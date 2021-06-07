Late 1980s Giants kryptonite

The 1988-1989 Giants were one of the NFL's better teams, particularly the 1989 team.
But ask any fans from that era what held them back from a Super Bowl run in either of those years, you are likely to get one of three answers: the 49ers, the Rams or the Eagles.
Over those two seasons the Giants combined record against those three teams was 0-9 (including the Flipper Anderson playoff loss in '89) while New York ran up a very impressive 22-2 record against the rest of the NFL.
Clearly, the Giants were a good, solid team capable of beating anyone, but those three teams had the Giants number.
Part of the joy of the 1990 season was the Giants getting over the hump and beating each of those teams on their way to their second Super Bowl title, which made that run feel a little bit like a revenge tour.
The guy on the Rams who really got under my skin was Robert Delpino, an overall mediocre back who performed like an All Pro any time he faced the Giants.
with Jim Everett at QB..Also seemed like the Cards were a pain in the ass for us as well
Absolutely! Great recall..As I mentioned, the Cards also were a thorn, if they didn’t outright beat us, they seemed to make us work right up to the closing minutes..Hated playing them and of course the Rams.
The Eagles won because they got turnovers and made crazy plays (Randall & Banks on MNF, 91 yard punts, blocked FGs in OT for TDs, etc).
The 49ers however got lucky. The Giants should have beaten them in 1988 on the late bomb to Rice when Kenny Hill messed up the angle and took out Collins. And if Thompson didn't line up offsides on a missed FG, the Giants came back to tie the game at 24-24 after being down 24-7 & would have beaten them on MNF in Candlestick. There is a reason they "laid down like dogs" in the 1988 finale vs the Rams. The Niners wanted nothing to do with Parcells' Giants.
No, but I think they would have given them a fight. It would have been a close game.
I decided I didn't want to spend the $ on scalped tix (I always tried to get good seats, where the eagle fans weren't quite as nasty), to see the Giants get spanked by the eagles.
It was a Nostradumbass moment for me, as the Giants did get spanked. 31-13.
Slater was the RT, lined up to the quarterback's right (defense's left). Depending on how much LT moved around, Slater would more likely be going up against Curtis McGriff, George Martin, or Eric Dorsey.
I'm sure facing Reggie White, Jerome Brown, Clyde Simmons, et al. was a scary thought.
the Rams owned us is because the left tackle on the Rams (was it Slater?) owned LT.
Slater was the RT, lined up to the quarterback's right (defense's left). Depending on how much LT moved around, Slater would more likely be going up against Curtis McGriff, George Martin, or Eric Dorsey.
Irv Pankey was the left tackle who gave LT problems. Famously, before the playoff game in 1989, Parcells gave LT 2 tickets to New Orleans and told him to fly down and trade uniforms with Pat Swilling. Swilling had several sacks vs Pankey in 1989, so Parcells told LT go get Swilling and let him play instead. Message received and LT registered 2 sacks of Everett (1 vs Pankey) and was all over Everett most of the game...until Simms was picked before the half, and of course Flipper.
Hyperbole.
49ers played who was in front of them, and did fine overall. The 49ers by week 17 were a much better squad than the one the Giants faced by week 2. The '89 squad was possibly the best in the team's history and a super team in NFL lore. The '88 and '89 playoffs they outscored opponents, 62-12 and 71-16 respectively.
Sure the Giants were tough, but the Niners were tough af in return for them. 1986 the Giants were the best team in the NFL, and probably 1990 as well. The other remaining years they were just a tough out, probably the toughest out.
Perspective: lucky is Roger Craig's fumble at nail biting moments, and the speed of that forward progress whistle on Ahmad Bradshaw.
Yeah, Montana to Rice, who would have thought they could ever connect on a play like that?
I'm sure facing Reggie White, Jerome Brown, Clyde Simmons, et al. was a scary thought.
That was Eric Moore in the 1989 game at Giants Stadium. It's mentioned in detail in the great book "No Medals For Trying" by Jerry Izenberg.
Perspective: lucky is Roger Craig's fumble at nail biting moments,
IIRC, Eric Howard had something to do with Craig's fumble and a guy named LT had something to do with the recovery.
but I remember hearing that Doug Riesenberg was hyperventilating before a game against the eagles in Philly.
I'm sure facing Reggie White, Jerome Brown, Clyde Simmons, et al. was a scary thought.
That was Eric Moore in the 1989 game at Giants Stadium. It's mentioned in detail in the great book "No Medals For Trying" by Jerry Izenberg.
Don't know why I misremembered it, but now I feel bad for thinking it was Riesenberg all these years! Sorry Doug!
The average scores of their regular season games in 1988-1989 were:
Giants 17- Eagles 23
Giants 21- 49ers 27
Giants 21- Rams 38
You can see how as Matt pointed out above, some of the games against San Francisco and Philadelphia were the result of luck or bad breaks - a 90-yard punt by a QB on a quick kick, an offside on a field goal that leads to a TD, a bad angle taken by a safety that leads to an 80-yard TD - you can't plan for things like that happening over the course of a game, sometimes the football gods are against you.
But somehow, while the Giants were a stout defense against the rest of the league, the Rams were an unsolvable problem for Parcells & Belichick. The Giants defense in 1988 & 1989 ranked 9th and 2nd in points allowed respectively, but the Rams routinely tore them to shreds. The 45 points Los Angeles scored in the 1988 game was the most by a Giants opponent in Giants Stadium over the entire decade of the 1980s (the 1983 Chargers were the only other team to break 40 points against the Giants at home).
Perspective: lucky is Roger Craig's fumble at nail biting moments,
IIRC, Eric Howard had something to do with Craig's fumble and a guy named LT had something to do with the recovery.
Yeah, that wasn't luck at all, that was an outstanding play by Howard.
I have a book that details this game and Howard said he knew the play was coming his way by the way the guard was lined up across from him, and how Belichick had coached him to drop to one knee at the snap then come back up behind the guard's shoulder. When he did that his helmet hit the sweet spot between Craig's forearm and the point of the ball, causing it to pop out right into LT's hands.
During the game John Madden said it was the best play he'd ever seen made by a nose tackle.
matchup problems and Zampese was an excellent cooridinator.
Luis Sharpe from the Cards always gave LT a run for his money, moreso than Slater I think.
Cark Banks always says "styles makes fights". The Rams just matched up well with NYG back then.
the Rams switched up their offense to focus on Ernie Zampese's passing game w/ Everett and the WRs, they became a matchup nightmare for the Giants. That was the one team the Giants just didn't have an answer for.
Hyperbole.
49ers played who was in front of them, and did fine overall. The 49ers by week 17 were a much better squad than the one the Giants faced by week 2. The '89 squad was possibly the best in the team's history and a super team in NFL lore. The '88 and '89 playoffs they outscored opponents, 62-12 and 71-16 respectively.
Sure the Giants were tough, but the Niners were tough af in return for them. 1986 the Giants were the best team in the NFL, and probably 1990 as well. The other remaining years they were just a tough out, probably the toughest out.
Perspective: lucky is Roger Craig's fumble at nail biting moments, and the speed of that forward progress whistle on Ahmad Bradshaw.
Yeah, Montana to Rice, who would have thought they could ever connect on a play like that?
Everything you said was fine until that last part. That last play in week 2 1988 (I have spoken of this MANY times) was complete bullshit. It was blown by Hill and our DB's overall. That wasn't some great play by Rice and Montana and in fact should never had been possible period. We gave that game away. It was also the game (when the whole season played out) that put the 49ers in and the Gmen out. Flip that game and the Niners are out of the playoffs.
It is sad and weird.
Quote:
.
It is sad and weird.
Who is to say that I don't post over there? LOL.
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. :)
BB should've been in prevent. 50 seconds to go 78 yards but he just had to force that 4th down didn't he?
And he also allowed Manning to Manningham in the biggest moment.
Overrated DC.
:yikes:
:yikes:
90 Yards!!!
:yikes:
I go first to the time Banks had him dead to rights for a sack near the goaline and he didn't go down.
:sadtimes:
The thing about losing is that it makes winning all that much better!
90 Yards!!!
:yikes:
I go first to the time Banks had him dead to rights for a sack near the goaline and he didn't go down.
'88 no? I remember watching that with my old man, who proceeded to scream a bunch of expletives. Haha.
Perspective: lucky is Roger Craig's fumble at nail biting moments,
IIRC, Eric Howard had something to do with Craig's fumble and a guy named LT had something to do with the recovery.
I believe LT blew up/past Jones & Rothman on that play to get where he had to be to recover the ball in mid air.
LT was LT E, there's not sugar coating that. I regard him as the greatest football player who's ever lived. He'll get stats against anyone. LT has commented that Luis Sharpe played well against him though.
The average scores of their regular season games in 1988-1989 were:
Giants 17- Eagles 23
Giants 21- 49ers 27
Giants 21- Rams 38
You can see how as Matt pointed out above, some of the games against San Francisco and Philadelphia were the result of luck or bad breaks - a 90-yard punt by a QB on a quick kick, an offside on a field goal that leads to a TD, a bad angle taken by a safety that leads to an 80-yard TD - you can't plan for things like that happening over the course of a game, sometimes the football gods are against you.
But somehow, while the Giants were a stout defense against the rest of the league, the Rams were an unsolvable problem for Parcells & Belichick. The Giants defense in 1988 & 1989 ranked 9th and 2nd in points allowed respectively, but the Rams routinely tore them to shreds. The 45 points Los Angeles scored in the 1988 game was the most by a Giants opponent in Giants Stadium over the entire decade of the 1980s (the 1983 Chargers were the only other team to break 40 points against the Giants at home).
The MNF game in Frisco was 34-24 in favor of the Niners. The neutral zone infraction call against Reyna Thompson negated a missed FG by Cofer form 51 yards. When he got another shot from 46, he made for his miss giving the Niners a 27-24 lead, stymieing the Giants' momentum during that brief moment. Then Simms threw that INT to Eric Wright I think it was. I loved that game. Two best teams in football played that night. Gotta give S.F. their props. That '89 team of theirs was superb. The Giants couldn't crack the Rams that year to get back to Candlestick, but that lead to improvements the next year that did though. that 31-7 beatdown of the Lambs in L.A. the next season was ultra-gratifying.
1990 Week 10 Giants at Rams - ( New Window )
Winners of four Super Bowls through the decade, the Giants-Redskins matchup in the late 1980s was the best the NFL had to offer. When their games weren't showcased Monday Night Football they were the 4:00 game on CBS called by the sterling Madden-Summerall pair.
Great players and great coaches populated both sidelines. The chess match between Bill Parcells and Joe Gibbs was just as fascinating as the action on the field was captivating. They brought out the best in each other.
Despite what should have been their most fearsome contests, there was always an air of confidence when the Giants played Washington...deep down you knew they were going to win.
The games at RFK in 1989 and 1990 still rate as some of my favorite regular season games ever.
4th quarter comebacks, FGs at the gun, nose tackles returning fumbles for TDs, blocked punts recovered for TDS, 4th down conversions...these games had it all.
Giants vs Washington Week 1 1988
https://i.imgur.com/wjBDHb7.jpg
Giants at Washington Week 5 1988
https://i.imgur.com/Y2uDc6t.jpg
Giants at Washington Week 1 1989
https://i.imgur.com/uL0ozc8.jpg
Giants vs Washington Week 6 1989
https://i.imgur.com/9ylxPIf.jpg
No one could claim to have had the Giants' number that year.
the eagles under Buddy Ryan ('86-90) were 5-5 against the Giants and Parcells. They were tough games, especially '88-90. They swept us in '88 and '89. Ouch. F*ckers.
I give a lot of credit to Buddy Ryan for that. Thanks Buddy!
What's ironic is the Giants had much less success in the 90's and yet the one thing about the 90's I distinctly remember is we had the Cardinals' number for the rest of the time they were in our division. I came of age as a Giants fan in the 90's (which was brutal) and I just remember even in our worst years the Cardinals seemed to be a team we'd always beat.
Quote:
with Jim Everett at QB..Also seemed like the Cards were a pain in the ass for us as well
What's ironic is the Giants had much less success in the 90's and yet the one thing about the 90's I distinctly remember is we had the Cardinals' number for the rest of the time they were in our division. I came of age as a Giants fan in the 90's (which was brutal) and I just remember even in our worst years the Cardinals seemed to be a team we'd always beat.
That might be because the Cardinals were absolutely dreadful in the final few years in the NFCE.
2. Scalped tickets - better seats for less $ for Cardinals vs. other teams and
1. We always (as far as I remember) saw the Giants win!
Thank you St. Louis, Phoenix and Arizona Cardinals!