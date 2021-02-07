To the fans who put the Parcells era above Coughlin era

I’m just curious as to why? I’m too young to appreciate the Parcells era, but it definitely seems like the golden age of NYG football. Domination.
However, why are there fans who seem to put that way ahead of the Coughlin/Eli era? I’d imagine both should be pretty equal.
The Giants went 57-32 including playoffs from the 2007 through 2011 seasons. That is a .640 winning percentage during that stretch. It included two super bowl titles in five seasons, the same as the Parcells era.
Just a few more notes;
-The Coughlin/Eli run included beating an undefeated Patriots team. And then knocking off the Patriots again in 2011.
-Beating a heavily favored Dallas team on the road in 2007.
-Winning in Lambeau in each of the playoff runs.
-A throwback physical battle in SF in 2011.
-2011 also included knocking out the Jets & Cowboys on the way to the playoffs.
I’m not making this thread to prop up the Coughlin era or put down the Parcells era. I think both were great. And, I’m not discussing what happened afterwards.
I just don’t understand why a lot of fans think 86-90 was far better than 07-11.
Eh, but that is the nature of the present day NFL really. The .640 winning percentage during that full 5 season sample would indicate otherwise.
84, 85, 86 (all playoffs and each year improved over the previous).
88 we were 10 and 6 (we just missed out- again week 2 changed our fortunes and the 49ers fortune)
89 we were 12- 4 and honestly if Bavaro doesn't get his knee destroyed we go 13-3 and maybe even 14-2 and a real shot at another SB.
90 we start 10-0 finish 13-3 and win yet another epic SB. We did it this time despite losing our QB.
The Giants were consistently good under Parcells.
The one thing I didn't like about the TC era is that even our SB wins came in seasons where we didn't dominate and in one case really needed some late season magic to get in. The SB runs were magical but the season in and season out consistency belonged to Parcells Giants.
1985 - 10-6 playoffs, lost to eventual champ - the great Bears
1986 - 14-2 SB champs, a dominant team
1987 - strike season, toss it as we were 6-9
1988 - 10-6, which didn't even qualify for the playoffs because there were only three divisions and only 5 teams made it.
1989 - 12-4 playoffs, bitter loss to the Rams. Still think we give the 9ers a great battle that year if we get to them...
1990 - 12-4 SB champs, one of the most underrated teams ever.
So it was a much different era with less teams and less playoff spots. The NFC was the dominant division by far. Winning 14 of 15 SBs starting in 1982. And along with the 9ers and the WFT, we were one of those three dominant teams.
The Coughlin Era was good, but the Giants were NEVER a dominant team. Never.
Biggest difference was no free agency. He had to build from the draft and coaching
NFC East was by far the best division in football
No rules like in the grasp, pass interference was very different. It took balls to catch passes in the middle of the field
49ers were the Pats in the day and we always played them hard
Just some thoughts. That is not to say Coughlin era was not extremely enjoyable but Coughlin was part of the Parcell’s coaching staff.
Perkins took the Giants out of the worst team in football era. Really, it was probably George Young who should get most of the credit. Parcells took the Giants to a championship contenter level.
Its a bias we may find ourselves in with the 2007 and 2011 teams in the future if we have another Super Bowl team.
One can say, the same in 2007.....but the Giants were more fortunate then strategic
I think it should be noted that in Couglin’s first seven years that the NFC East was also arguably the best division in football. Often putting two teams in the playoffs, and three teams twice during that time period.
Couglin’s teams also are the only teams in NFL history to beat three 13+ win teams in the same playoff run, which they did twice on the way to winning the Super Bowl.
I generally agree with this and don't think it is even close between the Parcells years and the Coughlin years (the Parcells years were just much better). But there was a stretch and I know it is not easy to do it this way combining seasons, in which the Giants went from Buffalo in 2007 until the Eagles home game in the regular season and lost two games over about 18 games (NE finale and Cleveland Monday night). One of those wins was the Super Bowl. That was a dominant period. I am not sure I can lay all of it at Plax's incident, but man did that team become less dominant when he was out (we beat Washington IIRC) and then it was the next week where we lost to the Eagles at home.
They just beat all of the league’s dominant teams on the way to championships, on the road every time.
He gets credit creating one of the most dominate teams this organization ever had.
He get favorable memory points being the coach of, and beloved by, some many of the great Giant players we as fans all love.
Parcells losses point for lack of loyalty. From threatening to go to the Falcons, to always having the grass is always greener syndrome, to eventually leaving us in a lurch and then jumping around the league and coaching the Cowboys, and Jets.
Coughlin wins points for winning in the free agency era, where IMO it's much harder to maintain a dynasty type of team.
Coughlin gets point for beating the Patriots who the entire world believed would go undefeated.
Coughlin gets points for going head to head against Brady and Little Bill in two Super Bowls and winning both championships. Something no other coach will ever accomplish.
He also gets points for being part of the Parcels winning teams.
A big plus for Coughlin is he truly bled Giants Blue! The guy loved being part of this organization, and had no desire to go anywhere else. He was loyal where Parcelss wasn't.
So I call it a draw, with Parcels wining the intangible of being the coach to win after the dark ages, and Coughlin winning the intangible of being the most loyal to NY Giant's and his love of this organization.
They just beat all of the league’s dominant teams on the way to championships, on the road every time.
They got hot at the right time. No doubt.
But those Coughlin teams didn't have the combination of regular season and playoff dominance the Parcells team had.
When we think of greatest teams of all time, none of the Coughlin teams make the debate. The Parcells '86 team is in that discussion.
1990 (13-3)
1989 (12-4)
1985 (10-6)
1988 (10-6)
The best regular seasons in the Coughlin era:
2008 (12-4)
2005 (11-5)
2007 (10-6)
2010 (10-6)
It’s splitting hairs, but winning four or five in a row on your way to a championship in a single season, sandwiched with a 5 or 6-2 start every year is still considered a dominant stretch, IMO. Which Couglin’s teams did every year between 2004-2012. The second half of those seasons all had their own stories, but you could set your watch to the Giants starting 6-2 every year for nearly a decade, and IMO that’s a testament to Couglin’s’ superior preparation to start every season.
Parity watered things down in Couglin’s era, and yes there were still dominant teams like New England and Green Bay, but often times those dominant teams in this era feasted off super weak divisions, which the NFC East was not, and often ended up with Couglin’s battle tested teams kicking their supposedly superior asses on their home field in the playoffs.
I hoped the Coughlin teams would get on track Offensively and keep it close defensively through the regular season and became a believer of "you only got to get into the playoffs" to shine after they beat Tampa Bay in the 07 playoffs.
I guess you would say Coughlin's Giants gave me less evidence they could win a Superbowl during the regular season than the Parcells Giants.
But here is the separator - the greatest defensive player in the history of the game and arguably the greatest football player of all time - LT.
That alone should warrant any reasonable person to at least give the Parcells Era the edge. Because there was NO player on any of the Coughlin teams like that freak...
2008 won 11 of 12 then lost 4 out of last 5 (incl playoff)
2009 started 5-0 lost 5 of 6 ended up 8-8
2011 started 6-2, lost 5 of 6 and then won 6 in a row and 7 of last 8 (incl playoffs)
2012 won of 6 of 8 then lost 5 of 7 including no-shows in some must win games
When Tom's teams were good they were really good but man they could be bad too.
Parcells teams threw out clunker games here and there but were never bad over long periods like Tom's were.
But here is the separator - the greatest defensive player in the history of the game and arguably the greatest football player of all time - LT.
That alone should warrant any reasonable person to at least give the Parcells Era the edge. Because there was NO player on any of the Coughlin teams like that freak...
Well yeah, but why is that a testament to Parcells over Couglin’s? If anything, it’s an unfair advantage. He also had Belichick.
I guess you could say Coughlin did more with less, so to say.
The Giants were 14-2 in '86 and then dropped like a stone to 6-9 in '87.
The biggest advantage Parcells had was very limited free agency. You had players on the same team for years and if you drafted well you had quality depth (Giants did). Nice to have a Hostetler in your hip pocket. In today's game you would not have that luxury. Same thing with coaching staffs. Fewer teams and I don't recall teams changing as frequently as today.
Well yeah, but why is that a testament to Parcells over Couglin’s? If anything, it’s an unfair advantage. He also had Belichick.
I guess you could say Coughlin did more with less, so to say.
But that's a different debate - doing more with less. This is about which team/coaching era was more dominant.
Because truly dominant teams have dominant players. All-time great players in fact. And that's what LT was. I don't hold it against Walsh that he had Montana. Or BB had Brady. Or Noll has Bradshaw, Greene, Ham, Lambert, etc. Or Lombardi had all of his great players. It's just the nature of being a dominant team...
at a level the coughlin teams were not. the perception for the coughlin teams (right or wrong) is they got hot at the right time
Eh, but that is the nature of the present day NFL really. The .640 winning percentage during that full 5 season sample would indicate otherwise.
Doing the math wrong.
Between '86-'90 the Giants had a .696 winning percentage, and that includes a 6-9 season in 1987 which should be completely discarded from the discussion. '87 was a strike year by the NFLPA, which is why the season was shortened to 15 games, but not only that, the NFL played with replacement players. The Giants had already gotten off to an 0-2 start, and then week 3 was cancelled, and weeks 4-6 were played with the replacements. The Giants lost all three of the illegitimate games, so they were 0-5 by the time Simms and LT were back for week 7. They then finished the season 6-4 the rest of the way. It was a Super Bowl hangover year and a strike year that they started 0-5 in...so that year was just a mess and really isn't representative of that Giants' era and should never be included in the conversation.
So between '86-'90 and disregarding the strike year, the Giants went 14-2, 10-6, 12-4, and 13-3.
Just a terrific run.
By that same token I always felt that those teams should have had more championships and that they left at least one at the table.
If Parcells had Coughlin's heart and discipline I believe he would have accomplished a lot more and he would now be in the conversations of the greatest HC of all time.
Just a correction, the scabs didn't play until week 4. The Giants came out flat after the Super Bowl at 0-2. Then week 3 cancelled, scabs 0-3, then the Giants got their act together somewhat but it wasn't enough. They needed to go 8-2 after that start just to go to the tiebreaker for the last wildcard.
Coughlin Giants were dominant in 2008 but yes agree with everything else.
Coughlin took over after Fassel (may he R.I.P.) who had some successful seasons. The league started to change towards favoring offense and smashing teams like we did under Parcells was no longer an option.
So while we were successful in both era's, won two Lombardi's in both era's, were dominant for stretches in both era's, the Parcells era for me was just more fun to watch. It's really that simple.
Plus Parcells was fun to watch with the press.
The Giants sucked. The offense seemed intentionally designed to finish last in everything - this wasn't because of injury, just terrible players at nearly every position.
So to rise from those ashes to a playoff team, then a Super Bowl team, then to a repeat champion - a franchise that could be counted on for 10 win + seasons most every year for over a decade?
YES, the Parcells years were better.
Frankly, the Coughlin years produced ONE enjoyable season, and Plax Burress wrecked it. The rest of the Coughlin Era was a streaky mess - most seasons starting out hot, 5-1'ish followed by beating tough teams, losing to bad teams and finishing nearly every season with losing records after Thanksgiving. The Coughlin teams were a frustrating, nail biting mess that produced 2 of the best underdog playoff runs in NFL history.
Parcell's teams could keep players like you just can't do today, so they were much better rosters top to bottom.
Parcells IS one of the greatest coaches of all-time.
Coughlin's teams almost always seemed to scuffle, barely making the playoffs as a wild card even in some of their best seasons — and their one really dominant season, 2008, was sort of an implosion.
Part of the difference is public perception. Parcells was a hot young coach who had been promoted from within, he was quotable and a great story. Though not exactly easy, he had generally good relations with the press. Coughlin arrived with a reputation as a harsh disciplinarian who had screwed up his own success in Jacksonville, and seemed to barely tolerate the press.
At QB, Parcells got a pass (for some reason) for being reluctant to play Simms. Then Simms, once he got healthy, was generally perceived as an overachiever. In the Coughlin era, Eli was generally perceived (wrongly, in my view) as an underachiever and Coughlin was dinged a bit for sticking with him early in Eli's career, when he was struggling.
If Coughlin's teams had won about two more division titles and hadn't gone one-and-done in the playoffs after the 2008 season, we wouldn't be having this conversation. But they didn't.
As for that disastrous 6-9 1987 strike season — remember there were replacement players, and those games counted. They had to count for the league to collect its TV revenue. The Giants made an organizational decision not to really prepare for replacement players; Washington, for one, decided that if there was going to be a strike, they were going to win anyway, and fielded a much more prepared and competent replacement squad.
If I had to choose one, I'd choose the Parcells era, even remembering that it wasn't always as great as we like to remember. I found the Coughlin era mostly exasperating with a few incredible moments. I found the Parcells era mostly incredible with a few exasperating moments. (FLIPPER ANDERSON!)
2) The D just dominated people. You didn’t run on the Giants. Carson, Reasons, Banks, LT, Etc.
3) Tuna was a character. It was before he became kind of weird in his other stops. Here he was young, a wise ass to the media but not in the harsh way TC was, he’d make his point with sarcasm. He was a master motivator and quirky as hell.
4) You never forget your first. We’d been crap for so long, then we finally get a coach to take us to the playoff and he leaves. To go back to college. It was like “of course….” Then Parcells comes and instills a totally different mindset.
5) Summerall and Madden - it maybe shouldn’t make that big a difference, but these two in their prime were great and made watching these great NFC matchups better
6) I love Eli with the aww shucks demeanor and shrugging his pads, but Simms looked the part and was a class act and feisty competitor. Fun to watch.
7) The recent Giants survived Brady, it felt. The old Giants F’ed Montana up!
8) Sustained excellence over the decade for the most part
9) We love and appreciate D and they had it in spades
10) To quote Biloxi Blues “for the most selfish reason of all…I was young. We all were…I didn’t even like most of those guys then. But today? I love every damn one of them.”
Hah, that's a great summation Daniel. Such great times to be a Giants fan for sure.
One point I'd disagree on is that the defense was all over Brady in 42. That's probably most and hardest he had been hit the entire season (without looking up the stats to back up that statement). "We're only going to score 17 points?" still rings in my head.
Parcells teams were dominant in 3 separate years (14-2, 12-4. 13-3) in the regular season. Two years his dominant team won it all.
Coughlin's teams were dominant in 2 years (11-5 and 12-4) and lost both playoff games. The two years Coughlin won - his teams weren't dominant during the entire season. Instead they got hot.
Advantage Parcells for having the more dominant teams.
Parcells teams had two years of winning at least 1 playoff game while also winning two super bowls. In 8 years Parcells at least won one playoff game in 4 of his 8. That's 50%.
While Coughlin won two Super Bowls - that's all he won. His era of 12 years he couldn't muster more than 2 sperate years of winning a playoff game. That's 16.67%.
Advantage Parcells for having a better chance of winning playoff football year-over-year.
In summary Parcells coached the more dominant teams along with having a greater chance year-over-year to win more playoff football games despite at the time the NFL didn't allow as many teams to play in the playoffs.
But nobody includes him in the discussion of THE Greatest. I think if he had Coughlin’s heart and passion to stay focused solely on remaining the Giants HC and keeping the Giants great, he wins one or two more championships and then he is considered along side Lombardi and BB.
I agree. That '08 team may have been the most dominant NYG team I have ever watched. They kicked the snot out of teams.
Fucking Plax!
Bingo. Superior assistnt coaching. There weren't any constant calls to have Big Bill fired. We knew our D.C. was a whiz. We had confidence in our coaching staff as one of the elite ones in the league, of which TC was a member. TC's staff had a lot to be desired. Special Teams were also not a bane to our squad back then. We didn't have that idgit with pics of the Maras roaming the sidelines Tom &*%$ "coaching" our Special Teams Units. Back in 89 we had Reyna Thompson on our team---the best Special Teams player in the NFL according to Madden covering kicks and punts for us. It was a superior option. I can keep going and going.
With Parcells, you knew the team was damn good and going to win 10+ games. The whole season was a build up to meeting the 49ers or Bears in the playoffs.
Does anybody else feel the same way about Brady? He’s the GOAT, but just a smug individual that comes off as an entitled Jerk to me.
With Parcells, you knew the team was damn good and going to win 10+ games. The whole season was a build up to meeting the 49ers or Bears in the playoffs.
Right. With the Parcells Era, there wasn't any hoping to win. The expectations were always high that we should win; and compete for playoffs spots and be right in the mix for the SB.
I'm very biased towards Parcells - think he's one of the great coaches of all-time - but never felt that the Giants under Coughlin were expected to win on that level. There was more of a hoping sense.
Hell, let's be honest. The two SB runs under Coughlin were teams that rode a magic carpet and blew away fairly low expectations.
If you are ranking all-time great SB winning teams, those two teams from '08 and '12 are near the bottom of the list.
You must be maturing. When we first met 20+ years ago, you ALWAYS referred to BP as “the King.” What’s changed?
Watching them win that first super bowl and how happy it made us, especially him, was one of my fondest memories with him. He really suffered as a fan for a long time.
So ultimately is was the build up to that first SB which made that era more special to me.
That is what made it better...
That is what made it better...
Well, the Giants won two titles, Washington won two, Dallas won 3, & the Eagles were a constant bitch to deal with. That was one tough, tough decision.
The NFC East was a dominant division, and insanely tough
I would have hated to be Neil Lomax, spending half a season going up against L.T., Leonard Marshall, "Too Tall", Randy the Manster, Reggie White the Minister of Defense, Mann and Manley.
Loved both eras but Parcells/Belichick fixed 25 years of sorrowful play and gave the Giants pride. The Giants teams of 2007 and 2011 would not have won in the '80's.
My vote will always be Parcells but love both coaches.
Loved both eras but Parcells/Belichick fixed 25 years of sorrowful play and gave the Giants pride. The Giants teams of 2007 and 2011 would not have won in the '80's.
My vote will always be Parcells but love both coaches.
Wasn't the rule for not touching the receiver 5 yards out from the line already in place back in 1978 with the Mel Blount rule?
Wasn't the rule for not touching the receiver 5 yards out from the line already in place back in 1978 with the Mel Blount rule?
Not so much the 5 yard rule as the rules added to prevent concussions. It was open season in the '80's vs today. Not saying it was not needed, just totally different in that era.
IMO Bill Parcells is one of the top 10 NFL coaches of the Super Bowl era and his teams had Lawrence Taylor, Harry Carson, Mark Bavaro, Carl Banks and Phil Simms plus others who were, are and always will be my NY Giants football heroes. So I am not close to being objective.
I'm one of those people that sat in Yankee Stadium, the Yale Bowl and the Meadowlands and grew up in NY surrounded by Cowboy, Viking, Raiders and Steelers fans because the Giants were an embarrassment. Bill Parcells changed all that. Not Ray Perkins, not George Young, not Lawrence Taylor, not Bill Belichick. Bill Parcells.
Teams take on the personalities of their Head Coaches. I hope we're starting to see that now with Joe Judge. Bill Parcells was the perfect coach at the perfect time to erase all pain and humiliation that being a Giants fan was all about from 1965-1983.
It wasn't perfect. There were heartbreaking defeats in the Parcells era. 49ers in 84, Bears in 85, 49ers & Jets in 88, Rams in 89 off the top of my head. But with the exception of the Jets on that list and to a lesser extent the Rams the teams the Giants lost to were some of the best teams of the decade.
The Coughlin era was a completely different experience for me. A different time with different rules and much more information about who the people I was rooting for were off the field. By the time Tom Coughlin became Head Coach of the Giants my days of rooting blindly for the uniform were over.
The two Super Bowl runs were glorious and if they get Tom Coughlin into the NFL HOF good for him. I'll be happy for him and all the Giant fans that will enjoy that. IMO there were too many wasted seasons of Eli's prime, too many seasons of horrible assistants and no sustained run as a top NFL team to compare it favorably to the Parcells years.