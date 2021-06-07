for display only
Most Iconic Giants photos

montanagiant : 7/6/2021 12:37 pm
i think the Y.A. Tittle photo might be one of the best ever  
Platos : 7/6/2021 12:46 pm : link
unfortunately it was after a loss
The YAT photo is prob the most iconic Giants photo  
glowrider : 7/6/2021 12:55 pm : link
For Eli I think it may be this one (otherwise it’s the helmet catch pic as he’s breaking free of the pocket):

RE: i think the Y.A. Tittle photo might be one of the best ever  
montanagiant : 7/6/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15299953 Platos said:
Quote:
unfortunately it was after a loss

Yeah this one is definitley on the list:
RE: RE: i think the Y.A. Tittle photo might be one of the best ever  
montanagiant : 7/6/2021 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15299963 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15299953 Platos said:


Quote:


unfortunately it was after a loss


Yeah this one is definitley on the list:

"Definitely"
or this one...  
EricJ : 7/6/2021 1:03 pm : link
someone was trying to post this one  
Dr. D : 7/6/2021 1:04 pm : link


it's a good one
Eli's YAT moment  
Dr. D : 7/6/2021 1:07 pm : link
Everson Walls, SB XXV  
Greg from LI : 7/6/2021 1:08 pm : link
^^^ F*ing Jets  
Dr. D : 7/6/2021 1:08 pm : link
..
David Tyree, SB XLII  
Greg from LI : 7/6/2021 1:10 pm : link
Eli!  
Dr. D : 7/6/2021 1:15 pm : link
one of my favorite  
Giantophile : 7/6/2021 1:15 pm : link
another  
Giantophile : 7/6/2021 1:17 pm : link
even though its the kicker:

a classic  
Giantophile : 7/6/2021 1:18 pm : link
2007 NFC championship game  
Greg from LI : 7/6/2021 1:18 pm : link
Love this photo from last year of Coach getting dirty  
glowrider : 7/6/2021 1:18 pm : link


This is a poster.
Jim Burt knocks out Joe Montana, 1986  
Greg from LI : 7/6/2021 1:20 pm : link
Another good one  
montanagiant : 7/6/2021 1:20 pm : link
Not a photo, just a video clip would be Strahan rooting the offense on  
Ivan15 : 7/6/2021 1:21 pm : link
In SB 42.
I've searched for a good pic of Bavaro carrying the 49ers D  
Dr. D : 7/6/2021 1:22 pm : link
but haven't found a real good one.

Im going to the motherfucking super bowl!  
glowrider : 7/6/2021 1:23 pm : link
And the most iconic moment of them all  
Greg from LI : 7/6/2021 1:23 pm : link
This one  
montanagiant : 7/6/2021 1:24 pm : link
RE: I've searched for a good pic of Bavaro carrying the 49ers D  
glowrider : 7/6/2021 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15299991 Dr. D said:
Quote:
but haven't found a real good one.



Here’s another angle

Another couple of classics  
glowrider : 7/6/2021 1:29 pm : link


RE: Not a photo, just a video clip would be Strahan rooting the offense on  
Giantophile : 7/6/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15299990 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In SB 42.


The best.

"We are one touchdown away from being world champions. 17-14, believe it and it will happen."
Few more  
glowrider : 7/6/2021 1:35 pm : link






.  
Beezer : 7/6/2021 1:36 pm : link
There are dozens I'd love to put here  
truebluelarry : 7/6/2021 1:40 pm : link
but for now, just this one...

Pat Summerall's 49-yard FG in the snow to beat the Browns 13-10 and force the Eastern Conference Playoff 12/14/58.

Wellington Mara had a framed print of this photo hanging on the wall behind his desk at Giants Stadium.
Pepper Johnson dancing amid the blizzard of paper, 1986 NFC title game  
Greg from LI : 7/6/2021 1:40 pm : link
.  
Ira : 7/6/2021 1:40 pm : link
Can’t find a good one of the hit on Charles Woodson  
glowrider : 7/6/2021 1:44 pm : link
But I think these were pretty impactful



My favorite  
Adam G in MD : 7/6/2021 1:54 pm : link
.  
MOOPS : 7/6/2021 1:58 pm : link
Ahmad Bradshaw's incredible TD run through the Buffalo snow, 2007  
Greg from LI : 7/6/2021 2:07 pm : link
SB Parade  
montanagiant : 7/6/2021 2:13 pm : link

Homer  
STLGiant : 7/6/2021 2:15 pm : link
Nothing better
The Spike - ( New Window )
RE: .  
k2tampa : 7/6/2021 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15300038 MOOPS said:
Quote:

Unfortunately the Reasons' picture (even with the flying mouthpiece) doesn't do that hit justice. That hit and Marshall's on Montana are evidence the Giants defense of that era was much more than LT. And unlike many, both would be legal today.
that Alford sack of Brady doesn't get talked about enough.  
Victor in CT : 7/6/2021 2:17 pm : link
that was HUGE hit.
RE: RE: i think the Y.A. Tittle photo might be one of the best ever  
clatterbuck : 7/6/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15299963 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15299953 Platos said:


Quote:


unfortunately it was after a loss


Yeah this one is definitley on the list:

I have a photo of Tittle, head down, dejected, as he sat on the bench bench at his last game, home, against the Browns. It's a great sports photo.
RE: RE: RE: i think the Y.A. Tittle photo might be one of the best ever  
clatterbuck : 7/6/2021 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15300066 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 15299963 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15299953 Platos said:


Quote:


unfortunately it was after a loss


Yeah this one is definitley on the list:

I have a photo of Tittle, head down, dejected, as he sat on the bench bench at his last game, home, against the Browns. It's a great sports photo.
This is it:

Tittle Last Game - ( New Window )
The tension during this last drive that led to this was amazing  
montanagiant : 7/6/2021 2:43 pm : link
RE: Homer  
section125 : 7/6/2021 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15300047 STLGiant said:
Quote:
Nothing better The Spike - ( New Window )


Homer could fly and he was big.
Had to find  
section125 : 7/6/2021 2:57 pm : link
Bradshaw's 88 yarder vs the Bills and VC's 99 yarder vs the Jets.

Always brings a smile to my face.
You turkeys missed the most obvious  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 7/6/2021 3:31 pm : link
Eli  
US1 Giants : 7/6/2021 3:48 pm : link

LT  
Professor Falken : 7/6/2021 3:50 pm : link

Sam Huff  
truebluelarry : 7/6/2021 4:45 pm : link
1961
Keepong warm on the sidelines  
truebluelarry : 7/6/2021 4:52 pm : link
Giants vs Philadelphia 11/18/62
Frank Tarkenton  
truebluelarry : 7/6/2021 4:57 pm : link
1970
.  
Banks : 7/6/2021 5:00 pm : link
Ron Johnson  
truebluelarry : 7/6/2021 5:00 pm : link
Giants vs Washington 10/29/72
Surprised not to see this one, which is truly iconic.  
81_Great_Dane : 7/6/2021 5:15 pm : link
Though not a happy image for Giants fans:

RE: Surprised not to see this one, which is truly iconic.  
glowrider : 7/6/2021 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15300197 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Though not a happy image for Giants fans:



If we want to drown in misery for a moment:





Best defensive play in Giants history...  
bw in dc : 7/6/2021 6:00 pm : link
Some other defensive gems  
glowrider : 7/6/2021 7:34 pm : link








Always liked this one.  
St. Jimmy : 7/6/2021 7:44 pm : link
LOL!!!  
D HOS : 7/6/2021 7:46 pm : link
Esp at the Eli beach pic with the little itty bitty
.
.
.
.
pail

I think y'all hit most of not all of them. One of my favorites besides all the Sad Jerry, Sad Wade, Sad Jimmy, Sad Jason etc... is kind of under the radar and maybe not 'iconic': Coach Coughlin's Mission Accomplished photo.
RE: Best defensive play in Giants history...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/6/2021 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15300230 bw in dc said:
Quote:


I don't believe I've ever seen that photo. That is terrific.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/6/2021 7:48 pm : link
A photo I loved was of Mario, Nicks, & VC after Mario's TD in '11 NFC title game. It was taken as they were heading to sidelines & you can see their #s/names.
RE: Keepong warm on the sidelines  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 7/6/2021 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15300179 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
Giants vs Philadelphia 11/18/62


A lot of great ones but I don’t remember this one, really cool.
.  
pjcas18 : 7/6/2021 8:17 pm : link
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/6/2021 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15300323 pjcas18 said:
Quote:


That's the one I was talking about. Great pic! Such a shame injuries destroyed Nicks & Cruz's careers.
Pasadena, January 1987  
whozzat : 7/6/2021 11:46 pm : link



wow  
mpinmaine : 7/7/2021 1:06 am : link
Love almost all!!
Brings a tear to my eye.  
Bubba : 7/7/2021 6:32 am : link
I was at many of those games including all the Super Bowls.
Worst moment as a Giants fan...  
BamaBlue : 7/7/2021 6:57 am : link
This has to be one of the most...  
DannyDimes : 7/7/2021 7:52 am : link
I always got a kick out of the picture on the right  
Greg from LI : 7/7/2021 8:47 am : link
I couldn't find it by itself, only with the Leonard Marshall pic that we've already seen.



Also note: LT, the greatest there ever was, played special teams. Do any superstars do that anymore?
RE: I always got a kick out of the picture on the right  
Grey Pilgrim : 7/7/2021 8:50 am : link
In comment 15300469 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I couldn't find it by itself, only with the Leonard Marshall pic that we've already seen.



Also note: LT, the greatest there ever was, played special teams. Do any superstars do that anymore?


Tuna also said LT would make a great TE.
For obvious reasons, I'm partial to these...  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/7/2021 8:59 am : link


Baker's TD just before halftime at SB XXV  
Greg from LI : 7/7/2021 9:22 am : link
A huge, huge score that changed the game.

A couple more...  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/7/2021 9:26 am : link


My dad always loved this  
Greg from LI : 7/7/2021 9:29 am : link
The Broncos sent out five captains for the coin toss. The Giants sent out.....Harry Carson.

.  
pjcas18 : 7/7/2021 9:32 am : link
.  
Dave in Hoboken : 7/7/2021 9:32 am : link
RE: .  
Greg from LI : 7/7/2021 9:34 am : link
In comment 15300498 pjcas18 said:
Quote:


Who wears short-shorts,
Bill wears short-shorts......
RE: My dad always loved this  
Beezer : 7/7/2021 10:36 am : link
In comment 15300494 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
The Broncos sent out five captains for the coin toss. The Giants sent out.....Harry Carson.


My Dad loved it, too. When he saw McConkey come out the way he did, he felt good. Harry by himself, he was very confident.

Such a great day.
We’ve had great coordinators  
glowrider : 7/7/2021 1:08 pm : link
Another pair of famous Giants assistant coaches  
glowrider : 7/7/2021 1:14 pm : link




By request:
RE: Another pair of famous Giants assistant coaches  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/7/2021 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15300710 glowrider said:
Quote:




By request:

Feet on the desk?!

Worse than being three minutes early/two minutes late.
RE: Baker's TD just before halftime at SB XXV  
bw in dc : 7/7/2021 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15300489 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
A huge, huge score that changed the game.


Great call. Another super-underrated play in Giants history. I think this cut the lead to 12-10 at halftime...
Not the SB but another mega play that gets mentioned but lost a bit  
glowrider : 7/7/2021 4:01 pm : link
Not a great pic, but Mark Ingram's catch and crazy run for a 1st down  
Dave in Hoboken : 7/7/2021 4:03 pm : link
in SB 25. Underrated play in SB 25, IMO:

RE: Not a great pic, but Mark Ingram's catch and crazy run for a 1st down  
glowrider : 7/7/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15300907 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
in SB 25. Underrated play in SB 25, IMO:
The angle and bend remind me of Amani Toomer’s catch and run td against the Cowboys in the 07 Divisional. He somehow escaped five Cowboys and Roy Williams was on his face.



Maybe another famous image from that game:

I don't get it ....  
Manny in CA : 7/7/2021 6:31 pm : link

If you're a true Giants' fan, how can you glory in seeing YA Tittle beaten, bleeding and demoralized after a great career in '64, or ...

Chuck Bednerick (of the HATED Eagles) hovering over the unconscious body of Frank Gifford ?

Sorry, I make it my business, here to voice my opinion while NOT ever attacking anyone, but the excuse of labeling these photos "iconic" reeks of pure stinking unadulterated poop covered masochism.

Do you see other teams celebrating their misery - The Bills "Wide Right" or the Cowboys' Jackie Smith's Super Bowl drop Don't think so.



RE: RE: My dad always loved this  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/7/2021 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15300546 Beezer said:
Quote:
In comment 15300494 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


The Broncos sent out five captains for the coin toss. The Giants sent out.....Harry Carson.





My Dad loved it, too. When he saw McConkey come out the way he did, he felt good. Harry by himself, he was very confident.

Such a great day.

I was trying to find a photo of McConkey running out onto the field, waving the towel, but apparently it's a pretty obscure photo for such a vivid memory.
This thread…  
Chris in Philly : 7/7/2021 7:55 pm : link
is seriously lacking in speed lines.
RE: This thread…  
montanagiant : 7/7/2021 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15301118 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
is seriously lacking in speed lines.

I was thinking earlier about how we need the Tiki Missle on here
RE: I don't get it ....  
montanagiant : 7/7/2021 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15301075 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

If you're a true Giants' fan, how can you glory in seeing YA Tittle beaten, bleeding and demoralized after a great career in '64, or ...

Chuck Bednerick (of the HATED Eagles) hovering over the unconscious body of Frank Gifford ?

Sorry, I make it my business, here to voice my opinion while NOT ever attacking anyone, but the excuse of labeling these photos "iconic" reeks of pure stinking unadulterated poop covered masochism.

Do you see other teams celebrating their misery - The Bills "Wide Right" or the Cowboys' Jackie Smith's Super Bowl drop Don't think so.

This isn't a thread for "Glory" pics, It's a thread for Iconic ones that invoke a memory or a period in the Giants history good or bad. That Y.A. Tittle pic is about as Iconic as it comes for that period in Giants history
Relatively recent  
jhibb : 7/7/2021 8:37 pm : link
RE: This thread…  
colin : 7/7/2021 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15301118 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
is seriously lacking in speed lines.


Came here to say this. Where were you on the Golladay signing by the way? Hahaha.
UGH  
Simms : 7/7/2021 9:10 pm : link
The Boat trip ... cost us a real shot at advancing,
RE: RE: RE: My dad always loved this  
Greg from LI : 7/7/2021 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15301110 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:

I was trying to find a photo of McConkey running out onto the field, waving the towel, but apparently it's a pretty obscure photo for such a vivid memory.


Close enough?

RE: RE: This thread…  
Chris in Philly : 7/7/2021 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15301148 colin said:
Quote:
In comment 15301118 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


is seriously lacking in speed lines.



Came here to say this. Where were you on the Golladay signing by the way? Hahaha.


I am retired. I’ll re-emerge when we make the playoffs!
Beast  
glowrider : 7/7/2021 10:05 pm : link
Dressing for a funeral…  
glowrider : 7/7/2021 10:12 pm : link




Some more memories  
glowrider : 7/7/2021 10:23 pm : link


















There are so many to choose from  
Matt M. : 11:09 am : link
But, while not an image of triumph, my .I d went immediately to Tittle. That is one of the most iconic images in all of sports.
