Most Iconic Giants photos

Unfortunately the Reasons' picture (even with the flying mouthpiece) doesn't do that hit justice. That hit and Marshall's on Montana are evidence the Giants defense of that era was much more than LT. And unlike many, both would be legal today.
that Alford sack of Brady doesn't get talked about enough.
Esp at the Eli beach pic with the little itty bitty
I think y'all hit most of not all of them. One of my favorites besides all the Sad Jerry, Sad Wade, Sad Jimmy, Sad Jason etc... is kind of under the radar and maybe not 'iconic': Coach Coughlin's Mission Accomplished photo.
If you're a true Giants' fan, how can you glory in seeing YA Tittle beaten, bleeding and demoralized after a great career in '64, or ...
Chuck Bednerick (of the HATED Eagles) hovering over the unconscious body of Frank Gifford ?
Sorry, I make it my business, here to voice my opinion while NOT ever attacking anyone, but the excuse of labeling these photos "iconic" reeks of pure stinking unadulterated poop covered masochism.
Do you see other teams celebrating their misery - The Bills "Wide Right" or the Cowboys' Jackie Smith's Super Bowl drop Don't think so.
This isn't a thread for "Glory" pics, It's a thread for Iconic ones that invoke a memory or a period in the Giants history good or bad. That Y.A. Tittle pic is about as Iconic as it comes for that period in Giants history
But, while not an image of triumph, my .I d went immediately to Tittle. That is one of the most iconic images in all of sports.
Yeah this one is definitley on the list:
Quote:
unfortunately it was after a loss
Yeah this one is definitley on the list:
"Definitely"
it's a good one
This is a poster.
Here’s another angle
The best.
"We are one touchdown away from being world champions. 17-14, believe it and it will happen."
Pat Summerall's 49-yard FG in the snow to beat the Browns 13-10 and force the Eastern Conference Playoff 12/14/58.
Wellington Mara had a framed print of this photo hanging on the wall behind his desk at Giants Stadium.
The Spike - ( New Window )
Quote:
unfortunately it was after a loss
Yeah this one is definitley on the list:
I have a photo of Tittle, head down, dejected, as he sat on the bench bench at his last game, home, against the Browns. It's a great sports photo.
Quote:
In comment 15299953 Platos said:
Quote:
unfortunately it was after a loss
Yeah this one is definitley on the list:
I have a photo of Tittle, head down, dejected, as he sat on the bench bench at his last game, home, against the Browns. It's a great sports photo.
This is it:
Tittle Last Game - ( New Window )
Homer could fly and he was big.
Always brings a smile to my face.
If we want to drown in misery for a moment:
I think y'all hit most of not all of them. One of my favorites besides all the Sad Jerry, Sad Wade, Sad Jimmy, Sad Jason etc... is kind of under the radar and maybe not 'iconic': Coach Coughlin's Mission Accomplished photo.
I don't believe I've ever seen that photo. That is terrific.
A lot of great ones but I don’t remember this one, really cool.
That's the one I was talking about. Great pic! Such a shame injuries destroyed Nicks & Cruz's careers.
Also note: LT, the greatest there ever was, played special teams. Do any superstars do that anymore?
Also note: LT, the greatest there ever was, played special teams. Do any superstars do that anymore?
Tuna also said LT would make a great TE.
Who wears short-shorts,
Bill wears short-shorts......
My Dad loved it, too. When he saw McConkey come out the way he did, he felt good. Harry by himself, he was very confident.
Such a great day.
By request:
By request:
Feet on the desk?!
Worse than being three minutes early/two minutes late.
Great call. Another super-underrated play in Giants history. I think this cut the lead to 12-10 at halftime...
Maybe another famous image from that game:
Quote:
The Broncos sent out five captains for the coin toss. The Giants sent out.....Harry Carson.
My Dad loved it, too. When he saw McConkey come out the way he did, he felt good. Harry by himself, he was very confident.
Such a great day.
I was trying to find a photo of McConkey running out onto the field, waving the towel, but apparently it's a pretty obscure photo for such a vivid memory.
I was thinking earlier about how we need the Tiki Missle on here
This isn't a thread for "Glory" pics, It's a thread for Iconic ones that invoke a memory or a period in the Giants history good or bad. That Y.A. Tittle pic is about as Iconic as it comes for that period in Giants history
Came here to say this. Where were you on the Golladay signing by the way? Hahaha.
I was trying to find a photo of McConkey running out onto the field, waving the towel, but apparently it's a pretty obscure photo for such a vivid memory.
Close enough?
Quote:
is seriously lacking in speed lines.
Came here to say this. Where were you on the Golladay signing by the way? Hahaha.
I am retired. I’ll re-emerge when we make the playoffs!