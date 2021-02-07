To the fans who put the Parcells era above Coughlin era Sean : 7/2/2021 11:04 am

I’m just curious as to why? I’m too young to appreciate the Parcells era, but it definitely seems like the golden age of NYG football. Domination.



However, why are there fans who seem to put that way ahead of the Coughlin/Eli era? I’d imagine both should be pretty equal.



The Giants went 57-32 including playoffs from the 2007 through 2011 seasons. That is a .640 winning percentage during that stretch. It included two super bowl titles in five seasons, the same as the Parcells era.



Just a few more notes;

-The Coughlin/Eli run included beating an undefeated Patriots team. And then knocking off the Patriots again in 2011.

-Beating a heavily favored Dallas team on the road in 2007.

-Winning in Lambeau in each of the playoff runs.

-A throwback physical battle in SF in 2011.

-2011 also included knocking out the Jets & Cowboys on the way to the playoffs.



I’m not making this thread to prop up the Coughlin era or put down the Parcells era. I think both were great. And, I’m not discussing what happened afterwards.



I just don’t understand why a lot of fans think 86-90 was far better than 07-11.