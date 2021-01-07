The Giants Will Go to the Playoffs If ...

...if the team is a league leader in team health, fewest games missed by players, particularly by key starters (BARKLEY, JONES, WILLIAMS) and thin positions, then yes, I believe this is a playoff team.
HUGE *if* though.
O-line already has a couple of backups starting, IMO. WR lacks a true #1 star capable of drawing double teams.
I think for every team in the NFL this is mostly true:
Your team will go to the playoffs if your QB1 is a playmaker who doesn’t turn the ball over. For the Giants, it all comes down to DJ8. Shitty O-line? Hold on to the football and make a play DJ. Barks not the same and still can’t pass pro? Hold on to the football and make a play DJ. Receivers not getting separation? Hold to the ball and make a play DJ.
Also, the rest of the Giants are in good shape. The defense could (and should) be outstanding. I don’t think Riley Dixon is very good, but aside from him Specials should be good. So, yeah, DJ8 needs to protect the Duke and make some plays.
Its performance makes the biggest impact and the number of players needed to make it work makes it the hardest to predict. Given that it’s the biggest factor in the success of the team. Neither, Jones or Barkley or any other unit has as big a question mark or has as much of an impact.
And the team stays healthy in general, we will win this division:
1. D. Jones - he gets to Top 12 NFL status or better
2. S. Barkley - no run game without him, receiver too
3. L. Williams - stuff run, push pocket, pressure QB's
4. D. Lawrence - stuff run, push pocket, pressure QB's
5. J. Bradberry - shut down big receivers like last yr
6. A. Thomas - 2nd year should flourish, bull run game
7. B. Martinez - our defensive leader and tackler
8. K. Galloday - HR threat, true #1, must be wary
9. L. Ryan - Top FS this year, surprises and leads D
10. Ojulari - rookie stuns and pressures from edge
We need our core group to stay healthy and be productive. If the OL stays healthy it would go a long long way to determining whether we are a playoff team or not:
Thomas-Lemiuex-Gates-Hernandez-Peart
We have speed this year on both sides of the ball and that hasn't always been the case for us of late.
...If the remainder of the division struggles like they did in 2020
Go Terps : 4:02 pm : link : reply
This is a 6-8 win roster.
In other words, if the division is better
THEN The Giants won't win 6 to 8 games.
That's a very strong need you're carrying around. "Gravity", said Einstein can bend and warp light"
So, evidently, can need.
we get better QB play and a better pass rush so that we can win the close games you need to, to qualify. The o-line is a big part of improved QB play but it is Jones decisions and throws that matter the most. And do we have a backup QB that can be effective?
RE: If Jones throws 25 or more TDs and has less than 15 total turnovers
But Sean, don’t you think it comes down to the people protecting him? And Barkley?
Our OL has been crap for ages. Even in 2011, it was Eli and the strong WR crew making it happen. Our OL needs to be good, at least ok this year.
The Seattle Win is the blueprint. Top notch D (with hopefully a better stud pass rusher) and low turnover/Game Manager/Offense that got the job done. The Judge ideal Win.
Saquon being more patient might be the #1 key to the team beyond the QB. He needs to improve on that and find the right balance. I feel like his raw talent was truly worthy of drafting so early. I think he has 1/2 epic seasons in him, but his recovery has been less than ideal. I know it comes down to DJ. But for our young QB to make it happen, we need blocking period.
Of course. I do think there were games last season which were winnable If Jones played better. Just off the top of my head - at Chicago, at LAR, at Dallas & Tampa. All things being equal, if Jones made a few more plays those games are winnable.
1. We win enough games to qualify for the playoffs (ha ha)
2. Health of key players (Jones, Barkley, Williams, Lawrence, Bradberry, Ryan, Thomas, Galloday, Martinez, etc)
3. D. Jones development - he has better targets and should have better protection.
4. OL - this young group will very likely struggle early in pass protection but should be strong in the run game right out of the gates and will improve as the season moves along.
5. Luck - my new addition. I honestly believe the "football gods" intervene for a win or two during the year that can make all the difference.
I've set the bar at 10 - 7, give or take a game. I wanted to say 11-6, give or take a game, but I didn't want to get too arrogant about this defense.
You see, I honestly believe if this defense stays healthy AND the young guys develop (esp. Ojulari as an edge rookie rusher shining) as the season goes we may be shutdown good by season's end when it matters most!
Is an improvement of the ENTIRE OL AS A UNIT. They were 31st in the NFL. They lost their best OLineman. So if they improve from 31st to 25th-- that means they will have a good team?
Bull.
They need the OL to be at least mediocre. Mediocre might be fine because they are still in a bad division though it will be overall better this year.
Jones is the singular most important player but I think the OL as a whole is the key to this team's potential success.
did I do good?
That's exactly what I was thinking.
1 - no major injury issue (star player or multiple to one unit)
plus
2 - no one unit continually f's it up for the entire team (looking at you, oline)
equal
3 offense scores more than our defense gets beat --> wins --> playoffs!
This is a 6-8 win roster.
In other words, if the division is better
THEN The Giants won't win 6 to 8 games.
That's a very strong need you're carrying around. "Gravity", said Einstein can bend and warp light"
So, evidently, can need.
A Top 10 O-line and it’s almost a guarantee!
and Lemieux learns to pass block.
Defense: <=20ppg
Get it done.
Agreed.
OL gels
Daniel's Jones steps up
I have no doubt the defense will excel
Then there is the health of Saquon as well.
I'm not too worried about the other side of the ball...as long as they aren't riddled by injuries. A lot of depth and good players on defense along with a great DC in Graham.
Bonus? Killer Clarinet Solo's.
Of course, the OL play is enormous as well. But if the ask is what is the number on factor - the answer is QB.
Can the O line protect Jones, and can Jones stop doing really stupid things with the ball when under duress?
thats my one thing
Bonus? Killer Clarinet Solo's.
If they made that movie today, there's no way they would have let him back in that game after being on a stretcher
Bull.
They need the OL to be at least mediocre. Mediocre might be fine because they are still in a bad division though it will be overall better this year.