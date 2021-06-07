Duggan fields questions about Toney





The Giants aren’t concerned about character issues with Kadarius Toney, but should they be? — Jonathan S.





I don’t know if it’s fair to say the Giants aren’t concerned with character issues with Toney. It’s more accurate to say they’re comfortable with any red flags in his background after vetting him during the pre-draft process.



Now, teams do copious research on prospects every year and still get it wrong sometimes. I don’t know Toney well enough to determine if there are serious character issues that will impact his career. I do know teams had concerns about how Toney would transition to the NFL.



“I don’t think he’s a bad kid, I just don’t think it’s necessarily clean,” an executive from another team told me after the draft. “There’s multiple reasons why it could go wrong. They could be football reasons or they could potentially be off-the-field reasons, too.”





I have heartburn over the Toney pick. The guy just seems unreliable. Am I jumping to conclusions? I wish we’d gone with Rashod Bateman or Elijah Moore. — Kevin D.





It’s too early to draw any conclusions since Toney has only been a Giant for two months and we haven’t even gotten to training camp. But your heartburn would have been eased if Toney had a less eventful spring.



Nothing that happened with Toney during this offseason was significant in its own right. But for a player who arrived with some questions, it was disconcerting that there were so many issues that kept him off the field — cleat problems, minor injuries, an unsigned contract, a family emergency. The fact that Toney raps isn’t a problem.



That he got so bothered by criticism about his hobby that he fired back on Twitter makes you wonder if his social media activity will cause headaches.



Bateman, who went 27th to the Ravens, and Moore, who went 34th to the Jets, would have been safer picks: more college production, fewer character questions. But neither possesses the upside of the dynamic Toney.



The Giants took some risks this offseason, and Toney was another swing for the fences in an attempt to upgrade the roster’s talent level.







What do you expect Toney’s role to be Week 1? — Aidan W.





As noted above, we didn’t get to see much of Toney this spring. But his college film and the few glimpses during the offseason program show a player with rare ability with the ball in his hands.



That type of playmaking ability should translate seamlessly to the NFL, but Toney needs refinement as a route runner before he can be trusted to fill a major role on offense.



I expect the Giants to bring Toney along slowly. He should be the starting punt returner from Day 1, but his offensive snaps will likely begin with specialized packages with the hope that he’ll grow into a bigger role as the season progresses.



