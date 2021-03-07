Daniel Jones at it again….

Gathered his teammates for yet another workout down in NC. Barkley is there too. I’ve said it a million times already, but if Jones doesn’t work out for us, it won’t be for lack of effort or leadership.
he’s with his teammates. Working out, hanging out, etc…. It’s like he’s at this stuff 24/7. And somewhat quietly, he’s becoming the leader of the team. I don’t think that’s getting enough talk here.
Quote:
“He’s a guy that’s gonna step in the locker room, everyone’s gonna listen. He steps in the huddle, every player is listening to him. He’s demanding, he knows how to compete. We don’t have a quarterback, we have a number one leader of this team and a number one leader in the NFL,” Martinez said.
“I fell in love with Daniel after the first week I hung out with him going through training camp last summer,” Brown said. “He’s just a different type of competitor.
“He’s ambitious. It’s almost sneaky-competitor, he’s a guy who’s very laid back, you’re going to sleep on him, but he’s going to outrun you, he’s going to out-bench you, do whatever he needs to do to get better, but he’s going to do it in a silent manner to take care of business. I’m a big fan of Daniel Jones, and I’m happy he’s our quarterback.”
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
Nobody believes Jones’ play is because he doesn’t try
I can honestly see him taking a big step this year. But it’s not just about the weapons around him, it’s the reads and speed of decision making. That’s the biggest question for me with him, but if he can improve with that I think he’ll become a good QB for us.
I can honestly see him taking a big step this year. But it’s not just about the weapons around him, it’s the reads and speed of decision making. That’s the biggest question for me with him, but if he can improve with that I think he’ll become a good QB for us.
And that’s why all of these extra workouts are so crucial. Developing timing and rapport with his targets.
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
I expect an NFL QB to organize these sessions and work hard during the off-season. That's part of the job. So I am just not as impressed as you are with this news.
Drew Brees did it once or twice. Eli used to do it one week yearly down at Duke.
If I'm not mistaken, this is Jones' second, if not third, week long destination passing camp this offseason. And this is a complete guess, but it's completely possible he's paying for this, or some semblance of the travel, on his own dime.
Not to mention the multiple times he's been seen on high school football fields in Jersey this offseason working out individual receivers like Golladay right after we signed him. Or regularly taking his teammates to dinner or Knicks games.
If you can't acknowledge that this is above and beyond the call of duty to further ensure that your Sundays may be a bit more entertaining this year, then I guess whatever.
Most players go on vacation in the month between OTA's
not cutting corners, doing the real work. DOesn't mean Jones will be all pro but you know we'll get maximum effort to tbe the best version of Jones. And seeing Jones can already play unless he really turns back mentally I expect marked improvement this year.
Engram was at the TE camp and was just shown on Instagram at another training camp. For all you know Toney could be doing the same.
There’s a lot of “for all you knows” out there with Toney. He’s not going to build chemistry with his QB at some other camp. There’s plenty of other guys we don’t have to suggest hypotheticals for them putting I. The work. Hopefully one of these opportunities we won’t have to speculate that our first rounder could be putting in the work behind closed doors somewhere.
I never even made it to that point in this article. Lost me with:
"At Penn State, Brown watched players like Trace McSorely and Micah Parsons rally their units and light fires up under the Nittany Lions. Luckily for Brown, the will to win from his team leaders has only gotten stronger at the next level."
“I fell in love with Daniel after the first week I hung out with him going through training camp last summer,” Brown said. “He’s just a different type of competitor.
“He’s ambitious. It’s almost sneaky-competitor, he’s a guy who’s very laid back, you’re going to sleep on him, but he’s going to outrun you, he’s going to out-bench you, do whatever he needs to do to get better, but he’s going to do it in a silent manner to take care of business. I’m a big fan of Daniel Jones, and I’m happy he’s our quarterback.”
And these are defensive players…. Link - ( New Window )
Remember the last 1st round WR we drafted missed ALL OF TRAINING CAMP + THE FIRST 4 GAMES! So what if Toney didn't practice with the 1s during OTAs, let the kid learn the fucking playbook before you crucify him for Christ's sake
Be sure this is all on Danny’s Dime if he is the host. I wonder if he’s bringing them all over to meet his family, etc. This is the kind of bonding that builds timing/chemistry that is translatable to the field, and builds bonds in the locker room that’s basically bunker mentality.
He’s got the tools and the talent to become a top 10 qb, he just needs to put it all together and make good decisions/protect the ball. I really think having a normal offseason is going to do wonders for him, and if this o-line develops to give him some time, he can shred a secondary with his ball placement.
Our players are working out. You can't acknowledge that's good?
I’m really confused. Who is arguing that this is bad news?
Is there anyone on this board claiming Jones hasn’t played well the past few years because he is lazy, or his teammates don’t respect him?
What he is doing is a good thing. Nobody is arguing it isn’t. The question being raised is whether it will be impactful this season. Hard work I has never seemed to be an element of his game that was missing. Because of that, him working hard isn’t necessarily putting minds at ease.
Nobody is saying it’s bad at all. It’s very good news and stuff
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
I expect an NFL QB to organize these sessions and work hard during the off-season. That's part of the job. So I am just not as impressed as you are with this news.
Shocking you won't give Jones credit for anything.
First, as a rookie he was behind Eli and never had many meaningful first team reps as QB. As a rookie, he stepped in and threw the ball well though his fumbles hurt badly. His OL as a rookie was among the league's worst. His stats with Barkley as a rookie were solid, without not so much.
Second, in his second year Covid comes along with a new coaching staff so there is no real, true pre-season to learn in. The learning curve as the first four games against veteran coached teams so they lost, lost, lostand lost. But they played hard. They lost Barkley their only HR threat. Tate got old; Slayton hurt his foot; Shepard missed games; TE's missed balls or didn't develop.
This was a NEW OFFENSE with almost no talent and when Barkley went down they were so limited. Also, Jones hurt his leg and that took away his legs and ability to make something out of nothing.
Third, why I am optimistic: this is going to be his second year in the same system and he'll have a camp to learn and develop. The OL should be better though yes admittedly that is debatable until the games begin. But in Judge and the coaches I trust. It is all gut right now but I sense positiveness and I see young, hungry guys. Jones stats when given time are very very good.
I like our first two games against Denver @ home followed by Washington on a short road game. I believe we win both mainly because unless injuries hit we are the more balanced team in each affair. I'd love for us to have a 42 - 10 opening day blowout where we rest our regulars in the 4th quarter and allow the young guys to get reps. I'd love for us to go to WFT and compete and win what will be a tough game I'm sure.
Jones will open strong because I think this team is the most talent, balanced of possibly the last decade, since our SB win.
I'm sticking with 10 - 7, giver or take a game, and we win this division and a playoff game MINIMUM. I honestly believe that.
Work ethic isn't the question
Go Terps : 2:10 pm : link : reply
Talent is.
The talent is self evident to all but cave fish.....yr 1 misses preseason and breaks records
Yr.2 ...endures the perfect storm but leads entire league in long throws.
So you think all of the articles and analysis done around Jones are written by cave fish?
These are the types of comments that get ridiculed. It is just as dumb as labeling him a bust.
The one thing we know about Jones at this exact moment is that his NFL career is dependent on this season. The claims at both ends of the spectrum are beliefs, not facts.
I believe by the bye week we will know what we have in Jones. We have no youngster on the roster worthy of stepping up should he struggle but honestly, I think Jones will surprise and finally put together a balanced season.
The key is Barkley being healthy and being explosive again along with being that dump off receiver who can make the first guy miss and perhaps have a few big plays in the passing game.
I don’t disagree. Jones has the physical skills to succeed, and he will work hard. My biggest concern is his instincts in the pocket. I don’t believe he has a feel for the position that the top QBs do. To me, he is too deliberate and too mechanical.
That is certainly something that can get better, and I hope it does. I don’t want to see the Giants have to spend another top pick on a QB and go through this process again.
I think everyone would love to see a big season out of Jones. I think there is a good possibility we do. But I still have my doubts about him based off of what I have seen.
But, you want him to improve? Get it done in the game? Well this is one of the ways to do that. He's working every possible angle at every possible opportunity, it seems to me.
Better in game performance isn't just going to magically appear. It will come through practice and experience and a good offensive system / playcalling. Jones can't control the system and playcalling, but he can practice, practice and more practice, with the actual guys he will be playing with.
So for anyone who is skeptical of Jones ability, isn't this what you want to see? Should be very glad.
I think most get that this is one of those necessary but not sufficient contingents on Jones success. He needs to build chemistry and timing with his receivers but doing so will not by itself guarantee he’s going to have a good season. I’m not sure the need for some of the negative reactions. As fans of the team, this is what you expect and want to see, no?
In the not to distant past, it was accepted that an NFL QB needed about 3 years to develop. Jones shows signs and ability. I do believe those that say his pocket awareness is the issue, plus it has led to being striped too often. Despite his injury he seemed to hold the ball better toward the end of the year .... we will see.
Big year for DJ, he can practice his ass off and get to know his receivers as well as possible, but if he still cannot feel the pocket and make the correct reads quickly he will need to be replaced.
Is why people feel compelled to stifle any positive conversation on this site about Jones. I think the concerns about Jones are well known at this point.
But really, what this thread is about, should be universally praised.
It doesn't even have to be universally praised. But to act as if most QB's do this or throw in some BS comment about his talent being an issue is just finding ways to knock Jones.
Here in Carolina, the last QB I can remember having guys together for drills was Jake Delhomme. Cam did a lot of work with youth camps in the area, but didn't get his WR's together for this type of thing. Heck, Jalen Hurts this offseason went to work out with a group of WR's from other teams. I don't think the Redskins have had QB organized workouts in several years.
But from some of the commentary, you'd think that not only is is happening everywhere, it is expected. Why that narrative is being written and who the posters are writing it are what to question.
Someone providing a different or expanded opinion on something is in no way preventing anyone from saying anything they want. This is a message board where people provide their opinions. Differing opinions are not meant to silence anyone or restrict discussion.
If you are looking for universal agreement on something maybe post about the 86 Giants or Michael Strahan. You know there are differing opinions on his future and you have to know that many we will read this thread and think “great, but…”
It’s really ok for everyone to not hold the same opinion.
Someone providing a different or expanded opinion on something is in no way preventing anyone from saying anything they want. This is a message board where people provide their opinions. Differing opinions are not meant to silence anyone or restrict discussion.
If you are looking for universal agreement on something maybe post about the 86 Giants or Michael Strahan. You know there are differing opinions on his future and you have to know that many we will read this thread and think “great, but…”
It’s really ok for everyone to not hold the same opinion.
Actually, I could provide some negatives on Strahan… :)
Someone providing a different or expanded opinion on something is in no way preventing anyone from saying anything they want. This is a message board where people provide their opinions. Differing opinions are not meant to silence anyone or restrict discussion.
If you are looking for universal agreement on something maybe post about the 86 Giants or Michael Strahan. You know there are differing opinions on his future and you have to know that many we will read this thread and think “great, but…”
It’s really ok for everyone to not hold the same opinion.
Ha. There won’t be universal agreement on the 86 Giants or Strahan.
it's not a work ethic issue. It's a talent issue. As in surrounding talent.
To review:
*Golden Tate at #1 WR
*Breaking in rookie OLine
*Lost 1 player he couldn't lose (Barkley) in week 2
*Engram making a weekly soul-crushing mistake
*Receivers as a group got the least amount of separation in the NFL
*All the while playing in NY, and not losing his head with the media
Just like at Duke, he had nothing to work with. Jones actually performed well given the sh#tshow circumstances and his own lack of experience. That's why Judge loves him. I thought he very clearly "grew up" midseason when they stomped the Eagles. Go back and watch the week 17 win vs. DAL - he's clearly injured but engineers a nice win. He's got nothing around him that would threaten an NFL Defense.
This will be the first year since High School he actually has good relative talent around him. I think he's going to produce.
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
That Patrick Mahomes sure could learn a thing or two from Daniel Jones!
it's not a work ethic issue. It's a talent issue. As in surrounding talent.
I'm in the I hope Jones proves himself a good NFL QB camp, and in the camp that posters of the 'no more excuses' are blind to the realities the mittened one points out are not make believe.
I don't think it is unreasonable at all that a QB waiting for his receivers to get open, get separation, is a real factor in hanging on to the ball...too long. He's a competitor trying to make plays. I don't think it is unreasonable at all that the NFL's worst OL in QB hits has something to do with the OL, as well as contribution from the QB. We can all hope that there has been enough done in the off-season to resolve where the dysfunction lay, or lies, can we not? As christian in his thread the other day laid bare with his selection, the OL remains the biggest ??. If the OL resolves that with a decisive move toward competence, then we will see what we have in DJ.
There is something else Jones needs to work on, somehow: speeding up his recognition improving his decisions. Most of that is experience, but that was Sy's knock on Jones coming out, right? Not having a quick mind? He seemed to improve by giving up "hero ball," so that's good.
There are also things that can be done in training to improve decision making and recognition. Years ago I remember Donovan McNabb was practicing while wearing shutter glasses, so he had to learn to make his decisions with incomplete information and obscured vision. I don't know how much of a difference that made for McNabb and I don't know whether that's a solution for Jones. He seems to have great rapport with his teammates, good leadership qualities, he's fast, he's an accurate passer. If he can make better, faster decisions, we'll see a huge leap in his game.
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
That Patrick Mahomes sure could learn a thing or two from Daniel Jones!
Do you realize how absurd that sounds?
That does sound absurd. However, I didn’t say that or even imply it. Maybe read what I wrote again in the context of the question I was responding to. Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert for that matter, were the first two QB’s that randomly came to mind.
If you look at Eli's 27 game stats versus Jones 27 game stats, less than two years, they are surprisingly similar. In fact, Jones has the advantage in almost every category except fumbles--but Eli has way more INTs.
it’s real simple. Until the Mara’s sell the team and make EVERY decision exactly the way they want ( since they know more than EVERYONE), which will include cutting Jones and magically sign a guaranteed pro bowler to EVERY position, they will be insufferable jerks.
They fail to see simple things like, Jones improved the second half is last year, played faster as he for more comfortable, his second year in the same system LIKELY will yield more improvement. But it doesn’t fit their narrative that he can’t play, so they dump on him every chance they get. Not enough people left around here they try to see things from both sides which is a shame.
RE: RE: Most players go on vacation in the month between OTA's
Our players are working out. You can't acknowledge that's good?
I’m really confused. Who is arguing that this is bad news?
Is there anyone on this board claiming Jones hasn’t played well the past few years because he is lazy, or his teammates don’t respect him?
What he is doing is a good thing. Nobody is arguing it isn’t. The question being raised is whether it will be impactful this season. Hard work I has never seemed to be an element of his game that was missing. Because of that, him working hard isn’t necessarily putting minds at ease.
I mean, I think every little bit of extra effort/work that goes into the offseason can have an impact. Like, obviously it's not like this one thing is going to change the Giants record from 7-10 to 13-4 or something, but let's not take these extra practices/workouts for granted. Yes we know DJ has a great work ethic, but it's also nice to be reminded of it every once in awhile. Extra work isn't going to guarantee that he has a breakout year, but at the same time he also definitely WON'T have a breakout year if he DOESN'T put in the extra work.
Getting in extra practice as opposed to going on vacation is absolutely the type of thing that can separate the winners from the losers. I know fans/media often blow things like this out of proportion, but at the same time it's not like this is just absolutely nothing at all. It's worth mentioning and applauding IMO.
I don’t think anyone thinks this is a bad thing. It is a good thing and nobody has said it isn’t.
Imagine this was a thread about Evan Engram and his rigorous offseason training program. That would be a good thing. But how many people would be posting “yeah great, but is he working on catching the ball?”
Nobody has ever questioned Jones’ leadership and work ethic. Timing and familiarity with his receivers can only help. But I don’t think anyone believed those elements were what was holding him back last year.
And for the “say something nice ot nothing at all” crowd
Why does that apply to Jones, and not someone like Evan Engram? People shit on Engram all the time (often rightly so for crucial drops). Why is it alright to criticize him and call constantly for him to be cut or benched, but when we move on to Jones it is “no negative comments please!”
Opinions of the Giants team, ownership, coaching and players vary widely. Posters need to stop looking at differing opinions as character flaws or evidence of idiocy. It’s those posters that are threatened by opposing opinions that make actual discussion of this team a near impossibility.
RE: You’re right...how could we possibly forget that.
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
That Patrick Mahomes sure could learn a thing or two from Daniel Jones!
Do you realize how absurd that sounds?
That does sound absurd. However, I didn’t say that or even imply it. Maybe read what I wrote again in the context of the question I was responding to. Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert for that matter, were the first two QB’s that randomly came to mind.
That's true, you didn't say that or even imply it.
What you might logically have taken from that, however, is that there may not be any correlation between offseason leadership (or however you'd like to phrase it) and in-season performance. That a great QB will play like a great QB whether he gathers his teammates in the offseason or not; and there's no evidence to suggest that the offseason leadership that DJ is exhibiting - in absence of any other individual improvement on his part - will make a difference on the field. Unless the implication is that someone like Mahomes could be even better if he would just be more of a leader in the offseason.
I'm rooting for DJ to succeed this year and beyond every bit as much as you are - the Giants' opportunity to become a contender again relies on it. I'm just not looking for every crumb of forced praise along the way.
if you're a Giants fan, what other choice do you have but to root for him to be a tremendous success even if it flies in the face of what your "research" or "gut" tells you?
He's an easy to kid to root for, there's SOME glimmer of hope that he pans out and all signs point to the fact that the Giants are going to see this thing through to the end.
SO for now... I'm going to support #6 at this point until:
1.) he starts winning and everyone is happy
OR
2.) he continues to lose and DJ and DG go at the end of the season.
There's no other options at this point.
RE: And for the “say something nice ot nothing at all” crowd
Why does that apply to Jones, and not someone like Evan Engram? People shit on Engram all the time (often rightly so for crucial drops). Why is it alright to criticize him and call constantly for him to be cut or benched, but when we move on to Jones it is “no negative comments please!”
Opinions of the Giants team, ownership, coaching and players vary widely. Posters need to stop looking at differing opinions as character flaws or evidence of idiocy. It’s those posters that are threatened by opposing opinions that make actual discussion of this team a near impossibility.
It should apply to every player. There are certain things that can be debated about performance, but if there is a thread about Engram gathering the TE's and doing a workout, it shouldn't be a referendum on his hands.
There are some posts that should just be viewed positively and yet there are some that just can't help themselves to push their narrative across, just like in this thread.
Why is it all not just relatively fair game for discussion?
expect there to be 20 "lemmings" on every subject, but a thread like this is pretty straightforward. It is talking about Jones gathering the WR's together for workouts. It is more informative than anything else - so is it really "fair game" to then have the usual suspects chime in with a negative slant to it?
And if someone is going to chime in saying this is the usual practice, they probably should be confident enough that they aren't talking out of their ass and it should be common knowledge that most QB's do this for every team (which they don't). So in the zeal to take a potshot, that poster can't even provide the right information to complain about.
RE: RE: Why is it all not just relatively fair game for discussion?
expect there to be 20 "lemmings" on every subject, but a thread like this is pretty straightforward. It is talking about Jones gathering the WR's together for workouts. It is more informative than anything else - so is it really "fair game" to then have the usual suspects chime in with a negative slant to it?
And if someone is going to chime in saying this is the usual practice, they probably should be confident enough that they aren't talking out of their ass and it should be common knowledge that most QB's do this for every team (which they don't). So in the zeal to take a potshot, that poster can't even provide the right information to complain about.
Copy my response given to the other poster.
And agree that if one is talking out of their ass then they are subject to being taken to the woodshed. Not sure anyone here was though.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Link - ( New Window )
“He’s ambitious. It’s almost sneaky-competitor, he’s a guy who’s very laid back, you’re going to sleep on him, but he’s going to outrun you, he’s going to out-bench you, do whatever he needs to do to get better, but he’s going to do it in a silent manner to take care of business. I’m a big fan of Daniel Jones, and I’m happy he’s our quarterback.”
And these are defensive players….
Link - ( New Window )
Just what the doctor ordered!
Beat me to it!
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
If those were the only qualities that made a successful NFL QB, the Giants would be all set for the next decade. He also comes across as a pretty bright guy.
Will be be better when plays break down and things don’t go according to plan? For me at least, that is where he needs to improve by leaps and bounds from his first two season.
It is great he is doing these things and it can only help him and the team. But effort and leadership has not been the missing piece with him.
If those were the only qualities that made a successful NFL QB, the Giants would be all set for the next decade. He also comes across as a pretty bright guy.
Will be be better when plays break down and things don’t go according to plan? For me at least, that is where he needs to improve by leaps and bounds from his first two season.
It is great he is doing these things and it can only help him and the team. But effort and leadership has not been the missing piece with him.
Will be be better when plays break down and things don’t go according to plan? For me at least, that is where he needs to improve by leaps and bounds from his first two season.
Absolutely. But this year (hopefully), when things do break down (for whatever reason), he’ll be able to use his legs, from time to time, imv
I hope they can figure out how to take advantage of the improved talent...and allow Jones....some margin of error.
Since, he has been here....the WRs take too long to seperate....abd force him into contested catched.
After reading some of the posts, if I thought it went without saying, I wouldn't have said it
And no Engram. I guess without defensive backs to deflect the ball to he would feel lost.
And that’s why all of these extra workouts are so crucial. Developing timing and rapport with his targets.
Quote:
but don’t all NFL QBs do this?
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
I expect an NFL QB to organize these sessions and work hard during the off-season. That's part of the job. So I am just not as impressed as you are with this news.
He probably saw this on a flier.
Wilmington Gun Show - ( New Window )
No, many don't do this. It's beneficial to the WR and his receivers to their timing down especially due to the limited practice time in training camp.
LOL. Of course you're trying to rain on the parade or you wouldn't have chimed in with an ill-informed comment just to take yet another swipe at a Giant.
And since it was purposeful, you completely tried to rain on the parade.
The bigger question is why the continual need to?
Quote:
but don’t all NFL QBs do this?
LOL. Of course you're trying to rain on the parade or you wouldn't have chimed in with an ill-informed comment just to take yet another swipe at a Giant.
And since it was purposeful, you completely tried to rain on the parade.
The bigger question is why the continual need to?
Don't even bother. Dude is misery personified. It's pathetic.
If I'm not mistaken, this is Jones' second, if not third, week long destination passing camp this offseason. And this is a complete guess, but it's completely possible he's paying for this, or some semblance of the travel, on his own dime.
Not to mention the multiple times he's been seen on high school football fields in Jersey this offseason working out individual receivers like Golladay right after we signed him. Or regularly taking his teammates to dinner or Knicks games.
If you can't acknowledge that this is above and beyond the call of duty to further ensure that your Sundays may be a bit more entertaining this year, then I guess whatever.
Our players are working out. You can't acknowledge that's good?
Our players are working out. You can't acknowledge that's good?
That would mean saying a Giants player is doing something.
I for one am glad to hear these guys want to be working out together
"Not trying to rain on the parade here..."
Umm yes you so are. Always. On any Jones thread.... lol.
"Not trying to rain on the parade here..."
Umm yes you so are. Always. On any Jones thread.... lol.
Why the fuck isn't he focusing on football!!!
Quote:
and someone would find a way to shit on it, guaranteed.
Why the fuck isn't he focusing on football!!!
Not to rain on the parade, but Heart Disease kills more people than cancer every year.
"At Penn State, Brown watched players like Trace McSorely and Micah Parsons rally their units and light fires up under the Nittany Lions. Luckily for Brown, the will to win from his team leaders has only gotten stronger at the next level."
Trace McSorely???? Oof
In comment 15298716 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
“I fell in love with Daniel after the first week I hung out with him going through training camp last summer,” Brown said. “He’s just a different type of competitor.
“He’s ambitious. It’s almost sneaky-competitor, he’s a guy who’s very laid back, you’re going to sleep on him, but he’s going to outrun you, he’s going to out-bench you, do whatever he needs to do to get better, but he’s going to do it in a silent manner to take care of business. I’m a big fan of Daniel Jones, and I’m happy he’s our quarterback.”
And these are defensive players…. Link - ( New Window )
Remember the last 1st round WR we drafted missed ALL OF TRAINING CAMP + THE FIRST 4 GAMES! So what if Toney didn't practice with the 1s during OTAs, let the kid learn the fucking playbook before you crucify him for Christ's sake
He’s got the tools and the talent to become a top 10 qb, he just needs to put it all together and make good decisions/protect the ball. I really think having a normal offseason is going to do wonders for him, and if this o-line develops to give him some time, he can shred a secondary with his ball placement.
LOL. Keep on keeping on.
We all fucking know why.
We all fucking know why.
And what would anyone’s motive be to even bother reading what they write?
Clearly it isn't an aversion to rain on a parade, no matter what is typed.
Sort of like the old, "I don't mean to sound critical" lead-in, which ALWAYS means you want to sound critical!
Clearly it isn't an aversion to rain on a parade, no matter what is typed.
Sort of like the old, "I don't mean to sound critical" lead-in, which ALWAYS means you want to sound critical!
Yup, it’s the same negative shit repeated over and over and over and over again. Negative takes are fine, but we GET WHERE THE FUCK YOU’RE COMING FROM ALREADY! Ok, I’m fine now…😎
Considering the way Jones has played for two years, this seems like the least he should be doing, and what everyone should expect.
Our players are working out. You can't acknowledge that's good?
I’m really confused. Who is arguing that this is bad news?
Is there anyone on this board claiming Jones hasn’t played well the past few years because he is lazy, or his teammates don’t respect him?
What he is doing is a good thing. Nobody is arguing it isn’t. The question being raised is whether it will be impactful this season. Hard work I has never seemed to be an element of his game that was missing. Because of that, him working hard isn’t necessarily putting minds at ease.
Considering the way Jones has played for two years, this seems like the least he should be doing, and what everyone should expect.
No nobody is acting like that. It's just tiring seeing your constant put downs of the guy even when it's a positive discussion about his leadership qualities.
Quote:
In comment 15298723 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but don’t all NFL QBs do this?
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
I expect an NFL QB to organize these sessions and work hard during the off-season. That's part of the job. So I am just not as impressed as you are with this news.
Shocking you won't give Jones credit for anything.
Obviously, Vick was dogging it
Quote:
Many are acting like what Jones is doing is something super special here and we should all genuflect. There is always this romance that only Giants players work hard in the off-season. Please.
Considering the way Jones has played for two years, this seems like the least he should be doing, and what everyone should expect.
No nobody is acting like that. It's just tiring seeing your constant put downs of the guy even when it's a positive discussion about his leadership qualities.
No, I'd be putting down Jones if he wasn't doing this.
Again, it's all about expectations. You don't expect this from Jones?
To me, this is part of Jones's job description. For others, it seems, this is worth a big round of applause...
For all you know, he isn't. I'll wait for the Instagram confirmation.
Shocking you won't give Jones credit for anything.
Credit for doing his job in preparing for the season? A crucial season?
Sorry, but this is Jones meeting my expectations.
Quote:
Shocking you won't give Jones credit for anything.
Credit for doing his job in preparing for the season? A crucial season?
Sorry, but this is Jones meeting my expectations.
Boy do I wish there was a block feature on this board.
Go Terps : 2:10 pm : link : reply
Talent is.
The talent is self evident to all but cave fish.....yr 1 misses preseason and breaks records
Yr.2 ...endures the perfect storm but leads entire league in long throws.
Essentially this. Who gives a fuck if he’s playing catch with some teammates somewhere? It’s time to show results on the field. Everything else is fluff.
Second, in his second year Covid comes along with a new coaching staff so there is no real, true pre-season to learn in. The learning curve as the first four games against veteran coached teams so they lost, lost, lostand lost. But they played hard. They lost Barkley their only HR threat. Tate got old; Slayton hurt his foot; Shepard missed games; TE's missed balls or didn't develop.
This was a NEW OFFENSE with almost no talent and when Barkley went down they were so limited. Also, Jones hurt his leg and that took away his legs and ability to make something out of nothing.
Third, why I am optimistic: this is going to be his second year in the same system and he'll have a camp to learn and develop. The OL should be better though yes admittedly that is debatable until the games begin. But in Judge and the coaches I trust. It is all gut right now but I sense positiveness and I see young, hungry guys. Jones stats when given time are very very good.
I like our first two games against Denver @ home followed by Washington on a short road game. I believe we win both mainly because unless injuries hit we are the more balanced team in each affair. I'd love for us to have a 42 - 10 opening day blowout where we rest our regulars in the 4th quarter and allow the young guys to get reps. I'd love for us to go to WFT and compete and win what will be a tough game I'm sure.
Jones will open strong because I think this team is the most talent, balanced of possibly the last decade, since our SB win.
I'm sticking with 10 - 7, giver or take a game, and we win this division and a playoff game MINIMUM. I honestly believe that.
Right? I feel like thats recent. Maybe Im wrong but I thought of him as lanky/wirey in Detroit.
Quote:
Work ethic isn't the question
Go Terps : 2:10 pm : link : reply
Talent is.
The talent is self evident to all but cave fish.....yr 1 misses preseason and breaks records
Yr.2 ...endures the perfect storm but leads entire league in long throws.
So you think all of the articles and analysis done around Jones are written by cave fish?
These are the types of comments that get ridiculed. It is just as dumb as labeling him a bust.
The one thing we know about Jones at this exact moment is that his NFL career is dependent on this season. The claims at both ends of the spectrum are beliefs, not facts.
Quote:
Work ethic isn't the question
Go Terps : 2:10 pm : link : reply
Talent is.
The talent is self evident to all but cave fish.....yr 1 misses preseason and breaks records
Yr.2 ...endures the perfect storm but leads entire league in long throws.
Well, he’s no Jonathan Ogden...
Quote:
Quote:
Work ethic isn't the question
Go Terps : 2:10 pm : link : reply
Talent is.
The talent is self evident to all but cave fish.....yr 1 misses preseason and breaks records
Yr.2 ...endures the perfect storm but leads entire league in long throws.
So you think all of the articles and analysis done around Jones are written by cave fish?
These are the types of comments that get ridiculed. It is just as dumb as labeling him a bust.
The one thing we know about Jones at this exact moment is that his NFL career is dependent on this season. The claims at both ends of the spectrum are beliefs, not facts.
The key is Barkley being healthy and being explosive again along with being that dump off receiver who can make the first guy miss and perhaps have a few big plays in the passing game.
That is certainly something that can get better, and I hope it does. I don’t want to see the Giants have to spend another top pick on a QB and go through this process again.
I think everyone would love to see a big season out of Jones. I think there is a good possibility we do. But I still have my doubts about him based off of what I have seen.
Better in game performance isn't just going to magically appear. It will come through practice and experience and a good offensive system / playcalling. Jones can't control the system and playcalling, but he can practice, practice and more practice, with the actual guys he will be playing with.
So for anyone who is skeptical of Jones ability, isn't this what you want to see? Should be very glad.
Go get it Jones!!
Let's Go Giants!
Let's Go Giants!
This idea that fans who doubt Jones are haters is idiotic. I have my doubts about Jones, but nobody on this site is rooting for him to succeed more than I am.
This idea that all judgments need to be made with your heart is something I will never understand.
In the not to distant past, it was accepted that an NFL QB needed about 3 years to develop. Jones shows signs and ability. I do believe those that say his pocket awareness is the issue, plus it has led to being striped too often. Despite his injury he seemed to hold the ball better toward the end of the year .... we will see.
Big year for DJ, he can practice his ass off and get to know his receivers as well as possible, but if he still cannot feel the pocket and make the correct reads quickly he will need to be replaced.
But really, what this thread is about, should be universally praised.
We all fucking know why.
To piss on the parade?
But really, what this thread is about, should be universally praised.
It doesn't even have to be universally praised. But to act as if most QB's do this or throw in some BS comment about his talent being an issue is just finding ways to knock Jones.
Here in Carolina, the last QB I can remember having guys together for drills was Jake Delhomme. Cam did a lot of work with youth camps in the area, but didn't get his WR's together for this type of thing. Heck, Jalen Hurts this offseason went to work out with a group of WR's from other teams. I don't think the Redskins have had QB organized workouts in several years.
But from some of the commentary, you'd think that not only is is happening everywhere, it is expected. Why that narrative is being written and who the posters are writing it are what to question.
But really, what this thread is about, should be universally praised.
I wrote a positive comment. A bunch of others did as well. And mixed in with that were a few comments about this is no big deal or what they really want to see with Jones.
So what in the world got stifled? Nothing really.
If anything, a post that didn’t praise Daniel Jones just got a bunch of you all mumped up...
If you are looking for universal agreement on something maybe post about the 86 Giants or Michael Strahan. You know there are differing opinions on his future and you have to know that many we will read this thread and think “great, but…”
It’s really ok for everyone to not hold the same opinion.
Well there really isn’t negative. And you also don’t get to decide what people want to post.
What’s next…a post isn’t positive enough for you?
If you are looking for universal agreement on something maybe post about the 86 Giants or Michael Strahan. You know there are differing opinions on his future and you have to know that many we will read this thread and think “great, but…”
It’s really ok for everyone to not hold the same opinion.
Actually, I could provide some negatives on Strahan… :)
If you are looking for universal agreement on something maybe post about the 86 Giants or Michael Strahan. You know there are differing opinions on his future and you have to know that many we will read this thread and think “great, but…”
It’s really ok for everyone to not hold the same opinion.
Ha. There won’t be universal agreement on the 86 Giants or Strahan.
nor is there need to have it…
To review:
*Golden Tate at #1 WR
*Breaking in rookie OLine
*Lost 1 player he couldn't lose (Barkley) in week 2
*Engram making a weekly soul-crushing mistake
*Receivers as a group got the least amount of separation in the NFL
*All the while playing in NY, and not losing his head with the media
Just like at Duke, he had nothing to work with. Jones actually performed well given the sh#tshow circumstances and his own lack of experience. That's why Judge loves him. I thought he very clearly "grew up" midseason when they stomped the Eagles. Go back and watch the week 17 win vs. DAL - he's clearly injured but engineers a nice win. He's got nothing around him that would threaten an NFL Defense.
This will be the first year since High School he actually has good relative talent around him. I think he's going to produce.
Happy fourth!
The other praise worthy factor is guys like Shepard and Golladay who’ve been paid and know the NFL, who don’t need the reps as much. Good for them to attend.
There is a little hyperbole in my view with Jones. At Duke he had a TE and WR sign for a cup of coffee in the NFL. I wonder what guys Allen had in college.
Jones also played better as a midseason replacement in 2019 with arguably as bad a line and WR group. The league clearly figured him out in some respects, now he has to adjust as all good QBs so.
Quote:
Shocker.
Beat me to it!
Quote:
but don’t all NFL QBs do this?
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
That Patrick Mahomes sure could learn a thing or two from Daniel Jones!
Do you realize how absurd that sounds?
I don't think it is unreasonable at all that a QB waiting for his receivers to get open, get separation, is a real factor in hanging on to the ball...too long. He's a competitor trying to make plays. I don't think it is unreasonable at all that the NFL's worst OL in QB hits has something to do with the OL, as well as contribution from the QB. We can all hope that there has been enough done in the off-season to resolve where the dysfunction lay, or lies, can we not? As christian in his thread the other day laid bare with his selection, the OL remains the biggest ??. If the OL resolves that with a decisive move toward competence, then we will see what we have in DJ.
There are also things that can be done in training to improve decision making and recognition. Years ago I remember Donovan McNabb was practicing while wearing shutter glasses, so he had to learn to make his decisions with incomplete information and obscured vision. I don't know how much of a difference that made for McNabb and I don't know whether that's a solution for Jones. He seems to have great rapport with his teammates, good leadership qualities, he's fast, he's an accurate passer. If he can make better, faster decisions, we'll see a huge leap in his game.
Quote:
In comment 15298723 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but don’t all NFL QBs do this?
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
That Patrick Mahomes sure could learn a thing or two from Daniel Jones!
Do you realize how absurd that sounds?
That does sound absurd. However, I didn’t say that or even imply it. Maybe read what I wrote again in the context of the question I was responding to. Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert for that matter, were the first two QB’s that randomly came to mind.
26 Games: Eli: 34 TDs, 29 INTs, 5011 Passing yards
26 Games: DJ: 35 TDs, 22 INTs, 5970 Passing Yards
Even through the first half of year four Eli was getting killed by the fans as a bust or probable bust. And he won the SB that year... year 4.
Sure we want to see DJ make a big step this season. But even if he makes small improvements only, it doesn't mean he won't be a legit NFL starting QB.
Slow your roll people....
They fail to see simple things like, Jones improved the second half is last year, played faster as he for more comfortable, his second year in the same system LIKELY will yield more improvement. But it doesn’t fit their narrative that he can’t play, so they dump on him every chance they get. Not enough people left around here they try to see things from both sides which is a shame.
Quote:
and training camp.
Our players are working out. You can't acknowledge that's good?
I’m really confused. Who is arguing that this is bad news?
Is there anyone on this board claiming Jones hasn’t played well the past few years because he is lazy, or his teammates don’t respect him?
What he is doing is a good thing. Nobody is arguing it isn’t. The question being raised is whether it will be impactful this season. Hard work I has never seemed to be an element of his game that was missing. Because of that, him working hard isn’t necessarily putting minds at ease.
I mean, I think every little bit of extra effort/work that goes into the offseason can have an impact. Like, obviously it's not like this one thing is going to change the Giants record from 7-10 to 13-4 or something, but let's not take these extra practices/workouts for granted. Yes we know DJ has a great work ethic, but it's also nice to be reminded of it every once in awhile. Extra work isn't going to guarantee that he has a breakout year, but at the same time he also definitely WON'T have a breakout year if he DOESN'T put in the extra work.
Getting in extra practice as opposed to going on vacation is absolutely the type of thing that can separate the winners from the losers. I know fans/media often blow things like this out of proportion, but at the same time it's not like this is just absolutely nothing at all. It's worth mentioning and applauding IMO.
Imagine this was a thread about Evan Engram and his rigorous offseason training program. That would be a good thing. But how many people would be posting “yeah great, but is he working on catching the ball?”
Nobody has ever questioned Jones’ leadership and work ethic. Timing and familiarity with his receivers can only help. But I don’t think anyone believed those elements were what was holding him back last year.
Opinions of the Giants team, ownership, coaching and players vary widely. Posters need to stop looking at differing opinions as character flaws or evidence of idiocy. It’s those posters that are threatened by opposing opinions that make actual discussion of this team a near impossibility.
Anything else I can clear up for you? Please let me know....
Quote:
In comment 15298727 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15298723 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but don’t all NFL QBs do this?
Do they? All of them? I just randomly googled Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and didn’t see anything about them gathering teammates for private workouts. I’m sure some do but there’s no need to downplay this as nothing to see. He’s working his ass off this off-season.
That Patrick Mahomes sure could learn a thing or two from Daniel Jones!
Do you realize how absurd that sounds?
That does sound absurd. However, I didn’t say that or even imply it. Maybe read what I wrote again in the context of the question I was responding to. Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert for that matter, were the first two QB’s that randomly came to mind.
That's true, you didn't say that or even imply it.
What you might logically have taken from that, however, is that there may not be any correlation between offseason leadership (or however you'd like to phrase it) and in-season performance. That a great QB will play like a great QB whether he gathers his teammates in the offseason or not; and there's no evidence to suggest that the offseason leadership that DJ is exhibiting - in absence of any other individual improvement on his part - will make a difference on the field. Unless the implication is that someone like Mahomes could be even better if he would just be more of a leader in the offseason.
I'm rooting for DJ to succeed this year and beyond every bit as much as you are - the Giants' opportunity to become a contender again relies on it. I'm just not looking for every crumb of forced praise along the way.
That's not "raining on the parade" that's reality in a results-based world.
He's an easy to kid to root for, there's SOME glimmer of hope that he pans out and all signs point to the fact that the Giants are going to see this thing through to the end.
SO for now... I'm going to support #6 at this point until:
1.) he starts winning and everyone is happy
OR
2.) he continues to lose and DJ and DG go at the end of the season.
There's no other options at this point.
Opinions of the Giants team, ownership, coaching and players vary widely. Posters need to stop looking at differing opinions as character flaws or evidence of idiocy. It’s those posters that are threatened by opposing opinions that make actual discussion of this team a near impossibility.
It should apply to every player. There are certain things that can be debated about performance, but if there is a thread about Engram gathering the TE's and doing a workout, it shouldn't be a referendum on his hands.
There are some posts that should just be viewed positively and yet there are some that just can't help themselves to push their narrative across, just like in this thread.
You really want an OP to remark how Daniel Jones is doing some extra stuff this offseason and 20 lemmings posting “I agree”?
And there is always the ability to ignore the dissenting opinion if you choose. Or attack it, as seems the case above from plenty who offered no other thoughts of their own on the topic.
You really want an OP to remark how Daniel Jones is doing some extra stuff this offseason and 20 lemmings posting “I agree”?
And there is always the ability to ignore the dissenting opinion if you choose. Or attack it, as seems the case above from plenty who offered no other thoughts of their own on the topic.
You're right. It's always best to have the same few posters come in with the same points and shit all over Jones even on something positive, positive articles, etc. posted about him.
And if someone is going to chime in saying this is the usual practice, they probably should be confident enough that they aren't talking out of their ass and it should be common knowledge that most QB's do this for every team (which they don't). So in the zeal to take a potshot, that poster can't even provide the right information to complain about.
Quote:
Imposing too many boundaries serves no purpose on a discussion board.
You really want an OP to remark how Daniel Jones is doing some extra stuff this offseason and 20 lemmings posting “I agree”?
And there is always the ability to ignore the dissenting opinion if you choose. Or attack it, as seems the case above from plenty who offered no other thoughts of their own on the topic.
You're right. It's always best to have the same few posters come in with the same points and shit all over Jones even on something positive, positive articles, etc. posted about him.
Is it better to have other posters come in with the same points and praise Jones or default to let’s wait and see even on something negative, negative articles, etc. posted about him?
It’s all fair game.
And if someone is going to chime in saying this is the usual practice, they probably should be confident enough that they aren't talking out of their ass and it should be common knowledge that most QB's do this for every team (which they don't). So in the zeal to take a potshot, that poster can't even provide the right information to complain about.
Copy my response given to the other poster.
And agree that if one is talking out of their ass then they are subject to being taken to the woodshed. Not sure anyone here was though.