Duggan article on Jones.

Good article on Jones & likelihood of him having a breakout season in 2021. Duggan compares him to 10 other active QBs with similar profiles after two seasons in the NFL: Bortles, Derek Carr, Winston, Mariota, Goff, Trubisky, Watson, Mayfield, Darnold, & Josh Allen. Obviously we all should hope DJ takes a Watson/Mayfield/Allen like jump.
Duggan also touches on something that I think is 100% accurate: the Giants need to know this fall if DJ is the answer or not going forward. This is THE season. No more excuses. That's another reason why I think getting that #1 from Chicago next spring is so huge...it gives us more ammo to move up if we decide to turn the page on Jones.
I'd link the article, but I don't know if non The Athletic subscribers can read it. Anyways-shameless plug for The Athletic-but it's worth the $. Duggan is always a good read.
No more excuses.
The key to this season will be how well we run the ball and how few turnovers we have. Yes, few turnovers and that is up to Jones.
I do believe we will run the ball better with this OL/TE group than any before during the Jones era.
Pessimist: Jones doesn't improve, turnovers capsize promising new weapons, OL struggles continue, Barkley loses a step. Need to use 2 first rounders to start over at QB.
I'm hopeful that this year will bring us a lot of closure. Either the front office and QB are the right people, or they're not. We will find out.
I do understand the hope that the results of the season yield a consensus on Jones as the franchise guy moving forward….but pretending there won’t be a litany of excuses when this doesn’t happen is foolish.
There’ll be no consensus. Only more evidence or excuses for your current position on the matter.
Imagine if he loses a fumble in every single game but wins 10, with 4 of them in come from behind fashion. Then what?
I haven't read the article but based on the recap above I think that is the right comp set and I think Jones is so in the middle of it, it wouldn't be totally shocking to see him perform at either end of the range this year. I'd be more shocked by him performing at the lower end of the range than upper though since the talent around him is better and he did show progress over the course of last year. So harder to envision regression this year than it was last year when it was a new system, Barkley got hurt, etc.
undoubtedly the key storyline of the season. the ultimate "that's why they play the games".
If he's not really good, why pick up his fifth year option?
Why not trade him to add to the 2022 draft haul and pick another quarterback?
There's little reason to keep him after this year... he's got to make them have to keep him.
Duggan's response:
"This is a relatively small sample size, but there isn’t strong evidence of a Year 3 leap among quarterbacks in recent seasons. Three quarterbacks — Allen, Mayfield and Carr — produced what could be defined as a leap in their third seasons. Five quarterbacks — Bortles, Winston, Mariota, Trubisky and Darnold — failed to make a big jump in their third seasons. Two quarterbacks — Goff and Watson — continued to play at the high level they had previously established in their third seasons."
Gettleman shouldn't speak. Ever.
If you aren’t going to pick up his option there won’t be a much of a market to pick up high draft picks. Sam Darnold only netted a 6 in upcoming draft and a 2 and a 4 in a future draft.
Except it doesn’t really add any ammo to get a QB in 2022. Personally I think that Jones needs to take significant steps if we are going to exercise the fifth year option, but trading him is unlikely to help in short term.
Imagine he has the same resume on another team...how would you feel if the Giants gave up a second round pick for him? I'd feel like they overpaid.
If we can get a second round pick for him, great.
Any other old fogeys, who also subscribed to GNW, will confirm that half the letters to the editor were from readers who wanted to dump Phil Simms (and Bill Parcells along with him).
That all changed when we won Super Bowl XXI and Simms completed 22 of 25 passes. Then, everyone said they were great.
The dude was drafted 6th overall. Enough with the 'Everything needs to be right to properly evaluate him.' narrative. Nothing is ever 100% right for any QB. There is always a weak link, be it a bad lineman or an inconsistent playmaker. But thanks for your opinion Einstein.
Duggan's response:
Maybe it is you that needs to stop speaking, I see nothing outlandish with the Gettleman quote. Duggan's come back is weak. The five that made no improvement sucked and were never going to leap ever...
For Jones to take a meaningful step the elements around him will have to as well. The OL, RB's, WR's and Garrett all need to be better as well.
More important than just the stats I think the question the Giants have to answer by season's end is "Does he have the potential to lead this team to a championship with a strong team around him?"
Make big throws in key situations, win division games, cut back on turnovers, improve field sense (risk assessment, pocket) and a very big one.....stay on the field.
I do understand the hope that the results of the season yield a consensus on Jones as the franchise guy moving forward….but pretending there won’t be a litany of excuses when this doesn’t happen is foolish.
There’ll be no consensus. Only more evidence or excuses for your current position on the matter.
Imagine if he loses a fumble in every single game but wins 10, with 4 of them in come from behind fashion. Then what?
I agree with you and Carl in CT 100 percent.
The OL is the key to the offense, always has been. Far more important to dominate the trenches than anywhere else on the field.
Any other old fogeys, who also subscribed to GNW, will confirm that half the letters to the editor were from readers who wanted to dump Phil Simms (and Bill Parcells along with him).
That all changed when we won Super Bowl XXI and Simms completed 22 of 25 passes. Then, everyone said they were great.
Or go back just 15 years to this place after the 2006 playoffs ended
Here's a snippet. The rest just talks about him signing in Buffalo. He also says that Jones' first two seasons most resemble Darnold and Trubisky.
Quote:
Back before BBI even existed, lots of Giants fans subscribed to a publication called "Giants News Weekly." The GNW Letters to the Editor read very much like the posts here in BBI's Corner Forum.
Any other old fogeys, who also subscribed to GNW, will confirm that half the letters to the editor were from readers who wanted to dump Phil Simms (and Bill Parcells along with him).
That all changed when we won Super Bowl XXI and Simms completed 22 of 25 passes. Then, everyone said they were great.
Or go back just 15 years to this place after the 2006 playoffs ended
And that TC was a gober. Peter King said it was a certainty fwiw
Great article. Thanks for sharing
Thanks Doc (the real Dr.). Phil highlighted the reasons for optimism that you and I have discussed. But what the heck does he know?! Ha ha.
Hope DJ gets it done, so we can move on from the subject and move forward as a franchise.
11-6 in '21 wouldn't suck. Then Super Bowl in 2/23! That's right.
Duggan's response:
You shouldn't speak ever.
How is "you’re going to see guys making their biggest jumps from Year 2 to Year 3.” being interpreted as "all quarterbacks make a big leap in year 3"?
Oh that's right...your fucking axe.
For Jones to take a meaningful step the elements around him will have to as well. The OL, RB's, WR's and Garrett all need to be better as well.
More important than just the stats I think the question the Giants have to answer by season's end is "Does he have the potential to lead this team to a championship with a strong team around him?"
Make big throws in key situations, win division games, cut back on turnovers, improve field sense (risk assessment, pocket) and a very big one.....stay on the field.
Agreed 100%. That said, I have a feeling we will know pretty well what we have in Jones this year. I think he will be fine, but even if he's not that Bears pick is enormous for us. I feel pretty good with the direction of the team at this point.
The OL was not addressed unless Fulton is good. This team lost their best OL who had the most experience from last year. If that OL performs among the worst in the NFL AGAIN--
to suggest it's all Jones's fault for not succeeding when he is the type of QB that really needs a good OL - at least this early in his career - then it's so wrong to put everything on him when his OL might possible be among the worst in the NFL.
There is a reason why teams spend a lot of money on OL's. If they suck more than likely the football team will suck too unless you win with great defense. I'll say it again-- OL"s COUNT TOO. NOT JUST THE QB.
****IF YOU HAVE AMONG THE WORST OL'S IN THE NFL-- and your QB is not a good scrambling QB that can pass off the scramble (Jones is one one-dimensional in that if he scrambles he can only run)- then he's not going to do well.
If a QB is a pocket-passer - if you don't give him an OL - who is to blame? The QB? Why is it the OP and other want to keep a blind eye towards having a good OL and what that means?
So obviously there needs to be some context. If the offensive line if decimated with injuries, Barkley is gone most of the season and Golladay misses time, the team is not going to win games. But you can still evaluate how Jones plays. Sure, maybe even Mahomes couldn't win with a team like that, but you would see a difference between Mahomes with that team and Trubisky with that team.
Jones has a huge year in front of him. How many games the teams win is part of the input. But the decisions he makes in the pocket - clean or otherwise - are what is going to show if he is growing into the role or possibly not cut out for it.
I never view anything I say as Fact. Just my opinion.
Thanks BB56.
Quote:
He keeps trying to pass on his single view as fact. It's fine he can express - but the counter is HE IS WRONG.
I never view anything I say as Fact. Just my opinion.
Okay I'm sorry.
Can I ask why you seem to want to downplay the OL?
They were the worst in the NFL last year. SO even if they improve but still stink- didn't you read SY's assessments of DJones when he says he doesn't make good quick reads/decisions? Does Jones really look like he is a comfortable scrambling-passer? That's not what he is.
But keep him in the pocket he looks better than a scrambling-passer, doesn't he? SO if the OL is still bad and as a result we go against our QB's strength- why is it the QB's fault?
Isn't the idea to play to your team's strengths? And at the very least even if DJones was a scrambling QB - but if he can't pass well in the pocket = then he'd never amount to anything. So isn't it most important to get him a good OL to see if he can be a good pocket QB rather than judging him against something he is not good at even from-the-get-go?
YEs he needs to work on quick decisions and becoming better passing out of the pocket-- but to have to rely on your weakness and then judging him because he isn't performing is like banging your head against then wall then wondering why shortly thereafter why your head hurts.
giantstock : 3:06 pm : link : reply
He keeps trying to pass on his single view as fact. It's fine he can express - but the counter is HE IS WRONG.
The OP paraphrased what was in an article behind a firewall. Exactly how is recapping the article something he got WRONG??
And why the fuck is "again" capitalized?
Quote:
Unfortunately the OP might be completely wrong - AGAIN
I VALUE YOUR OPINION ABOUT AS MUCH AS THE PIMPLE ON MY ASS.
I'm sure it's purely coincidental that he said this as Jones is entering year 3.
If Jones doesn't play well this year and we keep Gettleman, maybe he will change his theory to say QBs now make their leap from year 3 to year 4.
How is "you’re going to see guys making their biggest jumps from Year 2 to Year 3.” being interpreted as "all quarterbacks make a big leap in year 3"?
I just finished the article now, and Duggan had to remove several QBs from his list of comps because they were either excellent as rookies or made the jump from year 1 to 2. There really aren't many examples of recent QBs who played poorly years 1 and 2 and then jumped in play year 3.
He isn't saying Gettleman is wrong just because not every QB is making a leap into year 3. He's doubting that theory because most good QBs make their leap even sooner or start strong right out of the gate these days.
But, we all know, this is a quarterbacks league and the best quarterbacks make big plays in big games. They steal a game on the road. They lead a comeback in the 4th. They grind out a win. They move the ball a little closer by reading the D and audible into just the right play. They lead drives that may not result in points but change field position and give the D a blow. They make the players around them better. They win games!
But Jones? Has he done any of these things? Has he really flashed this sort of potential? Maybe? Idk. I only remember watching one game (the Philly loss) and thinking that Jones was flashing the potential to be a great NFL QB1.
Look I get the talent around Jones sucks argument. But he was the 6th pick in the draft but some of you are cool to wait for perfect roster to be built around him? Not me.
I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say that Jones has been bad, even adjusting for talent and circumstances and learning. And I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect Jones to carry the Giants, at least some of the time. For goodness sake, he’s not a kicker or a gunner on Specials, he’s the QB1, “carrying the team” is essentially the job description of an NFL quarterback. Jones needs to win some games this season. And by that I mean, he needs to be the reason the Giants are winning. Not a game manger or winning despite him. Jones needs to be the man. And if he isn’t? Next man up.
And there's no excuse for that.
It always cracked me up when people would say "but thw Giants/Jones/Judge aren't making excuses"
The saying was never aimed at the team
If you aren’t going to factor in things that effect performance than what’s there to talk about? What incentive do fans have to “make excuses” anyway? When I read “no more excuses” I laugh my ass off because it doesn’t actually mean anything.
Quote:
What kind of bullshit comment is this??
Quote:
Unfortunately the OP might be completely wrong - AGAIN
Get it checked out, Ace. They're called boils....
If you aren’t going to factor in things that effect performance than what’s there to talk about? What incentive do fans have to “make excuses” anyway? When I read “no more excuses” I laugh my ass off because it doesn’t actually mean anything.
Never did, never will..I ignore those who state that.
If you aren’t going to factor in things that effect performance than what’s there to talk about? What incentive do fans have to “make excuses” anyway? When I read “no more excuses” I laugh my ass off because it doesn’t actually mean anything.
There's factoring them in and then there's using them to handwave away any criticism
Guess which one happens more on BBI
If one side isn’t going to recognize or apply outside contributing factors to why a single player is good or bad then it will turn into a pissing contest where each side just digs in more. And that’s what happens frequently - 2 sides unwilling to compromise.
It’s got nothing to do with “excuses”, that word simply makes one side of the argument feel like they’ve won when in reality, it isn’t applicable and doesn’t make much sense.
As far as Jones goes he rarely had the better team on his side last year. But before he got hurt he had several chances to steal games at the end and failed every time. Where is the magic the best QBs have? Hopefully we’ll see it this year
But, we all know, this is a quarterbacks league and the best quarterbacks make big plays in big games.
But it's not a QB's league. That's a made up cliche by the media always looking to simplify things.
If it's a QB's league then why didn't Mahomes win it this past year? Why couldn't he lead those big drives?
Why has Rodgers only won 1 Super Bowl? Why couldn't he lead his teams when it has supposedly counted?
If you want to talk about excuses - why are you excusing them for Mahomes failure in the SB and Rodgers only winning 1 if it is only a QB's league? (For the record I don’t believe in in "this is a QB's league though undoubtedly QB is most important but you think it is and you talk about "excuses." It seems like you want to cherry-pick the definition of an "excuse").
If it's a QB's league then how did Jimmy G get to the Super Bowl? He's not a top 5 QB.
And what happened all of sudden to Ryan Tennehill in 2019 that he got 1 win away form a Super Bowl? What was he before that?
What about Brees before going to New Orleans?
--------------
Isn't it a fact that to a certain degree these guys are on better teams and while everyone is better than/much better than Jones but if their OL (and/or Defense etc.) doesn't produce they weren't going very far either? Un less you are bashing Jones because he isn't Mahomes, Rodgers or a younger Brees?
--------------------
Why are you giving excuses to poor offensive line play? Why do you think many OL get paid a lot? They get paid a lot and yet they don’t have to man-up? It must be nice for some of these OT's getting paid $11m- $17m and what they do doesn't matter much because it's QB's league anyway? I wonder what Mahomes thinks of that if you asked him after the Super Bowl?
---------------------------
The Giants had the 31st ranked Offensive Line in all of football. If it's a Qb's league then it doesn't matter 1 bit if the OL is 31 or 1?
The Giants lost their best Offensive lineman.
If they suck again this year and it's a QB league as you say then why keep any of the OL if what they do doesn't matter anyway?
If it's a QB's league then why are you limiting poor performances such as what Mahomes had in the Super Bowl?
Try telling the Tampa Bay defense that it was a QB's league when they wound up beating Rodgers and Mahomes vs a non-prime Brady.
The QB is most important but it’s not a QB’s league.
What don't you recall? How old were you back then? I can recall chants "We want Madden!" - I'm pretty certain it was during Parcells 1st year but can't prove it.
But with the link below the report was George Young was considering firing Parcells after year 1. IMO if the GM was considering it- and after such an atrocious 1st year-- you better believe many fans wanted him out too.
https://www.nfl.com/news/bill-parcells-rewarded-new-york-giants-patience-after-83-season-0ap1000000224496
Okay- I agree with you. I think after 1983 that all died down.
Quote:
I see so many people here excusing Jones’ obvious failure due to the lack of talent around him. Uh, okay, sure the talent sucked, especially last year.
But, we all know, this is a quarterbacks league and the best quarterbacks make big plays in big games.
Good post.
Oh, and it’s a QB’s league...
You're right that doesn't tell you but add it up and Rodgers only winning once it tell you it's not a QB's league. And Jimmy G getting to Super Bowl i n which he isn't a top 5 QB tells oyu it's not a QB's league.
Tannehill - what was he before going to Tennessee? Don't you find it odd that if it is a QB league then why wasn't he successful before he went to Tennessee? What changed?
Same with Brees - from San Diego to New Orleans? What changed?
How great was Peyton Manning when he won his 2nd Super Bowl with Denver? If it's a QB league as you say then why did a washed up Peyton win the Super Bowl? The QB league you speak of-- did you know that he passed for a whopping 141 yards in the Super Bowl. Had a QBR of a mighty 56.6. Where's the QB league comment coming from if you can't refute what I just posted? Why doesn't Mahomes big trouble in Super Bowl count? Why do you refuse to place any blame on the OL in this game? Nearly everyone else on the planet that follows football has.
Again I'll ask the question - Why are you making excuses for lousy offensive line play? Many players are making between 11M - $17m a year. If it was only a QB league then why are they getting paid so much? I've given you examples and stats. What is your reply to these stats? That you just want to ignore them? Why?
Why doesn't it matter to you if a team has the 31st ranked offensive line vs the best offensive line? Why do you refuse to hold the poor offensive line accountable.
Everyone realizes football is a team game and many things count.
But the rules are designed to make the QB the most important position. He has to make the most plays since he touches the ball the most. So if you don’t have a really good one, you aren’t going anywhere.
Thus, it’s a QB league.
The KC analogy, well, lets face it if Mahomes had his OL he'd have competed. You could see that KC came out knowing they couldn't slow down the Tampa pass rush with the patchwork OL they had. There was nothing in their sideline faces, like they lost before the game started.
Football is the ultimate team sport and QB is the "KING" position, you can't lose that piece else you definitely can lose the game. How many backups can do the job? Depends but sometimes a young guy can surprise.
Watch the regular season, watch all the playoff games and final game. See who and what are making the most impacts on winning and losing at each phase of the season. Observe the trends, and then make that the basis for your conclusions.
Oh, and it’s a QB’s league...
Watch the regular season, watch all the playoff games and final game. See who and what are making the most impacts on winning and losing at each phase of the season. Observe the trends, and then make that the basis for your conclusions.
Oh, and it’s a QB’s league...
We have Jones who has potential but until proven on the field we just don't know.
Thomas will have a camp this year and experience. I know he will be a demon run blocking but his pass protection remains to be seen. Potential is there though....Same with Peart on the other side.
We don't have a stud edge unless rookie Ojulari develops since he has the physical tools...time will tell.
We have Bradberry who can handle big receivers and now Jackson who when healthy excels in man coverage which Graham likes to employ. I also like Holmes in the slot.
Galloday if healthy will have a probowl season for us and is a true #1 WR. I'm holding out hope that Toney by season's end is scaring defenses. I also believe Slayton's speed will catch defenses sleeping at times.
Overall, this team has "potential" but until we get on the field and perform with W's we can only speak of potential, hope, prayers, wishes.
I still say Jones leads us to the division title and now worse than 10 - 7. The defense is for real and our special teams should be special. If Barkley is healthy I think we run really well and that will help Jones.
If Jones had a season 2 or season 3 like Bortles second season, we would probably be pretty optimistic about the future..
Everyone realizes football is a team game and many things count.
But the rules are designed to make the QB the most important position. He has to make the most plays since he touches the ball the most. So if you don’t have a really good one, you aren’t going anywhere.
Thus, it’s a QB league.
Bw-- not sure why you're repeating what I said. I said QB is most important position. And as you say football is a team game.
If it's a team game then it's not a QB league.
Saying it is a qb league is only saying that the league's rules are in favor of the passing game.
Watch the regular season, watch all the playoff games and final game. See who and what are making the most impacts on winning and losing at each phase of the season. Observe the trends, and then make that the basis for your conclusions.
Oh, and it’s a QB’s league...
I'm using select games because select games count. You just can't ignore them because oyu feel like it.
These were just 4 players. And how is identifying that Rodgers only 1 game Super Bowl a "select game?" How a "select career?" What about Brees once he left San Diego? You are seriously categorizing both guys as "select games?"
Is referencing Tannehill - it was over half the season season (look at his QB rating) - yet you are categorizing it as "select games?"
Then I think we're in agreement and it's just semantics? It's not "all on Jones" but yes he does need to show improvement. Absolutely.
My whole point has been it's a team game-- it can't all be on one player regardless of him being playing the most important position.
And even if his OL sucks - he still needs to show some degree of improvement. If he doesn't then yes they probably need a new QB.
When a player happens to win a game with a pick 6 at the end, it doesn’t mean that defense is more important than offense.
QB league...a ton of things happening in the game today that all point to this more and more.
Saying it is a qb league is only saying that the league's rules are in favor of the passing game.
The point that wa sintially brought up was form the OP when he says/ agrees with the notion that "This is THE season. No more excuses."
In that context I've said/implied that there is an excuse if his OL sucks. Another poster replied that why are some posters making excuses for the QB because this is a QB league.
My contention has been in that context this is not a QB league. This is a team game. QB's can't do it by themselves.
While the QB position is most important-- the team game requires other positions to hold up as well. Thus it's not ALL on the QB. Other players have to perform too.
When a player happens to win a game with a pick 6 at the end, it doesn’t mean that defense is more important than offense.
QB league...a ton of things happening in the game today that all point to this more and more.
What you're not understanding is that it's not ALL on the QB.
You can't just ignore data/facts because it doesn't fit your narrative.
Quote:
select games, just look at the bigger picture and sample size of trends.
When a player happens to win a game with a pick 6 at the end, it doesn’t mean that defense is more important than offense.
QB league...a ton of things happening in the game today that all point to this more and more.
What you're not understanding is that it's not ALL on the QB.
You can't just ignore data/facts because it doesn't fit your narrative.
I do understand that and agree. No narrative on my part.
You’re just not seeing forest thru select trees...
Quote:
I do understand that and agree. No narrative on my part.
You’re just not seeing forest thru select trees...
Haha, I kill myself...
No point going forward with you. The data and facts I provided you haven't refuted. It's a team game- not a QB League. You can't have both.
You have your own narrative and are just choosing to ignore the data/facts I provided. So be it.
I did laugh when DD made the point of how much better Jones' numbers were with Barkley except for the 1-8 record. Or how under pressure Jones was without pointing out that there's a good possibility that his poor awareness in setting the protections and his lack of awareness of where the rush was coming from could have been as much of an issue as the poor (and it was poor) blocking in front of him. That lack of awareness is quiet possibly the reason for those 10-12 career killer plays as well.
Here's hoping Daniel Jones takes a leap up in year 3 and we all have lots to cheer about in 2021.
Phil Simms was "boo'd" because no one knew who he was and the Giants had drafted several no one knew he wases in the 1970's that turned out to be horrible.
Daniel Jones was "boo'd" because everyone knew who he was and didn't think the Giants were using their assets wisely. Contrary to the article Daniel Jones has done nothing so far to justify the pick.
90% of what Phil was quoted as saying seemed on point and made sense to me. But it's not the fans or the media that will decide if Daniel Jones gets a 5th year or 4th. It's the money and that's all it is.
Quote:
In comment 15299281 giantstock said:
Quote:
I do understand that and agree. No narrative on my part.
You’re just not seeing forest thru select trees...
Haha, I kill myself...
No point going forward with you. The data and facts I provided you haven't refuted. It's a team game- not a QB League. You can't have both.
You have your own narrative and are just choosing to ignore the data/facts I provided. So be it.
Good lord. I actually agreed with your points. You just didn’t get to best conclusion. No big deal as that is probably as far as you can see.
Have fun watching the 2021 QB league…