for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Duggan fields questions about Toney

Big Blue '56 : 7/6/2021 9:45 am
From subscription Athletic. This was a long ‘mailbag’ so I’m only producing a small segment of his Q & A..

Quote:


The Giants aren’t concerned about character issues with Kadarius Toney, but should they be? — Jonathan S.


I don’t know if it’s fair to say the Giants aren’t concerned with character issues with Toney. It’s more accurate to say they’re comfortable with any red flags in his background after vetting him during the pre-draft process.

Now, teams do copious research on prospects every year and still get it wrong sometimes. I don’t know Toney well enough to determine if there are serious character issues that will impact his career. I do know teams had concerns about how Toney would transition to the NFL.

“I don’t think he’s a bad kid, I just don’t think it’s necessarily clean,” an executive from another team told me after the draft. “There’s multiple reasons why it could go wrong. They could be football reasons or they could potentially be off-the-field reasons, too.”


I have heartburn over the Toney pick. The guy just seems unreliable. Am I jumping to conclusions? I wish we’d gone with Rashod Bateman or Elijah Moore. — Kevin D.


It’s too early to draw any conclusions since Toney has only been a Giant for two months and we haven’t even gotten to training camp. But your heartburn would have been eased if Toney had a less eventful spring.

Nothing that happened with Toney during this offseason was significant in its own right. But for a player who arrived with some questions, it was disconcerting that there were so many issues that kept him off the field — cleat problems, minor injuries, an unsigned contract, a family emergency. The fact that Toney raps isn’t a problem.

That he got so bothered by criticism about his hobby that he fired back on Twitter makes you wonder if his social media activity will cause headaches.

Bateman, who went 27th to the Ravens, and Moore, who went 34th to the Jets, would have been safer picks: more college production, fewer character questions. But neither possesses the upside of the dynamic Toney.

The Giants took some risks this offseason, and Toney was another swing for the fences in an attempt to upgrade the roster’s talent level.



What do you expect Toney’s role to be Week 1? — Aidan W.


As noted above, we didn’t get to see much of Toney this spring. But his college film and the few glimpses during the offseason program show a player with rare ability with the ball in his hands.

That type of playmaking ability should translate seamlessly to the NFL, but Toney needs refinement as a route runner before he can be trusted to fill a major role on offense.

I expect the Giants to bring Toney along slowly. He should be the starting punt returner from Day 1, but his offensive snaps will likely begin with specialized packages with the hope that he’ll grow into a bigger role as the season progresses.
This was more of a therapy session  
robbieballs2003 : 7/6/2021 9:50 am : link
Than anything of value.
JHC  
BigBlueJ : 7/6/2021 9:58 am : link
If only we worried about the great society in this way.
I for one get tired of  
joeinpa : 7/6/2021 9:59 am : link
The “safe pick”

It s football, these guys aren’t choir boys, sometimes you have to take a chance on talent.
Fans such as myself who rarely care to follow  
Big Blue '56 : 7/6/2021 10:00 am : link
OTAs and Minicamps, got a little more info that I wasn’t aware of, i.e. “Bateman, who went 27th to the Ravens, and Moore, who went 34th to the Jets, would have been safer picks: more college production, fewer character questions. But neither possesses the upside of the dynamic Toney.”



Every time...  
BamaBlue : 7/6/2021 10:06 am : link
a player has off-field issues, there are a legion of eager sports writers who are happy to chip about all the warning signs ignored. Yeah... 'safe picks' are to NFL teams as risk-free investing is to investors.
RE: Every time...  
Big Blue '56 : 7/6/2021 10:08 am : link
In comment 15299812 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
a player has off-field issues, there are a legion of eager sports writers who are happy to chip about all the warning signs ignored. Yeah... 'safe picks' are to NFL teams as risk-free investing is to investors.


True, but this was a reasonable take, imv


Quote:


Now, teams do copious research on prospects every year and still get it wrong sometimes. I don’t know Toney well enough to determine if there are serious character issues that will impact his career. I do know teams had concerns about how Toney would transition to the NFL.

“I don’t think he’s a bad kid, I just don’t think it’s necessarily clean,” an executive from another team told me after the draft. “There’s multiple reasons why it could go wrong. They could be football reasons or they could potentially be off-the-field reasons, too.”
Not sure why Bateman and Moore are  
robbieballs2003 : 7/6/2021 10:09 am : link
not as high upside picks. Both are great players.
"The fact that Toney raps isn't a problem."  
90.Cal : 7/6/2021 10:29 am : link
Lol then why bring it up... full of shit

"...would have been eased if Toney had a less eventful spring."

No injuries, no arrest, nothing... but a cleat issue and a family emergency is all it takes to chalk it up as an "eventful spring"... Jesus fucking Christ

For a #20 pick  
Bob from Massachusetts : 7/6/2021 10:41 am : link
I'm OK with a high-risk, high-reward player at #20. A certain level of due diligence is needed of course, and the Giants have done that, but he is a higher risk player than the other top receivers. At #2 or #6 I don't think you can tolerate a "low-floor" player, but at #20 it's worth taking a chance on the high ceiling. As always, the devil's in the details. We'll see how that plays out.
RE:  
Big Blue '56 : 7/6/2021 10:46 am : link
In comment 15299831 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Lol then why bring it up... full of shit

"...would have been eased if Toney had a less eventful spring."

No injuries, no arrest, nothing... but a cleat issue and a family emergency is all it takes to chalk it up as an "eventful spring"... Jesus fucking Christ


Re “Rap,” because so many others (including some on here) have brought it up, that’s why.
Here's the thing with Toney.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/6/2021 10:54 am : link
What has he done this offseason to get better? We truly don't know but what is at our disposal is time and time again is him not being on the field either for voluntary workouts whether held by the team or the players. When he did show up there were issues. Now, is it fair to criticize him? Well, I guess that depends on your personal beliefs. A lot of us would kill to be in his position and do whatever it takes to succeed. The game has changed.

But on the same token, everyone creates their own reputation with the actions they take. What are the facts? He showed up for the rookie mini camp had issues with his cleats. He still ran some routes without a cleat but missed time. He missed voluntary OTAs, I believe. There was nothing of note with mandatory OTAs. I believe he was excused for a family emergency. He posted pictures on social media of him buying jewelry so he had time for that.

People have a reason to be concerned because that is the perception he has put out there. I think it is premature but we'll soon find out.
The point about association with Rap music is boob bait...  
BamaBlue : 7/6/2021 10:55 am : link
it's not about Rap, but all about personal associations. If Toney, or anyone in the employment of an NFL team becomes aware of questionable criminal associations, that's the red flag. This has zero to do with rap, or the reputation of rap artists... NFL teams don't have a legal right to know who players are associating with. If there is one lesson from Aaron Hernandez, it's that associations are important.
RE: The point about association with Rap music is boob bait...  
robbieballs2003 : 7/6/2021 11:03 am : link
In comment 15299850 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
it's not about Rap, but all about personal associations. If Toney, or anyone in the employment of an NFL team becomes aware of questionable criminal associations, that's the red flag. This has zero to do with rap, or the reputation of rap artists... NFL teams don't have a legal right to know who players are associating with. If there is one lesson from Aaron Hernandez, it's that associations are important.


I don't agree with this. I think it is about his passion of football being questioned as people are saying he cares more about music than putting in the necessary work to succeed at the NFL level.
RE: RE:  
90.Cal : 7/6/2021 11:07 am : link
In comment 15299839 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15299831 90.Cal said:


Quote:


Lol then why bring it up... full of shit

"...would have been eased if Toney had a less eventful spring."

No injuries, no arrest, nothing... but a cleat issue and a family emergency is all it takes to chalk it up as an "eventful spring"... Jesus fucking Christ




Re “Rap,” because so many others (including some on here) have brought it up, that’s why.


He was answering a specific guys question... no one brought that up he just threw that in his answer, I thought it was weird, but ok.
RE: RE: The point about association with Rap music is boob bait...  
UConn4523 : 7/6/2021 11:13 am : link
In comment 15299858 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15299850 BamaBlue said:


Quote:


it's not about Rap, but all about personal associations. If Toney, or anyone in the employment of an NFL team becomes aware of questionable criminal associations, that's the red flag. This has zero to do with rap, or the reputation of rap artists... NFL teams don't have a legal right to know who players are associating with. If there is one lesson from Aaron Hernandez, it's that associations are important.



I don't agree with this. I think it is about his passion of football being questioned as people are saying he cares more about music than putting in the necessary work to succeed at the NFL level.


Not sure I agree. I think if he played the guitar and made rock music the optics would be far different. In fact, I don't think we'd hear much about it at all.

I don't know how many but I'd wager a vast majority of NFL players have big passions outside of football life and we mostly don't hear about them because they don't sound threatening.
Still wish we had Devonta Smith instead.  
Dave in Hoboken : 7/6/2021 11:19 am : link
.
RE: RE: RE: The point about association with Rap music is boob bait...  
robbieballs2003 : 7/6/2021 11:20 am : link
In comment 15299867 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15299858 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15299850 BamaBlue said:


Quote:


it's not about Rap, but all about personal associations. If Toney, or anyone in the employment of an NFL team becomes aware of questionable criminal associations, that's the red flag. This has zero to do with rap, or the reputation of rap artists... NFL teams don't have a legal right to know who players are associating with. If there is one lesson from Aaron Hernandez, it's that associations are important.



I don't agree with this. I think it is about his passion of football being questioned as people are saying he cares more about music than putting in the necessary work to succeed at the NFL level.



Not sure I agree. I think if he played the guitar and made rock music the optics would be far different. In fact, I don't think we'd hear much about it at all.

I don't know how many but I'd wager a vast majority of NFL players have big passions outside of football life and we mostly don't hear about them because they don't sound threatening.


The point is he basically didn't breakout until his last year in college. He also is not a polished WR. I think what I said is correct because we have also seen him not put in the effort that a lot expect. Again, we don't have the full story so it may not be fair but that is the perception. I don't buy your counter argument about the guitar. Look at Josh Rosen. He had that perception that football wasn't the most important thing in his life. Yes, everybody has outside interests. This isn't about outside interests. This is how important football is in their lives.

And I am not dismissing the crowd argument. There were rumors about him hanging out with the wrong people hence one of the reasons he had guns in his car. So, yes, that needed to be looked into. I just think those are separate situations and "rap" isn't code for something else. It is what he values more and will he put in the necessary work to succeed at the NFL level.
His actions have shown enough to me to suggest  
JonC : 7/6/2021 11:23 am : link
he's a ding dong, at least. Hopefully, he will mature as he begins to realize the investment his pro career will require. He's not there yet.
The guy has got talent. Lots of talent.  
BillT : 7/6/2021 11:31 am : link
I didn’t see really anything “off field” that I thought was a significant concern. It seems he had a good reputation at the Florida program as far a being a good teammate, hard worker and his commitment to football. Maybe we could just let him get on the field first before we start worrying about “off field” stuff.
RE: His actions have shown enough to me to suggest  
joeinpa : 7/6/2021 11:32 am : link
In comment 15299877 JonC said:
Quote:
he's a ding dong, at least. Hopefully, he will mature as he begins to realize the investment his pro career will require. He's not there yet.


The question is, Is be a ding dong that can play? Also isn’t it possible he has to learn about what it takes to be an NFL player.

Pretty confident any bad attitude or behavior won’t be tolerated by Judge.
The koncerns about Toney are just krap  
Ben in Tampa : 7/6/2021 11:36 am : link
Something for the life longer komplainers to bitch about
RE: RE: His actions have shown enough to me to suggest  
JonC : 7/6/2021 11:45 am : link
In comment 15299886 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15299877 JonC said:


Quote:


he's a ding dong, at least. Hopefully, he will mature as he begins to realize the investment his pro career will require. He's not there yet.



The question is, Is be a ding dong that can play? Also isn’t it possible he has to learn about what it takes to be an NFL player.

Pretty confident any bad attitude or behavior won’t be tolerated by Judge.


He's in the NFL because he can play football. With a lot of players who do not succeed in the NFL, it's about their noggin and what's inside it, as well as their heart.

I'd rather not invest a #1 pick in a question mark(s), rather than spend a few years finding out the hard way, but that's just me.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The point about association with Rap music is boob bait...  
giants#1 : 7/6/2021 11:48 am : link
In comment 15299870 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:



The point is he basically didn't breakout until his last year in college. He also is not a polished WR. I think what I said is correct because we have also seen him not put in the effort that a lot expect. Again, we don't have the full story so it may not be fair but that is the perception. I don't buy your counter argument about the guitar. Look at Josh Rosen. He had that perception that football wasn't the most important thing in his life. Yes, everybody has outside interests. This isn't about outside interests. This is how important football is in their lives.

And I am not dismissing the crowd argument. There were rumors about him hanging out with the wrong people hence one of the reasons he had guns in his car. So, yes, that needed to be looked into. I just think those are separate situations and "rap" isn't code for something else. It is what he values more and will he put in the necessary work to succeed at the NFL level.


The flip side is that his breakout his final year demonstrates the commitment he made to football. By most accounts he worked very hard to turn himself into a first round prospect.

You can also argue that perception/expectations tilt things. If he didn't have "red flags" attached to him when he was drafted, then fans would've viewed him participating in drills barefoot (due to no fault of his own) as a sign of his dedication to the team. Instead, it somehow reflects poorly on him...
RE: Here's the thing with Toney.  
Mdgiantsfan : 7/6/2021 11:53 am : link
In comment 15299847 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
What has he done this offseason to get better? We truly don't know but what is at our disposal is time and time again is him not being on the field either for voluntary workouts whether held by the team or the players. When he did show up there were issues. Now, is it fair to criticize him? Well, I guess that depends on your personal beliefs. A lot of us would kill to be in his position and do whatever it takes to succeed. The game has changed.

But on the same token, everyone creates their own reputation with the actions they take. What are the facts? He showed up for the rookie mini camp had issues with his cleats. He still ran some routes without a cleat but missed time. He missed voluntary OTAs, I believe. There was nothing of note with mandatory OTAs. I believe he was excused for a family emergency. He posted pictures on social media of him buying jewelry so he had time for that.

People have a reason to be concerned because that is the perception he has put out there. I think it is premature but we'll soon find out.


This^^^ Time will tell and he hasn't done anything aggregious to have me already calling this a bust pick, but the minor "issues/hiccups" got my attention. Cleats? can't say outside of someone with a concussion history not having the right helmet that I've heard of equipment issues keeping a guy from the field. To boot, him getting a little nicked up from it. That's concerning because we haven't arrived to the real action. The Twitter response has my attention as well. And I know he's a young guy and this generation lives by social media, but are we to expect that he will not have the same response if he gets attacked for his play on the field and it being tied to Yung Joka lol
re: Twitter  
giants#1 : 7/6/2021 12:07 pm : link
There aren't many people, let alone athletes, more sensitive to Twitter trolls than Kevin Durant and he's managed to do just fine...
The series of little problems was annoying  
Greg from LI : 7/6/2021 12:10 pm : link
But none of his issues were a big deal. He sounds a bit immature, yes, but that isn't unusual for young star athletes who have been spent most of their lived being catered to. We'll see how he grows from here.
RE: re: Twitter  
Greg from LI : 7/6/2021 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15299907 giants#1 said:
Quote:
There aren't many people, let alone athletes, more sensitive to Twitter trolls than Kevin Durant and he's managed to do just fine...


Kevin Durant is a helluva lot more gifted at his game than Toney is at his, which is more of a comment on Durant's greatness than a shot at Toney.
...  
broadbandz : 7/6/2021 12:25 pm : link
if the guy helps the giants win on the field. Thats all I care about. as long as he isnt getting arrested and cant play I dont care at all. He can be the biggest jerk on the planet. Let's win some football games.
Ugggh  
Bricktop : 7/6/2021 12:30 pm : link
Another Toney thread?
RE: RE: re: Twitter  
giants#1 : 7/6/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15299913 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15299907 giants#1 said:


Quote:


There aren't many people, let alone athletes, more sensitive to Twitter trolls than Kevin Durant and he's managed to do just fine...



Kevin Durant is a helluva lot more gifted at his game than Toney is at his, which is more of a comment on Durant's greatness than a shot at Toney.


Sure, KD is top 20 all time player. The point is that being sensitive to Twitter trolls doesn't preclude greatness. Not everyone is Derek Jeter.
I had some reservations  
ryanmkeane : 7/6/2021 12:37 pm : link
about him but admittedly it was just through half ass google research. More I read about him he seems to be a good kid at heart with perhaps some other interests that maybe won't line up with football 100% of the time all the time, but hey, tons of athletes are like that these days. As long as he's out there i could care less. Beckham was more of a "look at me" type guy, Toney doesn't seem to be that so far, he seems to be a happy go lucky kid on the field
I preferred  
ryanmkeane : 7/6/2021 12:38 pm : link
Moore over Toney, let's see how it shakes out
Wait, Wait, Wait!!!!  
Carl in CT : 7/6/2021 12:42 pm : link
What am I expecting of this WR??? Well if we finally did our home work let’s look at previous drafts. As you know He was the #4 WR selected in this years draft.

2016 Michael Thomas #6 WR in that draft
2017 Curtis Samuel #5, Ju Ju #6 WR
2018 Sutherland #3, Chark #7
2019 AJ Brown #4
2020 Justin Jefferson #5.

I’m expecting a high ceiling very productive starter from day #1 unless we blew the pick as some teams do. Nothing less.
I think I'll wait until  
Gman11 : 7/6/2021 1:02 pm : link
at least mid-September before I start taking this guy apart. Some people think that athletes have to be practicing, playing or, at least, thinking about their sport 24/7/365. So, he raps. Whoopty freakin' do.
I can't wait for him to just  
90.Cal : 7/6/2021 1:22 pm : link
& shut it all up LOL. No worries here. He's electric, we are going to see something special when he touches the football, no doubt in my mind.
RE: I can't wait for him to just  
90.Cal : 7/6/2021 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15299992 90.Cal said:
Quote:
& shut it all up LOL. No worries here. He's electric, we are going to see something special when he touches the football, no doubt in my mind.


I can't wait for him to just "house-call" his first touch...***
RE: RE: RE: His actions have shown enough to me to suggest  
joeinpa : 7/6/2021 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15299892 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15299886 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15299877 JonC said:


Quote:


he's a ding dong, at least. Hopefully, he will mature as he begins to realize the investment his pro career will require. He's not there yet.



The question is, Is be a ding dong that can play? Also isn’t it possible he has to learn about what it takes to be an NFL player.

Pretty confident any bad attitude or behavior won’t be tolerated by Judge.



He's in the NFL because he can play football. With a lot of players who do not succeed in the NFL, it's about their noggin and what's inside it, as well as their heart.

I'd rather not invest a #1 pick in a question mark(s), rather than spend a few years finding out the hard way, but that's just me.


That’s a valid point. I just think sometimes you need to take the chance
So far  
Fred-in-Florida : 7/6/2021 1:44 pm : link
From my vantage view it’s been one thing after another.

First it was the shoe issue. Nothing there.

Then it was not showing up for Voluntary OTA’s . Well they were voluntary.

Then a family emergency. Hope all is well.

Didn’t attend Jones’ ‘get together’ with Wide receivers. Well nether did Engram

None of these are red flags but put them together and the flag is a little pink
RE: RE: RE: RE: His actions have shown enough to me to suggest  
JonC : 7/6/2021 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15299996 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15299892 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15299886 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15299877 JonC said:


Quote:


he's a ding dong, at least. Hopefully, he will mature as he begins to realize the investment his pro career will require. He's not there yet.



The question is, Is be a ding dong that can play? Also isn’t it possible he has to learn about what it takes to be an NFL player.

Pretty confident any bad attitude or behavior won’t be tolerated by Judge.



He's in the NFL because he can play football. With a lot of players who do not succeed in the NFL, it's about their noggin and what's inside it, as well as their heart.

I'd rather not invest a #1 pick in a question mark(s), rather than spend a few years finding out the hard way, but that's just me.



That’s a valid point. I just think sometimes you need to take the chance


I understand, would just prefer to take the chance on a non-ding dong ... I'm hard-headed that way, spent and wasted too much time in my life dealing with ding dongs.
I am good friends with and ex Rutgers football coach  
gtt350 : 7/6/2021 2:46 pm : link
and he always said it would be nice to have some criminals on the team.
Not that Toney is anywhere near that but you get the point
RE: So far  
UberAlias : 7/6/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15300024 Fred-in-Florida said:
Quote:
From my vantage view it’s been one thing after another.

First it was the shoe issue. Nothing there.

Then it was not showing up for Voluntary OTA’s . Well they were voluntary.

Then a family emergency. Hope all is well.

Didn’t attend Jones’ ‘get together’ with Wide receivers. Well nether did Engram

None of these are red flags but put them together and the flag is a little pink
Yep, particularly for a guy who wasn't considered clean coming in to begin with.
RE: So far  
Scuzzlebutt : 7/6/2021 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15300024 Fred-in-Florida said:
Quote:
From my vantage view it’s been one thing after another.

First it was the shoe issue. Nothing there.

Then it was not showing up for Voluntary OTA’s . Well they were voluntary.

Then a family emergency. Hope all is well.

Didn’t attend Jones’ ‘get together’ with Wide receivers. Well nether did Engram

None of these are red flags but put them together and the flag is a little pink


Agree with this. Hopefully it’s no big deal, but with OBJ there were a lot of little things… and he had an army of fans that bent over backwards to explain why each incident wasn’t really a big deal. However, When you add up all the little incidents with OBJ you start to see him as more of a headache than he is worth… or at least that was my view of him.
RE: RE: So far  
joeinpa : 7/7/2021 7:35 am : link
In comment 15300304 Scuzzlebutt said:
Quote:
In comment 15300024 Fred-in-Florida said:


Quote:


From my vantage view it’s been one thing after another.

First it was the shoe issue. Nothing there.

Then it was not showing up for Voluntary OTA’s . Well they were voluntary.

Then a family emergency. Hope all is well.

Didn’t attend Jones’ ‘get together’ with Wide receivers. Well nether did Engram

None of these are red flags but put them together and the flag is a little pink



Agree with this. Hopefully it’s no big deal, but with OBJ there were a lot of little things… and he had an army of fans that bent over backwards to explain why each incident wasn’t really a big deal. However, When you add up all the little incidents with OBJ you start to see him as more of a headache than he is worth… or at least that was my view of him.


There are definitely in that list a few items that at the very least show a lack of awareness.

Let s see what happens once camp begins and he s under the pressure of an NFL regiment.
RE: The koncerns about Toney are just krap  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/7/2021 8:25 am : link
In comment 15299890 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Something for the life longer komplainers to bitch about

Any particular reason you replaced some C's with K's?

Any particular reason you replaced three C's with K's?
RE: I am good friends with and ex Rutgers football coach  
AcesUp : 7/7/2021 9:49 am : link
In comment 15300087 gtt350 said:
Quote:
and he always said it would be nice to have some criminals on the team.
Not that Toney is anywhere near that but you get the point


No disrespect to your friend but that quote explains a lot regarding Rutgers football when looking a the immediate years post-Schiano.
it's natural to Conjure up guys like Beckham  
djm : 3:12 pm : link
but I still say if the Giants ship didn't completely sink in 2017, which was preceded by a sinking ship in 14-15, Beckham might still be here in 2021. Not excuse making for BEckham but when diva WRs come face to face with losing seasons shit usually comes to a head.

It's a simplistic take, but to me winning cures everything and losing is a stink that permeates anything.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 