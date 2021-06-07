Leonard Williams seventh-ranked interior defensive lineman







Williams is No. 7 on a list of the NFL’s best defensive tackles assembled by ESPN. The list was compiled by asking more than 50 coaches, execs, and scouts from across the NFL. The participants gave their best 10 to 15 players at the positing and then ESPN collated the information to formulate their list.



Defensive tackle has arguablybeen the Giants strongest position group on the roster, and the deepest. New York just retained Williams by signing him to a three-year, $63 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. Let’s take a look at the rest of the list:



Aaron Donald, Rams



Chris Jones, Chiefs



DeForest Buckner, Colts



Cam Heyward, Steelers



Fletcher Cox, Eagles



Jeffery Simmons, Titans



Leonard Williams, Giants



Stephon Tuitt, Steelers



Vita Vea, Buccaneers



Grady Jarrett, Falcons



Also receiving votes were Washington’s Jonathan Allen, Jets’ Quinnen Williams, Cardinals’ J.J. Watt, Bears’ Akiem Hicks, Saints’ David Onyemata, Chiefs Jarran Reed, 49ers Arik Armstead, and Ravens’ Calais Cambell.



The list is full of talented players, so it’s not a huge surprise that Williams is not ranked higher. He’s coming off a season with the highest amount of pressures and sacks which earned him the contract extension. He aligned all over Patrick Graham’s defense and did an excellent job with just about everything he was asked to do.



