control the line of scrimmage...  
EricJ : 7:53 am : link
on both sides of the ball.
...IF Joe Pendelton's Ghost possesses Daniel Jones..  
x meadowlander : 8:32 am : link
..because Pendelton NEVER misses the playoffs.

Bonus? Killer Clarinet Solo's.
It's unmistakeably...  
bw in dc : 10:38 am : link
a QB driven league. So the success boils down to Jones. And I think he need to produce between 30-36 total TDs for us to grab a playoff spot. Fortunately, there are more playoff spots to grab now...

Of course, the OL play is enormous as well. But if the ask is what is the number on factor - the answer is QB.
the playoffs are expanded to 24 teams  
PatersonPlank : 11:07 am : link
ba da bah.
They stop  
thrunthrublue : 11:36 am : link
Being the loser bums they have been for the last ten years.
Can I count the O Line and the QB as one thing?  
cjac : 11:39 am : link
We know the defense will be good, we know they have way better skill position guys than they had last year.

Can the O line protect Jones, and can Jones stop doing really stupid things with the ball when under duress?


thats my one thing
RE: ...IF Joe Pendelton's Ghost possesses Daniel Jones..  
cjac : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15298090 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
..because Pendelton NEVER misses the playoffs.

Bonus? Killer Clarinet Solo's.


If they made that movie today, there's no way they would have let him back in that game after being on a stretcher
agree w/Christian  
bc4life : 12:03 pm : link
right side of OLine will be critical.
As I scroll thru the posts and my own answer I narrowed it down to a  
SGMen : 12:17 pm : link
few things:

1. We win enough games to qualify for the playoffs (ha ha)
2. Health of key players (Jones, Barkley, Williams, Lawrence, Bradberry, Ryan, Thomas, Galloday, Martinez, etc)
3. D. Jones development - he has better targets and should have better protection.
4. OL - this young group will very likely struggle early in pass protection but should be strong in the run game right out of the gates and will improve as the season moves along.
5. Luck - my new addition. I honestly believe the "football gods" intervene for a win or two during the year that can make all the difference.

I've set the bar at 10 - 7, give or take a game. I wanted to say 11-6, give or take a game, but I didn't want to get too arrogant about this defense.

You see, I honestly believe if this defense stays healthy AND the young guys develop (esp. Ojulari as an edge rookie rusher shining) as the season goes we may be shutdown good by season's end when it matters most!
Better OL  
BigBlueinDE : 1:05 pm : link
play. Jones has to show he's the franchise qb. Barkely has to get and stay on the field.
The most important need  
giantstock : 3:12 pm : link
Is an improvement of the ENTIRE OL AS A UNIT. They were 31st in the NFL. They lost their best OLineman. So if they improve from 31st to 25th-- that means they will have a good team?

Bull.

They need the OL to be at least mediocre. Mediocre might be fine because they are still in a bad division though it will be overall better this year.
