Duggan article on Jones. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/1/2021 7:36 pm

Good article on Jones & likelihood of him having a breakout season in 2021. Duggan compares him to 10 other active QBs with similar profiles after two seasons in the NFL: Bortles, Derek Carr, Winston, Mariota, Goff, Trubisky, Watson, Mayfield, Darnold, & Josh Allen. Obviously we all should hope DJ takes a Watson/Mayfield/Allen like jump.



Duggan also touches on something that I think is 100% accurate: the Giants need to know this fall if DJ is the answer or not going forward. This is THE season. No more excuses. That's another reason why I think getting that #1 from Chicago next spring is so huge...it gives us more ammo to move up if we decide to turn the page on Jones.



I'd link the article, but I don't know if non The Athletic subscribers can read it. Anyways-shameless plug for The Athletic-but it's worth the $. Duggan is always a good read.