Late 1980s Giants kryptonite truebluelarry : 7/6/2021 7:51 am

The 1988-1989 Giants were one of the NFL's better teams, particularly the 1989 team.



But ask any fans from that era what held them back from a Super Bowl run in either of those years, you are likely to get one of three answers: the 49ers, the Rams or the Eagles.



Over those two seasons the Giants combined record against those three teams was 0-9 (including the Flipper Anderson playoff loss in '89) while New York ran up a very impressive 22-2 record against the rest of the NFL.



Clearly, the Giants were a good, solid team capable of beating anyone, but those three teams had the Giants number.



Part of the joy of the 1990 season was the Giants getting over the hump and beating each of those teams on their way to their second Super Bowl title, which made that run feel a little bit like a revenge tour.